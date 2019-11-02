|
|
|MISSST
|ARK
Mississippi State snaps slide, rolls past Arkansas 54-24
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Both Arkansas and Mississippi State entered Saturday's game having underplayed to expectations. Both its head coaches have been suggested to have tenuous, at best, job security. It was supposed to gnashing and ugly, but close.
Only the ugly part came to fruition.
Mississippi State snapped a four-game losing streak, kept alive its chances for a .500 season and looked like a dangerous and elite SEC team. Arkansas looked out of gas, out to sea and out of hope, having been dealt a 54-24 demolition at the hands of its closest competition in the league standings.
A month ago, Joe Moorhead, who spent his whole college coaching career in the northeast, had been labeled a potential candidate for the head coaching job at Rutgers, were it to come open, thanks in part to a solid 3-1 start to the Mississippi State season. The Bulldogs then went the entire month of October without a win and Moorhead's proverbial seat began to warm. Arkansas was just the sort of cure-all such a team needed, even if the coach demurred on the significance of the win.
''I guess in a certain respect it is,'' he said. ''This conference, Division I football in general, wins are so hard to come by. I guess in a general sense it is, but also just happy that our kids have been able to maintain a singleness in purpose.''
The purpose was emphatically displayed Saturday. Mississippi State (4-5, 2-4) ran for more yards on the ground in the first half, 312, than it had in any individual game to that point. Kylin Hill, who finished with a career-high 234 yards rushing, had 198 of those in the first half-hour on just 13 carries, including three for touchdowns. Tommy Stevens, making his first start in three weeks, ran for another 60 and chipped in a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first half. Mississippi State led by four touchdowns, 38-10, at halftime.
Moorhead had challenged Hill, the SEC's leading rusher, to do more the last two weeks. Before last week's game against Texas A&M, he had run for just 92 on 43 carries in the previous three games. His 150 yards versus the Aggies was just a warm-up.
''He had been pushing me,'' Hill said. ''My last couple performances, that wasn't me. I was doing too much dancing in the backfield. I can do it, but that's not my kind of style. I had to get back to being more aggressive.''
The boos from the home crowd grew in regularity and force as the second quarter progressed. Arkansas starting quarterback Ben Hicks didn't complete his first pass until the second quarter, drawing a sarcastically loud roar of approval. Ten minutes later, after an interception returned for a touchdown, he was pulled for third-stringer John Stephen Jones. It was the fifth time coach Chad Morris has used multiple quarterbacks for something more than end-of-game play this season.
''The inconsistencies at the quarterback position have not benefited us,'' Morris said. ''We'll get back in here tomorrow and go through that.''
Rakeem Boyd was the best Arkansas player when the game mattered. He entered as the fourth leading rusher in the SEC and finished with 114 yards on 11 carries. His 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter pulled Arkansas within 10 points, 17-7, before Mississippi State scored the next four touchdowns.
With the outcome decided, Morris made another quarterback change, one that excited the few thousand who stayed. Four-star recruit K.J. Jefferson made his first appearance of the season on the first drive of the fourth quarter.
The projected heir apparent at the position ran for 21 yards on his first play from scrimmage, threw a 32-yard strike to Treylon Burks on his next play and capped the four-play drive with a 5-yard rushing touchdown immediately after.
''We kept it as simple as possible with him,'' Morris said. ''I thought he did a really good job. Pretty impressive for your first drive.''
Mississippi State needed just three plays, all runs, in response with its own score. Nick Gibson carried all three times and finished with 129 yards on the ground himself. In all, the 460 yards rushing the Bulldogs levied against Arkansas was the most they've ever had in an SEC game. Their 640 yards of total offense was the best ever in an SEC game, as well.
Hill, able to relax with the losing streak snapped and a grand performance behind him, was understated with a laugh afterward.
''I just found out my amount of rushing yards,'' he said, smiling. ''I did pretty good.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: Moorhead may have staved off the hot seat for a week, anyway. Mississippi State needs two wins in its final three games, including the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss, to make the Bulldogs .500 and likely bowl bound.
Arkansas: Morris' name only gets bandied about with further speculation. He has yet to win an SEC game in his two seasons and ticket sales are slowing with him at the helm.
INTEREST DWINDLING
The announced attendance at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday was 52,256. It's the lowest attendance at an Arkansas game in Fayetteville since the stadium expanded in 2001. The previous low was 52,683 in October of that season against Weber State, a game that was made-up because of the events of September 11.
SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY
Arkansas' Cheyenne O'Grady did not play Saturday and after the game, Morris said his potential first-team All-SEC tight end was suspended. The team leader in catches (33), receiving yards (372) and touchdowns (3) posted an ominous tweet Friday night suggesting his time with the team was done. After the game, Morris said it was a suspension, but declined giving a reason or how much time O'Grady would miss. Entering Saturday, O'Grady led all SEC tight ends in receptions per game and yards per game.
A LONG TIME COMING
Arkansas' loss Saturday means the Razorbacks will have gone more than three calendar years without an SEC win at home. Morris has never won a conference game and the last home league victory by his predecessor Bret Bielema was against Florida on November 5, 2016. The last time Arkansas won a conference game anywhere was more than two calendar years ago, at Ole Miss on October 28, 2017.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs won't have quite as easy a time in two weeks. Alabama visits Starkville on November 16 as Mississippi State comes off a bye week.
Arkansas: A familiar face returns to Fayetteville next week when Western Kentucky, led by former Arkansas starting quarterback Ty Storey, returns to his home state.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 18 for 18 yards (37-B.Young).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 70-T.Champion False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 18. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 13(14:53 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 14 for 1 yard (9-G.Brooks11-M.Soli).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISSST 14(14:53 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 29 for 15 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(14:24 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 35 for 6 yards (10-B.Pool7-J.Foucha).
|
+62 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 35(14:00 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to ARK 3 for 62 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - MISSST 3(13:35 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 4 for -1 yard (10-B.Pool8-D.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 4(12:55 - 1st) 8-K.Hill runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:16 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:11 - 1st) 37-T.Day kicks 47 yards from MSST 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 18 FUMBLES. 87-B.Kern to ARK 21 for 3 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 21(12:11 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 43 for 22 yards (11-J.Landrews40-E.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(11:46 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 46 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson10-L.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARK 46(11:27 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARK 46(11:15 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 46(11:08 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 54 yards from ARK 46 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(11:01 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 31 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(10:52 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 82-F.Green.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 31(10:30 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 37 for 6 yards (10-B.Pool7-J.Foucha).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 37(10:25 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 45 for 8 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(9:49 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 50 for 5 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 50(9:17 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to ARK 48 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris10-B.Pool).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 48(8:42 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 44 for 4 yards (8-D.Harris3-M.Agim). Penalty on ARK 86-J.Bell Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(8:02 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 43(7:38 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 38 for 5 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 38(7:31 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson to ARK 34 for 4 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(6:51 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to ARK 33 for 1 yard (8-D.Harris).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(6:08 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:40 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:31 - 1st) 37-T.Day kicks 54 yards from MSST 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 27 for 16 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 27(5:31 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 28 for 1 yard (6-W.Gay).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 28(5:24 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 29 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer6-W.Gay).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARK 29(4:56 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARK 29(4:15 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 47 yards from ARK 29 to MSST 24 fair catch by 9-M.Dear.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- FG (10 plays, 68 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(4:07 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 32 for 8 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 32(3:59 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 39 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool6-G.Richardson).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(3:32 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to ARK 44 for 17 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(3:02 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 36 for 8 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 36(2:36 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson to ARK 33 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool13-C.Clay).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(2:16 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 27 for 6 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 27(1:37 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to ARK 15 for 12 yards (7-J.Foucha86-J.Bell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(1:13 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson to ARK 12 for 3 yards (3-M.Agim7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 12(0:33 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 12(15:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 8 for 4 yards (52-T.Smith).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 8(14:54 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) 37-T.Day kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(14:04 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to ARK 25 FUMBLES. 16-T.Burks to ARK 25 for no gain (40-E.Thompson32-B.Cole).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(14:04 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to ARK 33 for 8 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARK 33(13:46 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARK 33(12:54 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 59 yards from ARK 33 Downed at the MSST 8.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(12:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 10 for 2 yards (3-M.Agim8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 10(12:37 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 10 for no gain (3-M.Agim).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 10(12:11 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 10(11:38 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 50 yards from MSST 10. 16-T.Burks to ARK 39 for -1 yard (4-J.Payton).
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (2 plays, 61 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(11:31 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to ARK 48 for 9 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+52 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 48(11:21 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:35 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(10:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 32 for 7 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 32(10:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to ARK 31 for 37 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(10:06 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber to ARK 4 for 27 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISSST 4(9:38 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to ARK 1 for 3 yards (8-D.Harris93-I.Nichols).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 1(9:13 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 2 for -1 yard (3-M.Agim18-J.Lindsey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 2(8:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:01 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:55 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 46 yards from MSST 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 20 for 1 yard (1-M.Emerson).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(7:55 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to ARK 43 for 23 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(7:45 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 47 for 4 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 47(7:26 - 2nd) 24-A.Spivey to ARK 45 for -2 yards (42-M.Spencer6-W.Gay).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARK 45(6:47 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARK 45(6:12 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 32 yards from ARK 45. 9-M.Dear to MSST 23 FUMBLES. 48-J.Silver to MSST 23 for no gain.
ARK
Razorbacks
- FG (4 plays, -75 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(6:05 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MSST 22 for 1 yard (54-F.Lovett).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - ARK 22(5:56 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods INTERCEPTED by 11-J.Landrews at MSST 2. 11-J.Landrews to MSST 2 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARK 22(5:16 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARK 22(5:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ARK 22(5:10 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 84 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:05 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 58 yards from ARK 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 16 for 9 yards (35-M.Berry31-G.Morgan).
|
+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(5:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to ARK 26 for 58 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(4:52 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to ARK 5 for 21 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 5(4:24 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to ARK 1 for 4 yards (3-M.Agim).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 1(4:02 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 1 for no gain (93-I.Nichols8-D.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 1(3:43 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) 37-T.Day kicks 56 yards from MSST 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 20 for 11 yards (30-S.Kilby-Lane7-M.Murphy).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(2:42 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 24 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARK 24(2:36 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - ARK 24(2:13 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-M.Murphy at ARK 32. 7-M.Murphy runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:08 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:59 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 47 yards from MSST 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 41 for 23 yards (48-S.Goodman28-L.Craft).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(1:59 - 2nd) 9-J.Jones complete to 14-C.Harrell. 14-C.Harrell to ARK 47 for 6 yards (13-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 47(1:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 47(1:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 47(1:41 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 36 yards from ARK 47 to MSST 17 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Halftime (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 17(1:37 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 18 for 1 yard (2-K.Curl).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 18(1:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 23 for 5 yards (27-H.Henry8-D.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 23(1:05 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 24 for 1 yard (52-T.Smith42-J.Marshall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 24(0:22 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 36 yards from MSST 24 to ARK 40 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(0:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 40(0:07 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 49 for 9 yards (40-E.Thompson6-W.Gay).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-T.Burks to ARK 32 for 7 yards (5-C.Rivers7-M.Murphy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 32(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to ARK 32 for no gain (3-C.Dantzler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 32(14:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 32(13:54 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 34 yards from ARK 32 to MSST 34 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (13 plays, 59 yards, 6:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(13:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 41 for 7 yards (9-G.Brooks7-J.Foucha).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 41(13:42 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 39 for -2 yards (3-M.Agim52-T.Smith).
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 39(13:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to ARK 19 for 42 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(12:38 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 7 for 12 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARK 7(11:59 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to ARK 3 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool8-D.Harris).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 3(11:27 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:41 - 3rd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- FG (13 plays, 47 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:33 - 3rd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 62 yards from MSST 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 41 for 38 yards (48-S.Goodman).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(10:33 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 40 for -1 yard (3-C.Dantzler10-L.Lewis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 40(10:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to MSST 50 for 10 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 50(9:52 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to MSST 44 for 6 yards (7-M.Murphy40-E.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(9:07 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 44(8:42 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to MSST 41 for 3 yards (42-M.Spencer52-K.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 41(8:37 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox. Penalty on MSST 3-C.Dantzler Pass interference 13 yards enforced at MSST 41. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(7:59 - 3rd) 16-T.Burks to MSST 24 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 24(7:52 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to MSST 21 for 3 yards (6-W.Gay).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 21(7:08 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to MSST 13 for 8 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(6:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to MSST 13 for no gain (40-E.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 13(6:08 - 3rd) 16-T.Burks to MSST 9 for 4 yards (7-M.Murphy3-C.Dantzler).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 9(5:37 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to MSST 11 for -2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 11(4:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:09 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:03 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 30 for 5 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 30(4:03 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 35 for 5 yards (56-Z.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(3:21 - 3rd) 12-I.Zuber to MSST 33 for -2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARK 33(2:44 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 40 for 7 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 40(2:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 48 for 8 yards (10-B.Pool4-J.McClellion).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(1:14 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 50 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 50(0:39 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARK 50(15:00 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to ARK 39 for 11 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(14:52 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to ARK 32 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool7-J.Foucha).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 32(14:24 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to ARK 27 for 5 yards (50-E.Gregory10-B.Pool).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 27(13:54 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to ARK 23 for 4 yards (28-A.Parker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARK 23(13:24 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens to ARK 22 for 1 yard. Penalty on MSST 7-T.Stevens Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at ARK 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARK 28(12:32 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Payton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ARK 28(11:54 - 4th) 47-J.Christmann 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:46 - 4th) 48-S.Goodman kicks 60 yards from MSST 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 25 for 20 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:40 - 4th) 13-K.Jefferson to ARK 46 for 21 yards (58-K.Jones).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(11:32 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MSST 37 for 17 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(10:57 - 4th) 13-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MSST 5 for 32 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 5(10:24 - 4th) 13-K.Jefferson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:53 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:47 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 40 yards from ARK 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:47 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to ARK 47 for 28 yards (37-B.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(9:47 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to ARK 47 for no gain (50-E.Gregory93-I.Nichols).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 47(9:17 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(8:34 - 4th) 27-K.Schexnayder to ARK 2 for no gain.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- End of Game (11 plays, 49 yards, 6:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) 48-S.Goodman kicks 56 yards from MSST 35. 16-T.Burks to MSST 49 for 42 yards (48-S.Goodman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(8:22 - 4th) Team penalty on ARK 12 players 5 yards enforced at MSST 49. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 46(8:12 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to MSST 49 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(8:12 - 4th) 13-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 24-A.Spivey.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 49(7:56 - 4th) 24-A.Spivey to MSST 38 FUMBLES (1-M.Emerson). 6-W.Gay to MSST 38 for no gain.
ARK
Razorbacks
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(7:51 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 25-B.Cumbest. 25-B.Cumbest to MSST 46 for 8 yards (16-M.Chavis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 46(7:40 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 48 for 2 yards (27-H.Henry3-M.Agim).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(7:03 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to ARK 43 for 9 yards (26-M.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 43(6:22 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to ARK 34 for 9 yards (26-M.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(5:39 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to ARK 33 for 1 yard (27-H.Henry13-C.Clay).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 33(4:55 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 25-B.Cumbest. 25-B.Cumbest to ARK 25 for 8 yards (7-J.Foucha21-M.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 25(4:15 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to ARK 22 for 3 yards (28-A.Parker56-Z.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 22(3:33 - 4th) 9-M.Dear to ARK 20 for 2 yards (27-H.Henry26-M.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 20(2:54 - 4th) 9-M.Dear to ARK 18 for 2 yards (27-H.Henry42-J.Marshall).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARK 18(2:06 - 4th) 17-L.Burnett complete to 9-M.Dear. 9-M.Dear to ARK 10 for 8 yards (27-H.Henry).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 10(1:25 - 4th) 17-L.Burnett kneels at ARK 13 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|10
|Rushing
|19
|6
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|640
|285
|Total Plays
|76
|49
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|460
|184
|Rush Attempts
|57
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|180
|101
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|9-24
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|6-43.7
|Return Yards
|59
|153
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|8-154
|Int. - Returns
|1-32
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|101
|
|
|460
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|640
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|12/18
|172
|2
|0
|
L. Burnett 17 QB
|L. Burnett
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|21
|234
|3
|62
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|12
|129
|1
|47
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|15
|74
|0
|15
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
M. Dear 9 WR
|M. Dear
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|59
|0
|42
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
B. Cumbest 25 TE
|B. Cumbest
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
M. Dear 9 WR
|M. Dear
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Spivey 11 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Payton 4 WR
|J. Payton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cole II 32 S
|B. Cole II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Jones 58 OL
|Ka. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 13 CB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 54 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|2/2
|46
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|2
|43.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|2
|13.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dear 9 WR
|M. Dear
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|4/13
|44
|0
|1
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|1/2
|32
|0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|4/9
|25
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|11
|114
|1
|52
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|2
|26
|1
|21
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
A. Spivey 24 RB
|A. Spivey
|3
|14
|0
|0
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|2
|15
|1
|11
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Harrell 14 TE
|C. Harrell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Hu. Henry 82 TE
|Hu. Henry
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ha. Henry 27 LB
|Ha. Henry
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 26 DB
|M. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 28 LB
|A. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Smith 52 DL
|TJ. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 37 DB
|B. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 4 DB
|J. McClellion
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 16 DB
|M. Chavis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lindsey 18 QB
|J. Lindsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clay 13 DL
|C. Clay
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|1/1
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Loy 42 P
|S. Loy
|6
|43.7
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
-
17CINCY
ECU
28
31
3rd 6:55 CBSSN
-
MISS
11AUBURN
7
20
4th 12:10 ESPN
-
UAB
TENN
0
30
4th 11:44 ESPNU
-
NWEST
IND
3
24
3rd 2:25 FS1
-
VANDY
SC
7
14
3rd 11:15 SECN
-
UVA
UNC
24
17
3rd 8:33 ACCN
-
7OREG
USC
20
10
2nd 2:25 FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
0
10
1st 5:25 PACN
-
15SMU
24MEMP
17
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-