|
|
|LIB
|MA
Calvert, Hickson guide Liberty past UMass 63-21
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Stephen Calvert passed for 474 yards and four touchdowns and Frankie Hickson added three scoring runs as Liberty overpowered Massachusetts 63-21 on Saturday in a game between independent programs.
Liberty (6-3) took control of the game in the first quarter. Hickson capped a game-opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. The Minutemen were forced to punt on their first drive, but DJ Stubbs fumbled and Isaiah Rodgers recovered the ball, giving UMass a first-and-10 at the Liberty 16. Cam Roberson ran it in from there to knot the score at 7.
It took the Flames three plays to regain the lead for good. Calvert connected with Joshua Mack for a 62-yard gain on second down and freshman quarterback Brandon Robinson stepped in and tossed his first career TD pass, a 5-yarder to Troy Henderson. Calvert stretched the Flames' lead to 14 with a 31-yard scoring strike to Demario Douglas with 1:36 left in the second quarter. After Liberty forced a three-and-out, Calvert needed just two plays to make it 28-7 - hitting Antonio Gandy-Golden for a 60-yard TD with 2 seconds left.
Hickson, who finished with 99 yards on 14 carries, had two third-quarter TD runs for Liberty. Calvert connected on 20 of 27 passes without an interception. Gandy-Golden had six catches for 137 yards.
Andrew Brito completed 16 of 27 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Minutemen.
LIB
Flames
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 30 yards from UMASS 35 out of bounds at the LIB 35.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(15:00 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 38 for 3 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 38(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to UMASS 39 for 23 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(14:44 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMASS 23 for 16 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(14:28 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMASS 7 for 16 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - LIB 7(14:03 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:28 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Fumble (8 plays, 12 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:22 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(13:22 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 25 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 25(13:22 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 33 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MA 33(12:50 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 34 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MA 34(12:22 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 36 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MA 36(12:03 - 1st) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 38 for 2 yards. Team penalty on UMASS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UMASS 36. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - MA 31(11:34 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 34 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MA 34(11:16 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 37 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MA 37(10:36 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 37 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MA 37(10:14 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 47 yards from UMASS 37. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 16 FUMBLES. 9-I.Rodgers to LIB 16 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:22 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 61 yards from UMASS 35. 24-T.Henderson to LIB 30 for 26 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(9:22 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 33 for 3 yards.
|
+62 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 33(9:16 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to UMASS 5 for 62 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LIB 5(8:51 - 1st) 4-B.Robinson complete to 24-T.Henderson. 24-T.Henderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Downs (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:13 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 27 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 27(8:13 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Roberson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 27(8:06 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle pushed ob at UMASS 33 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MA 33(8:01 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 40 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 40(7:35 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 40(7:10 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 20 for 40 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 20(7:01 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 20(6:32 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 22 for -2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - MA 22(6:27 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to LIB 12 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MA 12(6:07 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 12 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(5:28 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 14 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 14(5:23 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 14(5:03 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert scrambles pushed ob at LIB 20 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - LIB 20(5:00 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 39 yards from LIB 20. 9-I.Rodgers to LIB 40 for 19 yards. Penalty on UMASS 4-B.Dingle Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at LIB 40.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 44(4:25 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 47 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 47(4:00 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to LIB 48 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MA 48(3:37 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MA 48(3:05 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 38 yards from LIB 48 out of bounds at the LIB 10.
LIB
Flames
- TD (4 plays, 90 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(3:01 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 25 for 15 yards.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(2:54 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas to UMASS 30 for 45 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(2:19 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 31 for -1 yard.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 31(2:05 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:43 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 28 for 26 yards. Penalty on UMASS 82-M.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 28.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 18(1:36 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 22 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 22(1:30 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 23 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MA 23(1:00 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Turner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MA 23(0:40 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 49 yards from UMASS 23 Downed at the LIB 28.
LIB
Flames
- TD (2 plays, 72 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(0:39 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 40 for 12 yards.
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(0:26 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 55 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 24 for 14 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 24(0:02 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to LIB 47 for 29 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 47(15:00 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to LIB 44 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 44(14:28 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to LIB 38 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MA 38(14:11 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to LIB 32 for 6 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 32(14:00 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to LIB 24 for 8 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - MA 24(13:45 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to LIB 18 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 18(13:25 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to LIB 15 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MA 15(13:13 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson. Penalty on LIB 7-D.King Pass interference 13 yards enforced at LIB 15. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MA 2(12:39 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 3 for -1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MA 3(12:34 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35. 24-T.Henderson to LIB 26 for 26 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 26(11:59 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 28 for 2 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 28(11:52 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 44 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(11:17 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 44(10:48 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 46 for 2 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 46(10:40 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at UMASS 38 for 16 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(10:01 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:43 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:35 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(9:35 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 24 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MA 24(9:35 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 24 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MA 24(9:21 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MA 24(8:51 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards from UMASS 24. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 38 for 7 yards.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(8:51 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 38(8:39 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 42 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LIB 42(8:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - LIB 42(7:54 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 24-T.Henderson False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 42. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - LIB 37(7:49 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 35 yards from LIB 37 to UMASS 28 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 28(7:49 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 29 for 1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MA 29(7:41 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 28 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MA 28(7:21 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito scrambles to UMASS 27 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MA 27(6:50 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 27 Downed at the LIB 37.
LIB
Flames
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(6:14 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 44 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 44(6:04 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 50 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 50(5:49 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 47 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - LIB 47(5:21 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 32-T.LeBeau Offside 5 yards enforced at UMASS 47. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 42(4:55 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 38 for 4 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(4:39 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 40-Z.Foutz. 40-Z.Foutz to UMASS 10 for 28 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(4:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden. Penalty on UMASS 9-I.Rodgers Pass interference 8 yards enforced at UMASS 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - LIB 2(4:10 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 2 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 2(3:59 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:29 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 55 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 21 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 21(3:23 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 21 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 21(3:17 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 30 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MA 30(2:38 - 2nd) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 30 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MA 30(1:59 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 49 yards from UMASS 30 Downed at the LIB 21.
LIB
Flames
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(1:49 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LIB 21(1:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 55-W.Frederic Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LIB 26(1:26 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 26(1:26 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to LIB 39 for 13 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(1:21 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 47 for 14 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(1:12 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to UMASS 36 for 11 yards.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(1:03 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden pushed ob at UMASS 9 for 27 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - LIB 9(0:52 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 17-C.Ogbonna Offside 5 yards enforced at UMASS 9. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LIB 4(0:43 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 4(0:40 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Halftime (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 20 for 18 yards. Penalty on UMASS 38-T.Davis Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 20.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 10(0:32 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 16 for 6 yards.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 6-S.Palmer.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 29 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - MA 29(14:55 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 27 for -2 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MA 27(14:22 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 32 yards from UMASS 27 Downed at the LIB 41.
LIB
Flames
- TD (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(13:49 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 48 for 11 yards.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(13:38 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to UMASS 15 for 33 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(13:21 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:50 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:43 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(12:43 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 25(12:43 - 3rd) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 28 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - MA 28(12:39 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 25 for -3 yards (12-B.Tillmon97-E.Mitchell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MA 25(12:06 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 25. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 45 for 6 yards. Team penalty on LIB Personal Foul offsetting. Team penalty on UMASS Personal Foul offsetting.
LIB
Flames
- Fumble (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(11:23 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 50 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LIB 50(11:15 - 3rd) 8-L.Brown incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 50(11:10 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 47 for 3 yards.
|
-7 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 47(10:27 - 3rd) 8-L.Brown to UMASS 46 FUMBLES (31-L.Darby). 21-T.Ingram to LIB 46 for no gain.
MA
Minutemen
- TD (3 plays, 46 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 46(9:44 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to LIB 48 for -2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MA 48(9:32 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 80-J.Turner. 80-J.Turner to LIB 45 for 3 yards.
|
+45 YD
|
3 & 9 - MA 45(9:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:25 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:18 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 48 yards from UMASS 35. 24-T.Henderson to LIB 26 for 9 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 26(8:18 - 3rd) 8-L.Brown complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas to LIB 21 for -5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LIB 21(8:12 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LIB 21 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - LIB 21(7:30 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson scrambles to LIB 33 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - LIB 33(6:58 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 19-C.Megginson False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 33. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - LIB 28(6:10 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 72 yards from LIB 28 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MA 20(6:06 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 10 for -10 yards FUMBLES. 50-M.Yerardi to UMASS 10 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - MA 10(5:55 - 3rd) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 12 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MA 12(5:14 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 48-G.Torres.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - MA 12(4:37 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 12 Downed at the LIB 44.
LIB
Flames
- TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(4:32 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas to UMASS 42 for 14 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(4:19 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 10 for 32 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(3:52 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(3:29 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UMASS 1 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 1(3:22 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:22 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:16 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback. Penalty on LIB 10-A.Probert Offside 5 yards enforced at UMASS 25.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 30(3:16 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 32 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MA 32(2:50 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MA 32(2:26 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 26 for -6 yards (15-J.Sanders).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MA 26(1:49 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 26 out of bounds at the LIB 30.
LIB
Flames
- Fumble (13 plays, 64 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(1:39 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LIB 34 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 34(0:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 39 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 39(0:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 44 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(0:25 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 48 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 48(15:00 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UMASS 48 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LIB 48(14:18 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 79-J.Kourtis False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 48. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 47(13:29 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 47 for 6 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 47(13:29 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 34 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(13:03 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 32 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 32(12:20 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UMASS 29 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 29(11:35 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 23 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(10:51 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 13 for 10 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(10:10 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMASS 6 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 6(9:25 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to UMASS 1 FUMBLES (20-C.Cherrelus). 33-M.Ruane to UMASS 1 for no gain.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 1(8:37 - 4th) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 5 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 5(8:28 - 4th) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 10 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MA 10(8:00 - 4th) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 16 for 6 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MA 16(7:30 - 4th) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 9 for -7 yards (92-M.Wolk4-A.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - MA 9(6:55 - 4th) 43-V.Santiago to UMASS 13 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - MA 13(6:20 - 4th) 48-G.Torres to UMASS 22 for 9 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MA 22(5:43 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 43 yards from UMASS 22 to LIB 35 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(4:59 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 37 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 37(4:47 - 4th) 8-L.Brown incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 37(4:06 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 47 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(3:58 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 48 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 48(3:15 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 49 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 49(2:55 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 44 for 5 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 44(2:30 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 30 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(1:40 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 8-L.Brown Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UMASS 30. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - LIB 35(1:15 - 4th) 8-L.Brown kneels at UMASS 37 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 17 - LIB 37(1:10 - 4th) 8-L.Brown kneels at UMASS 39 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|10
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|18
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|730
|228
|Total Plays
|77
|64
|Avg Gain
|9.5
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|242
|106
|Rush Attempts
|45
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|488
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|15.3
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-38
|8-64
|Touchdowns
|9
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|5
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.7
|11-42.1
|Return Yards
|74
|113
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-61
|5-94
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|488
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|242
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|730
|TOTAL YDS
|228
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|20/27
|474
|4
|0
|
B. Robinson 4 QB
|B. Robinson
|2/2
|19
|1
|0
|
L. Brown 8 QB
|L. Brown
|1/3
|-5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|14
|99
|3
|32
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|15
|85
|0
|16
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|5
|33
|0
|14
|
B. Robinson 4 QB
|B. Robinson
|7
|30
|1
|12
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Brown 8 QB
|L. Brown
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|6
|137
|1
|60
|
D. Douglas 9 WR
|D. Douglas
|4
|85
|1
|45
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|65
|1
|38
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|1
|62
|0
|62
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|42
|0
|23
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
Z. Foutz 40 TE
|Z. Foutz
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Huntley 3 TE
|J. Huntley
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sanders 15 DL
|J. Sanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lemonier 11 DL
|J. Lemonier
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 97 DL
|E. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Williams 4 LB
|A. Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Tillmon 12 LB
|B. Tillmon
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Wolk 92 DL
|M. Wolk
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Johns 54 LS
|A. Johns
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 13 P
|A. Alves
|3
|48.7
|0
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|3
|20.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|4.3
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|16/27
|134
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|15
|73
|1
|40
|
G. Torres 48 RB
|G. Torres
|12
|52
|0
|9
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
V. Santiago 43 RB
|V. Santiago
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|6
|-29
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|4
|55
|1
|45
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|5
|35
|0
|29
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|2
|8
|1
|5
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Turner 80 WR
|J. Turner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Torres 48 RB
|G. Torres
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
|C. Cherrelus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Darby 31 S
|L. Darby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|11
|42.1
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|5
|18.8
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
