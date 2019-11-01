|
|
|WVU
|BAYLOR
No. 12 Baylor still undefeated after 17-14 win over WVU
WACO, Texas (AP) No. 12 Baylor got quite defensive to remain undefeated.
While Charlie Brewer threw for 277 yards with two touchdowns, the defense blocked a late field goal try while allowing only one big play, and the Bears won a game when scoring less than 20 points for the first time since 2006.
''A tremendous, tremendous defensive game,'' coach Matt Rhule said after the 17-14 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night. ''We are still learning that it's OK just to play defense and not worry.''
John Mayers kicked a go-ahead 36-yard field goal with 10:19 left to break a 14-all tie, and Baylor won its 10th game in a row despite an often frustrating night on offense and special teams.
Two seasons after winning only one game, the Bears (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) are the league's only undefeated team - and one of eight remaining among FBS teams.
''Don't apologize for going 8-0, for winning this game,'' Rhule said. ''Just have to continue to improve as we try to move forward.''
West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) had eight quarterback sacks. With second-and-goal from the 1 late in the second quarter, Baylor was stuffed for no gain on three consecutive plays and had to settle for a 7-0 halftime lead.
Still, the Bears avoided what happened last Saturday, when while they had an open date the Big 12's other three ranked teams that did play lost. That included Oklahoma's loss at Kansas State that left Baylor alone atop the conference standings.
''We talked about how this wasn't good enough,'' linebacker Jordan Williams said. ''We need to grow from it because we don't want to have that same feeling those teams had.''
After R.J. Sneed muffed a punt that was recovered at the Baylor 34, West Virginia couldn't get a first down.
''We're pretty good on defense,'' linebacker Blake Lynch said.
Casey Legg kicked the ball through the uprights on a 43-yard field goal attempt, but the Mountaineers were penalized for delay of game and had to try again. Nose tackle Bravvion Roy then blocked Legg's 48-yard attempt with 3 1/2 minutes left.
The Mountaineers had two big plays for their touchdowns. George Campbell had an 83-yard catch-and-run from Austin Kendall on the first play after a punt, and Winston Wright went 95 yards for the Mountaineers' first kickoff return for a touchdown in five years.
West Virginia finished with 219 total yards, 136 outside of that one big play.
Wright's return was on the ensuing kick after Brewer's 21-yard TD pass to Denzel Mims, who had opened the second half by fumbling at the end of a 30-yard reception on his first catch since taking a hard hit early in the game.
West Virginia beat Baylor 58-14 last year, but the Mountaineers were coming off a 52-14 loss at Oklahoma in their last game and came into this game as a nearly three-touchdown underdog.
''A lot of guys hurt in that locker room. I hurt for them,'' first-year Mountaineers coach Neal Brown said. ''I hurt because they invested. They came up short. I don't' know if we necessarily got beat, but we came up short.''
SAFETY TARGETING
Both teams had a starting safety ejected after targeting calls.
Josh Norwood, the leading tackler for West Virginia and with four consecutive games of at least 10 tackles, was flagged after the hit on Mims late in the first quarter.
Baylor's Chris Miller got penalized for a play against Kendall in the final minute before halftime. Miller is subject to an automatic one-game suspension because it was his third targeting penalty this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: The Mountaineers have lost four Big 12 games in a row since opening conference play with a win at Kansas. The Big 12's worst offense again struggled to get anything done. With first-and-goal at the 10 on their first drive after halftime, Kendall was still calling out signals when the snap whiffed by his head. Kendall fell down, running back Leddie Brown couldn't get the rolling ball before defensive end James Lynch finally corralled it at the 37.
Baylor: The Bears have moved up 10 spots in the AP Top 25 since first getting ranked at the start of October. They may not have been their sharpest playing on a Thursday night for so many to see in a nationally televised game, but Brewer and Co. got another victory.
UP NEXT
West Virginia is home Nov. 9 to play Texas Tech.
Baylor travels less than 100 miles north on Interstate 35 to play at TCU on Nov. 9.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 57 yards from BAY 35. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 18 for 10 yards (42-J.McVea). Penalty on WVU 86-R.Fields Holding 9 yards enforced at WVU 18.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 9(15:00 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to WVU 10 for 1 yard (2-B.Lynch93-J.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WVU 10(14:50 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 10 for no gain (38-J.Williams26-T.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 10(14:40 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 10(14:00 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 47 yards from WVU 10. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 40 for -3 yards (64-R.Sunahara).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(13:51 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(13:37 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 37 for -3 yards (56-D.Stills).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 37(13:32 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to BAY 40 for 3 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(12:50 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 39 yards from BAY 40. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 21 for no gain.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(12:07 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 21(11:57 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 28 for 7 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 28(11:50 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall to WVU 30 for 2 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 30(11:30 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall to WVU 32 for 2 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(10:50 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 30 for -2 yards (99-B.Roy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WVU 30(10:40 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WVU 30(10:08 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - WVU 30(10:00 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 42 yards from WVU 30 out of bounds at the BAY 28.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(9:55 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 31 for 3 yards (19-N.Guzman).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 31(9:48 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 32 for 1 yard (29-S.Mahone).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 32(9:20 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 23 for -9 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 23(8:45 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 23 to WVU 29 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(8:05 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 72-K.Wickline False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 29. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 24(8:01 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 36 for 12 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WVU 36(8:01 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 36 for no gain (2-B.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WVU 36(7:35 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WVU 36(6:50 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 40 yards from WVU 36 to BAY 24 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(6:49 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 31 for 7 yards (19-N.Guzman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 31(6:41 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 31 for no gain (46-R.Donahue).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 31(6:15 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 31(5:40 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 31 yards from BAY 31 to WVU 38 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(5:32 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for 3 yards (2-B.Lynch3-C.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WVU 41(5:24 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WVU 41(4:50 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WVU 41(4:31 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 45 yards from WVU 41 to BAY 14 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(4:26 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 23 for 9 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 23(4:19 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 29 for 6 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(4:19 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 23 for -6 yards (55-D.Stills).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 23(4:00 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 38 for 15 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 38(2:45 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 55-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(2:20 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims. Penalty on WVU 4-J.Norwood Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 43. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(2:05 - 1st) 21-J.Fleeks to WVU 39 for 3 yards (56-D.Stills).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 39(1:58 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to WVU 13 for 26 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(1:20 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 13 for no gain (39-D.Bonamico).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(1:00 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(0:10 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:10 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 1st) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 63 yards from BAY 35. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 23 for 21 yards (6-J.Hasty15-C.Morgan).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(0:06 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 25 for 2 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 25(15:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 24 for -1 yard (38-J.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 24(14:40 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 29 for 5 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WVU 29(14:10 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 40 yards from WVU 29. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 38 for 7 yards (64-R.Sunahara38-D.Wade). Team penalty on BAY Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WVU 29. No Play.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(13:40 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 36 for 2 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 36(13:00 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to WVU 34 for -2 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WVU 34(12:50 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WVU 34(12:20 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 34-S.Campbell False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - WVU 29(12:12 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 42 yards from WVU 29 to BAY 29 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Fumble (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(12:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to BAY 38 for 9 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 38(12:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 41 for 3 yards (19-N.Guzman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(11:47 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 46 for 5 yards (19-N.Guzman50-J.Bartlett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 46(11:30 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 46 for no gain (29-S.Mahone).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 46(10:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to WVU 47 for 7 yards (24-H.Bailey15-K.Martin).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(10:25 - 2nd) 13-R.Sneed sacked at BAY 48 for -5 yards FUMBLES (23-T.Smith). 19-N.Guzman to BAY 48 for no gain.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, -2 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(9:50 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to BAY 43 for 5 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 43(9:44 - 2nd) 1-T.Simmons to BAY 47 for -4 yards (26-T.Bernard38-J.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 47(9:35 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to BAY 40 for 7 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - WVU 40(9:00 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to BAY 33 for 7 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(8:01 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to BAY 29 for 4 yards (8-H.Black).
|
-21 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 29(7:49 - 2nd) to BAY 50 for -21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 27 - WVU 50(7:30 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McKoy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - WVU 50(6:50 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 36 yards from BAY 50 to BAY 14 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (12 plays, 85 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(6:41 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 26 for 12 yards (24-H.Bailey56-D.Stills).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(6:34 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 28 for 2 yards (56-D.Stills).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 28(6:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 36 for 8 yards (19-N.Guzman13-J.Pooler).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(5:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 43 for 7 yards. Penalty on WVU 23-T.Smith Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BAY 43.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(5:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to WVU 33 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 33(4:45 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 21 for 12 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(4:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 16-J.Atkinson. 16-J.Atkinson to WVU 13 for 8 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 13(4:13 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 3 for 10 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BAYLOR 3(3:50 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to WVU 1 for 2 yards (42-L.Thimons46-R.Donahue).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(3:10 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 1 for no gain (91-R.Jones10-D.Tonkery).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(2:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to WVU 1 for no gain (56-D.Stills).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(2:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to WVU 1 for no gain (56-D.Stills).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Interception (9 plays, 37 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 1(2:12 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 1(2:08 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall to WVU 3 for 2 yards (9-J.Lockhart26-T.Bernard).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - WVU 3(2:03 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 14 for 11 yards (2-B.Lynch3-C.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 14(1:57 - 2nd) Team penalty on WVU False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 14. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WVU 9(1:41 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 9(1:41 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 14 for 5 yards (99-B.Roy).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 14(1:41 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 24 for 10 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(1:10 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall scrambles to WVU 31 for 7 yards. Penalty on BAY 3-C.Miller Personal Foul offsetting. Team penalty on WVU Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - WVU 31(1:00 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James INTERCEPTED by 11-J.Houston at BAY 41. 11-J.Houston to BAY 38 for -3 yards.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Halftime (5 plays, 26 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(0:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 42 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 42(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 37 for -5 yards (56-D.Stills).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 37(0:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to WVU 49 for 14 yards (19-N.Guzman).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(0:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 16-J.Atkinson. 16-J.Atkinson to WVU 36 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(0:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (11 plays, 23 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(15:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 43 for 3 yards (42-J.McVea).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 43(14:53 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall to WVU 44 for 1 yard (26-T.Bernard).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 44(14:23 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton to BAY 48 for 8 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(13:45 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 48(13:28 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton to BAY 43 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 43(13:15 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall to BAY 40 for 3 yards (26-T.Bernard38-J.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - WVU 40(12:56 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton to BAY 30 for 10 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(12:18 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to BAY 20 for 10 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(11:42 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to BAY 11 for 9 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WVU 11(11:15 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall to BAY 10 for 1 yard (90-T.Franklin).
|
-27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(10:44 - 3rd) to BAY 15 FUMBLES. 2-B.Lynch to BAY 37 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(10:22 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 40 for 3 yards. Penalty on BAY 91-R.Saulin Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BAY 40.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 17 - BAYLOR 30(10:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 37 for 7 yards (19-N.Guzman).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(10:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to WVU 48 for 15 yards (19-N.Guzman24-H.Bailey).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(9:22 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 46 for 2 yards (56-D.Stills).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 46(8:58 - 3rd) Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 46. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 49(8:28 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to WVU 48 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(8:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles runs ob at WVU 48 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(7:32 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 31 yards from WVU 48 Downed at the WVU 17.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (1 plays, 83 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+83 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(7:03 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:53 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:42 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to BAY 25 fair catch by 28-A.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(6:42 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(6:42 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 44 for 19 yards (28-K.Washington).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(6:35 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to WVU 49 for 7 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 49(6:15 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to WVU 34 for 15 yards (19-N.Guzman).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(5:48 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to WVU 25 for 9 yards (17-E.Loe19-N.Guzman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 25(5:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to WVU 21 for 4 yards (19-N.Guzman).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(4:58 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:40 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:34 - 3rd) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 60 yards from BAY 35. 16-W.Wright runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:34 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:22 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 49 yards from WVU 35. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 28 for 12 yards (29-S.Mahone). Penalty on WVU 15-K.Martin Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 28.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(4:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - WVU 33(4:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 30 for -3 yards (56-D.Stills).
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - WVU 30(4:09 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 22 for -8 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - WVU 22(3:30 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 22 Downed at the WVU 35.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (14 plays, 62 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(2:45 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 38 for 3 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 38(2:34 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 40 for 2 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 40(2:16 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 40(1:40 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 41 yards from WVU 40 to BAY 19 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 19(1:32 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 26 for 7 yards (34-S.Campbell29-S.Mahone).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 26(1:25 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 34 for 8 yards (34-S.Campbell15-K.Martin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(0:55 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 40 for 6 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 40(0:34 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 39 for -1 yard (90-B.Thrift34-S.Campbell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 39(0:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 44 for 5 yards (22-J.Long).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer to WVU 47 for 9 yards. Penalty on BAY 63-J.Fruhmorgen Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 47.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 11 - WVU 43(14:30 - 4th) Team penalty on WVU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 43. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(14:30 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to WVU 39 for 3 yards (46-R.Donahue15-K.Martin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 39(14:25 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to WVU 34 for 5 yards (24-H.Bailey).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 34(13:55 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to WVU 26 FUMBLES (29-S.Mahone). 11-G.Bohanon to WVU 23 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(13:46 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to WVU 18 for 5 yards. Penalty on BAY 7-J.Lovett Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at WVU 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 25 - WVU 38(13:05 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 25 - WVU 38(12:36 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to WVU 31 for 7 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - WVU 31(11:36 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer to WVU 19 for 12 yards (22-J.Long).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WVU 19(11:07 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:19 - 4th) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 55 yards from BAY 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 26 for 16 yards (45-B.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(10:19 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 79-J.Hughes False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 26. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 21(10:13 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to WVU 30 for 9 yards (1-G.Arnold12-K.Barnes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 30(10:13 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 83-B.Wheaton.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 30(9:55 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall sacked at WVU 22 for -8 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 22(9:44 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 43 yards from WVU 22 to BAY 35 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(9:07 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 43 for 8 yards (17-E.Loe).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 43(8:59 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 46 for 3 yards (17-E.Loe56-D.Stills).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 46(8:41 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 48 for 2 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 48(8:17 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to WVU 40 for 12 yards (17-E.Loe).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(7:48 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to WVU 33 for 7 yards (29-S.Mahone50-J.Bartlett).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 33(7:19 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to WVU 35 for -2 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - WVU 35(6:57 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer sacked at WVU 44 for -9 yards. Team penalty on BAY Holding declined. (55-D.Stills).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - WVU 44(5:39 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 32 yards from WVU 44 Downed at the WVU 12.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Missed FG (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(5:39 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 13 for 1 yard (93-J.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WVU 13(5:30 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 83-B.Wheaton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 13(5:05 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 13(4:59 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 40 yards from WVU 13. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 47 FUMBLES. 15-K.Martin to BAY 34 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(4:55 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to BAY 28 for 6 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 28(4:42 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to BAY 26 for 2 yards (98-C.Ogbonnaya).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 26(4:26 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 26(4:06 - 4th) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAY 26. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 31(3:39 - 4th) 48-C.Legg 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 31(3:39 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 34 for 3 yards. Team penalty on BAY Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 31. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - WVU 21(3:33 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to BAY 22 for 1 yard (34-S.Campbell).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - WVU 22(3:02 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to BAY 29 for 7 yards (28-K.Washington).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - WVU 29(2:20 - 4th) Team penalty on BAY False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 29. No Play.
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 17 - WVU 24(2:12 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to WVU 33 for 43 yards (28-K.Washington).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(2:12 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to WVU 36 for -3 yards (23-T.Smith17-E.Loe).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - WVU 36(1:40 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to WVU 35 for 1 yard (17-E.Loe).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - WVU 35(1:33 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to WVU 36 for -1 yard (10-D.Tonkery).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - WVU 36(1:29 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 31 yards from WVU 36 to WVU 5 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
BAYLOR
Bears
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 5(0:45 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 21 for 16 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(0:38 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(0:30 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall sacked at WVU 31 for 10 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|26
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|211
|408
|Total Plays
|65
|82
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|176
|Rush Attempts
|26
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.5
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|197
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|20-39
|20-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|11-89
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-41.8
|7-36.4
|Return Yards
|142
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2--16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-142
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|211
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|20/39
|205
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|9
|27
|0
|9
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|9
|20
|0
|10
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|5
|19
|0
|12
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Campbell 15 WR
|G. Campbell
|1
|83
|1
|83
|
W. Wright 16 WR
|W. Wright
|4
|31
|0
|16
|
I. Esdale 88 WR
|I. Esdale
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
B. Wheaton 83 WR
|B. Wheaton
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|3
|6
|0
|7
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Guzman 19 S
|N. Guzman
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|8-2
|3.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
|K. Martin Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 17 LB
|E. Loe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
|K. Washington Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 4 S
|J. Norwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Campbell 34 LB
|S. Campbell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonamico 39 S
|D. Bonamico
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Long 22 S
|J. Long
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Thrift 90 DL
|B. Thrift
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Thimons 42 TE
|L. Thimons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 91 DL
|R. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Growden 96 P
|J. Growden
|9
|41.8
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|2
|15.5
|21
|0
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
W. Wright 16 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|95.0
|95
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|14
|77
|0
|15
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|12
|49
|0
|12
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|19
|25
|0
|14
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|7
|14
|0
|7
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mims 5 WR
|D. Mims
|5
|99
|1
|30
|
T. Thornton 81 WR
|T. Thornton
|5
|86
|0
|43
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|4
|41
|1
|15
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Lynch 2 LB
|B. Lynch
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. Black 8 S
|H. Black
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 3 S
|C. Miller
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 13 CB
|R. Texada
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 11 CB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
|C. Ogbonnaya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 93 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lockhart 9 DE
|J. Lockhart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DT
|T. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|7
|36.4
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|2
|-8.0
|0
|0
