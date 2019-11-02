|
|
|TULSA
|TULANE
Justin McMillan's 4 TDs pushes Tulane past Tulsa 38-26
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Justin McMillan threw a touchdown pass and ran for three scores to lead Tulane to a 38-26 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
Tulane (6-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Tulsa (2-7, 0-5) has lost five straight.
Tulsa pulled to 31-26 on Jacob Rainey's 38-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining. McMillan then lead a five-minute, 70-yard drive capped by his 1-yard scoring run, to stretch the lead to 38-26. Tulsa went three-and-out on its next series before the Green Wave ran out the clock.
McMillan was 12 of 16 for 184 yards passing and added 73 yards rushing. Stephon Huderson ran for 100 yards on seven carries and Willie Langham scored on a fumble recovery for Tulane.
Smith was 17-of-33 passing for 270 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Golden Hurricane.
The Green Wave took a 17-13 lead late in the second quarter on McMillan's 1-yard TD run. Following the ensuing kickoff, Smith threw a pass to Josh Johnson, who then fumbled the ball on P.J. Hall's hit. Langham scooped it up and ran untouched into the end zone.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 60 yards from TUL 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 12 for 7 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 12(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 15 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 15(14:56 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 17 for 2 yards (25-W.Harper).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 17(14:30 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 14 for -3 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 14(13:58 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 46 yards from TSA 14 Downed at the TUL 40.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (9 plays, 45 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(13:21 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 46 for 6 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 46(13:08 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 48 for 2 yards (15-T.Gipson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 48(12:51 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles pushed ob at TSA 45 for 7 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(12:28 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to TSA 34 for 11 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(12:02 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TSA 18 for 16 yards (10-M.Bunch42-C.Edmiston).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(11:39 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TSA 3 for 15 yards (3-C.Williams). Penalty on TUL 82-J.Toles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 18. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - TULANE 33(11:18 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 32 for 1 yard (97-T.Stevenson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 24 - TULANE 32(11:01 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 28 for 4 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - TULANE 28(10:24 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles to TSA 15 for 13 yards (54-S.Robinson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 15(9:43 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (13 plays, 62 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(9:05 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 28 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 28(9:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 30 for 2 yards (9-J.Monroe). Penalty on TUL 33-T.Barge Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 28. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(8:41 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 32-J.Palmer. 32-J.Palmer pushed ob at TUL 44 for 18 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(8:11 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 43 for 1 yard (33-T.Barge).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 43(7:51 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 43(7:14 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 31 for 12 yards (26-T.Keyes31-L.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(7:09 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 29 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 29(6:50 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TUL 22 for 7 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 22(6:08 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 19 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(5:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 19(5:07 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 25 for -6 yards (33-T.Barge).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TULSA 25(5:02 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 16 - TULSA 25(4:17 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TUL 13 for 12 yards (26-T.Keyes).
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(4:12 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 32 for 55 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(4:06 - 1st) Team penalty on TSA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 32.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(4:06 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 19 for -2 yards (91-C.Wick).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 19(4:06 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 10 for 9 yards (23-Z.Collins). Penalty on TUL 58-C.Montano Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 19. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 22 - TULANE 29(3:12 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles pushed ob at TSA 19 for 10 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - TULANE 19(2:58 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles to TSA 8 for 11 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 8(2:49 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TSA 5 for 3 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 5(2:03 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:30 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:23 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:23 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 43 for 18 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(1:19 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TUL 43 for 14 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(0:50 - 1st) 2-K.Stokes to TUL 35 for 8 yards (8-W.Langham).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 35(0:31 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 34 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 34(0:15 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 38-A.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 34. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 39(15:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TUL 35 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 35(15:00 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at TUL 25 for 10 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:18 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 3 for 22 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - TULSA 3(13:55 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 1 for 2 yards (45-M.Lawal).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 1(13:32 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:15 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:11 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 24 for 19 yards (21-B.Powers).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(13:11 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 23 for -1 yard (23-Z.Collins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 23(13:03 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 28 for 5 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 28(12:40 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles to TUL 40 for 12 yards (10-M.Bunch12-A.Green). Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TULANE 18(11:59 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - TULANE 18(11:35 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 37 yards from TUL 18. 4-J.Anderson to TSA 43 for -2 yards (23-T.Judson).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(11:28 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 44 for 1 yard (55-M.Hinton).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 44(11:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 49 for 7 yards (20-C.Carroll).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 49(10:58 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 32-J.Palmer. 32-J.Palmer to TUL 21 for 28 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(10:20 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 21(9:48 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 16 for 5 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 16(9:42 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TUL 24 for -8 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - TULSA 24(9:02 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:38 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(8:33 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 5 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(8:33 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for no gain (20-K.Ray).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 30(8:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney INTERCEPTED by 9-R.Robinson at TSA 42. 9-R.Robinson to TSA 42 for no gain (3-D.Mooney).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(7:42 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 22 for 36 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(7:34 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 27(7:03 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 27 for no gain (7-P.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - TULSA 27(6:38 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TUL 35 for -8 yards (28-M.Moody48-D.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 23 - TULSA 35(6:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 77-J.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 35. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 18 - TULSA 30(5:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson pushed ob at TUL 15 for 15 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 15(5:07 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:34 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TSA 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 35 for 33 yards (18-T.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(4:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine pushed ob at TUL 44 for 9 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 44(4:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 44 for 12 yards (21-B.Powers).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(4:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TSA 7 for 37 yards (20-K.Ray9-R.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - TULANE 7(3:28 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson pushed ob at TSA 1 for 6 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 1(2:54 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:08 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:05 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 52 yards from TUL 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 18 for 5 yards (6-C.Dauphine).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(2:05 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 13 FUMBLES (2-P.Hall). 8-W.Langham runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:00 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:52 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 48 for 23 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(1:52 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Penalty on TUL 2-P.Hall Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(1:38 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 35 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 35(1:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on TUL 35-L.Graham Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TUL 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(1:13 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 20(1:05 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 20(1:01 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 20(0:56 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 18 for 16 yards. Penalty on TUL 80-T.James Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at TUL 18.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 9(0:47 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 12 for 3 yards.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 30 for 5 yards (20-K.Ray). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 15(15:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 16 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - TULSA 16(14:55 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to TUL 22 for 6 yards (7-T.Martin).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 22(14:28 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 38 for 16 yards (12-A.Green).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(13:50 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 44 for 6 yards (22-M.Mays).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 44(13:19 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson to TSA 38 for 18 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(12:46 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 37 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 37(12:23 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TSA 32 for 5 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 32(11:55 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TSA 32 for no gain (20-K.Ray).
|
+32 YD
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 32(11:21 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:48 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(10:40 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 25. No Play.
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 20(10:40 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TUL 25 for 55 yards (2-P.Hall36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(10:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 21 for 4 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 21(10:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to TUL 12 for 9 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(9:48 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 8 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham25-W.Harper).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 8(9:26 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to TUL 5 for 3 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 5(8:59 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 5(8:39 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to TUL 3 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 3(8:35 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 11 for 8 yards (22-M.Mays).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 11(8:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 15 for 4 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(8:02 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 27-Y.Booker.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 15(7:58 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 23 for 8 yards (20-K.Ray3-C.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 23(7:52 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 7 yards (91-C.Wick).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(7:19 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 30. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 25(6:46 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 33 for 8 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 33(6:31 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 36 for 3 yards (93-J.Blankenship15-T.Gipson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 36(6:06 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 39 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 39(5:43 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 27 yards from TUL 39 to the TSA 34 downed by 36-C.Kuerschen.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(5:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 32 for -2 yards (33-T.Barge).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 32(4:50 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 41 for 9 yards. Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 22 - TULANE 22(4:19 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Team penalty on TUL Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TSA 22.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(3:09 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 40 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 40(3:04 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 40(2:31 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TUL 34 for 26 yards (2-P.Hall). Penalty on TUL 5-C.Sample Offside declined.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(2:27 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 33 for 1 yard (8-W.Langham).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 33(2:09 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TUL 21 for 12 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(1:42 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TUL 18 for 3 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 18(1:23 - 3rd) 2-K.Stokes to TUL 11 for 7 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(1:08 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 11(0:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 16 for -5 yards (33-T.Barge).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - TULANE 16(0:37 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (9 plays, 16 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 52 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 23 for 10 yards (27-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(14:54 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 25 for 2 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 25(14:49 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-R.Robinson at TUL 46. 9-R.Robinson to TUL 37 for 9 yards (1-J.McCleskey).
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(14:22 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 37 for no gain (5-C.Sample).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(14:11 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:33 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 24 for 13 yards (8-W.Langham).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(13:27 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 16 for 8 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 16(12:53 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 8 for 8 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TULANE 8(12:24 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 5 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 5(12:08 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 5 for no gain (35-L.Graham). Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 5. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - TULANE 15(11:27 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TUL 21 for -6 yards (77-J.Johnson28-M.Moody).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - TULANE 21(10:57 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 21 - TULANE 21(10:11 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:05 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 44 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 9 yards (21-B.Powers).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(10:00 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 31 for 1 yard (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 31(9:55 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 42 for 11 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(9:25 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 46 for 12 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(9:05 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TSA 35 for 11 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(8:43 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 19 for 16 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(8:05 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 3 for 16 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - TULSA 3(7:42 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 3. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 13 - TULSA 13(7:09 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TSA 10 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 10(6:22 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to TSA 3 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 3(6:12 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TSA 1 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 1(5:30 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:00 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- End of Game (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:53 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:53 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 24 for -1 yard (5-C.Sample).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 24(4:53 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 24(4:29 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULANE 24(4:24 - 4th) 33-T.Bennett punts 41 yards from TSA 24 to TUL 35 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(4:19 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 38 for 3 yards (15-T.Gipson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 38(4:12 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 39 for 1 yard (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 39(3:30 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TSA 43 for 18 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(2:46 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 15 for 28 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(1:57 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TSA 12 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston10-M.Bunch). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 15. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - TULANE 30(1:11 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan kneels at TSA 31 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 26 - TULANE 31(1:04 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan kneels at TSA 32 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 27 - TULANE 32(1:02 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan kneels at TSA 33 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|379
|474
|Total Plays
|71
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|290
|Rush Attempts
|38
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|251
|184
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|12-16
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|11.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|13-139
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|2-32.0
|Return Yards
|19
|87
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-12
|5-87
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|184
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|290
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|17/33
|270
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|17
|65
|0
|23
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|11
|49
|1
|36
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|7
|-11
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|78
|1
|55
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|4
|60
|0
|26
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|57
|0
|22
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|2
|46
|0
|28
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ray 20 S
|K. Ray
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bunch 10 S
|M. Bunch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 S
|B. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 NT
|T. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mays 22 S
|M. Mays
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DE
|C. Wick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 54 DT
|S. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blankenship 93 NT
|J. Blankenship
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rainey 95 K
|J. Rainey
|4/4
|40
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|2
|43.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ja. Anderson 4 WR
|Ja. Anderson
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|12/16
|184
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|7
|100
|0
|55
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|10
|78
|0
|16
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|12
|73
|3
|18
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|7
|22
|0
|6
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|4
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|3
|9
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|2
|53
|0
|37
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|4
|41
|0
|13
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|2
|13
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Hall 2 S
|P. Hall
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keyes 26 CB
|T. Keyes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barge 33 S
|T. Barge
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Hinton 55 DL
|M. Hinton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kubiet 98 DE
|N. Kubiet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harper 25 S
|W. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawal 45 LB
|M. Lawal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|2
|32.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|13.5
|19
|0
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
