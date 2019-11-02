|
|
|MTSU
|CHARLO
Charlotte beats Middle Tennessee 34-20
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Chris Reynolds threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Charlotte scored 34-unanswered points to beat Middle Tennessee 34-20 on Saturday.
Reynolds had 192 yards passing and 103 yards rushing for the 49ers (4-5, 2-3 Conference USA). Aaron McAllister added 104 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Jonathan Cruz kicked a pair of field goals.
Middle Tennessee capped its first drive with a score but McCallister's 2-yard touchdown run quickly tied it up. Two more consecutive Charlotte touchdowns followed, on Reynolds' 19-yard scoring run late in the first quarter and on another short TD lunge by McCallister early in the second, for a 21-7 advantage. Cruz capped the first-half scoring with a 38-yard field goal to make it 24-7 at intermission.
Asher O'Hara scored two late touchdowns for the Blue Raiders (3-6, 2-3), on a 7-yard keeper late in the third followed by a 10-yard pass to Jimmy Marshall with 8:46 remaining.
O'Hara led Middle Tennessee with 118 yards passing and 148 yards rushing.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 34 for 9 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 34(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 34 for no gain (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 34(14:32 - 1st) 1-T.West to MTS 36 for 2 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(13:55 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 34 for 30 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(13:25 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 21-J.McDonald. 21-J.McDonald to CHA 22 for 12 yards (8-N.Lyon15-M.Gibbs).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(13:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to CHA 24 for -2 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 24(12:31 - 1st) Penalty on CHA 92-D.Stewart Encroachment 5 yards enforced at CHA 24. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 19(11:55 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:38 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:27 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 28 for 3 yards (93-M.Manciel90-R.Poydras).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(11:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to MTS 43 for 29 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(10:52 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to MTS 25 for 18 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(10:26 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(10:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 30-I.Finger. 30-I.Finger to MTS 19 for 6 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 19(10:09 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 13 for 6 yards (6-K.Brooks32-C.Melton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(9:22 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to MTS 2 for 11 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CHARLO 2(9:16 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:57 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(8:54 - 1st) 8-T.Lee to MTS 28 for 3 yards (15-M.Gibbs8-N.Lyon).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 28(8:54 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 26 for -2 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 26(8:27 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MTSU 26(7:45 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 49 yards from MTS 26. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 40 for 15 yards (1-T.West26-W.Parks).
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(7:40 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 28 for 32 yards (95-T.Philpots).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(7:24 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 21 for 7 yards (25-D.Anderson17-K.Stribling).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 21(6:55 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 21(6:30 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 19 for 2 yards (42-C.Smith).
|
+19 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 19(6:24 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:41 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:34 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(5:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 35 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(5:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 38 for 3 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 38(5:17 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 36 for -2 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 36(4:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 40 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell33-J.Sharpe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 40(4:01 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 49 yards from MTS 40. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 34 for 23 yards (10-J.Campbell).
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(3:21 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to CHA 41 for 7 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 41(3:06 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 47 for 6 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(2:40 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to MTS 35 for 18 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(1:58 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35(1:45 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 30-I.Finger. 30-I.Finger to MTS 24 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(1:29 - 1st) 30-I.Finger to MTS 19 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton17-K.Stribling).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 19(0:53 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 18 for 1 yard (32-C.Melton94-T.Render).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 18(0:12 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 13 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(15:00 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 5 for 8 yards (17-K.Stribling25-D.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 5(14:24 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:03 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(13:56 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 39 for 36 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(13:56 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to CHA 40 for -1 yard (34-J.Gemmell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 40(13:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on MTS False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 40. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - MTSU 45(12:44 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to CHA 44 for 1 yard (34-J.Gemmell60-B.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MTSU 44(12:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MTSU 44(11:55 - 2nd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 30 yards from CHA 44 to CHA 14 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(11:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 26 for 12 yards (6-K.Brooks90-R.Poydras).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26(11:43 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 30 for 4 yards (32-C.Melton6-K.Brooks).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 30(11:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 48 for 18 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(10:23 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 49 for 1 yard (90-R.Poydras94-T.Render).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 49(9:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 40 for -9 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - CHARLO 40(8:56 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - CHARLO 40(8:09 - 2nd) 39-K.Corbett punts 52 yards from CHA 40 Downed at the MTS 8.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 8(8:03 - 2nd) 8-T.Lee to MTS 12 for 4 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 12(7:49 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 8 for -4 yards (46-D.Overholt).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 8(7:26 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 53-M.Martin False start 4 yards enforced at MTS 8. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MTSU 4(6:40 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MTSU 4(6:35 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 52 yards from MTS 4. 8-N.Lyon to MTS 49 for 7 yards (39-C.McWilliams).
CHARLO
49ers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(6:28 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 42 for 7 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 42(6:14 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 37 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(5:36 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37(4:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 32 for 5 yards (95-T.Philpots).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 32(4:43 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 30-I.Finger. 30-I.Finger to MTS 31 for 1 yard (7-J.Moffatt20-D.Thomas).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 31(3:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (3 plays, 28 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(3:11 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 31(3:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 31(2:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Fugate at MTS 41. 1-J.Fugate to MTS 41 for no gain (83-J.Marshall).
CHARLO
49ers
- Halftime (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(2:54 - 2nd) 1-M.Elder to MTS 40 for 1 yard (20-D.Thomas3-G.Grate).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40(2:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 35 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 35(2:04 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 29 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(1:30 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 25 for 4 yards (7-J.Moffatt99-J.Branch).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 25(1:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 24 for 1 yard (3-G.Grate).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 24(0:35 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 21 for 3 yards (40-A.Jones6-K.Brooks).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CHARLO 21(0:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 30 for 5 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(15:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 32 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32(14:22 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 36 for 4 yards (32-C.Melton95-T.Philpots).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(13:42 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 44 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate20-D.Thomas).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 44(13:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to MTS 32 for 24 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(12:24 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 31 for 1 yard (32-C.Melton).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 31(12:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 17 for 14 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(11:21 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 16 for 1 yard (20-D.Thomas95-T.Philpots).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 16(11:05 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 8 for 8 yards (7-J.Moffatt17-K.Stribling).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 8(10:31 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 4 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CHARLO 4(10:01 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 1 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHARLO 1(9:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:44 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Fumble (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:38 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(8:38 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 36 for 11 yards (29-J.Pitman34-J.Gemmell).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(8:38 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 43 for 7 yards (15-M.Gibbs5-A.Highsmith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 43(8:13 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 48 for 5 yards (6-M.Osborne5-A.Highsmith).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(7:42 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 46 for -2 yards (98-T.Horne).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 46(7:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 42 for -4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 16 - MTSU 42(6:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 22 FUMBLES (2-B.Faison-Walden). 8-N.Lyon to CHA 22 for no gain.
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(5:59 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 25 for 3 yards (32-C.Melton).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 25(5:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 36 for 11 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(5:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to MTS 37 for 27 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(4:25 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to MTS 30 for 7 yards (7-J.Moffatt93-M.Manciel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 30(3:46 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Gibbs.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 30(3:04 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to MTS 32 for -2 yards (40-A.Jones).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CHARLO 32(2:59 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(2:05 - 3rd) 8-T.Lee to MTS 40 for 15 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(2:05 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson to CHA 24 for 36 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(1:38 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 18 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 18(1:13 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 7 for 11 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MTSU 7(0:42 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:18 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 30-I.Finger.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:12 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 25 for no gain (94-T.Render).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:12 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 24 for -1 yard (90-R.Poydras).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 24(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to CHA 31 for 7 yards (32-C.Melton7-J.Moffatt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 31(14:18 - 4th) 39-K.Corbett punts 69 yards from CHA 31 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(13:29 - 4th) 8-T.Lee to MTS 27 for 7 yards (15-M.Gibbs34-J.Gemmell).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 27(13:18 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to CHA 39 for 34 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(12:48 - 4th) 1-T.West to CHA 36 for 3 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 36(12:15 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to CHA 29 for 7 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(11:50 - 4th) 1-T.West to CHA 29 for no gain (29-J.Pitman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 29(11:31 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Upton.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 29(10:52 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 18 for 11 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(10:46 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 18(10:21 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to CHA 9 for 9 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 9(10:14 - 4th) 1-T.West to CHA 10 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 10(9:35 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:52 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Downs (15 plays, 48 yards, 7:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:46 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 30-I.Finger.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(8:46 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 25 for no gain (90-R.Poydras).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(8:46 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 39 for 14 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(8:06 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 40 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40(7:28 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 48 for 8 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 48(6:37 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 48 for 4 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(5:50 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 48 for no gain (98-J.Bivens25-D.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 48(5:18 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 43 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 43(5:11 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 38 for 5 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(4:25 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 39 for -1 yard (95-T.Philpots94-T.Render).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHARLO 39(4:17 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 34 for 5 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 34(4:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 27 for 7 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(3:25 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 20 for 7 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 20(2:50 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to MTS 25 for -5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - CHARLO 25(1:48 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to MTS 27 for -2 yards (38-K.Gladney).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - CHARLO 27(1:02 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(0:16 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 30 for 3 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|25
|Rushing
|9
|16
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|331
|431
|Total Plays
|47
|76
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|248
|Rush Attempts
|30
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-9
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|2-60.5
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-45
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|248
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|9/17
|118
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|15
|148
|1
|36
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|4
|29
|0
|15
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|7
|27
|0
|11
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Pierce 86 WR
|J. Pierce
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|2
|17
|1
|19
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|2
|17
|1
|10
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Upton 9 WR
|I. Upton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Moffatt 7 S
|J. Moffatt
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Melton 32 LB
|C. Melton
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 6 LB
|K. Brooks
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 25 CB
|D. Anderson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stamps 2 DB
|C. Stamps
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stribling 17 S
|K. Stribling
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 40 LB
|A. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney 38 S
|K. Gladney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 S
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bivens 98 DT
|J. Bivens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 48 P
|K. Ulbrich
|3
|50.0
|0
|52
|
M. Stephenson 90 P
|M. Stephenson
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|14/21
|192
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|24
|104
|2
|14
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|16
|103
|1
|32
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|14
|40
|0
|8
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|3
|80
|0
|29
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|3
|50
|0
|18
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Roberson 80 TE
|C. Roberson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmell 34 LB
|J. Gemmell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 5 DE
|A. Highsmith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitman 29 DB
|J. Pitman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overholt 46 LB
|D. Overholt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 LB
|M. Watts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
|B. Faison-Walden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|2/3
|49
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Corbett 39 P
|K. Corbett
|2
|60.5
|1
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|3
|15.0
|23
|0
-
MISS
11AUBURN
7
20
3rd 2:19 ESPN
-
17CINCY
ECU
21
31
3rd 13:58 CBSSN
-
UAB
TENN
0
30
3rd 1:04 ESPNU
-
NWEST
IND
3
24
3rd 7:22 FS1
-
UVA
UNC
24
17
3rd 14:02 ACCN
-
15SMU
24MEMP
17
20
2nd 0:04 ABC
-
7OREG
USC
7
10
2nd 4:51 FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
0
7
1st 10:46 PACN
-
VANDY
SC
7
14
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
16ND
20
21
Final NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
35
36
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
48
41
Final ESPNU
-
8UGA
6FLA
24
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
ILL
10
38
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
FSU
27
10
Final ABC
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
38
10
Final FS1
-
TCU
OKLAST
27
34
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
26
52
Final NFLN
-
MRSHL
RICE
20
7
Final FBOOK
-
ARMY
AF
13
17
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST
17
37
Final ATSN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
20
34
Final ESP3
-
PITT
GATECH
20
10
Final FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
14
59
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
54
24
Final SECN
-
TULSA
TULANE
26
38
Final ESPN2
-
9UTAH
WASH
33
28
Final FOX
-
FAU
WKY
35
24
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
ARIZ
56
38
Final PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
3
31
Final ESPN+
-
BYU
UTAHST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
21BOISE
SJST
0
060.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPNU
-
FRESNO
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am FCBK