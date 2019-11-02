Drive Chart
TROY
CSTCAR

No Text

Marable's late score gives Coastal Carolina 1st league win

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) CJ Marable crashed into the end zone in the final seconds of the game, then skirted around the left side for the 2-point conversion to give Coastal Carolina a 36-35 win over Troy on Saturday afternoon.

The Chanticleers fell short on the initial conversion try but Troy was called for pass interference in the end zone. Marable, who scored from the 3 for the touchdown, walked into the end zone on the next play for the victory.

The Trojans still had 30 seconds remaining but were thwarted on a pass-and-lateral play that fell far short.

It was the first Sun Belt Conference win this year for Coastal Carolina (4-4, 1-3).

Troy's Kaylon Geiger went up high over the defender to pull down a 23-yard scoring strike in the end zone for a 35-28 lead with 8:34 remaining in the final quarter. The teams traded punts before the Chanticleers mounted their 11-play, 71-yard winning drive.

Bryce Carpenter threw for 285 yards and one score and Marable finished with 52 yards on 14 carries. Jaivon Heiligh caught 12 passes for 107 yards.

Kaleb Barker threw for 385 yards for Troy (3-5, 1-3) with Geiger hauling in 12 for 145 yards.

TROY Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 14 for 13 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 23 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 23
(14:55 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 29 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(14:29 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 33 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 33
(14:08 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 40 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(13:42 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 44 for 4 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 44
(13:30 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to CC 43 for 13 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(13:00 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to CC 29 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(13:00 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to CC 26 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 26
(12:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles runs ob at CC 15 for 11 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(11:57 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to CC 4 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - TROY 4
(11:42 - 1st) 7-K.Barker runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:28 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:23 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(11:23 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 27-J.Williams. 27-J.Williams to TRY 29 for 46 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(11:23 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to TRY 24 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 24
(11:23 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TRY 24 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 24
(10:33 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to TRY 19 for 5 yards. Penalty on CC 72-A.Loper Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 24. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 34
(9:55 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to TRY 19 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(9:24 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to TRY 16 for 3 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 16
(8:55 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:11 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (4 plays, 78 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:03 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 57 yards from CC 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 22 for 14 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(8:03 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 31 for 9 yards.
+30 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 31
(7:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to CC 39 for 30 yards.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(7:35 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to CC 1 for 38 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TROY 1
(7:24 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:10 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:04 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 57 yards from TRY 35 out of bounds at the CC 8.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(7:04 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 37 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 37
(7:04 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 6 yards.
+55 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 43
(6:29 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston pushed ob at TRY 2 for 55 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - CSTCAR 2
(6:08 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:30 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:24 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(5:24 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(5:24 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 41 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 41
(5:08 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 41
(4:31 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to CC 47 for 12 yards.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(4:22 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:55 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Fumble (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:46 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(3:46 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at CC 21 for -4 yards (48-M.Webb).
+2 YD
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 21
(3:46 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 23 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 23
(3:08 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
Punt
4 & 12 - CSTCAR 23
(2:40 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 45 yards from CC 23. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 35 FUMBLES. 19-W.Stewart to TRY 35 for no gain.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Fumble (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(2:30 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to TRY 32 for 3 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 32
(2:17 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 35 for -3 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(1:43 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TRY 23 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23
(1:04 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to TRY 20 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 20
(0:22 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 18 FUMBLES (2-C.Martial). 49-A.Showers to TRY 18 for no gain.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 24 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 24
(14:53 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain pushed ob at TRY 34 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34
(14:36 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 37 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 37
(14:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 48 for 11 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(13:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 40 for -8 yards (52-C.Brewer4-C.Evans).
Penalty
2 & 18 - TROY 40
(12:51 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to CC 46 for 14 yards. Penalty on TRY 65-D.Bradshaw Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 40. No Play.
+23 YD
2 & 23 - TROY 35
(12:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to CC 42 for 23 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(12:02 - 2nd) 33-T.Woolfolk to CC 38 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 38
(11:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 38
(11:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at CC 44 for -6 yards (9-T.Jackson41-M.Olufemi).
Punt
4 & 12 - TROY 44
(11:08 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 44 yards from CC 44 to CC End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CC 20.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(10:20 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 32 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(10:10 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(9:40 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 33 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 33
(9:06 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 38 yards from CC 33. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 30 for 1 yard.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(8:19 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 34 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 34
(8:04 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 24-T.Gibson. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 39 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TROY 39
(7:43 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to TRY 39 for no gain.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 39
(7:25 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 43 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(7:02 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 43
(6:41 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 49 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TROY 49
(6:34 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
Punt
4 & 4 - TROY 49
(5:53 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from TRY 49 to CC 13 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- FG (16 plays, 79 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13
(5:45 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
Penalty
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 13
(5:36 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Penalty on TRY 19-D.Pettus Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 13. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28
(5:30 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 30 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 30
(5:23 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 34 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 34
(4:52 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 3-T.Holmes. 3-T.Holmes to CC 38 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(4:15 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(3:44 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 47 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 47
(3:36 - 2nd) 23-R.White to CC 49 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(2:54 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 27-J.Williams. 27-J.Williams to TRY 40 for 11 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(2:17 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 29 for 11 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(1:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to TRY 30 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 30
(1:43 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 30
(1:37 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 14 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14
(1:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 14
(1:26 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 3-T.Holmes. 3-T.Holmes to TRY 8 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 8
(1:21 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 8 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 8
(0:48 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans
- Halftime (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:43 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 22 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(0:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TROY 22
(0:31 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 79-A.Stidham False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 22. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 15 - TROY 17
(0:27 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 34 for 17 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 34
(0:27 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 25 for -9 yards (52-C.Brewer).

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- FG (15 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:21 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(14:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 36 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(14:50 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 39 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39
(14:15 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 5-J.Anderson. 5-J.Anderson to CC 45 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 45
(13:37 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(12:59 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for no gain.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(12:31 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 44 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 44
(11:48 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to TRY 41 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(10:41 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 35 for 6 yards.
+13 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 35
(10:34 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 22 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22
(9:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 20 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 20
(9:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TRY 18 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 18
(8:37 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Miller.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 18
(7:52 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:47 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(7:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 34 for 9 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 34
(7:41 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 46 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(7:13 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 47 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 47
(6:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 47
(6:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 47
(6:22 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 45 yards from TRY 47 to CC 8 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (8 plays, 92 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 8
(6:16 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 11 for 3 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 11
(6:06 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 19 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(5:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 22 for 3 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 22
(4:55 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 30 for 8 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(4:17 - 3rd) 23-R.White to TRY 48 for 22 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(3:52 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 46 for 2 yards. Penalty on TRY 94-T.Sailo Illegal formation 3 yards enforced at TRY 46.
+40 YD
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 43
(3:38 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 3 for 40 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3
(3:10 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:28 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 21 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 21
(2:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 21 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 21
(2:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 26 for 5 yards.
+21 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 26
(1:39 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 47 for 21 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(1:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 35 for 18 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(1:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 19 for 16 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 19
(0:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:28 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:23 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 50 yards from TRY 35. 19-K.Tyler pushed ob at CC 24 for 9 yards. Penalty on CC 3-T.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14
(0:23 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 14
(0:15 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 22 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 22
(0:10 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 23 for 1 yard.
Penalty
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 23
(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at CC 23. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 18
(14:39 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 34 yards from CC 18 Downed at the TRY 48.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(14:19 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 47 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 47
(14:07 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to CC 49 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 7 - TROY 49
(13:34 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to CC 38 for 11 yards. Penalty on TRY 1-K.Geiger Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 49. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 22 - TROY 36
(13:13 - 4th) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 39 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 19 - TROY 39
(12:48 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter punts 40 yards from TRY 39 to CC 21 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21
(12:19 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 21 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 21
(12:09 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 27 for 6 yards.
Penalty
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 27
(11:37 - 4th) Penalty on CC 51-S.Thompson False start 5 yards enforced at CC 27. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 22
(10:53 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
Punt
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 22
(10:34 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 35 yards from CC 22 to TRY 43 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(10:27 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 49 for 6 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 49
(10:18 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to CC 33 for 18 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(9:48 - 4th) 7-K.Barker sacked at CC 36 for -3 yards (6-S.Johnson41-M.Olufemi).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - TROY 36
(9:34 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to CC 28 for 8 yards.
Penalty
3 & 5 - TROY 28
(9:06 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Team penalty on CC 12 players 5 yards enforced at CC 28. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(8:47 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:40 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:34 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 49 yards from TRY 35. 27-J.Williams to CC 29 for 13 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(8:34 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 35 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 35
(8:29 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to CC 36 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 36
(7:59 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 5-J.Anderson. 5-J.Anderson to CC 39 for 3 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(7:20 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to TRY 45 for 16 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45
(6:46 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 35 for 10 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(6:16 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 5-W.Choloh Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TRY 35. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20
(6:04 - 4th) 19-K.Tyler to TRY 23 for -3 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 23
(5:48 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to TRY 26 for -3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 26
(5:20 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at TRY 44 for -18 yards.
Punt
4 & 34 - CSTCAR 44
(4:38 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 34 yards from TRY 44 to TRY 10 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(4:00 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 11 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 9 - TROY 11
(3:42 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on CC 13-C.Kryst Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 11. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(3:36 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 30 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 30
(3:00 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 33 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 33
(2:41 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 34 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 34
(2:33 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter punts 50 yards from TRY 34. 19-K.Tyler to CC 29 for 13 yards.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (12 plays, 71 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(2:29 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 34 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 34
(2:15 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 40 for 6 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(2:03 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 5-W.Choloh Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 40. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 45
(1:58 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 4 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 49
(1:58 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 43 for 8 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(1:52 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY 34 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 34
(1:42 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34
(1:18 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY 27 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27
(1:12 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 27
(1:07 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TRY 9 for 18 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9
(1:02 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to TRY 3 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3
(0:57 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(0:35 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on TRY 10-W.Sunderland Pass interference 1 yards enforced at TRY 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(0:30 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TRY End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.

TROY Trojans
- End of Game (5 plays, 23 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:30 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 24 for 19 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(0:30 - 4th) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 25 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 25
(0:26 - 4th) 7-K.Barker spikes the ball at TRY 25 for no gain.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 25
(0:11 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(0:11 - 4th) 7-K.Barker spikes the ball at TRY 37 for no gain.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 37
(0:02 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 47 for 10 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:30
1-C.Marable to TRY End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
36
Touchdown 0:35
1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
35
34
Point After TD 8:34
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Touchdown 8:40
7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:23
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 0:28
7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
02:00
pos
27
28
Two Point Conversion 2:28
12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TRY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 2:50
28-J.Hairston runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
89
yds
03:26
pos
21
26
Field Goal 7:47
29-M.Biscardi 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:43
29-M.Biscardi 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:46
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 3:55
7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
14
Point After TD 5:24
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 5:30
28-J.Hairston runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
13
Point After TD 7:04
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 7:10
5-J.Daughtry-Frye runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
7
Point After TD 8:03
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:11
12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
03:12
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:23
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:28
7-K.Barker runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 27
Rushing 7 10
Passing 18 15
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-9 12-19
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 483 472
Total Plays 67 84
Avg Gain 7.2 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 115 191
Rush Attempts 32 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.9
Net Yards Passing 368 281
Comp. - Att. 26-35 32-45
Yards Per Pass 10.5 6.2
Penalties - Yards 9-69 6-50
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-43.4 5-37.2
Return Yards 92 35
Punts - Returns 2-4 1-13
Kickoffs - Returns 5-88 2-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Trojans 3-5 2107735
Chanticleers 4-4 14311836
CSTCAR 1, O/U 60
Brooks Stadium Conway, South Carolina
 368 PASS YDS 281
115 RUSH YDS 191
483 TOTAL YDS 472
Trojans
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 385 3 0 195.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 385 3 0 195.0
K. Barker 26/35 385 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 83 0
D. Billingsley 14 83 0 17
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
J. Daughtry-Frye 3 12 1 11
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
T. Woolfolk 4 12 0 4
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 8 1
K. Barker 11 8 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 145 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 145 1
K. Geiger 12 145 1 23
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 89 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 89 2
R. Todd 4 89 2 47
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
L. Whittemore 2 46 0 38
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
K. McClain 3 31 0 12
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
S. Letton 1 30 0 30
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
B. Clark 1 24 0 23
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 1 8 0 8
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Billingsley 1 7 0 6
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Gibson 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Martial 2-0 1.0 0
M. Webb 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Webb 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
T. Sumpter 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 2
T. Sumpter 5 43.4 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 21 0
R. Todd 3 16.0 21 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 21 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 2 20.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
L. Whittemore 1 1.0 1 0
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
K. Geiger 1 3.0 3 0
Chanticleers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 285 1 0 131.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 285 1 0 131.6
B. Carpenter 32/45 285 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 72 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 72 2
J. Hairston 7 72 2 55
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 1
C. Marable 14 52 1 12
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 46 0
B. Carpenter 15 46 0 40
R. White 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
R. White 2 24 0 22
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Tyler 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 107 0
J. Heiligh 12 107 0 18
J. Williams 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 0
J. Williams 2 57 0 46
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 1
I. Likely 6 49 1 16
J. Miller 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Miller 3 36 0 16
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
C. Marable 4 11 0 6
T. Holmes 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Holmes 2 10 0 6
J. Anderson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Anderson 2 9 0 6
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Tyler 1 6 0 6
Ci. Evans 4 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ci. Evans 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brewer 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
C. Brewer 1-1 1.5 0
M. Olufemi 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
M. Olufemi 0-2 1.0 0
S. Johnson 6 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Johnson 0-1 0.5 0
Ch. Evans 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Ch. Evans 0-1 0.5 0
T. Jackson 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Jackson 0-1 0.5 0
Ci. Evans 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Ci. Evans 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
M. Biscardi 2/2 36 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Prosser 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.2 1
M. Prosser 5 37.2 1 45
C. Ouverson 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
C. Ouverson 1 34.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
K. Tyler 1 9.0 9 0
J. Williams 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
J. Williams 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
K. Tyler 1 13.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 14 3:32 11 86 TD
8:03 TROY 22 0:53 4 78 TD
5:24 TROY 25 1:29 5 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 18 3:52 10 38 Punt
8:19 TROY 30 2:26 7 19 Punt
0:43 TROY 22 0:16 4 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:47 TROY 25 1:25 5 22 Punt
2:28 TROY 21 2:00 6 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 TROY 48 1:31 4 -9 Punt
10:27 TROY 43 1:47 6 57 TD
4:00 TROY 10 1:27 5 24 Punt
0:30 TROY 24 0:28 5 23 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 CSTCAR 25 3:12 7 75 TD
7:04 CSTCAR 35 1:34 4 65 TD
3:46 CSTCAR 25 1:06 3 -2 Fumble
2:30 TROY 35 2:08 5 17 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 CSTCAR 25 1:14 3 8 Punt
5:45 CSTCAR 13 4:57 16 79 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 CSTCAR 25 0:00 15 57 FG
6:16 CSTCAR 8 3:26 8 92 TD
0:23 CSTCAR 14 0:13 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 CSTCAR 21 1:45 4 1 Punt
8:34 CSTCAR 29 3:56 9 27 Punt
2:29 CSTCAR 29 1:59 12 71 TD
