In College Football Playoff and college basketball rankings, losses matter

The College Football Playoff committee, by putting Alabama in above Ohio State on Sunday, reminded college football fans that losses matter. It's not all about wins. Losses matter too. So count me among those pleased with their decision -- because I've been yelling for years, to any college basketball fan who would listen, that losses absolutely matter. You can't just ignore them.

It's a philosophy reflected in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- proof being that not a single team I have ranked has lost a game to a team I have unranked. That suggests I'm more interested in teams that consistently win games they're supposed to win than I am in teams that are sporadic from week to week. It's why I have two-loss Baylor ranked but don't have two-loss Saint Mary's ranked. Baylor has no bad losses. But Saint Mary's has lost twice to teams that haven't been ranked at any point in this season.

Anyway ...

Duke remains No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one). The Blue Devils are 10-0 with victories over No. 3 Michigan State, No. 9 Florida and No. 23 Texas. Their next game is Tuesday night against St. Francis (Pa.)

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.