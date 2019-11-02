|
|
|PITT
|GATECH
Pitt overcomes 3 turnovers, beats Georgia Tech 20-10
ATLANTA (AP) Kenny Pickett threw for 204 yards with a touchdown, Vincent Davis had a 61-yard touchdown run and Pittsburgh overcame three first-half turnovers to beat Georgia Tech 20-10 on Saturday.
Pitt (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) held Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4) to 194 yards.
The Pitt defense stopped the Yellow Jackets inches short of a potential tying touchdown late in the third quarter. Quarterback Lucas Johnson fumbled at the goal line when hit by Kylan Johnson. Cam Bright returned the fumble recovery 79 yards.
The return set up Alex Kessman's 48-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 20-10 lead.
Davis took a wildcat snap, ran through the middle of the line and made one cut to his left before finding open field for a 61-yard touchdown run to give Pitt a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Pickett's 21-yard touchdown pass to Shocky Jacques-Louis in the second quarter stretched the halftime lead to 17-7.
The Panthers committed three first-half turnovers. Pickett threw two interceptions in the half, including one off the hands of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart that was caught by Yellow Jackets safety Tariq Carpenter.
In the first quarter, safety Juanyeh Thomas cut in front of Maurice Ffrench for Georgia Tech's first interception.
Georgia Tech couldn't convert either interception into points but quickly capitalized when Ffrench's fumble, forced by linebacker David Curry, was recovered by Jordan Domineck. On the next play, James Graham threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Ahmarean Brown.
After Graham completed only 2 of 9 passes for 54 yards in the first half, coach Geoff Collins started Johnson at quarterback in the second half. Johnson was escorted to the locker room following the big hit on his fumble at the goal line.
Graham played the remainder of the game.
Georgia Tech's Jerry Howard blocked Kirk Christodoulou's punt on Pitt's first possession of the second half. The Yellow Jackets recovered at the Pitt 12, setting up a 30-yard field goal by Brenton King that cut the Panthers' lead to seven points.
Ffrench had 11 catches for 71 yards.
Pitt sophomore running back Todd Sibley, the team's second-leading rusher, was held out with an undisclosed injury.
Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III was ejected in the second quarter after a targeting call for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Graham.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: The Panthers rebounded from last week's loss to Miami and remain in position to contend for a second straight Coastal Division title and trip to the ACC championship game. There were blemishes in the win as Pitt struggled with mistakes. In addition to the turnovers, Pitt struggled on special teams. The Panthers had a punt blocked and Ffrench made a questionable decision to field a kickoff near the sideline at the 7.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets showed why they rank last in the ACC in scoring. The two quarterbacks combined to complete only 8 of 21 passes for 108 yards. Graham, a redshirt freshman, made an ill-advised deep pass in the fourth quarter that was intercepted by Paris Ford. After running for 141 yards in a win at Miami two weeks ago, Jordan Mason had 15 carries for 56 yards.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: The Panthers are off next weekend before playing North Carolina in a Thursday night game on Nov. 14. North Carolina has six straight wins in the series, including a 38-35 win in 2018.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets play at Virginia next Saturday. Georgia Tech beat the Cavaliers 30-27 in overtime last season and has won seven of the last 10 to lead the series 21-19-1.
----
PITT
Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-W.Wells kicks 63 yards from GT 35. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 24 for 22 yards (17-D.Knight).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 33 for 9 yards (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 33(14:54 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 50 for 17 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(14:36 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 41 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PITT 41(14:14 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to GT 41 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 41(13:50 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to GT 38 for 3 yards (86-D.Brooks).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(13:23 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to GT 15 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(12:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PITT 15(12:12 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 70-N.Ulizio False start 5 yards enforced at GT 15. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - PITT 20(12:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to GT 14 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PITT 14(12:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PITT 14(11:24 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 64 yards from PIT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 26 for 25 yards (30-B. George). Penalty on GT 10-C.Campbell Illegal block in the back 13 yards enforced at GT 26.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(11:14 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 20 for 7 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 20(11:07 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 22 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell34-A.Watts).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 22(10:38 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 27 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell). Team penalty on PIT Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at GT 22. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(10:04 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 30 for 3 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 30(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 30(9:20 - 1st) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 31 for 1 yard (38-C.Bright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 31(9:15 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 31. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 45 for 24 yards (10-C.Campbell).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(8:24 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 29 for no gain (12-P.Ford).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 29(8:18 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 31 for 2 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 31(7:40 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 31(7:01 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 46 yards from GT 31. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 39 for 16 yards (52-J.Dingle).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:25 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:25 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 31 for 6 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(6:22 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 31(5:44 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 31. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 14 for -2 yards (33-J.Askew).
PITT
Panthers
- Interception (5 plays, 46 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(5:40 - 1st) 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 14 for no gain (1-J.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 14(5:29 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 23 for 9 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 23(4:48 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to PIT 24 for 1 yard (97-B.Glanton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(4:09 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 27 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - PITT 27(3:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart INTERCEPTED by 2-T.Carpenter at PIT 40. 2-T.Carpenter to PIT 40 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Missed FG (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(3:10 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 37 for 3 yards (12-P.Ford91-P.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 37(3:05 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 37 for no gain (97-J.Twyman).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 37(2:18 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to PIT 25 for 12 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:32 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:52 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 18 for 7 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 18(0:48 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 17 for 1 yard (91-P.Jones).
|
No Good
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 17(0:08 - 1st) 37-B.King 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Fumble (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to PIT 28 for 8 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 28(14:54 - 2nd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 35 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(14:26 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 46 for 11 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(13:58 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 49 FUMBLES (6-D.Curry). 42-J.Domineck to GT 49 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (1 plays, 51 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(13:40 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:32 - 2nd) 37-B.King extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:24 - 2nd) 38-W.Wells kicks 40 yards from GT 35 out of bounds at the PIT 25.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(13:24 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 39 for 4 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 39(13:24 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 41 for 2 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 41(12:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 47 for 12 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(12:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 41 for 6 yards (14-J.King).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 41(11:36 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 31 for 10 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(11:14 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 29 for 2 yards (97-B.Glanton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 29(10:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 21 for 8 yards (14-J.King).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(10:01 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:40 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 18 for 18 yards (27-B.Garner). Team penalty on GT Illegal block in the back declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(9:34 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown. Penalty on PIT 24-P.Campbell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 18. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(9:29 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 42 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford9-S.Brightwell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 42(9:23 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for 3 yards (11-D.Jackson87-H.Baldonado).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(9:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to PIT 50 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 50(8:16 - 2nd) 5-J.Howard to GT 49 for -1 yard (5-D.Alexandre9-S.Brightwell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 49(7:35 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 49(6:50 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 49 Downed at the PIT 3.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (12 plays, 54 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 3(6:44 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 4 for 1 yard (86-D.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 4(6:31 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 7 for 3 yards (86-D.Brooks2-T.Carpenter).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 7(5:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 20 for 13 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(5:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack. Team penalty on GT 12 players 5 yards enforced at PIT 20. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - PITT 25(4:58 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (16-M.Sims).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PITT 27(4:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 27(4:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 39 for 12 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(4:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 47 for 8 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 47(3:51 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to GT 47 for 6 yards (42-J.Domineck). Team penalty on GT 12 players declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(3:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 47(3:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to GT 43 for 4 yards (10-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 43(3:10 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PITT 43(2:30 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from GT 43 to GT End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(2:24 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 20(2:16 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 15 for -5 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - GATECH 15(2:10 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 17 for 2 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 17(1:19 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 43 yards from GT 17. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 40 for no gain (31-N.Cottrell).
PITT
Panthers
- Halftime (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(1:14 - 2nd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 39 for -1 yard (1-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PITT 39(1:05 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - PITT 39(0:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 45 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:39 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 35 for 10 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(15:00 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 39 for 4 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 39(14:31 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 35 for -4 yards (9-S.Brightwell5-D.Alexandre).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 35(14:25 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver to GT 43 for 8 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 43(13:51 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 57 yards from GT 43 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(13:15 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 24 for 4 yards (10-C.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 24(13:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to PIT 26 for 2 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 26(12:41 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 29 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - PITT 29(12:14 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from PIT 29 blocked by 5-J.Howard. 98-K.Christodoulou to PIT 12 for no gain (5-J.Howard). Team penalty on PIT Illegal shift declined.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(11:25 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 12(11:15 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 10 for 2 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 10(11:10 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson sacked at PIT 13 for -3 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - GATECH 13(10:25 - 3rd) 37-B.King 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) 37-B.King kicks 58 yards from GT 35. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at PIT 7 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 7(9:46 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 11 for 4 yards (97-B.Glanton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 11(9:41 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to PIT 15 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry22-K.Oliver).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 15(9:10 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to PIT 28 for 13 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(8:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 28(7:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 23 for -5 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - PITT 23(7:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 25 for 2 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PITT 25(7:00 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 25. 10-A.Brown to GT 32 for no gain (94-C.Adomitis).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (11 plays, 68 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(6:22 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to GT 29 for -3 yards (36-C.Pine).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - GATECH 29(6:13 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 31-N.Cottrell. 31-N.Cottrell to GT 43 for 14 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(5:36 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 6-J.Morgan Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(5:36 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to PIT 41 for 1 yard (87-H.Baldonado38-C.Bright).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 41(5:15 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to PIT 26 for 15 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(4:41 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 26(3:59 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 24 for 2 yards (95-D.Danielson).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 24(3:53 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 6 for 18 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - GATECH 6(3:05 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to PIT 4 for 2 yards (97-J.Twyman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 4(2:45 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 4(2:02 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson scrambles to PIT End Zone FUMBLES (28-K.Johnson). 38-C.Bright to GT 21 for 79 yards (12-A.Sanders).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(1:58 - 3rd) 6-A.Mathews to GT 25 for -4 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 14 - PITT 25(1:42 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at GT 28 for -3 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 17 - PITT 28(1:11 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett to GT 31 FUMBLES. 8-K.Pickett to GT 31 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - PITT 31(0:32 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 49 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 30 for 14 yards. Penalty on GT 13-A.Showell Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 27.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(14:54 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 21 for 4 yards (92-T.Bentley).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 21(14:45 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 29 for 8 yards (7-J.Stocker). Penalty on GT 26-J.Blancato Pass interference 10 yards enforced at GT 21. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - GATECH 11(14:25 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 21 for 10 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 21(14:08 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 21(13:10 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 40 yards from GT 21. 2-M.Ffrench to GT 42 for 19 yards (10-C.Campbell).
PITT
Panthers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(13:06 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 41 for 1 yard (1-J.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 41(12:48 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 32 for 9 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(12:17 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 31 for 1 yard (86-D.Brooks). Team penalty on PIT Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at GT 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - PITT 37(11:40 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 37 for no gain (22-K.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - PITT 37(11:20 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 37 for no gain (93-T.Chimedza).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - PITT 37(10:37 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to GT 26 for 11 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - PITT 26(9:48 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (1 plays, 33 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(9:00 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-P.Ford at PIT 38. 12-P.Ford to GT 41 for 21 yards (27-J.Mason).
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(8:54 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 37 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 37(8:34 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 33 for 4 yards (2-T.Carpenter25-C.Thomas).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - PITT 33(7:57 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett sacked at GT 40 for -7 yards (89-A.Owens).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - PITT 40(7:12 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 98-K.Christodoulou Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 40. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - PITT 45(6:16 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 34 yards from GT 45 to GT 11 fair catch by 10-A.Brown.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(6:16 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 10 for -1 yard (34-A.Watts).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 10(6:10 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 13 for 3 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 13(5:41 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 13(4:56 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 36 yards from GT 13 to GT 49 fair catch by 83-J.Vardzel.
PITT
Panthers
- End of Game (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(4:49 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 41 for 8 yards (91-K.Dawson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 41(4:43 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 35 for 6 yards (93-T.Chimedza).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(3:55 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 35 for no gain (32-D.Ellison).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 35(3:50 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 31 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 31(3:44 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 22 for 9 yards (10-C.Campbell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 22(2:55 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 17 for 5 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 17(2:25 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 16 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 16(1:26 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett kneels at GT 17 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|10
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|10
|4
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|355
|185
|Total Plays
|70
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|86
|Rush Attempts
|36
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|197
|99
|Comp. - Att.
|25-34
|8-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|4-38
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|8-46.4
|Return Yards
|100
|71
|Punts - Returns
|5-57
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-22
|3-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|99
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|86
|
|
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|185
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|25/34
|204
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|16
|75
|0
|9
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|6
|67
|1
|61
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|6
|8
|0
|9
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|11
|71
|0
|17
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|5
|47
|0
|23
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|3
|38
|1
|21
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|3
|19
|0
|13
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|2/3
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|3
|40.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|5
|11.4
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|3/13
|57
|1
|1
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|5/8
|51
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|15
|56
|0
|18
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|8
|30
|0
|12
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|5
|1
|0
|4
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|4
|61
|1
|51
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
|N. Cottrell
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Glanton 97 DL
|B. Glanton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 86 DL
|D. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 LB
|C. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 10 DB
|C. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chimedza 93 DL
|T. Chimedza
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Huff 23 DB
|J. Huff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 91 DL
|K. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellison 32 RB
|D. Ellison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. King 37 K
|B. King
|1/2
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|8
|46.4
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|17.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
