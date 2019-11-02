|
|
|UGA
|FLA
Fromm, Georgia beat Florida 24-17 in 'Cocktail Party'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jake Fromm was a little late to the after-party.
He was in the third and final wave of Georgia players leaping into the stands at the ''World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.''
It was a fitting spot for Fromm considering how effective he's been on third down against Florida.
Fromm threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to an uncovered Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter, and the No. 8 Bulldogs beat the sixth-ranked Gators 24-17 on Saturday.
It was Georgia's third consecutive victory in the Southeastern Conference rivalry and sixth in the last nine years.
Fromm was the main reason for the last two. He has five touchdown passes in two years against Florida, with four of them coming on third down.
''When Jake has time, he's really efficient,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''I was so proud of him this game.''
Fromm's most important throw came on a third-and-7 play with a little more than 2 minutes remaining. The Gators (7-2, 4-2) rallied twice to make it a one-score game in the final quarter, and Fromm needed one more completion to end any chance of a comeback.
He found tight end Eli Wolf for a 22-yard gain. Game over.
''We had the belief the whole game that we just needed the one stop, and we didn't get that unfortunately,'' Florida linebacker David Reese said.
Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes, including one to Dominick Blaylock for a 3-yard score on third down in the first quarter.
Fromm struggled in his last two games, both at home, but played considerably better against Florida for the second straight season.
''There's been a lot of outside noise, and this has been a challenge to our guys to not listen to the outside noise but to really gel within our locker room,'' Fromm said. ''To come out and respond and play the way we did today, it really shows what our guys are made of, their hearts and what we mean to each other.''
Cager finished with seven receptions for 132 yards, both career highs.
D'Andre Swift added 86 yards rushing to help Georgia (7-1, 4-1) move a step closer to winning the SEC's Eastern Division for the third consecutive year and strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.
The Gators, who now need lots of help to win the East, looked lost on both sides of the ball most of the afternoon.
Florida abandoned an ineffective ground game early, and its defense got little pressure on Fromm - even with disruptive pass-rushers Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga back for the first time in weeks.
''The only people we can be disappointed with are ourselves because they didn't do anything we didn't expect them to do,'' said Trask, who completed 21 of 33 passes for 257 yards and two scores.
Trask gave his team life down the stretch. He escaped a collapsing pocket and found Van Jefferson for a 23-yard touchdown pass and later found Freddie Swain in the flat to make it seven-point game with 3:11 remaining.
But Fromm and Wolf closed it out.
''It was amazing, amazing,'' Swift said. ''We're an elite team on third down and we got to show it today.''
Third downs proved to be the difference.
Georgia converted 12 of 18 chances on the all-important down; Florida was 2 of 9.
''Needed to stay on the field better on offense and get off the field better on defense,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: After consecutive lackluster performances at home, the Bulldogs looked much more like a team that can make the CFP.
Florida: The Gators rallied three times earlier this season to win after trailing in the fourth - against Miami , Kentucky and South Carolina - but they couldn't do it again.
OFFICIATING COMPLAINTS
Mullen walked off the field with SEC officials at halftime, still miffed by a number of questionable calls.
There was a no call on what looked like pass interference against tight end Kyle Pitts on a fourth-down play. There was a pass interference call on cornerback CJ Henderson when the ball seemed uncatchable. And officials let Cager's 12-yard catch stand upon review in the second quarter after it appeared the ball hit the ground before the receiver got control. Fromm's first TD pass came three plays later.
''I saw what you saw,'' Mullen said. ''I asked the official, but they said that decision's made in Birmingham. So they couldn't even give me an explanation.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia should jump Florida in the next AP Top 25 college football poll .
KEY INJURIES
Georgia defensive end Malik Herring limped off the field in the fourth quarter.
Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon left the field and walked into the locker room in the first half.
UP NEXT
Georgia: Hosts Missouri next Saturday. The Bulldogs have won five in a row in the series.
Florida: Hosts Vanderbilt, which has dropped five straight and 27 of 28 in the series.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
FLA
Gators
- Downs (9 plays, 41 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 39 for 14 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 40 for 1 yard (99-J.Davis13-A.Ojulari).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 40(14:32 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to UGA 49 for 11 yards (2-R.LeCounte23-M.Webb).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(13:47 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to UGA 40 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FLA 40(13:13 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to UGA 40 for no gain (10-M.Herring).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - FLA 40(12:29 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 81-D.Lang False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 40. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 45(11:42 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to UGA 39 for 6 yards (17-N.Dean27-E.Stokes).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 45(11:42 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to UGA 40 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean27-E.Stokes).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FLA 40(11:26 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (15 plays, 47 yards, 6:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(11:07 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 41 for 1 yard (55-K.Campbell).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 41(11:01 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 36 for -5 yards (92-J.Zuniga).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - UGA 36(10:24 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager pushed ob at FLA 49 for 15 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(9:38 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 49(8:54 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to FLA 50 for -1 yard (29-J.Taylor92-J.Zuniga).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - UGA 50(8:46 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson pushed ob at FLA 33 for 17 yards (21-T.Dean).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(8:02 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to FLA 30 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 30(7:24 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to FLA 24 for 6 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 24(7:02 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to FLA 22 for 2 yards (31-S.Davis58-J.Greenard).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(6:13 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to FLA 18 for 4 yards (4-D.Reese).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UGA 18(5:59 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 18(5:24 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien to FLA 12 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 12(5:18 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Herrien.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 12(5:00 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to FLA 13 for -1 yard (98-L.Ancrum).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UGA 13(4:54 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UGA 13(4:08 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:58 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 49 for 24 yards (22-N.McBride).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(3:58 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to FLA 49 for no gain (14-D.Daniel).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FLA 49(3:27 - 1st) Team penalty on FLA 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at FLA 49. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - FLA 44(2:50 - 1st) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 34 for -10 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 25 - FLA 34(2:35 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - FLA 34(1:49 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 56 yards from FLA 34. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 17 for 7 yards (7-J.Moon).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 17(1:43 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 18 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 18(1:29 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to UGA 29 for 11 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(0:45 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 30 for 1 yard (58-J.Greenard30-A.Burney).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 30(0:04 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 36 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller31-S.Davis).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 36(15:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 89-C.Woerner. 89-C.Woerner to FLA 47 for 17 yards (31-S.Davis1-C.Henderson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(14:17 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to FLA 45 for 2 yards (30-A.Burney17-Z.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 45(13:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Swift.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 45(12:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 45(12:47 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 36 yards from FLA 45 out of bounds at the FLA 9.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 9(12:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 9(12:33 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 18 for 9 yards (32-M.Rice14-D.Daniel).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 18(12:27 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 16 for -2 yards (32-M.Rice13-A.Ojulari).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FLA 16(11:48 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 43 yards from FLA 16 to UGA 41 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (12 plays, 59 yards, 6:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 41(11:11 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 17-E.Wolf. 17-E.Wolf to UGA 45 for 4 yards (1-C.Henderson29-J.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 45(11:02 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 47 for 2 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 47(10:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to FLA 45 for 8 yards (11-M.Diabate3-M.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(9:37 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to FLA 41 for 4 yards (11-M.Diabate3-M.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UGA 41(8:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers. Penalty on FLA 1-C.Henderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 41. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(8:14 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to FLA 23 for 3 yards (56-T.Slaton33-D.Reese II).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 23(8:08 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien pushed ob at FLA 17 for 6 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UGA 17(7:27 - 2nd) Penalty on UGA 1-G.Pickens False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 17. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 22(7:06 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to FLA 10 for 12 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(6:44 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to FLA 4 for 6 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 4(6:13 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to FLA 3 for 1 yard (58-J.Greenard55-K.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 3(5:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:50 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (5 plays, 54 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:43 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(4:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to UGA 46 for 29 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(4:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to UGA 23 for 23 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(4:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 23(3:38 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to UGA 21 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FLA 21(3:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - FLA 21(2:49 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:44 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 60 yards from FLA 35. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 32 for 27 yards (41-J.Houston13-D.Stiner).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(2:40 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 39 for 7 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 39(2:32 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 46 for 7 yards (4-D.Reese2-B.Stewart).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(2:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to FLA 24 for 30 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(1:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 24(1:11 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to FLA 25 for -1 yard (17-Z.Carter56-T.Slaton).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UGA 25(1:05 - 2nd) Penalty on FLA 92-J.Zuniga Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UGA 20(0:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 15-L.Cager.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UGA 20(0:28 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (9 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 63 yards from FLA 35. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 26 for 24 yards (28-T.Hopper).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to UGA 30 for 4 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 30(14:53 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 28 for -2 yards (55-K.Campbell17-Z.Carter).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - UGA 28(14:15 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 44 for 16 yards (30-A.Burney).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(13:32 - 3rd) Penalty on UGA 55-T.Hill False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 44. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - UGA 39(12:53 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien to FLA 43 for 18 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(12:37 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to FLA 13 for 30 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 13(12:00 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to FLA 13 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 13(11:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 13(10:33 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 89-C.Woerner. 89-C.Woerner to FLA 10 for 3 yards (30-A.Burney).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UGA 10(10:29 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (9 plays, 30 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:49 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(9:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes. Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(9:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes pushed ob at UGA 48 for 27 yards (27-E.Stokes). Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Pass interference declined.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(9:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to UGA 43 for 5 yards (32-M.Rice2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FLA 43(9:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hammond.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - FLA 43(9:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to UGA 40 for 3 yards (44-T.Walker23-M.Webb). Penalty on UGA 13-A.Ojulari Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 43. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(8:56 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 43 for -19 yards (99-J.Davis10-M.Herring).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 29 - FLA 43(8:27 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 11-K.Trask Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 34 - FLA 38(7:34 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 34 - FLA 38(7:22 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 40 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt13-A.Ojulari).
|
Punt
|
4 & 32 - FLA 40(7:18 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 32 yards from FLA 40 to UGA 28 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(6:44 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to FLA 48 for 24 yards (11-M.Diabate51-V.Miller).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(6:37 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to FLA 40 for 8 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 40(5:51 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to FLA 37 for 3 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(5:07 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to FLA 37 for no gain (51-V.Miller56-T.Slaton).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 37(4:22 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift runs 37 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UGA 5-M.Landers Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 35.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - UGA 45(3:37 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Herrien.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 18 - UGA 45(3:27 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien pushed ob at FLA 36 for 9 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - UGA 36(3:22 - 3rd) Penalty on UGA 66-S.Kindley False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 36. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UGA 41(3:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 41 yards from FLA 41 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
FLA
Gators
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(2:56 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 34 for 14 yards (1-D.Wilson20-J.Reed).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(2:49 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 45 for 11 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(2:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to UGA 47 for 8 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 47(1:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to UGA 38 for 9 yards (24-M.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(1:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to UGA 37 for 1 yard (4-N.Smith52-T.Clark).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 37(0:59 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to UGA 34 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice11-J.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 34(0:17 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to UGA 29 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte44-T.Walker).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - FLA 29(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to UGA 23 for 6 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(14:26 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 23 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UGA 23-M.Webb Pass interference declined.
|
PAT Good
|(13:59 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:51 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(13:51 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 30 for 5 yards (11-M.Diabate3-M.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 30(13:51 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 34 for 4 yards (56-T.Slaton88-A.Shuler).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 34(13:15 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 36 for 2 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(12:55 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to UGA 39 for 3 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 39(12:17 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 45 for 6 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 45(11:28 - 4th) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 48 for 3 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(10:46 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(10:11 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to FLA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (21 plays, 83 yards, 6:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:01 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(10:01 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(10:01 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - FLA 25(9:56 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain. Penalty on UGA 2-R.LeCounte Pass interference 6 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(9:51 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 31(9:46 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 42 for 11 yards (23-M.Webb11-J.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(9:39 - 4th) Team penalty on UGA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FLA 42. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - FLA 47(9:18 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to UGA 45 for 8 yards. Penalty on FLA 56-T.Slaton Holding offsetting. Penalty on UGA 11-J.Johnson Offside offsetting.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - FLA 47(9:06 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to FLA 48 for 1 yard (52-T.Clark).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 48(8:37 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to UGA 44 for 8 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(7:59 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at UGA 40 for 4 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 40(7:32 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Krull.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 40(7:25 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain pushed ob at UGA 25 for 15 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(7:16 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to UGA 20 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FLA 20(6:42 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to UGA 20 for no gain (44-T.Walker13-A.Ojulari).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - FLA 20(6:09 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to UGA 14 for 6 yards (17-N.Dean).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 14(5:27 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UGA 5 for 9 yards (23-M.Webb). Penalty on FLA 16-F.Swain Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UGA 14. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - FLA 19(5:02 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - FLA 19(4:41 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to UGA 14 for 5 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 14(4:37 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson pushed ob at UGA 6 for 8 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - FLA 6(3:56 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to UGA 2 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice23-M.Webb).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FLA 2(3:28 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:15 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- End of Game (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 45 yards from FLA 35. 7-D.Swift to UGA 32 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(3:11 - 4th) Penalty on UGA 11-J.Fromm Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 32. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - UGA 27(3:05 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 34 for 7 yards (55-K.Campbell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 34(3:05 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 35 for 1 yard (58-J.Greenard11-M.Diabate).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 35(2:57 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 17-E.Wolf. 17-E.Wolf to FLA 43 for 22 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(2:53 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to FLA 40 for 3 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UGA 40(2:12 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to FLA 40 for no gain (58-J.Greenard).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 40(1:25 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to FLA 42 for -2 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|12-18
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|398
|258
|Total Plays
|67
|52
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|21
|Rush Attempts
|37
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|1.1
|Net Yards Passing
|279
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-46
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|70
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-63
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|237
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|258
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|20/30
|279
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|25
|86
|0
|30
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|7
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Cager 15 WR
|L. Cager
|7
|132
|1
|52
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|4
|46
|0
|18
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|2
|26
|0
|22
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 1 DB
|D. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 6 DB
|O. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 11 LB
|Je. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 24 LB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|3/3
|37
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|38.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|2
|25.5
|27
|0
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|21/33
|257
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|7
|31
|0
|9
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|6
|-22
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|8
|91
|1
|23
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|4
|78
|0
|29
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|2
|31
|1
|23
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|2
|31
|0
|27
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Krull 7 TE
|L. Krull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 29 DB
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|43.7
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
