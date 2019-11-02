|
|
|BUFF
|EMICH
Vantrease, defense carry Buffalo past E Michigan 43-14
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Kyle Vantrease ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in a 27-point second quarter and the Buffalo defense overwhelmed Eastern Michigan in a 43-14 win on Saturday.
The Bulls (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) scored 43 straight points after the Eagles (4-5, 1-4) scored the opening touchdown on an 80-yard pass play from Mike Glass to Mathew Sexton.
Vantrease completed 15 of 23 passes for 208 yards with a 10-yard touchdown connection with Antonio Nunn in the closing seconds of the first half. The quarterback also added scores on runs of 16 and 1 yard.
James Patterson had 160 yards and two second-half touchdowns and Kevin Marks added a touchdown and 90 yards to become the 12th Bull to surpass 1,500 yards rushing.
Buffalo, which won its third straight, ended up with 460 yards, 252 on the ground while holding Eastern Michigan to 210 yards, just 25 rushing. The difference in first downs was 26-6 and the Bulls held the ball for 41 1/2 minutes. Buffalo had five sacks, giving it 18 in the last four games, while allowing just one.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon pushed ob at EMC 28 for 3 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 26 for -2 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 26(14:29 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - EMICH 26(13:49 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 50 yards from EMC 26 to the BUF 24 downed by 2-M.Sexton.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (11 plays, 37 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(13:45 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney24-B.Hoying).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 28(13:32 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 35 for 7 yards (23-B.Bogan93-M.Haney).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(12:57 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 41 for 6 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 41(12:24 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 46 for 5 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(11:50 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 49 for 5 yards (77-T.Eddington15-J.Vines).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 49(11:23 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to EMC 46 for 3 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 46(10:52 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to EMC 41 for 5 yards (24-B.Hoying3-V.Calhoun).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(10:20 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to EMC 35 for 6 yards (4-K.McGill).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 35(9:55 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to EMC 28 for 7 yards (98-M.Scott). Penalty on BUF 67-E.Ksiezarczyk Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BUFF 45(9:38 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Todd.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - BUFF 45(9:12 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to EMC 39 for 6 yards (20-D.Boyd).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 39(9:05 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 33 yards from EMC 39 to the EMC 6 downed by 6-M.Michel.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 94 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 6(8:30 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to EMC 16 for 10 yards (93-C.Onwuka).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 16(8:20 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 20 for 4 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 20(7:52 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
+80 YD
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 20(7:19 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:12 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Downs (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:59 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(6:59 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to EMC 33 for 42 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(6:59 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 28 for 5 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 28(6:26 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 28(5:51 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 20 for 8 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(5:44 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 13 for 7 yards (93-M.Haney3-V.Calhoun).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 13(5:09 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 12 for 1 yard (24-B.Hoying93-M.Haney).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 12(4:33 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 10 for 2 yards (32-T.Myrick42-B.Burks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(3:57 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 8 for 2 yards (93-M.Haney10-K.Beltram).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 8(3:29 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to EMC 6 for 2 yards (57-M.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 6(2:53 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 9-D.Johnson. 9-D.Johnson to EMC 2 for 4 yards (23-B.Bogan4-K.McGill).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 2(2:13 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease to EMC 1 for 1 yard.
EMICH
Eagles
- Safety (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 1(1:52 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 1 for no gain (42-M.Otwinowski93-C.Onwuka).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 1(1:46 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 1(1:12 - 1st) 9-M.Glass sacked at EMC End Zone for -1 yard to EMC End Zone for no gain safety (95-T.Woods93-C.Onwuka).
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (11 plays, 61 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 57 yards from EMC 20. 26-J.Patterson to BUF 39 for 16 yards (41-T.Speights16-H.Beydoun).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(1:01 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 47 for 8 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 47(0:58 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 50 for 3 yards (10-K.Beltram5-K.Hernandez).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 50(0:22 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to EMC 46 for 4 yards (41-T.Speights5-K.Hernandez).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 46(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at EMC 36 for 10 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(14:28 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to EMC 32 for 4 yards (3-V.Calhoun41-T.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 32(13:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 32(13:17 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to EMC 28 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick10-K.Beltram).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 28(13:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to EMC 20 for 8 yards (1-J.Phelps10-K.Beltram).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(12:24 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to EMC 19 for 1 yard (32-T.Myrick98-M.Scott).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 19(11:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks runs ob at EMC 9 for 10 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BUFF 9(11:13 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:53 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:41 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 29 for 4 yards (91-E.Wilson31-K.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 29(10:38 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
Sack
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 29(9:56 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien sacked at EMC 25 for -4 yards. Penalty on EMC 31-J.Julien Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at EMC 25. (6-M.Michel).
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (4 plays, 25 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:48 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 20 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 20(9:48 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 20 for no gain (10-K.Beltram15-J.Vines).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 20(8:58 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 16 for 4 yards (77-T.Eddington99-T.Rush).
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 16(8:25 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:40 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(7:33 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 29 for 4 yards (12-D.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 29(7:33 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 29(6:56 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 29(6:49 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 47 yards from EMC 29. 23-R.Cook to BUF 39 for 15 yards (47-D.Sutton5-K.Hernandez).
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (9 plays, 27 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(6:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at EMC 38 for 23 yards (1-J.Phelps).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(6:32 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 30 FUMBLES (32-T.Myrick). 4-K.McGill to EMC 28 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(5:56 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to EMC 30 for 8 yards (94-H.Andrews32-T.Myrick).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 30(5:56 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to EMC 17 for 13 yards (1-J.Phelps).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 17(5:31 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 17(4:57 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 17(4:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to EMC 2 for 15 yards (1-J.Phelps).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - BUFF 2(4:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to EMC 1 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram98-M.Scott).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 1(4:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(3:54 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is no good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:49 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(3:49 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 85-T.Odukoya. 85-T.Odukoya to EMC 27 for 2 yards (31-K.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 27(3:49 - 2nd) 80-D.Drummond runs ob at EMC 29 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 29(3:18 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 29(2:50 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 28 yards from EMC 29 out of bounds at the BUF 43.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(2:45 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 1 yard (57-M.Smith).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 44(2:37 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs ob at EMC 41 for 15 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(2:05 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 44 for -3 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - BUFF 44(1:56 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 38 for 6 yards (93-M.Haney10-K.Beltram).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 38(1:12 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to EMC 5 for 33 yards (23-B.Bogan15-J.Vines).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - BUFF 5(0:32 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 93-M.Haney Illegal use of hands 3 yards enforced at EMC 5. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 2 - BUFF 2(0:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease sacked at EMC 10 for -8 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 10(0:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at BUF 39 for 14 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(15:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 3 yards (99-T.Rush).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 42(14:26 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney24-B.Hoying).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 46(13:49 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 48 for 2 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 48(13:05 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 52 yards from BUF 48 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(12:24 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 17 for -3 yards (49-T.Riggins93-C.Onwuka).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - EMICH 17(12:11 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 20 for 3 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 20(11:31 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 20(10:58 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 64 yards from EMC 20 to the BUF 16 downed by 23-B.Bogan.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(10:52 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 19 for 3 yards (4-K.McGill93-M.Haney).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 19(10:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease sacked at BUF 15 for -4 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BUFF 15(9:57 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 44-J.Molinich.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - BUFF 15(9:21 - 3rd) 40-E.Finegan punts 42 yards from BUF 15. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 41 for -2 yards (9-J.Banks31-K.Wright).
EMICH
Eagles
- Downs (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(9:16 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to BUF 21 for 38 yards (3-A.Washington33-T.Hill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(9:05 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 8-L.Latu False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 21. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 26(8:47 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to BUF 21 for 5 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 21(8:21 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to BUF 21 FUMBLES. 73-B.Dooley to BUF 21 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 21(8:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 82-G.Oakes. 82-G.Oakes to BUF 19 for 2 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - EMICH 19(7:13 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 82-G.Oakes.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (11 plays, 81 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(6:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at BUF 23 for 4 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 23(6:25 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 27 for 4 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 27(5:51 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(5:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 31(4:45 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 46 for 23 yards (1-J.Phelps7-F.McGee).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(4:35 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 39 for 7 yards (98-M.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 39(4:04 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 36 for 3 yards (98-M.Scott57-M.Smith).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(3:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to EMC 17 for 19 yards (4-K.McGill).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 17(2:46 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at EMC 6 for 11 yards (1-J.Phelps).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - BUFF 6(2:02 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 1 for 5 yards (99-T.Rush).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 1(1:24 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:43 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:38 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 58 yards from BUF 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 24 for 17 yards (2-T.Anderson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(0:38 - 3rd) 80-D.Drummond to EMC 26 for 2 yards (42-M.Otwinowski52-L.Mack).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 26(0:34 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to EMC 26 FUMBLES. 73-B.Dooley to EMC 23 for no gain.
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - EMICH 23(15:00 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Washington at EMC 49. 3-A.Washington runs ob at EMC 39 for 10 yards.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (13 plays, 39 yards, 7:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(14:19 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 36 for 3 yards (98-M.Scott99-T.Rush).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 36(14:07 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to EMC 28 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram41-T.Speights).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(13:26 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to EMC 26 for 2 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 26(12:42 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to EMC 23 for 3 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 23(12:03 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to EMC 18 for 5 yards (98-M.Scott93-M.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(11:18 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 18(10:38 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to EMC 15 for 3 yards (10-K.Beltram93-M.Haney).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 15(10:30 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 10 for 5 yards (95-S.Simeon).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 10(9:44 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 6 for 4 yards (41-T.Speights94-H.Andrews).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - BUFF 6(8:59 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 3 for 3 yards (41-T.Speights).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 3(8:21 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 2 for 1 yard (24-B.Hoying10-K.Beltram).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 2(7:38 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to EMC 1 for 1 yard (98-M.Scott3-V.Calhoun).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 1(6:59 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:22 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:19 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(6:19 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 21 for -4 yards (95-T.Woods).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - EMICH 21(6:19 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 32 for 11 yards (15-A.Abbas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 32(5:48 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty. Penalty on BUF 15-A.Abbas Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EMC 32. No Play.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(5:22 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 40-E.Daugherty. 40-E.Daugherty to BUF 21 for 32 yards (24-C.Gross).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(4:45 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at BUF 28 for -7 yards (99-F.Darelus).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - EMICH 28(4:25 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to BUF 18 for 10 yards (24-C.Gross30-R.Miller).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 18(3:46 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to BUF 9 for 9 yards (30-R.Miller24-C.Gross).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - EMICH 9(3:46 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to BUF 7 for 2 yards (99-F.Darelus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 7(3:10 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 40-E.Daugherty. 40-E.Daugherty to BUF 7 for no gain (28-D.Lamour6-M.Michel).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 7(2:35 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to BUF 1 for 6 yards (28-D.Lamour95-T.Woods).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 1(2:04 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:33 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:30 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 44 yards from EMC 35 to the BUF 21 downed by 13-T.Overton.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(1:30 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease kneels at BUF 20 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUFF 20(1:29 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease kneels at BUF 19 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 19(0:48 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease kneels at BUF 18 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|6
|Rushing
|15
|0
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|440
|197
|Total Plays
|85
|42
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|252
|25
|Rush Attempts
|62
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|188
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|3-8
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|41
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|252
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|197
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|15/23
|208
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|33
|160
|2
|23
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|21
|90
|1
|9
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|5
|6
|2
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|7
|87
|1
|42
|
D. Lee 3 WR
|D. Lee
|3
|67
|0
|33
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|3
|40
|0
|23
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Johnson 9 QB
|D. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Molinich 44 TE
|J. Molinich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Todd 86 WR
|C. Todd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
|M. Otwinowski
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lamour 28 S
|D. Lamour
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Darelus 99 DE
|F. Darelus
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Banks 9 S
|J. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Abbas 15 CB
|A. Abbas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Riggins 49 DE
|T. Riggins
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 12 CB
|D. Russell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Michel 6 LB
|M. Michel
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
|Ja. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 91 DT
|E. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
|T. Woods Jr.
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Mack 52 DE
|L. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|3
|42.3
|1
|52
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Overton 13 WR
|T. Overton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|5/10
|95
|1
|0
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|9/15
|90
|0
|1
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|6
|33
|0
|11
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
E. Daugherty IV 40 WR
|E. Daugherty IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|6
|-11
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sexton 2 WR
|M. Sexton
|3
|87
|1
|80
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|2
|47
|0
|38
|
E. Daugherty IV 40 WR
|E. Daugherty IV
|2
|32
|0
|32
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Beydoun 16 WR
|H. Beydoun
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Odukoya 85 TE
|T. Odukoya
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phelps 1 DB
|J. Phelps
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beltram 10 LB
|K. Beltram
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 93 DL
|M. Haney
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGill 4 DB
|K. McGill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 41 LB
|T. Speights
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. LaFleur 19 DB
|N. LaFleur
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Eddington 77 DL
|T. Eddington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
|M. Smith Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vines 15 DB
|J. Vines
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simeon 95 DL
|S. Simeon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Andrews 94 DL
|H. Andrews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyd 20 LB
|D. Boyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burks 42 LB
|B. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|4
|47.3
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|20.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
