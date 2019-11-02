|
|
|TXSTSM
|LALAF
Elijah Mitchell leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas State
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Elijah Mitchell ran 13 times for 126 yards and a touchdown and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 31-3 on Saturday.
Raymond Calais added 21 carries for 83 yards for the Ragin' Cajuns (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference).
Mitchell opened the scoring with a 39-yard carry with 6:28 left in the second quarter. The Bobcats (2-6, 1-3) scored their only points on Joshua Rowland's 33-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the half to cut the deficit to 7-3. Stevie Artigue answered with a 46-yarder for Louisiana-Lafayette as time expired in the first half.
Chris Smith scored on a 24-yard run in between the two touchdown passes Levi Lewis threw to Nick Ralston and Calais in the third quarter. Lewis finished 13 of 21 for 183 yards and ran seven times for 40 yards.
Tyler Vitt was 24 of 34 for 206 yards and two interceptions for Texas State.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 32 for 7 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(15:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 39 for 7 yards (11-M.Jacquet4-Z.Hill).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(14:37 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 40 for 1 yard (15-B.Higgins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 40(14:12 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 45 for 5 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 45(13:38 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 45(13:03 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards from TXST 45 Downed at the ULL 11.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (11 plays, 36 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 11(13:02 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 12 for 1 yard (18-F.Griffin).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 12(12:49 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 20 for 8 yards (16-J.Waddy20-K.Winters).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 20(12:19 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 27 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(12:00 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 25 for -2 yards (18-F.Griffin11-I.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - LALAF 25(11:16 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 89-H.Bergeron. 89-H.Bergeron to ULL 36 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 36(10:43 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 75-K.Dotson False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 36. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 31(10:18 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 47 for 16 yards (9-B.London).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(10:00 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 45 for 8 yards (16-J.Waddy30-N.Daniels).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 45(9:24 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 43 for 2 yards (9-B.London). Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at TXST 45. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 17 - LALAF 40(9:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 39 for -1 yard (15-J.Morris).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - LALAF 39(8:37 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 47 for 8 yards (98-G.Daniels9-B.London).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 47(8:03 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 38 yards from ULL 47. 80-H.White to TXST 17 for 2 yards (23-T.Wisham).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(7:25 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(7:15 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 26 for 9 yards (25-D.Wallace).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 26(7:10 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 31 for 5 yards (17-C.Manac).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(6:34 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 45 for 14 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(6:04 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 45 for no gain (25-D.Wallace4-Z.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(5:38 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford runs ob at TXST 45 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(5:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(4:49 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 25 yards from TXST 45 Downed at the ULL 30.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(4:19 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 2 yards (88-C.Patton18-F.Griffin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 32(4:08 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 74-M.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 27(3:31 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 89-H.Bergeron.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LALAF 27(3:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - LALAF 27(3:10 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 42 yards from ULL 27 to TXST 31 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(2:52 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TXST 37 for 6 yards (28-J.Johnson50-A.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 37(2:52 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 42 for 5 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(2:20 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 40 for -2 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 40(1:51 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 39 for -1 yard (33-T.Guidry).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 39(1:15 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins to ULL 39 for 22 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(0:34 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to ULL 37 for 2 yards (97-J.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 37(15:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 37(14:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 37(14:22 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 20 yards from ULL 37 Downed at the ULL 17.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(14:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 17(14:05 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to ULL 40 for 23 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(13:57 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 45 for 5 yards (9-B.London).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 45(13:28 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to TXST 45 for 10 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(12:52 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to TXST 44 for 1 yard (95-N.Ezidore18-F.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 44(12:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 44(11:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to TXST 38 for 6 yards (9-B.London20-K.Winters).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 38(11:36 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 38 for no gain (18-F.Griffin).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(10:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 33 FUMBLES. 11-T.Vitt to TXST 33 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 33(10:42 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 4-D.Jantz. 4-D.Jantz to TXST 43 for 10 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 43(10:10 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 38 for -5 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(9:37 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards from TXST 38. 19-E.Garror to ULL 32 for 12 yards (18-F.Griffin13-D.Mask).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(8:56 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 35 for 3 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 35(8:44 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 40 for 5 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 40(8:23 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 42 for 2 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(8:08 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to TXST 39 for 19 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(7:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis runs ob at TXST 39 for no gain.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 39(7:10 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:28 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(6:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on ULL Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 25.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(6:28 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 38 for 8 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 38(6:28 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Aragon.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 38(6:28 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 42 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(5:50 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 2-L.McCaskill Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 42. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(5:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to ULL 44 for -1 yard (38-T.Miller36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 44(5:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to ULL 36 for 8 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 36(5:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to ULL 34 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill). Penalty on ULL 4-Z.Hill Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 34.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(5:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt runs ob at ULL 19 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(5:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to ULL 14 for 5 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 14(4:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to ULL 15 for -1 yard (2-L.McCaskill).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 15(2:45 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Halftime (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:45 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 63 yards from TXST 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 21 for 19 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(2:45 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 28 for 7 yards (88-C.Patton2-A.Pacheco).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 28(1:50 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 33 for 5 yards (9-B.London11-I.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(1:44 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 42 for 9 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 42(1:05 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 44 for 2 yards (88-C.Patton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(1:05 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to TXST 49 for 7 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 49(1:05 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to TXST 48 for 1 yard (18-F.Griffin).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 48(0:35 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 43 for 5 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(0:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston runs ob at TXST 34 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 34(0:27 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to TXST 29 for 5 yards (9-B.London15-J.Morris).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 34 yards from TXST 35. 24-P.Migl to ULL 38 for 7 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(15:00 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 46 for 16 yards (12-C.Lewis18-F.Griffin).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(14:54 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 35 for 11 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(14:26 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais pushed ob at TXST 25 for 10 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(14:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles runs ob at TXST 24 for 1 yard.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 24(13:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:56 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (8 plays, -8 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:43 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:43 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-D.Martinez. 25-D.Martinez pushed ob at TXST 48 for 23 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(12:43 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to ULL 44 for 8 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 44(12:23 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to ULL 40 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(11:52 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ULL 38 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 38(11:20 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to ULL 29 for 9 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(10:41 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to ULL 29 for no gain (4-Z.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(10:08 - 3rd) 80-H.White incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Vitt.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(9:29 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-M.Jacquet at ULL 17. 11-M.Jacquet to ULL 17 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (12 plays, 83 yards, 5:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(9:21 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 19 for 2 yards (9-B.London).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 19(9:14 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 21 for 2 yards (9-B.London).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 21(8:39 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles pushed ob at ULL 27 for 6 yards (16-J.Waddy9-B.London).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(8:00 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais pushed ob at ULL 34 for 7 yards (9-B.London20-K.Winters).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 34(7:10 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 34 for no gain (18-F.Griffin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 34(6:58 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl to ULL 41 for 7 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(6:20 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 48 for 11 yards (9-B.London20-K.Winters).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(5:45 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 44 for 4 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 44(5:19 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 30 for 14 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(4:56 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to TXST 28 for 2 yards (30-N.Daniels88-C.Patton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 28(4:33 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to TXST 24 for 4 yards (9-B.London34-A.Harris).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 24(4:04 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:40 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 31 for 31 yards (9-K.Greenhouse).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(3:32 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(3:26 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White pushed ob at TXST 34 for 3 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 34(3:21 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor pushed ob at TXST 33 for -1 yard (15-B.Higgins).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(2:28 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 46 for 6 yards (24-J.Smith15-J.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 46(2:14 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Calais.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 46(1:48 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to TXST 29 for 25 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(1:39 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to TXST 27 for 2 yards (18-F.Griffin88-C.Patton). Team penalty on ULL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TXST 29. No Play.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 34(1:17 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 4-R.Calais. 4-R.Calais runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:50 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 41 for 41 yards (45-K.Almendares). Penalty on ULL 9-K.Greenhouse Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TXST 41.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(0:40 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to ULL 40 for 4 yards (33-T.Guidry2-L.McCaskill).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 40(0:40 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to ULL 38 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill4-Z.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 38(15:00 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 38(14:26 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Fumble (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(14:16 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 45 for 7 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 45(14:12 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to TXST 48 for 7 yards (98-G.Daniels94-J.Pierce).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(13:43 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to TXST 44 for 4 yards (91-J.Revels).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 44(13:16 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to TXST 45 for -1 yard (15-J.Morris).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 45(12:43 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to TXST 41 for 4 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 45(12:07 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to TXST 39 FUMBLES (15-J.Morris). 11-I.Davis to TXST 39 for no gain.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(12:07 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 45 for 6 yards. Penalty on TXST 79-J.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 39. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 29(11:56 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 42 for 13 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 42(11:37 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 43 for 1 yard (7-F.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 43(11:04 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 43 for no gain (17-C.Manac19-E.Garror).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 43(10:26 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards from TXST 43. 19-E.Garror to ULL 19 for 4 yards (9-B.London).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 19(9:46 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to ULL 22 for 3 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 22(9:31 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 22(8:59 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LALAF 22(8:50 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 35 yards from ULL 22 Downed at the TXST 43.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (9 plays, -43 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(8:45 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to ULL 41 for 16 yards. Penalty on TXST 55-A.Brewer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 41.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 44(8:27 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Hopkins. Penalty on ULL 97-J.Nelson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 44. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(8:08 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to ULL 37 for 4 yards (24-B.Trahan50-A.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 37(7:58 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Penalty on ULL 4-Z.Hill Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULL 37. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(7:23 - 4th) 23-R.Brown to ULL 19 for 3 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 19(7:12 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins to ULL 10 for 9 yards (39-J.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(6:36 - 4th) Team penalty on TXST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 10. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - TXSTSM 15(5:42 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jantz. Penalty on ULL 2-L.McCaskill Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at ULL 15. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 7 - TXSTSM 7(5:30 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Trahan at ULL 7. 24-B.Trahan touchback. Penalty on ULL 2-L.McCaskill Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at ULL 20.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - LALAF 10(5:16 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 16 for 6 yards (98-G.Daniels8-H.Vinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - LALAF 16(4:35 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 17 for 1 yard (91-J.Revels).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - LALAF 17(3:54 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 24-P.Migl. 24-P.Migl to ULL 28 for 11 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(3:30 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 31 for 3 yards (7-K.Hines).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 31(2:47 - 4th) 3-A.Johnson to ULL 32 for 1 yard (7-K.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 32(2:05 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LALAF 32(1:58 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 35 yards from ULL 32 to TXST 33 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- End of Game (3 plays, 40 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(1:50 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 41 for 8 yards (39-J.Wilson).
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 41(1:15 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 16-K.Frazier. 16-K.Frazier to ULL 17 for 42 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(0:44 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt scrambles to ULL 15 for 2 yards (50-R.Jordan). Penalty on TXST 50-R.Jordan Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 17. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|5
|17
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|6
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|264
|479
|Total Plays
|58
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|296
|Rush Attempts
|22
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|206
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|12-128
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.5
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|74
|55
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|3-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-72
|2-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|296
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|24/34
|206
|0
|2
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Nelson 5 RB
|J. Nelson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|10
|38
|0
|13
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|5
|9
|0
|5
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|6
|8
|0
|4
|
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
|R. Brown Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|6
|52
|0
|16
|
K. Frazier 16 WR
|K. Frazier
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
J. Hopkins 8 WR
|J. Hopkins
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|4
|24
|0
|23
|
D. Martinez 25 LB
|D. Martinez
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
D. Jantz 4 WR
|D. Jantz
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
|R. Brown Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Aragon 15 WR
|B. Aragon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. London II 9 LB
|B. London II
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 15 DB
|J. Morris
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Griffin 18 LB
|F. Griffin
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waddy 16 CB
|J. Waddy
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 24 S
|Ja. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pacheco 2 DB
|A. Pacheco
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 NT
|G. Daniels
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patton 88 DT
|C. Patton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 30 LB
|N. Daniels
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hines 7 DE
|K. Hines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Winters 20 DB
|K. Winters
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
|C. Lewis Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 94 DL
|J. Pierce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 11 DE
|I. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Harris 34 RB
|A. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Rowland 14 K
|Jo. Rowland
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|6
|35.5
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|2
|36.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|13/21
|183
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|13
|126
|1
|39
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|21
|83
|0
|10
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|7
|46
|1
|24
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|7
|40
|0
|16
|
A. Johnson 3 RB
|A. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|50
|0
|25
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|1
|34
|1
|34
|
N. Ralston 22 TE
|N. Ralston
|2
|33
|1
|24
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Hill 4 DT
|Z. Hill
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 39 DB
|J. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 DB
|B. Trahan
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Wallace 25 DB
|D. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higgins 15 DE
|B. Higgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 50 LB
|A. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dorsey 22 DB
|D. Dorsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brooks 26 DB
|B. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|1/1
|46
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|4
|37.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|3
|9.7
|13
|0
