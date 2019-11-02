Drive Chart
TULSA
TULANE

No Text

Justin McMillan's 4 TDs pushes Tulane past Tulsa 38-26

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Justin McMillan threw a touchdown pass and ran for three scores to lead Tulane to a 38-26 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Tulane (6-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Tulsa (2-7, 0-5) has lost five straight.

Tulsa pulled to 31-26 on Jacob Rainey's 38-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining. McMillan then lead a five-minute, 70-yard drive capped by his 1-yard scoring run, to stretch the lead to 38-26. Tulsa went three-and-out on its next series before the Green Wave ran out the clock.

McMillan was 12 of 16 for 184 yards passing and added 73 yards rushing. Stephon Huderson ran for 100 yards on seven carries and Willie Langham scored on a fumble recovery for Tulane.

Smith was 17-of-33 passing for 270 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Golden Hurricane.

The Green Wave took a 17-13 lead late in the second quarter on McMillan's 1-yard TD run. Following the ensuing kickoff, Smith threw a pass to Josh Johnson, who then fumbled the ball on P.J. Hall's hit. Langham scooped it up and ran untouched into the end zone.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 60 yards from TUL 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 12 for 7 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 12
(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 15 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 15
(14:56 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 17 for 2 yards (25-W.Harper).
Sack
3 & 5 - TULSA 17
(14:30 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 14 for -3 yards (48-D.Williams).
Punt
4 & 8 - TULSA 14
(13:58 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 46 yards from TSA 14 Downed at the TUL 40.

TULANE Green Wave
- FG (9 plays, 45 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(13:21 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 46 for 6 yards (23-Z.Collins).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 46
(13:08 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 48 for 2 yards (15-T.Gipson).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 48
(12:51 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles pushed ob at TSA 45 for 7 yards (8-B.Johnson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45
(12:28 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to TSA 34 for 11 yards (3-C.Williams).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34
(12:02 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TSA 18 for 16 yards (10-M.Bunch42-C.Edmiston).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 18
(11:39 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TSA 3 for 15 yards (3-C.Williams). Penalty on TUL 82-J.Toles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 18. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 25 - TULANE 33
(11:18 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 32 for 1 yard (97-T.Stevenson).
+4 YD
2 & 24 - TULANE 32
(11:01 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 28 for 4 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
+13 YD
3 & 20 - TULANE 28
(10:24 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles to TSA 15 for 13 yards (54-S.Robinson).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TULANE 15
(9:43 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- Downs (13 plays, 62 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:09 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(9:05 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 28 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
Penalty
2 & 7 - TULSA 28
(9:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 30 for 2 yards (9-J.Monroe). Penalty on TUL 33-T.Barge Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 28. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(8:41 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 32-J.Palmer. 32-J.Palmer pushed ob at TUL 44 for 18 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 44
(8:11 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 43 for 1 yard (33-T.Barge).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 43
(7:51 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 43
(7:14 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 31 for 12 yards (26-T.Keyes31-L.Brooks).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31
(7:09 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 29 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 29
(6:50 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TUL 22 for 7 yards (2-P.Hall).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 22
(6:08 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 19 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 19
(5:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
-6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 19
(5:07 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 25 for -6 yards (33-T.Barge).
No Gain
3 & 16 - TULSA 25
(5:02 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
+12 YD
4 & 16 - TULSA 25
(4:17 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TUL 13 for 12 yards (26-T.Keyes).

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+55 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 13
(4:12 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 32 for 55 yards (10-M.Bunch).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 32
(4:06 - 1st) Team penalty on TSA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 32.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17
(4:06 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 19 for -2 yards (91-C.Wick).
Penalty
2 & 12 - TULANE 19
(4:06 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 10 for 9 yards (23-Z.Collins). Penalty on TUL 58-C.Montano Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 19. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 22 - TULANE 29
(3:12 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles pushed ob at TSA 19 for 10 yards (8-B.Johnson).
+11 YD
3 & 12 - TULANE 19
(2:58 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles to TSA 8 for 11 yards (8-B.Johnson).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 8
(2:49 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TSA 5 for 3 yards (20-K.Ray).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - TULANE 5
(2:03 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:30 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:23 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(1:23 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25
(1:23 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 43 for 18 yards (7-P.Johnson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43
(1:19 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TUL 43 for 14 yards (26-T.Keyes).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43
(0:50 - 1st) 2-K.Stokes to TUL 35 for 8 yards (8-W.Langham).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 35
(0:31 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 34 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen).
Penalty
3 & 1 - TULSA 34
(0:15 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 38-A.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 34. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 39
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TUL 35 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham).
+10 YD
4 & 2 - TULSA 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at TUL 25 for 10 yards (31-L.Brooks).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(14:18 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 3 for 22 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - TULSA 3
(13:55 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 1 for 2 yards (45-M.Lawal).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 1
(13:32 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:15 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:11 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 24 for 19 yards (21-B.Powers).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24
(13:11 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 23 for -1 yard (23-Z.Collins).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 23
(13:03 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 28 for 5 yards (20-K.Ray).
Penalty
3 & 6 - TULANE 28
(12:40 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles to TUL 40 for 12 yards (10-M.Bunch12-A.Green). Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 28. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 16 - TULANE 18
(11:59 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete.
Punt
4 & 16 - TULANE 18
(11:35 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 37 yards from TUL 18. 4-J.Anderson to TSA 43 for -2 yards (23-T.Judson).

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43
(11:28 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 44 for 1 yard (55-M.Hinton).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 44
(11:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 49 for 7 yards (20-C.Carroll).
+28 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 49
(10:58 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 32-J.Palmer. 32-J.Palmer to TUL 21 for 28 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 21
(10:20 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 21
(9:48 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 16 for 5 yards (26-T.Keyes).
Sack
3 & 5 - TULSA 16
(9:42 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TUL 24 for -8 yards (77-J.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 13 - TULSA 24
(9:02 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:38 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(8:33 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 5 yards (23-Z.Collins).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TULANE 30
(8:33 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for no gain (20-K.Ray).
Int
3 & 5 - TULANE 30
(8:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney INTERCEPTED by 9-R.Robinson at TSA 42. 9-R.Robinson to TSA 42 for no gain (3-D.Mooney).

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42
(7:42 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 22 for 36 yards (9-J.Monroe).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 22
(7:34 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 22. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TULSA 27
(7:03 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 27 for no gain (7-P.Johnson).
Sack
2 & 15 - TULSA 27
(6:38 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TUL 35 for -8 yards (28-M.Moody48-D.Williams).
Penalty
3 & 23 - TULSA 35
(6:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 77-J.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 35. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 18 - TULSA 30
(5:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson pushed ob at TUL 15 for 15 yards (9-J.Monroe).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TULSA 15
(5:07 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:34 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TSA 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 35 for 33 yards (18-T.Davis).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(4:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine pushed ob at TUL 44 for 9 yards (23-Z.Collins).
+12 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 44
(4:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 44 for 12 yards (21-B.Powers).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44
(4:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TSA 7 for 37 yards (20-K.Ray9-R.Robinson).
+6 YD
1 & 7 - TULANE 7
(3:28 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson pushed ob at TSA 1 for 6 yards (20-K.Ray).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 1
(2:54 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:08 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- TD (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:05 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 52 yards from TUL 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 18 for 5 yards (6-C.Dauphine).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 18
(2:05 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 13 FUMBLES (2-P.Hall). 8-W.Langham runs 13 yards for a touchdown.

TULANE Green Wave
- Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:00 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:52 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(1:52 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 48 for 23 yards (31-L.Brooks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 48
(1:52 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Penalty on TUL 2-P.Hall Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42
(1:38 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 35 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
Penalty
2 & 3 - TULANE 35
(1:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on TUL 35-L.Graham Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TUL 35. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 20
(1:13 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 20
(1:05 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 20
(1:01 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TULANE 20
(0:56 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 18 for 16 yards. Penalty on TUL 80-T.James Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at TUL 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 9
(0:47 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 12 for 3 yards.

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- Downs (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:40 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 30 for 5 yards (20-K.Ray). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - TULSA 15
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 16 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams).
+6 YD
2 & 19 - TULSA 16
(14:55 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to TUL 22 for 6 yards (7-T.Martin).
+16 YD
3 & 13 - TULSA 22
(14:28 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 38 for 16 yards (12-A.Green).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(13:50 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 44 for 6 yards (22-M.Mays).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 44
(13:19 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson to TSA 38 for 18 yards (20-K.Ray).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(12:46 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 37 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 37
(12:23 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TSA 32 for 5 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 32
(11:55 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TSA 32 for no gain (20-K.Ray).
+32 YD
4 & 4 - TULSA 32
(11:21 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:48 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:40 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(10:40 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 25. No Play.
+55 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 20
(10:40 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TUL 25 for 55 yards (2-P.Hall36-C.Kuerschen).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(10:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 21 for 4 yards (77-J.Johnson).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 21
(10:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to TUL 12 for 9 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12
(9:48 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 8 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham25-W.Harper).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 8
(9:26 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to TUL 5 for 3 yards (35-L.Graham).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TULANE 5
(8:59 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
+2 YD
4 & 3 - TULANE 5
(8:39 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to TUL 3 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample).

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 3
(8:35 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 11 for 8 yards (22-M.Mays).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 11
(8:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 15 for 4 yards (10-M.Bunch).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 15
(8:02 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 27-Y.Booker.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 15
(7:58 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 23 for 8 yards (20-K.Ray3-C.Williams).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 23
(7:52 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 7 yards (91-C.Wick).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 30
(7:19 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 30. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 25
(6:46 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 33 for 8 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 33
(6:31 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 36 for 3 yards (93-J.Blankenship15-T.Gipson).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 36
(6:06 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 39 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
Punt
4 & 1 - TULSA 39
(5:43 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 27 yards from TUL 39 to the TSA 34 downed by 36-C.Kuerschen.

TULANE Green Wave
- Interception (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34
(5:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 32 for -2 yards (33-T.Barge).
Penalty
2 & 12 - TULANE 32
(4:50 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 41 for 9 yards. Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 22 - TULANE 22
(4:19 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Team penalty on TUL Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TSA 22.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(3:09 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 40 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TULANE 40
(3:04 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
+26 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 40
(2:31 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TUL 34 for 26 yards (2-P.Hall). Penalty on TUL 5-C.Sample Offside declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34
(2:27 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 33 for 1 yard (8-W.Langham).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 33
(2:09 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TUL 21 for 12 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(1:42 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TUL 18 for 3 yards (2-P.Hall).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 18
(1:23 - 3rd) 2-K.Stokes to TUL 11 for 7 yards (31-L.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 11
(1:08 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 11
(0:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 16 for -5 yards (33-T.Barge).
+16 YD
3 & 15 - TULANE 16
(0:37 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- FG (9 plays, 16 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 52 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 23 for 10 yards (27-D.Jackson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 23
(14:54 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 25 for 2 yards (9-R.Robinson).
Int
2 & 8 - TULSA 25
(14:49 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-R.Robinson at TUL 46. 9-R.Robinson to TUL 37 for 9 yards (1-J.McCleskey).

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(14:22 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 37 for no gain (5-C.Sample).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 37
(14:11 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 37
(13:33 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 24 for 13 yards (8-W.Langham).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24
(13:27 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TUL 16 for 8 yards (28-M.Moody).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 16
(12:53 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 8 for 8 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - TULANE 8
(12:24 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 5 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody).
Penalty
2 & 5 - TULANE 5
(12:08 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 5 for no gain (35-L.Graham). Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 5. No Play.
Sack
2 & 15 - TULANE 15
(11:27 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TUL 21 for -6 yards (77-J.Johnson28-M.Moody).
No Gain
3 & 21 - TULANE 21
(10:57 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
Field Goal
4 & 21 - TULANE 21
(10:11 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULSA Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:05 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 44 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 9 yards (21-B.Powers).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 30
(10:00 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 31 for 1 yard (42-C.Edmiston).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 31
(9:55 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 42 for 11 yards (20-K.Ray).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 42
(9:25 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 46 for 12 yards (20-K.Ray).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46
(9:05 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TSA 35 for 11 yards (20-K.Ray).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35
(8:43 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 19 for 16 yards (23-Z.Collins).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 19
(8:05 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to TSA 3 for 16 yards (20-K.Ray).
Penalty
1 & 3 - TULSA 3
(7:42 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 3. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 13 - TULSA 13
(7:09 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TSA 10 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 10
(6:22 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to TSA 3 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 3
(6:12 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TSA 1 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TULSA 1
(5:30 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:00 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- End of Game (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:53 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(4:53 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 24 for -1 yard (5-C.Sample).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TULANE 24
(4:53 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
No Gain
3 & 11 - TULANE 24
(4:29 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 11 - TULANE 24
(4:24 - 4th) 33-T.Bennett punts 41 yards from TSA 24 to TUL 35 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.

TULANE Green Wave

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(4:19 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 38 for 3 yards (15-T.Gipson).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 38
(4:12 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 39 for 1 yard (42-C.Edmiston).
+18 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 39
(3:30 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TSA 43 for 18 yards.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43
(2:46 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 15 for 28 yards (10-M.Bunch).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 15
(1:57 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TSA 12 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston10-M.Bunch). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 15. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 25 - TULANE 30
(1:11 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan kneels at TSA 31 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 26 - TULANE 31
(1:04 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan kneels at TSA 32 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 27 - TULANE 32
(1:02 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan kneels at TSA 33 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:53
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
38
Touchdown 5:00
12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
26
37
Field Goal 10:05
95-J.Rainey 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
26
31
Point After TD 14:54
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
31
Touchdown 15:00
11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
22
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:40
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
31
Touchdown 10:48
12-J.McMillan complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:52
95-J.Rainey 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
24
Point After TD 1:52
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 2:00
11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 13 FUMBLES (2-P.Hall). 8-W.Langham runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
23
Point After TD 2:05
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
Touchdown 2:08
12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
16
Field Goal 4:34
95-J.Rainey 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
10
Field Goal 8:38
95-J.Rainey 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
33
yds
02:26
pos
10
10
Point After TD 13:11
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 13:15
24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 1:30
12-J.McMillan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
9
Field Goal 9:09
62-M.Glover 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 20
Rushing 7 12
Passing 11 7
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 4-12
4th Down Conv 1-3 3-3
Total Net Yards 379 474
Total Plays 71 62
Avg Gain 5.3 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 128 290
Rush Attempts 38 46
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 6.3
Net Yards Passing 251 184
Comp. - Att. 17-33 12-16
Yards Per Pass 7.6 11.5
Penalties - Yards 6-50 13-139
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-43.5 2-32.0
Return Yards 19 87
Punts - Returns 1--2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-12 5-87
Int. - Returns 2-9 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulsa 2-7 01601026
Tulane 6-3 10147738
TULANE -10, O/U 59.5
Benson Field at Yulman Stadium New Orleans, Louisiana
 251 PASS YDS 184
128 RUSH YDS 290
379 TOTAL YDS 474
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 270 1 0 130.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 270 1 0 130.2
Z. Smith 17/33 270 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 65 0
S. Brooks 17 65 0 23
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 49 1
C. Taylor II 11 49 1 36
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Stokes 3 25 0 10
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -11 0
Z. Smith 7 -11 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 78 1
K. Stokes 3 78 1 55
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
K. Johnson 4 60 0 26
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 0
J. Johnson 5 57 0 22
J. Palmer 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
J. Palmer 2 46 0 28
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
S. Crawford Jr. 3 29 0 14
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Santana 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Ray 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
K. Ray 12-0 0.0 0
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Z. Collins 6-0 0.0 0
C. Edmiston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Edmiston 6-1 0.0 0
M. Bunch 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Bunch 4-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
B. Johnson 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Gipson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Gipson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Mays 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mays 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wick 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wick 2-0 0.0 0
R. Robinson II 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
R. Robinson II 1-1 0.0 1
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Green IV 1-0 0.0 0
S. Robinson 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Blankenship 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Blankenship 1-0 0.0 0
T. Martin 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
B. Powers 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Powers 1-0 0.0 0
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Crawford Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rainey 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
J. Rainey 4/4 40 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.5 0
T. Bennett 2 43.5 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 7 0
K. Stokes 2 6.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ja. Anderson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
Ja. Anderson 1 -2.0 -2 0
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 184 1 2 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 184 1 2 167.2
J. McMillan 12/16 184 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 100 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 100 0
S. Huderson 7 100 0 55
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 78 0
C. Dauphine 10 78 0 16
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 73 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 73 3
J. McMillan 12 73 3 18
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
D. Bradwell 7 22 0 6
Y. Booker 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
Y. Booker 4 11 0 8
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
C. Carroll 3 9 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
J. McCleskey 2 53 0 37
J. Toles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
J. Toles 4 41 0 13
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 1
S. Huderson 1 32 1 32
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Mooney 2 27 0 16
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Robertson Jr. 1 18 0 18
Y. Booker 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
Y. Booker 2 13 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Hall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Hall 6-0 0.0 0
C. Kuerschen 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Kuerschen 6-1 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 5-0 0.0 0
T. Keyes 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Keyes 4-0 0.0 0
T. Barge 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Barge 4-0 0.0 0
De. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
De. Williams 4-1 1.5 0
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Graham 3-0 0.0 0
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Sample 3-0 0.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
M. Moody 3-2 1.0 0
W. Langham 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Langham 3-0 0.0 0
L. Brooks 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Brooks 3-1 0.0 0
P. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 77 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
J. Johnson 2-1 1.5 0
M. Hinton 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hinton 1-0 0.0 0
N. Kubiet 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Kubiet 1-0 0.0 0
W. Harper 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Harper 1-1 0.0 0
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Carroll 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lawal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lawal 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
M. Glover 1/1 31 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 0
R. Wright 2 32.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 13.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 13.5 19 0
A. Jones 4 13.5 19 0
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
S. Huderson 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 12 1:02 3 2 Punt
9:09 TULSA 25 4:52 13 62 Downs
1:23 TULSA 25 1:08 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 TULSA 43 2:26 6 33 FG
7:42 TULSA 42 2:35 6 43 FG
2:05 TULSA 18 0:00 1 -5 TD
1:52 TULSA 25 0:56 7 55 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 TULSA 25 2:01 8 72 Downs
5:00 TULSA 34 4:23 13 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 TULANE 37 4:11 9 16 FG
4:53 TULSA 25 0:29 3 -1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 TULANE 40 3:38 9 45 FG
4:12 TULANE 13 2:42 7 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 TULANE 24 1:36 4 -6 Punt
8:38 TULANE 25 0:35 3 17 INT
4:34 TULANE 35 2:26 5 65 TD
0:52 TULANE 9 0:05 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 TULANE 25 0:00 10 75 TD
8:35 TULANE 3 2:52 9 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TULANE 23 0:05 2 40 INT
10:05 TULANE 30 5:05 11 70 TD
4:19 TULANE 35 3:17 8 32 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores