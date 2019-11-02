Drive Chart
South Carolina beats Vandy 24-7 with Edwards career game

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) With one of their key playmakers out injured, South Carolina again turned to dependable ''old man'' Bryan Edwards.

Edwards caught a school record 14 passes for a career best 139 yards to lead the Gamecocks (4-5, 3-4 Southeastern) to a 24-7 win that keeps South Carolina's season from skidding into a ditch for now.

The senior shouldered the offensive load for the Gamecocks after receiver Shi Smith tweaked his hamstring this week and did not play.

''He competes every down like it is his last down,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. ''I've seen that for four years now.''

Ryan Hilinski was 24-for-31 for 235 yards for the Gamecocks, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Edwards midway through the fourth quarter that sealed the win.

''He was hard to tackle,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''At times we knew the football was coming to him and we still had a hard time getting him down.''

Edwards' teammates call him ''old man,'' in part because he is one of the few seniors on the offense and in part because he is a mature, calming presence in the locker room. That's been especially important in an up-and-down year that included an upset of No. 8 Georgia and second half collapses in losses to No. 6 Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee.

''Everybody calls me `old man.' I haven't turned 21 yet,'' said Edwards, who also had a 38-yard punt return late in the third quarter that flipped the field a defensive struggle.

Freshman Deshaun Fenwick got his first action of 2019, running 18 times for 102 yards.

Muschamp said Fenwick came to him to discuss a transfer after he didn't play the first two months of the season.

''He stuck it out,'' Muschamp said. ''He's a great example of a guy who handled adversity and fought it a little bit.''

The Commodores (2-6, 1-4) lost starting quarterback Riley Neal to injury after the first drive and, with Mo Hasan not playing, turned to third string Deuce Wallace. The junior was 8-for-17 for 30 yards and two interceptions.

The SEC's third leading rusher, Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn, ran 20 times for 87 yards.

The Gamecocks have won 11 straight over Vanderbilt. South Carolina is the only SEC East team that the Commodores never beat this decade.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores now have to win out to get to a second bowl game in a row. That's a tough task with No. 6 Florida and surging Tennessee remaining on the schedule. It might be even tougher with the injuries. Leading receiver Kalija Lipscomb also did not play Saturday. Mason said Lipscomb was dealing with personal issues but was not suspended. He did not elaborate.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks' hopes of making a bowl in each of coach Will Muschamp's four seasons with the program remains. But South Carolina has to find two wins in a finishing stretch with No. 20 Appalachian State, Texas A&M and No. 4 Clemson. One particular bright spot - South Carolina shut out Vanderbilt in the second half. The Gamecocks had been allowing an average of 16 points in the final two quarters.

HEAVY D

South Carolina held the Commodores to 189 yards - just 112 of them after Vanderbilt scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game. It was the Commodores' worst offensive output since gaining just 77 in a 59-0 loss to Alabama in September 2017.

The 189 yards was the least an opponent has gained on the Gamecocks since Florida gained just 183 yards in a crazy 44-11 win over South Carolina in October 2012.

Vanderbilt allowed 440 yards, but Mason said his defense still deserved a lot of credit. They were on the field for 80 plays compared to 50 for South Carolina and stopped the Gamecocks on fourth and goal from the Vanderbilt 2 with just under two minutes left in the game.

''We've got to match that in the other phases,'' Mason said.

SOUTH CAROLINA INJURIES

Along with Smith, running back Rico Dowdle missed a second game and offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum missed a fifth game because of injuries. Muschamp thinks all three will be able to play next Saturday.

Wide receiver Josh Vann broke his hand and tight end Nick Muse hurt his knee during the Vanderbilt game. The future of both players is unclear.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt heads to No. 6 Florida on Saturday.

South Carolina hosts No. 20 Appalachian State on Saturday.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 17-X.Legette to SC 25 for 25 yards (3-T.Daley).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 34 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - SC 34
(14:56 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 36 for 2 yards (3-T.Daley).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36
(14:33 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 37 for 1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 37
(14:10 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SC 37
(13:40 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
Punt
4 & 9 - SC 37
(13:33 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 40 yards from SC 37 to VAN 23 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.

VANDY Commodores
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23
(13:29 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 21 for -2 yards (44-S.Greene).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - VANDY 21
(13:22 - 1st) 6-R.Neal to VAN 23 for 2 yards (44-S.Greene).
Penalty
3 & 10 - VANDY 23
(12:45 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar. Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 23. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 33
(12:00 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 42 for 9 yards (10-R.Roderick).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 42
(11:56 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 for 3 yards (95-K.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45
(11:26 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 50 for 5 yards (6-T.Brunson).
Sack
2 & 5 - VANDY 50
(10:54 - 1st) 6-R.Neal sacked at VAN 48 for -2 yards (15-A.Sterling).
Penalty
3 & 7 - VANDY 48
(10:16 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 48. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 47
(9:31 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to SC 44 for 3 yards (6-T.Brunson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44
(9:25 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic pushed ob at SC 33 for 11 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 33
(8:50 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 33
(8:24 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to SC 25 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones). Team penalty on SC Offside 5 yards enforced at SC 33. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 28
(8:18 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to SC 26 for 2 yards (6-T.Brunson).
+26 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 26
(8:06 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:22 - 1st) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks
- Fumble (9 plays, 66 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:16 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(7:16 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 40 for 15 yards (3-T.Daley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40
(7:16 - 1st) 6-J.Vann to SC 45 for 5 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo23-J.Mahoney).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - SC 45
(6:58 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 46 for 9 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 46
(6:31 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 43 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore17-F.Afemui).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SC 43
(6:04 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 37 for 6 yards (7-D.Moore).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SC 37
(5:34 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 35 for 2 yards (9-C.Peart).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35
(5:09 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 31 for 4 yards (33-D.Jerkins3-T.Daley).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - SC 31
(4:48 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to VAN 12 for 19 yards (3-T.Daley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12
(4:16 - 1st) 34-M.Denson to VAN 9 FUMBLES (41-E.McAllister). 9-C.Peart to VAN 9 for no gain.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 9
(3:57 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 21 for 12 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 21
(3:43 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace complete to 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 29 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 29
(3:08 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for 7 yards (53-E.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36
(2:26 - 1st) 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 39 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones). Penalty on SC 53-E.Jones Facemasking 15 yards enforced at VAN 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46
(1:49 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to SC 40 for 6 yards (1-J.Horn7-J.Robinson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 40
(1:18 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to SC 38 for 2 yards (44-S.Greene).
No Gain
3 & 2 - VANDY 38
(0:38 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar.
Penalty
4 & 2 - VANDY 38
(15:00 - 2nd) Team penalty on VAN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SC 38. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 43
(14:57 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 43 yards from SC 43 to SC End Zone. touchback.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20
(14:57 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 24 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - SC 24
(14:49 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to SC 32 for 8 yards (16-B.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 32
(14:28 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 36 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SC 36
(14:14 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 41 for 5 yards (28-A.George).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - SC 41
(13:46 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 40 for -1 yard (23-J.Mahoney17-F.Afemui).
Punt
4 & 2 - SC 40
(13:21 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 40 yards from SC 40 to VAN 20 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20
(12:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 22 for 2 yards (29-J.Ibe).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 22
(12:37 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 24 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 24
(11:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
Punt
4 & 6 - VANDY 24
(11:08 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 30 yards from VAN 24 out of bounds at the SC 46.

SC Gamecocks
- TD (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 46
(11:03 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SC 46
(10:55 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 45 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SC 45
(10:49 - 2nd) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 43 for 2 yards (17-F.Afemui).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 43
(10:31 - 2nd) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 41 for 2 yards (28-A.George).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SC 41
(10:10 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 27 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27
(9:41 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 23 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
Penalty
2 & 6 - SC 23
(9:17 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 20 for 3 yards (33-D.Jerkins). Penalty on SC 18-O.Smith Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at VAN 23. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 16 - SC 33
(8:49 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 20 for 13 yards (3-T.Daley).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - SC 20
(8:24 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:56 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:50 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 61 yards from SC 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 22 for 18 yards (28-D.Rush).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22
(7:50 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar to VAN 20 for -2 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - VANDY 20
(7:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 23 for 3 yards (6-T.Brunson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - VANDY 23
(7:06 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 9 - VANDY 23
(6:22 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 46 yards from VAN 23 to SC 31 fair catch by 89-B.Edwards.

SC Gamecocks
- TD (13 plays, 69 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 31
(6:16 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 41 for 10 yards (3-T.Daley23-J.Mahoney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 41
(6:08 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Urich.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SC 41
(5:37 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 47 for 6 yards (28-A.George). Penalty on SC 76-J.Rhodes Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 41. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 20 - SC 31
(5:31 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to SC 48 for 17 yards (4-R.Haynie).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - SC 48
(5:13 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 18-O.Smith. 18-O.Smith pushed ob at VAN 47 for 5 yards (4-R.Haynie).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47
(4:49 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 4-T.Feaster. 4-T.Feaster to VAN 45 for 2 yards (41-E.McAllister17-F.Afemui).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SC 45
(4:32 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski pushed ob at VAN 31 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 31
(4:04 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 4-T.Feaster. 4-T.Feaster to VAN 23 for 8 yards (90-C.Tidd).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - SC 23
(3:37 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 14 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 14
(3:05 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 14 for no gain (7-D.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SC 14
(2:49 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 10 for 4 yards (17-F.Afemui).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - SC 10
(2:25 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards pushed ob at VAN 1 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - SC 1
(1:47 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:40 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- Halftime (5 plays, -4 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:38 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(1:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 35 for 10 yards (29-J.Ibe).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35
(1:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 42 for 7 yards (53-E.Jones).
Sack
2 & 3 - VANDY 42
(1:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 41 for -1 yard (15-A.Sterling).
-5 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 41
(1:06 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for -5 yards (6-T.Brunson).
Penalty
4 & 9 - VANDY 36
(0:18 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 5-K.Vaughn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 36. No Play.
Punt
4 & 24 - VANDY 21
(0:18 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 60 yards from VAN 21 Downed at the SC 19.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 20 for 20 yards (1-J.Horn).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 23 for 3 yards (1-J.Horn).
No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 23
(14:55 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 23 for no gain (15-A.Sterling).
+18 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 23
(14:20 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar to VAN 41 for 18 yards (7-J.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 41
(13:35 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 41
(13:05 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 46 for 5 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 46
(12:59 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic.
Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 46
(12:14 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 43 yards from VAN 46. 89-B.Edwards to SC 12 for 1 yard (15-E.Hamilton).

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (14 plays, 43 yards, 6:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 12
(12:09 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 12 for no gain (23-J.Mahoney).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - SC 12
(11:56 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 25 for 13 yards (17-F.Afemui28-A.George).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(11:32 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to SC 31 for 6 yards (16-B.Anderson).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - SC 31
(11:15 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 40 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley33-D.Jerkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40
(10:45 - 3rd) 7-D.Joyner to SC 44 for 4 yards (3-T.Daley).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SC 44
(10:06 - 3rd) 18-O.Smith to SC 43 for -1 yard (28-A.George).
+17 YD
3 & 7 - SC 43
(9:39 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 40 for 17 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40
(8:56 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 32 for 8 yards (7-D.Moore).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - SC 32
(8:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 30 for 2 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 30
(8:00 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Penalty on SC 3-R.Hilinski Intentional grounding 14 yards enforced at VAN 30.
+6 YD
2 & 24 - SC 44
(7:21 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 38 for 6 yards (3-T.Daley7-D.Moore).
+6 YD
3 & 18 - SC 38
(7:21 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 32 for 6 yards (33-D.Jerkins). Penalty on SC 84-K.Markway Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 32.
+2 YD
3 & 22 - SC 42
(6:47 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 40 for 2 yards (41-E.McAllister).
Penalty
4 & 20 - SC 40
(6:31 - 3rd) Team penalty on SC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at VAN 40. No Play.
Punt
4 & 25 - SC 45
(5:40 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 31 yards from VAN 45 to VAN 14 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 14
(5:40 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 18 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
-6 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 18
(5:34 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 12 for -6 yards (35-D.Fennell).
+6 YD
3 & 12 - VANDY 12
(4:54 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 18 for 6 yards (1-J.Horn).
Punt
4 & 6 - VANDY 18
(4:09 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 48 yards from VAN 18. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 31 for 35 yards (31-C.Watkins).

SC Gamecocks
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 31
(3:36 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 22 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SC 22
(3:20 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SC 22
(2:47 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 22 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
No Gain
4 & 1 - SC 22
(2:43 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to VAN 22 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).

VANDY Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22
(1:52 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 30 for 8 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
No Gain
2 & 2 - VANDY 30
(1:46 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 30 for no gain (95-K.Smith).
Int
3 & 2 - VANDY 30
(1:06 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce INTERCEPTED by 10-R.Roderick at VAN 30. 10-R.Roderick to VAN 29 for 1 yard. Team penalty on SC Illegal formation declined.

SC Gamecocks
- FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29
(0:22 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to VAN 18 for 11 yards (31-C.Watkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18
(0:16 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 17 for 1 yard (9-C.Peart).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - SC 17
(15:00 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 18 for -1 yard (7-D.Moore).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - SC 18
(14:26 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 7 for 11 yards (3-T.Daley).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - SC 7
(13:51 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to VAN 6 for 1 yard (48-A.Mintze).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - SC 6
(13:38 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 4 for 2 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
No Gain
3 & 4 - SC 4
(13:05 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards. Penalty on SC 89-B.Edwards Illegal formation declined.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SC 4
(12:27 - 4th) 43-P.White 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:22 - 4th) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(12:18 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 36 for 11 yards (10-R.Roderick).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36
(12:18 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 38 for 2 yards (3-J.Kinlaw).
No Gain
2 & 8 - VANDY 38
(11:40 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar.
No Gain
3 & 8 - VANDY 38
(10:55 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
Punt
4 & 8 - VANDY 38
(10:48 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 45 yards from VAN 38. 89-B.Edwards to SC 34 for 17 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith). Penalty on SC 14-D.Fenwick Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SC 34.

SC Gamecocks
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 24
(10:41 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - SC 24
(10:27 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 42 for 18 yards (7-D.Moore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 42
(10:21 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 45 for 3 yards (55-D.Davis).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - SC 45
(9:59 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 41 for 14 yards (3-T.Daley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 41
(9:27 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to VAN 37 for 4 yards (3-T.Daley).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - SC 37
(8:56 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 30 for 7 yards (28-A.George).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30
(8:27 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 27 for 3 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SC 27
(8:14 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 21 for 6 yards (17-F.Afemui).
Penalty
3 & 1 - SC 21
(7:44 - 4th) Penalty on SC 71-E.Douglas False start 4 yards enforced at VAN 21. No Play.
+25 YD
3 & 5 - SC 25
(7:07 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:45 - 4th) 43-P.White extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- Interception (2 plays, 65 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:39 - 4th) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 17 for 17 yards (45-S.Eason-Riddle).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 17
(6:39 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 24 for 7 yards (10-R.Roderick).
Int
2 & 3 - VANDY 24
(6:33 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Brunson at VAN 23. 6-T.Brunson to VAN 18 for 5 yards (81-J.Bostic).

SC Gamecocks
- Downs (7 plays, 17 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18
(6:05 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 21 for -3 yards (31-C.Watkins).
-4 YD
2 & 13 - SC 21
(5:59 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 25 for -4 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
+18 YD
3 & 17 - SC 25
(5:15 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to VAN 7 for 18 yards (7-D.Moore).
+5 YD
1 & 7 - SC 7
(4:39 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 2 for 5 yards (9-C.Peart).
No Gain
2 & 2 - SC 2
(4:01 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to VAN 2 for no gain (9-C.Peart).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SC 2
(3:19 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to VAN 2 for no gain (24-A.Orji).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - SC 2
(2:45 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to VAN 1 for 1 yard (17-F.Afemui26-A.Orji).

VANDY Commodores
- End of Game (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 1
(1:57 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 12 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 12
(1:57 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar to VAN 12 for no gain (6-T.Brunson).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 12
(1:32 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 17 for 5 yards (26-Z.Pickens).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 17
(1:25 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 20 for 3 yards (7-J.Robinson).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:39
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 6:45
3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
81
yds
03:34
pos
7
23
Field Goal 12:22
43-P.White 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:38
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:40
20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
04:29
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:50
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:56
3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
02:39
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:16
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:22
6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
57
yds
05:23
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 25
Rushing 7 14
Passing 3 11
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-12 9-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 186 440
Total Plays 50 80
Avg Gain 3.7 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 113 205
Rush Attempts 29 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 4.2
Net Yards Passing 73 235
Comp. - Att. 11-21 24-31
Yards Per Pass 3.5 7.6
Penalties - Yards 2-20 11-94
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-45.0 3-37.0
Return Yards 55 84
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-53
Kickoffs - Returns 3-55 1-25
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-6
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 2-6 70007
South Carolina 4-5 01401024
SC -15, O/U 51.5
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, South Carolina
 73 PASS YDS 235
113 RUSH YDS 205
186 TOTAL YDS 440
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 46 1 0 254.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 46 1 0 254.1
R. Neal 3/4 46 1 0
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 30 0 2 38.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 30 0 2 38.4
D. Wallace 8/17 30 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 87 0
K. Vaughn 20 87 0 12
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
K. Brooks 5 24 0 11
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 3 0 3
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
R. Neal 2 0 0 2
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Wallace 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
C. Johnson 1 26 1 26
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
C. Bolar 3 16 0 18
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Vaughn 2 11 0 9
J. Bostic 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Bostic 1 11 0 11
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 8 0 8
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Pierce 1 6 0 6
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pinkney 0 0 0 0
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
K. Brooks 2 -2 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Daley 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-1 0 0.0
T. Daley 14-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
D. Moore 10-1 0.0 0
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 8-1 0.0 0
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
F. Afemui 5-3 0.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 5-0 0.0 0
A. George 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. George 4-1 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Peart 4-0 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Mahoney 3-2 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Mintze 3-0 0.0 0
E. McAllister 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. McAllister 3-0 0.0 0
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0
R. Haynie 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Haynie 2-0 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tidd 1-0 0.0 0
Al. Orji 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Al. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
An. Orji 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
An. Orji 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
R. Guay 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 45.0 2
H. Smith 7 45.0 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 20 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 3 18.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.4% 235 2 0 162.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.4% 235 2 0 162.4
R. Hilinski 24/31 235 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Fenwick 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 102 0
D. Fenwick 18 102 0 18
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
T. Feaster 11 53 0 11
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 20 1
K. Harris 10 20 1 5
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
R. Hilinski 1 14 0 14
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
D. Joyner 6 9 0 4
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Vann 1 5 0 5
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Denson 1 3 0 3
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
O. Smith 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
14 139 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 139 1
B. Edwards 14 139 1 25
X. Legette 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
X. Legette 3 34 1 20
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Markway 1 19 0 19
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Vann 1 17 0 17
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
N. Muse 1 15 0 15
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Feaster 2 10 0 8
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Smith 1 5 0 5
J. Urich 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Urich 0 0 0 0
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
R. Hilinski 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
T. Brunson 6-0 0.0 1
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 5-1 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Greene 3-0 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
A. Sterling 3-0 2.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Mukuamu 3-0 0.0 0
J. Horn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 3-0 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Roderick 3-0 0.0 1
J. Ibe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ibe 2-0 0.0 0
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
DJ. Wonnum 2-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Pickens 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Pickens 1-0 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Fennell 1-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
P. White 1/1 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
J. Charlton 3 37.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
X. Legette 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
X. Legette 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 35 0
B. Edwards 3 17.7 35 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 VANDY 23 6:07 14 77 TD
3:57 VANDY 9 3:19 8 48 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 VANDY 20 1:36 3 4 Punt
7:50 VANDY 22 1:28 3 1 Punt
1:38 VANDY 25 1:20 5 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 VANDY 20 0:00 6 26 Punt
5:40 VANDY 14 1:31 3 4 Punt
1:52 VANDY 22 0:46 3 49 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 VANDY 25 1:34 4 13 Punt
6:39 VANDY 17 0:06 2 65 INT
1:57 VANDY 1 0:32 4 19 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 25 1:27 5 12 Punt
7:16 SC 25 3:00 9 66 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 SC 20 1:36 5 20 Punt
11:03 SC 46 3:07 9 54 TD
6:16 SC 31 4:36 13 69 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 SC 12 6:29 14 43 Punt
3:36 VANDY 31 0:53 4 9 Downs
0:22 VANDY 29 0:06 7 25 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 SC 24 3:56 10 76 TD
6:05 VANDY 18 3:20 7 17 Downs
