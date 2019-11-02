|
|
|NCST
|WAKE
Newman returns, helps No. 23 Wake Forest top NC State 44-10
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Jamie Newman returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more as No. 23 Wake Forest beat North Carolina State 44-10 on Saturday.
Newman had missed one game and part of another with a shoulder injury, and his status was uncertain for the long-running instate series. But Newman and the Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got off to a dominating start that had this one wrapped up early.
''I was really pleased that we showed up ready to play,'' coach Dave Clawson said. ''I thought we were ready to play from the get-go.''
Wake Forest said the 34-point margin was its largest ever against an ACC opponent at BB&T Field, where the Demon Deacons began playing in September 1968.
Newman scored twice on first-quarter keepers, taking a moment to extend his arms to the side in celebration as he crossed the goal line on a 20-yard run that started Wake Forest's opening-period romp.
He also had the first of his three TD throws to Jack Freudenthal in the first quarter, with Wake Forest scoring touchdowns on its first three drives and taking a 24-0 lead early in the second.
Newman threw for 287 yards and ran for 30 more before checking out late in the third.
N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) never had an answer, with its defense unable to stop the Demon Deacons and its offense unable to sustain drives with first-time starting quarterback Devin Leary.
The redshirt freshman completed 17 of 45 passes for 149 yards and a second-quarter touchdown but had two interceptions. There was also Keyon Lesane's fumbled kickoff return deep in Wolfpack territory that set up Freudenthal's first TD grab.
''That was a bad situation for us to have to be in on defense obviously,'' Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said of the fumble. ''The whole first quarter didn't go our way. We didn't get off the field on third down. Field position was pretty critical in this football game on the road, and we didn't have any.''
THE TAKEAWAY
N.C. State: It was another miserable every-other-year trip west to Winston-Salem, where N.C. State has won once since 2001. Worse, it came following an open date that allowed Leary to get plenty of first-team practice reps to prepare as the Wolfpack's third starting QB this season in an attempt to regroup for a November push.
Wake Forest: The open week bought time for Newman to get healthy for the only team still with a chance to interrupt fourth-ranked Clemson's march to yet another ACC Atlantic Division title. The Demon Deacons were 0-7 under Clawson when emerging from an open week, but they ended that drought by beating the Wolfpack for the third straight year.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The margin was impressive enough to potentially give the Demon Deacons a boost in the AP Top 25 poll, as was seeing Newman back at the helm of the offense.
UP NEXT
N.C. State: Reigning national champion Clemson visits the Wolfpack next Saturday night.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit Virginia Tech next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 54 yards from WF 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 23 for 12 yards (29-D.Delaney39-K.Good).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 23(14:56 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie pushed ob at NCST 29 for 6 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 29(14:52 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 34 for 5 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(14:20 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at NCST 41 for 7 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 41(13:58 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 45 for 4 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(13:40 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NCST 45(13:16 - 1st) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 42 for -3 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NCST 42(13:09 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - NCST 42(12:30 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 44 yards from NCST 42 to WF 14 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (13 plays, 86 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(12:26 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 16 for 2 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 16(12:19 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 19 for 3 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 19(12:00 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 28 for 9 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(11:35 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 36-C.Carney. 36-C.Carney to WF 27 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 27(11:19 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 27(10:56 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 42 for 15 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(10:52 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 42(10:26 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to NCST 47 for 11 yards (26-J.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(10:21 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Washington.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 47(10:02 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to NCST 45 for 2 yards (12-B.Miller).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 45(9:55 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington to NCST 35 for 10 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(9:27 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington to NCST 20 for 15 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(9:02 - 1st) 12-J.Newman runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:43 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:34 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 61 yards from WF 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 3 FUMBLES (29-D.Delaney). 10-K.Dicks to NCST 3 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - NCST 3(8:34 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to NCST 5 for -2 yards (12-B.Miller41-I.Moore).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 5(8:27 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:41 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:41 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 27 for 2 yards (3-N.Greer45-R.Smenda).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 27(7:41 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 26-T.Pennix. 26-T.Pennix to NCST 34 for 7 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 34(7:12 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 36 for 2 yards (3-N.Greer20-C.Davis).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(6:30 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-A.Henderson at WF 26. 4-A.Henderson to WF 26 for no gain (3-E.Emezie).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(5:59 - 1st) 2-K.Hinton to WF 27 for 1 yard (10-T.Ingle). Penalty on NCST 10-T.Ingle Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at WF 27.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(5:52 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to WF 48 for 6 yards (44-J.Harris12-B.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 48(5:31 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to WF 49 for 1 yard (97-X.Lyas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 49(5:11 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton. Penalty on NCST 21-S.Griffin Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(4:52 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 41(4:46 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to NCST 25 for 16 yards (26-J.Harris).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(4:42 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to NCST 3 for 22 yards (26-J.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - NCST 3(4:22 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to NCST 2 for 1 yard (29-A.McNeill).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 2(4:03 - 1st) 12-J.Newman runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:39 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(3:32 - 1st) Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 15 - WAKE 20(3:32 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 16 for -4 yards (90-S.Kamara).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - WAKE 16(3:32 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 16 for no gain (21-E.Bassey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - WAKE 16(2:54 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - WAKE 16(2:18 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 16. 2-K.Hinton to WF 34 for 1 yard (28-K.Miller).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(2:14 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 45 for 11 yards (24-M.Dunlap32-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(2:05 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 45(1:30 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 49 for 4 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 49(1:22 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to NCST 46 for 5 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NCST 46(0:55 - 1st) 8-D.Maggio punts 42 yards from NCST 46 Downed at the NCST 4. Penalty on NCST 19-C.Powell Holding 2 yards enforced at NCST 4.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 2(0:10 - 1st) 26-T.Pennix to NCST 1 for -1 yard (95-D.Bergan9-C.Basham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 1(0:01 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 1(14:56 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WAKE 1(14:53 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 43 yards from NCST 1. 2-K.Hinton to NCST 29 for 15 yards (12-B.Miller).
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 29(14:50 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to NCST 13 for 16 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(14:41 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to NCST 8 for 5 yards (44-J.Harris14-D.Graves).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 8(14:32 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to NCST 12 for -4 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - NCST 12(13:55 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to NCST 7 for 5 yards (15-C.Hart10-T.Ingle).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NCST 7(13:12 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:30 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:26 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 35 for 10 yards (58-C.Monroe4-A.Henderson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(12:26 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 39 for 4 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 39(12:04 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at WF 45 for 16 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(11:41 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to WF 36 for 9 yards (44-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 36(11:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 36(11:03 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston pushed ob at WF 30 for 6 yards (18-T.Rucker21-E.Bassey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:57 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:30 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to WF 27 for 3 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 27(10:27 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas. Penalty on WF 9-C.Basham Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at WF 27. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(9:59 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to WF 3 for 10 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - WAKE 3(9:54 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:24 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 36 for 11 yards (10-T.Ingle11-P.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(9:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 36(8:58 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt pushed ob at WF 39 for 3 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCST 39(8:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 46 for 7 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(8:33 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to NCST 48 for 6 yards (2-L.Acceus11-P.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 48(8:17 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to NCST 43 for 5 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(7:58 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 43. No Play.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(7:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to NCST 1 for 27 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NCST 1(7:36 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to NCST 2 for -1 yard (2-L.Acceus24-M.Dunlap).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 2(7:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:30 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (13 plays, 60 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:27 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 63 yards from WF 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 22 for 20 yards (30-J.Williams39-K.Good).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(6:27 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 44 for 22 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(6:21 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 50 for 6 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 50(5:52 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie pushed ob at WF 47 for 3 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 47(5:30 - 2nd) 26-T.Pennix to WF 28 for 19 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(5:09 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to WF 23 for 5 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 23(4:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 23(4:26 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 23(4:23 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Halftime (3 plays, 36 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:20 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(4:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(4:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NCST 25(4:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman. Penalty on NCST 44-J.Harris Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WF 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(4:07 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to WF 43 for 3 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams92-L.Murchison).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 43(4:02 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman scrambles to WF 45 for 2 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 45(3:40 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt pushed ob at NCST 48 for 7 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(3:03 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to NCST 48 for no gain (29-A.McNeill13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 48(2:32 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to NCST 46 for 2 yards (10-T.Ingle1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 46(1:55 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to NCST 32 for 14 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams26-J.Harris).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(1:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to NCST 20 for 12 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(0:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Washington.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 20(0:40 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to NCST 15 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson31-J.Morehead).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NCST 15(0:36 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NCST 15(0:31 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 85-K.Lesane.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:23 - 2nd) 26-T.Pennix to NCST 37 for 12 yards (40-R.Bothroyd).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(0:23 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at WF 39 for 24 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(0:11 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 59 yards from NCST 35. 2-K.Hinton to WF 21 for 15 yards (30-C.Czesak).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(15:00 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney to WF 18 for -3 yards (92-L.Murchison).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - NCST 18(14:56 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt pushed ob at WF 28 for 10 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 28(14:34 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 37 for 9 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(14:14 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington to NCST 4 for 59 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NCST 4(14:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:42 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (8 plays, 22 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:38 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 85-K.Lesane.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:38 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter INTERCEPTED by 4-A.Henderson at NCST 30. 4-A.Henderson to NCST 30 for no gain.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(13:38 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman runs ob at NCST 24 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 24(13:34 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney pushed ob at NCST 15 for 9 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(13:12 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney to NCST 12 for 3 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 12(12:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to NCST 6 for 6 yards (32-D.Thomas11-P.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 6(12:25 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to NCST 3 for 3 yards (21-S.Griffin55-D.Holden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - NCST 3(12:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Roberson.
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - NCST 3(11:32 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman sacked at NCST 13 for -10 yards (32-D.Thomas55-D.Holden).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - NCST 13(11:29 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney to NCST 8 for 5 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NCST 8(10:45 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (9 plays, 16 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:03 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:59 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 24 for -1 yard (72-T.Williams). Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 24(9:59 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 24(9:42 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WAKE 24(9:37 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 53 yards from NCST 24. 2-K.Hinton to WF 37 for 14 yards (19-C.Powell).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Downs (13 plays, 54 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(9:33 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 40 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 40(9:20 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to WF 36 for -4 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - NCST 36(8:53 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to WF 49 for 13 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(8:11 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman pushed ob at WF 50 for 1 yard (19-C.Powell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 50(7:46 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude to NCST 44 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 44(7:00 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to NCST 41 for 3 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(6:18 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NCST 41(5:36 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman sacked at NCST 47 for -6 yards (10-T.Ingle32-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NCST 47(5:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NCST 47(4:56 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 37 yards from NCST 47 to NCST 10 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas. Penalty on NCST 19-C.Powell Holding 5 yards enforced at NCST 10.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 5(4:49 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 5(4:42 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 5(4:39 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 20 for 15 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(4:33 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 20(4:09 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 18 for -2 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 18(4:04 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 30 for 12 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(3:29 - 3rd) 26-T.Pennix to NCST 33 for 3 yards (15-S.McCollum95-D.Bergan).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 33(3:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at WF 40 for 27 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(2:30 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(2:06 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to WF 39 for 1 yard (58-C.Monroe).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 39(1:59 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to WF 36 for 3 yards (17-T.Redd40-R.Bothroyd).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 36(1:23 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 74-E.McGirt False start 5 yards enforced at WF 36. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 11 - WAKE 41(0:46 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(0:26 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to WF 42 for 1 yard (1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 42(0:20 - 3rd) 15-M.Kern complete to 25-K.Walker. 25-K.Walker to WF 42 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - NCST 42(15:00 - 4th) 15-M.Kern complete to 80-W.Jones. 80-W.Jones to WF 50 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson14-D.Graves).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NCST 50(14:14 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 42 yards from WF 50 to NCST 8 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 8(13:27 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 8(13:21 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 12 FUMBLES (58-C.Monroe). 20-J.Houston to NCST 12 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 12(13:15 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 6 for -6 yards (45-R.Smenda30-J.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - WAKE 6(12:42 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 45 yards from NCST 6 Downed at the WF 49.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(11:55 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 80-W.Jones.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 49(11:43 - 4th) 25-K.Walker to NCST 48 for 3 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NCST 48(11:39 - 4th) 15-M.Kern incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NCST 48(10:54 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 38 yards from NCST 48 to NCST 10 fair catch by 5-T.Hines.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(10:47 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 12 for 2 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 12(10:41 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 12(10:09 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 12(10:06 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 42 yards from NCST 12 to WF 46 fair catch by 14-S.Surratt.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(10:01 - 4th) 29-D.Delaney to WF 46 for no gain (11-P.Wilson26-J.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(9:55 - 4th) 29-D.Delaney to NCST 49 for 5 yards (44-J.Harris26-J.Harris).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 49(9:06 - 4th) 29-D.Delaney to NCST 50 for -1 yard (32-D.Thomas2-L.Acceus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NCST 50(8:19 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 48 yards from NCST 50 out of bounds at the NCST 2.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 2(7:31 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 2(7:23 - 4th) 26-T.Pennix to NCST 13 for 11 yards (17-T.Redd18-T.Rucker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(7:16 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 13(6:58 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 19 for 6 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 19(6:53 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 19(6:17 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 61 yards from NCST 19. 14-S.Surratt to WF 18 for -2 yards (19-C.Powell).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 18(6:13 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to WF 19 for 1 yard (32-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 19(6:01 - 4th) 15-M.Kern to WF 20 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 20(5:12 - 4th) 29-D.Delaney to WF 20 for no gain (32-D.Thomas2-L.Acceus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 20(4:23 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 40 yards from WF 20. 5-T.Hines to WF 49 for 11 yards (29-D.Delaney). Penalty on NCST 21-S.Griffin Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WF 49.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(3:47 - 4th) 38-W.Dabbs to NCST 41 for no gain (97-R.Francis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 41(3:34 - 4th) 38-W.Dabbs to NCST 43 for 2 yards (37-I.Essissima).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 43(3:11 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at WF 48 for 9 yards (37-I.Essissima).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(2:28 - 4th) 13-D.Leary to WF 46 for 2 yards (91-M.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 46(1:55 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Lesane.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 46(1:24 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 46(1:22 - 4th) Team penalty on NCST False start 5 yards enforced at WF 46. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - WAKE 49(1:15 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 36 yards from NCST 49 Downed at the WF 15.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(1:15 - 4th) 15-M.Kern kneels at WF 14 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 14(1:07 - 4th) 15-M.Kern kneels at WF 13 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|27
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|7
|16
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|259
|410
|Total Plays
|71
|88
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|123
|Rush Attempts
|26
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|143
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|17-45
|27-42
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-87
|1-14
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-46.9
|6-41.2
|Return Yards
|42
|43
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|4-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-31
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|17/45
|149
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|11
|48
|0
|22
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|5
|44
|0
|19
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|5
|14
|0
|12
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
W. Dabbs 38 RB
|W. Dabbs
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|3
|46
|1
|27
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|44
|0
|24
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|4
|30
|0
|15
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
J. Provillon 84 WR
|J. Provillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|6-2
|1.5
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 1 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 39 DB
|Ja. Harris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Harris 44 DT
|Jo. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Acceus 2 LB
|L. Acceus
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graves 14 S
|D. Graves
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alderfer 39 TE
|M. Alderfer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 28 CB
|K. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lyas 97 DE
|X. Lyas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 19 WR
|C. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 97 P
|T. Gill
|8
|46.9
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|3
|10.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|16
|56
|0
|16
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|10
|32
|0
|11
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|11
|30
|2
|20
|
D. Delaney 29 RB
|D. Delaney
|4
|4
|0
|5
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|6
|93
|0
|27
|
S. Washington 7 WR
|S. Washington
|3
|84
|0
|59
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|9
|67
|0
|11
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|4
|16
|3
|5
|
W. Jones 80 WR
|W. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Claude 5 WR
|S. Claude
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Roberson 82 WR
|J. Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|5-1
|0.0
|2
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Greer 3 DB
|N. Greer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
I. Essissima 37 DB
|I. Essissima
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 91 DL
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Francis 97 DL
|R. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 15 DL
|S. McCollum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 48 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Williams 44 DL
|Ju. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|3/3
|34
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|6
|41.2
|5
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|3
|10.0
|15
|0
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0