Central Michigan rolls past Northern Illinois, 48-10
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Quinten Dormady threw for three touchdowns as Central Michigan built a big first-half lead and finished off Northern Illinois, 48-10 on Saturday afternoon.
The Chippewas now are 4-2 in the Mid-America Conference West Division, a game behind Ball State, which plays Western Michigan Tuesday night. The teams have face each other November 16.
Dormady put Central Michigan on the board first, hitting Kalil Pimpleton with a 14-yard scoring pass four minutes into the game. Tommy Lazzaro scored from the 3 to make it 14-0 before Joh Richardson got the Huskies on the board with a 33-yard field goal.
The Chippewas held a 21-3 lead after one quarter and 38-10 at the break.
Dormady was 18 of 24 for 288 yards for CMU (6-4, 4-2). Kobe Lewis carried 17 times for 145 yards that included a 75-yard run. Jonathan Ward carried 20 times for 138 yards. Both runners scored a touchdown.
Ross Bowers was 18 of 29 for 221 yards for Northern Illinois but was picked off three times.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 2-M.Love to NIL 8 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 8(15:00 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 8(14:54 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 7 for -1 yard (2-S.Adesanya).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - NILL 7(14:51 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 15 for 8 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NILL 15(14:06 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 15 out of bounds at the CMC 39.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(13:32 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NIL 45 for 16 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(13:25 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Gwilly.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 45(13:04 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NIL 38 for 7 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 38(13:01 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NIL 18 for 20 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(12:28 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NIL 15 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 15(11:50 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 14 for 1 yard (23-J.McKie).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 14(11:25 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:45 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(10:37 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 29 for 4 yards (6-D.Jamison3-A.McCoy).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 29(10:37 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 28 for -1 yard (71-R.Stuart).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - NILL 28(10:03 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 31 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NILL 31(9:26 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 47 yards from NIL 31 to CMC 22 fair catch by 43-K.Pimpleton.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(8:42 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 25 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 25(8:36 - 1st) 19-T.Scott to CMC 40 for 15 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(8:26 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NIL 47 for 13 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(7:58 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NIL 43 for 4 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 43(7:38 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to NIL 3 for 40 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CMICH 3(7:07 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:39 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(6:34 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to NIL 41 for 16 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(6:34 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to CMC 42 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(6:05 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CMC 40 for 2 yards (92-J.Bristol).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 40(5:39 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to CMC 21 for 19 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(5:00 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to CMC 20 for 1 yard (2-S.Adesanya).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NILL 20(4:53 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CMC 20 for no gain (31-C.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - NILL 20(4:09 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to CMC 15 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NILL 15(3:30 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(2:51 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 33 for 8 yards (50-V.Labus12-D.Haney).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 33(2:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 45 for 12 yards (8-M.Williams23-J.McKie).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(2:22 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 47 for 2 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 47(1:57 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to NIL 16 for 37 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 16(1:23 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:57 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -20 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:51 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:51 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 25(0:51 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Harbison.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - NILL 25(0:45 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 5 for -20 yards FUMBLES (11-L.Johnson). to NIL 5 for no gain (11-L.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - NILL 5(0:40 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 31 yards from NIL 5 out of bounds at the NIL 36.
CMICH
Chippewas
- FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to NIL 30 for 6 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 30(14:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 20 for 10 yards (11-T.Foster7-M.Terry).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(14:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to NIL 16 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 16(13:54 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 11 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 11(13:21 - 2nd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 14 for -3 yards (8-M.Williams96-M.Kelly).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 14(12:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 33 for 8 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+49 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 33(12:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to CMC 18 for 49 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 18(11:22 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 70-M.Diallo Illegal use of hands 9 yards enforced at CMC 18. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NILL 9(11:22 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:55 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:48 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(10:48 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 32 for 7 yards (15-D.Thomas50-V.Labus).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 32(10:48 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 47 for 15 yards (11-T.Foster50-V.Labus).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(10:18 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to NIL 45 for 8 yards (11-T.Foster). Penalty on CMC 19-T.Scott Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NIL 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 12 - CMICH 45(9:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 45(9:30 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 46 for 1 yard (15-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 46(9:30 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 46(8:50 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 33 yards from CMC 46 to NIL 21 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(8:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones runs ob at NIL 24 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 24(8:41 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to NIL 25 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NILL 25(8:09 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NILL 25(7:49 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 53 yards from NIL 25. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for 1 yard (11-T.Foster8-M.Williams).
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(7:41 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for 2 yards (50-V.Labus38-N.Rattin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 25(7:29 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 28 for 3 yards (99-B.LeRoy38-N.Rattin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 28(6:58 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 35 for 7 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(6:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to NIL 46 for 19 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(5:59 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to NIL 39 for 7 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 39(5:38 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(4:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 14 for -11 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 21 - NILL 14(4:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to NIL 18 for 4 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - NILL 18(4:16 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NILL 18(3:28 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 48 yards from NIL 18 to CMC 34 fair catch by 43-K.Pimpleton.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(3:22 - 2nd) 43-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 34(3:15 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 34(3:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 37 for 29 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(3:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 31 for 6 yards (33-J.Earl).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 31(2:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 29 for 2 yards (8-M.Williams50-V.Labus).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 29(2:16 - 2nd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 17 for 12 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(1:43 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 16 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wynne7-M.Terry).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 16(1:08 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 25(0:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 32 for 7 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NILL 32(0:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NILL 32(0:25 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 44 yards from NIL 32. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 33 for 9 yards (44-C.Lersch). Penalty on CMC 37-R.Sturkey Holding 14 yards enforced at CMC 33.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Missed FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 49 yards from NIL 35. 9-B.Brown to NIL 28 for 56 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 26 for 2 yards (7-M.Terry11-T.Foster).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 26(14:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 23 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 23(14:20 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 43-K.Pimpleton.
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 23(13:43 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Interception (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(13:36 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 21 for -2 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NILL 21(13:32 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles pushed ob at NIL 25 for 4 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - NILL 25(12:57 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers runs ob at NIL 30 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - NILL 30(12:19 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to NIL 36 for 6 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(11:40 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for 2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 38(11:09 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to NIL 48 for 10 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 48(10:34 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 44 for -4 yards (19-W.Reid7-M.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NILL 44(10:03 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Love.
|
Int
|
3 & 14 - NILL 44(9:23 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-M.Oliver at CMC 47. 7-M.Oliver to NIL 31 for 22 yards (21-M.Jones).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Missed FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(9:19 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 31(9:14 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 28 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 28(9:10 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 25 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus9-M.Lorbeck).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 25(8:37 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Interception (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:57 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 43 for 18 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 43(7:52 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 70-M.Diallo Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at NIL 43. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(7:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to CMC 31 for 11 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NILL 31(7:47 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker INTERCEPTED by 20-G.Kreski at CMC 16. 20-G.Kreski to CMC 48 for 32 yards (3-T.Richie).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Missed FG (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(7:29 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at NIL 16 for 36 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 16(7:18 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 12 for 4 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 12(6:55 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 12 for no gain (96-M.Kelly).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 12(6:27 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 11 for 1 yard (91-J.Griffin).
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 11(5:54 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Interception (5 plays, 27 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(5:18 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 20(5:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 26 for 6 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 4 - NILL 26(5:08 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears pushed ob at CMC 40 for 34 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(4:45 - 3rd) 21-M.Jones to CMC 38 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - NILL 38(4:19 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford INTERCEPTED by 10-M.Braswell at CMC 31. 10-M.Braswell runs ob at CMC 47 for 16 yards.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(4:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 49 for 4 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 49(3:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 48 for 1 yard (98-J.Heflin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 48(3:21 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 41 for 7 yards (11-T.Foster38-N.Rattin).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(2:45 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 36 for 5 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 36(2:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 20 for 16 yards (17-R.Gay8-M.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(1:47 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 15 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 15(1:09 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 15 for no gain (38-N.Rattin96-M.Kelly).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 15(0:26 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NIL 3 for 12 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CMICH 3(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Ward runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:28 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- FG (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(14:20 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 24 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus15-D.Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 24(14:09 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 18 for 6 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 18(13:29 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to NIL 16 for 2 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 16(12:48 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 18 for -2 yards (55-W.Kramer7-M.Terry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 18(12:22 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 15 for 3 yards (10-Q.Wynne55-W.Kramer).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 15(11:42 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 13 for 2 yards (55-W.Kramer99-B.LeRoy).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 13(11:00 - 4th) 12-R.Tice 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (9 plays, 24 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:18 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(10:13 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for -1 yard (2-S.Adesanya31-C.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 24(10:13 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 29 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 29(9:39 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 34 for 5 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NILL 34(9:00 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 35 for 1 yard (70-M.Diallo).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(8:23 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison pushed ob at NIL 46 for 11 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(7:55 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 48 for 2 yards (9-B.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 48(7:24 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 49 for 1 yard (20-G.Kreski16-N.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - NILL 49(6:53 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to CMC 46 for 5 yards (45-T.Hairston).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NILL 46(6:11 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 72-J.Steckler False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NILL 49(5:32 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 49. 9-B.Brown to CMC 9 for 4 yards (29-A.Buirge).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Downs (7 plays, 96 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 9(5:09 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 21 for 12 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(4:57 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for 4 yards (55-W.Kramer99-B.LeRoy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 25(4:20 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 56-D.Smith Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at CMC 25. No Play.
|
+75 YD
|
2 & 19 - CMICH 12(4:20 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at NIL 13 for 75 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(4:20 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 12 for 1 yard (45-J.Cole).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 12(4:10 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NIL 14 for -2 yards (45-J.Cole10-Q.Wynne).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 14(3:28 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NIL 9 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 6 - CMICH 9(2:48 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NIL 8 for 1 yard (96-M.Kelly98-J.Heflin).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|220
|615
|Total Plays
|56
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|327
|Rush Attempts
|25
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|198
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|11.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|5-53
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.0
|1-33.0
|Return Yards
|8
|140
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-8
|1-56
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-70
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|198
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|327
|
|
|220
|TOTAL YDS
|615
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|18/29
|221
|1
|3
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|1/2
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|7
|19
|0
|5
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|10
|17
|0
|11
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
A. Thompson 7 QB
|A. Thompson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|3
|-26
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|3
|75
|0
|49
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|3
|62
|1
|34
|
K. Parker 18 LB
|K. Parker
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|2
|6
|0
|8
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Labus 50 LB
|V. Labus
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 15 S
|D. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wynne 10 DE
|Q. Wynne
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 45 LB
|J. Cole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Terry 7 S
|M. Terry
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Haney 12 CB
|D. Haney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kelly 96 DT
|M. Kelly
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKie 23 CB
|J. McKie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. LeRoy 99 DT
|B. LeRoy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DL
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earl 33 S
|J. Earl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gay 17 LB
|R. Gay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|7
|45.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|18/24
|288
|3
|0
|
D. Moore 2 QB
|D. Moore
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|17
|143
|1
|75
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|20
|138
|1
|29
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|7
|27
|1
|12
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Gwilly 33 RB
|K. Gwilly
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|5
|88
|0
|36
|
T. Poljan 85 TE
|T. Poljan
|2
|79
|1
|40
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|2
|53
|1
|37
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|5
|50
|1
|19
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Gwilly 33 RB
|K. Gwilly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kreski 20 DB
|G. Kreski
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 DL
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston 45 LB
|T. Hairston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bracy 24 DB
|D. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 16 DB
|N. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diallo 70 DL
|M. Diallo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 19 DB
|W. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ward 43 LB
|A. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|2/5
|32
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|1
|56.0
|56
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|5.0
|9
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
