Murray has 3 TDs, Arkansas State holds off Louisiana-Monroe
MONROE, La. (AP) Marcel Murray ran for 175 yard and three scores as Arkansas State scored twice in the fourth quarter to hold off Louisiana-Monroe 48-41 on Saturday.
Layne Hatcher threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Red Wolves scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 31-28 lead into the break. Hatcher hit Kirk Merrit on a 23-yard scoring strike for a 31-21 lead with 1:27 left in the second quarter. The Warhawks responded when Caleb Evans scampered in from the 16 with :03 left in the first half.
Blake Grupe booted a 31-yard field goal to give the Red Wolves a 34-28 advantage before Evans scored from the 23 to tie it at 34-34 with 4:20 left in the third.
Murray ran it in from the 6 and Jamal Jones followed with an 8-yard TD rush to go ahead 48-34 with 7:26 left in the game.
Omar Bayless grabbed one of Hatcher's TD tosses, giving him 13 for the season, a new Sun Belt Conference record. He finished with six catches for 98 yards.
Murray had 131 yards and two TDs in the first half for the Red Wolves (3-5, 3-2).
ULM (3-5, 2-2) dropped its second straight game.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 25 for 23 yards (1-S.Johnson31-A.Switzer).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 29 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 29(14:53 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 33 for 4 yards (5-A.Howard37-L.Wescott).
|
+67 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 33(14:28 - 1st) 6-C.Evans runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:11 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:58 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 62 yards from ULM 35 out of bounds at the ARKS 3.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(13:58 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 38(13:58 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 32 FUMBLES. 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 32 for no gain (34-J.Veasley).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARKST 32(13:35 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 37 for 5 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARKST 37(12:58 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 63 yards from ARKS 37 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Fumble (9 plays, 27 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(12:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 24 for 4 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 24(12:13 - 1st) 12-M.McCray pushed ob at ULM 23 for -1 yard (34-D.Jackson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 23(11:38 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson pushed ob at ULM 34 for 11 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(11:16 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to ULM 36 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson3-B.Edmonds).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 36(10:50 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 42 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson24-J.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 42(10:16 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 46 for 4 yards (22-C.Bonner44-T.Toki).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(9:39 - 1st) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 50 for 4 yards (3-B.Edmonds32-T.Chambers).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 50(9:04 - 1st) 33-A.Vaughn to ARKS 47 for 3 yards (14-A.Fletcher7-W.Bradley-King).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 47(8:35 - 1st) 6-C.Evans sacked at ULM 47 for -6 yards (32-T.Chambers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAMON 47(7:56 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 48 yards from ULM 47. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 6 FUMBLES. 10-T.Webster to ARKS 6 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:56 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 63 yards from ULM 35. 82-B.Bowling to ARKS 7 for 5 yards (41-S.Franklin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 7(6:56 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 9 for 2 yards (32-C.Day).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 9(6:50 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 10 for 1 yard (6-K.Swinney7-C.Sisco).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 10(6:27 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 15 for 5 yards (32-C.Day7-C.Sisco).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 15(5:57 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 50 yards from ARKS 15. 14-P.Carter to ULM 33 for -2 yards (82-B.Bowling).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(5:12 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 38 for 5 yards (34-D.Jackson37-L.Wescott).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 38(5:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 35 for -3 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 35(4:32 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 40 for 5 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 40(3:52 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 40 yards from ULM 40 to ARKS 20 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(3:16 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 29 for 9 yards (20-J.Newton).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 29(3:08 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 36 for 7 yards (20-J.Newton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(2:45 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 38(2:30 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green pushed ob at ULM 29 for 33 yards (21-C.Straughter).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(2:01 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless pushed ob at ULM 27 for 2 yards (4-R.Harding6-K.Swinney).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 27(1:43 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ULM 25 for 2 yards (93-M.Husmann34-J.Veasley).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 25(1:29 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ULM 26 for -1 yard. Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding declined. (16-I.White).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 26(1:04 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:56 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 60 yards from ARKS 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 25 for 20 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:41 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 32 for 7 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 32(0:35 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 28 for -4 yards (14-A.Fletcher). Penalty on ARKS 37-L.Wescott Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULM 28.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(15:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ARKS 34 for 23 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(14:47 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:23 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:18 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(14:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 43 for 18 yards (8-K.Reynaud).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(14:18 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:00 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Missed FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:50 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 36 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULM 29 downed by 5-K.Starks.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(13:50 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter pushed ob at ULM 36 for 7 yards (24-J.Smith37-L.Wescott). Penalty on ARKS 14-A.Fletcher Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ULM 36.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(13:48 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 43 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson10-E.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 43(13:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 40 for 3 yards (51-K.Louis).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 40(13:02 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson15-K.Thurmon).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(12:46 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans pushed ob at ARKS 15 for 23 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 15(12:17 - 2nd) 33-A.Vaughn to ARKS 7 for 8 yards (3-B.Edmonds34-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 7(11:39 - 2nd) Penalty on ULM 72-S.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 7. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - LAMON 22(11:39 - 2nd) 12-M.McCray pushed ob at ARKS 14 for 8 yards (22-C.Bonner6-J.Reimonenq).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAMON 14(11:39 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans sacked at ARKS 22 for -8 yards FUMBLES (37-L.Wescott). 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 22 for no gain.
|
No Good
|
4 & 17 - LAMON 22(11:18 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (8 plays, 88 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(10:06 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 24 for 2 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 24(9:57 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at ARKS 30 for 6 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 30(9:29 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 36 for 6 yards (5-K.Starks15-A.Hawley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(9:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless. Penalty on ULM 20-J.Newton Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 36. Team penalty on ARKS Personal Foul offsetting. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(8:55 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (15-A.Hawley7-C.Sisco).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 38(8:41 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ULM 49 for 13 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(8:21 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ULM 46 for 3 yards (48-L.Shaw10-T.Webster).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 46(8:07 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:42 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:28 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 32 yards from ARKS 35. 5-K.Starks to ULM 35 FUMBLES. 88-J.Foreman to ULM 35 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(7:28 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on ULM 21-C.Straughter Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(7:26 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:20 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 33 yards from ARKS 35. 88-T.Lamm to ULM 38 for 6 yards (51-K.Louis1-S.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(7:09 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 40 for 2 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 40(7:02 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 42 for 2 yards (32-T.Chambers90-T.Ahoia).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 42(6:35 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARKST 42(6:05 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 42 yards from ULM 42 to ARKS 16 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(5:52 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 15 for -1 yard (4-R.Harding).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 15(5:44 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 12 for -3 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - LAMON 12(5:12 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at ARKS 22 for 10 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 22(4:37 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 40 yards from ARKS 22 to the ULM 38 downed by 9-J.Adams.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(4:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 36 for -2 yards (34-D.Jackson7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 36(3:59 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at ULM 44 for 8 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 44(3:30 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 47 for 3 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 47(3:08 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 47 for no gain (37-L.Wescott).
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(2:49 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher runs ob at ULM 32 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(2:42 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 32(2:24 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ULM 23 for 9 yards (3-J.Oliver).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 23(2:15 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:36 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Halftime (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:27 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the ULM 25.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(1:27 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 47 for 12 yards (34-D.Jackson24-J.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(1:27 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ARKS 44 for 9 yards (37-L.Wescott34-D.Jackson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 44(1:11 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ARKS 34 for 10 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(0:52 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 34(0:45 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 34(0:40 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 33-A.Vaughn. 33-A.Vaughn to ARKS 30 for 4 yards (37-L.Wescott34-D.Jackson).
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 6 - ARKST 30(0:34 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans scrambles to ARKS 16 for 14 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(0:24 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans spikes the ball at ARKS 16 for no gain.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 16(0:13 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans scrambles runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (11 plays, 61 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 35 yards from ULM 35 to the ARKS 30 downed by 51-K.Louis.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(0:03 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 37 for 7 yards (7-C.Sisco).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 27 for 2 yards (48-L.Shaw7-C.Sisco).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 27(15:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 28 for 1 yard (15-A.Hawley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 28(14:28 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles pushed ob at ARKS 29 for 1 yard (5-K.Starks). Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott Holding declined.
|
+18 YD
|
4 & 6 - LAMON 29(13:50 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace to ARKS 47 FUMBLES. 37-L.Wescott to ARKS 47 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(13:20 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 39 for -8 yards (58-D.Louis).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 18 - LAMON 39(12:40 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ULM 37 for 24 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(12:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ULM 35 for 2 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 35(11:30 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULM 13 for 22 yards (20-J.Newton1-T.Glass).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 13(11:12 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ULM 11 for 2 yards (93-M.Husmann).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 11(10:40 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles pushed ob at ULM 14 for -3 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 14(10:27 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - LAMON 14(9:43 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (7 plays, 20 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 49 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the ULM 16.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(9:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 40 for 5 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 40(9:29 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at ULM 40 for no gain. Penalty on ULM 88-T.Lamm Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 40. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 30(9:10 - 3rd) 5-J.Holmes to ULM 27 for -3 yards (32-T.Chambers22-C.Bonner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - ARKST 27(9:01 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Bloomfield.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - ARKST 27(8:18 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 37 yards from ULM 27. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (4-B.Batiste57-W.Easton).
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (5 plays, 42 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(8:11 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 38(8:01 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 64-J.Still False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 38. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAMON 33(7:55 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 34 for 1 yard (15-A.Hawley).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 14 - LAMON 34(7:55 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ULM 48 for 18 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(7:18 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 48(6:58 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ULM 44 for 4 yards (32-C.Day34-J.Veasley).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 44(6:51 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Straughter at ULM 36. 21-C.Straughter pushed ob at ARKS 42 for 22 yards (3-L.Hatcher).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(6:26 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ARKS 33 for 9 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 33(6:16 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ARKS 29 for 4 yards (32-T.Chambers24-J.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(5:55 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to ARKS 25 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 25(5:30 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to ARKS 23 for 2 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 23(5:02 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(4:31 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter extra point is no good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:20 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:20 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 41 for 16 yards. Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ARKS 25. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 20(4:20 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 29 for 9 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 29(3:55 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 37 for 8 yards (21-C.Straughter).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(3:34 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray pushed ob at ARKS 47 for 10 yards (20-J.Newton).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(3:13 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 45 for -2 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAMON 45(2:49 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 48 for 3 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAMON 48(2:17 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ULM 46 for 6 yards (21-C.Straughter1-T.Glass).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 46(1:53 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 31 yards from ULM 46 to ULM 15 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (7 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 15(1:12 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 15(1:03 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 14 for -1 yard (37-L.Wescott).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 14(0:57 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARKST 14(0:23 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 42 yards from ULM 14. 3-B.Edmonds to ULM 36 for 20 yards (58-D.Louis98-J.Washington).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(0:12 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ULM 39 for -3 yards (16-I.White58-D.Louis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAMON 39(15:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LAMON 39(14:37 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAMON 39(14:30 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs ob at ULM 4 for 35 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LAMON 4(14:30 - 4th) 2-C.Clack to ULM 4 for no gain (7-C.Sisco).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 4(14:18 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ULM 6 for -2 yards (58-D.Louis32-C.Day).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 6(13:37 - 4th) 34-M.Murray runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:05 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:58 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:58 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to ULM 30 for 5 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 30(12:58 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 31 for 1 yard (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 31(12:29 - 4th) 6-C.Evans scrambles to ULM 32 for 1 yard (7-W.Bradley-King51-K.Louis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 32(11:57 - 4th) 37-J.Porter punts 41 yards from ULM 32 to ARKS 27 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(11:13 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 41 for 14 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(11:05 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 43 for 2 yards (93-M.Husmann44-T.Shelby).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 43(10:57 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless. Penalty on ULM 20-J.Newton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 43. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(10:19 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ULM 37 for 5 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 37(10:13 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ULM 18 for 19 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(9:30 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ULM 10 for 8 yards (10-T.Webster).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 10(8:52 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher to ULM 8 for 2 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAMON 8(8:11 - 4th) 21-J.Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:34 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:26 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(7:26 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at ULM 43 for 18 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(7:26 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 44 for 1 yard (15-K.Thurmon32-T.Chambers).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 44(7:10 - 4th) 6-C.Evans scrambles to ULM 41 for -3 yards (37-L.Wescott15-K.Thurmon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARKST 41(6:44 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARKST 41(6:07 - 4th) 37-J.Porter punts 44 yards from ULM 41. 3-B.Edmonds pushed ob at ARKS 19 for 4 yards (41-S.Franklin6-K.Swinney).
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(6:00 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 22 for 3 yards (7-C.Sisco). Penalty on ULM 5-K.Starks Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 19. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAMON 24(5:50 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for 1 yard (16-I.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 25(5:22 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for no gain (16-I.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 25(5:14 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 25 for no gain (16-I.White93-M.Husmann).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 25(5:11 - 4th) 41-C.Grace punts 55 yards from ARKS 25 to ULM 20 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- End of Game (5 plays, -16 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(5:06 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 20(4:58 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 20(4:50 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 20(4:44 - 4th) 6-C.Evans scrambles to ULM 34 for 14 yards (34-D.Jackson95-J.Carbonell).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(4:39 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 50 for 16 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 50(4:22 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 50(4:07 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 50(3:58 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ARKS 45 for 5 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 45(3:53 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ARKS 30 for 15 yards (6-J.Reimonenq). Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(3:34 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 30(3:20 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 33-A.Vaughn. 33-A.Vaughn to ARKS 23 for 7 yards (24-J.Smith37-L.Wescott).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 23(3:11 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ARKS 17 for 6 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(2:51 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter runs ob at ARKS 11 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 11(2:39 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:27 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:21 - 4th) 37-J.Porter kicks 11 yards from ULM 35. 82-B.Bowling to ULM 39 FUMBLES (82-B.Bowling). to the ULM 39 downed by 7-O.Bayless.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(2:21 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher kneels at ULM 43 for -4 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAMON 43(2:21 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher kneels at ULM 47 for -4 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 18 - LAMON 47(1:32 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher kneels at ULM 50 for -3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 21 - LAMON 50(0:46 - 4th) Penalty on ARKS 3-L.Hatcher Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULM 50. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 26 - LAMON 45(0:03 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|502
|442
|Total Plays
|74
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|233
|Rush Attempts
|46
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|295
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|21-28
|24-38
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.8
|7-42.0
|Return Yards
|39
|71
|Punts - Returns
|4-27
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-12
|4-51
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|295
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|207
|RUSH YDS
|233
|
|
|502
|TOTAL YDS
|442
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|21/28
|307
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|24
|175
|3
|57
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|6
|22
|1
|8
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|11
|3
|0
|15
|
C. Clack 2 QB
|C. Clack
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|6
|98
|1
|46
|
Da. Green 4 WR
|Da. Green
|5
|86
|0
|35
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|6
|67
|1
|23
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|3
|32
|0
|22
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|24
|0
|24
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 34 DB
|D. Jackson
|14-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wescott 37 DB
|L. Wescott
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 CB
|J. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 7 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Louis 51 LB
|K. Louis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Howard 5 DB
|A. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Green 20 DB
|De. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Toki 44 DL
|T. Toki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ahoia 90 DL
|T. Ahoia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carbonell 95 DL
|J. Carbonell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|2/2
|43
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|5
|47.8
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Louis 51 LB
|K. Louis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|4
|6.8
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|24/37
|215
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|12
|148
|3
|67
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|18
|60
|1
|7
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|5
|21
|0
|8
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
Ja. Johnson 2 S
|Ja. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Holmes 5 RB
|J. Holmes
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|6
|65
|0
|23
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|5
|57
|1
|16
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|3
|36
|1
|34
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
|P. Carter Jr.
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Bloomfield 84 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Harding 4 LB
|R. Harding
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sisco Jr. 7 LB
|C. Sisco Jr.
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. White Jr. 16 DE
|I. White Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Starks 5 DE
|K. Starks
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Husmann 93 DL
|M. Husmann
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Day 32 LB
|C. Day
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Straughter 21 CB
|C. Straughter
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Glass 1 S
|T. Glass
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
|D. Louis Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Shaw 48 DL
|L. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Reynaud 8 S
|K. Reynaud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 3 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veasley 34 DL
|J. Veasley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|7
|42.0
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|2
|21.5
|23
|0
|
K. Starks 5 DE
|K. Starks
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
B. Batiste 4 WR
|B. Batiste
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
J. Holmes 5 RB
|J. Holmes
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
|P. Carter Jr.
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0