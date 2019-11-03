|
|
|COLO
|UCLA
Thompson-Robinson, Kelley lead UCLA to third straight win
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns, Joshua Kelley ran for 126 yards and UCLA won its third straight game on Saturday night, defeating Colorado 31-14 at the Rose Bowl.
Thompson-Robinson - who was 21-of-28 passing - completed 10 of his first 11, including first-quarter touchdowns of 16 yards to Devin Asiasi and 45 yards to Ethan Fernea as the Bruins (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) scored on their first three drives to take a 17-0 lead 12 minutes into the game. The sophomore also rushed for 38 yards.
Kelley, who came into the game leading the Pac-12 in rushing at 105 yards per game, scored both Bruins' second-half touchdowns. The senior - who has 10 rushing scores this season and nine in the past five games - got his fourth 100-yard game of the season with a 35-yard touchdown with 4:14 remaining in the game to extend UCLA's lead to 31-14. He scored from 5 yards out during the third quarter.
Steven Montez - who was 21 of 38 for 195 yards - accounted for both Colorado (3-6, 1-5) touchdowns. He had a 2-yard scramble around left end to bring the Buffaloes within 17-7 midway through the second quarter and a 27-yard TD pass to Tony Brown with 5:57 remaining in the game to bring them within 10 again (24-14).
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: Mel Tucker's first year in Boulder started off well with wins in three of his first four, but the Buffaloes have dropped five straight and have allowed 30 or more points in 14 straight games dating back to last season.
UCLA: The Bruins have won three straight games for the first time since 2015. After appearing woeful for the first half of the season, Chip Kelly's squad could get bowl eligible with wins in two of their final three games.
UP NEXT
Colorado: Hosts Stanford next Saturday. The Buffaloes have not faced the Cardinal since a 10-5 victory in 2016.
UCLA: Has a bye week before traveling to Utah on Nov. 16. The Bruins have a three-game losing streak against the Utes, including 41-10 last year at the Rose Bowl.
---
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 29 for 4 yards (97-O.Isibor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLO 29(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 29(14:36 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 29(14:31 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 43 yards from COL 29 to UCLA 28 fair catch by. Penalty on COL 22-D.Arias Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 28.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(14:27 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 45 for 2 yards (34-M.Johnson53-N.Landman).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 45(14:16 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to COL 45 for 10 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(14:10 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to COL 39 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 39(13:20 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles runs ob at COL 21 for 18 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(12:42 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to COL 16 for 5 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 16(12:12 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:50 - 1st) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:46 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(11:46 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 34 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock28-K.Churchwell ).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - COLO 34(11:46 - 1st) Penalty on COL 58-K.Kutsch False start 5 yards enforced at COL 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLO 29(11:13 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 29(10:55 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 29(10:46 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 39 yards from COL 29 to UCLA 32 fair catch by 15-J.Erwin. Penalty on UCLA 3-R.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 32.
UCLA
Bruins
- FG (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(10:40 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 35 for 18 yards (16-T.Luckett).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(10:32 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 38 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 38(10:07 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to UCLA 47 for 9 yards (16-T.Luckett).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(9:37 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 50 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 50(9:08 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to COL 37 for 13 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(8:40 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to COL 33 for 4 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 33(8:09 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 33(7:35 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to COL 12 for 21 yards (16-T.Luckett).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(7:32 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to COL 12 for no gain (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 12(7:17 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to COL 7 for 5 yards (54-T.Lang).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 7(6:44 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to COL 9 for -2 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UCLA 9(6:05 - 1st) 17-J.Molson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Interception (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:30 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(5:25 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 28 for 3 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - COLO 28(5:25 - 1st) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 22 for -6 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
Int
|
3 & 13 - COLO 22(4:48 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Barnes at COL 34. 14-K.Barnes to COL 30 for 4 yards (1-J.Mangham). Team penalty on UCLA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 30.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:42 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(3:42 - 1st) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 37 for 12 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(3:42 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 37(3:22 - 1st) 20-D.Smith to COL 35 for -2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - COLO 35(3:16 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - COLO 35(2:34 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 45 yards from COL 35 to UCLA 20 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(2:29 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 20 for no gain (53-N.Landman).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 20(2:21 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 33 for 13 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(1:48 - 1st) Penalty on UCLA 76-C.Murray False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 33. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 28(1:17 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 10 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 38(0:54 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 40 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 40(0:19 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 35 for -5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCLA 35(15:00 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 48 yards from UCLA 35 to COL 17 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 6:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(14:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 20 for 3 yards (55-M.Alves).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 20(14:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 21 for 1 yard (14-K.Barnes).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLO 21(13:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 30 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(13:12 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 39 for 9 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 39(12:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 37 FUMBLES. 12-S.Montez to COL 37 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLO 37(12:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 42 for 5 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 42(12:00 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to UCLA 42 for 16 yards (28-S.Martin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 42(11:26 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 28-K.Churchwell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 42. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 27(11:26 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez to UCLA 22 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock26-A.Authement).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 22(11:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 6 for 16 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - COLO 6(10:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 6 for no gain (58-D.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 6(9:44 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to UCLA 2 for 4 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 2(9:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:23 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:14 - 2nd) 49-D.Price kicks 40 yards from COL 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 6-M.Irby.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:14 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 28 for 3 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 28(8:14 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 30 for 2 yards (34-M.Johnson54-T.Lang).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 30(7:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 30(7:10 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 45 yards from UCLA 30 to COL 25 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(7:07 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 33 for 8 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 33(6:59 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 38 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(6:41 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 38(6:13 - 2nd) 20-D.Smith to COL 38 for no gain (52-L.Toailoa).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 38(6:09 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to COL 41 for 3 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - COLO 41(5:30 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 24 yards from COL 41 Downed at the UCLA 35. Team penalty on UCLA Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 35.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 32 for 7 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 32(4:49 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 6 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(4:30 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for no gain (54-T.Lang).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 38(3:47 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to UCLA 42 for 4 yards (20-D.Taylor36-A.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 42(3:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to COL 49 for 9 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(2:51 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(2:17 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 43 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman36-A.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 43(2:11 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 39 for 4 yards (5-V.Shenault). Penalty on UCLA 86-D.Asiasi Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 39.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 49(1:50 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCLA 49(1:37 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 33 yards from COL 49 out of bounds at the COL 16.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Missed FG (10 plays, 54 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 16(1:33 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 16(1:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 25 for 9 yards (28-K.Churchwell97-O.Isibor).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 25(1:21 - 2nd) 2-L.Shenault to COL 40 for 15 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(1:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 38 for -2 yards (14-K.Barnes20-E.Guidry).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 12 - COLO 38(0:49 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to UCLA 44 for 18 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(0:41 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon. Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 34(0:36 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mangham.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 34(0:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 25 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - COLO 25(0:24 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 30(0:18 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - COLO 30(0:18 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Interception (5 plays, 39 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 49-D.Price kicks 40 yards from COL 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 6-M.Irby.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 34 for 9 yards (16-T.Luckett).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 34(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 36 for 2 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(14:36 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for 1 yard (54-T.Lang20-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 37(14:02 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for no gain (36-A.Jones).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 37(13:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton INTERCEPTED by 26-C.Wells at UCLA 43. 26-C.Wells to UCLA 36 for 7 yards (10-D.Felton).
COLO
Buffaloes
- Missed FG (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(12:54 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mangham.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 36(12:46 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 24 for 12 yards (20-C.Njoku).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 24(12:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 18 for 6 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - COLO 18(12:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 18 for no gain (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLO 18(11:55 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to UCLA 8 for 10 yards (24-J.Shaw26-L.Toailoa).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - COLO 8(11:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 7 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 7(10:43 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UCLA 10 for -3 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLO 10(10:10 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - COLO 10(9:31 - 3rd) 48-J.Stefanou 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(9:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 6-M.Irby. 6-M.Irby to UCLA 32 for 12 yards (16-T.Luckett).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(9:21 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 40 for 8 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 40(8:57 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 43 for 3 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(8:30 - 3rd) 6-M.Irby to UCLA 46 for 3 yards (55-A.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 46(8:06 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 50 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 50(7:40 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 45 for 5 yards (58-J.Montgomery).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(7:10 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to COL 28 for 17 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(6:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to COL 24 for 4 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 24(6:02 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to COL 8 for 16 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - UCLA 8(5:30 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 5 for 3 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 5(4:58 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:11 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(4:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 23 for -2 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - COLO 23(4:11 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - COLO 23(3:45 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 39 for 16 yards (1-D.Holmes). Penalty on COL 68-J.Shutack Holding offsetting. Team penalty on UCLA Offside offsetting.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - COLO 23(3:39 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 31 for 8 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLO 31(3:05 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 44 yards from COL 31 to the UCLA 25 downed by 22-D.Arias.
UCLA
Bruins
- Missed FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(2:36 - 3rd) 19-K.Allen to UCLA 27 for 2 yards (54-T.Lang26-C.Wells).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 27(2:25 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 33 for 6 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 33(1:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 41 for 8 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(1:15 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to COL 35 for 24 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(0:53 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to COL 38 for -3 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCLA 38(0:22 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to COL 36 for 2 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 36(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to COL 32 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman26-C.Wells).
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - UCLA 32(14:30 - 4th) 17-J.Molson 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 32(13:45 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 43 for 11 yards (24-S.Kaufusi).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(13:33 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 35 for -8 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - COLO 35(12:00 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 39 for 4 yards (14-K.Barnes2-J.Woods).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - COLO 39(12:16 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to COL 42 for 3 yards (14-K.Barnes1-D.Holmes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLO 42(11:43 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 40 yards from COL 42 to UCLA 18 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(11:15 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 18(11:07 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 16 for -2 yards (20-D.Taylor). Penalty on COL 20-D.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCLA 16.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(11:00 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 38 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 38(10:35 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 43 for 5 yards (99-J.Sami).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(10:05 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 43 for no gain (26-C.Wells).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 43(9:30 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 43(8:50 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 28 for -15 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - UCLA 28(8:45 - 4th) 89-W.Lees punts 40 yards from UCLA 28 to COL 32 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 32(8:00 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 37 for 5 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 37(7:53 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 47 for 10 yards (12-E.Gates).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 47(7:35 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown. Penalty on UCLA 14-K.Barnes Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at COL 47. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(7:17 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at UCLA 20 for 18 yards. Penalty on COL 3-K.Nixon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 38. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 25 - COLO 47(7:11 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to UCLA 40 for 13 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - COLO 40(7:06 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UCLA 30 for 10 yards (12-E.Gates).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 30(6:30 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 27 for 3 yards (95-J.Harris).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 27(6:20 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:05 - 4th) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (4 plays, 48 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:57 - 4th) 49-D.Price kicks 13 yards from COL 35 to the COL 48 downed by 86-D.Asiasi.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(5:57 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to COL 43 for 5 yards (26-C.Wells2-M.Onu).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 43(5:57 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to COL 40 for 3 yards (34-M.Johnson99-J.Sami).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 40(5:12 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs ob at COL 35 for 5 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(5:02 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:23 - 4th) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:14 - 4th) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(4:14 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 39 for 14 yards (35-C.Jones3-R.Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(4:14 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 50 for 11 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(3:53 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - COLO 50(3:35 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 45 for -5 yards (2-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - COLO 45(3:31 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - COLO 45(2:50 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Abrams.
UCLA
Bruins
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(2:44 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to COL 40 for 5 yards (99-J.Sami).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 40(2:39 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to COL 36 for 4 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 36(1:57 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to COL 27 for 9 yards (28-D.Thomas).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(1:12 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at COL 31 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|267
|405
|Total Plays
|65
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|200
|Rush Attempts
|27
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|179
|205
|Comp. - Att.
|21-38
|21-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|8-95
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.2
|4-41.5
|Return Yards
|7
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-7
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|205
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|405
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|21/38
|195
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|17
|77
|0
|16
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|7
|-2
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|6
|77
|1
|27
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|6
|56
|0
|18
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|11-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Luckett 16 CB
|T. Luckett
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 28 CB
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Shenault 5 WR
|V. Shenault
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 58 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 55 DT
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|6
|39.2
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|21/28
|226
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|23
|126
|2
|35
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|11
|38
|0
|21
|
M. Irby 6 RB
|M. Irby
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|5
|20
|0
|10
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Grubb 32 RB
|C. Grubb
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|4
|45
|1
|16
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|4
|29
|0
|24
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|4
|22
|0
|10
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|2
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Irby 6 RB
|M. Irby
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Hurt 29 WR
|D. Hurt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|6-1
|1.5
|1
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 24 DB
|J. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Njoku 20 WR
|C. Njoku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alves 55 OL
|M. Alves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 2 LB
|J. Woods
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 95 LB
|Ja. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Martin 28 DB
|S. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kaufusi 24 RB
|S. Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Authement 26 WR
|A. Authement
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|1/2
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
