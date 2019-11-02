|
|
|AKRON
|BGREEN
Bowling Green keeps Akron winless, 35-7, behind Loy
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Grant Loy threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the defense was dominant as Bowling Green defeated winless Akron 35-6 on Saturday.
After the Zips kicked field goals on two of their first three possessions for a 6-0 lead they only picked up 40 yards the rest of the way, finishing with 100 yards of total offense.
Andrew Clair's 2-yard run capped a 72-yard drive that put the Falcons (3-6, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) up 7-6 late in the first quarter. In the second, Loy flipped a 2-yard TD pass to Quinton Morris and then scored on a 6-yard run. Those two drives covered just 28 yards after Davin Wilson and Karl Brooks picked off Kato Nelson passes.
Bryson Denley had three rushes for six yards and a touchdown following a Melvin Jackson sack and David Konowalski's fumble recovery at the Akron 6-yard line in the third quarter. Clair closed out the scoring with his second touchdown, a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Akron (0-9, 0-5) has lost 14 straight games.
AKRON
Zips
- FG (11 plays, 38 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 64 yards from BGN 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 29 for 28 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(15:00 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to AKR 29 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Illegal formation declined.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 29(14:53 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 7-B.Lee. 7-B.Lee to AKR 35 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 35(14:53 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to AKR 45 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(14:02 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 45(13:42 - 1st) 86-M.Mathison to AKR 50 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 50(13:31 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to BGN 47 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - AKRON 47(13:31 - 1st) Team penalty on BGN Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at BGN 47. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(13:31 - 1st) 39-M.Burton to BGN 28 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 28(13:31 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to BGN 19 for 9 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(12:32 - 1st) 39-M.Burton to BGN 22 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - AKRON 22(12:09 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - AKRON 22(11:53 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to BGN 18 for 4 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - AKRON 18(11:01 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (7 plays, -10 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:22 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 21 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 44 downed by 6-I.Johnson-Mack.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(10:56 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 46 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 46(10:56 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to AKR 45 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(10:42 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to AKR 44 for 1 yard. Team penalty on BGN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at AKR 45. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 50(9:58 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 49 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BGREEN 49(9:36 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Rogers.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - BGREEN 49(8:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 42 for -9 yards FUMBLES (27-B.Arslanian). to the BGN 42 downed by 69-T.Tanner-Blair.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - BGREEN 49(8:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 42 for -9 yards FUMBLES (27-B.Arslanian). to the BGN 42 downed by 69-T.Tanner-Blair.
|
-8 YD
|
4 & 23 - BGREEN 42(8:48 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo to BGN 34 for -8 yards.
AKRON
Zips
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(8:42 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to BGN 27 for 7 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - AKRON 27(8:32 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to BGN 16 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(8:00 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to BGN 14 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 14(7:40 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson sacked at BGN 17 for -3 yards (54-N.Lautanen56-W.Haire).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - AKRON 17(7:20 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - AKRON 17(6:18 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(6:18 - 1st) Team penalty on BGN Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AKR 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 27 yards from AKR 50. 82-P.Motes to BGN 28 for 5 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(6:14 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 36(6:10 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 36(6:06 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris pushed ob at BGN 42 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(5:42 - 1st) 13-G.Loy pushed ob at BGN 44 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 44(5:10 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 44(4:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to AKR 47 for 9 yards.
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(4:24 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 3 for 44 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - BGREEN 3(4:19 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to AKR 3 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR 12 players 1 yards enforced at AKR 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BGREEN 2(3:31 - 1st) 1-A.Clair runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(3:19 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete.
|
-9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 39(3:19 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson to AKR 30 for -9 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - AKRON 30(3:08 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - AKRON 30(3:02 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 25 yards from AKR 30 out of bounds at the BGN 45.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, -9 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(2:15 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to AKR 49 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 49(2:06 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to AKR 48 for 1 yard. Team penalty on BGN Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 48.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - BGREEN 42(1:59 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 41 for -1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - BGREEN 41(1:33 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 65-J.Kramer False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - BGREEN 36(0:58 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - BGREEN 36(0:49 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 37 yards from BGN 36 out of bounds at the AKR 27.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(0:45 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 26 for -1 yard (1-B.Perce8-D.Konowalski).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - AKRON 26(0:34 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 32 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 32(0:34 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 32(15:00 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 39 yards from AKR 32. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 30 for 1 yard.
BGREEN
Falcons
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(14:42 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 1-A.Clair. 1-A.Clair to BGN 46 for 16 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(14:39 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 50 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 50(14:29 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 48 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 48(14:06 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 40 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(13:45 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 35 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 35(13:26 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 34 for 1 yard.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 34(13:06 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 37 for -3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 37(11:15 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 28 yards from AKR 37 to AKR 9 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
AKRON
Zips
- Interception (3 plays, 71 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 9(11:15 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 8 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - AKRON 8(11:06 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to AKR 15 for 7 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 15(11:01 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-D.Wilson at AKR 25. 19-D.Wilson to AKR 20 for 5 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(10:12 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 18 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 18(9:38 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 8 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - BGREEN 8(9:30 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 5 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 5(9:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy pushed ob at AKR 2 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 2(8:29 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:14 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(6:46 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 37 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 37(6:46 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 42 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - AKRON 42(6:06 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 37 for -5 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - AKRON 37(6:06 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 44 yards from AKR 37 to BGN 19 fair catch by 14-J.Rogers.
BGREEN
Falcons
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(5:24 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 17 for -2 yards. Team penalty on BGN Illegal formation declined.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - BGREEN 17(4:42 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 16 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - BGREEN 16(4:35 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 18 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - BGREEN 18(3:39 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 33 yards from BGN 18 to AKR 49 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
AKRON
Zips
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(3:39 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 48 for -1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - AKRON 48(2:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to BGN 43 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - AKRON 43(2:47 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 6-N.Johns Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BGN 43. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 17 - AKRON 42(2:12 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 39 for -3 yards (44-K.Brooks8-D.Konowalski).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - AKRON 39(1:49 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 48 yards from AKR 39. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 27 for 14 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(1:49 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 29 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 29(1:37 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 29(1:27 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 32 for 3 yards. Team penalty on BGN Illegal formation declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BGREEN 32(1:09 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 34 yards from BGN 32 to AKR 34 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
AKRON
Zips
- Halftime (5 plays, 12 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(1:03 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to AKR 36 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 36(0:57 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight. Penalty on BGN 1-B.Perce Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at AKR 36. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(0:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 44 for -7 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - AKRON 44(0:22 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson pushed ob at BGN 48 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - AKRON 48(0:22 - 2nd) Team penalty on AKR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BGN 48. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - AKRON 47(0:09 - 2nd) 39-M.Burton pushed ob at BGN 46 for 7 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (15 plays, 53 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 33 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 33(15:00 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 33 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 33(14:36 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 39 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(14:10 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 39 for no gain.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 39(13:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for -3 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - BGREEN 36(13:11 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to AKR 45 for 19 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(13:11 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 40 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 40(12:49 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 37 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 37(12:26 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 35 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(11:58 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 29 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 29(11:16 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to AKR 23 for 6 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(10:59 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 24 for -1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 24(10:33 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to AKR 19 for 5 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 19(10:03 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair pushed ob at AKR 22 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - BGREEN 22(9:28 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 22(9:01 - 3rd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 30 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - AKRON 30(8:55 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight. Team penalty on AKR False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 30. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 25(8:40 - 3rd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 27 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 27(8:28 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 27(7:52 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 27. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 45 for 7 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(7:47 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 45(7:38 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 45(7:31 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 43 for -2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BGREEN 43(7:28 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 39 yards from BGN 43. 82-J.Knight to AKR 18 for no gain.
AKRON
Zips
- Fumble (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(6:54 - 3rd) Penalty on AKR 74-L.Forman False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 18. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 13(6:50 - 3rd) 39-M.Burton to AKR 14 for 1 yard.
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - AKRON 14(6:50 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson sacked at AKR 6 for -8 yards FUMBLES (22-M.Jackson). 8-D.Konowalski to AKR 6 for no gain.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - BGREEN 6(6:13 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 2 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 2(6:07 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 2 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 2(5:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:27 - 3rd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:23 - 3rd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35. 82-J.Knight pushed ob at AKR 41 for 32 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(5:23 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 41(5:15 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 41(4:59 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 41(4:32 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 43 yards from AKR 41. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 23 for 7 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(4:20 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 33 for 10 yards. Penalty on BGN 80-Q.Morris Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - BGREEN 13(4:08 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 13 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - BGREEN 13(3:54 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 15 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - BGREEN 15(3:07 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 16 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - BGREEN 16(2:36 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 32 yards from BGN 16 to BGN 48 fair catch by 82-J.Knight. Penalty on AKR 32-J.King Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at BGN 16. No Play.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Fumble (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(1:53 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 34 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 34(1:44 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 34(1:23 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley pushed ob at BGN 36 for 2 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
4 & 5 - BGREEN 36(1:13 - 3rd) to BGN 31 FUMBLES. 23-G.Blunt recovers at the BGN 31. 23-G.Blunt to BGN 31 for no gain.
AKRON
Zips
- Downs (4 plays, -11 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(0:26 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 31(0:24 - 3rd) 39-M.Burton to BGN 32 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - AKRON 32(0:18 - 3rd) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to BGN 25 for 7 yards.
|
-17 YD
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 4th) to BGN 42 for -17 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (9 plays, 58 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(14:23 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to BGN 48 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 48(14:13 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to AKR 50 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 50(13:46 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to AKR 45 for 5 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(13:30 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 23 for 22 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(12:45 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 14 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 14(12:04 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 13 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13(11:20 - 4th) 8-R.Marlow to AKR 9 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 9(10:40 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to AKR 4 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 4(9:56 - 4th) 1-A.Clair runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:14 - 4th) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:07 - 4th) 93-M.Lawler kicks 62 yards from BGN 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 26 for 23 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(9:07 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to AKR 29 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 29(8:57 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Johns.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 29(8:17 - 4th) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - AKRON 29(8:11 - 4th) 38-J.Wieland punts 30 yards from AKR 29 to BGN 41 fair catch by 14-J.Rogers. Penalty on AKR 37-J.Cooper Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at BGN 41.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(8:06 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 45 for -1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 45(8:00 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 44 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 44(7:18 - 4th) 6-D.Wade complete to 88-C.Sims. 88-C.Sims to AKR 37 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - BGREEN 37(6:30 - 4th) Team penalty on BGN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 37. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BGREEN 42(5:43 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 32 yards from AKR 42 to AKR 10 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
AKRON
Zips
- Interception (5 plays, 45 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 10(5:43 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 19 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 19(5:36 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 28 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(5:14 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 31 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 31(4:48 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 42 for 11 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(4:19 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-T.Redding at AKR 47. 25-T.Redding to AKR 15 for 32 yards. Team penalty on BGN Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AKR 15.
BGREEN
Falcons
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(4:02 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to AKR 26 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 26(3:49 - 4th) Team penalty on BGN False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 26. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 31(3:00 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to AKR 29 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - BGREEN 29(2:37 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to AKR 23 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - BGREEN 23(1:52 - 4th) 1-A.Clair to AKR 19 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(1:10 - 4th) kneels at AKR 20 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|17
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-14
|10-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|85
|267
|Total Plays
|57
|83
|Avg Gain
|1.5
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|156
|Rush Attempts
|31
|62
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.9
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|56
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|10-26
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|2.2
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|11-115
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.7
|6-33.8
|Return Yards
|119
|110
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-119
|1-5
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-76
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|56
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|85
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|9/24
|60
|0
|2
|
T. Deshields 8 QB
|T. Deshields
|1/2
|11
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
|P. Hayes-Patrick
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|6
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|5
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|14
|-10
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Hicks 17 WR
|J. Hicks
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
N. Johns 6 TE
|N. Johns
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Scippio 88 WR
|T. Scippio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|2/2
|35
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 38 P
|J. Wieland
|7
|37.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|3
|29.3
|33
|0
|
B. Junk 45 TE
|B. Junk
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|29
|86
|2
|10
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|20
|62
|1
|22
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|8
|10
|1
|6
|
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
|A. Sotolongo
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
T. Raymore 21 RB
|T. Raymore
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Morris 80 WR
|Q. Morris
|4
|53
|1
|44
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|3
|26
|0
|19
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|2-1
|1.5
|1
|
B. Perce 1 LB
|B. Perce
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Jackson III 22 DB
|M. Jackson III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Lautanen 54 DL
|N. Lautanen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Konowalski 8 DL
|D. Konowalski
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Redding 25 DB
|T. Redding
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wilson 19 DB
|D. Wilson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 12 K
|N. Needham
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|6
|33.8
|3
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Johnson-Mack 9 WR
|I. Johnson-Mack
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Motes 82 TE
|P. Motes
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|4
|7.3
|14
|0
