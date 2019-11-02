Drive Chart
WOFF
CLEM

No Text

No. 4 Clemson routs Wofford 59-14 for 24th straight victory

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes it's way past time to lighten up on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 212 yards in a record-setting performance and No. 4 Clemson rolled to its 24th straight victory, 59-14 over FCS opponent Wofford on Saturday.

Lawrence had three TD passes for a fourth straight game, leading the Tigers to a season-high 702 yards. And Swinney things people should start focusing on that instead of finding fault in Lawrence's play.

''He's had about eight bad plays and they just can't let it go,'' Swinney said. ''They can't let it go. They can't forgive him.''

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 long-haired sophomore, gets plenty of forgiveness from his team Tiger fans. He heard outsiders pick at his career-high eight interceptions - double what he threw during Clemson's 15-0 national championship season a year ago - and he shrugs it off as the Tigers (9-0) keep winning.

''We've used it for fuel,'' Lawrence said, smiling.

Etienne, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, helped the Tigers put it away early with scoring runs of 47 and 86 yards in the first 15:12. Clemson improved to 34-0 against FCS programs. It was the Tigers' sixth straight win over Wofford (5-3), which fell to 1-21 against FBS schools.

Etienne became Clemson's first rusher with three 200-yard games in his career. He also surpassed James Davis for Clemson's career record for rushing TDs with 48.

Lawrence had TD passes of 35 yards to Amari Rodgers, 22 yards to Tee Higgins and 34 yards to Justyn Ross. Lawrence also rushed for a 2-yard score that put Clemson up 42-0 at the half.

Swinney said Lawrence has excelled all year.

''For every bad play he's had, he's had 50 great ones,'' Swinney said. ''He's been tremendous all year.''

As have Clemson's defense, holding Wofford to 75 yards in the opening half.

The Terriers broke up the shutout with a 65-yard scoring drive that ended on Ryan Lovelace's 20-yard run. Wofford became the only team this year to score two TDs in one quarter against Clemson's defense, which came into the game ranked sixth nationally in points allowed at just 11 per game.

The highlights, though, were scarce for Wofford, which has lost its last 16 games to Power Five opponents.

''Our guys didn't blink,'' Wofford coach Josh Conklin said. ''Our guys played four quarters as hard as they could. Sometimes the execution wasn't exactly where it needed to be. But that kind of goes hand in hand with a team like this.''

Clemson has opened with nine straight wins for the fourth time in five seasons. It finished with a season-best 702 yards, the fourth time gaining 600 yards or more this year - a first in school history.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wofford: The Terriers never had a chance against the highest-ranked FBS opponent they've ever played. Still, Wofford had won five straight on the season and is competing for a third consecutive Southern Conference title and fourth straight NCAA playoff appearance. The $360,000 the school received from Clemson will also help its athletic department bottom line.

Clemson: The Tigers have not been pressed the past month, winning their last four games by a combined score of 208-45. Lawrence and Etienne have powered the offense in that stretch after Clemson's early-season scare - a 21-20 victory at North Carolina on Sept. 28. And while the Tigers' scheduled has taken some hits from critics, there's little doubt the defending national champions will be among the top four team when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday.

MISSING TIGERS

Clemson held out starting defensive end Xavier Thomas and offensive lineman John Simpson due to injuries. Both would've been available to play if needed, Swinney said. But the Tigers didn't need them.

WHO'S THAT?

Clemson receiver Tee Higgins wasn't sure who Travis Etienne was, but he was sure he wasn't on scholarship. ''I thought he was a walk-on,'' Higgins joked.

Etienne reached 200 yards by halftime, the first ACC runner to accomplish that in 15 years.

Higgins said Etienne wore braces when he arrived two years ago and always had a goofy smile on his face that didn't look like any top-flight football player he'd seen in the past. These days, Higgins is happy to have Etienne as a Tiger.

UP NEXT

Wofford returns to FCS competition at Mercer on Saturday.

Clemson plays at North Carolina State on Saturday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 34-L.Carter kicks 62 yards from WOF 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 25 for 22 yards (46-J.Beckley43-S.Moore).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 50 for 25 yards (41-J.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 50
(14:53 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WOF 47 for 3 yards (33-B.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 47
(14:30 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WOF 46 for 1 yard (95-C.Prince).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 46
(14:03 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs ob at WOF 35 for 11 yards.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35
(13:29 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:08 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25
(13:00 - 1st) 21-N.Walker to WOF 26 for 1 yard (13-T.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - WOFF 26
(13:00 - 1st) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 27 for 1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
No Gain
3 & 8 - WOFF 27
(12:25 - 1st) 8-J.Newman incomplete.
Punt
4 & 8 - WOFF 27
(11:43 - 1st) 34-L.Carter punts 51 yards from WOF 27. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 for 7 yards (43-S.Moore).

CLEM Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29
(11:33 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CLE 35 for 6 yards (4-K.Cobb).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 35
(11:21 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at CLE 38 for 3 yards (12-D.Paschal).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 38
(10:52 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for 7 yards (13-M.Alstatt).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45
(10:24 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to WOF 19 for 36 yards (4-K.Cobb).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 19
(9:57 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:30 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:18 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 19-J.Allen to WOF 10 for 10 yards (36-L.Zanders).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 10
(9:18 - 1st) 8-J.Newman to WOF 28 for 18 yards (47-J.Skalski).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 28
(9:13 - 1st) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 29 for 1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - WOFF 29
(8:40 - 1st) 2-T.Luther to WOF 33 for 4 yards (19-T.Muse).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - WOFF 33
(8:00 - 1st) 19-J.Allen to WOF 34 for 1 yard (34-L.Rudolph).
Punt
4 & 4 - WOFF 34
(7:16 - 1st) 34-L.Carter punts 47 yards from WOF 34. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 19 for no gain (47-R.Titus).

CLEM Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 81 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+34 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 19
(6:42 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WOF 47 for 34 yards (4-K.Cobb12-D.Paschal).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47
(6:29 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:02 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:53 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25
(5:53 - 1st) 8-J.Newman to WOF 28 for 3 yards (12-K.Wallace47-J.Skalski).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - WOFF 28
(5:53 - 1st) 28-R.Lovelace pushed ob at WOF 38 for 10 yards (12-K.Wallace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 38
(5:13 - 1st) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 38 for no gain (11-I.Simmons59-J.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WOFF 38
(4:33 - 1st) 8-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Luther.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - WOFF 38
(3:49 - 1st) 8-J.Newman to WOF 39 for 1 yard (34-L.Rudolph).
Punt
4 & 9 - WOFF 39
(3:42 - 1st) 34-L.Carter punts 42 yards from WOF 39 to CLE 19 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.

CLEM Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 19
(3:12 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 24 for 5 yards (13-M.Alstatt95-C.Prince).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 24
(3:03 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins pushed ob at CLE 32 for 8 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 32
(2:32 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 32
(2:03 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CLEM 32
(1:55 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson. Team penalty on CLE Illegal formation declined.
Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 32
(1:51 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 35 yards from CLE 32 to WOF 33 fair catch by 3-D.VanCleave.

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 33
(1:45 - 1st) 8-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Parker.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WOFF 33
(1:37 - 1st) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 36 for 3 yards (19-T.Muse).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - WOFF 36
(1:30 - 1st) 8-J.Newman to WOF 40 for 4 yards (24-N.Turner47-J.Skalski).
Punt
4 & 3 - WOFF 40
(0:52 - 1st) 34-L.Carter punts 48 yards from WOF 40 to CLE 12 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 88 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12
(0:15 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 14 for 2 yards (12-D.Paschal).
+86 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 14
(0:07 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:48 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 25
(14:48 - 2nd) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 25 for no gain (34-L.Rudolph).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WOFF 25
(14:48 - 2nd) 19-J.Allen to WOF 33 for 8 yards (12-K.Wallace).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - WOFF 33
(14:10 - 2nd) 19-J.Allen pushed ob at WOF 47 for 14 yards (12-K.Wallace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 47
(13:27 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Lifson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WOFF 47
(12:43 - 2nd) 3-D.VanCleave to WOF 48 for 1 yard (11-I.Simmons7-C.Brice). Penalty on CLE 7-J.Mascoll Offside 5 yards enforced at WOF 47. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - WOFF 48
(12:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman to CLE 49 for -1 yard (15-J.Venables34-L.Rudolph).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - WOFF 49
(12:08 - 2nd) 11-B.Morgan to CLE 48 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables).
Punt
4 & 5 - WOFF 48
(11:19 - 2nd) 34-L.Carter punts 31 yards from CLE 48 out of bounds at the CLE 17.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 83 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 17
(10:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs ob at CLE 28 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28
(10:32 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 31 for 3 yards (4-K.Cobb47-R.Titus).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 31
(10:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at CLE 37 for 6 yards (97-J.Turrentine). Penalty on WOF 97-J.Turrentine Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48
(9:42 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to WOF 45 for 3 yards (47-R.Titus).
+23 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 45
(9:12 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at WOF 22 for 23 yards (47-R.Titus).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 22
(8:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:08 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

WOFF Terriers
- Interception (3 plays, 63 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25
(8:02 - 2nd) 19-J.Allen to WOF 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Venables).
-5 YD
2 & 6 - WOFF 29
(8:02 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman to WOF 24 for -5 yards (15-J.Venables).
Int
3 & 11 - WOFF 24
(7:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-I.Simmons at WOF 29. 11-I.Simmons to WOF 12 for 17 yards (8-J.Newman).

CLEM Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 12
(6:35 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 59-G.Cervenka False start 5 yards enforced at WOF 12. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 17
(6:27 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to WOF 14 for 3 yards (13-M.Alstatt46-J.Beckley).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 14
(6:27 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to WOF 11 for 3 yards (33-B.Brown46-J.Beckley).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 11
(5:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at WOF 2 for 9 yards (45-J.Beckett).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - CLEM 2
(5:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:53 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:47 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 25
(4:47 - 2nd) 29-J.Broussard to WOF 25 for no gain (5-K.Henry13-T.Davis).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - WOFF 25
(4:47 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman to WOF 23 for -2 yards (5-K.Henry).
+14 YD
3 & 12 - WOFF 23
(4:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman pushed ob at WOF 37 for 14 yards (26-S.Jones).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 37
(3:29 - 2nd) 19-J.Allen to WOF 36 for -1 yard (1-D.Kendrick12-K.Wallace).
-3 YD
2 & 11 - WOFF 36
(2:48 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman to WOF 33 for -3 yards (15-J.Venables).
-1 YD
3 & 14 - WOFF 33
(2:03 - 2nd) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 32 for -1 yard (10-B.Spector44-N.Pinckney).
Punt
4 & 15 - WOFF 32
(1:21 - 2nd) 34-L.Carter punts 45 yards from WOF 32. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 39 for 16 yards (46-J.Beckley).

CLEM Tigers
- Halftime (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(0:46 - 2nd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 48 for 9 yards (42-D.Wilson).
+16 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 48
(0:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to WOF 36 for 16 yards (43-S.Moore).

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 27 for 2 yards (44-N.Pinckney47-J.Skalski).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - WOFF 27
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 30 for 3 yards (44-N.Pinckney13-T.Davis).
-1 YD
3 & 5 - WOFF 30
(14:25 - 3rd) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 29 for -1 yard (12-K.Wallace11-I.Simmons).
Punt
4 & 6 - WOFF 29
(13:43 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter punts 45 yards from WOF 29 to the CLE 26 downed by 1-D.Kendrick to CLE 26 for no gain (14-I.Walker). Penalty on CLE 23-L.Dixon Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 26.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 84 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 16
(13:06 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 16
(12:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for 23 yards (41-J.Wilson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(12:48 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 44 for 5 yards (61-A.Lufkin).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 44
(12:21 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins pushed ob at WOF 48 for 8 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48
(11:51 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at WOF 34 for 14 yards (4-K.Cobb).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 34
(11:27 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:58 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

WOFF Terriers
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:48 - 3rd) 98-S.Sawicki kicks 58 yards from CLE 35. 19-J.Allen to WOF 35 for 28 yards (98-S.Sawicki).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 35
(10:48 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman to WOF 34 for -1 yard (15-J.Venables).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - WOFF 34
(10:41 - 3rd) 21-N.Walker to WOF 39 for 5 yards (12-K.Wallace).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - WOFF 39
(10:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman complete to 19-J.Allen. 19-J.Allen to WOF 49 for 10 yards (12-K.Wallace).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 49
(9:22 - 3rd) 19-J.Allen to CLE 46 for 5 yards (19-T.Muse34-L.Rudolph).
+22 YD
2 & 5 - WOFF 46
(8:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman complete to 19-J.Allen. 19-J.Allen to CLE 24 for 22 yards (6-M.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 24
(7:55 - 3rd) 11-B.Morgan to CLE 20 for 4 yards (15-J.Venables12-K.Wallace).
+20 YD
2 & 6 - WOFF 20
(7:16 - 3rd) 28-R.Lovelace runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:44 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:36 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter kicks 61 yards from WOF 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 23 for 19 yards (29-J.Broussard).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(6:36 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 29 for 6 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 29
(6:30 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 39 for 10 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(6:10 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 48 for 9 yards (4-K.Cobb).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 48
(5:44 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to WOF 38 for 14 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38
(5:12 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to WOF 14 for 24 yards (13-M.Alstatt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 14
(4:47 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to WOF 9 for 5 yards (12-D.Paschal48-T.Barnes).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 9
(4:16 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to WOF 3 for 6 yards (13-M.Alstatt45-J.Beckett).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CLEM 3
(3:40 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:15 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

WOFF Terriers
- TD (3 plays, 85 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:10 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 19-J.Allen to WOF 15 for 15 yards (42-L.Bentley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 15
(3:10 - 3rd) 29-J.Broussard to WOF 21 for 6 yards (24-N.Turner36-L.Zanders).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WOFF 21
(3:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Lifson.
+79 YD
3 & 4 - WOFF 21
(2:24 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman complete to 3-D.VanCleave. 3-D.VanCleave runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:20 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:09 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter kicks 57 yards from WOF 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 24 for 16 yards (26-J.Hazel).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 24
(2:09 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 28 for 4 yards (48-T.Barnes41-J.Wilson).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 28
(2:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata pushed ob at CLE 36 for 8 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 36
(1:30 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 40 for 4 yards (97-J.Turrentine). Penalty on CLE 78-C.Reeves Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 36. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - CLEM 26
(1:07 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 31 for 5 yards (41-J.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 15 - CLEM 31
(0:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Allen.
Penalty
3 & 15 - CLEM 31
(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 19-M.Dukes. 19-M.Dukes to CLE 46 for 15 yards. Penalty on CLE 62-C.Stewart Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CLE 31. No Play.
+18 YD
3 & 20 - CLEM 26
(14:55 - 4th) 7-C.Brice scrambles to CLE 44 for 18 yards (45-J.Beckett).
Punt
4 & 2 - CLEM 44
(14:30 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 35 yards from CLE 44 to WOF 21 fair catch by 3-D.VanCleave.

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 21
(13:45 - 4th) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 21 for no gain (90-D.Jefferies).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WOFF 21
(13:38 - 4th) 4-M.Mosley complete to 23-L.Parker. 23-L.Parker to WOF 27 for 6 yards (23-A.Booth).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WOFF 27
(12:53 - 4th) 29-J.Broussard to WOF 27 FUMBLES. 85-J.Lifson to WOF 27 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 4 - WOFF 27
(12:16 - 4th) 34-L.Carter punts 39 yards from WOF 27 to CLE 34 fair catch by 22-W.Swinney.

CLEM Tigers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 48 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 34
(11:45 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 45 for 11 yards (13-M.Alstatt26-J.Hazel).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45
(11:37 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to WOF 47 for 8 yards (46-J.Beckley).
+26 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 47
(11:12 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at WOF 21 for 26 yards (18-D.Redwood).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21
(10:41 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to WOF 18 for 3 yards (41-J.Wilson18-D.Redwood).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CLEM 18
(10:13 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 18
(9:34 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
No Good
4 & 7 - CLEM 18
(9:30 - 4th) 29-B.Potter 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WOFF Terriers
- Fumble (6 plays, -1 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 20
(9:23 - 4th) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 23 for 3 yards (18-J.Charleston53-R.Upshaw).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WOFF 23
(9:20 - 4th) 4-M.Mosley scrambles pushed ob at WOF 25 for 2 yards (42-L.Bentley).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - WOFF 25
(8:43 - 4th) 19-J.Allen to WOF 34 for 9 yards (36-L.Zanders).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WOFF 34
(8:06 - 4th) 19-J.Allen to WOF 35 for 1 yard (42-L.Bentley52-T.Brown). Penalty on WOF 66-M.Ralph Chop block 15 yards enforced at WOF 34. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 25 - WOFF 19
(7:27 - 4th) 19-J.Allen to WOF 20 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables32-E.Reuben).
-1 YD
2 & 24 - WOFF 20
(7:02 - 4th) 4-M.Mosley to WOF 19 FUMBLES (6-M.Jones). 26-S.Jones to WOF 19 for no gain.

CLEM Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 19
(6:22 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney pushed ob at WOF 19 for no gain (18-D.Redwood).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 19
(6:15 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to WOF 18 for 1 yard (45-J.Beckett47-R.Titus).
No Gain
3 & 9 - CLEM 18
(5:53 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Swinney.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - CLEM 18
(5:17 - 4th) 29-B.Potter 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

WOFF Terriers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:11 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 58 yards from CLE 35. 19-J.Allen to WOF 7 FUMBLES. 19-J.Allen to WOF 7 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 7
(5:07 - 4th) 4-M.Mosley to WOF 9 for 2 yards (33-R.Orhorhoro90-D.Jefferies).
Penalty
2 & 8 - WOFF 9
(5:06 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 42-L.Bentley Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at WOF 9. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 23
(5:06 - 4th) 32-E.Suggs to WOF 22 for -1 yard (33-R.Orhorhoro).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - WOFF 22
(5:06 - 4th) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 26 for 4 yards (18-J.Charleston).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - WOFF 26
(4:16 - 4th) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 28 for 2 yards (18-J.Charleston).
Punt
4 & 5 - WOFF 28
(3:39 - 4th) 34-L.Carter punts 48 yards from WOF 28. 82-W.Brown to CLE 27 for 3 yards (47-R.Titus).

CLEM Tigers

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27
(2:12 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 30 for 3 yards (90-J.Drag).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 30
(2:00 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 36 for 6 yards (45-J.Beckett43-S.Moore).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 36
(1:34 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 43 for 7 yards (11-M.Richardson14-I.Walker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43
(1:00 - 4th) 33-T.Lucas to CLE 46 for 3 yards (99-M.Mason97-J.Turrentine).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CLEM 46
(0:38 - 4th) 33-T.Lucas to CLE 46 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:11
29-B.Potter 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
01:05
pos
14
59
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:09
34-L.Carter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
56
Touchdown 2:20
8-J.Newman complete to 3-D.VanCleave. 3-D.VanCleave runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
00:46
pos
13
56
Point After TD 3:10
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 3:15
21-D.Rencher runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
55
Point After TD 6:36
34-L.Carter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 6:44
28-R.Lovelace runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
49
Point After TD 10:48
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 10:58
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
84
yds
02:08
pos
0
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:47
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 4:53
16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
41
Point After TD 8:02
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 8:08
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
34
Point After TD 14:48
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 15:00
9-T.Etienne runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:53
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 6:02
9-T.Etienne runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
81
yds
00:40
pos
0
20
Point After TD 9:18
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:30
23-L.Dixon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:00
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:08
16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 28
Rushing 6 13
Passing 3 14
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-15 4-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 256 702
Total Plays 55 64
Avg Gain 4.7 11.0
Net Yards Rushing 139 419
Rush Attempts 45 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 11.3
Net Yards Passing 117 283
Comp. - Att. 4-10 19-27
Yards Per Pass 11.7 10.5
Penalties - Yards 2-30 6-49
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-44.0 2-35.0
Return Yards 53 100
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-26
Kickoffs - Returns 4-53 3-57
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-17
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wofford 5-3 0014014
4 Clemson 9-0 212114359
CLEM -49, O/U 58.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, South Carolina
 117 PASS YDS 283
139 RUSH YDS 419
256 TOTAL YDS 702
Wofford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 111 1 1 151.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 111 1 1 151.4
J. Newman 3/9 111 1 1
M. Mosley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
M. Mosley 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Lovelace 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 1
R. Lovelace 10 46 1 20
J. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
J. Allen 8 41 0 14
J. Newman 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
J. Newman 10 28 0 18
B. Morgan 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
B. Morgan 7 6 0 4
J. Broussard 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Broussard 3 6 0 6
N. Walker 21 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Walker 2 6 0 5
T. Luther 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Luther 1 4 0 4
M. Mosley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
M. Mosley 3 3 0 2
E. Suggs 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
E. Suggs 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. VanCleave 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 79 1
D. VanCleave 1 79 1 79
J. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
J. Allen 2 32 0 22
L. Parker 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Parker 1 6 0 6
J. Lifson 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Lifson 0 0 0 0
T. Luther 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Luther 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Alstatt 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Alstatt 7-0 0.0 0
K. Cobb 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Cobb 6-0 0.0 0
G. Gbesee 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Gbesee 5-0 0.0 0
J. Beckett 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Beckett 4-1 0.0 0
J. Wilson 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Wilson 4-1 0.0 0
D. Paschal 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Paschal 3-1 0.0 0
D. Redwood 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Redwood 2-1 0.0 0
B. Brown 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
R. Titus 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Titus 2-2 0.0 0
S. Moore 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Moore 2-1 0.0 0
M. Richardson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Lufkin 61 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Lufkin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Beckley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Beckley 1-3 0.0 0
J. Drag 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Drag 1-0 0.0 0
C. Prince 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Prince 1-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Barnes 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Barnes 1-1 0.0 0
J. Turrentine 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Turrentine 1-1 0.0 0
M. Mason 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mason 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hazel 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hazel 0-1 0.0 0
I. Walker 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Walker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Carter 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
L. Carter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Carter 34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 44.0 4
L. Carter 9 44.0 4 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 13.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 13.3 28 0
J. Allen 4 13.3 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 218 3 0 251.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 218 3 0 251.3
T. Lawrence 12/16 218 3 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 65 0 0 113.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 65 0 0 113.3
C. Brice 7/11 65 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 212 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 212 2
T. Etienne 9 212 2 86
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 57 0
C. Mellusi 8 57 0 11
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 50 1
L. Dixon 7 50 1 19
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 36 1
D. Rencher 3 36 1 24
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 1
T. Lawrence 4 33 1 16
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Brice 1 18 0 18
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
M. Dukes 3 10 0 5
T. Lucas 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Lucas 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 1
T. Higgins 5 74 1 25
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 71 1
A. Rodgers 2 71 1 36
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
J. Ross 4 50 1 34
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
C. Powell 3 46 0 26
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
T. Etienne 1 23 0 23
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
W. Swinney 3 11 0 6
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Ngata 1 8 0 8
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Dixon 1 3 0 3
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Ladson Jr. 0 0 0 0
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Swinney 0 0 0 0
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Allen 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Venables 8-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Wallace 7-2 0.0 0
J. Charleston 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Charleston 3-0 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 3-2 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Muse 3-0 0.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Skalski 3-3 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 2-1 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 2-0 0.0 0
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Orhorhoro 2-0 0.0 0
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jones Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
I. Simmons 1-1 0.0 1
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 1-0 0.0 0
Ba. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ba. Spector 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jefferies 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jefferies 1-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-2 0.0 0
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Booth Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
L. Bentley 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Bentley 1-0 0.0 0
L. Zanders 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Zanders 1-1 0.0 0
R. Upshaw 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Upshaw 0-1 0.0 0
E. Reuben 32 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Reuben 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/8
B. Potter 1/2 35 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 0
W. Spiers 2 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.0 22 0
J. Ngata 3 19.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.7 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.7 16 0
A. Rodgers 3 7.7 16 0
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
W. Brown 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 WOFF 25 1:17 3 2 Punt
9:18 WOFF 10 2:02 4 24 Punt
5:53 WOFF 25 2:11 5 14 Punt
1:45 WOFF 33 0:53 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 WOFF 25 3:29 7 27 Punt
8:02 WOFF 25 0:43 3 63 INT
4:47 WOFF 25 3:26 6 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 WOFF 25 0:00 3 4 Punt
10:48 WOFF 35 4:04 7 65 TD
3:10 WOFF 15 0:50 3 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 WOFF 21 1:29 3 6 Punt
9:23 WOFF 20 2:21 6 -1 Fumble
5:11 WOFF 7 1:32 4 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 25 1:52 5 75 TD
11:33 CLEM 29 2:03 5 71 TD
6:42 CLEM 19 0:40 2 81 TD
3:12 CLEM 19 1:21 5 13 Punt
0:15 CLEM 12 0:08 2 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 CLEM 17 2:32 6 83 TD
6:35 WOFF 12 1:42 5 12 TD
0:46 CLEM 39 0:15 2 25 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 CLEM 16 2:08 6 84 TD
6:36 CLEM 23 3:21 8 77 TD
2:09 CLEM 24 1:39 7 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 CLEM 34 2:15 6 48 FG Miss
6:22 WOFF 19 1:05 3 1 FG
2:12 CLEM 27 1:34 5 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View