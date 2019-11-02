Drive Chart
Pitt overcomes 3 turnovers, beats Georgia Tech 20-10

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Kenny Pickett threw for 204 yards with a touchdown, Vincent Davis had a 61-yard touchdown run and Pittsburgh overcame three first-half turnovers to beat Georgia Tech 20-10 on Saturday.

Pitt (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) held Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4) to 194 yards.

The Pitt defense stopped the Yellow Jackets inches short of a potential tying touchdown late in the third quarter. Quarterback Lucas Johnson fumbled at the goal line when hit by Kylan Johnson. Cam Bright returned the fumble recovery 79 yards.

The return set up Alex Kessman's 48-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 20-10 lead.

Davis took a wildcat snap, ran through the middle of the line and made one cut to his left before finding open field for a 61-yard touchdown run to give Pitt a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Pickett's 21-yard touchdown pass to Shocky Jacques-Louis in the second quarter stretched the halftime lead to 17-7.

The Panthers committed three first-half turnovers. Pickett threw two interceptions in the half, including one off the hands of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart that was caught by Yellow Jackets safety Tariq Carpenter.

In the first quarter, safety Juanyeh Thomas cut in front of Maurice Ffrench for Georgia Tech's first interception.

Georgia Tech couldn't convert either interception into points but quickly capitalized when Ffrench's fumble, forced by linebacker David Curry, was recovered by Jordan Domineck. On the next play, James Graham threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Ahmarean Brown.

After Graham completed only 2 of 9 passes for 54 yards in the first half, coach Geoff Collins started Johnson at quarterback in the second half. Johnson was escorted to the locker room following the big hit on his fumble at the goal line.

Graham played the remainder of the game.

Georgia Tech's Jerry Howard blocked Kirk Christodoulou's punt on Pitt's first possession of the second half. The Yellow Jackets recovered at the Pitt 12, setting up a 30-yard field goal by Brenton King that cut the Panthers' lead to seven points.

Ffrench had 11 catches for 71 yards.

Pitt sophomore running back Todd Sibley, the team's second-leading rusher, was held out with an undisclosed injury.

Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III was ejected in the second quarter after a targeting call for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Graham.

THE TAKEAWAY

Pitt: The Panthers rebounded from last week's loss to Miami and remain in position to contend for a second straight Coastal Division title and trip to the ACC championship game. There were blemishes in the win as Pitt struggled with mistakes. In addition to the turnovers, Pitt struggled on special teams. The Panthers had a punt blocked and Ffrench made a questionable decision to field a kickoff near the sideline at the 7.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets showed why they rank last in the ACC in scoring. The two quarterbacks combined to complete only 8 of 21 passes for 108 yards. Graham, a redshirt freshman, made an ill-advised deep pass in the fourth quarter that was intercepted by Paris Ford. After running for 141 yards in a win at Miami two weeks ago, Jordan Mason had 15 carries for 56 yards.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: The Panthers are off next weekend before playing North Carolina in a Thursday night game on Nov. 14. North Carolina has six straight wins in the series, including a 38-35 win in 2018.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets play at Virginia next Saturday. Georgia Tech beat the Cavaliers 30-27 in overtime last season and has won seven of the last 10 to lead the series 21-19-1.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

PITT Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-W.Wells kicks 63 yards from GT 35. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 24 for 22 yards (17-D.Knight).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24
(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 33 for 9 yards (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
+17 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 33
(14:54 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 50 for 17 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 50
(14:36 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 41 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - PITT 41
(14:14 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to GT 41 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 41
(13:50 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to GT 38 for 3 yards (86-D.Brooks).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38
(13:23 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to GT 15 for 23 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 15
(12:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 15
(12:12 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 70-N.Ulizio False start 5 yards enforced at GT 15. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 20
(12:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to GT 14 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 14
(12:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - PITT 14
(11:24 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 64 yards from PIT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 26 for 25 yards (30-B. George). Penalty on GT 10-C.Campbell Illegal block in the back 13 yards enforced at GT 26.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 13
(11:14 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 20 for 7 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 20
(11:07 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 22 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell34-A.Watts).
Penalty
3 & 1 - GATECH 22
(10:38 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 27 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell). Team penalty on PIT Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at GT 22. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27
(10:04 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 30 for 3 yards (24-P.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GATECH 30
(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 30
(9:20 - 1st) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 31 for 1 yard (38-C.Bright).
Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 31
(9:15 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 31. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 45 for 24 yards (10-C.Campbell).

PITT Panthers
- Interception (1 plays, -16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - PITT 45
(8:40 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Thomas at GT 29. 1-J.Thomas to GT 29 for no gain.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 29
(8:24 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 29 for no gain (12-P.Ford).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 29
(8:18 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 31 for 2 yards (28-K.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 31
(7:40 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
Punt
4 & 8 - GATECH 31
(7:01 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 46 yards from GT 31. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 39 for 16 yards (52-J.Dingle).

PITT Panthers
- TD (1 plays, 61 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
+61 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39
(6:55 - 1st) 22-V.Davis runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:36 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:25 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(6:25 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(6:25 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 31 for 6 yards (24-P.Campbell).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GATECH 31
(6:22 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 31
(5:44 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 31. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 14 for -2 yards (33-J.Askew).

PITT Panthers
- Interception (5 plays, 46 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 14
(5:40 - 1st) 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 14 for no gain (1-J.Thomas).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 14
(5:29 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 23 for 9 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 23
(4:48 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 24 for 1 yard (97-B.Glanton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24
(4:09 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 27 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
Int
2 & 7 - PITT 27
(3:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart INTERCEPTED by 2-T.Carpenter at PIT 40. 2-T.Carpenter to PIT 40 for no gain.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Missed FG (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40
(3:10 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 37 for 3 yards (12-P.Ford91-P.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GATECH 37
(3:05 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 37 for no gain (97-J.Twyman).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 37
(2:18 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to PIT 25 for 12 yards (12-P.Ford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(1:32 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(0:52 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 18 for 7 yards (28-K.Johnson).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 18
(0:48 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 17 for 1 yard (91-P.Jones).
No Good
4 & 2 - GATECH 17
(0:08 - 1st) 37-B.King 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.

PITT Panthers
- Fumble (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to PIT 28 for 8 yards (22-K.Oliver).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 28
(14:54 - 2nd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 35 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(14:26 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 46 for 11 yards (6-D.Curry).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46
(13:58 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 49 FUMBLES (6-D.Curry). 42-J.Domineck to GT 49 for no gain.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- TD (1 plays, 51 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+51 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 49
(13:40 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:32 - 2nd) 37-B.King extra point is good.

PITT Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:24 - 2nd) 38-W.Wells kicks 40 yards from GT 35 out of bounds at the PIT 25.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(13:24 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 39 for 4 yards (92-J.Griffin).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 39
(13:24 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 41 for 2 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 41
(12:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 47 for 12 yards (21-Z.Walton).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47
(12:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 41 for 6 yards (14-J.King).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 41
(11:36 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 31 for 10 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31
(11:14 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 29 for 2 yards (97-B.Glanton).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 29
(10:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 21 for 8 yards (14-J.King).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 21
(10:01 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:40 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:34 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 18 for 18 yards (27-B.Garner). Team penalty on GT Illegal block in the back declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 18
(9:34 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown. Penalty on PIT 24-P.Campbell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 18. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 33
(9:29 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 42 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford9-S.Brightwell).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 42
(9:23 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for 3 yards (11-D.Jackson87-H.Baldonado).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45
(9:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to PIT 50 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 50
(8:16 - 2nd) 5-J.Howard to GT 49 for -1 yard (5-D.Alexandre9-S.Brightwell).
No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 49
(7:35 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 49
(6:50 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 49 Downed at the PIT 3.

PITT Panthers
- Punt (12 plays, 54 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 3
(6:44 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 4 for 1 yard (86-D.Brooks).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 4
(6:31 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 7 for 3 yards (86-D.Brooks2-T.Carpenter).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 7
(5:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 20 for 13 yards (6-D.Curry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 20
(5:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack. Team penalty on GT 12 players 5 yards enforced at PIT 20. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - PITT 25
(4:58 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (16-M.Sims).
No Gain
2 & 3 - PITT 27
(4:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
+12 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 27
(4:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 39 for 12 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39
(4:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 47 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 47
(3:51 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to GT 47 for 6 yards (42-J.Domineck). Team penalty on GT 12 players declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 47
(3:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 47
(3:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to GT 43 for 4 yards (10-C.Campbell).
No Gain
3 & 6 - PITT 43
(3:10 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
Punt
4 & 6 - PITT 43
(2:30 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from GT 43 to GT End Zone. touchback.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 20
(2:24 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
Sack
2 & 10 - GATECH 20
(2:16 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 15 for -5 yards (6-J.Morgan).
+2 YD
3 & 15 - GATECH 15
(2:10 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 17 for 2 yards (91-P.Jones).
Punt
4 & 13 - GATECH 17
(1:19 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 43 yards from GT 17. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 40 for no gain (31-N.Cottrell).

PITT Panthers
- Halftime (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40
(1:14 - 2nd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 39 for -1 yard (1-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 11 - PITT 39
(1:05 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - PITT 39
(0:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 45 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry).

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:39 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 35 for 10 yards (28-K.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 39 for 4 yards (7-J.Stocker).
-4 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 39
(14:31 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 35 for -4 yards (9-S.Brightwell5-D.Alexandre).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 35
(14:25 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver to GT 43 for 8 yards (31-E.Hallett).
Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 43
(13:51 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 57 yards from GT 43 to PIT End Zone. touchback.

PITT Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20
(13:15 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 24 for 4 yards (10-C.Campbell).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 24
(13:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to PIT 26 for 2 yards (21-Z.Walton).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 26
(12:41 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 29 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
Punt
4 & 1 - PITT 29
(12:14 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from PIT 29 blocked by 5-J.Howard. 98-K.Christodoulou to PIT 12 for no gain (5-J.Howard). Team penalty on PIT Illegal shift declined.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 12
(11:25 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 12
(11:15 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 10 for 2 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
Sack
3 & 8 - GATECH 10
(11:10 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson sacked at PIT 13 for -3 yards (28-K.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - GATECH 13
(10:25 - 3rd) 37-B.King 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:46 - 3rd) 37-B.King kicks 58 yards from GT 35. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at PIT 7 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 7
(9:46 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 11 for 4 yards (97-B.Glanton).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 11
(9:41 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to PIT 15 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry22-K.Oliver).
+13 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 15
(9:10 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to PIT 28 for 13 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 28
(8:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 28
(7:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 23 for -5 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+2 YD
3 & 15 - PITT 23
(7:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 25 for 2 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
Punt
4 & 13 - PITT 25
(7:00 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 25. 10-A.Brown to GT 32 for no gain (94-C.Adomitis).

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (11 plays, 68 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 32
(6:22 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to GT 29 for -3 yards (36-C.Pine).
+14 YD
2 & 13 - GATECH 29
(6:13 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 31-N.Cottrell. 31-N.Cottrell to GT 43 for 14 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 43
(5:36 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 6-J.Morgan Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 42
(5:36 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to PIT 41 for 1 yard (87-H.Baldonado38-C.Bright).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 41
(5:15 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to PIT 26 for 15 yards (7-J.Stocker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 26
(4:41 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 26
(3:59 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 24 for 2 yards (95-D.Danielson).
+18 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 24
(3:53 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 6 for 18 yards (31-E.Hallett).
+2 YD
1 & 6 - GATECH 6
(3:05 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to PIT 4 for 2 yards (97-J.Twyman).
No Gain
2 & 4 - GATECH 4
(2:45 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 4
(2:02 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson scrambles to PIT End Zone FUMBLES (28-K.Johnson). 38-C.Bright to GT 21 for 79 yards (12-A.Sanders).

PITT Panthers
- FG (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 21
(1:58 - 3rd) 6-A.Mathews to GT 25 for -4 yards (3-T.Swilling).
-3 YD
2 & 14 - PITT 25
(1:42 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at GT 28 for -3 yards.
-3 YD
3 & 17 - PITT 28
(1:11 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett to GT 31 FUMBLES. 8-K.Pickett to GT 31 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 20 - PITT 31
(0:32 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 49 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 30 for 14 yards. Penalty on GT 13-A.Showell Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 27.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 17
(14:54 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 21 for 4 yards (92-T.Bentley).
Penalty
2 & 6 - GATECH 21
(14:45 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 29 for 8 yards (7-J.Stocker). Penalty on GT 26-J.Blancato Pass interference 10 yards enforced at GT 21. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 16 - GATECH 11
(14:25 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 21 for 10 yards (12-P.Ford).
No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 21
(14:08 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 21
(13:10 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 40 yards from GT 21. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 42 for 19 yards (10-C.Campbell).

PITT Panthers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42
(13:06 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 41 for 1 yard (1-J.Thomas).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 41
(12:48 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 32 for 9 yards (6-D.Curry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 32
(12:17 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 31 for 1 yard (86-D.Brooks). Team penalty on PIT Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at GT 32. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 37
(11:40 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 37 for no gain (22-K.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 15 - PITT 37
(11:20 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 37 for no gain (93-T.Chimedza).
+11 YD
3 & 15 - PITT 37
(10:37 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to GT 26 for 11 yards (1-J.Thomas).
No Good
4 & 4 - PITT 26
(9:48 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Interception (1 plays, 33 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - GATECH 26
(9:00 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-P.Ford at PIT 38. 12-P.Ford to GT 41 for 21 yards (27-J.Mason).

PITT Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41
(8:54 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 37 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 37
(8:34 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 33 for 4 yards (2-T.Carpenter25-C.Thomas).
Sack
3 & 2 - PITT 33
(7:57 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett sacked at GT 40 for -7 yards (89-A.Owens).
Penalty
4 & 9 - PITT 40
(7:12 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 98-K.Christodoulou Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 40. No Play.
Punt
4 & 14 - PITT 45
(6:16 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 34 yards from GT 45 to GT 11 fair catch by 10-A.Brown.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 11
(6:16 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 10 for -1 yard (34-A.Watts).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 10
(6:10 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 13 for 3 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 13
(5:41 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
Punt
4 & 8 - GATECH 13
(4:56 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 36 yards from GT 13 to GT 49 fair catch by 83-J.Vardzel.

PITT Panthers
- End of Game (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 49
(4:49 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 41 for 8 yards (91-K.Dawson).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 41
(4:43 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 35 for 6 yards (93-T.Chimedza).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(3:55 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 35 for no gain (32-D.Ellison).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 35
(3:50 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 31 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 31
(3:44 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 22 for 9 yards (10-C.Campbell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 22
(2:55 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 17 for 5 yards (22-K.Oliver).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 17
(2:25 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 16 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 16
(1:26 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett kneels at GT 17 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 15:00
97-A.Kessman 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:46
37-B.King 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-1
yds
01:00
pos
17
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:34
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 9:40
8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
7
Point After TD 13:24
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 13:32
4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
51
yds
00:08
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:25
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 6:36
22-V.Davis runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
0
Field Goal 11:18
97-A.Kessman 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 10
Rushing 8 3
Passing 10 4
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 7-16 2-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 355 185
Total Plays 70 50
Avg Gain 5.1 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 158 86
Rush Attempts 36 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.0
Net Yards Passing 197 99
Comp. - Att. 25-34 8-21
Yards Per Pass 5.8 4.7
Penalties - Yards 6-50 4-38
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-40.0 8-46.4
Return Yards 100 71
Punts - Returns 5-57 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 2-22 3-54
Int. - Returns 1-21 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 6-3 1070320
Georgia Tech 2-6 073010
GATECH 9, O/U 44
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, Georgia
 197 PASS YDS 99
158 RUSH YDS 86
355 TOTAL YDS 185
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 204 1 2 121.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 204 1 2 121.9
K. Pickett 25/34 204 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 75 0
A. Davis 16 75 0 9
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 67 1
V. Davis 6 67 1 61
V. Carter 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
V. Carter 4 14 0 7
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
K. Pickett 6 8 0 9
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Ffrench 1 0 0 0
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 -1 0 -1
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Mathews 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 71 0
M. Ffrench 11 71 0 17
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
T. Mack 5 47 0 23
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
S. Jacques-Louis 3 38 1 21
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 2 21 0 12
V. Carter 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
V. Carter 3 19 0 13
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Gragg 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
P. Ford 6-0 0.0 1
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Johnson 5-0 1.0 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 5-2 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Campbell III 3-0 0.0 0
E. Hallett 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hallett 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Stocker 2-0 0.0 0
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Twyman 2-0 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Jones II 2-1 0.0 0
T. Bentley 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bentley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Danielson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Danielson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Bright 1-1 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 1-0 0.0 0
H. Baldonado 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Baldonado 1-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 1-1 0.0 0
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Morgan 1-0 1.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
A. Kessman 2/3 49 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 1
K. Christodoulou 3 40.0 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Ffrench 1 0.0 0 0
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 11.4 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 11.4 24 0
M. Ffrench 5 11.4 24 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
23.1% 57 1 1 69.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
23.1% 57 1 1 69.9
J. Graham 3/13 57 1 1
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 51 0 0 116.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 51 0 0 116.1
L. Johnson 5/8 51 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 56 0
J. Mason 15 56 0 18
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
J. Graham 8 30 0 12
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Brown 1 3 0 3
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
L. Johnson 5 1 0 4
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Howard Jr. 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 1
A. Brown 4 61 1 51
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
A. Sanders 1 15 0 15
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
N. Cottrell 1 14 0 14
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Davis 1 10 0 10
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Oliver 1 8 0 8
D. Deveney 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Deveney 0 0 0 0
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Carter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. Curry 8-2 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 8-0 0.0 1
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
T. Carpenter 5-1 0.0 1
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
B. Glanton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Glanton 3-0 0.0 0
D. Brooks 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 3-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Campbell 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Walton 2-0 0.0 0
J. King 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. King 2-0 0.0 0
T. Chimedza 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Chimedza 2-0 0.0 0
J. Huff 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Huff 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dawson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dawson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sims 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sims 1-0 0.0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Owens 1-0 1.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Swilling 1-0 0.0 0
J. Domineck 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Domineck 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ellison 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ellison 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
B. King 1/2 30 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 46.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 46.4 2
P. Harvin III 8 46.4 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 25 0
T. Oliver 2 21.5 25 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. Thomas 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 0 0
J. Howard Jr. 1 17.0 0 0
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Brown 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 24 3:36 10 62 FG
8:40 PITT 45 0:00 1 -16 INT
6:55 PITT 39 0:19 1 61 TD
5:40 PITT 14 2:03 5 46 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 20 1:02 4 31 Fumble
13:24 PITT 35 3:44 8 65 TD
6:44 PITT 3 4:14 12 54 Punt
1:14 PITT 40 0:15 3 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 PITT 20 1:01 3 9 Punt
9:46 PITT 7 2:46 6 18 Punt
1:58 GATECH 21 1:26 3 -10 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 GATECH 42 3:18 6 16 FG Miss
8:54 GATECH 41 2:38 4 -4 Punt
4:49 GATECH 49 3:23 8 32 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 GATECH 13 2:03 6 18 Punt
8:24 GATECH 29 1:23 3 2 Punt
6:25 GATECH 25 0:41 3 6 Punt
3:10 PITT 40 3:02 6 23 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 GATECH 49 0:08 1 51 TD
9:34 GATECH 18 2:44 6 31 Punt
2:24 GATECH 20 1:05 3 -3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 GATECH 25 0:00 3 14 Punt
11:25 PITT 12 1:00 3 -1 FG
6:22 GATECH 32 4:20 11 68 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 17 1:50 4 4 Punt
9:00 GATECH 26 0:00 1 33 INT
6:16 GATECH 11 1:20 3 2 Punt
