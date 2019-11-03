Drive Chart
Thompson-Robinson, Kelley lead UCLA to third straight win

  • AP
  • Nov 03, 2019

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns, Joshua Kelley ran for 126 yards and UCLA won its third straight game on Saturday night, defeating Colorado 31-14 at the Rose Bowl.

Thompson-Robinson - who was 21-of-28 passing - completed 10 of his first 11, including first-quarter touchdowns of 16 yards to Devin Asiasi and 45 yards to Ethan Fernea as the Bruins (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) scored on their first three drives to take a 17-0 lead 12 minutes into the game. The sophomore also rushed for 38 yards.

Kelley, who came into the game leading the Pac-12 in rushing at 105 yards per game, scored both Bruins' second-half touchdowns. The senior - who has 10 rushing scores this season and nine in the past five games - got his fourth 100-yard game of the season with a 35-yard touchdown with 4:14 remaining in the game to extend UCLA's lead to 31-14. He scored from 5 yards out during the third quarter.

Steven Montez - who was 21 of 38 for 195 yards - accounted for both Colorado (3-6, 1-5) touchdowns. He had a 2-yard scramble around left end to bring the Buffaloes within 17-7 midway through the second quarter and a 27-yard TD pass to Tony Brown with 5:57 remaining in the game to bring them within 10 again (24-14).

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: Mel Tucker's first year in Boulder started off well with wins in three of his first four, but the Buffaloes have dropped five straight and have allowed 30 or more points in 14 straight games dating back to last season.

UCLA: The Bruins have won three straight games for the first time since 2015. After appearing woeful for the first half of the season, Chip Kelly's squad could get bowl eligible with wins in two of their final three games.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Hosts Stanford next Saturday. The Buffaloes have not faced the Cardinal since a 10-5 victory in 2016.

UCLA: Has a bye week before traveling to Utah on Nov. 16. The Bruins have a three-game losing streak against the Utes, including 41-10 last year at the Rose Bowl.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 29 for 4 yards (97-O.Isibor).
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 29
(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 29
(14:36 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 29
(14:31 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 43 yards from COL 29 to UCLA 28 fair catch by. Penalty on COL 22-D.Arias Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 28.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43
(14:27 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 45 for 2 yards (34-M.Johnson53-N.Landman).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 45
(14:16 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to COL 45 for 10 yards (53-N.Landman).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45
(14:10 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to COL 39 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 39
(13:20 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles runs ob at COL 21 for 18 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 21
(12:42 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to COL 16 for 5 yards (2-M.Onu).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 16
(12:12 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:50 - 1st) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:46 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(11:46 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 34 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock28-K.Churchwell ).
Penalty
2 & 1 - COLO 34
(11:46 - 1st) Penalty on COL 58-K.Kutsch False start 5 yards enforced at COL 34. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 29
(11:13 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 29
(10:55 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 29
(10:46 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 39 yards from COL 29 to UCLA 32 fair catch by 15-J.Erwin. Penalty on UCLA 3-R.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 32.

UCLA Bruins
- FG (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 17
(10:40 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 35 for 18 yards (16-T.Luckett).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35
(10:32 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 38 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 38
(10:07 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to UCLA 47 for 9 yards (16-T.Luckett).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47
(9:37 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 50 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 50
(9:08 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to COL 37 for 13 yards (20-D.Taylor).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37
(8:40 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to COL 33 for 4 yards (20-D.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UCLA 33
(8:09 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
+21 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 33
(7:35 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to COL 12 for 21 yards (16-T.Luckett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 12
(7:32 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to COL 12 for no gain (3-D.Rakestraw).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 12
(7:17 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to COL 7 for 5 yards (54-T.Lang).
-2 YD
3 & 5 - UCLA 7
(6:44 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to COL 9 for -2 yards (2-M.Onu).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UCLA 9
(6:05 - 1st) 17-J.Molson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Interception (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:30 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(5:25 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 28 for 3 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
Sack
2 & 7 - COLO 28
(5:25 - 1st) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 22 for -6 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
Int
3 & 13 - COLO 22
(4:48 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Barnes at COL 34. 14-K.Barnes to COL 30 for 4 yards (1-J.Mangham). Team penalty on UCLA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 30.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+45 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45
(4:03 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 36-E. Fernea. 36-E. Fernea runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:51 - 1st) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:42 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(3:42 - 1st) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 37 for 12 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 37
(3:42 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 37
(3:22 - 1st) 20-D.Smith to COL 35 for -2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
No Gain
3 & 12 - COLO 35
(3:16 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
Punt
4 & 12 - COLO 35
(2:34 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 45 yards from COL 35 to UCLA 20 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 20
(2:29 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 20 for no gain (53-N.Landman).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 20
(2:21 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 33 for 13 yards (36-A.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 33
(1:48 - 1st) Penalty on UCLA 76-C.Murray False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 33. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 28
(1:17 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 10 yards (34-M.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 38
(0:54 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 40 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman).
Sack
3 & 3 - UCLA 40
(0:19 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 35 for -5 yards (53-N.Landman).
Punt
4 & 8 - UCLA 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 48 yards from UCLA 35 to COL 17 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.

COLO Buffaloes
- TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 6:01 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 17
(14:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 20 for 3 yards (55-M.Alves).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 20
(14:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 21 for 1 yard (14-K.Barnes).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 21
(13:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 30 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 30
(13:12 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 39 for 9 yards (3-R.Williams).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 39
(12:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 37 FUMBLES. 12-S.Montez to COL 37 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - COLO 37
(12:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 42 for 5 yards (14-K.Barnes).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42
(12:00 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to UCLA 42 for 16 yards (28-S.Martin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 42
(11:26 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 28-K.Churchwell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 42. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 27
(11:26 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez to UCLA 22 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock26-A.Authement).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 22
(11:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 6 for 16 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
No Gain
1 & 6 - COLO 6
(10:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 6 for no gain (58-D.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 6
(9:44 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to UCLA 2 for 4 yards (3-R.Williams).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 2
(9:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:23 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:14 - 2nd) 49-D.Price kicks 40 yards from COL 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 6-M.Irby.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(8:14 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 28 for 3 yards (36-A.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 28
(8:14 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 30 for 2 yards (34-M.Johnson54-T.Lang).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCLA 30
(7:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
Punt
4 & 5 - UCLA 30
(7:10 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 45 yards from UCLA 30 to COL 25 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(7:07 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 33 for 8 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 33
(6:59 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 38 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 38
(6:41 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 38
(6:13 - 2nd) 20-D.Smith to COL 38 for no gain (52-L.Toailoa).
+3 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 38
(6:09 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to COL 41 for 3 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
Punt
4 & 7 - COLO 41
(5:30 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 24 yards from COL 41 Downed at the UCLA 35. Team penalty on UCLA Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 35.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(5:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 32 for 7 yards (20-D.Taylor).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 32
(4:49 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 6 yards (2-M.Onu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 38
(4:30 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for no gain (54-T.Lang).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 38
(3:47 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to UCLA 42 for 4 yards (20-D.Taylor36-A.Jones).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 42
(3:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to COL 49 for 9 yards (26-C.Wells).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 49
(2:51 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 49
(2:17 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 43 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman36-A.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 43
(2:11 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 39 for 4 yards (5-V.Shenault). Penalty on UCLA 86-D.Asiasi Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 39.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UCLA 49
(1:50 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
Punt
4 & 10 - UCLA 49
(1:37 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 33 yards from COL 49 out of bounds at the COL 16.

COLO Buffaloes
- Missed FG (10 plays, 54 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 16
(1:33 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 16
(1:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 25 for 9 yards (28-K.Churchwell97-O.Isibor).
+15 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 25
(1:21 - 2nd) 2-L.Shenault to COL 40 for 15 yards (14-K.Barnes).
Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 40
(1:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 38 for -2 yards (14-K.Barnes20-E.Guidry).
+18 YD
2 & 12 - COLO 38
(0:49 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to UCLA 44 for 18 yards (1-D.Holmes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 44
(0:41 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon. Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 44. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 34
(0:36 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mangham.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 34
(0:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 25 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
Penalty
3 & 1 - COLO 25
(0:24 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 25. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 30
(0:18 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
No Good
4 & 6 - COLO 30
(0:18 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UCLA Bruins
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30
(0:10 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at UCLA 27 for -3 yards.

UCLA Bruins
- Interception (5 plays, 39 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 49-D.Price kicks 40 yards from COL 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 6-M.Irby.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 34 for 9 yards (16-T.Luckett).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 34
(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 36 for 2 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36
(14:36 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for 1 yard (54-T.Lang20-D.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UCLA 37
(14:02 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for no gain (36-A.Jones).
Int
3 & 9 - UCLA 37
(13:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton INTERCEPTED by 26-C.Wells at UCLA 43. 26-C.Wells to UCLA 36 for 7 yards (10-D.Felton).

COLO Buffaloes
- Missed FG (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 36
(12:54 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mangham.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 36
(12:46 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 24 for 12 yards (20-C.Njoku).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 24
(12:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 18 for 6 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
2 & 4 - COLO 18
(12:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 18 for no gain (91-O.Ogbonnia).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 18
(11:55 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to UCLA 8 for 10 yards (24-J.Shaw26-L.Toailoa).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - COLO 8
(11:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 7 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 7
(10:43 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UCLA 10 for -3 yards (1-D.Holmes).
No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 10
(10:10 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
No Good
4 & 10 - COLO 10
(9:31 - 3rd) 48-J.Stefanou 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20
(9:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 6-M.Irby. 6-M.Irby to UCLA 32 for 12 yards (16-T.Luckett).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 32
(9:21 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 40 for 8 yards (20-D.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 40
(8:57 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 43 for 3 yards (1-D.Abrams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43
(8:30 - 3rd) 6-M.Irby to UCLA 46 for 3 yards (55-A.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 46
(8:06 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 50 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 50
(7:40 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 45 for 5 yards (58-J.Montgomery).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45
(7:10 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to COL 28 for 17 yards (1-D.Abrams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 28
(6:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to COL 24 for 4 yards (34-M.Johnson).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 24
(6:02 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to COL 8 for 16 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - UCLA 8
(5:30 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 5 for 3 yards (36-A.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 5
(4:58 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:11 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(4:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 23 for -2 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
No Gain
2 & 12 - COLO 23
(4:11 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
+16 YD
3 & 12 - COLO 23
(3:45 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 39 for 16 yards (1-D.Holmes). Penalty on COL 68-J.Shutack Holding offsetting. Team penalty on UCLA Offside offsetting.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - COLO 23
(3:39 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 31 for 8 yards (20-E.Guidry).
Punt
4 & 4 - COLO 31
(3:05 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 44 yards from COL 31 to the UCLA 25 downed by 22-D.Arias.

UCLA Bruins
- Missed FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(2:36 - 3rd) 19-K.Allen to UCLA 27 for 2 yards (54-T.Lang26-C.Wells).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 27
(2:25 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 33 for 6 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 33
(1:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 41 for 8 yards (36-A.Jones).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41
(1:15 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to COL 35 for 24 yards (2-M.Onu).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35
(0:53 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to COL 38 for -3 yards (26-C.Wells).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - UCLA 38
(0:22 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 36 for 2 yards (36-A.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - UCLA 36
(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to COL 32 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman26-C.Wells).
No Good
4 & 7 - UCLA 32
(14:30 - 4th) 17-J.Molson 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 32
(13:45 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 43 for 11 yards (24-S.Kaufusi).
Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 43
(13:33 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 35 for -8 yards (14-K.Barnes).
+4 YD
2 & 18 - COLO 35
(12:00 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 39 for 4 yards (14-K.Barnes2-J.Woods).
+3 YD
3 & 14 - COLO 39
(12:16 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to COL 42 for 3 yards (14-K.Barnes1-D.Holmes).
Punt
4 & 11 - COLO 42
(11:43 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 40 yards from COL 42 to UCLA 18 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 18
(11:15 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 18
(11:07 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 16 for -2 yards (20-D.Taylor). Penalty on COL 20-D.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 16.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31
(11:00 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 38 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 38
(10:35 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 43 for 5 yards (99-J.Sami).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 43
(10:05 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 43 for no gain (26-C.Wells).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 43
(9:30 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
Sack
3 & 10 - UCLA 43
(8:50 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 28 for -15 yards (53-N.Landman).
Punt
4 & 25 - UCLA 28
(8:45 - 4th) 89-W.Lees punts 40 yards from UCLA 28 to COL 32 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.

COLO Buffaloes
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 32
(8:00 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 37 for 5 yards (24-J.Shaw).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 37
(7:53 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 47 for 10 yards (12-E.Gates).
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 47
(7:35 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown. Penalty on UCLA 14-K.Barnes Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at COL 47. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 38
(7:17 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at UCLA 20 for 18 yards. Penalty on COL 3-K.Nixon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 38. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 25 - COLO 47
(7:11 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to UCLA 40 for 13 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 12 - COLO 40
(7:06 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UCLA 30 for 10 yards (12-E.Gates).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 30
(6:30 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 27 for 3 yards (95-J.Harris).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 27
(6:20 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:05 - 4th) 43-E.Price extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (4 plays, 48 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:57 - 4th) 49-D.Price kicks 13 yards from COL 35 to the COL 48 downed by 86-D.Asiasi.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 48
(5:57 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to COL 43 for 5 yards (26-C.Wells2-M.Onu).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 43
(5:57 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to COL 40 for 3 yards (34-M.Johnson99-J.Sami).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 40
(5:12 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs ob at COL 35 for 5 yards.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35
(5:02 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:23 - 4th) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:14 - 4th) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(4:14 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 39 for 14 yards (35-C.Jones3-R.Williams).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39
(4:14 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 50 for 11 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 50
(3:53 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
Sack
2 & 10 - COLO 50
(3:35 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 45 for -5 yards (2-J.Woods).
No Gain
3 & 15 - COLO 45
(3:31 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
No Gain
4 & 15 - COLO 45
(2:50 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Abrams.

UCLA Bruins

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45
(2:44 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to COL 40 for 5 yards (99-J.Sami).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 40
(2:39 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to COL 36 for 4 yards (2-M.Onu).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 36
(1:57 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to COL 27 for 9 yards (28-D.Thomas).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 27
(1:12 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at COL 31 for -4 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:14
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 4:23
27-J.Kelley runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
30
Point After TD 5:57
43-E.Price extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 6:05
12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
01:55
pos
13
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 4:17
27-J.Kelley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:14
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 8:23
12-S.Montez scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:42
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 3:51
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 36-E. Fernea. 36-E. Fernea runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
Field Goal 5:30
17-J.Molson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:46
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:50
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
57
yds
02:37
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 24
Rushing 7 11
Passing 9 12
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-16 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 267 405
Total Plays 65 74
Avg Gain 4.1 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 88 200
Rush Attempts 27 46
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.3
Net Yards Passing 179 205
Comp. - Att. 21-38 21-28
Yards Per Pass 4.7 7.3
Penalties - Yards 5-55 8-95
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-39.2 4-41.5
Return Yards 7 4
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-7 1-4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado 3-6 070714
UCLA 4-5 1707731
UCLA -6.5, O/U 64.5
Rose Bowl Pasadena, California
 179 PASS YDS 205
88 RUSH YDS 200
267 TOTAL YDS 405
Colorado
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 195 1 1 101.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 195 1 1 101.8
S. Montez 21/38 195 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
J. Mangham 17 77 0 16
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
L. Shenault Jr. 1 15 0 15
D. Taylor 20 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Taylor 1 0 0 0
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
D. Smith 2 -2 0 0
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -2 1
S. Montez 7 -2 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 1
T. Brown 6 77 1 27
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
K. Nixon 6 56 0 18
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
B. Russell 3 29 0 16
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
L. Shenault Jr. 3 16 0 10
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Stanley 1 11 0 11
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Smith 2 6 0 3
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Mangham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 2.0
N. Landman 11-1 2.0 0
A. Jones 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Jones 7-2 0.0 0
D. Taylor 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 6-1 0.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
T. Luckett 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Luckett 5-0 0.0 0
M. Onu 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Onu 5-1 0.0 0
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Rakestraw 4-0 0.0 0
T. Lang 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Lang 4-1 0.0 0
C. Wells 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
C. Wells 4-2 0.0 1
J. Sami 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sami 2-1 0.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
V. Shenault 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Shenault 1-0 0.0 0
J. Montgomery 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Montgomery 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 1/1
J. Stefanou 0/2 0 1/1 1
E. Price 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
E. Price 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kinney 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.2 1
A. Kinney 6 39.2 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCLA
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 226 2 1 159.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 226 2 1 159.2
D. Thompson-Robinson 21/28 226 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 126 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 126 2
J. Kelley 23 126 2 35
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 38 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 11 38 0 21
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
M. Irby 4 21 0 9
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
D. Felton 5 20 0 10
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Allen 1 2 0 2
C. Grubb 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Grubb 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
D. Asiasi 4 45 1 16
E. Fernea 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 1
E. Fernea 1 45 1 45
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
D. Felton 3 32 0 16
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
K. Allen 4 29 0 24
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
K. Philips 2 23 0 17
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
J. Erwin 4 22 0 10
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
C. Cota 2 18 0 18
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Irby 1 12 0 12
D. Hurt 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Hurt 0 0 0 0
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Dulcich 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 8-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.5
K. Barnes 6-1 1.5 1
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
O. Odighizuwa 4-0 1.0 0
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Churchwell III 3-1 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 2-1 0.0 0
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Shaw 2-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Holmes 2-1 0.0 0
E. Gates 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 2-0 0.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Isibor 1-1 0.0 0
C. Njoku 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Njoku 1-0 0.0 0
E. Guidry 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
E. Guidry 1-1 0.5 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Alves 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Alves 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Woods 1-1 1.0 0
Ja. Harris 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
S. Martin 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Ogbonnia 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kaufusi 24 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Kaufusi 1-0 0.0 0
A. Authement 26 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Authement 0-1 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Lucier-South 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
J. Molson 1/2 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Asiasi 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 25 0:29 3 4 Punt
11:46 COLO 25 1:00 4 4 Punt
5:30 COLO 25 0:42 3 15 INT
3:42 COLO 25 1:08 4 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 COLO 17 6:01 13 83 TD
7:07 COLO 25 1:37 5 16 Punt
1:33 COLO 16 1:15 10 54 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 UCLA 36 3:23 8 26 FG Miss
4:11 COLO 25 1:06 4 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 COLO 32 2:02 4 10 Punt
8:00 COLO 32 1:55 8 68 TD
4:14 COLO 25 1:24 6 20 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 UCLA 43 2:37 6 57 TD
10:40 UCLA 17 4:35 11 74 FG
4:03 COLO 45 0:12 1 45 TD
2:29 UCLA 20 2:10 6 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:14 UCLA 25 1:04 3 5 Punt
5:00 UCLA 25 3:23 9 26 Punt
0:10 UCLA 30 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 UCLA 25 0:00 5 39 INT
9:26 UCLA 20 5:09 11 80 TD
2:36 UCLA 25 2:14 7 43 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 UCLA 18 2:30 7 10 Punt
5:57 COLO 48 1:34 4 48 TD
2:44 COLO 45 1:32 4 14
NCAA FB Scores