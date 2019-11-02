|
|
|UTAH
|WASH
No. 9 Utah keeps rolling, rallies past Washington 33-28
SEATTLE (AP) The past month looked, and felt, so easy for No. 9 Utah. One blowout after another. No tests for the Utes to answer.
They knew traveling to Washington would be different, and they were right. The Utes were challenged; falling behind early and rallying late, and in doing so solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Tyler Huntley threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 39 yards for a score, and No. 9 Utah overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Washington 33-28. The Utes did their part in keeping pace in the Pac-12 South race and bolstered their CFP resume with a road win over a talented opponent in a place where it's never come easy for Utah.
''It says a lot. We've had a lot of games, the last three games or whatever it's been by putting up 40 points and our defense looking impeccable,'' Utah running back Zack Moss said. ''When we can do this and come on the road and win a game like this and doing it the way we did, that's what championship teams do and that's what we've been missing the last couple of years.''
The Utes (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) picked up just their second all-time win over the Huskies - oddly enough both coming in Seattle - leaning on a defense that forced Washington quarterback Jacob Eason into three turnovers and got just enough offense from Huntley and friends to rally from an early 14-3 hole.
Huntley hit Moss on a 9-yard TD late in the first half and added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give Utah its first lead, 26-21. Huntley's TD run capped a drive that featured a key third-and-12 conversion where Huntley was able to hit Jaylen Dixon for a 41-yard completion.
That was the appetizer before Huntley's brilliant fourth quarter. Huntley added a pair of key third-down conversions on Utah's final scoring drive, hitting Solomon Enis for 14 yards and Samson Nacua for 28 yards. Moss finished the 84-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run with 4:52 left and capped a 30-7 scoring blitz from the Utes.
Huntley finished 19 of 24 for 284 yards. He was sacked four times - Utah had allowed just seven all season - but all came in the first half and the Utes were able to protect Huntley much better as the game progressed. He was 5 of 6 for 96 yards in the fourth quarter.
Moss finished with 100 yards on 27 carries.
''It's up there for me,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''I'd have to go back and look at them but it's up there. It's very, very satisfying, especially under the circumstances.''
Washington (5-4, 2-4) dropped its second straight after losing to Oregon two weeks ago and lost for the third time at home this season. Eason was 29 of 52 for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He had a nearly perfect beginning before a pair of critical mistakes in the third quarter.
''They controlled the clock. That's their game. They did it better than us,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''Those turnovers hurt, hurt bad.''
Eason threw an 11-yard TD to Jordin Chin on Washington's first possession, and despite a fumble leading to a Utah field goal early in the second quarter, Eason's 34-yard TD pass to Hunter Bryant gave the Huskies a 14-3 advantage.
But it got significantly more difficult for Eason from there. Leading 14-13, Eason foolishly threw into triple coverage on the first drive of the second half and was intercepted by Julian Blackmon at the Utah 8. Eason rebounded with a 40-yard TD to Bryant, but his next major mistake came later in the quarter when Utah brought a blitz. Eason made a carless throw that was an easier catch for Johnson than intended target Aaron Fuller, and the interception return pulled the Utes within 21-19.
''I knew by the way he aligned and his tendency to run an out route. I just took a chance on it and made the play,'' Johnson said.
Eason threw a 3-yard TD to Fuller with 1:01 left to pull within five, but Utah recovered the onside kick and ran the clock. Eason was 17 of 35 in the second half, and the Huskies had a series of dropped passes to go along with the turnovers.
''Just got to play four quarters,'' Eason said. ''I don't know. I don't know what the problem is right now. We've got to fix it.''
POLL POSITION
With Florida's loss, expect Utah to move up a little in the AP Top 25. The big question will be where the Utes fall in the first CFP poll that comes out this week.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes entered the week with the best run defense in the country, giving up just 56 yards per game. The Huskies finished with 53 yards rushing, most of it coming in the first half.
Washington: Petersen's streak of being unbeaten coming off an open date came to an end. In his career at Boise State and Washington, Petersen's teams had been 18-0 when coming off an open date.
INJURIES
Washington's thin wide receiver corps took another hit when promising freshman WR Puka Nacua did not play due to a broken foot suffered in practice. Nacua underwent surgery and Petersen said is expected to be out at least four or five weeks. The Huskies were also without Chico McClatcher, who was hurt late in their last game.
UP NEXT
Utah: The Utes have an open date before hosting UCLA.
Washington: The Huskies have a short week, traveling to Oregon State on Friday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 28 for 3 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike3-E.Molden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 28(15:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 31 for 3 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 31(14:25 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Thompson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 31(13:47 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 39 yards from UTH 31 Downed at the WAS 30.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 70 yards, 6:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 30(13:41 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 33 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 33(13:32 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia pushed ob at WAS 39 for 6 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 39(13:00 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 49 for 10 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 49(12:33 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to WAS 42 for -7 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - WASH 42(12:01 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 17 - WASH 42(11:26 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 8-M.Spiker. 8-M.Spiker to UTH 37 for 21 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(11:21 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 35 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess23-J.Blackmon).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 35(10:49 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 30 for 5 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WASH 30(10:09 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - WASH 30(9:32 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum runs ob at UTH 25 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(9:25 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to UTH 16 for 9 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WASH 16(8:59 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 16 for no gain (13-F.Bernard).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - WASH 16(8:25 - 1st) 10-J.Eason to UTH 13 for 3 yards (99-L.Fotu). Penalty on UTH 6-B.Anae Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 16. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 11(7:52 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 82-J.Chin. 82-J.Chin runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:41 - 1st) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 63 yards from WAS 35. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 19 for 17 yards (19-K.Gordon).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(7:36 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 17 for -2 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 17(7:29 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 19 for 2 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa30-K.Manu).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 19(6:48 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 50 for 31 yards (19-K.Gordon).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(6:13 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 49 for -1 yard (27-K.Taylor30-K.Manu).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 49(5:38 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 49 for 2 yards (94-S.Taimani95-L.Onwuzurike).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 49(4:58 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 52-A.Ngata Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 49. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 44(4:09 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley sacked at WAS 50 for -6 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAH 50(3:50 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 41 yards from WAS 50 to WAS 9 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
WASH
Huskies
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 9(3:13 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to WAS 11 for 2 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 11(3:06 - 1st) 1-H.Bryant to WAS 15 for 4 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WASH 15(2:34 - 1st) 10-J.Eason scrambles to WAS 15 FUMBLES (52-J.Penisini). 42-M.Tafua to WAS 15 for no gain.
UTAH
Utes
- FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(1:51 - 1st) 8-D.Vickers to WAS 11 for 4 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 11(1:37 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at WAS 12 for -1 yard (8-B.Potoa'e95-L.Onwuzurike).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 12(1:05 - 1st) 8-D.Vickers to WAS 13 for -1 yard (9-J.Tryon).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 13(0:28 - 1st) 97-J.Redding 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to WAS 25 fair catch by 24-K.Pleasant.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(14:56 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 33 for 8 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASH 33(14:56 - 2nd) 5-A.Baccellia pushed ob at WAS 37 for 4 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(14:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to UTH 49 for 14 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 49(13:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed pushed ob at UTH 40 for 9 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASH 40(13:30 - 2nd) 25-S.McGrew to UTH 34 for 6 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(12:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:26 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:19 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 18 for -7 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - UTAH 18(12:19 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 19 for 1 yard (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 16 - UTAH 19(11:40 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 89-C.Fortheringham False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 19. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 21 - UTAH 14(11:13 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins pushed ob at UTH 25 for 11 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:57 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 46 yards from UTH 25 to the WAS 29 downed by 14-J.Nurse.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 29(10:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 29(10:12 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 36 for 7 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASH 36(10:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason to WAS 37 for 1 yard (92-M.Tupai52-J.Penisini).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WASH 37(9:29 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 38 yards from WAS 37 to UTH 25 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:58 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 39 for 14 yards (94-S.Taimani30-K.Manu).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(8:52 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 49 for 10 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(8:23 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 49 for no gain (8-B.Potoa'e).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 49(7:50 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 44 for 7 yards (30-K.Manu).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 44(7:14 - 2nd) 8-D.Vickers to WAS 42 for 2 yards (30-K.Manu).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 42(6:32 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 40 for 2 yards (94-S.Taimani8-B.Potoa'e).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(6:02 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to WAS 25 for 15 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(5:36 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(5:03 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 11 for 14 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(4:57 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 9 for 2 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike30-K.Manu).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 9(4:27 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 77-D.Paulo False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 9. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTAH 14(3:44 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 9 for 5 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 9(3:33 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:53 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:46 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 59 yards from UTH 35. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 28 for 22 yards (31-J. Broughton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 28(2:46 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 30 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess52-J.Penisini).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 30(2:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs ob at WAS 46 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 46(2:10 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 46 for no gain (13-F.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 46(1:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 46(1:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to UTH 45 for 9 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WASH 45(1:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Culp.
UTAH
Utes
- Halftime (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(1:15 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 47 for 2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 47(1:09 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson to WAS 34 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(0:47 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 34(0:36 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 30 for 4 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 30(0:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 19 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(0:24 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 19(0:19 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 14 for 5 yards (27-K.Taylor8-B.Potoa'e).
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 14(0:12 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASH
Huskies
- Interception (9 plays, -17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 23 for -2 yards (23-J.Blackmon13-F.Bernard).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASH 23(15:00 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for 3 yards (23-J.Blackmon52-J.Penisini).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASH 26(14:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 40 for 14 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(14:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to UTH 48 FUMBLES (10-R.Hubert). out of bounds at the UTH 48.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(13:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 48(13:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to UTH 34 for 14 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(13:07 - 3rd) 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at UTH 25 for 9 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASH 25(12:35 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 23 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WASH 23(11:57 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Blackmon at UTH 8. 23-J.Blackmon to UTH 8 for no gain.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 8(11:33 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 17 for 9 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 17(11:27 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 13 for -4 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 13(10:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 15 for 2 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 15(10:12 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 39 yards from UTH 15. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 48 for 2 yards (28-J.Guidry).
WASH
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(9:29 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 47 for 5 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WASH 47(9:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WASH 47(8:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to UTH 40 for 7 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(8:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:26 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Fumble (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:15 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:15 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson pushed ob at WAS 34 for 41 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(8:15 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to WAS 21 for 13 yards (20-A.Turner).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(7:48 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 25 FUMBLES. 3-E.Molden to WAS 25 for no gain.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(7:10 - 3rd) Penalty on WAS 87-C.Otton False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - WASH 20(7:04 - 3rd) Penalty on WAS 2-A.Fuller False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WASH 15(7:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - WASH 15(7:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 21 for 6 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - WASH 21(7:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 29 for 8 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASH 29(6:42 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 44 yards from WAS 29 to UTH 27 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- Fumble (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(6:04 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 24 for -3 yards (3-E.Molden94-S.Taimani).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTAH 24(5:56 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 34 for 10 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 34(5:19 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to UTH 39 for 5 yards (27-K.Taylor16-C.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(4:39 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 40 for 1 yard.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 40(4:11 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to WAS 42 FUMBLES (48-E.Ulofoshio). 22-T.McDuffie to WAS 42 for no gain.
WASH
Huskies
- Interception (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASH 42(3:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 30 for -12 yards. Penalty on WAS 10-J.Eason Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at WAS 30. (52-J.Penisini).
|
Int
|
2 & 22 - WASH 30(3:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Johnson at WAS 39. 1-J.Johnson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (10 plays, 82 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|(3:16 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 1 for 1 yard (43-J.Sirmon).
|
Kickoff
|(3:06 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(3:06 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for 1 yard (52-J.Penisini6-B.Anae).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(3:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 26(2:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 30 for 4 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAH 30(2:28 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 52 yards from WAS 30. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 18 for no gain (19-K.Gordon).
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 18(1:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 22 for 4 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 22(1:41 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 25 for 3 yards (90-J.Bronson9-J.Tryon).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASH 25(1:09 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 37 for 12 yards.
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(0:31 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 30 for -7 yards (3-E.Molden27-K.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - WASH 30(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 35 for 5 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|
+41 YD
|
3 & 12 - WASH 35(14:17 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to WAS 24 for 41 yards (21-D.Hampton).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 24(13:31 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 16 for 8 yards (22-T.McDuffie5-M.Bryant).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASH 16(13:03 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 3 for 13 yards (16-C.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - WASH 3(12:26 - 4th) 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 3 for no gain (5-M.Bryant22-T.McDuffie). Penalty on WAS 94-S.Taimani Offside 2 yards enforced at WAS 3. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WASH 1(11:49 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:31 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 5:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:23 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 57 yards from UTH 35. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 24 for 16 yards (34-M.Bernard).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(11:23 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for 2 yards (52-J.Penisini20-D.Lloyd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 26(11:18 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 26(10:37 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Spiker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 26(10:33 - 4th) 46-R.Porter punts 58 yards from WAS 26 out of bounds at the UTH 16.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (19 plays, 75 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 16(10:23 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 19 for 3 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 19(10:14 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 37 for 18 yards (20-A.Turner9-J.Tryon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(9:39 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 39 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WASH 39(9:06 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Thompson.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - WASH 39(8:30 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to WAS 47 for 14 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(8:24 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 47 for no gain (95-L.Onwuzurike).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 47(7:49 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 43 for 4 yards (8-B.Potoa'e).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 43(7:17 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to WAS 15 for 28 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 15(6:36 - 4th) Penalty on WAS 95-L.Onwuzurike Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at WAS 15. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - WASH 7(6:36 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 5 for 2 yards (94-S.Taimani43-J.Sirmon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 5(6:10 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 2 for 3 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 2(5:36 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:57 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- End of Game (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:52 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to WAS 25 fair catch by 25-S.McGrew.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:52 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:52 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:48 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 37 for 12 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(4:45 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Chin.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(4:36 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 37(4:32 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to WAS 45 for 8 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - UTAH 45(4:27 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to UTH 47 for 8 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(3:43 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at UTH 31 for 16 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(3:26 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 26-S.Ahmed.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 31(2:46 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 31(2:41 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 10 - UTAH 31(2:37 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to UTH 19 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(2:31 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 19(2:18 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 19(2:12 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to UTH 8 for 11 yards (98-V.Moala).
|
Sack
|
1 & 8 - UTAH 8(2:03 - 4th) 10-J.Eason sacked at UTH 17 for -9 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - UTAH 17(1:52 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Chin.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 17 - UTAH 17(1:45 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to UTH 3 for 14 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 3(1:40 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:05 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:01 - 4th) 47-P.Henry kicks 18 yards from WAS 35 to the UTH 47 downed by 23-J.Blackmon.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(1:01 - 4th) kneels at UTH 45 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASH 45(1:00 - 4th) kneels at UTH 43 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - WASH 43(0:54 - 4th) kneels at UTH 42 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|10
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|384
|360
|Total Plays
|68
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|53
|Rush Attempts
|44
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|269
|307
|Comp. - Att.
|19-24
|29-52
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|6-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.3
|4-48.0
|Return Yards
|56
|40
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|307
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|19/24
|284
|1
|0
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|27
|100
|1
|18
|
J. Wilmore 5 RB
|J. Wilmore
|2
|10
|0
|14
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|7
|6
|1
|12
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|72
|0
|41
|
B. Thompson 19 WR
|B. Thompson
|2
|60
|0
|41
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|5
|41
|1
|15
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|4
|31
|0
|11
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Burgess 26 DB
|T. Burgess
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
F. Bernard 13 LB
|F. Bernard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nurse 14 DB
|J. Nurse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Penisini 52 DT
|J. Penisini
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lloyd 20 LB
|D. Lloyd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 10 DB
|R. Hubert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|2/2
|32
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|4
|41.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|29/52
|316
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|14
|50
|0
|10
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|4
|-20
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|6
|105
|2
|40
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|7
|68
|0
|16
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|4
|43
|0
|14
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|3
|24
|1
|12
|
M. Spiker 8 WR
|M. Spiker
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Chin 82 WR
|J. Chin
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
|Ja. Sirmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Manu 30 LB
|K. Manu
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
|B. Potoa'e
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 90 DL
|J. Bronson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 19 DB
|K. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 21 DB
|D. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 16 DB
|C. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|3
|44.7
|1
|52
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|1
|58.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
17CINCY
ECU
28
31
3rd 5:16 CBSSN
-
MISS
11AUBURN
7
20
4th 11:27 ESPN
-
UAB
TENN
0
30
4th 11:33 ESPNU
-
NWEST
IND
3
31
3rd 1:33 FS1
-
VANDY
SC
7
14
3rd 9:39 SECN
-
UVA
UNC
24
17
3rd 8:13 ACCN
-
7OREG
USC
21
10
2nd 2:16 FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
0
10
1st 5:25 PACN
-
15SMU
24MEMP
17
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
16ND
20
21
Final NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
35
36
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
48
41
Final ESPNU
-
8UGA
6FLA
24
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
ILL
10
38
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
FSU
27
10
Final ABC
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
38
10
Final FS1
-
TCU
OKLAST
27
34
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
26
52
Final NFLN
-
MRSHL
RICE
20
7
Final FBOOK
-
ARMY
AF
13
17
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST
17
37
Final ATSN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
20
34
Final ESP3
-
PITT
GATECH
20
10
Final FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
14
59
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
54
24
Final SECN
-
TULSA
TULANE
26
38
Final ESPN2
-
9UTAH
WASH
33
28
Final FOX
-
FAU
WKY
35
24
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
ARIZ
56
38
Final PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
3
31
Final ESPN+
-
BYU
UTAHST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
21BOISE
SJST
0
060.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPNU
-
FRESNO
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am FCBK