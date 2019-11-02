Drive Chart
Central Michigan rolls past Northern Illinois, 48-10

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Quinten Dormady threw for three touchdowns as Central Michigan built a big first-half lead and finished off Northern Illinois, 48-10 on Saturday afternoon.

The Chippewas now are 4-2 in the Mid-America Conference West Division, a game behind Ball State, which plays Western Michigan Tuesday night. The teams have face each other November 16.

Dormady put Central Michigan on the board first, hitting Kalil Pimpleton with a 14-yard scoring pass four minutes into the game. Tommy Lazzaro scored from the 3 to make it 14-0 before Joh Richardson got the Huskies on the board with a 33-yard field goal.

The Chippewas held a 21-3 lead after one quarter and 38-10 at the break.

Dormady was 18 of 24 for 288 yards for CMU (6-4, 4-2). Kobe Lewis carried 17 times for 145 yards that included a 75-yard run. Jonathan Ward carried 20 times for 138 yards. Both runners scored a touchdown.

Ross Bowers was 18 of 29 for 221 yards for Northern Illinois but was picked off three times.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 2-M.Love to NIL 8 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 8
(15:00 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 8
(14:54 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 7 for -1 yard (2-S.Adesanya).
+8 YD
3 & 11 - NILL 7
(14:51 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 15 for 8 yards (7-M.Oliver).
Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 15
(14:06 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 15 out of bounds at the CMC 39.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(13:32 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NIL 45 for 16 yards (8-M.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(13:25 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Gwilly.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 45
(13:04 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NIL 38 for 7 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 38
(13:01 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NIL 18 for 20 yards (8-M.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 18
(12:28 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NIL 15 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 15
(11:50 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 14 for 1 yard (23-J.McKie).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 14
(11:25 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:45 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:37 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(10:37 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 29 for 4 yards (6-D.Jamison3-A.McCoy).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 29
(10:37 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 28 for -1 yard (71-R.Stuart).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 28
(10:03 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 31 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
Punt
4 & 4 - NILL 31
(9:26 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 47 yards from NIL 31 to CMC 22 fair catch by 43-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 22
(8:42 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 25 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 25
(8:36 - 1st) 19-T.Scott to CMC 40 for 15 yards (50-V.Labus).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(8:26 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NIL 47 for 13 yards (12-D.Haney).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(7:58 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NIL 43 for 4 yards (23-J.McKie).
+40 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 43
(7:38 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to NIL 3 for 40 yards (11-T.Foster).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CMICH 3
(7:07 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:39 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:34 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(6:34 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to NIL 41 for 16 yards (8-T.Brown).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41
(6:34 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to CMC 42 for 17 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(6:05 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CMC 40 for 2 yards (92-J.Bristol).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 40
(5:39 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to CMC 21 for 19 yards (5-D.Reed).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 21
(5:00 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to CMC 20 for 1 yard (2-S.Adesanya).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 20
(4:53 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CMC 20 for no gain (31-C.Jones).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 20
(4:09 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to CMC 15 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NILL 15
(3:30 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:56 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(2:51 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 33 for 8 yards (50-V.Labus12-D.Haney).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 33
(2:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 45 for 12 yards (8-M.Williams23-J.McKie).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(2:22 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 47 for 2 yards (8-M.Williams).
+37 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 47
(1:57 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to NIL 16 for 37 yards (12-D.Haney).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 16
(1:23 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:57 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -20 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:51 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:51 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:51 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Harbison.
Sack
3 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:45 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 5 for -20 yards FUMBLES (11-L.Johnson). to NIL 5 for no gain (11-L.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 30 - NILL 5
(0:40 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 31 yards from NIL 5 out of bounds at the NIL 36.

CMICH Chippewas
- FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to NIL 30 for 6 yards (8-M.Williams).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 30
(14:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 20 for 10 yards (11-T.Foster7-M.Terry).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(14:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to NIL 16 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 16
(13:54 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 11 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 11
(13:21 - 2nd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 14 for -3 yards (8-M.Williams96-M.Kelly).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CMICH 14
(12:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

NILL Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:05 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(12:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 33 for 8 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+49 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 33
(12:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to CMC 18 for 49 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 18
(11:22 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 70-M.Diallo Illegal use of hands 9 yards enforced at CMC 18. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - NILL 9
(11:22 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:55 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:48 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(10:48 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 32 for 7 yards (15-D.Thomas50-V.Labus).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 32
(10:48 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 47 for 15 yards (11-T.Foster50-V.Labus).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(10:18 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to NIL 45 for 8 yards (11-T.Foster). Penalty on CMC 19-T.Scott Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NIL 45. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 12 - CMICH 45
(9:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - CMICH 45
(9:30 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 46 for 1 yard (15-D.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 11 - CMICH 46
(9:30 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
Punt
4 & 11 - CMICH 46
(8:50 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 33 yards from CMC 46 to NIL 21 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 21
(8:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones runs ob at NIL 24 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 24
(8:41 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to NIL 25 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 25
(8:09 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
Punt
4 & 6 - NILL 25
(7:49 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 53 yards from NIL 25. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for 1 yard (11-T.Foster8-M.Williams).

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(7:41 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for 2 yards (50-V.Labus38-N.Rattin).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 25
(7:29 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 28 for 3 yards (99-B.LeRoy38-N.Rattin).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 28
(6:58 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 35 for 7 yards (11-T.Foster).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(6:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to NIL 46 for 19 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(5:59 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to NIL 39 for 7 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+39 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 39
(5:38 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(4:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 14 for -11 yards (11-L.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 21 - NILL 14
(4:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to NIL 18 for 4 yards (24-D.Bracy).
No Gain
3 & 17 - NILL 18
(4:16 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
Punt
4 & 17 - NILL 18
(3:28 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 48 yards from NIL 18 to CMC 34 fair catch by 43-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(3:22 - 2nd) 43-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 34
(3:15 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+29 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 34
(3:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 37 for 29 yards (8-M.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(3:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 31 for 6 yards (33-J.Earl).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 31
(2:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 29 for 2 yards (8-M.Williams50-V.Labus).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 29
(2:16 - 2nd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 17 for 12 yards (8-M.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(1:43 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 16 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wynne7-M.Terry).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 16
(1:08 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:58 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 32 for 7 yards (7-M.Oliver).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NILL 32
(0:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 32
(0:25 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 44 yards from NIL 32. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 33 for 9 yards (44-C.Lersch). Penalty on CMC 37-R.Sturkey Holding 14 yards enforced at CMC 33.

CMICH Chippewas
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 19
(0:20 - 2nd) to CMC 17 for -2 yards.

CMICH Chippewas
- Missed FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:09 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 49 yards from NIL 35. 9-B.Brown to NIL 28 for 56 yards (45-J.Cole).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 28
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 26 for 2 yards (7-M.Terry11-T.Foster).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 26
(14:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 23 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 23
(14:20 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 43-K.Pimpleton.
No Good
4 & 5 - CMICH 23
(13:43 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NILL Huskies
- Interception (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(13:36 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 21 for -2 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 21
(13:32 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles pushed ob at NIL 25 for 4 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 25
(12:57 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers runs ob at NIL 30 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
4 & 3 - NILL 30
(12:19 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to NIL 36 for 6 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(11:40 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for 2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 38
(11:09 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to NIL 48 for 10 yards (8-T.Brown).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(10:34 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 44 for -4 yards (19-W.Reid7-M.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 14 - NILL 44
(10:03 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Love.
Int
3 & 14 - NILL 44
(9:23 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-M.Oliver at CMC 47. 7-M.Oliver to NIL 31 for 22 yards (21-M.Jones).

CMICH Chippewas
- Missed FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(9:19 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 31
(9:14 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 28 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 28
(9:10 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 25 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus9-M.Lorbeck).
No Good
4 & 4 - CMICH 25
(8:37 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NILL Huskies
- Interception (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(7:57 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 43 for 18 yards (20-G.Kreski).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(7:52 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 70-M.Diallo Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at NIL 43. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(7:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to CMC 31 for 11 yards (31-C.Jones).
Int
1 & 10 - NILL 31
(7:47 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker INTERCEPTED by 20-G.Kreski at CMC 16. 20-G.Kreski to CMC 48 for 32 yards (3-T.Richie).

CMICH Chippewas
- Missed FG (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(7:29 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at NIL 16 for 36 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 16
(7:18 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 12 for 4 yards (11-T.Foster).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 12
(6:55 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 12 for no gain (96-M.Kelly).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 12
(6:27 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 11 for 1 yard (91-J.Griffin).
No Good
4 & 5 - CMICH 11
(5:54 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NILL Huskies
- Interception (5 plays, 27 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(5:18 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 20
(5:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 26 for 6 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+34 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 26
(5:08 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears pushed ob at CMC 40 for 34 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(4:45 - 3rd) 21-M.Jones to CMC 38 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
Int
2 & 8 - NILL 38
(4:19 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford INTERCEPTED by 10-M.Braswell at CMC 31. 10-M.Braswell runs ob at CMC 47 for 16 yards.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(4:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 49 for 4 yards (50-V.Labus).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 49
(3:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 48 for 1 yard (98-J.Heflin).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 48
(3:21 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 41 for 7 yards (11-T.Foster38-N.Rattin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(2:45 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 36 for 5 yards (50-V.Labus).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 36
(2:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 20 for 16 yards (17-R.Gay8-M.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(1:47 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 15 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CMICH 15
(1:09 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 15 for no gain (38-N.Rattin96-M.Kelly).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 15
(0:26 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 3 for 12 yards (11-T.Foster).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CMICH 3
(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Ward runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:28 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Fumble (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:20 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(14:20 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 27 FUMBLES (20-G.Kreski). 2-S.Adesanya to NIL 27 for no gain.

CMICH Chippewas
- FG (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(14:20 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 24 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus15-D.Thomas).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 24
(14:09 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 18 for 6 yards (8-M.Williams).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 18
(13:29 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 16 for 2 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 16
(12:48 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 18 for -2 yards (55-W.Kramer7-M.Terry).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - CMICH 18
(12:22 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 15 for 3 yards (10-Q.Wynne55-W.Kramer).
+2 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 15
(11:42 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 13 for 2 yards (55-W.Kramer99-B.LeRoy).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - CMICH 13
(11:00 - 4th) 12-R.Tice 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (9 plays, 24 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:18 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(10:13 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for -1 yard (2-S.Adesanya31-C.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 24
(10:13 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 29 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 29
(9:39 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 34 for 5 yards (20-G.Kreski).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 34
(9:00 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 35 for 1 yard (70-M.Diallo).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(8:23 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison pushed ob at NIL 46 for 11 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(7:55 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 48 for 2 yards (9-B.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 48
(7:24 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 49 for 1 yard (20-G.Kreski16-N.Anderson).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 49
(6:53 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to CMC 46 for 5 yards (45-T.Hairston).
Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 46
(6:11 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 72-J.Steckler False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 49
(5:32 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 49. 9-B.Brown to CMC 9 for 4 yards (29-A.Buirge).

CMICH Chippewas
- Downs (7 plays, 96 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 9
(5:09 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 21 for 12 yards (45-J.Cole).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21
(4:57 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for 4 yards (55-W.Kramer99-B.LeRoy).
Penalty
2 & 6 - CMICH 25
(4:20 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 56-D.Smith Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at CMC 25. No Play.
+75 YD
2 & 19 - CMICH 12
(4:20 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at NIL 13 for 75 yards (8-M.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 13
(4:20 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 12 for 1 yard (45-J.Cole).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 12
(4:10 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NIL 14 for -2 yards (45-J.Cole10-Q.Wynne).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - CMICH 14
(3:28 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NIL 9 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+1 YD
4 & 6 - CMICH 9
(2:48 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NIL 8 for 1 yard (96-M.Kelly98-J.Heflin).

NILL Huskies

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 8
(1:23 - 4th) 7-A.Thompson to NIL 11 for 3 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 11
(1:17 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 13 for 2 yards (16-N.Anderson).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:18
12-R.Tice 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
48
Point After TD 14:20
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 14:28
5-J.Ward runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
03:34
pos
10
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 0:58
12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
37
Point After TD 4:59
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 5:07
12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
30
Point After TD 10:48
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 10:55
12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
01:10
pos
9
24
Field Goal 12:05
12-R.Tice 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
24
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:57
4-K.Lewis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:59
pos
3
20
Field Goal 2:56
39-J.Richardson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
14
Point After TD 6:34
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:39
7-T.Lazzaro runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:37
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:45
12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
02:47
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 24
Rushing 2 13
Passing 9 11
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 1-12 8-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 220 615
Total Plays 56 75
Avg Gain 3.9 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 22 327
Rush Attempts 25 50
Avg Rush Yards 0.9 6.5
Net Yards Passing 198 288
Comp. - Att. 19-31 18-25
Yards Per Pass 6.4 11.5
Penalties - Yards 1-5 5-53
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 7-45.0 1-33.0
Return Yards 8 140
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-14
Kickoffs - Returns 1-8 1-56
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-70
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 3-6 370010
C. Michigan 6-4 211701048
CMICH 1.5, O/U 50
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, Michigan
 198 PASS YDS 288
22 RUSH YDS 327
220 TOTAL YDS 615
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 221 1 3 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 221 1 3 116.8
R. Bowers 18/29 221 1 3
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 0 83.6
M. Childers 1/2 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
M. Childers 7 19 0 5
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
T. Harbison 10 17 0 11
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Richie 1 8 0 8
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Nettles 2 6 0 4
A. Thompson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Thompson 1 3 0 3
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
M. Jones 2 3 0 2
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
R. Bowers 3 -26 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 0
C. Tucker 3 75 0 49
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 1
S. Tears 3 62 1 34
K. Parker 18 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 49 0
K. Parker 1 49 0 49
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
M. Brinkman 2 33 0 17
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
M. Jones 4 25 0 11
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Crawford 3 18 0 7
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Love 2 10 0 6
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
T. Richie 2 6 0 8
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Harbison 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 11-1 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Foster 7-1 0.0 0
V. Labus 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
V. Labus 7-3 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
N. Rattin 7-3 0.0 0
D. Thomas 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 4-1 0.0 0
Q. Wynne 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Q. Wynne 3-1 0.0 0
J. Cole 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cole 3-0 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Kramer 3-1 0.0 0
M. Terry 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Terry 3-3 0.0 0
D. Haney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Haney 2-1 0.0 0
M. Kelly 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Kelly 2-2 0.0 0
J. McKie 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. McKie 2-1 0.0 0
B. LeRoy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. LeRoy 1-2 0.0 0
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Heflin 1-1 0.0 0
J. Earl 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Earl 1-0 0.0 0
R. Gay 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Gay 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Lorbeck 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Richardson 1/1 33 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 45.0 1
M. Ference 7 45.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
M. Love 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 288 3 0 217.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 288 3 0 217.1
Q. Dormady 18/24 288 3 0
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Moore 0/1 0 0 0
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Pimpleton 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 143 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 143 1
K. Lewis 17 143 1 75
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 138 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 138 1
J. Ward 20 138 1 29
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 1
T. Lazzaro 7 27 1 12
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Scott 1 15 0 15
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
K. Gwilly 3 4 0 5
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Q. Dormady 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 0
J. Sullivan 5 88 0 36
T. Poljan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 79 1
T. Poljan 2 79 1 40
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 1
T. Scott 2 53 1 37
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 1
K. Pimpleton 5 50 1 19
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Ward 3 11 0 7
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Law 1 7 0 7
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Gwilly 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. Oliver 4-1 0.0 1
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 4-0 0.0 0
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
G. Kreski 4-0 0.0 1
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Tr. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Adesanya 4-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Braswell 2-0 0.0 1
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Stuart 2-0 0.0 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hairston 1-0 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bracy 1-0 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. McCoy 1-1 0.0 0
N. Anderson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
M. Diallo 70 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Diallo 1-0 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Douglas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bristol 1-0 0.0 0
W. Reid 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ward 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ward 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/5 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/5 6/6
R. Tice 2/5 32 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 0
B. Buell 1 33.0 0 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 56.0 56 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 56.0 56 0
B. Brown 1 56.0 56 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 9 0
K. Pimpleton 2 5.0 9 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
B. Brown 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 8 0:54 3 7 Punt
10:37 NILL 25 1:11 3 6 Punt
6:34 NILL 25 3:04 7 60 FG
0:51 NILL 25 0:11 3 -20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 NILL 25 1:10 4 75 TD
8:45 NILL 21 0:56 3 4 Punt
4:59 NILL 25 1:31 3 -7 Punt
0:49 NILL 25 0:24 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 NILL 23 4:13 9 46 INT
7:57 NILL 25 0:10 4 23 INT
5:18 NILL 20 0:59 5 27 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 NILL 25 0:00 1 2 Fumble
10:18 NILL 25 4:46 9 24 Punt
1:23 NILL 8 0:06 2 5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 CMICH 39 2:47 7 61 TD
8:42 CMICH 22 2:03 6 78 TD
2:56 CMICH 25 1:59 5 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 36 2:15 5 22 FG
10:48 CMICH 25 1:58 6 13 Punt
7:41 CMICH 23 2:34 6 77 TD
3:22 CMICH 34 2:24 8 66 TD
0:20 CMICH 19 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 NILL 28 0:00 3 5 FG Miss
9:19 NILL 31 0:42 3 6 FG Miss
7:29 CMICH 48 1:35 4 41 FG Miss
4:00 CMICH 47 3:34 9 53 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 NILL 27 3:20 6 14 FG
5:09 CMICH 9 2:21 7 96 Downs
