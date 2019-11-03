|
|
|UVA
|UNC
Perkins has 5 TDs, leads Virginia past North Carolina 38-31
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Virginia limped in with losses in three of its last four games. Thanks to a huge night from their quarterback and a couple of timely stops, the Cavaliers are now in control of their division.
Bryce Perkins amassed 490 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns to help Virginia beat North Carolina 38-31 on Saturday night.
Perkins threw three touchdown passes and ran for 112 yards and two scores as the Cavaliers (6-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) took over sole possession of first place in the ACC's Coastal Division. They also became bowl-eligible for the third consecutive season.
''We're not done yet,'' Perkins said. ''We've got to keep going to complete our goals.''
Perkins gave Virginia the lead for good on the second play of the second half, scrambling through North Carolina's defense for a career-long 65-yard touchdown.
The play was part of an avalanche of points for the Cavaliers, who trailed 17-10 late in the second quarter before scoring touchdowns on four consecutive possessions.
The Tar Heels twice had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Their best opportunity came from Virginia's 6-yard line with five minutes remaining, when Sam Howell's fourth-down pass to Beau Corrales was incomplete.
''We knew we had to get a stop,'' Virginia defensive end Eli Hanback said. ''There was no other option.''
Howell was 15 of 29 for 353 yards and four touchdowns for North Carolina (4-5, 3-3).
Dyami Brown had six catches for a career-high 202 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels.
''Physically, psychologically and emotionally, these guys have played their guts out every week,'' North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. ''Every game has come down to the end. It's been unbelievable.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: The Cavaliers were the preseason pick to win the wide-open Coastal Division, and they have a good chance to fulfill that prophecy. Virginia's schedule down the stretch is favorable with all three of its games at home. The Cavaliers have an open date in between games they should win against Georgia Tech and Liberty. The finale against rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 29 could be huge.
North Carolina: It was another day at the office for the Tar Heels, who have played perhaps college football's most drama-filled season. The problem is that they fell short again. Eight of North Carolina's nine games have been decided by seven points or fewer, and the Tar Heels are 3-5 in those games.
BRYCE IS NICE
Perkins completed 30 of 39 passes for 378 yards and no interceptions, but he left a lasting impression with his game-breaking touchdown run. He escaped a sack by Jason Strowbridge, scrambled to his left, eluded two other defenders, and tight-roped down the sideline before running away from safety Myles Dorn.
''It's almost like watching a cheetah run,'' Virginia offensive tackle Ryan Nelson said. ''He's the fastest thing out there. You're not going to catch him.''
THE LITTLE THINGS
Here's how the Cavaliers won on the road: They had no turnovers, scored on all five trips inside the 20, converted their lone fourth down and had just one penalty for 5 yards. ''It didn't seem that the circumstance was too big, and it didn't seem like the pressure was there,'' Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
INJURY UPDATE
Mendenhall said starting safety Brenton Nelson, who did not play, is out for the season because of injury. Mendenhall said the team found out Nelson's status on Thursday.
DYNAMITE DYAMI
Dyami Brown played a large role in UNC's first 17 points. He had a 57-yard catch and run to set up a field goal for the game's first score, and then he caught touchdown passes of 47 and 34 yards. Brown flashed his elite speed on all three plays, outrunning cornerback De'Vante Cross on the two first-half touchdowns.
MR. CONSISTENCY
With his four scoring strikes, Howell has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all nine games of his college career. The freshman has 26 touchdown throws and five interceptions for the season.
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers host Georgia Tech on Saturday to begin a three-game homestand to close the regular season.
North Carolina: The Tar Heels play at Pittsburgh, whom they've beaten six consecutive times, in a Thursday night game on Nov. 14.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 63 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the NC 2.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 23 for -12 yards (99-J.Briggs).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 22 - UNC 23(15:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 30 for 7 yards (42-N.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UNC 30(14:24 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Groves.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UNC 30(13:52 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 43 yards from NC 30. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 35 for 8 yards (87-N.Turner34-B.Brooks).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(13:46 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 41 for 6 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UVA 41(13:34 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 41 for no gain (21-C.Surratt).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 41(13:10 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 49 for 10 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(12:33 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to NC 50 for -1 yard (21-C.Surratt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 50(12:13 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to NC 47 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 47(11:34 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UVA 47(11:09 - 1st) 81-N.Griffin punts 47 yards from NC 47 to NC End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (4 plays, 61 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(11:04 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to UVA 23 for 57 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 23(10:56 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 23(10:34 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to UVA 17 for 6 yards (11-C.Snowden94-A.Faumui).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 17(10:29 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 19 for -2 yards (91-M.Alonso).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UNC 19(10:00 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 6:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:20 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 58 yards from NC 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 30 for 23 yards (4-R.Groves).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(9:16 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 30(9:09 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 32 for 2 yards (92-A.Crawford12-T.Fox).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UVA 32(9:02 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 41 for 9 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(8:20 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 48 for 7 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 48(7:49 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 40 for 12 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(7:13 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to NC 35 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 35(6:42 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 35(6:11 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to NC 33 for 2 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - UVA 33(6:03 - 1st) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to NC 28 for 5 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 28(5:25 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at NC 18 for 10 yards (12-T.Fox).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(4:48 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at NC 1 for 17 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(4:17 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to NC 1 for no gain (21-C.Surratt).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 1(3:40 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:51 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (9 plays, 54 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:46 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 62 yards from UVA 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 26 for 23 yards (83-H.Mitchell).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 26(2:46 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for 11 yards (99-J.Briggs).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(2:40 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 47 for 10 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(2:16 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to UVA 40 for 13 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(1:50 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to UVA 32 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 32(1:24 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to UVA 27 for 5 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 27(0:56 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to UVA 26 for 1 yard (91-M.Alonso94-A.Faumui).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 26(0:26 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to UVA 20 for 6 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UNC 20(15:00 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 20 for no gain (56-M.Gahm99-J.Briggs).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - UNC 20(14:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (8 plays, 76 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(13:40 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 29 for 9 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 29(13:34 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 35 for 6 yards (21-C.Surratt11-M.Wolfolk).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(12:51 - 2nd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 40 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UVA 40(12:11 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois. Penalty on NC 15-D.Hollins Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UVA 40. No Play.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(11:31 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to NC 8 for 40 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - UVA 8(11:25 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to NC 9 for -1 yard (21-C.Surratt).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 9(10:55 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles pushed ob at NC 4 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UVA 4(10:10 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UVA 4(9:25 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:21 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(9:18 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 2 yards (11-C.Snowden58-E.Hanback).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 27(9:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NC 40 for 13 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(8:48 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 49 for 9 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 49(8:20 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 47 for 4 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(7:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:27 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:17 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(7:17 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 28 for 3 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 28(7:17 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 32 for 4 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - UVA 32(6:33 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 25 for -7 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 25(6:05 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 34 yards from UVA 25 Downed at the NC 41.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(5:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NC 45 for 4 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 45(5:13 - 2nd) 5-D.Newsome to NC 49 for 4 yards (14-N.Taylor11-C.Snowden).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 49(4:44 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 49 for 2 yards (42-N.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(4:08 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 47 for 2 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNC 47(3:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 47(3:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to UVA 36 for 11 yards (42-N.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(3:06 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 34 for 2 yards (91-M.Alonso99-J.Briggs).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 34(2:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:12 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (13 plays, 78 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 63 yards from NC 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 22 for 20 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(2:06 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at UVA 29 for 7 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 29(2:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 40 for 11 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(1:54 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 40(1:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 49 for 11 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(1:41 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 49(1:34 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 44 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 44(1:28 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to NC 36 for 8 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(1:03 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 36(0:51 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 26 for 10 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(0:46 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at NC 13 for 13 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to NC 6 for 7 yards (3-D.Ross16-D.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UVA 6(0:32 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 6(0:22 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 35 for 10 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(15:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:40 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:25 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(14:25 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 38 for 13 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 38(14:25 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 38 for no gain (11-C.Snowden).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 38(14:02 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to UVA 48 for 14 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(13:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to UVA 49 for -1 yard (91-M.Alonso).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 49(13:12 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to UVA 48 for 1 yard (16-R.Burney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNC 48(12:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNC 48(12:10 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 33 yards from UVA 48 to UVA 15 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (9 plays, 85 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(12:06 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 12 for -3 yards (1-M.Dorn3-D.Ross).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - UVA 12(11:59 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 14 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 11 - UVA 14(11:19 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 48 for 34 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(10:33 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to NC 40 for 12 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(9:53 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to NC 32 for 8 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UVA 32(9:10 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 55-J.Strowbridge Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 32. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(8:33 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to NC 18 FUMBLES (56-T.Fox). 13-T.Jana to NC 18 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UVA 18(8:13 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 56-T.Fox Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at NC 18. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - UVA 9(8:13 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:36 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:32 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 48 for 27 yards (1-N.Grant). Penalty on NC 74-J.Tucker Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - UNC 15(7:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 19 for 4 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UNC 19(7:03 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 16 - UNC 19(6:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 38 for 19 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 38(6:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to NC 41 for 3 yards (4-J.Mack14-N.Taylor).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 41(6:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at UVA 50 for 9 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(5:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:04 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:57 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(4:57 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 45 for 20 yards (15-D.Hollins).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(4:57 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 33-A.Cater Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 45. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UVA 50(4:21 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to NC 45 for 5 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(4:01 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 45(3:24 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to NC 6 for 39 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UVA 6(3:18 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 85-G.Misch. 85-G.Misch runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:37 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(2:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 33 for 8 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UNC 33(2:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 33 for no gain (33-Z.Zandier56-M.Gahm).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 33(2:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for 4 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(1:41 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to UVA 42 for 21 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(1:23 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:50 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (8 plays, 35 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:43 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 56 yards from NC 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 24 for 15 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(0:43 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly pushed ob at UVA 45 for 21 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(0:37 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 48 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 48(0:04 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to NC 47 for 5 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 47(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to NC 32 for 15 yards (15-D.Hollins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 32(14:20 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to NC 30 FUMBLES (92-A.Crawford). 69-C.Glaser to NC 30 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UVA 30(13:43 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles pushed ob at NC 30 for no gain (33-A.Cater).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UVA 30(13:05 - 4th) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NC 30. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - UVA 35(12:24 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins sacked at NC 41 for -6 yards (42-T.Hopper44-J.Gemmel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - UVA 41(11:59 - 4th) 81-N.Griffin punts 35 yards from NC 41 Downed at the NC 6.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (15 plays, 88 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 6(11:10 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green to NC 18 for 12 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 18(11:02 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 22 for 4 yards (58-E.Hanback33-Z.Zandier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 22(10:42 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 25 for 3 yards (33-Z.Zandier4-J.Mack).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 25(10:08 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 30 for 5 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(9:36 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 30(9:07 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 39 for 9 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 39(9:01 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 48 for 9 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(8:34 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to UVA 33 for 19 yards (39-J.Baker).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(8:06 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at UVA 38 for -5 yards (58-E.Hanback).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UNC 38(7:49 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales pushed ob at UVA 28 for 10 yards (15-D.Cross). Penalty on NC 74-J.Tucker Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UVA 38. No Play.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 20 - UNC 43(7:07 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to UVA 12 for 31 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(6:40 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to UVA 11 for 1 yard (11-C.Snowden16-R.Burney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 11(6:08 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to UVA 6 for 5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UNC 6(5:35 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UNC 6(5:21 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 6(5:05 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 7 for 1 yard (3-D.Ross).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 7(5:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 15 for 8 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 15(4:22 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 18 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(3:37 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at UVA 34 for 16 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(2:58 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 30 for -4 yards (3-D.Ross33-A.Cater).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - UVA 30(2:23 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 34 for 4 yards (44-J.Gemmel21-C.Surratt).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 34(2:17 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 41 for 7 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UVA 41(2:12 - 4th) 81-N.Griffin punts 38 yards from UVA 41. 5-D.Newsome to NC 41 for 20 yards (81-N.Griffin).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (7 plays, 16 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(2:07 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 41(1:53 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 41(1:47 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves runs ob at UVA 46 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(1:41 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to UVA 43 for 3 yards (94-A.Faumui4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 43(1:35 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNC 43(1:17 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Groves.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - UNC 43(1:10 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|25
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|20
|13
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|505
|522
|Total Plays
|72
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|186
|Rush Attempts
|32
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|371
|336
|Comp. - Att.
|31-40
|15-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|66
|43
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|371
|PASS YDS
|336
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|505
|TOTAL YDS
|522
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|30/39
|378
|3
|0
|
B. Armstrong 10 QB
|B. Armstrong
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|24
|112
|2
|65
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
P. Kier 6 RB
|P. Kier
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|13
|146
|0
|34
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|6
|97
|1
|40
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|6
|55
|0
|17
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|3
|53
|1
|39
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 14 LB
|N. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mack 4 LB
|J. Mack
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 7 S
|C. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 42 LB
|N. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 99 DT
|J. Briggs
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baker 39 CB
|J. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DT
|A. Faumui
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|1/1
|21
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|4
|38.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|3
|19.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|15/29
|353
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|16
|98
|0
|21
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|14
|87
|0
|19
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|6
|-3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|6
|202
|3
|57
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|4
|65
|0
|31
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|2
|62
|1
|50
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|13-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorn 1 DB
|M. Dorn
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 16 DB
|D. Ford
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hollins 15 DB
|D. Hollins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cater 33 LB
|A. Cater
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
To. Fox 12 LB
|To. Fox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crawford 92 DL
|A. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
|M. Wolfolk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|1/1
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|38.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
