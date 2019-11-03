Drive Chart
Holani's 4 TDs lead No. 21 Boise St. past San Jose St. 52-42

  • AP
  • Nov 03, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) With Boise State's defense struggling to slow down Josh Love and San Jose State, the Broncos turned to their ground game to hold off the Spartans and keep their New Year's Six bowl aspirations alive.

Freshman George Holani ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 Boise State bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating San Jose State 52-42 on Saturday night.

The Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) lost 28-25 at BYU two weeks ago with starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier sidelined but responded following a week off despite falling into an early 14-0 hole.

''We fight hard,'' receiver John Hightower said. ''No matter what's going on in the game, we're going to keep fighting. The coaches coach us to be like that. I know everyone will keep fighting.''

Boise State needs to keep winning and possibly get some help in the American Athletic Conference, where Cincinnati and Memphis are also in the running for a major bold bid.

It wouldn't have mattered had the Broncos not held off the Spartans, scoring touchdowns on five straight drives in the second half before ending the game with kneel-downs. Boise State finished with six rushing touchdowns and 253 yards on the ground.

''We finished the way we wanted to on the offensive side of the ball,'' coach Bryan Harsin said.

Boise State took the lead for good on Holani's third touchdown early in the fourth quarter that made it 38-34.

The Broncos then finally got a key defensive stop against the Spartans (4-5, 1-4) thanks to a sack by Curtis Weaver, and Andrew Van Buren provided a cushion with a 32-yard score that made it 45-34 with 6:24 to play.

Love threw for 438 yards and cut the deficit to 45-42 on his second TD pass of the game with 3:56 remaining, but it wasn't enough for the Spartans, who fell to 0-14 all-time against Boise State.

''Losing this one hurts,'' Love said. ''It would have been huge for us obviously. It was one step closer to a bowl game. We have three opportunities left. We have to win two of them.''

The Broncos recovered an onside kick following Love's second TD pass and converted a third-and-5 on a 15-yard end-around by Hightower and Holani put the game away with his fourth TD of the game with 1:35 to play.

''I thought he showed toughness. I thought he showed his durability. I thought he showed great vision,'' Harsin said. ''I'm really proud of him. George is a guy that, since the day he showed up, he's provided nothing but positives to our football team.''

The Broncos took their first lead late in the third quarter after Bachmeier scrambled 18 yards on a third-and-15 play. He left briefly with an apparent injury and Chase Cord came in and ran it 8 yards for a score on the next play to put Boise State on top 31-27.

But Love responded with another TD drive of his own with DeJon Parker running it in from 3 yards out for his second score of the game to put San Jose State back up 34-31 heading into the fourth quarter before the Broncos took the game over on the ground.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: The Broncos got a big spark on special teams with a 66-yard TD return by Avery Williams to get them on the board in the closing seconds of the opening quarter, but had little answer all night for Love until Weaver's late sack proved to be the difference.

San Jose State: The Spartans scored TDs on the opening two drives of the game in a sign that this year's meeting would be far different than the mostly lopsided previous games in the series. They got 193 yards receiving from Tre Walker and 110 from Baily Gaither but still fell short against Boise State.

TARGETING

San Jose State linebacker Jesse Osuna was ejected for targeting for the second straight game. He missed the first half of this game for a hit last week against Army and then less than five minutes into the third quarter he was called again for a hit on George Holani. Osuna also was called for targeting in the opener against Northern Colorado, meaning he will be suspended for the next game under the repeat offender rule.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Host Wyoming on Saturday.

San Jose State: Visit Hawaii on Saturday.

---

SJST Spartans
- TD (10 plays, 82 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 18 for 18 yards (2-K.Shakir).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18
(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 25 for 7 yards (26-A.Williams).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 25
(14:52 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 37 for 12 yards (26-A.Williams).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(14:22 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 50 for 13 yards (15-J.Walker32-J.Happle).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 50
(13:48 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to BOISE 41 for 9 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 41
(13:22 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 32 for 9 yards (32-J.Happle93-C.Hatada).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(12:48 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 76-Q.Oseland False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 32. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 37
(12:11 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
+36 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 37
(11:52 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 1 for 36 yards (26-A.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 1 - SJST 1
(11:48 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to BOISE 1 for no gain (32-J.Happle).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 1
(11:38 - 1st) 21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:05 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:58 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 36 yards from SJS 35 to BOISE 29 fair catch by 45-N.Provenzano.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29
(10:58 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 36 for 7 yards (23-N.Shelton).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BOISE 36
(10:58 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
+22 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 36
(10:29 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to SJS 42 for 22 yards (27-J.Lenard).
Sack
1 & 10 - BOISE 42
(10:22 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 45 for -13 yards. Penalty on BOISE 19-H.Bachmeier Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BOISE 45. (42-V.Fehoko).
+16 YD
2 & 23 - BOISE 45
(9:57 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to SJS 39 for 16 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
Sack
3 & 7 - BOISE 39
(9:45 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at SJS 44 for -5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
Punt
4 & 12 - BOISE 44
(9:12 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 20 yards from SJS 44 to SJS 24 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans
- TD (16 plays, 76 yards, 5:42 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24
(9:12 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 28 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 28
(8:31 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton. Penalty on SJS 71-T.Ostrom Holding declined.
+15 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 28
(8:03 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 43 for 15 yards (15-J.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 43
(7:59 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 43
(7:35 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 39 for -4 yards (55-D.Moa).
+19 YD
3 & 14 - SJST 39
(7:32 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 42 for 19 yards (15-J.Walker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(6:55 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 47
(6:26 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No Gain
2 & 15 - SJST 47
(6:26 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
+21 YD
3 & 15 - SJST 47
(6:07 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to BOISE 26 for 21 yards (26-A.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 26
(6:03 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 26 for no gain (28-K.Kaniho).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 26
(5:32 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 17 for 9 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 17
(4:56 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to BOISE 15 for 2 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 15
(4:19 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 15
(3:54 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness runs ob at BOISE 4 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - SJST 4
(3:49 - 1st) 12-J.Love runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:30 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:26 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 39 yards from SJS 35. 54-M.Locher to BOISE 39 for 13 yards (26-A.Jenkins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(3:26 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 42 for 3 yards (3-T.Webb31-E.Aguayo).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 42
(3:22 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 47 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon31-E.Aguayo).
Sack
3 & 2 - BOISE 47
(2:45 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 43 for -4 yards (31-E.Aguayo).
Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 43
(2:06 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 42 yards from BOISE 43 to SJS 15 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans
- TD (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 15
(1:30 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 15
(1:23 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 17 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham28-K.Kaniho).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SJST 17
(1:19 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
Punt
4 & 8 - SJST 17
(0:39 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 49 yards from SJS 17. 26-A.Williams runs 66 yards for a touchdown.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:33 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:15 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 62 yards from BOISE 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 23 for 20 yards (1-O.Evans).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23
(0:15 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 22 for -1 yard (44-R.Whimpey90-S.Igiehon).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 22
(0:08 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 35 for 13 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 38 for 27 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(14:36 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 38
(14:03 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 32-K.Robinson.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 38
(13:57 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at BOISE 22 for 16 yards (15-J.Walker).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(13:54 - 2nd) 82-I.Hamilton to BOISE 26 for -4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
2 & 14 - BOISE 26
(13:27 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Humphreys.
+9 YD
3 & 14 - BOISE 26
(12:49 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to BOISE 17 for 9 yards (8-M.Reed).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BOISE 17
(12:45 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:06 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 39 yards from SJS 35. 54-M.Locher to BOISE 26 FUMBLES. 54-M.Locher to BOISE 30 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(12:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 29 for -1 yard (27-J.Lenard).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SJST 29
(12:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 47-M.Pistone.
+23 YD
3 & 11 - SJST 29
(11:21 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs ob at SJS 48 for 23 yards.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(11:12 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to SJS 7 for 41 yards (3-T.Webb).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - SJST 7
(10:44 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to SJS 5 for 2 yards (31-E.Aguayo16-R.Tolefree).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 5
(10:13 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to SJS 12 FUMBLES. 24-G.Holani to SJS 7 for 5 yards (92-C.Hall).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 7
(9:34 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to SJS 1 for 6 yards (91-E.Ane3-T.Webb).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 1
(8:48 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:02 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- Interception (6 plays, -23 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:58 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 28 for 27 yards (48-B.DeRose38-D.Washington).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 28
(7:58 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 35 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - BOISE 35
(7:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 35
(7:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to SJS 41 for 6 yards (32-J.Happle).
No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 35
(7:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump.
Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 35
(7:16 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 25 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 40.

SJST Spartans
- TD (6 plays, 83 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(7:00 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to BOISE 41 for 1 yard (92-C.Hall).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 41
(6:54 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 49 for 8 yards (41-H.Darden31-E.Aguayo).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 49
(6:17 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 44 for 7 yards (27-J.Lenard16-R.Tolefree).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 44
(5:41 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 44 for no gain (31-E.Aguayo).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 44
(5:10 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 40 for 4 yards (12-B.Ezell).
Int
3 & 6 - SJST 40
(4:35 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 12-B.Ezell at SJS 17. 12-B.Ezell to SJS 17 for no gain.

BOISE Broncos
- FG (6 plays, 55 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(4:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 40 for 23 yards (15-J.Walker99-C.Weaver).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(3:51 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Humphreys.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40
(3:13 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 42 for 2 yards (99-C.Weaver98-S.Lui).
+21 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 42
(3:08 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to BOISE 37 for 21 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(2:23 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to BOISE 16 for 21 yards (32-J.Happle15-J.Walker).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16
(1:51 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:18 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 43 yards from SJS 35. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 32 for 10 yards (46-C.Webb).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(1:13 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to SJS 32 for 36 yards (23-N.Shelton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(1:06 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas. Penalty on SJS 92-C.Hall Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SJS 32. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 17
(0:50 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 17
(0:44 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler pushed ob at SJS 12 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 12
(0:41 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to SJS 8 for 4 yards (4-S.Latu).
Penalty
4 & 1 - SJST 8
(0:37 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 76-E.Cleveland False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 8. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - SJST 13
(0:29 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:28 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 54 yards from BOISE 35 to the SJS 11 downed by 2-Z.Zigler.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11
(0:24 - 2nd) kneels at SJS 9 for -2 yards.

SJST Spartans
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 35 yards from SJS 35. 38-D.Washington to BOISE 30 FUMBLES. 38-D.Washington to BOISE 30 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 36 for 6 yards (11-J.Osuna).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 36
(14:58 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 37 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon92-C.Hall).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 37
(14:24 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 38 for 1 yard (11-J.Osuna45-K.Harmon).
Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 38
(13:57 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 37 yards from BOISE 38 to SJS 25 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (3 plays, 45 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(13:11 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(13:06 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 9 yards (4-D.Pierce28-K.Kaniho).
Penalty
3 & 1 - BOISE 34
(13:01 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 34. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(12:26 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to BOISE 40 for 11 yards (26-A.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(12:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on BOISE 15-J.Walker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 40. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(11:56 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 22 for 3 yards (4-D.Pierce).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 22
(11:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 22
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley to BOISE 17 for 5 yards (26-A.Williams).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - BOISE 17
(11:14 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:32 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 37 yards from SJS 35. 7-A.Butler pushed ob at SJS 45 for 27 yards (14-B.Brown).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45
(10:27 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to SJS 26 for 19 yards (45-K.Harmon). Penalty on SJS 11-J.Osuna Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 11
(10:18 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani pushed ob at SJS 6 for 5 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 6
(9:56 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:18 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:13 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 19 FUMBLES (2-Z.Zigler38-D.Washington). 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 19 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 19
(9:13 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 19
(9:07 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 25 for 6 yards (32-J.Happle).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BOISE 25
(9:04 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
Punt
4 & 4 - BOISE 25
(8:38 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 43 yards from SJS 25. 2-K.Shakir runs ob at BOISE 37 for 5 yards.

SJST Spartans
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(8:32 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 43 for 6 yards (45-K.Harmon16-R.Tolefree).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 43
(8:26 - 3rd) 16-J.Hightower pushed ob at BOISE 48 for 5 yards (31-E.Aguayo).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(7:53 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to SJS 34 for 18 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 34
(7:13 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to SJS 31 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon42-V.Fehoko).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 31
(6:44 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 21 for 10 yards (45-K.Harmon31-E.Aguayo).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21
(6:10 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 16 for 5 yards (31-E.Aguayo91-E.Ane).
Penalty
2 & 5 - SJST 16
(5:41 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles runs 16 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BOISE 79-E.Quevedo Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 16. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - SJST 26
(5:01 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to SJS 26 for no gain (41-H.Darden).
+18 YD
3 & 15 - SJST 26
(4:52 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to SJS 8 for 18 yards (45-K.Harmon27-J.Lenard).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - SJST 8
(4:14 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:34 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Offside declined.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:28 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(3:28 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at BOISE 35 for 40 yards (4-D.Pierce).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(3:28 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(3:00 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to BOISE 23 for 12 yards (28-K.Kaniho38-D.Washington).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23
(2:55 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley to BOISE 4 for 19 yards (32-J.Happle).
Penalty
1 & 4 - BOISE 4
(2:23 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 87-D.Deese False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 4. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 9 - BOISE 9
(1:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to BOISE 3 for 6 yards (25-B.Wickersham4-D.Pierce).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 3
(1:34 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:53 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 60 yards from SJS 35. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 21 for 16 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21
(0:53 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 20 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
+14 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 20
(0:48 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 34 for 14 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 34
(0:14 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to SJS 49 for 17 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49
(15:00 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 40 for 9 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+22 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 40
(14:25 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower pushed ob at SJS 18 for 22 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18
(13:48 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 13 for 5 yards (95-C.Alexander).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 13
(13:13 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 9 for 4 yards (91-E.Ane45-K.Harmon).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 9
(12:41 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier to SJS 6 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane95-C.Alexander).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - SJST 6
(12:05 - 4th) 24-G.Holani runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:36 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Offside declined.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:31 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35 out of bounds at the SJS 2.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(11:31 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to BOISE 46 for 19 yards (15-J.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 46
(11:31 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 46
(11:06 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to BOISE 43 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey). Penalty on SJS 84-B.Gaither Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BOISE 43.
No Gain
2 & 17 - BOISE 47
(11:01 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
Sack
3 & 17 - BOISE 47
(10:43 - 4th) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS 39 for -8 yards (99-C.Weaver).
Punt
4 & 25 - BOISE 39
(10:36 - 4th) 43-A.Galland punts 38 yards from SJS 39 out of bounds at the BOISE 23.

SJST Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 23
(10:00 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 30 for 7 yards (31-E.Aguayo).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 30
(9:53 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 41 FUMBLES (23-N.Shelton). 5-G.Collingham to BOISE 41 for no gain.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41
(9:17 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 43 for 16 yards (41-H.Darden).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 43
(8:51 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 40 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane92-C.Hall).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 40
(8:18 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 36 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon3-T.Webb).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 36
(7:42 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 32 for 4 yards (12-B.Ezell27-J.Lenard).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(7:02 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:30 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:24 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(6:24 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 31 for 6 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 31
(6:24 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 34 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 34
(5:59 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 36 for 2 yards (55-D.Moa99-C.Weaver).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(5:28 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 36. Team penalty on BOISE Personal Foul declined.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(5:05 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 26 for 23 yards (26-A.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(5:00 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness runs ob at BOISE 18 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - BOISE 18
(4:43 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No Gain
3 & 2 - BOISE 18
(4:25 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to BOISE 18 for no gain (90-S.Igiehon).
Penalty
4 & 2 - BOISE 18
(4:21 - 4th) Penalty on BOISE 44-R.Whimpey Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at BOISE 18. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 9 - BOISE 9
(4:21 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 9
(4:06 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(4:00 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

SJST Spartans
- Interception (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:56 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 9 yards from SJS 35. 2-K.Shakir to SJS 44 for no gain. Penalty on SJS 33-B.Manigo Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39
(3:56 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 36 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon3-T.Webb).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 36
(3:55 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 30 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 30
(3:49 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 28 for 2 yards (41-H.Darden).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(3:39 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 23 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SJST 23
(3:07 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to SJS 23 for no gain (27-J.Lenard).
+15 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 23
(2:59 - 4th) 16-J.Hightower to SJS 8 for 15 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - SJST 8
(2:15 - 4th) 24-G.Holani runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:39 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- End of Game (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:35 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:35 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on BOISE 15-J.Walker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 25. No Play.
Int
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(1:35 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither INTERCEPTED by 25-B.Wickersham at BOISE 45. 25-B.Wickersham to BOISE 49 for 4 yards.

SJST Spartans

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49
(1:31 - 4th) kneels at BOISE 47 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - SJST 47
(1:25 - 4th) kneels at BOISE 45 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 14 - SJST 45
(0:44 - 4th) kneels at BOISE 43 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
42
Touchdown 1:39
24-G.Holani runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
51
42
Two Point Conversion 3:56
12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
42
Touchdown 4:00
12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
45
40
Point After TD 6:24
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
34
Touchdown 6:30
21-A.Van Buren runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
44
34
Point After TD 11:31
36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
38
34
Touchdown 11:36
24-G.Holani runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
79
yds
00:39
pos
37
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
34
Touchdown 1:00
21-D.Packer runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
31
33
Point After TD 3:28
36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
31
27
Touchdown 3:34
10-C.Cord runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
30
27
Point After TD 9:13
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 9:18
24-G.Holani runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
27
Field Goal 10:32
39-M.Mercurio 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:28
36-E.Sachse 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
24
Point After TD 1:13
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 1:18
12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
23
Point After TD 7:58
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 8:02
24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
17
Field Goal 12:06
39-M.Mercurio 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:33
43-A.Galland punts 49 yards from SJS 17. 26-A.Williams runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
14
Point After TD 3:26
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:30
12-J.Love runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:58
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:05
21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 28
Rushing 14 5
Passing 7 18
Penalty 2 5
3rd Down Conv 8-15 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 462 489
Total Plays 68 76
Avg Gain 6.8 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 253 59
Rush Attempts 51 23
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 2.6
Net Yards Passing 209 430
Comp. - Att. 13-17 29-53
Yards Per Pass 12.3 8.1
Penalties - Yards 8-84 7-60
Touchdowns 7 5
Rushing TDs 6 3
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-33.0 4-38.8
Return Yards 144 83
Punts - Returns 2-71 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-70 4-83
Int. - Returns 1-3 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 Boise State 7-1 710142152
San Jose State 4-5 141010842
SJST 16.5, O/U 60.5
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, California
 209 PASS YDS 430
253 RUSH YDS 59
462 TOTAL YDS 489
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 213 0 1 170.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 213 0 1 170.0
H. Bachmeier 13/17 213 0 1
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
C. Cord 1/1 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 126 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 126 4
G. Holani 28 126 4 19
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 85 1
A. Van Buren 9 85 1 32
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Hightower 2 20 0 15
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Shakir 1 14 0 14
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 1
C. Cord 1 8 1 8
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
H. Bachmeier 7 6 0 18
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Thomas 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 129 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 129 0
J. Hightower 5 129 0 41
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
C. Thomas 4 37 0 22
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
K. Shakir 2 25 0 18
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
G. Holani 1 17 0 17
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Butler 1 5 0 5
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Pistone 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 7-0 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 7-2 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 6-1 0.0 0
J. Happle 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Happle 5-1 0.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 5-0 0.0 0
D. Pierce 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Pierce 3-1 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
B. Wickersham 3-0 0.0 1
D. Moa 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Moa 2-0 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
C. Weaver 2-2 1.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 1-1 0.0 0
M. Reed 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Hatada 0-1 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Lui 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
E. Sachse 1/1 30 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 33.0 1
J. Velazquez 3 33.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 27 0
A. Butler 2 21.5 27 0
M. Locher 54 DT
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 13 0
M. Locher 2 8.5 13 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
K. Shakir 1 10.0 10 0
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Washington 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 66.0 66 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 66.0 66 1
A. Williams 1 66.0 66 1
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
K. Shakir 1 5.0 5 0
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 438 2 1 132.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 438 2 1 132.8
J. Love 29/53 438 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
K. Robinson 9 41 0 13
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 28 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 2
D. Packer 10 28 2 12
T. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Parker 1 2 0 2
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 1
J. Love 2 -4 1 4
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
I. Hamilton 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 193 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 193 0
T. Walker 9 193 0 40
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 110 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
B. Gaither 8 110 1 21
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
D. Deese Jr. 3 42 0 21
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
I. Hamilton 3 32 1 16
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
I. Holiness 3 31 0 12
B. Foley 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
B. Foley 2 24 0 19
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Humphreys 1 6 0 6
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Packer 0 0 0 0
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Robinson 0 0 0 0
J. Braddock 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Braddock 0 0 0 0
A. Crump 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Crump 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
K. Harmon 11-2 1.0 0
J. Lenard 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Lenard 7-2 0.0 0
E. Aguayo 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
E. Aguayo 6-4 1.0 0
B. Ezell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
B. Ezell 6-0 0.0 1
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Shelton 5-0 0.0 0
E. Ane 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Ane 4-1 0.0 0
H. Darden 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Darden 4-0 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Hall 3-2 0.0 0
J. Osuna 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Osuna 2-0 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Webb 2-3 0.0 0
C. Alexander 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Alexander 1-1 0.0 0
S. Latu 4 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Latu 1-0 0.0 0
V. Fehoko 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
V. Fehoko 1-1 1.0 0
R. Tolefree 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
R. Tolefree 1-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Mercurio 2/2 35 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Galland 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
A. Galland 4 38.8 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Zigler 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.8 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.8 27 0
Z. Zigler 4 20.8 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 BOISE 29 1:46 6 27 Punt
3:26 BOISE 39 1:20 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 BOISE 30 4:04 8 70 TD
7:00 BOISE 40 2:25 6 -23 INT
1:13 BOISE 32 0:44 6 55 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 BOISE 30 0:00 3 8 Punt
10:32 SJST 45 1:14 3 45 TD
8:32 BOISE 37 4:58 10 63 TD
0:53 BOISE 21 0:39 9 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 BOISE 23 3:30 7 77 TD
3:56 SJST 39 2:17 7 39 TD
1:31 BOISE 49 0:47 3 -6 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 18 3:55 10 82 TD
9:12 SJST 24 5:42 16 76 TD
1:30 SJST 15 0:51 3 2 TD
0:15 SJST 23 0:07 9 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:58 SJST 28 0:42 4 13 Punt
4:00 SJST 17 2:42 6 83 TD
0:28 SJST 11 0:04 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 SJST 25 1:57 8 58 FG
9:13 SJST 19 0:35 3 6 Punt
3:28 SJST 25 2:28 7 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 SJST 35 0:55 5 4 Punt
6:24 SJST 25 2:24 11 75 TD
1:35 SJST 25 0:00 2 24 INT
