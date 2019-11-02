|
No. 4 Clemson routs Wofford 59-14 for 24th straight victory
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes it's way past time to lighten up on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 212 yards in a record-setting performance and No. 4 Clemson rolled to its 24th straight victory, 59-14 over FCS opponent Wofford on Saturday.
Lawrence had three TD passes for a fourth straight game, leading the Tigers to a season-high 702 yards. And Swinney things people should start focusing on that instead of finding fault in Lawrence's play.
''He's had about eight bad plays and they just can't let it go,'' Swinney said. ''They can't let it go. They can't forgive him.''
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 long-haired sophomore, gets plenty of forgiveness from his team Tiger fans. He heard outsiders pick at his career-high eight interceptions - double what he threw during Clemson's 15-0 national championship season a year ago - and he shrugs it off as the Tigers (9-0) keep winning.
''We've used it for fuel,'' Lawrence said, smiling.
Etienne, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, helped the Tigers put it away early with scoring runs of 47 and 86 yards in the first 15:12. Clemson improved to 34-0 against FCS programs. It was the Tigers' sixth straight win over Wofford (5-3), which fell to 1-21 against FBS schools.
Etienne became Clemson's first rusher with three 200-yard games in his career. He also surpassed James Davis for Clemson's career record for rushing TDs with 48.
Lawrence had TD passes of 35 yards to Amari Rodgers, 22 yards to Tee Higgins and 34 yards to Justyn Ross. Lawrence also rushed for a 2-yard score that put Clemson up 42-0 at the half.
Swinney said Lawrence has excelled all year.
''For every bad play he's had, he's had 50 great ones,'' Swinney said. ''He's been tremendous all year.''
As have Clemson's defense, holding Wofford to 75 yards in the opening half.
The Terriers broke up the shutout with a 65-yard scoring drive that ended on Ryan Lovelace's 20-yard run. Wofford became the only team this year to score two TDs in one quarter against Clemson's defense, which came into the game ranked sixth nationally in points allowed at just 11 per game.
The highlights, though, were scarce for Wofford, which has lost its last 16 games to Power Five opponents.
''Our guys didn't blink,'' Wofford coach Josh Conklin said. ''Our guys played four quarters as hard as they could. Sometimes the execution wasn't exactly where it needed to be. But that kind of goes hand in hand with a team like this.''
Clemson has opened with nine straight wins for the fourth time in five seasons. It finished with a season-best 702 yards, the fourth time gaining 600 yards or more this year - a first in school history.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wofford: The Terriers never had a chance against the highest-ranked FBS opponent they've ever played. Still, Wofford had won five straight on the season and is competing for a third consecutive Southern Conference title and fourth straight NCAA playoff appearance. The $360,000 the school received from Clemson will also help its athletic department bottom line.
Clemson: The Tigers have not been pressed the past month, winning their last four games by a combined score of 208-45. Lawrence and Etienne have powered the offense in that stretch after Clemson's early-season scare - a 21-20 victory at North Carolina on Sept. 28. And while the Tigers' scheduled has taken some hits from critics, there's little doubt the defending national champions will be among the top four team when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday.
MISSING TIGERS
Clemson held out starting defensive end Xavier Thomas and offensive lineman John Simpson due to injuries. Both would've been available to play if needed, Swinney said. But the Tigers didn't need them.
WHO'S THAT?
Clemson receiver Tee Higgins wasn't sure who Travis Etienne was, but he was sure he wasn't on scholarship. ''I thought he was a walk-on,'' Higgins joked.
Etienne reached 200 yards by halftime, the first ACC runner to accomplish that in 15 years.
Higgins said Etienne wore braces when he arrived two years ago and always had a goofy smile on his face that didn't look like any top-flight football player he'd seen in the past. These days, Higgins is happy to have Etienne as a Tiger.
UP NEXT
Wofford returns to FCS competition at Mercer on Saturday.
Clemson plays at North Carolina State on Saturday night.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-L.Carter kicks 62 yards from WOF 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 25 for 22 yards (46-J.Beckley43-S.Moore).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 50 for 25 yards (41-J.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(14:53 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WOF 47 for 3 yards (33-B.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 47(14:30 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WOF 46 for 1 yard (95-C.Prince).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 46(14:03 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs ob at WOF 35 for 11 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(13:29 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:08 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(13:00 - 1st) 21-N.Walker to WOF 26 for 1 yard (13-T.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - WOFF 26(13:00 - 1st) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 27 for 1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WOFF 27(12:25 - 1st) 8-J.Newman incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - WOFF 27(11:43 - 1st) 34-L.Carter punts 51 yards from WOF 27. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 for 7 yards (43-S.Moore).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(11:33 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CLE 35 for 6 yards (4-K.Cobb).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 35(11:21 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at CLE 38 for 3 yards (12-D.Paschal).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 38(10:52 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for 7 yards (13-M.Alstatt).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(10:24 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to WOF 19 for 36 yards (4-K.Cobb).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(9:57 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:18 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 19-J.Allen to WOF 10 for 10 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 10(9:18 - 1st) 8-J.Newman to WOF 28 for 18 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 28(9:13 - 1st) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 29 for 1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - WOFF 29(8:40 - 1st) 2-T.Luther to WOF 33 for 4 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - WOFF 33(8:00 - 1st) 19-J.Allen to WOF 34 for 1 yard (34-L.Rudolph).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WOFF 34(7:16 - 1st) 34-L.Carter punts 47 yards from WOF 34. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 19 for no gain (47-R.Titus).
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:53 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(5:53 - 1st) 8-J.Newman to WOF 28 for 3 yards (12-K.Wallace47-J.Skalski).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - WOFF 28(5:53 - 1st) 28-R.Lovelace pushed ob at WOF 38 for 10 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 38(5:13 - 1st) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 38 for no gain (11-I.Simmons59-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WOFF 38(4:33 - 1st) 8-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Luther.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - WOFF 38(3:49 - 1st) 8-J.Newman to WOF 39 for 1 yard (34-L.Rudolph).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WOFF 39(3:42 - 1st) 34-L.Carter punts 42 yards from WOF 39 to CLE 19 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(3:12 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 24 for 5 yards (13-M.Alstatt95-C.Prince).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 24(3:03 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins pushed ob at CLE 32 for 8 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(2:32 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 32(2:03 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 32(1:55 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson. Team penalty on CLE Illegal formation declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 32(1:51 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 35 yards from CLE 32 to WOF 33 fair catch by 3-D.VanCleave.
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 33(1:45 - 1st) 8-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Parker.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WOFF 33(1:37 - 1st) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 36 for 3 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - WOFF 36(1:30 - 1st) 8-J.Newman to WOF 40 for 4 yards (24-N.Turner47-J.Skalski).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WOFF 40(0:52 - 1st) 34-L.Carter punts 48 yards from WOF 40 to CLE 12 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 88 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(0:15 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 14 for 2 yards (12-D.Paschal).
|
+86 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 14(0:07 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:48 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(14:48 - 2nd) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 25 for no gain (34-L.Rudolph).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WOFF 25(14:48 - 2nd) 19-J.Allen to WOF 33 for 8 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - WOFF 33(14:10 - 2nd) 19-J.Allen pushed ob at WOF 47 for 14 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 47(13:27 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Lifson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WOFF 47(12:43 - 2nd) 3-D.VanCleave to WOF 48 for 1 yard (11-I.Simmons7-C.Brice). Penalty on CLE 7-J.Mascoll Offside 5 yards enforced at WOF 47. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WOFF 48(12:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman to CLE 49 for -1 yard (15-J.Venables34-L.Rudolph).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - WOFF 49(12:08 - 2nd) 11-B.Morgan to CLE 48 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WOFF 48(11:19 - 2nd) 34-L.Carter punts 31 yards from CLE 48 out of bounds at the CLE 17.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 83 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(10:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs ob at CLE 28 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(10:32 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 31 for 3 yards (4-K.Cobb47-R.Titus).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 31(10:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at CLE 37 for 6 yards (97-J.Turrentine). Penalty on WOF 97-J.Turrentine Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 37.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(9:42 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to WOF 45 for 3 yards (47-R.Titus).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 45(9:12 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at WOF 22 for 23 yards (47-R.Titus).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(8:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:08 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WOFF
Terriers
- Interception (3 plays, 63 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:02 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(8:02 - 2nd) 19-J.Allen to WOF 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Venables).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WOFF 29(8:02 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman to WOF 24 for -5 yards (15-J.Venables).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - WOFF 24(7:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-I.Simmons at WOF 29. 11-I.Simmons to WOF 12 for 17 yards (8-J.Newman).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(6:35 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 59-G.Cervenka False start 5 yards enforced at WOF 12. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 17(6:27 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to WOF 14 for 3 yards (13-M.Alstatt46-J.Beckley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 14(6:27 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to WOF 11 for 3 yards (33-B.Brown46-J.Beckley).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 11(5:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at WOF 2 for 9 yards (45-J.Beckett).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(5:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:53 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:47 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(4:47 - 2nd) 29-J.Broussard to WOF 25 for no gain (5-K.Henry13-T.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WOFF 25(4:47 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman to WOF 23 for -2 yards (5-K.Henry).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - WOFF 23(4:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman pushed ob at WOF 37 for 14 yards (26-S.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 37(3:29 - 2nd) 19-J.Allen to WOF 36 for -1 yard (1-D.Kendrick12-K.Wallace).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - WOFF 36(2:48 - 2nd) 8-J.Newman to WOF 33 for -3 yards (15-J.Venables).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - WOFF 33(2:03 - 2nd) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 32 for -1 yard (10-B.Spector44-N.Pinckney).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - WOFF 32(1:21 - 2nd) 34-L.Carter punts 45 yards from WOF 32. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 39 for 16 yards (46-J.Beckley).
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WOF End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 27 for 2 yards (44-N.Pinckney47-J.Skalski).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WOFF 27(15:00 - 3rd) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 30 for 3 yards (44-N.Pinckney13-T.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - WOFF 30(14:25 - 3rd) 11-B.Morgan to WOF 29 for -1 yard (12-K.Wallace11-I.Simmons).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WOFF 29(13:43 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter punts 45 yards from WOF 29 to the CLE 26 downed by 1-D.Kendrick to CLE 26 for no gain (14-I.Walker). Penalty on CLE 23-L.Dixon Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 26.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 84 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(13:06 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 16(12:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for 23 yards (41-J.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(12:48 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 44 for 5 yards (61-A.Lufkin).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 44(12:21 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins pushed ob at WOF 48 for 8 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(11:51 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at WOF 34 for 14 yards (4-K.Cobb).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(11:27 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:58 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WOFF
Terriers
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) 98-S.Sawicki kicks 58 yards from CLE 35. 19-J.Allen to WOF 35 for 28 yards (98-S.Sawicki).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 35(10:48 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman to WOF 34 for -1 yard (15-J.Venables).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - WOFF 34(10:41 - 3rd) 21-N.Walker to WOF 39 for 5 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - WOFF 39(10:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman complete to 19-J.Allen. 19-J.Allen to WOF 49 for 10 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 49(9:22 - 3rd) 19-J.Allen to CLE 46 for 5 yards (19-T.Muse34-L.Rudolph).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - WOFF 46(8:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman complete to 19-J.Allen. 19-J.Allen to CLE 24 for 22 yards (6-M.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 24(7:55 - 3rd) 11-B.Morgan to CLE 20 for 4 yards (15-J.Venables12-K.Wallace).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - WOFF 20(7:16 - 3rd) 28-R.Lovelace runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:44 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:36 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter kicks 61 yards from WOF 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 23 for 19 yards (29-J.Broussard).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(6:36 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 29 for 6 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 29(6:30 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 39 for 10 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(6:10 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 48 for 9 yards (4-K.Cobb).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 48(5:44 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to WOF 38 for 14 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(5:12 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to WOF 14 for 24 yards (13-M.Alstatt).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(4:47 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to WOF 9 for 5 yards (12-D.Paschal48-T.Barnes).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 9(4:16 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to WOF 3 for 6 yards (13-M.Alstatt45-J.Beckett).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(3:40 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:15 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WOFF
Terriers
- TD (3 plays, 85 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 19-J.Allen to WOF 15 for 15 yards (42-L.Bentley).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 15(3:10 - 3rd) 29-J.Broussard to WOF 21 for 6 yards (24-N.Turner36-L.Zanders).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WOFF 21(3:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Lifson.
|
+79 YD
|
3 & 4 - WOFF 21(2:24 - 3rd) 8-J.Newman complete to 3-D.VanCleave. 3-D.VanCleave runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:20 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:09 - 3rd) 34-L.Carter kicks 57 yards from WOF 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 24 for 16 yards (26-J.Hazel).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(2:09 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 28 for 4 yards (48-T.Barnes41-J.Wilson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 28(2:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata pushed ob at CLE 36 for 8 yards (27-G.Gbesee).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(1:30 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 40 for 4 yards (97-J.Turrentine). Penalty on CLE 78-C.Reeves Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 36. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - CLEM 26(1:07 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 31 for 5 yards (41-J.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CLEM 31(0:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Allen.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 31(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 19-M.Dukes. 19-M.Dukes to CLE 46 for 15 yards. Penalty on CLE 62-C.Stewart Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CLE 31. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 20 - CLEM 26(14:55 - 4th) 7-C.Brice scrambles to CLE 44 for 18 yards (45-J.Beckett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 44(14:30 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 35 yards from CLE 44 to WOF 21 fair catch by 3-D.VanCleave.
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 21(13:45 - 4th) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 21 for no gain (90-D.Jefferies).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WOFF 21(13:38 - 4th) 4-M.Mosley complete to 23-L.Parker. 23-L.Parker to WOF 27 for 6 yards (23-A.Booth).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WOFF 27(12:53 - 4th) 29-J.Broussard to WOF 27 FUMBLES. 85-J.Lifson to WOF 27 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WOFF 27(12:16 - 4th) 34-L.Carter punts 39 yards from WOF 27 to CLE 34 fair catch by 22-W.Swinney.
CLEM
Tigers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 48 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(11:45 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 45 for 11 yards (13-M.Alstatt26-J.Hazel).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:37 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to WOF 47 for 8 yards (46-J.Beckley).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 47(11:12 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at WOF 21 for 26 yards (18-D.Redwood).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(10:41 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to WOF 18 for 3 yards (41-J.Wilson18-D.Redwood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 18(10:13 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 18(9:34 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 18(9:30 - 4th) 29-B.Potter 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WOFF
Terriers
- Fumble (6 plays, -1 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 20(9:23 - 4th) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 23 for 3 yards (18-J.Charleston53-R.Upshaw).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WOFF 23(9:20 - 4th) 4-M.Mosley scrambles pushed ob at WOF 25 for 2 yards (42-L.Bentley).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - WOFF 25(8:43 - 4th) 19-J.Allen to WOF 34 for 9 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 34(8:06 - 4th) 19-J.Allen to WOF 35 for 1 yard (42-L.Bentley52-T.Brown). Penalty on WOF 66-M.Ralph Chop block 15 yards enforced at WOF 34. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - WOFF 19(7:27 - 4th) 19-J.Allen to WOF 20 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables32-E.Reuben).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 24 - WOFF 20(7:02 - 4th) 4-M.Mosley to WOF 19 FUMBLES (6-M.Jones). 26-S.Jones to WOF 19 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(6:22 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney pushed ob at WOF 19 for no gain (18-D.Redwood).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 19(6:15 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to WOF 18 for 1 yard (45-J.Beckett47-R.Titus).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 18(5:53 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Swinney.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CLEM 18(5:17 - 4th) 29-B.Potter 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
WOFF
Terriers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:11 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 58 yards from CLE 35. 19-J.Allen to WOF 7 FUMBLES. 19-J.Allen to WOF 7 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 7(5:07 - 4th) 4-M.Mosley to WOF 9 for 2 yards (33-R.Orhorhoro90-D.Jefferies).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WOFF 9(5:06 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 42-L.Bentley Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at WOF 9. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WOFF 23(5:06 - 4th) 32-E.Suggs to WOF 22 for -1 yard (33-R.Orhorhoro).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - WOFF 22(5:06 - 4th) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 26 for 4 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - WOFF 26(4:16 - 4th) 28-R.Lovelace to WOF 28 for 2 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WOFF 28(3:39 - 4th) 34-L.Carter punts 48 yards from WOF 28. 82-W.Brown to CLE 27 for 3 yards (47-R.Titus).
CLEM
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(2:12 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 30 for 3 yards (90-J.Drag).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 30(2:00 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 36 for 6 yards (45-J.Beckett43-S.Moore).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 36(1:34 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 43 for 7 yards (11-M.Richardson14-I.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(1:00 - 4th) 33-T.Lucas to CLE 46 for 3 yards (99-M.Mason97-J.Turrentine).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 46(0:38 - 4th) 33-T.Lucas to CLE 46 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|28
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|3
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|256
|702
|Total Plays
|55
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|11.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|419
|Rush Attempts
|45
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|11.3
|Net Yards Passing
|117
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|4-10
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|11.7
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|6-49
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.0
|2-35.0
|Return Yards
|53
|100
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-53
|3-57
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|117
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|419
|
|
|256
|TOTAL YDS
|702
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lovelace 28 RB
|R. Lovelace
|10
|46
|1
|20
|
J. Allen 19 RB
|J. Allen
|8
|41
|0
|14
|
J. Newman 8 QB
|J. Newman
|10
|28
|0
|18
|
B. Morgan 11 RB
|B. Morgan
|7
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Broussard 29 RB
|J. Broussard
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Walker 21 FB
|N. Walker
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Luther 2 WR
|T. Luther
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Mosley 4 QB
|M. Mosley
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
E. Suggs 32 FB
|E. Suggs
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. VanCleave 3 RB
|D. VanCleave
|1
|79
|1
|79
|
J. Allen 19 RB
|J. Allen
|2
|32
|0
|22
|
L. Parker 23 WR
|L. Parker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lifson 85 TE
|J. Lifson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Luther 2 WR
|T. Luther
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Alstatt 13 S
|M. Alstatt
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cobb 4 S
|K. Cobb
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gbesee 27 CB
|G. Gbesee
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Beckett 45 LB
|J. Beckett
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 41 LB
|J. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Paschal 12 CB
|D. Paschal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Redwood 18 S
|D. Redwood
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 33 LB
|B. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Titus 47 LB
|R. Titus
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Moore 43 LB
|S. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 11 DB
|M. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lufkin 61 DL
|A. Lufkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Beckley 46 LB
|J. Beckley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drag 90 DL
|J. Drag
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Prince 95 DL
|C. Prince
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 42 LB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 48 DL
|T. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turrentine 97 DL
|J. Turrentine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 99 DL
|M. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hazel 26 CB
|J. Hazel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Walker 14 S
|I. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Carter 34 K
|L. Carter
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Carter 34 K
|L. Carter
|9
|44.0
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Allen 19 RB
|J. Allen
|4
|13.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|12/16
|218
|3
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|7/11
|65
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|9
|212
|2
|86
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|8
|57
|0
|11
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|7
|50
|1
|19
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|3
|36
|1
|24
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|4
|33
|1
|16
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Lucas 33 RB
|T. Lucas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|5
|74
|1
|25
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|71
|1
|36
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|4
|50
|1
|34
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|3
|46
|0
|26
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rudolph 34 DE
|L. Rudolph
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jefferies 90 DT
|D. Jefferies
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Upshaw 53 LB
|R. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reuben 32 DT
|E. Reuben
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/2
|35
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|2
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|19.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|3
|7.7
|16
|0
|
W. Brown 82 WR
|W. Brown
|1
|3.0
|3
|0