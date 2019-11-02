|
|
|VANDY
|SC
South Carolina beats Vandy 24-7 with Edwards career game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) With one of their key playmakers out injured, South Carolina again turned to dependable ''old man'' Bryan Edwards.
Edwards caught a school record 14 passes for a career best 139 yards to lead the Gamecocks (4-5, 3-4 Southeastern) to a 24-7 win that keeps South Carolina's season from skidding into a ditch for now.
The senior shouldered the offensive load for the Gamecocks after receiver Shi Smith tweaked his hamstring this week and did not play.
''He competes every down like it is his last down,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. ''I've seen that for four years now.''
Ryan Hilinski was 24-for-31 for 235 yards for the Gamecocks, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Edwards midway through the fourth quarter that sealed the win.
''He was hard to tackle,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''At times we knew the football was coming to him and we still had a hard time getting him down.''
Edwards' teammates call him ''old man,'' in part because he is one of the few seniors on the offense and in part because he is a mature, calming presence in the locker room. That's been especially important in an up-and-down year that included an upset of No. 8 Georgia and second half collapses in losses to No. 6 Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee.
''Everybody calls me `old man.' I haven't turned 21 yet,'' said Edwards, who also had a 38-yard punt return late in the third quarter that flipped the field a defensive struggle.
Freshman Deshaun Fenwick got his first action of 2019, running 18 times for 102 yards.
Muschamp said Fenwick came to him to discuss a transfer after he didn't play the first two months of the season.
''He stuck it out,'' Muschamp said. ''He's a great example of a guy who handled adversity and fought it a little bit.''
The Commodores (2-6, 1-4) lost starting quarterback Riley Neal to injury after the first drive and, with Mo Hasan not playing, turned to third string Deuce Wallace. The junior was 8-for-17 for 30 yards and two interceptions.
The SEC's third leading rusher, Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn, ran 20 times for 87 yards.
The Gamecocks have won 11 straight over Vanderbilt. South Carolina is the only SEC East team that the Commodores never beat this decade.
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: The Commodores now have to win out to get to a second bowl game in a row. That's a tough task with No. 6 Florida and surging Tennessee remaining on the schedule. It might be even tougher with the injuries. Leading receiver Kalija Lipscomb also did not play Saturday. Mason said Lipscomb was dealing with personal issues but was not suspended. He did not elaborate.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks' hopes of making a bowl in each of coach Will Muschamp's four seasons with the program remains. But South Carolina has to find two wins in a finishing stretch with No. 20 Appalachian State, Texas A&M and No. 4 Clemson. One particular bright spot - South Carolina shut out Vanderbilt in the second half. The Gamecocks had been allowing an average of 16 points in the final two quarters.
HEAVY D
South Carolina held the Commodores to 189 yards - just 112 of them after Vanderbilt scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game. It was the Commodores' worst offensive output since gaining just 77 in a 59-0 loss to Alabama in September 2017.
The 189 yards was the least an opponent has gained on the Gamecocks since Florida gained just 183 yards in a crazy 44-11 win over South Carolina in October 2012.
Vanderbilt allowed 440 yards, but Mason said his defense still deserved a lot of credit. They were on the field for 80 plays compared to 50 for South Carolina and stopped the Gamecocks on fourth and goal from the Vanderbilt 2 with just under two minutes left in the game.
''We've got to match that in the other phases,'' Mason said.
SOUTH CAROLINA INJURIES
Along with Smith, running back Rico Dowdle missed a second game and offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum missed a fifth game because of injuries. Muschamp thinks all three will be able to play next Saturday.
Wide receiver Josh Vann broke his hand and tight end Nick Muse hurt his knee during the Vanderbilt game. The future of both players is unclear.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt heads to No. 6 Florida on Saturday.
South Carolina hosts No. 20 Appalachian State on Saturday.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 17-X.Legette to SC 25 for 25 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 34 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 34(14:56 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 36 for 2 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(14:33 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 37 for 1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SC 37(14:10 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SC 37(13:40 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SC 37(13:33 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 40 yards from SC 37 to VAN 23 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 6:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(13:29 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 21 for -2 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - VANDY 21(13:22 - 1st) 6-R.Neal to VAN 23 for 2 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 23(12:45 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar. Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 23. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(12:00 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 42 for 9 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 42(11:56 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 for 3 yards (95-K.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(11:26 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 50 for 5 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 50(10:54 - 1st) 6-R.Neal sacked at VAN 48 for -2 yards (15-A.Sterling).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 48(10:16 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 48. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 47(9:31 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to SC 44 for 3 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(9:25 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic pushed ob at SC 33 for 11 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(8:50 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 33(8:24 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to SC 25 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones). Team penalty on SC Offside 5 yards enforced at SC 33. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 28(8:18 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to SC 26 for 2 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 26(8:06 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:22 - 1st) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Fumble (9 plays, 66 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(7:16 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 40 for 15 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(7:16 - 1st) 6-J.Vann to SC 45 for 5 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo23-J.Mahoney).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 45(6:58 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 46 for 9 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(6:31 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 43 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore17-F.Afemui).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 43(6:04 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 37 for 6 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 37(5:34 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 35 for 2 yards (9-C.Peart).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(5:09 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 31 for 4 yards (33-D.Jerkins3-T.Daley).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 31(4:48 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to VAN 12 for 19 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 12(4:16 - 1st) 34-M.Denson to VAN 9 FUMBLES (41-E.McAllister). 9-C.Peart to VAN 9 for no gain.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 9(3:57 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 21 for 12 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(3:43 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace complete to 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 29 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 29(3:08 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for 7 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(2:26 - 1st) 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 39 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones). Penalty on SC 53-E.Jones Facemasking 15 yards enforced at VAN 39.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(1:49 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to SC 40 for 6 yards (1-J.Horn7-J.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 40(1:18 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to SC 38 for 2 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 38(0:38 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 38(15:00 - 2nd) Team penalty on VAN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SC 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 43(14:57 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 43 yards from SC 43 to SC End Zone. touchback.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 20(14:57 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 24 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 24(14:49 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to SC 32 for 8 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 32(14:28 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 36 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 36(14:14 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 41 for 5 yards (28-A.George).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 41(13:46 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 40 for -1 yard (23-J.Mahoney17-F.Afemui).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SC 40(13:21 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 40 yards from SC 40 to VAN 20 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 22 for 2 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 22(12:37 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 24 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 24(11:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - VANDY 24(11:08 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 30 yards from VAN 24 out of bounds at the SC 46.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(11:03 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 46(10:55 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 45 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 45(10:49 - 2nd) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 43 for 2 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(10:31 - 2nd) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 41 for 2 yards (28-A.George).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 41(10:10 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 27 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 27(9:41 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 23 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SC 23(9:17 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 20 for 3 yards (33-D.Jerkins). Penalty on SC 18-O.Smith Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at VAN 23. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - SC 33(8:49 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 20 for 13 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - SC 20(8:24 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:56 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:50 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 61 yards from SC 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 22 for 18 yards (28-D.Rush).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(7:50 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar to VAN 20 for -2 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - VANDY 20(7:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 23 for 3 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 23(7:06 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 23(6:22 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 46 yards from VAN 23 to SC 31 fair catch by 89-B.Edwards.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (13 plays, 69 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(6:16 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 41 for 10 yards (3-T.Daley23-J.Mahoney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 41(6:08 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Urich.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SC 41(5:37 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 47 for 6 yards (28-A.George). Penalty on SC 76-J.Rhodes Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 41. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 20 - SC 31(5:31 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to SC 48 for 17 yards (4-R.Haynie).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - SC 48(5:13 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 18-O.Smith. 18-O.Smith pushed ob at VAN 47 for 5 yards (4-R.Haynie).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 47(4:49 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 4-T.Feaster. 4-T.Feaster to VAN 45 for 2 yards (41-E.McAllister17-F.Afemui).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 45(4:32 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski pushed ob at VAN 31 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(4:04 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 4-T.Feaster. 4-T.Feaster to VAN 23 for 8 yards (90-C.Tidd).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 23(3:37 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 14 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 14(3:05 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 14 for no gain (7-D.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 14(2:49 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 10 for 4 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 10(2:25 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards pushed ob at VAN 1 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SC 1(1:47 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Halftime (5 plays, -4 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 35 for 10 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(1:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 42 for 7 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 42(1:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 41 for -1 yard (15-A.Sterling).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 41(1:06 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for -5 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 36(0:18 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 5-K.Vaughn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 36. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - VANDY 21(0:18 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 60 yards from VAN 21 Downed at the SC 19.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 20 for 20 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(15:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 23 for 3 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 23(14:55 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 23 for no gain (15-A.Sterling).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 23(14:20 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar to VAN 41 for 18 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(13:35 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 41(13:05 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 46 for 5 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 46(12:59 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 46(12:14 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 43 yards from VAN 46. 89-B.Edwards to SC 12 for 1 yard (15-E.Hamilton).
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (14 plays, 43 yards, 6:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 12(12:09 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 12 for no gain (23-J.Mahoney).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 12(11:56 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 25 for 13 yards (17-F.Afemui28-A.George).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:32 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to SC 31 for 6 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 31(11:15 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 40 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley33-D.Jerkins).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(10:45 - 3rd) 7-D.Joyner to SC 44 for 4 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 44(10:06 - 3rd) 18-O.Smith to SC 43 for -1 yard (28-A.George).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - SC 43(9:39 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 40 for 17 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(8:56 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 32 for 8 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 32(8:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 30 for 2 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(8:00 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Penalty on SC 3-R.Hilinski Intentional grounding 14 yards enforced at VAN 30.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 24 - SC 44(7:21 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 38 for 6 yards (3-T.Daley7-D.Moore).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - SC 38(7:21 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 32 for 6 yards (33-D.Jerkins). Penalty on SC 84-K.Markway Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 32.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 22 - SC 42(6:47 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 40 for 2 yards (41-E.McAllister).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 20 - SC 40(6:31 - 3rd) Team penalty on SC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at VAN 40. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - SC 45(5:40 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 31 yards from VAN 45 to VAN 14 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(5:40 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 18 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 18(5:34 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 12 for -6 yards (35-D.Fennell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - VANDY 12(4:54 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 18 for 6 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - VANDY 18(4:09 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 48 yards from VAN 18. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 31 for 35 yards (31-C.Watkins).
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(3:36 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 22 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SC 22(3:20 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SC 22(2:47 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 22 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SC 22(2:43 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 22 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(1:52 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 30 for 8 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 30(1:46 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 30 for no gain (95-K.Smith).
|
Int
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 30(1:06 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce INTERCEPTED by 10-R.Roderick at VAN 30. 10-R.Roderick to VAN 29 for 1 yard. Team penalty on SC Illegal formation declined.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(0:22 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 18 for 11 yards (31-C.Watkins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 18(0:16 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 17 for 1 yard (9-C.Peart).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 17(15:00 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 18 for -1 yard (7-D.Moore).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - SC 18(14:26 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 7 for 11 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - SC 7(13:51 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to VAN 6 for 1 yard (48-A.Mintze).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 6(13:38 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 4 for 2 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 4(13:05 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards. Penalty on SC 89-B.Edwards Illegal formation declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SC 4(12:27 - 4th) 43-P.White 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:22 - 4th) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:18 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for 11 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(12:18 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 38 for 2 yards (3-J.Kinlaw).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 38(11:40 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 38(10:55 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 38(10:48 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 45 yards from VAN 38. 89-B.Edwards to SC 34 for 17 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith). Penalty on SC 14-D.Fenwick Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SC 34.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 24(10:41 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 24(10:27 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 42 for 18 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(10:21 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 45 for 3 yards (55-D.Davis).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 45(9:59 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 41 for 14 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 41(9:27 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to VAN 37 for 4 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 37(8:56 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 30 for 7 yards (28-A.George).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(8:27 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 27 for 3 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 27(8:14 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 21 for 6 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SC 21(7:44 - 4th) Penalty on SC 71-E.Douglas False start 4 yards enforced at VAN 21. No Play.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 25(7:07 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:45 - 4th) 43-P.White extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (2 plays, 65 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:39 - 4th) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 17 for 17 yards (45-S.Eason-Riddle).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(6:39 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 24 for 7 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 24(6:33 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Brunson at VAN 23. 6-T.Brunson to VAN 18 for 5 yards (81-J.Bostic).
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (7 plays, 17 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 18(6:05 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 21 for -3 yards (31-C.Watkins).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 13 - SC 21(5:59 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 25 for -4 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 17 - SC 25(5:15 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 7 for 18 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - SC 7(4:39 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 2 for 5 yards (9-C.Peart).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SC 2(4:01 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 2 for no gain (9-C.Peart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SC 2(3:19 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 2 for no gain (24-A.Orji).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - SC 2(2:45 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to VAN 1 for 1 yard (17-F.Afemui26-A.Orji).
VANDY
Commodores
- End of Game (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 1(1:57 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 12 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(1:57 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar to VAN 12 for no gain (6-T.Brunson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 12(1:32 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 17 for 5 yards (26-Z.Pickens).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 17(1:25 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 20 for 3 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|25
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|186
|440
|Total Plays
|50
|80
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|205
|Rush Attempts
|29
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|73
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|24-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|11-94
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.0
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|55
|84
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-55
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|73
|PASS YDS
|235
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|
|186
|TOTAL YDS
|440
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|3/4
|46
|1
|0
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|8/17
|30
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|20
|87
|0
|12
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|5
|24
|0
|11
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
C. Bolar 83 WR
|C. Bolar
|3
|16
|0
|18
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
J. Bostic 81 WR
|J. Bostic
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Daley 3 S
|T. Daley
|14-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Afemui 17 LB
|F. Afemui
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peart 9 LB
|C. Peart
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 41 LB
|E. McAllister
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 16 CB
|B. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Watkins 31 CB
|C. Watkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Haynie 4 CB
|R. Haynie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DT
|C. Tidd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Al. Orji 24 LB
|Al. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 55 DT
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Orji 26 S
|An. Orji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Guay 98 K
|R. Guay
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|7
|45.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|3
|18.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|24/31
|235
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|18
|102
|0
|18
|
T. Feaster 4 RB
|T. Feaster
|11
|53
|0
|11
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|10
|20
|1
|5
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|6
|9
|0
|4
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
O. Smith 18 WR
|O. Smith
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|14
|139
|1
|25
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|3
|34
|1
|20
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Feaster 4 RB
|T. Feaster
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
O. Smith 18 WR
|O. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Urich 81 WR
|J. Urich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ibe 29 DB
|J. Ibe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
|DJ. Wonnum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 26 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fennell 35 LB
|D. Fennell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|3
|37.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|3
|17.7
|35
|0
