Thompson runs for 3 TDs as No. 22 K-State routs Kansas 38-10
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Chris Kleiman views himself as a caretaker for Kansas State football, sustaining and building on the traditions that predecessor Bill Snyder established over more than two decades.
Turns out that applies to the Wildcats' dominance of Kansas.
Skylar Thompson ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns, Harry Trotter added 92 yards rushing and another score, and No. 22 Kansas State romped to a 38-10 win in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday to continue a streak of dominance that Snyder established and relished.
Thompson also had 129 yards passing for the Wildcats (6-2, 3-2), who showed no letdown from their upset of then-No. 5 Oklahoma in bludgeoning the Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) for the 23rd time in 27 games.
''It was our best football game of the year,'' Klieman said.
Carter Stanley was 13 of 23 for 115 yards and two interceptions for Kansas before leaving with an injury late in the game. Star running back Pooka Williams managed just 61 yards rushing.
The Wildcats held new coach Les Miles' team to 241 yards of offense, a 2-for-10 mark on third down and stopped it on both fourth down tries. Kansas State also had four sacks, dominated the time of possession and had 342 yards rushing in what turned into a lopsided affair.
''As a football team we're continuing to improve and get better,'' said Klieman, who was hired to replace the retired Snyder late last year. ''But defensively, I thought we played really well.''
On the other side?
''A lot of things went wrong tonight,'' Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment said.
Both teams rolled into Memorial Stadium off big wins, though. Along with the Wildcats' win over the Sooners, the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on a game-ending field goal - the two wins separated by a stretch of Interstate 70 each prompting field-stormings and Big 12 reprimands.
So there was a little more excitement than usual for the Sunflower Showdown. Kansas announced a sellout for the first time since 2009, and fans were still waiting in long lines at security outside the stadium long after the game had kicked off.
Many of them missed the only time it was tied.
Kansas State promptly marched 88 yards for an opening touchdown, pounding it downfield with its run game despite having its top two running backs slowed by injuries. And when the Jayhawks managed a field goal, the Wildcats answered with a 78-yard touchdown march for a 14-3 lead.
Stanley, who had been so solid the past two weeks, threw both of his interceptions in the first half. The second came with less than 2 minutes left and set up Kansas State for a field goal.
''Miscommunication and lack of effort,'' Williams said.
Meanwhile, the only gripe the Wildcats at the break were the penalties: They were flagged seven times for 78 yards, or exactly four yards more than Kansas had in total offense.
The Wildcats ended any chance of a comeback with a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. It was capped by Thompson scrambling to his right, then winning a race with Kansas safety Mike Lee to the end zone for his sixth touchdown rushing in the past two weeks.
Thompson added a seventh early in the fourth quarter, when Klieman began to grind away his first win in the 108-year history of the series.
''They're a good football team, and I told Les that before the game, they're doing some really good things, especially offensively,'' Klieman said. ''It's a healthy rivalry because both teams have gotten better, and both teams I think - they're going to win some games still in this league.''
BROTHERLY LOVE
Kansas State fullback Jax Dineen sent his brother, Kansas linebacker Jay Dineen, hobbling to the sideline with a knee injury after a dastardly block late in the third quarter.
WOODLAND'S MOMENT
U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, a Topeka native who played golf at KU, was honored early in the game. It was the one moment that Kansas State and Kansas fans both cheered.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State proved a massive gulf still exists between the Wildcats and their biggest rival. Not only did they dominate, they did it without much help from top running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown, both of whom were nicked up in last week's game against the Sooners.
Kansas had been averaging 548 yards per game since Miles fired offensive coordinator Vic Koenning and promoted Brent Dearmon. But the Jayhawks never got on track against the Wildcats.
UP NEXT
Kansas State heads to Texas next Saturday.
Kansas has the week off before visiting Oklahoma State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 22-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 27 for 2 yards (12-A.Parker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(15:00 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 29 for 2 yards (51-R.Walker).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 29(14:46 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 34 for 5 yards (15-W.Neil).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(14:01 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 44 yards from KAN 34. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 22 for no gain. Team penalty on KST Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at KST 22.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 12(13:36 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 17 for 5 yards (99-M.Lee).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 17(13:15 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 21 for 4 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 21(12:44 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 28 for 7 yards (1-B.Torneden7-D.Ferguson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(12:04 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles. Penalty on KAN 13-H.Defense Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KST 28. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(11:22 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to KST 46 for 3 yards (5-A.Kamara97-D.Moragne).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 46(11:18 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KAN 45 for 9 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(10:49 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KAN 45 for no gain (19-G.Potter).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 45(10:10 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter pushed ob at KAN 37 for 8 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 37(9:25 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to KAN 3 for 34 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - KSTATE 3(8:41 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 1 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 1(8:07 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:26 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(7:21 - 1st) Penalty on KST 2-H.Trotter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KST 35. No Play.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- FG (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:21 - 1st) 22-N.McLellan kicks 60 yards from KST 20. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 38 for 18 yards (19-R.Elder).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(7:21 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 43 for 5 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 43(7:13 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at KST 34 for 23 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(6:44 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KST 25 for 9 yards (17-J.Alexander).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 25(6:22 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment pushed ob at KST 19 for 6 yards (12-A.Parker).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(5:52 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KST 17 for 2 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 17(5:29 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 17(5:03 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 17(5:00 - 1st) 46-L.Jones 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 4:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) 46-L.Jones kicks 63 yards from KAN 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 22 for 20 yards (35-N.Caudle23-K.Logan).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(4:50 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 26 for 4 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 26(4:45 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 30 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 30(4:13 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 35 for 5 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(3:35 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 42 for 7 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 42(3:05 - 1st) 88-P.Brooks to KST 48 for 6 yards (11-M.Lee1-B.Torneden).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(2:29 - 1st) 22-J.Ervin to KAN 49 for 3 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 49(1:52 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson scrambles pushed ob at KAN 48 for 1 yard (5-A.Kamara).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 48(1:18 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen pushed ob at KAN 27 for 21 yards (24-R.Thomas).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(0:43 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 12-L.Weber. 12-L.Weber to KAN 9 for 18 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - KSTATE 9(0:06 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (1 plays, 23 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 37 yards from KST 35 out of bounds at the KAN 28.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(14:54 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-J.McPherson at KAN 42. 31-J.McPherson to KAN 42 for no gain.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, 1 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(14:54 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 31-J.McPherson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KAN 42. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(14:54 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to KST 47 for 4 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 47(14:49 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 49 for 4 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 49(14:24 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 33 for 16 yards (7-D.Ferguson). Penalty on KST 79-A.Holtorf Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 49. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - KSTATE 41(13:47 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at KAN 43 for 16 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(13:16 - 2nd) 22-J.Ervin pushed ob at KAN 39 for 4 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 39(12:47 - 2nd) 22-J.Ervin to KAN 41 for -2 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 41(12:23 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 41(11:40 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 32 yards from KAN 41 out of bounds at the KAN 9.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (8 plays, 18 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9(11:36 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 15 for 6 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 15(11:29 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 20 for 5 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(10:57 - 2nd) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 25 for 5 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 25(10:30 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 28 for 3 yards (56-W.Hubert5-D.Patton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 28(9:51 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 87-J.Luavasa. 87-J.Luavasa runs ob at KAN 31 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(9:14 - 2nd) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 32 for 1 yard (3-E.Sullivan).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 32(8:54 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 27 for -5 yards (99-T.Dishon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - KANSAS 27(8:26 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - KANSAS 27(7:41 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 51 yards from KAN 27. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 31 for 9 yards (13-H.Defense).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(7:36 - 2nd) 22-J.Ervin to KST 36 for 5 yards (43-J.Dineen93-S.Burt).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 36(7:24 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson runs ob at KAN 46 for 18 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(6:44 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 44 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter). Penalty on KST 77-N.Kaltmayer Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at KAN 46. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 23 - KSTATE 41(6:07 - 2nd) 88-P.Brooks to KST 44 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - KSTATE 44(5:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - KSTATE 44(5:06 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to KAN 47 for 9 yards (94-C.Cole).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 47(5:02 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 25 yards from KAN 47 Downed at the KAN 22.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(4:27 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 27 for 5 yards (99-T.Dishon).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 27(4:15 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 19 for -8 yards (99-T.Dishon).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 19(3:44 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 24 for 5 yards (29-K.Duke).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 24(3:18 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 45 yards from KAN 24. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 32 for 1 yard (13-H.Defense).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, -8 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(2:30 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 32 for no gain (43-J.Dineen).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 32(2:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KST 36 for 4 yards (11-M.Lee). Penalty on KST 21-W.Gill Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 32. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - KSTATE 22(1:46 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 87-N.Lenners False start 5 yards enforced at KST 22. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 25 - KSTATE 17(1:41 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 21 for 4 yards (99-M.Lee).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - KSTATE 21(1:41 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 24 for 3 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - KSTATE 24(1:36 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 38 yards from KST 24 out of bounds at the KAN 38.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Halftime (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(1:25 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KAN 36 for 10 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(1:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks pushed ob at KAN 27 for 9 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 27(0:55 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at KAN 24 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(0:44 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KAN 28 for -4 yards FUMBLES (94-C.Cole). 10-S.Thompson to KAN 28 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - KSTATE 28(0:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Trotter.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - KSTATE 28(0:25 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KAN 21 for 7 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 21(0:21 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 76 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 29 for 4 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(15:00 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to KAN 25 for 46 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:27 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to KAN 19 for 6 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 19(13:52 - 3rd) 22-J.Ervin to KAN 18 for 1 yard (43-J.Dineen).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 18(13:12 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to KAN 13 for 5 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(12:32 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 13(11:53 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to KAN 7 for 6 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 7(11:47 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KAN 2 for 5 yards. Penalty on KST 4-M.Knowles Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 2.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 12(11:05 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:59 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (9 plays, 33 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:52 - 3rd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:52 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 26 for 1 yard (5-D.Patton31-J.McPherson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 26(10:52 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment. Penalty on KST 15-W.Neil Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 26. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(10:18 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KST 48 for 11 yards (15-W.Neil).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(10:18 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KST 45 for 3 yards (90-B.Massie4-W.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 45(9:45 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KST 34 for 11 yards (4-W.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(9:00 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KST 27 for 7 yards (4-W.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 27(8:30 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KST 12 for 15 yards (12-A.Parker). Penalty on KAN 2-D.Charlot Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KST 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - KANSAS 42(8:14 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - KANSAS 42(8:00 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - KANSAS 42(7:59 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 35 yards from KST 42 Downed at the KST 7.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (12 plays, 68 yards, 5:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 7(7:53 - 3rd) 22-J.Ervin to KST 12 for 5 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 12(7:42 - 3rd) 22-J.Ervin to KST 19 for 7 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(7:14 - 3rd) 22-J.Ervin to KST 23 for 4 yards (93-S.Burt).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 23(6:44 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 32 for 9 yards (8-K.Mayberry19-G.Potter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:02 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 35 for 3 yards (99-M.Lee).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 35(5:25 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 34 for -1 yard (5-A.Kamara).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 34(4:45 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners pushed ob at KST 44 for 10 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(4:02 - 3rd) 22-J.Ervin to KAN 43 for 13 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(3:24 - 3rd) 22-J.Ervin to KAN 15 for 28 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie). Penalty on KST 85-L.Long Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 37.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 14 - KSTATE 47(3:17 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - KSTATE 47(2:34 - 3rd) 88-P.Brooks to KAN 47 for no gain (15-K.Johnson). Penalty on KST 2-H.Trotter Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - KSTATE 47(2:23 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - KSTATE 47(1:58 - 3rd) 21-D.Anctil punts 47 yards from KAN 47 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(1:52 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 39 for 19 yards (20-D.Goolsby). Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 20. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - KANSAS 10(1:45 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 11 for 1 yard (15-W.Neil).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 19 - KANSAS 11(1:28 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 24 for 13 yards (17-J.Alexander).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 24(0:43 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams pushed ob at KAN 26 for 2 yards (15-W.Neil).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 26(0:12 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(15:00 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 19 for 7 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 19(14:54 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Lenners.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 19(14:10 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 9 for 10 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - KSTATE 9(14:04 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson pushed ob at KAN 6 for 3 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 6(13:35 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to KAN 4 for 2 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 4(13:03 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:26 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:18 - 4th) 22-N.McLellan kicks 60 yards from KST 35. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 25 for 20 yards (33-T.Burns).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:18 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 29 for 4 yards (96-J.Davies).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(12:12 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 15 for -14 yards (44-K.Ball).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 20 - KANSAS 15(11:50 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 32 for 17 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - KANSAS 32(11:10 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (9 plays, 30 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:30 - 4th) 22-N.McLellan kicks 58 yards from KST 35. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 31 for 24 yards (33-T.Burns).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(9:30 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 32 for 1 yard (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 32(9:24 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 38 for 6 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 38(8:44 - 4th) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 48 for 10 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(8:17 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at KST 41 for 11 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(7:53 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KST 28 for 13 yards (22-D.Green).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(7:30 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 28(7:07 - 4th) Penalty on KAN 58-A.Mane Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KST 28. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 25 - KANSAS 43(7:07 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley sacked at KST 49 for -6 yards (29-K.Duke).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 31 - KANSAS 49(7:00 - 4th) 14-M.Miles pushed ob at KST 39 for 10 yards (6-J.Durham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - KANSAS 39(6:45 - 4th) 80-K.Thompson punts 38 yards from KST 39 Downed at the KST 1.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 1(6:10 - 4th) 17-N.Ast to KST 3 for 2 yards (94-C.Cole).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 3(5:55 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to KST 8 for 5 yards (90-J.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 8(5:15 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to KST 13 for 5 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(4:33 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to KST 17 for 4 yards (23-K.Logan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 17(3:53 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to KST 17 for no gain (19-G.Potter).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 17(3:07 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to KST 21 for 4 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 21(2:26 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 45 yards from KST 21 Downed at the KAN 34.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(1:40 - 4th) 14-M.Miles complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KST 33 for 33 yards (24-B.Monty).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(1:30 - 4th) 14-M.Miles incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 33(1:13 - 4th) 14-M.Miles complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KST 1 for 32 yards. Penalty on KST 40-S.Trussell Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - KANSAS 1(1:03 - 4th) 29-B.Miles to KST 1 for no gain (99-T.Dishon).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 1(0:55 - 4th) 14-M.Miles to KST 1 FUMBLES. 14-M.Miles to KST 1 for no gain. Penalty on KST 91-J.Mittie Offside 0 yards enforced at KST 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 1(0:43 - 4th) 14-M.Miles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:38 - 4th) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|12
|Rushing
|17
|2
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|467
|208
|Total Plays
|76
|51
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|342
|61
|Rush Attempts
|60
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|125
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|11-113
|4-55
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.4
|5-42.6
|Return Yards
|30
|62
|Punts - Returns
|3-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|342
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|467
|TOTAL YDS
|208
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|9/16
|129
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|17
|127
|3
|34
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|20
|92
|1
|10
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|7
|58
|1
|18
|
J. Ervin 22 RB
|J. Ervin
|10
|46
|0
|13
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
N. Ast 17 QB
|N. Ast
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|2
|67
|0
|46
|
N. Lenners 87 TE
|N. Lenners
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
L. Weber 12 WR
|L. Weber
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
|W. Neil Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Sullivan 3 LB
|E. Sullivan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 17 DB
|J. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 96 DT
|J. Davies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ball 44 DE
|K. Ball
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Monty 24 DB
|B. Monty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 7 DB
|K. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Durham 6 DB
|J. Durham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/1
|39
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|5
|37.4
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|3
|3.3
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|13/23
|115
|0
|2
|
M. Miles 14 QB
|M. Miles
|2/3
|65
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|14
|61
|0
|13
|
V. Gardner 18 RB
|V. Gardner
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
M. Miles 14 QB
|M. Miles
|2
|11
|1
|10
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|5
|-27
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|4
|62
|0
|33
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|5
|49
|0
|23
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|4
|49
|0
|32
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Luavasa 87 TE
|J. Luavasa
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 LB
|A. Kamara
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Mi. Lee 11 S
|Mi. Lee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ma. Lee 99 DL
|Ma. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole III 94 DE
|C. Cole III
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
|N. Stevens-McKenzie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 24 S
|R. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DT
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DT
|S. Burt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Jones 46 K
|L. Jones
|1/1
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|5
|42.6
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|3
|20.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
