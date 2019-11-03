|
|
|BYU
|UTAHST
Hall, Romney lead BYU to 42-14 win over Utah State
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Jaren Hall was 12-of-16 passing for 214 yards and ran for two touchdowns - all before halftime - and Baylor Romney threw for 191 yards and two scores to help BYU beat Utah State 42-14 on Saturday night.
Hall, who finished with seven carries for 54 yards, suffered a concussion in the first half and was replaced by Romney to start the third quarter. Hall, a redshirt freshman who plays baseball as well for the Cougars, also left BYU's Oct. 12 game against South Florida - his only other career start - with concussion-like symptoms. Utah State (4-4) went three-and-out on the game's opening possession before the Cougars ripped off an 11-play, 93-yard drive capped by Aleva Hifo's 6-yard touchdown run. Jordan Love's 26-yard TD pass to Siaosi Mariner tied it late in the first quarter but Hall scored on runs of 16 and 7 yards in the second quarter before Gerold Bright's 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the half made it 21-14 at the half.
Romney led a seven-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter culminating with his 11-yard TD pass to Micah Simon and, after the Aggies went three-and-out, Romney's 1-yard scoring pass to Gunner Romney made it 35-14 going into the fourth. It was the first brother-to-brother touchdown in BYU (4-4) history.
Love was 29-of-49 passing for 394 yards and a TD but threw three interceptions.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 45 yards from BYU 35. 47-L.Lee to UTS 33 for 13 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 33(14:55 - 1st) 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at UTS 42 for 9 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 42(14:50 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 42 for no gain (95-K.Tonga).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 42(14:44 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 51 yards from UTS 42 to the BYU 7 downed by 13-D.Thompkins.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (13 plays, 93 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 7(14:07 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 10 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 10(13:58 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 38 for 28 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(13:27 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 40 for 2 yards (41-E.Shelton91-D.Anderson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 40(13:09 - 1st) 3-J.Hall scrambles to BYU 41 for 1 yard (91-D.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BYU 41(12:36 - 1st) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 41. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - BYU 36(11:56 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to UTS 49 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(11:56 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BYU 49(11:12 - 1st) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 49. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 15 - BYU 46(11:07 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UTS 34 for 20 yards (41-E.Shelton4-S.Bond).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(11:07 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 34(10:39 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to UTS 31 for 3 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 31(10:33 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to UTS 6 for 25 yards (51-J.Te'i4-S.Bond).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - BYU 6(9:51 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Fumble (10 plays, 49 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:22 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UTS 25 fair catch by 1-G.Bright.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:22 - 1st) 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 25 for no gain (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:22 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for 9 yards (11-I.Herron).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34(8:58 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 37 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(8:37 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to UTS 43 for 6 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 43(8:26 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 42 for -1 yard (49-P.Wilgar34-K.Fonua).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 42(8:15 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BYU 43 for 15 yards (32-S.Willis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(7:33 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to BYU 39 for 4 yards (62-A.Mahe).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 39(7:13 - 1st) 10-J.Love scrambles runs ob at BYU 32 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(6:54 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BYU 26 for 6 yards (16-D.Mandell90-D.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 26(6:27 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to BYU 26 FUMBLES (88-J.Nwigwe). 90-D.Kaufusi to BYU 26 for no gain.
BYU
Cougars
- Fumble (7 plays, 71 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(5:58 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 33 for 7 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 33(5:49 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 35 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga41-E.Shelton).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 35(5:16 - 1st) 3-J.Hall to BYU 47 for 12 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer4-S.Bond).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(4:35 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. 17-M.Laulu-Pututau to UTS 49 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 49(4:07 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to UTS 42 for 7 yards (7-D.Williams3-T.Lefeged).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(3:29 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to UTS 6 for 36 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - BYU 6(2:58 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to UTS 3 FUMBLES (41-E.Shelton). 51-J.Te'i to UTS 14 for 11 yards (77-C.Herring).
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 86 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(2:44 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to UTS 25 for 11 yards (46-D.Jensen3-C.Ah You).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(2:35 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 47 for 22 yards (12-M.Moore).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(2:19 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 64-H.Avendano False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 47. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 42(2:08 - 1st) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 45 for 3 yards (34-K.Fonua46-D.Jensen).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAHST 45(1:52 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BYU 45 for 10 yards (16-D.Mandell).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 45(1:34 - 1st) 34-R.Burt to BYU 41 for 4 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(1:14 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to BYU 26 for 15 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(0:39 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:27 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 32 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 41 yards from UTS 35 to BYU 24 fair catch by 42-K.Griffitts.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(0:18 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 36 for 12 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(0:18 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 50 for 14 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 50(15:00 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall scrambles pushed ob at UTS 41 for 9 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 41(14:32 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to UTS 44 for -3 yards (24-D.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BYU 44(13:59 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BYU 44(13:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 31 yards from UTS 44 to UTS 13 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (3 plays, 71 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(13:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 16 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 16(12:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 25 for 9 yards (22-D.Gallow).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(12:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton INTERCEPTED by 34-K.Fonua at UTS 32. 34-K.Fonua to UTS 16 for 16 yards (80-S.Mariner).
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:53 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 54 yards from BYU 35 Downed at the UTS 11.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 11(11:53 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 30 for 19 yards (49-P.Wilgar31-M.Tooley).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(11:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 41 for 11 yards (27-B.Tanner).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell to UTS 44 for 3 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 44(11:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 44(11:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 36 for -8 yards (62-A.Mahe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UTAHST 36(10:58 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 42 yards from UTS 36 to BYU 22 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(10:31 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 34 for 12 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(10:23 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 35 for 1 yard (41-E.Shelton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BYU 35(9:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - BYU 35(9:26 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 43 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BYU 43(9:19 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 45 yards from BYU 43 to UTS 12 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(8:31 - 2nd) 34-R.Burt to UTS 16 for 4 yards (88-J.Nwigwe95-K.Tonga).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 16(8:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 39 for 23 yards (2-A.Lee16-D.Mandell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(8:04 - 2nd) 34-R.Burt to UTS 41 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 41(7:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 42 for 1 yard (32-S.Willis).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 42(7:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BYU 26 for 32 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(6:43 - 2nd) 34-R.Burt to BYU 24 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe34-K.Fonua).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 24(6:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp INTERCEPTED by 49-P.Wilgar at BYU 12. 49-P.Wilgar to BYU 29 for 17 yards (80-S.Mariner).
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(6:13 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. 17-M.Laulu-Pututau to BYU 42 for 13 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(6:03 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall scrambles to UTS 50 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 50(5:40 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to UTS 47 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(4:55 - 2nd) 15-A.Hifo to UTS 35 for 12 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(4:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. 17-M.Laulu-Pututau runs ob at UTS 8 for 27 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BYU 8(3:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall to UTS 7 for 1 yard (6-C.Haney).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 7(3:15 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:40 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 29 for 24 yards (90-D.Kaufusi). Penalty on UTS 19-S.Carter Tripping 15 yards enforced at UTS 29.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(2:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright pushed ob at UTS 48 for 34 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(2:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 48(2:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Bright.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 48(2:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to BYU 37 for 15 yards (32-S.Willis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(2:02 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BYU 34 for 3 yards (24-A.Kafentzis34-K.Fonua).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 34(1:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 34(1:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles to BYU 25 for 9 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(1:22 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to BYU 15 for 10 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(1:15 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BYU 5 for 10 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAHST 5(1:07 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BYU 1 for 4 yards (2-A.Lee34-K.Fonua).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 1(0:59 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:39 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 30-W.Watanabe Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 16 for 3 yards (91-D.Anderson96-C.Unga).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 16(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 23 for 7 yards (41-E.Shelton91-D.Anderson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(14:19 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney scrambles to BYU 33 for 10 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 33(13:41 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau pushed ob at BYU 46 for 13 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(13:11 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to UTS 41 for 13 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(12:42 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to UTS 11 for 30 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(12:18 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:56 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UTS 25 fair catch by 1-G.Bright.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(11:47 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 25 for no gain (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(11:47 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 28 for 3 yards (3-C.Ah You53-I.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28(11:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTAHST 28(10:27 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 40 yards from UTS 28 to BYU 32 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(10:16 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to UTS 47 for 21 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(10:05 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne pushed ob at UTS 36 for 11 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(9:35 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 36(9:09 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to UTS 22 for 14 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(9:01 - 3rd) 13-M.Simon complete to 16-B.Romney. 16-B.Romney runs ob at UTS 9 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - BYU 9(8:27 - 3rd) Penalty on UTS 7-D.Williams Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at UTS 9. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BYU 4(8:27 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney to UTS 1 for 3 yards (94-C.Andersen33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 1(8:01 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:16 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:12 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 58 yards from BYU 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 19 for 12 yards (27-B.Tanner36-M.Pyper).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(7:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 34-R.Burt. 34-R.Burt to UTS 28 for 9 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 28(7:07 - 3rd) 34-R.Burt to UTS 30 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(6:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 30(6:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to BYU 48 for 22 yards (2-A.Lee). Penalty on UTS 64-H.Avendano Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UTS 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UTAHST 25(6:28 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 25 for no gain (31-M.Tooley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UTAHST 25(6:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 34-R.Burt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UTAHST 25(5:49 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 49 yards from UTS 25. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 27 for 1 yard (12-A.Carter18-C.Lampkin).
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (8 plays, -7 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(5:43 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 29 for 2 yards (10-T.Galeai33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BYU 29(5:32 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 29(4:56 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UTS 47 for 24 yards (21-A.Grayson3-T.Lefeged).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(4:50 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 47(4:24 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to UTS 19 for 28 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 19(4:19 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to UTS 18 for 1 yard (96-C.Unga).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 18(3:39 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to UTS 17 for 1 yard (3-T.Lefeged21-A.Grayson).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - BYU 17(3:05 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Lampkin at UTS End Zone. 18-C.Lampkin touchback.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Downs (10 plays, 79 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(2:22 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright pushed ob at UTS 30 for 10 yards (27-B.Tanner).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(2:15 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 31 for 1 yard (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 31(2:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 39 for 8 yards (16-D.Mandell49-P.Wilgar).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 39(1:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 41 for 2 yards.
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(1:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BYU 7 for 52 yards (12-M.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - UTAHST 7(0:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to BYU 7 for no gain (38-J.Kaufusi93-B.El-Bakri).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 7(0:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTS 58-D.Ali'ifua Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BYU 7. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UTAHST 12(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST 12(14:55 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 12 - UTAHST 12(14:47 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BYU 1 for 11 yards (2-A.Lee).
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 1(14:39 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 4 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer91-D.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 4(14:31 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 7 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer4-S.Bond).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BYU 7(13:50 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BYU 7(13:08 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 42 yards from BYU 7 out of bounds at the BYU 49. Penalty on UTS 13-D.Thompkins Roughing the kicker 5 yards enforced at BYU 7. No Play.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 88 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(13:03 - 4th) 15-A.Hifo runs ob at BYU 22 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(12:56 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 26 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond). Penalty on BYU 61-K.Saleapaga Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 26.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 16 - BYU 16(12:28 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 20 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|
+77 YD
|
2 & 12 - BYU 20(11:57 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UTS 3 for 77 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - BYU 3(11:20 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - BYU 8(10:32 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to UTS 6 for 2 yards (3-T.Lefeged51-J.Te'i).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BYU 6(10:24 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 6(9:43 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:35 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Fumble (12 plays, 105 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:31 - 4th) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:31 - 4th) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 15 for -10 yards FUMBLES (94-G.Summers). 53-I.Kaufusi runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:31 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:31 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Bright.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:26 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 34 for 9 yards (94-G.Summers16-D.Mandell).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 34(9:21 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 45 for 11 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(8:54 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 47 for 2 yards (31-M.Tooley55-L.Fauatea).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 47(8:44 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 47(8:15 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to BYU 38 for 15 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(8:08 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 64-H.Avendano False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 43(7:52 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 34-R.Burt.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UTAHST 43(7:33 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UTAHST 43(7:29 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UTAHST 43(7:23 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 29 yards from BYU 43. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 12 FUMBLES. 34-R.Burt to BYU 12 for no gain.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Fumble (2 plays, -77 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(7:17 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to BYU 9 for 3 yards (24-A.Kafentzis97-A.Chambers).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 9(7:09 - 4th) 10-J.Love sacked at BYU 11 for -2 yards FUMBLES (24-A.Kafentzis). 53-I.Kaufusi to BYU 11 for no gain.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(6:48 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 11 for no gain (42-N.Heninger91-D.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 11(6:41 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 16 for 5 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 16(5:53 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 22 for 6 yards (93-J.Wildman).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(5:09 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 21 for -1 yard (3-T.Lefeged92-H.Motu'apuaka).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BYU 21(4:28 - 4th) 37-M.Wake to BYU 21 for no gain (51-J.Te'i93-J.Wildman).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - BYU 21(3:46 - 4th) 37-M.Wake to BYU 25 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata93-J.Wildman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BYU 25(3:01 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 47 yards from BYU 25. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 28 for no gain (31-M.Tooley).
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (8 plays, 53 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(2:26 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 28(2:15 - 4th) 27-E.Nawahine to UTS 47 for 19 yards (29-H.Livingston).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(2:08 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to BYU 49 for 4 yards (26-M.Price).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 49(1:54 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs ob at BYU 39 for 10 yards. Penalty on UTS 72-A.Edwards Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 49. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - UTAHST 41(1:33 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 27-E.Nawahine. 27-E.Nawahine to BYU 46 for 13 yards (58-U.Leiataua38-J.Kaufusi).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 46(1:04 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to BYU 36 for 10 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(0:39 - 4th) 10-J.Love scrambles runs ob at BYU 33 for 3 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 33(0:32 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-B.Tanner at BYU 8. 27-B.Tanner to UTS 19 for 73 yards (10-J.Love).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|26
|Rushing
|12
|11
|Passing
|18
|15
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|639
|512
|Total Plays
|75
|82
|Avg Gain
|8.5
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|221
|127
|Rush Attempts
|42
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|418
|385
|Comp. - Att.
|23-33
|29-49
|Yards Per Pass
|12.7
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-37
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|105
|49
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-49
|Int. - Returns
|3-106
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|418
|PASS YDS
|385
|
|
|221
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|639
|TOTAL YDS
|512
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|12/16
|214
|0
|0
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|10/16
|191
|2
|1
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Finau 35 RB
|S. Finau
|15
|72
|0
|28
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|7
|54
|2
|16
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|7
|42
|1
|14
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|3
|28
|1
|12
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|4
|19
|0
|10
|
E. Esukpa 33 RB
|E. Esukpa
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
M. Wake 37 TE
|M. Wake
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|4
|129
|0
|77
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|3
|61
|0
|28
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|3
|60
|0
|36
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|4
|45
|1
|30
|
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
|M. Laulu-Pututau
|3
|44
|0
|27
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|2
|36
|1
|25
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|3
|30
|0
|15
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Lee 2 DB
|A. Lee
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 16 DB
|D. Mandell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kafentzis 24 DB
|A. Kafentzis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Tanner 27 DB
|B. Tanner
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
|J. Nwigwe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 12 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 29 DB
|H. Livingston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Price 26 DB
|M. Price
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gallow 22 DB
|D. Gallow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 94 DL
|G. Summers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DL
|D. Kaufusi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chambers 97 DL
|A. Chambers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|3
|41.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|2
|-0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|29/49
|394
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|12
|66
|1
|19
|
E. Nawahine 27 RB
|E. Nawahine
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|11
|17
|0
|9
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|5
|14
|0
|4
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|7
|133
|0
|52
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|5
|86
|1
|32
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|4
|54
|0
|34
|
C. Repp 87 TE
|C. Repp
|3
|41
|0
|15
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
E. Nawahine 27 RB
|E. Nawahine
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 41 DE
|E. Shelton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 91 DT
|D. Anderson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Galeai 10 DE
|T. Galeai
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 24 DE
|D. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Andersen 94 DT
|C. Andersen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DT
|R. Fata
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 18 CB
|C. Lampkin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bartolic 98 P
|C. Bartolic
|5
|42.2
|2
|51
|
A. Dalton 89 P
|A. Dalton
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|18.0
|24
|0
|
L. Lee 47 TE
|L. Lee
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0