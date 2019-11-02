Drive Chart
MTSU
CHARLO

Charlotte beats Middle Tennessee 34-20

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Chris Reynolds threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Charlotte scored 34-unanswered points to beat Middle Tennessee 34-20 on Saturday.

Reynolds had 192 yards passing and 103 yards rushing for the 49ers (4-5, 2-3 Conference USA). Aaron McAllister added 104 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Jonathan Cruz kicked a pair of field goals.

Middle Tennessee capped its first drive with a score but McCallister's 2-yard touchdown run quickly tied it up. Two more consecutive Charlotte touchdowns followed, on Reynolds' 19-yard scoring run late in the first quarter and on another short TD lunge by McCallister early in the second, for a 21-7 advantage. Cruz capped the first-half scoring with a 38-yard field goal to make it 24-7 at intermission.

Asher O'Hara scored two late touchdowns for the Blue Raiders (3-6, 2-3), on a 7-yard keeper late in the third followed by a 10-yard pass to Jimmy Marshall with 8:46 remaining.

O'Hara led Middle Tennessee with 118 yards passing and 148 yards rushing.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 34 for 9 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MTSU 34
(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 34 for no gain (34-J.Gemmell).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 34
(14:32 - 1st) 1-T.West to MTS 36 for 2 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(13:55 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 34 for 30 yards (6-M.Osborne).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34
(13:25 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 21-J.McDonald. 21-J.McDonald to CHA 22 for 12 yards (8-N.Lyon15-M.Gibbs).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22
(13:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to CHA 24 for -2 yards (29-J.Pitman).
Penalty
2 & 12 - MTSU 24
(12:31 - 1st) Penalty on CHA 92-D.Stewart Encroachment 5 yards enforced at CHA 24. No Play.
+19 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 19
(11:55 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:27 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(11:27 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 28 for 3 yards (93-M.Manciel90-R.Poydras).
+29 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(11:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to MTS 43 for 29 yards (2-C.Stamps).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43
(10:52 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to MTS 25 for 18 yards (6-K.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(10:26 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(10:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 30-I.Finger. 30-I.Finger to MTS 19 for 6 yards (94-T.Render).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 19
(10:09 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 13 for 6 yards (6-K.Brooks32-C.Melton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(9:22 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to MTS 2 for 11 yards (94-T.Render).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - CHARLO 2
(9:16 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:57 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:54 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(8:54 - 1st) 8-T.Lee to MTS 28 for 3 yards (15-M.Gibbs8-N.Lyon).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 28
(8:54 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 26 for -2 yards (60-B.Wallace).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MTSU 26
(8:27 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
Punt
4 & 9 - MTSU 26
(7:45 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 49 yards from MTS 26. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 40 for 15 yards (1-T.West26-W.Parks).

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+32 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(7:40 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 28 for 32 yards (95-T.Philpots).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(7:24 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 21 for 7 yards (25-D.Anderson17-K.Stribling).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CHARLO 21
(6:55 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 21
(6:30 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 19 for 2 yards (42-C.Smith).
+19 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 19
(6:24 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:41 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:34 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(5:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 35 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(5:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 38 for 3 yards (8-N.Lyon).
Sack
2 & 7 - MTSU 38
(5:17 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 36 for -2 yards (40-M.Watts).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 36
(4:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 40 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell33-J.Sharpe).
Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 40
(4:01 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 49 yards from MTS 40. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 34 for 23 yards (10-J.Campbell).

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(3:21 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to CHA 41 for 7 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 41
(3:06 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 47 for 6 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(2:40 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to MTS 35 for 18 yards (2-C.Stamps).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(1:58 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(1:45 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 30-I.Finger. 30-I.Finger to MTS 24 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(1:29 - 1st) 30-I.Finger to MTS 19 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton17-K.Stribling).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 19
(0:53 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 18 for 1 yard (32-C.Melton94-T.Render).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 18
(0:12 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 13 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 5 for 8 yards (17-K.Stribling25-D.Anderson).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 5
(14:24 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:03 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(13:56 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 39 for 36 yards (6-M.Osborne).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(13:56 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to CHA 40 for -1 yard (34-J.Gemmell).
Penalty
2 & 11 - MTSU 40
(13:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on MTS False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 40. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 45
(12:44 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to CHA 44 for 1 yard (34-J.Gemmell60-B.Wallace).
No Gain
3 & 15 - MTSU 44
(12:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson.
Punt
4 & 15 - MTSU 44
(11:55 - 2nd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 30 yards from CHA 44 to CHA 14 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14
(11:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 26 for 12 yards (6-K.Brooks90-R.Poydras).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(11:43 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 30 for 4 yards (32-C.Melton6-K.Brooks).
+18 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 30
(11:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 48 for 18 yards (2-C.Stamps).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(10:23 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 49 for 1 yard (90-R.Poydras94-T.Render).
Sack
2 & 9 - CHARLO 49
(9:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 40 for -9 yards (6-K.Brooks).
No Gain
3 & 18 - CHARLO 40
(8:56 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
Punt
4 & 18 - CHARLO 40
(8:09 - 2nd) 39-K.Corbett punts 52 yards from CHA 40 Downed at the MTS 8.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 8
(8:03 - 2nd) 8-T.Lee to MTS 12 for 4 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
-4 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 12
(7:49 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 8 for -4 yards (46-D.Overholt).
Penalty
3 & 10 - MTSU 8
(7:26 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 53-M.Martin False start 4 yards enforced at MTS 8. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 14 - MTSU 4
(6:40 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson.
Punt
4 & 14 - MTSU 4
(6:35 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 52 yards from MTS 4. 8-N.Lyon to MTS 49 for 7 yards (39-C.McWilliams).

CHARLO 49ers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(6:28 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 42 for 7 yards (3-G.Grate).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 42
(6:14 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 37 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(5:36 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(4:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 32 for 5 yards (95-T.Philpots).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 32
(4:43 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 30-I.Finger. 30-I.Finger to MTS 31 for 1 yard (7-J.Moffatt20-D.Thomas).
No Good
4 & 4 - CHARLO 31
(3:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Interception (3 plays, 28 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 31
(3:11 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 31
(3:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
Int
3 & 10 - MTSU 31
(2:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Fugate at MTS 41. 1-J.Fugate to MTS 41 for no gain (83-J.Marshall).

CHARLO 49ers
- Halftime (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(2:54 - 2nd) 1-M.Elder to MTS 40 for 1 yard (20-D.Thomas3-G.Grate).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40
(2:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 35 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 35
(2:04 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 29 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29
(1:30 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 25 for 4 yards (7-J.Moffatt99-J.Branch).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 25
(1:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 24 for 1 yard (3-G.Grate).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 24
(0:35 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 21 for 3 yards (40-A.Jones6-K.Brooks).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - CHARLO 21
(0:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:01 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 30 for 5 yards (94-T.Render).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 32 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(14:22 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 36 for 4 yards (32-C.Melton95-T.Philpots).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(13:42 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 44 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate20-D.Thomas).
+24 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 44
(13:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to MTS 32 for 24 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32
(12:24 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 31 for 1 yard (32-C.Melton).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 31
(12:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 17 for 14 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17
(11:21 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 16 for 1 yard (20-D.Thomas95-T.Philpots).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 16
(11:05 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 8 for 8 yards (7-J.Moffatt17-K.Stribling).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 8
(10:31 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 4 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - CHARLO 4
(10:01 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 1 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 1
(9:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:44 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Fumble (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:38 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(8:38 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 36 for 11 yards (29-J.Pitman34-J.Gemmell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(8:38 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 43 for 7 yards (15-M.Gibbs5-A.Highsmith).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 43
(8:13 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 48 for 5 yards (6-M.Osborne5-A.Highsmith).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(7:42 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 46 for -2 yards (98-T.Horne).
-4 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 46
(7:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 42 for -4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+36 YD
3 & 16 - MTSU 42
(6:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 22 FUMBLES (2-B.Faison-Walden). 8-N.Lyon to CHA 22 for no gain.

CHARLO 49ers
- FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(5:59 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 25 for 3 yards (32-C.Melton).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 25
(5:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 36 for 11 yards (25-D.Anderson).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(5:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to MTS 37 for 27 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(4:25 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 30 for 7 yards (7-J.Moffatt93-M.Manciel).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CHARLO 30
(3:46 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Gibbs.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 30
(3:04 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 32 for -2 yards (40-A.Jones).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHARLO 32
(2:59 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(2:05 - 3rd) 8-T.Lee to MTS 40 for 15 yards (6-M.Osborne).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(2:05 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson to CHA 24 for 36 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24
(1:38 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 18 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 18
(1:13 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 7 for 11 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - MTSU 7
(0:42 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:18 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 30-I.Finger.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:12 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 25 for no gain (94-T.Render).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:12 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 24 for -1 yard (90-R.Poydras).
+7 YD
3 & 11 - CHARLO 24
(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to CHA 31 for 7 yards (32-C.Melton7-J.Moffatt).
Punt
4 & 4 - CHARLO 31
(14:18 - 4th) 39-K.Corbett punts 69 yards from CHA 31 to MTS End Zone. touchback.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:37 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(13:29 - 4th) 8-T.Lee to MTS 27 for 7 yards (15-M.Gibbs34-J.Gemmell).
+34 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 27
(13:18 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to CHA 39 for 34 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(12:48 - 4th) 1-T.West to CHA 36 for 3 yards (60-B.Wallace).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 36
(12:15 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to CHA 29 for 7 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 29
(11:50 - 4th) 1-T.West to CHA 29 for no gain (29-J.Pitman).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 29
(11:31 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Upton.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 29
(10:52 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 18 for 11 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 18
(10:46 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 18
(10:21 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 9 for 9 yards (1-J.Fugate).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 9
(10:14 - 4th) 1-T.West to CHA 10 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
+10 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 10
(9:35 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:52 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Downs (15 plays, 48 yards, 7:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:46 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 30-I.Finger.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(8:46 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 25 for no gain (90-R.Poydras).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(8:46 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 39 for 14 yards (25-D.Anderson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(8:06 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 40 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40
(7:28 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 48 for 8 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 48
(6:37 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 48 for 4 yards (90-R.Poydras).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(5:50 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 48 for no gain (98-J.Bivens25-D.Anderson).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(5:18 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 43 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 43
(5:11 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 38 for 5 yards (6-K.Brooks).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(4:25 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 39 for -1 yard (95-T.Philpots94-T.Render).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 39
(4:17 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 34 for 5 yards (33-D.Patterson).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 34
(4:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 27 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(3:25 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 20 for 7 yards (20-D.Thomas).
-5 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 20
(2:50 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 25 for -5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
-2 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 25
(1:48 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 27 for -2 yards (38-K.Gladney).
No Gain
4 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(1:02 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.

MTSU Blue Raiders

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(0:16 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 30 for 3 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:46
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
34
Touchdown 8:52
10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
19
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:12
10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
plays
yds
pos
13
34
Touchdown 0:18
10-A.O'Hara runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
34
Field Goal 2:10
11-J.Cruz 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
34
Point After TD 8:38
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 8:44
3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
11-J.Cruz 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
24
Point After TD 13:56
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 14:03
5-A.McAllister runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:34
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:41
3-C.Reynolds runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:54
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:57
5-A.McAllister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:27
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:38
10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 25
Rushing 9 16
Passing 6 9
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-9 8-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 331 431
Total Plays 47 76
Avg Gain 7.0 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 215 248
Rush Attempts 30 55
Avg Rush Yards 7.2 4.5
Net Yards Passing 116 183
Comp. - Att. 9-17 14-21
Yards Per Pass 6.8 8.7
Penalties - Yards 2-9 1-5
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 2-60.5
Return Yards 0 45
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-45
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 3-6 706720
Charlotte 4-5 141010034
CHARLO 3.5, O/U 65
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina
 116 PASS YDS 183
215 RUSH YDS 248
331 TOTAL YDS 431
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 118 2 1 138.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 118 2 1 138.3
A. O'Hara 9/17 118 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 148 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 148 1
A. O'Hara 15 148 1 36
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
T. Lee 4 29 0 15
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
T. West 7 27 0 11
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
Z. Dobson 1 9 0 9
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Anderson 1 1 0 1
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
J. McDonald 2 1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
T. Johnson 1 36 0 36
J. Pierce 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
J. Pierce 1 34 0 34
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
Z. Dobson 2 17 1 19
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
J. Marshall 2 17 1 10
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. McDonald 1 12 0 12
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Lee 1 3 0 3
I. Upton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Upton 0 0 0 0
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Anderson 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 10-1 0.0 0
C. Melton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
C. Melton 8-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Thomas 7-2 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
K. Brooks 6-2 1.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Poydras 4-2 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr 4-1 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Render 4-3 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Philpots 3-2 0.0 0
D. Anderson 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Anderson 3-2 0.0 0
C. Stamps 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Stamps 3-0 0.0 0
K. Stribling 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Stribling 3-3 0.0 0
A. Jones 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Manciel 1-1 0.0 0
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gladney 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gladney 1-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bivens 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bivens 1-0 0.0 0
J. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Branch 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Holt 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 50.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 50.0 0
K. Ulbrich 3 50.0 0 52
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 30.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 30.0 1
M. Stephenson 1 30.0 1 30
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 192 1 0 159.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 192 1 0 159.2
C. Reynolds 14/21 192 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 104 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 104 2
A. McAllister 24 104 2 14
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 103 1
C. Reynolds 16 103 1 32
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 40 0
I. Finger 14 40 0 8
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Elder 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 80 0
C. Dollar 3 80 0 29
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
V. Tucker 3 50 0 18
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
M. Elder 3 25 0 11
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
I. Finger 3 18 0 11
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Ringwood 1 18 0 18
C. Roberson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Roberson 1 1 1 1
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. McAllister 0 0 0 0
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Gibbs 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Gibbs 7-1 0.0 0
J. Gemmell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Gemmell 5-2 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Lyon 4-1 0.0 0
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Osborne 4-0 0.0 0
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Highsmith 3-2 0.0 0
J. Pitman 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pitman 3-0 0.0 0
B. Wallace 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Wallace 2-1 0.0 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Fugate 2-0 0.0 1
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Horne 1-0 0.0 0
D. Overholt 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Overholt 1-0 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Watts 1-0 1.0 0
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Faison-Walden 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
J. Cruz 2/3 49 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Corbett 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 60.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 60.5 1
K. Corbett 2 60.5 1 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 23 0
N. Lyon 3 15.0 23 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 3:22 8 75 TD
8:54 MTSU 25 1:09 3 1 Punt
5:34 MTSU 25 1:33 4 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 MTSU 25 2:01 5 31 Punt
8:03 MTSU 8 1:28 4 -4 Punt
3:11 MTSU 31 0:13 3 28 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:38 MTSU 25 1:58 6 53 Fumble
2:10 MTSU 25 1:52 5 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 MTSU 20 4:37 11 80 TD
0:16 MTSU 27 0:00 1 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 CHARLO 25 2:30 8 75 TD
7:40 CHARLO 40 1:59 5 60 TD
3:21 CHARLO 34 3:09 10 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 CHARLO 14 3:40 6 26 Punt
6:28 MTSU 49 2:30 5 18 FG Miss
2:54 MTSU 41 2:27 6 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 CHARLO 25 0:00 12 75 TD
5:59 CHARLO 22 3:00 6 46 FG
0:12 CHARLO 25 0:00 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:46 CHARLO 25 7:44 15 48 Downs
NCAA FB Scores