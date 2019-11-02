|
|
|MISS
|AUBURN
Nix, No. 11 Auburn hold on, 20-14 over Ole Miss
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn piled up yards, if not points, and the defense didn't permit many of either.
Bo Nix passed for a career-high 340 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run and the 11th-ranked Tigers withstood Mississippi's final drive to escape with a 20-14 victory Saturday night.
Auburn (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) mostly dominated on the stat sheet but struggled to put the 19-point underdogs away after repeated stalled drives and three missed field goals. Anders Carlson's third miss, a 49-yarder with 1:14 to play, gave Ole Miss (3-6, 2-4) a shot at a winning drive.
A defense that has kept Auburn in every game made one final stop.
''When the game was on the line, I'm real proud of the offense flipping the field and real proud of the defense ending the game the way it did,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
The Tigers endured some harrowing moments along the way.
The Rebels, who had no timeouts left, quickly moved from their 31 into Auburn territory. Plumlee hit Braylon Sanders for a 17-yard pass after a holding call negated a big gain and then ran 20 yards.
Finally on fourth-and-3 from the 35, Plumlee scrambled around and made a desperation heave under pressure. Christian Tutt intercepted the ball and raced most of the way to the other end zone. And Auburn, which was coming off a 23-20 loss at No. 1 LSU, managed to survive.
Nix completed 30 of 44 passes, including a 78-yarder to Harold Joiner that set up Auburn's first touchdown. Then he watched a defense that has kept the Tigers in every game.
''We're confident in our defense, the best in the country, and they delivered for us again,'' Nix said. ''We had our chances, so we left it in the hands of them and thank goodness, they came through for us.''
Auburn outgained the Rebels 507-266 in total yards but couldn't convert much of that production into points. Carlson did make kicks of 20 and 38 yards.
Nix's fellow freshman D.J. Williams got most of his 24 carries and 93 yards in the second half. Anthony Schwartz gained 89 yards on nine catches, including a 50-yarder.
Plumlee led the Rebels on a 15-play, 91-yard touchdown march late to cut it to one score. Jerrion Ealy burst outside on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to set up Snoop Conner's 1-yard run with 5:45 left. Auburn was flagged for two personal fouls on the drive.
''We tried to stay consistent in the run game, and it gave us a chance to win the football game,'' Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. ''A few three-and-outs left our defense on the field a long time. I think that hurt our defense in the second half for sure. But they bowed their necks, fought their guts out and gave us a chance to have the ball, driving with a chance to win the football game.''
Nix answered in the battle of freshman quarterbacks with a final drive that included three passes for first downs and worked most of the clock down.
Malzahn called a timeout with 1:20 left facing fourth-and-2. Carlson's potential clinching kick went wide right. The coach said he never considered trying to go for it and run down the clock.
''I've got a lot of confidence in him, and I'd do the same thing again,'' Malzahn said.
Plumlee passed for 86 yards and ran for 92.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi: Couldn't generate much of a passing game. Cut it to 10-7 at halftime with Plumlee's 4-yard scamper with 44 seconds left. It was set up by Elijah Moore's 55-yard punt return.
Auburn: First four drives generated 157 yards, two missed field goals, a fumble and a punt. But the defense remains one of the league's stingiest, even short-handed.
DEFENDERS OUT
Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson missed the game with a virus and was replaced by Jamien Sherwood. Defensive end Marlon Davidson sat out with lower back tightness, with Derick Hall starting in his place.
UP NEXT
Mississippi hosts New Mexico State on Nov. 9.
Auburn has an open date before hosting No. 8 Georgia on Nov. 16.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (8 plays, 34 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 24 for 24 yards (19-M.Hill).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 25 for 1 yard (29-D.Hall).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 25(14:55 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 36 for 11 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(14:31 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISS 36(14:01 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 34 for -2 yards (1-B.Bryant). Penalty on AUB 5-D.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIS 36. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(13:54 - 1st) 22-S.Phillips to AUB 45 for 4 yards (29-D.Hall13-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 45(13:45 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 45 for no gain (35-Z.McClain).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 45(13:23 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 42 for 3 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MISS 42(13:02 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(12:28 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to AUB 45 for 3 yards (95-B.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 45(12:23 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to MIS 45 for 10 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(12:00 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to MIS 43 for 2 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 43(11:43 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 33-W.Hastings.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 43(11:10 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 42-J.Wilson. 42-J.Wilson to MIS 27 for 16 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(11:03 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to MIS 26 for 1 yard (10-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26(10:30 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 25 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 25(9:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to MIS 23 for 2 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 23(9:21 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(8:36 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 25 for 1 yard (24-D.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 25(8:31 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for 8 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 33(8:05 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 41 for 8 yards (6-C.Tutt). Team penalty on AUB Offside declined.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(7:35 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 48 for 7 yards (35-Z.McClain).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 48(7:20 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 49 for 1 yard (5-D.Brown55-T.Moultry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISS 49(6:52 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MISS 49(6:35 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 36 yards from MIS 49 to AUB 15 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 54 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(6:31 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Schwartz.
|
+50 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 15(6:23 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to MIS 35 for 50 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(6:21 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 42-J.Wilson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35(6:04 - 1st) 5-A.Schwartz to MIS 31 for 4 yards (99-C.Wiley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 31(5:57 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 31(5:20 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(5:14 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 31 for no gain (94-T.Truesdell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 31(5:09 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 35 for 4 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISS 35(4:46 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISS 35(4:27 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 38 yards from MIS 35 to AUB 27 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Fumble (5 plays, 35 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(4:19 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 37 for 10 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(4:14 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 45 for 8 yards (10-J.Jones20-K.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 45(4:00 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to MIS 49 for 6 yards (97-Q.Sheppard).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(3:43 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 34 for 15 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(3:30 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to MIS 38 FUMBLES. 97-Q.Sheppard to MIS 38 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 38(3:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to MIS 47 for 9 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 47(3:10 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 49 for 2 yards (10-O.Pappoe96-J.Handy).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(2:50 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 48 for 3 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 48(2:24 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISS 48(2:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MISS 48(1:55 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 30 yards from AUB 48 to AUB 18 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(1:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 27 for 9 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 27(1:43 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 36 for 9 yards (10-J.Jones5-J.Haynes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(1:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings to AUB 42 for 6 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 42(1:00 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to AUB 49 for 7 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(0:36 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to MIS 46 for 5 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 46(0:12 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to MIS 45 for 1 yard (31-J.Jones).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 45(15:00 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to MIS 49 for -4 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 49(14:27 - 2nd) 90-A.Siposs punts 38 yards from MIS 49 to MIS 11 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 11(13:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 22 for 11 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(13:44 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 36 for 14 yards (21-S.Monday).
|
-13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(13:15 - 2nd) to MIS 23 FUMBLES. 21-A.Finley to MIS 23 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 23 - MISS 23(12:55 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 34 for 11 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 12 - MISS 34(12:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 30 for -4 yards (5-D.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MISS 30(11:50 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 45 yards from MIS 30. 6-C.Tutt to AUB 26 for 1 yard (36-A.Cistrunk).
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (13 plays, 72 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(11:13 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 7 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 33(11:02 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to MIS 48 for 19 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(10:49 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 48(10:24 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 45 for 3 yards (31-J.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 45(10:17 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 9-K.Martin. 9-K.Martin to MIS 35 for 10 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(9:42 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 32 for 3 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 32(9:37 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 28 for 4 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 28(8:51 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 23 for 5 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(8:14 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 33-W.Hastings.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 23(7:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to MIS 8 for 15 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - AUBURN 8(7:37 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 5 for 3 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 5(7:24 - 2nd) 22-H.Joiner to MIS 2 FUMBLES (20-K.Smith). 76-P.Wanogho to MIS 2 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 2(6:55 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Cannella.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - AUBURN 2(6:13 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:07 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 24 for 24 yards (30-M.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(6:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 28 for 4 yards (5-D.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 28(5:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 30 for 2 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 30(5:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 15-O.Cooley. 15-O.Cooley to MIS 36 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(5:21 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 36 for no gain (10-O.Pappoe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 36(4:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 36(4:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 43 for 7 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISS 43(4:31 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 57 yards from MIS 43 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(3:58 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 21 for 1 yard (94-Q.Bivens).
|
+78 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 21(3:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 22-H.Joiner. 22-H.Joiner to MIS 1 for 78 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AUBURN 1(3:24 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:41 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:34 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 20 for 20 yards (27-T.Dean).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(2:34 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 20 for no gain (94-T.Truesdell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 20(2:25 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 20(2:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to MIS 26 for 6 yards (13-J.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISS 26(1:54 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 46 yards from MIS 26 to the AUB 28 downed by 16-L.Knox.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(1:49 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 28(1:38 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings to AUB 34 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 34(1:33 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Schwartz.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 34(1:29 - 2nd) 90-A.Siposs punts 44 yards from AUB 34. 8-E.Moore to AUB 23 for 55 yards (53-C.Smith).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(1:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 14 for 9 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 14(1:06 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to AUB 4 for 10 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISS 4(1:01 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (13 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 4-N.Igbinoghene to AUB 46 for 46 yards (92-L.Logan).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 48 for 6 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 48(14:52 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 45 for 3 yards (99-C.Wiley).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 45(14:20 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 39 for 6 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(14:02 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 34 for 5 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 34(13:33 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 34(13:12 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 25 for 9 yards (28-J.Stanley).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(13:04 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 16 for 9 yards (38-A.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 16(12:37 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 16 for no gain (26-J.Julius).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 16(12:18 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 14 for 2 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 14(12:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to MIS 13 for 1 yard (26-J.Julius).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 13(11:31 - 3rd) 9-K.Martin to MIS 5 for 8 yards (5-J.Haynes22-T.Tisdale).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 5(11:03 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 1 for 4 yards (21-A.Finley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AUBURN 1(10:27 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:14 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(10:09 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 25 for no gain (29-D.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 25(10:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Brown9-J.Sherwood).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISS 27(9:46 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 27(9:21 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 46 yards from MIS 27 to AUB 27 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (13 plays, 53 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(9:16 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 29 for 2 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 29(9:09 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Cannella.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 29(8:35 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 32 for 3 yards (28-J.Stanley).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 32(8:28 - 3rd) Penalty on MIS 97-Q.Sheppard Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AUB 32. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(8:18 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 19-M.Hill. 19-M.Hill to AUB 50 for 3 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 50(8:11 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 44 for 6 yards (38-A.Robinson28-J.Stanley).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 44(7:35 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 39 for 5 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(7:10 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to MIS 38 for 1 yard (91-H.Northern).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 38(6:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIS 30 for 8 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 30(6:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to MIS 24 for 6 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(5:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 24(5:11 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 24(5:05 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to MIS 20 for 4 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 20(5:02 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(4:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 34 for 9 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 34(4:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 39 for 5 yards (8-C.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(3:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 2 yards (91-N.Coe).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 41(3:29 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 43 for 16 yards (15-J.Peters).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(3:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 46 for -3 yards (15-J.Peters).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MISS 46(2:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Battle.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MISS 46(2:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 46 for no gain (5-D.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MISS 46(2:13 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 43 yards from AUB 46 to the AUB 3 downed by 15-M.Hartsfield.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 56 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 3(1:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 9 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 9(1:28 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 14 for 5 yards (38-A.Robinson).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 14(0:57 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 42-J.Wilson. 42-J.Wilson to AUB 45 for 31 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(0:29 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 47 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 47(15:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to MIS 48 for 5 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 48(14:21 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to MIS 42 for 6 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(14:03 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to MIS 40 for 2 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 40(13:36 - 4th) 9-K.Martin to MIS 38 for 2 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 38(12:58 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at MIS 41 for -3 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 41(12:10 - 4th) 90-A.Siposs punts 32 yards from MIS 41 to MIS 9 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (15 plays, 76 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 9(11:27 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 9 for no gain (5-D.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISS 9(11:20 - 4th) Penalty on AUB 5-D.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIS 9.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(11:20 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 27 for 3 yards (5-D.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 27(11:20 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 28 for 1 yard (6-C.Tutt).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 28(10:59 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to AUB 47 for 25 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(10:34 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to AUB 49 for -2 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 49(10:19 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to AUB 40 for 9 yards (15-J.Peters).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 40(9:55 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 41 for -1 yard (91-N.Coe33-K.Britt).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - MISS 41(9:30 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 33 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(9:10 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 29 for 4 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 29(8:16 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to AUB 27 for 2 yards (24-D.Thomas). Penalty on AUB 24-D.Thomas Horse Collar 14 yards enforced at AUB 27.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 13(7:37 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Knight.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 13(7:14 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to AUB 7 for 6 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 7(7:11 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 5 for 2 yards (8-C.Miller94-T.Truesdell).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 5(6:38 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to AUB 1 for 4 yards (24-D.Thomas13-J.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MISS 1(6:02 - 4th) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:50 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 44 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:45 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to AUB 25 fair catch by 47-J.Shenker.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(5:45 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to AUB 27 for 2 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(5:45 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Schwartz.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 27(5:17 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 38 for 11 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(5:09 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to AUB 40 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 40(5:02 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to MIS 49 for 11 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(4:13 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to MIS 48 for 1 yard (95-B.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 48(3:29 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to MIS 49 for -1 yard (20-K.Smith99-C.Wiley).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 49(3:25 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to MIS 38 for 11 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(3:20 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to MIS 36 for 2 yards (99-C.Wiley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 36(2:49 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to MIS 32 for 4 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 32(2:12 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to MIS 31 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 31(2:06 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MISS
Rebels
- End of Game (7 plays, 56 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(1:20 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to AUB 36 for 33 yards (9-J.Sherwood). Team penalty on MIS Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 31. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 20 - MISS 21(1:14 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 38 for 17 yards (13-J.Davis).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 38(1:02 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to AUB 42 for 20 yards (10-O.Pappoe24-D.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(0:56 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight to AUB 38 for 4 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 38(0:42 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight to AUB 35 for 3 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISS 35(0:28 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Int
|
4 & 3 - MISS 35(0:23 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-C.Tutt at AUB 30. 6-C.Tutt to MIS 13 for 57 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|4
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|12-21
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|266
|504
|Total Plays
|69
|90
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|167
|Rush Attempts
|42
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|99
|337
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|30-44
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|3-44
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.6
|3-38.0
|Return Yards
|123
|104
|Punts - Returns
|1-55
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-68
|1-46
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-57
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|99
|PASS YDS
|337
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|504
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|11/21
|86
|0
|1
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|3/6
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|17
|92
|1
|20
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|14
|44
|0
|14
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|6
|20
|1
|10
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|2
|33
|0
|25
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|4
|16
|0
|11
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
T. Knight 4 WR
|T. Knight
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Battle 6 WR
|M. Battle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Henry 1 LB
|L. Henry
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 10 LB
|Ja. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DE
|T. Tisdale
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 38 DE
|A. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 99 LB
|C. Wiley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DL
|B. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DL
|J. Coatney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 28 DB
|J. Stanley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 31 DB
|Ja. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 24 DB
|D. Prince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
|Q. Sheppard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|8
|42.6
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|3
|22.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|55.0
|55
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|30/44
|340
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|24
|93
|1
|9
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|7
|33
|0
|10
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|8
|20
|1
|19
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Joiner 22 RB
|H. Joiner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|9
|89
|0
|50
|
H. Joiner 22 RB
|H. Joiner
|1
|78
|0
|78
|
J. Wilson 42 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|47
|0
|31
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|6
|46
|0
|11
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|5
|44
|0
|15
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|3
|11
|0
|15
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Hill 19 WR
|M. Hill
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Cannella 80 WR
|S. Cannella
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Brown 5 DT
|D. Brown
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 10 LB
|O. Pappoe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 LB
|N. Coe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 35 LB
|Z. McClain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller Jr. 8 DT
|C. Miller Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 55 LB
|T. Moultry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Handy 96 DL
|J. Handy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/5
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|38.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|46.0
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
