Drive Chart
UTAH
WASH

No Text

No. 9 Utah keeps rolling, rallies past Washington 33-28

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) The past month looked, and felt, so easy for No. 9 Utah. One blowout after another. No tests for the Utes to answer.

They knew traveling to Washington would be different, and they were right. The Utes were challenged; falling behind early and rallying late, and in doing so solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Tyler Huntley threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 39 yards for a score, and No. 9 Utah overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Washington 33-28. The Utes did their part in keeping pace in the Pac-12 South race and bolstered their CFP resume with a road win over a talented opponent in a place where it's never come easy for Utah.

''It says a lot. We've had a lot of games, the last three games or whatever it's been by putting up 40 points and our defense looking impeccable,'' Utah running back Zack Moss said. ''When we can do this and come on the road and win a game like this and doing it the way we did, that's what championship teams do and that's what we've been missing the last couple of years.''

The Utes (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) picked up just their second all-time win over the Huskies - oddly enough both coming in Seattle - leaning on a defense that forced Washington quarterback Jacob Eason into three turnovers and got just enough offense from Huntley and friends to rally from an early 14-3 hole.

Huntley hit Moss on a 9-yard TD late in the first half and added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give Utah its first lead, 26-21. Huntley's TD run capped a drive that featured a key third-and-12 conversion where Huntley was able to hit Jaylen Dixon for a 41-yard completion.

That was the appetizer before Huntley's brilliant fourth quarter. Huntley added a pair of key third-down conversions on Utah's final scoring drive, hitting Solomon Enis for 14 yards and Samson Nacua for 28 yards. Moss finished the 84-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run with 4:52 left and capped a 30-7 scoring blitz from the Utes.

Huntley finished 19 of 24 for 284 yards. He was sacked four times - Utah had allowed just seven all season - but all came in the first half and the Utes were able to protect Huntley much better as the game progressed. He was 5 of 6 for 96 yards in the fourth quarter.

Moss finished with 100 yards on 27 carries.

''It's up there for me,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''I'd have to go back and look at them but it's up there. It's very, very satisfying, especially under the circumstances.''

Washington (5-4, 2-4) dropped its second straight after losing to Oregon two weeks ago and lost for the third time at home this season. Eason was 29 of 52 for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He had a nearly perfect beginning before a pair of critical mistakes in the third quarter.

''They controlled the clock. That's their game. They did it better than us,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''Those turnovers hurt, hurt bad.''

Eason threw an 11-yard TD to Jordin Chin on Washington's first possession, and despite a fumble leading to a Utah field goal early in the second quarter, Eason's 34-yard TD pass to Hunter Bryant gave the Huskies a 14-3 advantage.

But it got significantly more difficult for Eason from there. Leading 14-13, Eason foolishly threw into triple coverage on the first drive of the second half and was intercepted by Julian Blackmon at the Utah 8. Eason rebounded with a 40-yard TD to Bryant, but his next major mistake came later in the quarter when Utah brought a blitz. Eason made a carless throw that was an easier catch for Johnson than intended target Aaron Fuller, and the interception return pulled the Utes within 21-19.

''I knew by the way he aligned and his tendency to run an out route. I just took a chance on it and made the play,'' Johnson said.

Eason threw a 3-yard TD to Fuller with 1:01 left to pull within five, but Utah recovered the onside kick and ran the clock. Eason was 17 of 35 in the second half, and the Huskies had a series of dropped passes to go along with the turnovers.

''Just got to play four quarters,'' Eason said. ''I don't know. I don't know what the problem is right now. We've got to fix it.''

POLL POSITION

With Florida's loss, expect Utah to move up a little in the AP Top 25. The big question will be where the Utes fall in the first CFP poll that comes out this week.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes entered the week with the best run defense in the country, giving up just 56 yards per game. The Huskies finished with 53 yards rushing, most of it coming in the first half.

Washington: Petersen's streak of being unbeaten coming off an open date came to an end. In his career at Boise State and Washington, Petersen's teams had been 18-0 when coming off an open date.

INJURIES

Washington's thin wide receiver corps took another hit when promising freshman WR Puka Nacua did not play due to a broken foot suffered in practice. Nacua underwent surgery and Petersen said is expected to be out at least four or five weeks. The Huskies were also without Chico McClatcher, who was hurt late in their last game.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes have an open date before hosting UCLA.

Washington: The Huskies have a short week, traveling to Oregon State on Friday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 28 for 3 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike3-E.Molden).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 28
(15:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 31 for 3 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAH 31
(14:25 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Thompson.
Punt
4 & 4 - UTAH 31
(13:47 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 39 yards from UTH 31 Downed at the WAS 30.

WASH Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 70 yards, 6:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30
(13:41 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 33 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 33
(13:32 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia pushed ob at WAS 39 for 6 yards (14-J.Nurse).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 39
(13:00 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 49 for 10 yards (14-J.Nurse).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49
(12:33 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to WAS 42 for -7 yards (26-T.Burgess).
No Gain
2 & 17 - WASH 42
(12:01 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
+21 YD
3 & 17 - WASH 42
(11:26 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 8-M.Spiker. 8-M.Spiker to UTH 37 for 21 yards (14-J.Nurse).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37
(11:21 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 35 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess23-J.Blackmon).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 35
(10:49 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 30 for 5 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WASH 30
(10:09 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
+5 YD
4 & 3 - WASH 30
(9:32 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum runs ob at UTH 25 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25
(9:25 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to UTH 16 for 9 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WASH 16
(8:59 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 16 for no gain (13-F.Bernard).
Penalty
3 & 1 - WASH 16
(8:25 - 1st) 10-J.Eason to UTH 13 for 3 yards (99-L.Fotu). Penalty on UTH 6-B.Anae Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 16. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 11
(7:52 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 82-J.Chin. 82-J.Chin runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:41 - 1st) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:36 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 63 yards from WAS 35. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 19 for 17 yards (19-K.Gordon).
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 19
(7:36 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 17 for -2 yards (9-J.Tryon).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - UTAH 17
(7:29 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 19 for 2 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa30-K.Manu).
+31 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 19
(6:48 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 50 for 31 yards (19-K.Gordon).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 50
(6:13 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 49 for -1 yard (27-K.Taylor30-K.Manu).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UTAH 49
(5:38 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 49 for 2 yards (94-S.Taimani95-L.Onwuzurike).
Penalty
3 & 9 - UTAH 49
(4:58 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 52-A.Ngata Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 49. No Play.
Sack
3 & 4 - UTAH 44
(4:09 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley sacked at WAS 50 for -6 yards (55-R.Bowman).
Punt
4 & 10 - UTAH 50
(3:50 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 41 yards from WAS 50 to WAS 9 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.

WASH Huskies
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 9
(3:13 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to WAS 11 for 2 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 11
(3:06 - 1st) 1-H.Bryant to WAS 15 for 4 yards (1-J.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WASH 15
(2:34 - 1st) 10-J.Eason scrambles to WAS 15 FUMBLES (52-J.Penisini). 42-M.Tafua to WAS 15 for no gain.

UTAH Utes
- FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 15
(1:51 - 1st) 8-D.Vickers to WAS 11 for 4 yards (27-K.Taylor).
Sack
2 & 6 - UTAH 11
(1:37 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at WAS 12 for -1 yard (8-B.Potoa'e95-L.Onwuzurike).
-1 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 12
(1:05 - 1st) 8-D.Vickers to WAS 13 for -1 yard (9-J.Tryon).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - UTAH 13
(0:28 - 1st) 97-J.Redding 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

WASH Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to WAS 25 fair catch by 24-K.Pleasant.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25
(14:56 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 33 for 8 yards (26-T.Burgess).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 33
(14:56 - 2nd) 5-A.Baccellia pushed ob at WAS 37 for 4 yards (1-J.Johnson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37
(14:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to UTH 49 for 14 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49
(13:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed pushed ob at UTH 40 for 9 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 40
(13:30 - 2nd) 25-S.McGrew to UTH 34 for 6 yards (13-F.Bernard).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34
(12:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:26 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:19 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(12:19 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 18 for -7 yards (9-J.Tryon).
+1 YD
2 & 17 - UTAH 18
(12:19 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 19 for 1 yard (48-E.Ulofoshio).
Penalty
3 & 16 - UTAH 19
(11:40 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 89-C.Fortheringham False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 19. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 21 - UTAH 14
(11:13 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins pushed ob at UTH 25 for 11 yards (3-E.Molden).
Punt
4 & 10 - UTAH 25
(10:57 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 46 yards from UTH 25 to the WAS 29 downed by 14-J.Nurse.

WASH Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 29
(10:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 29
(10:12 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 36 for 7 yards (26-T.Burgess).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 36
(10:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason to WAS 37 for 1 yard (92-M.Tupai52-J.Penisini).
Punt
4 & 2 - WASH 37
(9:29 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 38 yards from WAS 37 to UTH 25 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

UTAH Utes
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:05 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(8:58 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 39 for 14 yards (94-S.Taimani30-K.Manu).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39
(8:52 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 49 for 10 yards (27-K.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 49
(8:23 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 49 for no gain (8-B.Potoa'e).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 49
(7:50 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 44 for 7 yards (30-K.Manu).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 44
(7:14 - 2nd) 8-D.Vickers to WAS 42 for 2 yards (30-K.Manu).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 42
(6:32 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 40 for 2 yards (94-S.Taimani8-B.Potoa'e).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40
(6:02 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to WAS 25 for 15 yards (5-M.Bryant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(5:36 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25
(5:03 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 11 for 14 yards (5-M.Bryant).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 11
(4:57 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 9 for 2 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike30-K.Manu).
Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAH 9
(4:27 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 77-D.Paulo False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 9. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 14
(3:44 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 9 for 5 yards (27-K.Taylor).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 9
(3:33 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:53 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

WASH Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:46 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 59 yards from UTH 35. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 28 for 22 yards (31-J. Broughton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 28
(2:46 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 30 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess52-J.Penisini).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 30
(2:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs ob at WAS 46 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 46
(2:10 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 46 for no gain (13-F.Bernard).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 46
(1:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 46
(1:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to UTH 45 for 9 yards (28-J.Guidry).
No Gain
4 & 1 - WASH 45
(1:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Culp.

UTAH Utes
- Halftime (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45
(1:15 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 47 for 2 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 47
(1:09 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson to WAS 34 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 34
(0:47 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 34
(0:36 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 30 for 4 yards (55-R.Bowman).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 30
(0:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 19 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 19
(0:24 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 19
(0:19 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 14 for 5 yards (27-K.Taylor8-B.Potoa'e).
Field Goal
3 & 5 - UTAH 14
(0:12 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

WASH Huskies
- Interception (9 plays, -17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 23 for -2 yards (23-J.Blackmon13-F.Bernard).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - WASH 23
(15:00 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for 3 yards (23-J.Blackmon52-J.Penisini).
+14 YD
3 & 9 - WASH 26
(14:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 40 for 14 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40
(14:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to UTH 48 FUMBLES (10-R.Hubert). out of bounds at the UTH 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 48
(13:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 48
(13:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to UTH 34 for 14 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34
(13:07 - 3rd) 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at UTH 25 for 9 yards (13-F.Bernard).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 25
(12:35 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 23 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess).
Int
1 & 10 - WASH 23
(11:57 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Blackmon at UTH 8. 23-J.Blackmon to UTH 8 for no gain.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 8
(11:33 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 17 for 9 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
-4 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 17
(11:27 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 13 for -4 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 13
(10:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 15 for 2 yards (9-J.Tryon).
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAH 15
(10:12 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 39 yards from UTH 15. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 48 for 2 yards (28-J.Guidry).

WASH Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48
(9:29 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to UTH 47 for 5 yards (26-T.Burgess).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WASH 47
(9:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 47
(8:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to UTH 40 for 7 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40
(8:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:26 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- Fumble (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:15 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(8:15 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson pushed ob at WAS 34 for 41 yards (5-M.Bryant).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 34
(8:15 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to WAS 21 for 13 yards (20-A.Turner).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 21
(7:48 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 25 FUMBLES. 3-E.Molden to WAS 25 for no gain.

WASH Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 25
(7:10 - 3rd) Penalty on WAS 87-C.Otton False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 25. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - WASH 20
(7:04 - 3rd) Penalty on WAS 2-A.Fuller False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 20. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - WASH 15
(7:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
+6 YD
2 & 20 - WASH 15
(7:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 21 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 14 - WASH 21
(7:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 29 for 8 yards (26-T.Burgess).
Punt
4 & 6 - WASH 29
(6:42 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 44 yards from WAS 29 to UTH 27 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

UTAH Utes
- Fumble (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27
(6:04 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 24 for -3 yards (3-E.Molden94-S.Taimani).
+10 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 24
(5:56 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 34 for 10 yards (3-E.Molden).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 34
(5:19 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to UTH 39 for 5 yards (27-K.Taylor16-C.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39
(4:39 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 40 for 1 yard.
+18 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 40
(4:11 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to WAS 42 FUMBLES (48-E.Ulofoshio). 22-T.McDuffie to WAS 42 for no gain.

WASH Huskies
- Interception (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - WASH 42
(3:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 30 for -12 yards. Penalty on WAS 10-J.Eason Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at WAS 30. (52-J.Penisini).
Int
2 & 22 - WASH 30
(3:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Johnson at WAS 39. 1-J.Johnson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.

UTAH Utes
- TD (10 plays, 82 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(3:16 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 1 for 1 yard (43-J.Sirmon).
Kickoff
(3:06 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(3:06 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for 1 yard (52-J.Penisini6-B.Anae).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 26
(3:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 26
(2:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 30 for 4 yards (14-J.Nurse).
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAH 30
(2:28 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 52 yards from WAS 30. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 18 for no gain (19-K.Gordon).

WASH Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 18
(1:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 22 for 4 yards (27-K.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 22
(1:41 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 25 for 3 yards (90-J.Bronson9-J.Tryon).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 25
(1:09 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 37 for 12 yards.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37
(0:31 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 30 for -7 yards (3-E.Molden27-K.Taylor).
+5 YD
2 & 17 - WASH 30
(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 35 for 5 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
+41 YD
3 & 12 - WASH 35
(14:17 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to WAS 24 for 41 yards (21-D.Hampton).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 24
(13:31 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 16 for 8 yards (22-T.McDuffie5-M.Bryant).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 16
(13:03 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 3 for 13 yards (16-C.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 3 - WASH 3
(12:26 - 4th) 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 3 for no gain (5-M.Bryant22-T.McDuffie). Penalty on WAS 94-S.Taimani Offside 2 yards enforced at WAS 3. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WASH 1
(11:49 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:31 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 5:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:23 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 57 yards from UTH 35. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 24 for 16 yards (34-M.Bernard).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 24
(11:23 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for 2 yards (52-J.Penisini20-D.Lloyd).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAH 26
(11:18 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 26
(10:37 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Spiker.
Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 26
(10:33 - 4th) 46-R.Porter punts 58 yards from WAS 26 out of bounds at the UTH 16.

WASH Huskies
- TD (19 plays, 75 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16
(10:23 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 19 for 3 yards (55-R.Bowman).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 19
(10:14 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 37 for 18 yards (20-A.Turner9-J.Tryon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37
(9:39 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 39 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WASH 39
(9:06 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Thompson.
+14 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 39
(8:30 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to WAS 47 for 14 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 47
(8:24 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 47 for no gain (95-L.Onwuzurike).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 47
(7:49 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 43 for 4 yards (8-B.Potoa'e).
+28 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 43
(7:17 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to WAS 15 for 28 yards (3-E.Molden).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 15
(6:36 - 4th) Penalty on WAS 95-L.Onwuzurike Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at WAS 15. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 7 - WASH 7
(6:36 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 5 for 2 yards (94-S.Taimani43-J.Sirmon).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 5
(6:10 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to WAS 2 for 3 yards (3-E.Molden).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 2
(5:36 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:57 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- End of Game (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:52 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to WAS 25 fair catch by 25-S.McGrew.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(4:52 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 25
(4:52 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 25
(4:48 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 37 for 12 yards (26-T.Burgess).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 37
(4:45 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Chin.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 37
(4:36 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 37
(4:32 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to WAS 45 for 8 yards (28-J.Guidry).
+8 YD
4 & 2 - UTAH 45
(4:27 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to UTH 47 for 8 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47
(3:43 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at UTH 31 for 16 yards (1-J.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 31
(3:26 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 26-S.Ahmed.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 31
(2:46 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAH 31
(2:41 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
+12 YD
4 & 10 - UTAH 31
(2:37 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to UTH 19 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 19
(2:31 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 19
(2:18 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 19
(2:12 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to UTH 8 for 11 yards (98-V.Moala).
Sack
1 & 8 - UTAH 8
(2:03 - 4th) 10-J.Eason sacked at UTH 17 for -9 yards (6-B.Anae).
No Gain
2 & 17 - UTAH 17
(1:52 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Chin.
+14 YD
3 & 17 - UTAH 17
(1:45 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia to UTH 3 for 14 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
+3 YD
4 & 3 - UTAH 3
(1:40 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:05 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

WASH Huskies

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:01 - 4th) 47-P.Henry kicks 18 yards from WAS 35 to the UTH 47 downed by 23-J.Blackmon.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47
(1:01 - 4th) kneels at UTH 45 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - WASH 45
(1:00 - 4th) kneels at UTH 43 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 14 - WASH 43
(0:54 - 4th) kneels at UTH 42 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:01
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
28
Touchdown 1:05
10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
33
27
Point After TD 4:52
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
21
Touchdown 4:57
2-Z.Moss runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
32
21
Point After TD 11:23
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
21
Touchdown 11:31
1-T.Huntley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
25
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:06
1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to WAS 1 for 1 yard (43-J.Sirmon).
plays
yds
pos
19
21
Touchdown 3:16
10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Johnson at WAS 39. 1-J.Johnson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
19
21
Point After TD 8:15
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 8:26
10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
97-J.Redding 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
14
Point After TD 2:46
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 2:53
1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
14
Point After TD 12:19
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 12:26
10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
13
Field Goal 15:00
97-J.Redding 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:36
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:41
10-J.Eason complete to 82-J.Chin. 82-J.Chin runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
05:49
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 21
Rushing 8 4
Passing 10 16
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 9-16 6-16
4th Down Conv 1-1 4-5
Total Net Yards 384 360
Total Plays 68 74
Avg Gain 5.6 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 115 53
Rush Attempts 44 22
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 2.4
Net Yards Passing 269 307
Comp. - Att. 19-24 29-52
Yards Per Pass 11.2 5.9
Penalties - Yards 3-15 6-25
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-41.3 4-48.0
Return Yards 56 40
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 2-38
Int. - Returns 2-39 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Utah 8-1 01361433
Washington 5-4 777728
WASH 3, O/U 48
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Seattle, Washington
 269 PASS YDS 307
115 RUSH YDS 53
384 TOTAL YDS 360
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 284 1 0 192.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 284 1 0 192.3
T. Huntley 19/24 284 1 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Shelley 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 100 1
Z. Moss 27 100 1 18
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Wilmore 2 10 0 14
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 6 1
T. Huntley 7 6 1 12
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Vickers 3 5 0 4
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
J. Shelley 2 -1 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 72 0
J. Dixon 2 72 0 41
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 60 0
B. Thompson 2 60 0 41
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 1
Z. Moss 5 41 1 15
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
D. Simpkins 4 31 0 11
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
S. Nacua 1 28 0 28
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
S. Enis 2 24 0 14
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Vickers 1 18 0 18
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Br. Kuithe 1 8 0 8
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Brumfield 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 10-0 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
J. Blackmon 7-1 0.0 1
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
F. Bernard 4-1 0.0 0
J. Nurse 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Nurse 4-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
J. Penisini 4-3 1.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Johnson 3-0 0.0 1
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Lloyd 3-1 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tupai 1-0 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
B. Anae 1-1 1.0 0
V. Moala 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Moala 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hubert 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hubert 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
J. Redding 2/2 32 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
B. Lennon 4 41.3 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Blackmon 1 0.0 0 0
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Vickers 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Simpkins 1 0.0 0 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.8% 316 4 2 124.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.8% 316 4 2 124.5
J. Eason 29/52 316 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 50 0
S. Ahmed 14 50 0 10
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Bynum 1 9 0 9
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
S. McGrew 1 6 0 6
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Baccellia 1 4 0 4
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Bryant 1 4 0 4
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -20 0
J. Eason 4 -20 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 105 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 105 2
H. Bryant 6 105 2 40
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 0
T. Bynum 7 68 0 16
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
C. Otton 4 43 0 14
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
A. Baccellia 4 29 0 16
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 1
A. Fuller 3 24 1 12
M. Spiker 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
M. Spiker 1 21 0 21
J. Chin 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
J. Chin 1 11 1 11
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Pleasant 1 8 0 8
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Ahmed 2 7 0 9
D. Culp 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Culp 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 7-1 0.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Molden 6-1 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
L. Onwuzurike 5-2 0.5 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
J. Tryon 4-2 2.0 0
S. Taimani 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Taimani 4-1 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Bowman 3-0 1.0 0
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 3-1 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Bryant 3-1 0.0 0
T. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. McDuffie 3-0 0.0 0
K. Manu 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
K. Manu 2-4 0.0 0
A. Turner 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
B. Potoa'e 2-3 0.5 0
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Letuligasenoa 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bronson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gordon 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hampton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
P. Henry 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 1
J. Whitford 3 44.7 1 52
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 58.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 58.0 1
R. Porter 1 58.0 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
S. Ahmed 2 19.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
A. Fuller 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 25 1:13 3 6 Punt
7:36 UTAH 19 3:46 7 31 Punt
1:51 WASH 15 1:23 3 2 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 UTAH 25 1:22 4 0 Punt
8:58 UTAH 25 6:05 13 75 TD
1:15 UTAH 45 1:03 7 41 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 UTAH 8 1:21 3 7 Punt
8:15 UTAH 25 0:27 3 50 Fumble
6:04 UTAH 27 1:53 5 31 Fumble
1:52 UTAH 18 1:21 10 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 UTAH 16 5:26 12 84 TD
1:01 UTAH 47 0:07 3 -5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 WASH 30 6:00 14 70 TD
3:13 WASH 9 0:39 3 6 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 25 2:34 6 75 TD
10:25 WASH 29 0:56 3 8 Punt
2:46 WASH 28 1:15 6 27 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 WASH 25 0:00 9 -17 INT
9:29 WASH 48 1:03 4 52 TD
7:10 WASH 25 0:28 5 4 Punt
3:30 WASH 42 0:07 2 56 INT
3:06 WASH 25 0:38 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 WASH 24 0:50 3 2 Punt
4:52 WASH 25 3:47 19 75 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores