Midshipmen stay afloat in AAC title race with rout of UConn
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Quarterback Malcolm Perry and Navy have inserted themselves into the mix for a New Year's Six bowl game.
Perry ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 165 yards and another score Friday night in leading the Midshipmen to a 56-10 rout of UConn on national television.
It was the fifth straight 100-yard rushing game for the senior, who eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the third consecutive season.
The win keeps the Midshipmen (7-1, 5-1 American) within striking distance of undefeated No. 15 SMU in the AAC West Division, with games against Notre Dame and the Mustangs on the horizon.
''We haven't done much yet,'' said Perry. ''We've got some great competitors coming up in a few weeks. All we've done so far is put ourselves in a great position.''
Perry scored on his first carry, spinning past the line of scrimmage and going 58 yards down the numbers on the right side of the field. He also had a 58-yard touchdown pass in the first half, hitting sophomore receiver Mychal Cooper down the middle. It was one of just six passes thrown by Perry, who completed three of them, all for more than 30 yards.
''He walks around like he's a plebe; the most humble kid,'' said Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo. ''But back to back to back thousand-yards rushing and we're not over yet. He's doing great things running our offense.''
Freshman Jack Zergiotis threw for 205 yards and a touchdown for UConn (2-7, 0-5), but had three turnovers including two first-half interceptions that led to Navy scoring drives including the Cooper touchdown. He first pick set Navy up on a 49-yard Navy drive that ended with a 13-yard run up the gut by Jamale Carothers. The sophomore fullback added touchdown runs of 23 and 6 yards in the second half.
The Huskies were still in the game with a first down on Navy's 2-yard line and less than a minute to play in the first half. But Jacob Springer Jr. forced a Zergiotis fumble on third down and the Midshipmen led 28-10 at intermission.
''When you have the opportunities that we had in the first half and don't take advantage of them, it makes it hard to try and come back,'' said UConn coach Randy Edsall. ''We just didn't play very well.''
Navy finished with 573 yards of offense, including 408 on the ground.
Kevin Mensah had 107 yards rushing for UConn.
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: Perry becomes the second player in Navy history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in three straight seasons, joining Keenan Reynolds who accomplished the feat in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
''That's somebody I looked up to a lot coming into the recruiting process,'' said Perry. ''We're from the same area. I always used to watch him, and he had a great career. So, to be mentioned in the same sentence is amazing, but that's something I'm going to focus on after the season.''
UConn: The Huskies losing streak against American Athletic Conference opponents is now 16. UConn snapped a 22-game losing streak against all opponents from the Bowl Subdivision last week with a win over UMass.
SCORING MACHINE
Carothers now has nine touchdowns in four games this season, seven in the last two including six on the ground.
''My offensive line is blocking very well, and my coaches are calling great plays; I'm just reaping the benefits of it,'' he said.
SECOND CHANCE PICK
Navy defensive end Jackson Perkins had a second-quarter interception, one play after dropping a ball that hit him in the hands.
''The first time, I was covering the back and I didn't think the quarterback would throw it, because I was right there, so I was kind of surprised by it,'' he said. ''But, the second one, somehow I had a feeling he was going to throw it again.''
UP NEXT
Navy: The Midshipmen are off until Nov. 16, when they visit South Bend, Indiana, for their annual game against Notre Dame.
''The stage is set,'' Perry said. ''I don't think there's much we need to do to motivate the guys in the locker room. We'll be ready to go.''
UConn: The Huskies travel to Cincinnati a week from Saturday to face the East Division leading Bearcats.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 59 yards from NAV 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 21 for 15 yards (46-I.Blake45-C.Garnes).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 28 for 7 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCONN 28(14:56 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 31 for 3 yards (10-K.Brennan99-J.Pittman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(14:22 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Thompkins.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 31(13:47 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 31 for no gain (94-J.Warren).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 31(13:43 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hairston.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCONN 31(13:02 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 33 yards from UCONN 31 out of bounds at the NAV 36.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 64 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(12:57 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to NAV 29 for -7 yards (17-O.Robinson43-J.Mitchell).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - NAVY 29(12:50 - 1st) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 42 for 13 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+58 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 42(12:22 - 1st) 10-M.Perry runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:45 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:34 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 59 yards from NAV 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 27 for 21 yards (46-I.Blake83-M.Gleaton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 27(11:34 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for 3 yards (96-J.Perkins51-P.Carothers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCONN 30(11:26 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 34 for 4 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCONN 34(10:47 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 37 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot96-J.Perkins).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 37(10:03 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston to NAV 10 for 53 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 10(9:26 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:49 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35 out of bounds at the NAV 1.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(8:44 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 50 for 15 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(8:44 - 1st) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 43 for -7 yards (48-K.Jones43-J.Mitchell).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - NAVY 43(8:13 - 1st) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 50 for 7 yards (25-T.Coyle20-R.King).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 50(7:30 - 1st) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 50(6:57 - 1st) 4-O.White punts 40 yards from NAV 50 to UCONN 10 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
UCONN
Huskies
- Interception (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 10(6:52 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 36 for 26 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(6:46 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 39 for 3 yards (1-J.Springer97-D.Tolentino).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UCONN 39(6:11 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - UCONN 39(5:23 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-C.Garnes at UCONN 49. 45-C.Garnes to UCONN 49 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(5:20 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to UCONN 47 for 2 yards (41-D.Morgan).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 47(5:11 - 1st) 28-K.Makekau to UCONN 40 for 7 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 40(4:44 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to UCONN 41 for -1 yard (25-T.Coyle).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - NAVY 41(4:07 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to UCONN 33 for 8 yards (20-R.King).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(3:39 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to UCONN 27 for 6 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 27(3:07 - 1st) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell. Penalty on UCONN 20-R.King Pass interference 14 yards enforced at UCONN 27. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(2:36 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:30 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- FG (8 plays, 48 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:27 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 60 yards from NAV 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 30 for 25 yards (15-N.Obanor).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(2:27 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for -1 yard (96-J.Perkins94-J.Warren).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCONN 29(2:21 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCONN 29(1:49 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to NAV 42 for 29 yards (8-E.Nash).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(1:45 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 36 for 6 yards (11-E.Fochtman10-K.Brennan).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCONN 36(1:11 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to NAV 26 for 10 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 26(0:32 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Thompkins.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 26(15:00 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 22 for 4 yards (41-T.Pistorio10-K.Brennan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 22(14:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis to NAV 22 for no gain (36-D.Atwaters).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UCONN 22(14:15 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (12 plays, 78 yards, 5:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:36 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 26-G.Winn to NAV 22 for 22 yards (20-R.King).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(13:31 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 22(13:24 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 23 for 1 yard (25-T.Coyle).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 23(13:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 33 for 10 yards (41-D.Morgan52-C.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(12:36 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 38 for 5 yards (41-D.Morgan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 38(12:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Fells.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 38(11:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to UCONN 49 for 13 yards (25-T.Coyle48-K.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(11:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Fells. Penalty on UCONN 24-K.Paul Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCONN 49. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(10:57 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to UCONN 29 for 5 yards (48-K.Jones41-D.Morgan).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 29(10:52 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to UCONN 11 for 18 yards (21-J.Lucien20-R.King).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 11(10:16 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to UCONN 9 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell52-C.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 9(9:41 - 2nd) 25-T.Maloy to UCONN 1 for 8 yards (20-R.King).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NAVY 1(9:07 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:34 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Interception (8 plays, 9 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 51 yards from NAV 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 33 for 19 yards (15-N.Obanor).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 33(8:31 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 36 for 3 yards (41-T.Pistorio11-E.Fochtman).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCONN 36(8:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 46 for 10 yards (56-N.Cromartie10-K.Brennan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(7:51 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock. Penalty on NAV 54-D.Fagot Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 46. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(7:20 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross 80-H.Maurisseau to NAV 33 for 10 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 33(7:15 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at NAV 38 for -5 yards (56-N.Cromartie51-P.Carothers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCONN 38(6:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 34-K.Mensah. 34-K.Mensah to NAV 34 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCONN 34(5:51 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 34-K.Mensah.
|
Int
|
4 & 11 - UCONN 34(5:08 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 96-J.Perkins at NAV 32. 96-J.Perkins to NAV 42 for 10 yards (64-C.Haynes).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (1 plays, 58 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(5:05 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:49 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Fumble (11 plays, -22 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:49 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 54 yards from NAV 35 out of bounds at the UCONN 11.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 35(4:49 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 42 for 7 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCONN 42(4:49 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 47 for 5 yards (94-J.Warren54-D.Fagot).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(4:17 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 47 for no gain (51-P.Carothers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 47(3:49 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 64-C.Haynes False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 47. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCONN 42(3:14 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 46 for 4 yards (97-D.Tolentino).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCONN 46(2:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 43 for -3 yards (1-J.Springer94-J.Warren). Penalty on NAV 54-D.Fagot Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at UCONN 43.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(2:18 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at NAV 48 for -6 yards (41-T.Pistorio56-N.Cromartie).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 16 - UCONN 48(1:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to NAV 18 for 30 yards (14-M.Farrar).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 18(1:17 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 14 for 4 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 14(0:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hairston. Penalty on NAV 3-C.Kinley Pass interference 12 yards enforced at NAV 14. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UCONN 2(0:47 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 2 for no gain (1-J.Springer52-D.Polk).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UCONN 2(0:38 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Thompkins.
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - UCONN 2(0:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at NAV 13 for -11 yards FUMBLES (1-J.Springer). 41-T.Pistorio to NAV 17 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 17(0:35 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 31 for 14 yards (20-R.King).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(0:26 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 33 for 2 yards (57-T.Jones48-K.Jones).
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 92-N.Iden kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 18 for -7 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - NAVY 18(15:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 18 for no gain (27-O.Fortt58-D.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - NAVY 18(14:14 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 25 for 7 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:37 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 39 yards from NAV 25 to UCONN 36 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(12:54 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 36(12:48 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 47 for 11 yards (10-K.Brennan5-M.McMorris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(12:43 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hairston.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 47(12:18 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 46 for -1 yard (10-K.Brennan96-J.Perkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCONN 46(12:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCONN 46(11:35 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 54 yards from UCONN 46 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+77 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(11:28 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to UCONN 3 for 77 yards (20-R.King25-T.Coyle).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - NAVY 3(11:20 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to UCONN 2 for 1 yard (25-T.Coyle).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 2(10:39 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:08 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:04 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 64 yards from NAV 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 19 for 18 yards (22-T.Brannan83-M.Gleaton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(10:04 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 20 for 1 yard (10-K.Brennan96-J.Perkins).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 20(9:55 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 34-K.Mensah. 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 34 for 14 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 34(9:23 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 32 for -2 yards (33-C.Bankston3-C.Kinley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UCONN 32(8:58 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 32 for no gain (54-D.Fagot).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UCONN 32(8:24 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hairston.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCONN 32(7:49 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 45 yards from UCONN 32. 26-G.Winn to NAV 29 for 6 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(7:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry complete to 25-T.Maloy. 25-T.Maloy to UCONN 38 for 33 yards (41-D.Morgan25-T.Coyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(7:36 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to UCONN 38 for no gain (27-O.Fortt98-L.Uguak).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 38(6:53 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to UCONN 23 for 15 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(6:21 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells to UCONN 23 for no gain (25-T.Coyle).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 23(5:47 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:18 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Downs (16 plays, 62 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 1-A.Thompkins.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(5:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 39 for 14 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(5:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to NAV 49 for 12 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(4:46 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 49(4:13 - 3rd) Penalty on UCONN 91-J.Rose False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 49. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCONN 46(4:09 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 49 for 5 yards (17-T.Brown10-K.Brennan).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 49(4:09 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton. Penalty on NAV 5-M.McMorris Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(3:32 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 39(3:25 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 35 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot11-E.Fochtman).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 35(3:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis to NAV 29 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(2:32 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 24 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot3-C.Kinley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 24(2:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 20 for 4 yards (51-P.Carothers3-C.Kinley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCONN 20(1:27 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to NAV 19 for 1 yard (10-K.Brennan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(0:51 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 19(0:15 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to NAV 19 for no gain (1-J.Springer54-D.Fagot).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 19(0:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to NAV 13 for 6 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UCONN 13(15:00 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (2 plays, 87 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+74 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(14:30 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to UCONN 13 for 74 yards (25-T.Coyle). Penalty on UCONN 43-J.Mitchell Roughing the passer 7 yards enforced at UCONN 13.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - NAVY 6(14:25 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:00 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:51 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(13:51 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 27 for 2 yards (51-P.Carothers52-D.Polk).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCONN 27(13:51 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 36 for 9 yards (8-E.Nash).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(13:15 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 36(12:47 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 41 for 5 yards (52-D.Polk42-S.Harrington).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCONN 41(12:42 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 41 for no gain (52-D.Polk).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCONN 41(12:03 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 53 yards from UCONN 41 Downed at the NAV 6.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (16 plays, 94 yards, 8:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 6(11:28 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 12 for 6 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 12(11:16 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 23 for 11 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(10:49 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 36 for 13 yards (20-R.King).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(10:19 - 4th) 26-G.Winn to NAV 40 for 4 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 40(9:51 - 4th) 24-J.Smith to UCONN 50 for 10 yards (20-R.King).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(9:20 - 4th) 37-J.Harris to UCONN 47 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 47(8:49 - 4th) 21-T.King-El to UCONN 49 for -2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 49(8:25 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to UCONN 46 for 3 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 46(7:47 - 4th) 24-J.Smith to UCONN 33 for 13 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(7:05 - 4th) 10-M.Perry sacked at UCONN 38 for -5 yards. Penalty on UCONN 20-R.King Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 33. No Play. (93-P.Devaughn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(6:36 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to UCONN 21 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 21(6:20 - 4th) 24-J.Smith to UCONN 17 for 4 yards (17-O.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 17(5:32 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to UCONN 10 for 7 yards (20-R.King).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 10(4:53 - 4th) 26-G.Winn to UCONN 4 for 6 yards (17-O.Robinson25-T.Coyle).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 4(4:15 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to UCONN 1 for 3 yards (93-P.Devaughn33-H.Webb).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 1(3:42 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:18 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:16 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 1-A.Thompkins.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(3:16 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 26 for 1 yard (42-S.Harrington9-D.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 26(3:16 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 30 for 4 yards (29-C.Clear52-D.Polk).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCONN 30(2:37 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 33 for 3 yards (42-S.Harrington92-D.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UCONN 33(1:58 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 44 yards from UCONN 33 to NAV 23 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- End of Game (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(1:16 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 28 for 5 yards (57-T.Jones48-K.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 28(1:10 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 30 for 2 yards (57-T.Jones27-O.Fortt).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|21
|Rushing
|17
|9
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|570
|300
|Total Plays
|57
|72
|Avg Gain
|10.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|408
|108
|Rush Attempts
|51
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|162
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|16-34
|Yards Per Pass
|27.0
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-47
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|8
|1
|Rushing TDs
|7
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|5-45.8
|Return Yards
|38
|98
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|5-98
|Int. - Returns
|2-10
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|408
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|570
|TOTAL YDS
|300
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|3/6
|165
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|11
|108
|2
|58
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|5
|86
|1
|77
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|8
|65
|3
|23
|
P. Olsen 6 QB
|P. Olsen
|5
|34
|1
|13
|
T. Maloy 25 RB
|T. Maloy
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Smith 24 RB
|J. Smith
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|5
|24
|0
|18
|
I. Ruoss 32 FB
|I. Ruoss
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
G. Winn 26 RB
|G. Winn
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Harris II 37 FB
|J. Harris II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. King-El 21 RB
|T. King-El
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|1
|74
|0
|74
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|58
|1
|58
|
T. Maloy 25 RB
|T. Maloy
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brennan 10 S
|K. Brennan
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pistorio 41 LB
|T. Pistorio
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Harrington 42 LB
|S. Harrington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DT
|J. Warren
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Nash 8 S
|E. Nash
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polk 52 DE
|D. Polk
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DE
|J. Perkins
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bankston 33 LB
|C. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farrar 14 CB
|M. Farrar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clear 29 CB
|C. Clear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolentino 97 NT
|D. Tolentino
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 17 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Atwaters 36 S
|D. Atwaters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Thomas Jr. 10 S
|V. Thomas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 CB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 92 DE
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 99 NT
|J. Pittman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 45 S
|C. Garnes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Osborn 18 K
|J. Osborn
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
B. Nichols 43 P
|B. Nichols
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|2
|39.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Winn 26 RB
|G. Winn
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Winn 26 RB
|G. Winn
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|16/34
|205
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|26
|107
|0
|26
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|4
|13
|0
|10
|
D. Black 28 RB
|D. Black
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|5
|-20
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hairston 87 WR
|C. Hairston
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|6
|38
|0
|14
|
J. Rose 91 TE
|J. Rose
|2
|33
|0
|29
|
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
|E. Jeffreys
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|4
|23
|1
|12
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
M. Drayton 88 WR
|M. Drayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|17-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 41 LB
|D. Morgan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 43 LB
|J. Mitchell
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
O. Robinson 17 DB
|O. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 21 DB
|J. Lucien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 44 LB
|I. Swenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 48 DL
|K. Jones
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Thomas 52 DL
|C. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Webb 33 LB
|H. Webb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 98 DL
|L. Uguak
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 58 LB
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|5
|45.8
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|5
|19.6
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
