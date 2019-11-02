Drive Chart
Calvert, Hickson guide Liberty past UMass 63-21

  Nov 02, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Stephen Calvert passed for 474 yards and four touchdowns and Frankie Hickson added three scoring runs as Liberty overpowered Massachusetts 63-21 on Saturday in a game between independent programs.

Liberty (6-3) took control of the game in the first quarter. Hickson capped a game-opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. The Minutemen were forced to punt on their first drive, but DJ Stubbs fumbled and Isaiah Rodgers recovered the ball, giving UMass a first-and-10 at the Liberty 16. Cam Roberson ran it in from there to knot the score at 7.

It took the Flames three plays to regain the lead for good. Calvert connected with Joshua Mack for a 62-yard gain on second down and freshman quarterback Brandon Robinson stepped in and tossed his first career TD pass, a 5-yarder to Troy Henderson. Calvert stretched the Flames' lead to 14 with a 31-yard scoring strike to Demario Douglas with 1:36 left in the second quarter. After Liberty forced a three-and-out, Calvert needed just two plays to make it 28-7 - hitting Antonio Gandy-Golden for a 60-yard TD with 2 seconds left.

Hickson, who finished with 99 yards on 14 carries, had two third-quarter TD runs for Liberty. Calvert connected on 20 of 27 passes without an interception. Gandy-Golden had six catches for 137 yards.

Andrew Brito completed 16 of 27 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Minutemen.

LIB Flames
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 30 yards from UMASS 35 out of bounds at the LIB 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(15:00 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 38 for 3 yards.
+23 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 38
(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to UMASS 39 for 23 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39
(14:44 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMASS 23 for 16 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(14:28 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMASS 7 for 16 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - LIB 7
(14:03 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:28 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Fumble (8 plays, 12 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:22 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 25
(13:22 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 25 for no gain.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MA 25
(13:22 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 33 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MA 33
(12:50 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 34 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - MA 34
(12:22 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 36 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MA 36
(12:03 - 1st) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 38 for 2 yards. Team penalty on UMASS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UMASS 36. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - MA 31
(11:34 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 34 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - MA 34
(11:16 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 37 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MA 37
(10:36 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 37 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 9 - MA 37
(10:14 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 47 yards from UMASS 37. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 16 FUMBLES. 9-I.Rodgers to LIB 16 for no gain.

MA Minutemen
- TD (2 plays, 16 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 16
(9:45 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - MA 16
(9:30 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:26 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:22 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 61 yards from UMASS 35. 24-T.Henderson to LIB 30 for 26 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(9:22 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 33 for 3 yards.
+62 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 33
(9:16 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to UMASS 5 for 62 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - LIB 5
(8:51 - 1st) 4-B.Robinson complete to 24-T.Henderson. 24-T.Henderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:15 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Downs (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:13 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 27 for 25 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 27
(8:13 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Roberson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MA 27
(8:06 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle pushed ob at UMASS 33 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - MA 33
(8:01 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 40 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 40
(7:35 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
+40 YD
2 & 10 - MA 40
(7:10 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 20 for 40 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 20
(7:01 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MA 20
(6:32 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 22 for -2 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 12 - MA 22
(6:27 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to LIB 12 for 10 yards.
No Gain
4 & 2 - MA 12
(6:07 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 12 for no gain.

LIB Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12
(5:28 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 14 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 14
(5:23 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 14
(5:03 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert scrambles pushed ob at LIB 20 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 20
(5:00 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 39 yards from LIB 20. 9-I.Rodgers to LIB 40 for 19 yards. Penalty on UMASS 4-B.Dingle Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at LIB 40.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 44
(4:25 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 47 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MA 47
(4:00 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to LIB 48 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MA 48
(3:37 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 2 - MA 48
(3:05 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 38 yards from LIB 48 out of bounds at the LIB 10.

LIB Flames
- TD (4 plays, 90 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(3:01 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 25 for 15 yards.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(2:54 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas to UMASS 30 for 45 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(2:19 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 31 for -1 yard.
+31 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 31
(2:05 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:43 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:36 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 28 for 26 yards. Penalty on UMASS 82-M.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 28.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 18
(1:36 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 22 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MA 22
(1:30 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 23 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MA 23
(1:00 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Turner.
Punt
4 & 5 - MA 23
(0:40 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 49 yards from UMASS 23 Downed at the LIB 28.

LIB Flames
- TD (2 plays, 72 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28
(0:39 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 40 for 12 yards.
+60 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40
(0:26 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 55 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 24 for 14 yards.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - MA 24
(0:02 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to LIB 47 for 29 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to LIB 44 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - MA 44
(14:28 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to LIB 38 for 6 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - MA 38
(14:11 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to LIB 32 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MA 32
(14:00 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to LIB 24 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - MA 24
(13:45 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to LIB 18 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 18
(13:25 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to LIB 15 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - MA 15
(13:13 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson. Penalty on LIB 7-D.King Pass interference 13 yards enforced at LIB 15. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 2 - MA 2
(12:39 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 3 for -1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - MA 3
(12:34 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:05 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:59 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35. 24-T.Henderson to LIB 26 for 26 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26
(11:59 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 28 for 2 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 28
(11:52 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 44 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(11:17 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 44
(10:48 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 46 for 2 yards.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 46
(10:40 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at UMASS 38 for 16 yards.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(10:01 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:43 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:35 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 25
(9:35 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 24 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - MA 24
(9:35 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 24 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MA 24
(9:21 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
Punt
4 & 11 - MA 24
(8:51 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards from UMASS 24. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 38 for 7 yards.

LIB Flames
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(8:51 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 38
(8:39 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 42 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 42
(8:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
Penalty
4 & 6 - LIB 42
(7:54 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 24-T.Henderson False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 42. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 37
(7:49 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 35 yards from LIB 37 to UMASS 28 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MA 28
(7:49 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 29 for 1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - MA 29
(7:41 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 28 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - MA 28
(7:21 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito scrambles to UMASS 27 for -1 yard.
Punt
4 & 11 - MA 27
(6:50 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 27 Downed at the LIB 37.

LIB Flames
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37
(6:14 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 44 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 44
(6:04 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 50 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50
(5:49 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 47 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - LIB 47
(5:21 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 32-T.LeBeau Offside 5 yards enforced at UMASS 47. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 42
(4:55 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 38 for 4 yards.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(4:39 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 40-Z.Foutz. 40-Z.Foutz to UMASS 10 for 28 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(4:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden. Penalty on UMASS 9-I.Rodgers Pass interference 8 yards enforced at UMASS 10. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 2 - LIB 2
(4:10 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 2 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 2
(3:59 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:29 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:23 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 55 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 21 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 21
(3:23 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 21 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MA 21
(3:17 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 30 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - MA 30
(2:38 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 30 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 1 - MA 30
(1:59 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 49 yards from UMASS 30 Downed at the LIB 21.

LIB Flames
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 21
(1:49 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LIB 21
(1:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 55-W.Frederic Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 21. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - LIB 26
(1:26 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
+13 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 26
(1:26 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to LIB 39 for 13 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39
(1:21 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 47 for 14 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47
(1:12 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to UMASS 36 for 11 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36
(1:03 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden pushed ob at UMASS 9 for 27 yards.
Penalty
1 & 9 - LIB 9
(0:52 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 17-C.Ogbonna Offside 5 yards enforced at UMASS 9. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 4 - LIB 4
(0:43 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 4
(0:40 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:36 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Halftime (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:32 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 20 for 18 yards. Penalty on UMASS 38-T.Davis Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 20.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MA 10
(0:32 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 16 for 6 yards.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:16 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 29 for 4 yards.
Sack
3 & 6 - MA 29
(14:55 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 27 for -2 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
Punt
4 & 8 - MA 27
(14:22 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 32 yards from UMASS 27 Downed at the LIB 41.

LIB Flames
- TD (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(13:49 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 48 for 11 yards.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(13:38 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to UMASS 15 for 33 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 15
(13:21 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:50 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:43 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 25
(12:43 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MA 25
(12:43 - 3rd) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 28 for 3 yards.
Sack
3 & 7 - MA 28
(12:39 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 25 for -3 yards (12-B.Tillmon97-E.Mitchell).
Punt
4 & 10 - MA 25
(12:06 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 25. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 45 for 6 yards. Team penalty on LIB Personal Foul offsetting. Team penalty on UMASS Personal Foul offsetting.

LIB Flames
- Fumble (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45
(11:23 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 50 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - LIB 50
(11:15 - 3rd) 8-L.Brown incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 50
(11:10 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 47 for 3 yards.
-7 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 47
(10:27 - 3rd) 8-L.Brown to UMASS 46 FUMBLES (31-L.Darby). 21-T.Ingram to LIB 46 for no gain.

MA Minutemen
- TD (3 plays, 46 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 46
(9:44 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to LIB 48 for -2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - MA 48
(9:32 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 80-J.Turner. 80-J.Turner to LIB 45 for 3 yards.
+45 YD
3 & 9 - MA 45
(9:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:25 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

LIB Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:18 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 48 yards from UMASS 35. 24-T.Henderson to LIB 26 for 9 yards.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26
(8:18 - 3rd) 8-L.Brown complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas to LIB 21 for -5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 15 - LIB 21
(8:12 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LIB 21 for no gain.
+12 YD
3 & 15 - LIB 21
(7:30 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson scrambles to LIB 33 for 12 yards.
Penalty
4 & 3 - LIB 33
(6:58 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 19-C.Megginson False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 33. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 28
(6:10 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 72 yards from LIB 28 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MA 20
(6:06 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 10 for -10 yards FUMBLES. 50-M.Yerardi to UMASS 10 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 20 - MA 10
(5:55 - 3rd) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 12 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 18 - MA 12
(5:14 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 48-G.Torres.
Punt
4 & 18 - MA 12
(4:37 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 12 Downed at the LIB 44.

LIB Flames
- TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(4:32 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas to UMASS 42 for 14 yards.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(4:19 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 10 for 32 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(3:52 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(3:29 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 1 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 1
(3:22 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:22 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:16 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback. Penalty on LIB 10-A.Probert Offside 5 yards enforced at UMASS 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 30
(3:16 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 32 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MA 32
(2:50 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
Sack
3 & 8 - MA 32
(2:26 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 26 for -6 yards (15-J.Sanders).
Punt
4 & 14 - MA 26
(1:49 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 26 out of bounds at the LIB 30.

LIB Flames
- Fumble (13 plays, 64 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(1:39 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LIB 34 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 34
(0:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 39 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 39
(0:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 44 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(0:25 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 48 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 48
(15:00 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UMASS 48 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 2 - LIB 48
(14:18 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 79-J.Kourtis False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 48. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 47
(13:29 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 47 for 6 yards.
+13 YD
4 & 1 - LIB 47
(13:29 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 34 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34
(13:03 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 32 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 32
(12:20 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UMASS 29 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 29
(11:35 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 23 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(10:51 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 13 for 10 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13
(10:10 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 6 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 6
(9:25 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UMASS 1 FUMBLES (20-C.Cherrelus). 33-M.Ruane to UMASS 1 for no gain.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 1
(8:37 - 4th) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 5 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MA 5
(8:28 - 4th) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 10 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - MA 10
(8:00 - 4th) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 16 for 6 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - MA 16
(7:30 - 4th) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 9 for -7 yards (92-M.Wolk4-A.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 17 - MA 9
(6:55 - 4th) 43-V.Santiago to UMASS 13 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 13 - MA 13
(6:20 - 4th) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 22 for 9 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - MA 22
(5:43 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 43 yards from UMASS 22 to LIB 35 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.

LIB Flames

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(4:59 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 37 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 37
(4:47 - 4th) 8-L.Brown incomplete.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 37
(4:06 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 47 for 10 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47
(3:58 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 48 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 48
(3:15 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 49 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - LIB 49
(2:55 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 44 for 5 yards.
+14 YD
4 & 1 - LIB 44
(2:30 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 30 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(1:40 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 8-L.Brown Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UMASS 30. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - LIB 35
(1:15 - 4th) 8-L.Brown kneels at UMASS 37 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 17 - LIB 37
(1:10 - 4th) 8-L.Brown kneels at UMASS 39 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:16
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
63
21
Touchdown 3:22
23-F.Hickson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
62
21
Point After TD 8:18
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
21
Touchdown 8:25
12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
56
20
Point After TD 12:43
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
14
Touchdown 12:50
23-F.Hickson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
55
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:32
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
14
Touchdown 0:36
12-S.Calvert complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
48
14
Point After TD 3:23
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Touchdown 3:29
4-B.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
41
14
Point After TD 9:35
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 9:43
12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
14
Point After TD 11:59
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 12:05
12-A.Brito complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
28
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 0:15
12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
7
Point After TD 1:36
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 1:43
12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
7
Point After TD 8:13
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 8:15
4-B.Robinson complete to 24-T.Henderson. 24-T.Henderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
70
yds
01:07
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:22
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:26
23-C.Roberson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:22
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:28
23-F.Hickson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 10
Rushing 12 6
Passing 18 3
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-11 4-17
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 730 228
Total Plays 77 64
Avg Gain 9.5 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 242 106
Rush Attempts 45 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 2.9
Net Yards Passing 488 122
Comp. - Att. 23-32 16-27
Yards Per Pass 15.3 4.5
Penalties - Yards 6-38 8-64
Touchdowns 9 3
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 5 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-48.7 11-42.1
Return Yards 74 113
Punts - Returns 3-13 1-19
Kickoffs - Returns 3-61 5-94
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 6-3 282114063
Massachusetts 1-8 777021
MA 23.5, O/U 70
Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, Massachusetts
 488 PASS YDS 122
242 RUSH YDS 106
730 TOTAL YDS 228
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 474 4 0 270.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 474 4 0 270.4
S. Calvert 20/27 474 4 0
B. Robinson 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 1 0 344.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 1 0 344.8
B. Robinson 2/2 19 1 0
L. Brown 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% -5 0 0 19.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% -5 0 0 19.3
L. Brown 1/3 -5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 99 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 99 3
F. Hickson 14 99 3 32
J. Mack 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 85 0
J. Mack 15 85 0 16
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
P. Pickett 5 33 0 14
B. Robinson 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
B. Robinson 7 30 1 12
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Calvert 1 6 0 6
L. Brown 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
L. Brown 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 137 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 137 1
A. Gandy-Golden 6 137 1 60
D. Douglas 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 85 1
D. Douglas 4 85 1 45
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 65 1
D. Stubbs 3 65 1 38
J. Mack 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 62 0
J. Mack 1 62 0 62
N. Frith 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
N. Frith 3 42 0 23
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
K. Shaa 1 33 0 33
Z. Foutz 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
Z. Foutz 1 28 0 28
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Pickett 1 14 0 14
J. Huntley 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Huntley 1 13 0 13
T. Henderson 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
T. Henderson 1 5 1 5
J. Jackson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
J. Jackson 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Sanders 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Sanders 1-0 1.0 0
T. Dupree 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Dupree 1-0 1.0 0
J. Lemonier 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Lemonier 1-0 1.0 0
E. Mitchell 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Mitchell 0-1 0.5 0
A. Williams 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Williams 0-1 0.5 0
B. Tillmon 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Tillmon 0-1 0.5 0
M. Wolk 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Wolk 0-1 0.5 0
A. Johns 54 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Johns 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Probert 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
0/0 9/9
A. Probert 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 0
A. Alves 3 48.7 0 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Henderson 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 26 0
T. Henderson 3 20.3 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 7 0
D. Stubbs 3 4.3 7 0
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 134 2 0 125.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 134 2 0 125.4
A. Brito 16/27 134 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 73 1
C. Roberson 15 73 1 40
G. Torres 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 52 0
G. Torres 12 52 0 9
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
B. Ally 3 6 0 3
V. Santiago 43 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
V. Santiago 1 4 0 4
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -29 0
A. Brito 6 -29 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 1
S. Palmer 4 55 1 45
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
J. Johnson Jr. 5 35 0 29
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
S. Emilus 2 17 0 9
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Simon 1 10 0 10
J. Johnson 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 1
J. Johnson 2 8 1 5
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Dingle 1 6 0 6
J. Turner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Turner 1 3 0 3
G. Torres 48 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Torres 0 0 0 0
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Roberson 0 0 0 0
M. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hill 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cherrelus 1-0 0.0 0
L. Darby 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Darby 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
C. Garcia 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 42.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 42.1 2
G. Georgopoulos 11 42.1 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 26 0
I. Rodgers 5 18.8 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
I. Rodgers 1 19.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 35 1:32 5 65 TD
9:22 LIB 30 1:07 3 70 TD
5:28 LIB 12 0:28 3 8 Punt
3:01 LIB 10 1:18 4 90 TD
0:39 LIB 28 0:24 2 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 LIB 26 2:16 6 74 TD
8:51 LIB 38 1:02 4 -1 Punt
6:14 LIB 37 2:45 9 63 TD
1:49 LIB 21 1:13 10 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 LIB 41 0:59 3 59 TD
11:23 LIB 45 0:56 4 1 Fumble
8:18 LIB 26 2:08 4 2 Punt
4:32 LIB 44 1:10 5 64 TD
1:39 LIB 30 1:14 13 64 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:59 LIB 35 3:49 10 26
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MA 25 3:08 8 12 Fumble
9:45 LIB 16 0:19 2 16 TD
8:13 MA 27 2:06 9 61 Downs
4:25 MA 44 1:20 3 8 Punt
1:36 MA 18 0:56 3 5 Punt
0:02 MA 24 0:00 10 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 MA 25 0:44 3 -1 Punt
7:49 MA 28 0:59 3 -1 Punt
3:23 MA 21 1:24 3 9 Punt
0:32 MA 10 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 MA 25 0:00 3 2 Punt
12:43 MA 25 0:37 3 0 Punt
9:44 LIB 46 1:19 3 46 TD
6:06 MA 20 1:29 3 -8 Punt
3:16 MA 30 1:27 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:37 MA 1 2:54 6 21 Punt
NCAA FB Scores