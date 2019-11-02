|
|
|UNLV
|COLOST
Colorado State pulls away early, beats UNLV 37-17
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Anthony Hawkins returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Colorado State never trailed in a 37-17 win over UNLV on Saturday.
Warren Jackson had six catches for 133 yards. Christian Hunter, Marcus McElroy and Jaylen Thomas each ran for a touchdown for the Rams (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Hunter led the way in production on the ground with 12 carries for 79 yards.
Jackson set a Colorado State record for most yards receiving in a four-game span, amassing 657 yards. He passed Michael Gallup, who had 644 yards over four games in 2017.
McElroy and Thomas scored in the first quarter and Cayden Camper kicked a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter to make it 24-0 at halftime.
The Rebels (2-7, 0-5) scored both of their touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Kenyon Oblad, a freshman, finished with 280 yards passing and two touchdowns.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 14-A.Hawkins runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:46 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(14:46 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 25(14:46 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 41 for 16 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(14:40 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 41 for no gain (1-J.Bates94-D.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 41(14:00 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 41(13:19 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 32 for -9 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - COLOST 32(13:13 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 36 yards from UNLV 32. 22-D.Wright to CSU 46 for 14 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(12:42 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to UNLV 41 for 13 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(12:31 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers pushed ob at UNLV 31 for 10 yards (16-J.White).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(11:58 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to UNLV 18 for 13 yards (53-F.Hester23-G.Francis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(11:33 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Thomas.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 18(10:59 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:54 - 1st) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:48 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(10:48 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 29(10:48 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 29(10:15 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 33 for 4 yards (15-B.Crossley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 33(10:12 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 39 yards from UNLV 33. 22-D.Wright to CSU 36 for 8 yards (27-A.Ajiake24-B.Jackson).
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(9:35 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 46 for 10 yards (16-J.White).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(9:24 - 1st) 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 47 for 1 yard (17-E.Austrie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 47(8:56 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 47(8:20 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to UNLV 48 for 5 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNLV 48(8:13 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 40 yards from UNLV 48. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 12 for 4 yards (39-T.Pannunzio).
COLOST
Rams
- TD (6 plays, 36 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(7:31 - 1st) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 14 for 2 yards (26-M.Cameron7-J.Hicks).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 14(7:21 - 1st) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 24 for 10 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(6:49 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to UNLV 32 for 8 yards (11-A.Neal).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 32(6:15 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 3 yards (12-C.Carter5-D.Jackson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(5:38 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 32 for -3 yards (99-D.Dickens).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - COLOST 32(5:04 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - COLOST 33(4:24 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - COLOST 33(3:41 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 45 yards from UNLV 33. 22-D.Wright to CSU 49 for 27 yards (17-E.Austrie27-A.Ajiake). Penalty on UNLV 17-E.Austrie Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CSU 49.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(3:34 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 34 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson53-F.Hester).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 34(3:17 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on CSU 77-K.Williams Chop block 15 yards enforced at UNLV 34. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 23 - UNLV 49(2:35 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 48 for 1 yard (96-M.Johns).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - UNLV 48(2:12 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 39 for 9 yards (16-J.White).
|
+28 YD
|
4 & 13 - UNLV 39(1:32 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at UNLV 11 for 28 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 11(0:53 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:17 - 1st) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- FG (11 plays, 43 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(0:11 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 31 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks52-A.Cullen).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(0:11 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson33-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 37(14:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 37(13:56 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 40 for 3 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 40(13:52 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 47 yards from UNLV 40. 22-D.Wright to CSU 25 for 12 yards (27-A.Ajiake24-B.Jackson).
UNLV
Rebels
- Downs (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:19 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 42 for 17 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(13:01 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to UNLV 50 for 8 yards (53-F.Hester23-G.Francis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 50(12:22 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 47 for 3 yards (6-R.Jackson53-F.Hester).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(11:41 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to UNLV 48 for -1 yard (25-G.McCoy42-N.Fahina).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 48(11:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 50 for -2 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - UNLV 50(10:53 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to UNLV 36 for 14 yards (17-E.Austrie16-J.White).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(10:13 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers. Penalty on UNLV 16-J.White Holding 11 yards enforced at UNLV 36. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(9:31 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to UNLV 30 for -5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNLV 30(9:24 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to UNLV 32 for -2 yards (94-K.Uasike95-J.Graves).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UNLV 32(8:48 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Thomas.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - UNLV 32(8:09 - 2nd) 95-C.Camper 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:05 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 36 for 11 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(7:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 40 for 4 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 40(7:29 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 45 for 5 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 45(6:59 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to CSU 36 for 19 yards (37-L.Stewart33-M.Jones).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(6:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad sacked at CSU 39 for -3 yards (94-D.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - COLOST 39(5:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to CSU 36 for 3 yards (97-T.McBride98-E.Hubbard).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 36(4:56 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar pushed ob at CSU 29 for 7 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 29(4:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
UNLV
Rebels
- Halftime (11 plays, 87 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(3:36 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to CSU 38 for 9 yards (23-G.Francis6-R.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 38(3:32 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 40 for 2 yards (99-C.Manoa25-G.McCoy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(2:53 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 42 for 2 yards (53-F.Hester99-C.Manoa).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 42(2:16 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 32-M.McElroy. 32-M.McElroy to CSU 44 for 2 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 44(1:39 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to CSU 44 for no gain (6-R.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 44(1:28 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 53 yards from CSU 44. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 11 for 8 yards (7-J.Hicks43-T.Golden).
UNLV
Rebels
- FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 11(1:20 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 11(1:07 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar pushed ob at UNLV 20 for 9 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 20(1:04 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 23 for 3 yards (12-C.Carter33-M.Jones).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(0:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to UNLV 40 for 17 yards (7-J.Hicks37-L.Stewart).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(0:43 - 2nd) Penalty on CSU 1-J.Bates Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UNLV 45(0:31 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 45(0:31 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to CSU 33 for 22 yards (24-T.Folsom7-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(0:25 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad spikes the ball at CSU 33 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 33(0:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 33(0:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
+31 YD
|
4 & 10 - UNLV 33(0:11 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to CSU 2 for 31 yards (7-J.Hicks).
COLOST
Rams
- FG (16 plays, 62 yards, 6:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback. Penalty on CSU 42-M.Kamara Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 25.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to UNLV 39 for 9 yards (42-M.Kamara37-L.Stewart).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 39(15:00 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 44 for 5 yards (12-C.Carter11-A.Neal).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(14:35 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 49 for 5 yards (1-J.Bates7-J.Hicks).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 49(13:55 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to CSU 42 for 9 yards (11-A.Neal).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(13:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to CSU 40 for 2 yards (1-J.Bates98-E.Hubbard).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 40(12:44 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 37-C.Minor. 37-C.Minor to CSU 34 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 34(12:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar to CSU 27 for 7 yards (11-A.Neal12-C.Carter). Penalty on CSU 91-J.Bombek Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at CSU 27.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(11:30 - 3rd) 9-T.Collins to CSU 14 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter99-D.Dickens).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLOST 14(11:16 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to CSU 13 for 1 yard (97-T.McBride12-C.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 13(10:38 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|
4 & 10 - COLOST(9:58 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 33 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 13. No Play.
|
4 & 20 - COLOST(9:52 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on CSU 5-D.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at CSU 23. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - COLOST 18(9:43 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:43 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 23-B.Fulton.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(9:39 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 23 for -2 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 23(9:39 - 3rd) 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 28 for 5 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 28(9:18 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 39 for 11 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(8:48 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 39(8:17 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 40 for 1 yard (96-M.Johns6-R.Jackson).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 40(8:10 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to UNLV 20 for 40 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(7:22 - 3rd) Penalty on CSU 3-E.Scott Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UNLV 20. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(7:22 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to UNLV 25 for 10 yards (53-F.Hester16-J.White). Penalty on CSU 71-J.Taylor Chop block 15 yards enforced at UNLV 32.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 22 - UNLV 47(7:07 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 43 for 4 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 18 - UNLV 43(6:45 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at UNLV 23 for 20 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(5:59 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 16 for 7 yards (6-R.Jackson16-J.White).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 16(5:24 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at UNLV 7 for 9 yards (23-G.Francis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - UNLV 7(4:45 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 7(4:09 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to UNLV 5 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson28-A.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 5(4:03 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 5(3:21 - 3rd) 90-M.Poduska 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(3:16 - 3rd) Penalty on CSU 72-T.Storment Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 35. No Play.
COLOST
Rams
- FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:13 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 70 yards from CSU 20. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 30 for 20 yards (43-T.Golden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(3:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 30(3:07 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser pushed ob at UNLV 48 for 18 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(3:02 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to CSU 44 for 8 yards (5-D.Jackson7-J.Hicks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 44(2:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to CSU 43 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones12-C.Carter).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 43(1:58 - 3rd) 11-N.Bean to CSU 39 for 4 yards (91-J.Bombek12-C.Carter).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(1:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to CSU 35 for 4 yards (33-M.Jones12-C.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 35(0:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 35(0:38 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - COLOST 35(0:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (12 plays, 113 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(0:29 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(0:24 - 3rd) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 40 for 5 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 40(0:20 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 47 for 7 yards (16-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(15:00 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 47 for no gain (91-N.Neal94-K.Uasike).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 47(14:24 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles pushed ob at UNLV 47 for 6 yards (6-R.Jackson). Penalty on CSU 77-K.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 47. No Play.
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 20 - UNLV 37(13:41 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to UNLV 22 for 41 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 22(13:13 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to UNLV 20 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson16-J.White).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 20(12:38 - 4th) 22-D.Wright to UNLV 13 for 7 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 13(12:02 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien to UNLV 10 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester6-R.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(11:23 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to UNLV 5 for 5 yards (6-R.Jackson7-J.Flowers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 5(10:48 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 5(10:19 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 5(10:14 - 4th) 90-M.Poduska 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:11 - 4th) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(10:08 - 4th) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 31 for 6 yards (44-M.McDonald). Penalty on UNLV 78-J.Polu Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - COLOST 15(10:08 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to UNLV 21 for 6 yards (14-A.Hawkins).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - COLOST 21(10:03 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 17 for -4 yards (1-J.Bates).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 18 - COLOST 17(9:32 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo. Penalty on CSU 24-T.Folsom Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 17. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(8:55 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 30 for -2 yards FUMBLES (97-T.McBride). 97-T.McBride to UNLV 30 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(8:50 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 32(8:50 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 3 yards (10-T.Francis).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 35(8:48 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to CSU 47 for 18 yards (10-T.Francis).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(8:18 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to CSU 39 for 8 yards (14-A.Hawkins).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 39(7:56 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to CSU 29 for 10 yards (8-Q.Brinnon14-A.Hawkins).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(7:37 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes. Penalty on CSU 2-D.Owens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 29. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 14(7:19 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:13 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:08 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 11 yards from UNLV 35. 85-T.McBride to UNLV 46 for no gain (16-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(7:08 - 4th) 2-J.McCoy complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to UNLV 44 for 2 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 44(7:06 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to UNLV 46 for -2 yards (53-F.Hester91-N.Neal).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 46(6:26 - 4th) 2-J.McCoy complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to UNLV 28 for 18 yards (23-G.Francis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(6:16 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to UNLV 25 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester16-J.White).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 25(5:41 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to UNLV 8 for 17 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - UNLV 8(4:54 - 4th) 23-B.Fulton to UNLV 5 for 3 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 5(4:11 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:31 - 4th) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- End of Game (4 plays, 44 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:24 - 4th) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(3:24 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to CSU 46 for 29 yards (10-T.Francis44-M.McDonald).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(3:24 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes pushed ob at CSU 17 for 29 yards (38-A.Rufran).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 17(3:05 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad sacked at CSU 23 for -6 yards FUMBLES (98-E.Hubbard). 73-N.Nouili to CSU 23 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - COLOST 23(2:43 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - COLOST 23(2:15 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to CSU 15 for 8 yards (43-T.Golden).
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 8 - COLOST 15(2:03 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:46 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:39 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 11 yards from UNLV 35. 85-T.McBride to UNLV 46 for no gain.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(1:39 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter pushed ob at UNLV 12 for 34 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(1:39 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to UNLV 4 for 8 yards (15-S.Afalava20-T.Tuitasi).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 4(1:28 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to UNLV 6 for -2 yards (25-G.McCoy).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 6(0:50 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to UNLV 2 for 4 yards (42-N.Fahina96-M.Johns).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|23
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|360
|428
|Total Plays
|71
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|174
|Rush Attempts
|31
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|253
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|19-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-46
|11-129
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|32
|160
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|4-61
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|3-99
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|360
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|22/39
|280
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|17
|83
|0
|16
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|5
|34
|0
|19
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|7
|-13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Grimes 4 WR
|R. Grimes
|7
|92
|1
|29
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|2
|60
|0
|31
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
M. Stevenson 2 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
|D. Woods Jr.
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Minor 37 DB
|C. Minor
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jackson 6 LB
|R. Jackson
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hester II 53 LB
|F. Hester II
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowers 7 DB
|J. Flowers
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 16 LB
|J. White
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austrie 17 DB
|E. Austrie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Francis 23 DB
|G. Francis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. McCoy 25 DL
|G. McCoy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johns 96 DL
|M. Johns
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Neal 91 DL
|N. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Afalava 15 DB
|S. Afalava
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fahina 42 DL
|N. Fahina
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manoa 99 DL
|C. Manoa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
|T. Tuitasi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|1/1
|37
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Hicken 19 P
|H. Hicken
|4
|41.8
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|2
|6.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|17/27
|234
|0
|0
|
J. McCoy 2 QB
|J. McCoy
|2/2
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hunter 28 RB
|C. Hunter
|12
|79
|1
|34
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|7
|31
|1
|18
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|7
|30
|1
|11
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|5
|9
|0
|8
|
B. Fulton 23 WR
|B. Fulton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|6
|133
|0
|41
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|4
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hicks 7 S
|J. Hicks
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 CB
|M. Cameron
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 1 DE
|J. Bates
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Folsom 24 LB
|T. Folsom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Neal 11 CB
|A. Neal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 33 DE
|M. Jones
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 37 S
|L. Stewart
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Francis 10 S
|T. Francis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. McBride 97 DL
|To. McBride
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
|M. Kinsey Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dickens 99 DE
|D. Dickens
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Brinnon 8 S
|Q. Brinnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golden 43 LB
|T. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rufran 38 CB
|A. Rufran
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bombek 91 DL
|J. Bombek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 18 CB
|B. Crossley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDonald 44 LB
|M. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cullen 52 DE
|A. Cullen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Poduska 90 K
|M. Poduska
|2/2
|24
|0/0
|6
|
C. Camper 95 K
|C. Camper
|1/1
|50
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|2
|46.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|1
|99.0
|99
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|4
|15.3
|27
|0
