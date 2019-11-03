|
Herbert leads No. 7 Ducks past USC 56-24 to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) Justin Herbert passed for 225 yards and threw three touchdown passes to Juwan Johnson in the second half, and No. 7 Oregon recovered from a slow start to cruise to its eighth consecutive victory, 56-24 over Southern California on Saturday night.
Freshman Mykael Wright returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown shortly after Brady Breeze returned an interception 32 yards for a score late in the second quarter for the Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12). Oregon erased an early 10-0 deficit by scoring a touchdown after each of four turnovers by USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis during a 19-minute stretch spanning halftime.
''We started a little bit slow,'' Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. ''But once we got going, we really got going.''
Herbert and receiver Jaylon Redd rushed for touchdowns in the first half for Oregon, which remained on track for the Pac-12 North title and a good shot at the College Football Playoff despite a rough start at the Coliseum. Johnson, the Ducks' senior Penn State transfer, had seven catches for 106 yards after making just six previous receptions all season.
''I don't know if Oregon has had a receiver like him in quite a while,'' Herbert said. ''The way he runs and moves for a 6-5 guy is something special.''
Herbert threw his second interception of the season and didn't look sharp early, but the senior NFL prospect went 21 for 26. Oregon committed 12 penalties for 157 yards and had two defensive players ejected, yet remained perfect since its season opener after its defense thoroughly rattled Slovis.
Slovis threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns on a USC-record 57 pass attempts, but his three interceptions and a fumble erased the Trojans' solid start. Slovis and Air Raid offensive coordinator Graham Harrell surpassed Todd Marinovich's single-game record of 55 attempts for the Trojans, set in 1989.
''You can't commit turnovers like that, but sometimes it happens,'' Slovis said. ''You've just got to move on and play the next play.''
Michael Pittman Jr. and two-sport freshman Drake London caught first-half touchdown passes for USC (5-4, 4-2), which fell out of first place in the Pac-12 South with its third loss in five games. Touted freshman Kyle Ford made his first career catch for a 20-yard touchdown with 3:11 to play.
''We made enough mistakes tonight against a top-10 team,'' USC coach Clay Helton said. ''You can't win a ballgame turning it over four times and have the penalties that we had and expect to beat that team. We just didn't execute like I know we can.''
Pittman's younger brother, Oregon receiver Mycah Pittman, caught a TD pass from Tyler Shough with 6:50 to play.
Before the second-quarter avalanche, Oregon didn't look sharp.
After Slovis hit London for a TD on the Trojans' opening drive, Herbert threw an interception directly to USC's Isaiah Pola-Mao, ending Herbert's streak of 133 straight passes without a pick, the second-longest in the nation. Herbert had thrown just one interception in his previous 362 pass attempts in Pac-12 road games during his four-year career.
The Ducks finally got moving in the second quarter after Verone McKinley III intercepted a pass that ricocheted off London's hands. Pola-Mao was ejected for targeting during the ensuing drive, which ended with Herbert's 10-yard TD run, his first of the season.
Oregon defensive tackle Austin Faoliu was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during an ensuing long drive by USC, but Slovis fumbled on a play from the Ducks 3 while trying to avoid a sack.
Oregon responded with a 92-yard TD drive abetted by two major penalties on USC and capped by Redd's TD run. Breeze got his pick-6 moments later on a terrible throw by Slovis.
Slovis led a gritty TD drive ending in Pittman's TD catch 20 seconds before halftime, but Wright returned the ensuing kickoff straight through the heart of the Trojans' coverage unit. It was Oregon's first TD kickoff return since the 2017 season opener.
''They provided all the momentum,'' Cristobal said of the Ducks' two TD returns. ''Those two plays took us into the locker room with a lot of juice and a lot of energy.''
Oregon safety Nick Pickett was ejected for targeting in the second half.
INJURIES
Herbert left the field slowly during the third quarter after taking a big hit in the thigh, but he returned just two plays later. ''It wasn't bad, but I knew it was going to hurt,'' Herbert said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: The Ducks' defense and special teams responded splendidly to the early test with one big play after another. USC's shakiness was a credit to the Ducks' steadiness, and they'll need it during their finish against the Arizona schools and Oregon State before a probable trip to the Pac-12 championship game.
USC: The Trojans didn't have the toughness or the perseverance to pull off an upset, and coach Clay Helton's five-year tenure could draw to a close this month if USC's new athletic director agrees with his demanding new fans. The Trojans are just one game off the Pac-12 South lead, but would need help from Utah's remaining three opponents.
UP NEXT
Oregon: An off week, followed by a visit from Arizona on Nov. 16.
USC: Visit Arizona State next Saturday.
- TD (17 plays, 77 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 23 for 23 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at USC 30 for 7 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 30(14:55 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 34 for 4 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(14:32 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 40 for 6 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 40(14:14 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 43 for 3 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 43(13:38 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 47 for 4 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(13:18 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 47(12:47 - 1st) 27-Q.Jountti to USC 49 for 2 yards (93-S.Kava).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - USC 49(12:41 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ORE 38 for 13 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(12:08 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ORE 30 for 8 yards (55-S.Niu8-J.Holland).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 30(11:38 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ORE 29 for 1 yard (55-S.Niu5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 29(11:00 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ORE 28 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(10:45 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 28(10:20 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - USC 28(10:14 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 28. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(10:10 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ORE 8 for 5 yards (7-D.Johnson8-J.Holland).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USC 8(10:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 8(9:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:25 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 61 yards from USC 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 30 for 26 yards (38-A.Stadthaus).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(9:15 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 29 for -1 yard (26-K.Mauga10-J.Houston).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - OREG 29(9:08 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 23 for -6 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - OREG 23(8:45 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - OREG 23(8:08 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 51 yards from ORE 23. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 31 for 5 yards (16-N.Pickett).
USC
Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(8:01 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 37 for 6 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 37(7:48 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at USC 39 for 2 yards (56-B.Young).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - USC 39(7:12 - 1st) Penalty on USC 62-B.Neilon False start 5 yards enforced at USC 39. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - USC 34(6:47 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference 11 yards enforced at USC 34. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(6:27 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs ob at ORE 48 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 48(6:21 - 1st) 8-A.St.Brown to ORE 46 for 2 yards (7-D.Johnson32-L.Winston).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 46(5:53 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 49 for -5 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - USC 49(5:31 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 43 yards from USC 49 to ORE 8 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREG
Ducks
- Interception (3 plays, 84 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 8(4:53 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 8(4:45 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 13 for 5 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - OREG 13(4:41 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd INTERCEPTED by 21-I.Pola-Mao at ORE 22. 21-I.Pola-Mao to ORE 8 for 14 yards (58-P.Sewell).
USC
Trojans
- FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - USC 8(4:03 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Christon.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 8(3:55 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ORE 6 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USC 6(3:49 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - USC 6(3:08 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(3:00 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ORE 22 for -3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - OREG 22(3:00 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 13 - OREG 22(2:25 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 39 for 17 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(2:21 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 40 for 1 yard (78-J.Tufele).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - OREG 40(2:10 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 30 for -10 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - OREG 30(1:45 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ORE 43 for 13 yards (10-J.Houston26-K.Mauga).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 43(1:04 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 44 yards from ORE 43 to USC 13 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- Interception (9 plays, 43 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(0:26 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 13(0:19 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 18 for 5 yards (54-C.Throckmorton8-J.Holland).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 18(0:14 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 37 for 19 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(15:00 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 40 for 3 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux16-N.Pickett). Team penalty on ORE 12 players 5 yards enforced at USC 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - USC 42(14:27 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 42(14:01 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 49 for 7 yards (7-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(13:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 49(13:20 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ORE 45 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze35-T.Dye).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - USC 45(13:12 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London INTERCEPTED by 23-V.McKinley at ORE 31. 23-V.McKinley to USC 44 for 25 yards (62-B.Neilon).
OREG
Ducks
- TD (8 plays, 44 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(12:34 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 35-T.Dye Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at USC 44. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(12:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at ORE 46 for 5 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OREG 46(12:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson. Penalty on USC 21-I.Pola-Mao Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 46. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(11:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to USC 36 for 3 yards (1-P.Gaoteote). Penalty on USC 51-M.Tuipulotu Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 36.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 26(11:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to USC 12 for 14 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 12(11:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to USC 9 for 3 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 9(11:20 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to USC 10 for -1 yard (8-C.Steele).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 10(10:55 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Fumble (12 plays, 6 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:11 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(10:11 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(10:11 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 42 for 17 yards (56-B.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 42(10:04 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 47 for 5 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 47(9:31 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ORE 44 for 9 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(8:56 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ORE 13 for 31 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(8:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 44(8:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ORE 35 for 9 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 35(8:17 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ORE 31 for 4 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(7:37 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 99-A.Faoliu Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 31. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 16(7:24 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 99-A.Faoliu Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at ORE 16. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - USC 8(7:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ORE 9 for -1 yard (4-T.Graham).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 9(7:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ORE 3 for 6 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - USC 3(7:20 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ORE 5 for -2 yards FUMBLES (90-D.Carlberg). Downed at the ORE 5 25-B.Breeze to ORE 8 for 3 yards.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 8(5:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ORE 15 for 7 yards (24-M.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 15(5:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 24 for 9 yards (28-C.Pollard).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(5:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 43 for 19 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(5:06 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 2-O.Griffin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 43. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(5:06 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to USC 33 for 9 yards (89-C.Rector).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 33(4:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to USC 28 for 5 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 28(4:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Penalty on USC 78-J.Tufele Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at USC 28. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(4:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd 7-C.Verdell to USC 10 for 4 yards (10-J.Houston6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 10(4:04 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to USC 1 for 9 yards (28-C.Pollard).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OREG 1(3:25 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to USC 2 for -1 yard (28-C.Pollard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 2(3:14 - 2nd) 30-J.Redd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
USC
Trojans
- Interception (2 plays, 74 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:43 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:43 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 24 for 24 yards (14-H.Woods25-B.Breeze).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(2:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - USC 24(2:29 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-B.Breeze at USC 32. 25-B.Breeze runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (1 plays, -15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:25 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:25 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 26 for 26 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 26(2:16 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 22 for -4 yards (7-D.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - OREG 22(2:16 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 30 for 8 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 30(2:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 38 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham). Penalty on ORE 5-K.Thibodeaux Offside declined.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(1:40 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ORE 43 for 19 yards (16-N.Pickett6-D.Lenoir).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(1:10 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 35-T.Dye Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ORE 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 28(1:02 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 28(0:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to ORE 26 for 2 yards (32-L.Winston).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - OREG 26(0:50 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns. Penalty on ORE 41-I.Slade-Matautia Unnecessary roughness 13 yards enforced at ORE 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 13(0:50 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 13(0:42 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 13(0:30 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 2-M.Wright runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(0:20 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 55-S.Niu Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USC 45(0:08 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 63 yards from USC 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 20 for 18 yards (26-K.Mauga18-R.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 22-D.Felix. 22-D.Felix to ORE 23 for 3 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 23(14:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 25 for 2 yards (89-C.Rector).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 25(14:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 22-D.Felix. 22-D.Felix to USC 48 for 27 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(13:45 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 51-M.Tuipulotu Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USC 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(13:45 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to USC 33 for no gain (78-J.Tufele).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 33(13:38 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye pushed ob at USC 17 for 16 yards (7-C.Williams).
USC
Trojans
- Interception (8 plays, 52 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(13:03 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to USC 15 for 2 yards (96-C.Tremblay).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 15(12:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:44 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:39 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 14 for 14 yards (55-S.Niu).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(11:39 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 24 for 10 yards (6-D.Lenoir56-B.Young).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(11:34 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 32 for 8 yards (23-V.McKinley16-N.Pickett). Penalty on ORE 16-N.Pickett Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 32.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(11:13 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 41 for -6 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 16 - OREG 41(10:55 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ORE 40 for 19 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(10:21 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 40(9:51 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ORE 39 for 1 yard (25-B.Breeze).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OREG 39(9:47 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Int
|
4 & 9 - OREG 39(8:58 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Lenoir at ORE 21. 6-D.Lenoir to USC 34 for 45 yards (70-J.McKenzie).
USC
Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(8:53 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to USC 31 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USC 31(8:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 31(8:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye pushed ob at USC 22 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 22(8:05 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to USC 13 for 9 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 13(7:25 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to USC 11 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga78-J.Tufele).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 11(6:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:22 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (9 plays, 92 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(6:14 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 25(6:14 - 3rd) 16-D.Davis to USC 36 for 11 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(6:09 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs ob at USC 47 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(5:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London. Penalty on ORE 25-B.Breeze Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 47. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(5:18 - 3rd) 16-D.Davis to ORE 34 for 4 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 34(5:12 - 3rd) 27-Q.Jountti to ORE 36 for -2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux90-D.Carlberg).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - OREG 36(4:40 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ORE 42 for -6 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - OREG 42(4:01 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 34 yards from ORE 42 to ORE 8 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 8(3:16 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ORE 14 for 6 yards (28-C.Pollard).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 14(3:09 - 3rd) 22-D.Felix to ORE 20 for 6 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(2:29 - 3rd) 22-D.Felix to ORE 23 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 23(2:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert scrambles pushed ob at ORE 37 for 14 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(1:21 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 41 for 4 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 41(0:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman pushed ob at ORE 45 for 4 yards (24-M.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 45(0:16 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to USC 45 for 10 yards (96-C.Tremblay28-C.Pollard).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(15:00 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to USC 37 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston7-C.Williams).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 37(14:23 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:06 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:55 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(13:55 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 41 for 16 yards (4-T.Graham25-B.Breeze).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(13:55 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis to USC 41 FUMBLES. 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 41(13:24 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs ob at ORE 47 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(13:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 47(12:50 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to ORE 41 for 6 yards (34-J.Scott7-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREG 41(12:44 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREG 41(12:08 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 32 yards from ORE 41 to ORE 9 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
USC
Trojans
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 9(12:02 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to ORE 5 for -4 yards (91-B.Pili).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - USC 5(11:55 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to ORE 11 for 6 yards (50-N.Figueroa28-C.Pollard).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - USC 11(11:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb. Penalty on USC 26-K.Mauga Pass interference 3 yards enforced at ORE 11. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 14(10:18 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 15 for 1 yard (1-P.Gaoteote).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 15(10:14 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to ORE 29 for 14 yards (24-M.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(9:29 - 4th) Penalty on USC 78-J.Tufele Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ORE 29. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(9:29 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to USC 45 for 11 yards (89-C.Rector).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(9:00 - 4th) 22-D.Felix pushed ob at USC 41 for 4 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 41(8:14 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to USC 35 for 6 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(7:28 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 35(7:03 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:58 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(6:50 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 32 for 7 yards (54-D.Mathis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 32(6:50 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 34 for 2 yards (52-A.Faoliu25-B.Breeze).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 34(6:10 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 48 for 14 yards (55-S.Niu54-D.Mathis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(5:28 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones pushed ob at ORE 45 for 7 yards (12-D.James).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - OREG 45(4:52 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 12-D.James Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 45. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(4:52 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to ORE 25 for 5 yards (36-C.Sudduth).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 25(4:30 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to ORE 20 for 5 yards (10-S.Stephens).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(3:53 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 81-K.Ford. 81-K.Ford runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:18 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(3:11 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to ORE 33 for 8 yards (34-E.Winston25-B.Allen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 33(3:11 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to ORE 34 for 1 yard (30-J.McMillan50-N.Figueroa).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 34(2:26 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to ORE 39 for 5 yards (26-K.Mauga79-D.Benton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 39(1:38 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to ORE 42 for 3 yards (96-C.Tremblay).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 42(0:50 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to USC 47 for 11 yards (30-J.McMillan).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|31
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|14
|16
|Penalty
|7
|9
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|391
|335
|Total Plays
|63
|82
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|91
|Rush Attempts
|34
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|252
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|23-29
|32-57
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-157
|8-92
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|3-36.3
|Return Yards
|246
|106
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-144
|4-87
|Int. - Returns
|3-102
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|252
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|391
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|21/26
|225
|3
|1
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|2/3
|41
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|12
|75
|0
|16
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|10
|43
|0
|11
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|6
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|4
|8
|1
|14
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|7
|106
|3
|37
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|3
|36
|1
|35
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|4
|31
|0
|19
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|2
|30
|0
|27
|
S. Webb 18 TE
|S. Webb
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Davis 17 CB
|D. Davis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 20 RB
|J. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 7 DE
|D. Johnson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Throckmorton 54 OL
|C. Throckmorton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens 10 S
|S. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kava 93 DT
|S. Kava
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sudduth 36 CB
|C. Sudduth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Faoliu 52 DT
|An. Faoliu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
|Au. Faoliu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|2
|47.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|3
|48.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|32/57
|264
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|15
|79
|0
|16
|
D. Davis 16 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
Q. Jountti 27 RB
|Q. Jountti
|3
|5
|0
|5
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|4
|-10
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|8
|75
|0
|19
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|7
|61
|0
|19
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|4
|51
|1
|19
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|8
|37
|1
|13
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Pollard 28 S
|C. Pollard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 7 CB
|C. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rector 89 DL
|C. Rector
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
|P. Gaoteote IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 24 CB
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tremblay 96 DL
|C. Tremblay
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillan 30 S
|J. McMillan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Winston 34 LB
|E. Winston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Allen 25 S
|B. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|3
|36.3
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|4
|21.8
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|1
|5.0
|5
|0