|
|
|MIAMI
|FSU
Williams, defense guide Miami to 27-10 win over Florida St.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Freshman Jarren Williams threw for a season-best 313 yards and two touchdowns as Miami won its third straight game against Florida State, 27-10 on Saturday.
Williams connected with Dee Wiggins on a 56-yard touchdown and Jeff Thomas on a 39-yard score.
''I feel like this win was big for us,'' Williams said. ''For us as a program, for everybody.''
Cam Akers had 22 carries for 66 yards for Florida State and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Alex Hornibrook. But the Seminoles managed just 31 net rushing yards on 41 carries, and Hornibrook completed 17 of 24 passes for just 135 yards.
Deejay Dallas had 18 carries for 61 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run for the Hurricanes (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Freshman defensive end Gregory Rousseau had four of Miami's season-high nine sacks. The Seminoles (4-5, 3-4) had never before allowed nine sacks in a game.
Miami led 17-3 at the half and Florida State couldn't catch up. The Seminoles punted eight times and tossed two interceptions.
''We didn't play with a lot of poise and confidence, especially early,'' Florida State coach Willie Taggart said. ''And it cost us.''
Miami has had an up-and-down season but secured a confidence-building win for Manny Diaz in his first year as head coach. Williams came off the bench in the fourth quarter a week ago to throw a game-winning touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn to defeat Pittsburgh, but that came a week after a loss to struggling Georgia Tech.
Florida State coach Willie Taggart falls to 0-5 in rivalry games, losing four of them by double digits. The Seminoles fell at Clemson 45-14 on Oct. 12.
SHORT DRIVES
The Hurricanes also benefitted from shorter fields, starting possessions on Florida State's 44-yard line on average. Florida State's average starting field position was its own 25.
NEXT UP
Miami plays host to Louisville on Saturday.
Florida State plays at Boston College on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 58 yards from FSU 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 20 for 13 yards (36-R.Green).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 91-R.Cooper Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 20. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 25(14:54 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 32 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(14:54 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 38 for 6 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen26-A.Samuel).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 38(14:26 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 33 for -5 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 33(13:50 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 33(13:08 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 39 yards from MFL 33. 29-I.Bolden to FSU 35 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(13:05 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry pushed ob at FSU 47 for 12 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(12:55 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 46 for -1 yard (55-S.Quarterman93-P.Bethel).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - FSU 46(12:38 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews pushed ob at MFL 49 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall). Penalty on FSU 6-T.McKitty Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 46. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 21 - FSU 36(12:17 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 42 for 6 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - FSU 42(11:45 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - FSU 42(11:13 - 1st) 30-T.Martin punts 38 yards from FSU 42 to MFL 20 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(11:08 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 23 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 23(11:01 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 23(10:24 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 13-D.Dallas. 13-D.Dallas to FSU 35 for 42 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(10:20 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to FSU 39 for -4 yards (21-M.Wilson). Team penalty on MFL Illegal formation declined.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIAMI 39(9:39 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:39 - 1st) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (8 plays, -2 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:10 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 26 for 1 yard (2-T.Bandy). Team penalty on FSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - FSU 20(9:10 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 34 for 14 yards (8-D.Ivey30-R.Finley). Penalty on FSU 6-T.McKitty Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 20. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 25 - FSU 10(8:40 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers runs ob at FSU 28 for 18 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - FSU 28(8:14 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 27 for -1 yard (55-S.Quarterman). Team penalty on MFL Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 43. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 15 - FSU 38(7:43 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 28 for -10 yards (97-J.Garvin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 25 - FSU 28(7:25 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 32 for 4 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Sack
|
3 & 21 - FSU 32(6:51 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 23 for -9 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - FSU 23(6:14 - 1st) 30-T.Martin punts 42 yards from FSU 23 to MFL 35 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(5:34 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 38 for 3 yards (49-C.Wood56-E.Rice).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 38(5:28 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 45 for 7 yards (33-A.Gainer35-L.Warner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(4:53 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 13-D.Dallas. 13-D.Dallas to MFL 47 for 2 yards (33-A.Gainer56-E.Rice).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 47(4:17 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 46 for -1 yard (35-L.Warner).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 46(3:35 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 15-J.Williams Delay of game 4 yards enforced at MFL 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 42(2:45 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIAMI 42(2:21 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 32 yards from MFL 42 to the FSU 26 downed by 29-J.Murphy.
FSU
Seminoles
- FG (17 plays, 54 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 26(2:16 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 34 for 8 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - FSU 34(2:03 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 33 for -1 yard (26-G.Hall). Team penalty on FSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FSU 34. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 29(1:44 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 33 for 4 yards (30-R.Finley96-J.Ford).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 33(1:15 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 38 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(0:49 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to FSU 44 for 6 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 44(0:34 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 47 for 3 yards (15-G.Rousseau1-N.Silvera).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 47(0:14 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to MFL 48 for 5 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(15:00 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to MFL 44 for 4 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FSU 44(14:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to MFL 44 for no gain (91-J.Miller).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 44(14:19 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook to MFL 36 for 8 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(13:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to MFL 40 for -4 yards (94-T.Hill55-S.Quarterman).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 14 - FSU 40(13:27 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry pushed ob at MFL 20 for 20 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(13:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Matthews pushed ob at MFL 14 for 6 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 14(12:45 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to MFL 9 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FSU 9(12:16 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 6-T.McKitty.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 9(11:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to MFL 14 for -5 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - FSU 14(11:45 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at MFL 20 for -6 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - FSU 20(11:08 - 2nd) 23-R.Aguayo 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:20 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:15 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 35 for 10 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(10:15 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35(9:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 35(9:38 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 35(9:35 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(9:29 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry pushed ob at FSU 22 for 2 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 22(9:21 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FSU 22(9:02 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 76-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - FSU 17(8:59 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - FSU 17(8:59 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 38 yards from FSU 17 to MFL 45 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn. Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MFL 45.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Fumble (5 plays, -23 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(8:55 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 34 for 6 yards (11-J.Robinson56-E.Rice).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 34(8:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to FSU 26 for 8 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(8:12 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 26(7:43 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 26(7:38 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams sacked at FSU 37 for -11 yards FUMBLES (33-A.Gainer). 23-H.Nasirildeen to FSU 37 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(7:31 - 2nd) to FSU 24 FUMBLES. 12-A.Hornibrook to FSU 24 for no gain.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 23 - FSU 24(7:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers runs ob at FSU 39 for 15 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 39(6:57 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to FSU 46 for 7 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FSU 46(6:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 46 for no gain (94-T.Hill).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (4 plays, 46 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(6:05 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 46 for no gain (33-A.Gainer21-M.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 46(6:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs ob at FSU 40 for 6 yards.
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 40(5:22 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to FSU 6 for 34 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIAMI 6(4:38 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:58 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(3:58 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 15 for -10 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - FSU 15(3:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 17 for 2 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - FSU 17(3:19 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 23 for 6 yards (94-T.Hill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - FSU 23(2:40 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 23 yards from FSU 23 out of bounds at the FSU 46.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Halftime (10 plays, 33 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(2:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Dallas.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 46(2:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to FSU 27 for 19 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(2:24 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 26 for 1 yard (49-C.Wood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26(1:56 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 26(1:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 26(1:15 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to FSU 13 for 13 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(1:08 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 13 for no gain (56-E.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 13(0:45 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 13(0:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas. Penalty on MFL 4-J.Thomas Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 13. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 25 - MIAMI 28(0:33 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to FSU 13 for 15 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 12(0:27 - 2nd) 45-C.Price 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 26 for 1 yard (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 26(15:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 42 for 16 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(14:36 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 44 for 2 yards (99-C.Nnoruka56-M.Pinckney).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 44(14:17 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 42 for -2 yards (91-J.Miller).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - FSU 42(13:55 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry INTERCEPTED by 21-B.Bolden at FSU 47. 21-B.Bolden to FSU 47 for no gain (8-D.Ivey).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(13:34 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(13:29 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to FSU 45 for 2 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 45(13:26 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to FSU 38 for 7 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 38(12:40 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams to FSU 38 for no gain (56-E.Rice).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (6 plays, 62 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(12:12 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers to FSU 42 for 4 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 42(12:10 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to MFL 50 for 8 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 50(11:48 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers to MFL 32 for 18 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 32(11:42 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers pushed ob at MFL 20 for 12 yards (55-S.Quarterman). Penalty on FSU 15-T.Terry Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on MFL 2-T.Bandy Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(11:20 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook to MFL 18 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 18(11:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:37 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:31 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:31 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 25 for no gain (35-L.Warner).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:31 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 18 for -7 yards (16-C.Durden).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - MIAMI 18(9:53 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas pushed ob at MFL 31 for 13 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 31(9:09 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 39 yards from MFL 31 to the FSU 30 downed by 29-J.Murphy.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 30(8:36 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 4-K.Laborn. 4-K.Laborn to FSU 39 for 9 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FSU 39(8:23 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 39 for no gain (1-N.Silvera).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 39(8:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers complete to 12-A.Hornibrook. 12-A.Hornibrook pushed ob at FSU 45 for 6 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(7:20 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 44 for -1 yard (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - FSU 44(6:55 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 56-R.Roberts False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 44. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - FSU 39(6:20 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 45 for 6 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - FSU 45(6:08 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 39 for -6 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - FSU 39(5:41 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 11 yards from FSU 39 out of bounds at the FSU 50.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(5:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan pushed ob at FSU 49 for 1 yard (8-S.Samuels).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 49(4:56 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to FSU 44 for 5 yards (26-A.Samuel35-L.Warner).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 44(4:22 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 13-D.Dallas. 13-D.Dallas pushed ob at FSU 31 for 13 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen). Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife Holding 11 yards enforced at FSU 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 45(3:37 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIAMI 45(3:15 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 54 yards from MFL 45 to the FSU 1 downed by 34-R.Ragone.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 1(3:10 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 1 for no gain (71-S.Patchan55-S.Quarterman).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 1(3:01 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 8 for 7 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FSU 8(2:21 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FSU 8(2:00 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 44 yards from FSU 8. 2-K.Osborn to FSU 29 for 23 yards (51-J.Brown).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Missed FG (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(1:56 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 26 for 3 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 26(1:41 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 22 for 4 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 22(1:07 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to FSU 20 for 2 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
No Good
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 20(0:27 - 3rd) 45-C.Price 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(15:00 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 12 for -8 yards (96-J.Ford).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - FSU 12(14:55 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 21 for 9 yards (93-P.Bethel).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - FSU 21(14:22 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 32-G.Nabers. Penalty on MFL 26-G.Hall Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FSU 21. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(13:55 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 37 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera99-C.Nnoruka).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 37(13:50 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 33 for -4 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - FSU 33(13:14 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - FSU 33(12:34 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 41 yards from FSU 33. 2-K.Osborn pushed ob at MFL 44 for 18 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (1 plays, 56 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(12:30 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:14 - 4th) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:05 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:05 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 17 for -8 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - FSU 17(12:05 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 19 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - FSU 19(11:30 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 15 for -4 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - FSU 15(11:00 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 46 yards from FSU 15. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 42 for 3 yards (32-G.Nabers).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(10:20 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 45 for 3 yards (16-C.Durden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 45(10:09 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Dallas.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 45(9:26 - 4th) Team penalty on MFL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MFL 45. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAMI 40(9:22 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 44 for 16 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(9:22 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to FSU 18 for 26 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(8:46 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 16 for 2 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 16(8:08 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 15 for 1 yard (16-C.Durden91-R.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 15(7:29 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIAMI 15(6:37 - 4th) 45-C.Price 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:31 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 27 for 27 yards (26-G.Hall). Penalty on FSU 33-A.Gainer Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 23.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(6:27 - 4th) 88-T.Harrison to FSU 19 for 6 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 19(6:20 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 18 for -1 yard (93-P.Bethel55-S.Quarterman).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 18(6:00 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to FSU 31 for 13 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(5:05 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 26 for -5 yards (94-T.Hill).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 26(4:50 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman scrambles runs ob at FSU 39 for 13 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 39(4:23 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 40 for 1 yard (97-J.Garvin56-M.Pinckney).
|
Int
|
4 & 1 - FSU 40(4:02 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-G.Hall at MFL 30. 26-G.Hall to FSU 44 for 26 yards (83-J.Young).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- End of Game (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(3:31 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 38 for 6 yards (56-E.Rice35-L.Warner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 38(3:16 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 36 for 2 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen28-D.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 36(2:24 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 35 for 1 yard (49-C.Wood28-D.Brooks).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 35(1:37 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to FSU 31 for 4 yards (28-D.Brooks97-M.Lamar).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|15
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|345
|137
|Total Plays
|61
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|2.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|31
|Rush Attempts
|24
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|0.8
|Net Yards Passing
|305
|106
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|10-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.8
|8-35.4
|Return Yards
|83
|30
|Punts - Returns
|3-44
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|2-26
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|305
|PASS YDS
|106
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|345
|TOTAL YDS
|137
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|21/37
|313
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|18
|61
|1
|16
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|-5
|0
|-1
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|4
|-16
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|4
|84
|1
|39
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|4
|74
|1
|56
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|6
|48
|0
|15
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|2
|44
|0
|42
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|3
|21
|0
|19
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Huff 9 LB
|A. Huff
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|8-0
|4.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
|C. Nnoruka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|5
|45.8
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|3
|14.7
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|17/24
|135
|1
|1
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|2/2
|24
|0
|0
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1/2
|13
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|22
|66
|0
|16
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|2
|8
|0
|13
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|10
|-51
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Nabers 32 TE
|G. Nabers
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|4
|40
|0
|20
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|4
|24
|0
|8
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|3
|23
|1
|18
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Taylor 1 DB
|L. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel, Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wood 49 DT
|C. Wood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lamar 97 DE
|M. Lamar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|8
|35.4
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
-
17CINCY
ECU
28
31
3rd 8:27 CBSS
-
MISS
11AUBURN
7
20
4th 12:58 ESPN
-
UAB
TENN
0
30
4th 13:37 ESPU
-
NWEST
IND
3
24
3rd 4:08 FS1
-
VANDY
SC
7
14
3rd 11:56 SECN
-
UVA
UNC
24
17
3rd 9:53 ACCN
-
7OREG
USC
14
10
2nd 2:36 FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
0
10
1st 5:25 PACN
-
15SMU
24MEMP
17
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
16ND
20
21
Final NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
35
36
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
48
41
Final ESPNU
-
8UGA
6FLA
24
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
ILL
10
38
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
FSU
27
10
Final ABC
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
38
10
Final FS1
-
TCU
OKLAST
27
34
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
26
52
Final NFLN
-
MRSHL
RICE
20
7
Final FBOOK
-
ARMY
AF
13
17
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST
17
37
Final ATSN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
20
34
Final ESP3
-
PITT
GATECH
20
10
Final FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
14
59
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
54
24
Final SECN
-
TULSA
TULANE
26
38
Final ESPN2
-
9UTAH
WASH
33
28
Final FOX
-
FAU
WKY
35
24
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
ARIZ
56
38
Final PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
3
31
Final ESPN+
-
BYU
UTAHST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
21BOISE
SJST
0
060.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
NMEX
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am FCBK