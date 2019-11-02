|
|
|MRSHL
|RICE
Green leads Marshall to 20-7 win over Rice
HOUSTON (AP) Isaiah Green threw for 269 yards and a score and Marshall rolled to 20-7 victory over winless Rice on Saturday.
Brenden Knox ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Justin Rohrwasser kicked two field goals for the Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA).
Rohrwasser had his first field goal attempt blocked but made good on his second from 22 yards. Rice scored its only touchdown of the game and Knox answered for the Herd with a touchdown run to make it 10-7 with 9:33 left in the half. Green threw a 19-yard strike to Talik Keaton to give Marshall a 17-7 advantage at halftime.
Rohrwasser booted a 49-yard field goal late in the third quarter to cap the scoring as Marshall held the Rice offense to just 52 yards for the rest of the game.
JoVoni Johnsonhad 97 yards and a touchdown passing for the Owls (0-9, 0-5).
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Missed FG (10 plays, 64 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 29 for 4 yards (1-A.Montero17-T.Chamberlain).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(15:00 - 1st) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 21 for -8 yards (7-T.Schuman).
|
+38 YD
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 21(14:35 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to RICE 41 for 38 yards (5-D.Newsome).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(13:51 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 30 for 11 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(13:18 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 27 for 3 yards (1-A.Montero).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 27(12:55 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to RICE 24 for 3 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 24(12:28 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to RICE 11 for 13 yards (20-G.Nyakwol3-N.Smith).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(11:50 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 13 for -2 yards (55-B.Alldredge1-A.Montero).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MRSHL 13(11:06 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 8 for 5 yards (10-K.Orji).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 8(10:33 - 1st) 17-I.Green sacked at RICE 11 for -3 yards (91-I.Enechukwu55-B.Alldredge).
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 11(9:56 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser 28 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 97-A.Bickham. touchback.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(9:23 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at RICE 38 for 18 yards (21-M.Abraham).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 38(9:16 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 48 for 10 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 48(8:42 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at MSH 45 for 7 yards (13-N.Johnson). Penalty on RICE 2-B.Rozner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 48. No Play.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 25 - RICE 33(8:08 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 27 FUMBLES. 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 27 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 31 - RICE 27(7:50 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson sacked at RICE 21 for -6 yards (44-D.Hodge).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 37 - RICE 21(7:10 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre to RICE 28 for 7 yards (4-T.Beckett31-O.Cobb).
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - RICE 28(6:30 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes punts 41 yards from RICE 28. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 39 for 8 yards (46-G.Grammer). Penalty on MSH 40-D.Murphy Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSH 39.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(5:59 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson pushed ob at RICE 29 for 42 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(5:46 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to RICE 18 for 11 yards (20-G.Nyakwol3-N.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(5:13 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 9 for 9 yards (19-T.Devones20-G.Nyakwol).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 9(4:43 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 11 for -2 yards (55-B.Alldredge10-K.Orji).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 11(4:12 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at RICE 6 for 5 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - MRSHL 6(3:30 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 6(2:52 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 3 for 3 yards (1-A.Montero).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 3(2:47 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 79-J.Ball False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 3. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 8(2:10 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 4 for 4 yards (17-T.Chamberlain7-T.Schuman).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 4(1:53 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
RICE
Owls
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:12 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci kicks 46 yards from MSH 35. 1-A.Walter to RICE 34 for 15 yards (40-D.Murphy).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 34(1:08 - 1st) Penalty on RICE 73-C.Garcia False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 34. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - RICE 29(1:04 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 31 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett6-M.Couch).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - RICE 31(1:04 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 44 for 13 yards (32-T.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 44(0:25 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to RICE 47 for 3 yards (32-T.Brown4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RICE 47(15:00 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 47(14:30 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to MSH 36 for 17 yards (13-N.Johnson21-M.Abraham).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 36(14:18 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MSH 33 for 3 yards (92-R.Croom31-O.Cobb).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 33(13:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MSH 25 for 8 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(13:01 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MSH 20 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson92-R.Croom).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 20(12:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 12 for 8 yards (92-R.Croom).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 12(11:43 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MSH 11 for 1 yard (44-D.Hodge4-T.Beckett).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - RICE 11(11:06 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre. Penalty on MSH 3-C.Jackson Pass interference 9 yards enforced at MSH 11. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - RICE 2(10:28 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:23 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (2 plays, 64 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:20 - 2nd) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 37 yards from RICE 35. 33-S.Burton to MSH 36 for 8 yards (3-N.Smith23-I.Richardson).
|
+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(10:20 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to RICE 1 for 63 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1(10:16 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:36 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:33 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(9:33 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 38 for 13 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 38(9:33 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 40 for 2 yards (33-S.Burton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 40(9:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 45 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson31-O.Cobb).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 45(8:21 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 47 for 2 yards (31-O.Cobb99-J.Edwards).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - RICE 47(7:37 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 48 yards from RICE 47 to the MSH 5 downed by 19-T.Devones.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (13 plays, 95 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 5(6:51 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 8 for 3 yards (92-E.Garcia96-D.Carroll).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 8(6:36 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias runs ob at MSH 22 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(6:08 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox pushed ob at MSH 22 for no gain (1-A.Montero).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 22(5:43 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 29 for 7 yards (55-B.Alldredge91-I.Enechukwu).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 29(5:36 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 45 for 26 yards (46-G.Grammer10-K.Orji).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(4:55 - 2nd) 1-W.Johnson to MSH 47 for -8 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 18 - MRSHL 47(4:17 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to RICE 31 for 22 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(3:34 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to RICE 26 for 5 yards (19-T.Devones91-I.Enechukwu).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 26(3:07 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 22 for 4 yards (3-N.Smith10-K.Orji).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 22(2:28 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 19 for 3 yards (99-M.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(1:57 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to RICE 19 for no gain (18-T.Thornton1-A.Montero).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 19(1:24 - 2nd) 17-I.Green scrambles to RICE 19 for no gain (1-A.Montero52-J.Hubbard).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 19(1:15 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Missed FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 27 for 2 yards (31-O.Cobb4-T.Beckett).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - RICE 27(15:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre. Penalty on MSH 6-M.Couch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 27. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(14:20 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to MSH 48 for 10 yards (56-K.Cumberlander6-M.Couch).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 48(14:15 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to MSH 34 for 14 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 34(13:35 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 22 for 12 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 22(13:03 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 22(12:20 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 20 for 2 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RICE 20(12:13 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - RICE 20(11:33 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(11:30 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson pushed ob at MSH 25 for 5 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 25(11:26 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 6 yards (18-T.Thornton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(11:06 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 31(10:35 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 31(10:31 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 38 for 7 yards (52-J.Hubbard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 38(10:28 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 44 yards from MSH 38 to RICE 18 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 18(9:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 22 for 4 yards (56-K.Cumberlander4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - RICE 22(9:54 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - RICE 22(9:19 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 38 for 16 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 38(9:12 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 42 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 42(8:36 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 43 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - RICE 43(7:58 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart sacked at RICE 41 for -2 yards. Penalty on MSH 71-T.Adams Holding declined. (56-K.Cumberlander).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - RICE 41(7:43 - 3rd) 29-A.Nunez punts 38 yards from RICE 41 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(7:30 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson pushed ob at MSH 39 for 18 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(7:23 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 43 for 4 yards (91-I.Enechukwu17-T.Chamberlain).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 43(7:01 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to MSH 46 for 3 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 46(6:44 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to RICE 48 for 6 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(6:07 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 12-G.Morrell False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 48. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 47(5:37 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at RICE 46 for 7 yards (18-T.Thornton).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 46(5:18 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson pushed ob at RICE 39 for 7 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 39(4:44 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 38 for 1 yard (99-M.Adams92-E.Garcia).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(4:20 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38(3:39 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to RICE 32 for 6 yards (55-B.Alldredge1-A.Montero).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 32(3:34 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 32(2:58 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, -8 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(2:47 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 26 for 1 yard (33-S.Burton56-K.Cumberlander). Penalty on RICE 73-C.Garcia Chop block 12 yards enforced at RICE 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 22 - RICE 13(2:47 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 7-J.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 13. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 27 - RICE 8(2:30 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 8 for no gain (33-S.Burton32-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 27 - RICE 8(2:25 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 27 - RICE 8(1:46 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 21-J.Otoviano. 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 17 for 9 yards (99-J.Edwards33-S.Burton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - RICE 17(1:39 - 3rd) 29-A.Nunez punts 51 yards from RICE 17. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 35 for 3 yards (13-J.White46-G.Grammer). Team penalty on MSH Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 32.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(0:57 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for 5 yards (91-I.Enechukwu1-A.Montero).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 27(0:47 - 3rd) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 18 for -9 yards (55-B.Alldredge92-E.Garcia).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 18(15:00 - 4th) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at MSH 27 for 9 yards (8-D.Silcox99-M.Adams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 27(14:15 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 41 yards from MSH 27. 10-A.Trammell runs ob at RICE 32 for no gain.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 32(14:06 - 4th) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 35 for 3 yards (6-M.Couch13-N.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 35(13:59 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 37 for 2 yards (6-M.Couch31-O.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - RICE 37(13:28 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - RICE 37(12:47 - 4th) 86-C.Barnes punts 47 yards from RICE 37 to MSH 16 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(12:42 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 9 yards (91-I.Enechukwu52-J.Hubbard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 25(12:36 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 27 for 2 yards (18-T.Thornton55-B.Alldredge).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(11:55 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans to MSH 31 for 4 yards (1-A.Montero).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 31(11:25 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 35 for 4 yards (10-K.Orji9-K.Lockhart).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 35(10:40 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines runs ob at MSH 36 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 36(9:59 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 29 yards from MSH 36 out of bounds at the RICE 35.
RICE
Owls
- Downs (10 plays, 40 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(9:26 - 4th) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 39 for 4 yards (32-T.Brown).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 39(9:17 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre runs ob at RICE 50 for 11 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 50(8:42 - 4th) 21-J.Otoviano to MSH 42 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson31-O.Cobb).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - RICE 42(8:08 - 4th) Penalty on RICE 77-U.Osuji False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RICE 47(7:30 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 47(7:20 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 29 for 18 yards (13-N.Johnson44-D.Hodge).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 29(7:13 - 4th) 21-J.Otoviano to MSH 28 for 1 yard (56-K.Cumberlander).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 28(6:58 - 4th) 21-J.Otoviano to MSH 25 for 3 yards (32-T.Brown4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - RICE 25(6:21 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - RICE 25(5:35 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(5:30 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for 2 yards (52-J.Hubbard1-A.Montero).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 27(5:27 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for no gain (91-I.Enechukwu99-M.Adams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 27(4:42 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 29 for 2 yards (55-B.Alldredge99-M.Adams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 29(3:53 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 32 yards from MSH 29. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 43 for 4 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
RICE
Owls
- Downs (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 43(3:42 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 83-D.Miller Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RICE 43.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(3:42 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Walter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 42(3:42 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RICE 42(3:36 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - RICE 42(3:31 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (2 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(3:27 - 4th) 17-I.Green to MSH 42 for no gain (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 42(3:23 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 43 for 1 yard (17-T.Chamberlain3-N.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 43(2:32 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 45 for 2 yards (52-J.Hubbard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 45(2:24 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 39 yards from MSH 45 to RICE 16 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell. Penalty on RICE 46-G.Grammer Running into kicker declined.
RICE
Owls
- Downs (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - RICE 16(2:21 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart sacked at RICE 10 for -6 yards (99-J.Edwards).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - RICE 10(2:15 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 16 for 6 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RICE 16(1:55 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - RICE 16(1:49 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(1:44 - 4th) Team penalty on RICE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RICE 16. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - MRSHL 11(1:39 - 4th) kneels at RICE 13 for -2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 13(1:39 - 4th) Penalty on RICE 52-J.Hubbard Unsportsmanlike conduct 7 yards enforced at RICE 13. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - MRSHL 6(0:58 - 4th) kneels at RICE 8 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 8(0:58 - 4th) kneels at RICE 10 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|377
|217
|Total Plays
|65
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|128
|Rush Attempts
|43
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|255
|89
|Comp. - Att.
|17-22
|11-26
|Yards Per Pass
|11.6
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.0
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|16
|19
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-8
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|89
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|377
|TOTAL YDS
|217
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|17/22
|269
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|27
|130
|1
|26
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|4
|17
|0
|6
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|6
|-17
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Levias 15 TE
|A. Levias
|7
|96
|0
|38
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|2
|74
|0
|63
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|2
|47
|0
|42
|
B. Thompson 88 WR
|B. Thompson
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|23
|1
|19
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cobb 31 LB
|O. Cobb
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Brown 32 LB
|T. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Couch 6 DL
|M. Couch
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Merrell 5 DB
|K. Merrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 44 DL
|D. Hodge
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Burton 33 DL
|S. Burton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 34 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 21 DB
|M. Abraham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
|J. Rohrwasser
|2/3
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 K
|R. LeFevre
|5
|37.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Burton 33 DL
|S. Burton
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|10/17
|97
|1
|0
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|1/9
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|14
|66
|0
|14
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|13
|65
|0
|18
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|2
|-8
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|4
|35
|1
|18
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
A. Pitre III 88 WR
|A. Pitre III
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 LB
|I. Enechukwu
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Alldredge 55 LB
|B. Alldredge
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
|G. Nyakwol
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thornton 18 DB
|T. Thornton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
My. Adams 99 DL
|My. Adams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 52 DE
|J. Hubbard
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grammer 46 LB
|G. Grammer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 19 CB
|T. Devones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DE
|K. Orji
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
Mi. Adams 89 DE
|Mi. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Silcox 8 LB
|D. Silcox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newsome 5 S
|D. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Carroll 96 DT
|D. Carroll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Barnes 86 P
|C. Barnes
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
-
MISS
11AUBURN
7
20
3rd 3:09 ESPN
-
17CINCY
ECU
21
31
3rd 14:32 CBSS
-
UAB
TENN
0
30
3rd 1:08 ESPU
-
NWEST
IND
3
24
3rd 8:08 FS1
-
UVA
UNC
24
17
3rd 14:25 ACCN
-
15SMU
24MEMP
17
20
2nd 0:30 ABC
-
7OREG
USC
7
10
2nd 5:26 FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
0
7
1st 10:55 PACN
-
VANDY
SC
7
14
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESP+
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPU
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESP2
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
16ND
20
21
Final NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
35
36
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
48
41
Final ESPU
-
8UGA
6FLA
24
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
ILL
10
38
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
FSU
27
10
Final ABC
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
38
10
Final FS1
-
TCU
OKLAST
27
34
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
26
52
Final NFLN
-
MRSHL
RICE
20
7
Final FBOOK
-
ARMY
AF
13
17
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST
17
37
Final ATSN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
20
34
Final ESP3
-
PITT
GATECH
20
10
Final FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
14
59
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
54
24
Final SECN
-
TULSA
TULANE
26
38
Final ESP2
-
9UTAH
WASH
33
28
Final FOX
-
FAU
WKY
35
24
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
ARIZ
56
38
Final PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
3
31
Final ESP+
-
BYU
UTAHST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
21BOISE
SJST
0
060.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
NMEX
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am FCBK