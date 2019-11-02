|
|
|TROY
|CSTCAR
Marable's late score gives Coastal Carolina 1st league win
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) CJ Marable crashed into the end zone in the final seconds of the game, then skirted around the left side for the 2-point conversion to give Coastal Carolina a 36-35 win over Troy on Saturday afternoon.
The Chanticleers fell short on the initial conversion try but Troy was called for pass interference in the end zone. Marable, who scored from the 3 for the touchdown, walked into the end zone on the next play for the victory.
The Trojans still had 30 seconds remaining but were thwarted on a pass-and-lateral play that fell far short.
It was the first Sun Belt Conference win this year for Coastal Carolina (4-4, 1-3).
Troy's Kaylon Geiger went up high over the defender to pull down a 23-yard scoring strike in the end zone for a 35-28 lead with 8:34 remaining in the final quarter. The teams traded punts before the Chanticleers mounted their 11-play, 71-yard winning drive.
Bryce Carpenter threw for 285 yards and one score and Marable finished with 52 yards on 14 carries. Jaivon Heiligh caught 12 passes for 107 yards.
Kaleb Barker threw for 385 yards for Troy (3-5, 1-3) with Geiger hauling in 12 for 145 yards.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 14 for 13 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 14(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 23 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 23(14:55 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 29 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(14:29 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 33 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 33(14:08 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 40 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(13:42 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 44 for 4 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 44(13:30 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to CC 43 for 13 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(13:00 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to CC 29 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(13:00 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to CC 26 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 26(12:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles runs ob at CC 15 for 11 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(11:57 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to CC 4 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TROY 4(11:42 - 1st) 7-K.Barker runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:28 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:23 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 27-J.Williams. 27-J.Williams to TRY 29 for 46 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(11:23 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to TRY 24 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 24(11:23 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TRY 24 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 24(10:33 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to TRY 19 for 5 yards. Penalty on CC 72-A.Loper Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 24. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 34(9:55 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to TRY 19 for 15 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(9:24 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to TRY 16 for 3 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 16(8:55 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:11 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (4 plays, 78 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 57 yards from CC 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 22 for 14 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(8:03 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 31 for 9 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 31(7:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to CC 39 for 30 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(7:35 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to CC 1 for 38 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TROY 1(7:24 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:10 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:04 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 57 yards from TRY 35 out of bounds at the CC 8.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(7:04 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 37 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 37(7:04 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 6 yards.
|
+55 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 43(6:29 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston pushed ob at TRY 2 for 55 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(6:08 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:30 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:24 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(5:24 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(5:24 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 41 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 41(5:08 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 41(4:31 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to CC 47 for 12 yards.
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(4:22 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:55 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:46 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at CC 21 for -4 yards (48-M.Webb).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 21(3:46 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 23 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 23(3:08 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CSTCAR 23(2:40 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 45 yards from CC 23. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 35 FUMBLES. 19-W.Stewart to TRY 35 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(2:30 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to TRY 32 for 3 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 32(2:17 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 35 for -3 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(1:43 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TRY 23 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(1:04 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to TRY 20 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 20(0:22 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 18 FUMBLES (2-C.Martial). 49-A.Showers to TRY 18 for no gain.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 24 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 24(14:53 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain pushed ob at TRY 34 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 34(14:36 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 37 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 37(14:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 48 for 11 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(13:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 40 for -8 yards (52-C.Brewer4-C.Evans).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 18 - TROY 40(12:51 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to CC 46 for 14 yards. Penalty on TRY 65-D.Bradshaw Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 40. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 23 - TROY 35(12:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to CC 42 for 23 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(12:02 - 2nd) 33-T.Woolfolk to CC 38 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 38(11:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TROY 38(11:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at CC 44 for -6 yards (9-T.Jackson41-M.Olufemi).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TROY 44(11:08 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 44 yards from CC 44 to CC End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CC 20.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:20 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 32 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(10:10 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(9:40 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 33 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 33(9:06 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 38 yards from CC 33. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 30 for 1 yard.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(8:19 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 34 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 34(8:04 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 24-T.Gibson. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 39 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TROY 39(7:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to TRY 39 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - TROY 39(7:25 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 43 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(7:02 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 43(6:41 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 49 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TROY 49(6:34 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TROY 49(5:53 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from TRY 49 to CC 13 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (16 plays, 79 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(5:45 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(5:36 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Penalty on TRY 19-D.Pettus Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(5:30 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 30 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 30(5:23 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 34 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 34(4:52 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 3-T.Holmes. 3-T.Holmes to CC 38 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(4:15 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(3:44 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 47 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 47(3:36 - 2nd) 23-R.White to CC 49 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(2:54 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 27-J.Williams. 27-J.Williams to TRY 40 for 11 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(2:17 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 29 for 11 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(1:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to TRY 30 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 30(1:43 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 30(1:37 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 14 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(1:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(1:26 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 3-T.Holmes. 3-T.Holmes to TRY 8 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 8(1:21 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 8 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 8(0:48 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Halftime (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 22 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(0:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TROY 22(0:31 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 79-A.Stidham False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 22. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - TROY 17(0:27 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 34 for 17 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 34(0:27 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 25 for -9 yards (52-C.Brewer).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (15 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(14:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 36 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(14:50 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 39 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39(14:15 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 5-J.Anderson. 5-J.Anderson to CC 45 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 45(13:37 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(12:59 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(12:31 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 44 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 44(11:48 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to TRY 41 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(11:19 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(10:41 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 35 for 6 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 35(10:34 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 22 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(9:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 20 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 20(9:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TRY 18 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 18(8:37 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Miller.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 18(7:52 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(7:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 34 for 9 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 34(7:41 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 46 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(7:13 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 47 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TROY 47(6:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TROY 47(6:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TROY 47(6:22 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 45 yards from TRY 47 to CC 8 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (8 plays, 92 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 8(6:16 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 11 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 11(6:06 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 19 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(5:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 22 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 22(4:55 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 30 for 8 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(4:17 - 3rd) 23-R.White to TRY 48 for 22 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(3:52 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 46 for 2 yards. Penalty on TRY 94-T.Sailo Illegal formation 3 yards enforced at TRY 46.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 43(3:38 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 3 for 40 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(3:10 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:28 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 21 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(2:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 21 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 21(2:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 26 for 5 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 26(1:39 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 47 for 21 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(1:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 35 for 18 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(1:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 19 for 16 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 19(0:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:28 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:23 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 50 yards from TRY 35. 19-K.Tyler pushed ob at CC 24 for 9 yards. Penalty on CC 3-T.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 24.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(0:23 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(0:15 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 22 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 22(0:10 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 23 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 23(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at CC 23. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 18(14:39 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 34 yards from CC 18 Downed at the TRY 48.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(14:19 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 47 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TROY 47(14:07 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 49 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TROY 49(13:34 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to CC 38 for 11 yards. Penalty on TRY 1-K.Geiger Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 49. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 22 - TROY 36(13:13 - 4th) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 39 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - TROY 39(12:48 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter punts 40 yards from TRY 39 to CC 21 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(12:19 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 21 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(12:09 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 27 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 27(11:37 - 4th) Penalty on CC 51-S.Thompson False start 5 yards enforced at CC 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 22(10:53 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 22(10:34 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 35 yards from CC 22 to TRY 43 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(10:27 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 49 for 6 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 49(10:18 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to CC 33 for 18 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(9:48 - 4th) 7-K.Barker sacked at CC 36 for -3 yards (6-S.Johnson41-M.Olufemi).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - TROY 36(9:34 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to CC 28 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TROY 28(9:06 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Team penalty on CC 12 players 5 yards enforced at CC 28. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(8:47 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:40 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:34 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 49 yards from TRY 35. 27-J.Williams to CC 29 for 13 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(8:34 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 35 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 35(8:29 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to CC 36 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 36(7:59 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 5-J.Anderson. 5-J.Anderson to CC 39 for 3 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(7:20 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to TRY 45 for 16 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(6:46 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 35 for 10 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(6:16 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 5-W.Choloh Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TRY 35. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(6:04 - 4th) 19-K.Tyler to TRY 23 for -3 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 23(5:48 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 26 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 26(5:20 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at TRY 44 for -18 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 34 - CSTCAR 44(4:38 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 34 yards from TRY 44 to TRY 10 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 10(4:00 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 11 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TROY 11(3:42 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on CC 13-C.Kryst Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 11. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(3:36 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 30 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 30(3:00 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 33 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 33(2:41 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 34 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TROY 34(2:33 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter punts 50 yards from TRY 34. 19-K.Tyler to CC 29 for 13 yards.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (12 plays, 71 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(2:29 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 34 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 34(2:15 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 40 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(2:03 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 5-W.Choloh Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 40. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 45(1:58 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(1:58 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 43 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(1:52 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 34 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(1:42 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(1:18 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 27 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(1:12 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(1:07 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 9 for 18 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(1:02 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to TRY 3 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(0:57 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(0:35 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on TRY 10-W.Sunderland Pass interference 1 yards enforced at TRY 2. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|(0:30 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
TROY
Trojans
- End of Game (5 plays, 23 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:30 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 24 for 19 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 24(0:30 - 4th) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 25 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TROY 25(0:26 - 4th) 7-K.Barker spikes the ball at TRY 25 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - TROY 25(0:11 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(0:11 - 4th) 7-K.Barker spikes the ball at TRY 37 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 37(0:02 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 47 for 10 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|18
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|12-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|483
|472
|Total Plays
|67
|84
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|191
|Rush Attempts
|32
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|368
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|26-35
|32-45
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-69
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.4
|5-37.2
|Return Yards
|92
|35
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-88
|2-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|368
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|191
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|26/35
|385
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|14
|83
|0
|17
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|3
|12
|1
|11
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|4
|12
|0
|4
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|11
|8
|1
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|12
|145
|1
|23
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|4
|89
|2
|47
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|2
|46
|0
|38
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
S. Letton 17 TE
|S. Letton
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
B. Clark 23 WR
|B. Clark
|1
|24
|0
|23
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|1
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Webb 48 DT
|M. Webb
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|5
|43.4
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|3
|16.0
|21
|0
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|2
|20.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|32/45
|285
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|7
|72
|2
|55
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|14
|52
|1
|12
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|15
|46
|0
|40
|
R. White 23 RB
|R. White
|2
|24
|0
|22
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|12
|107
|0
|18
|
J. Williams 27 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|57
|0
|46
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|6
|49
|1
|16
|
J. Miller 84 WR
|J. Miller
|3
|36
|0
|16
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Holmes 3 WR
|T. Holmes
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Anderson 5 WR
|J. Anderson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Ci. Evans 4 LB
|Ci. Evans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 6 NT
|S. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ch. Evans 45 LB
|Ch. Evans
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ci. Evans 4 LB
|Ci. Evans
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|2/2
|36
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Prosser 37 K
|M. Prosser
|5
|37.2
|1
|45
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Williams 27 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
