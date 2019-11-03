Drive Chart
BYU
UTAHST

No Text

Hall, Romney lead BYU to 42-14 win over Utah State

  • AP
  • Nov 03, 2019

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Jaren Hall was 12-of-16 passing for 214 yards and ran for two touchdowns - all before halftime - and Baylor Romney threw for 191 yards and two scores to help BYU beat Utah State 42-14 on Saturday night.

Hall, who finished with seven carries for 54 yards, suffered a concussion in the first half and was replaced by Romney to start the third quarter. Hall, a redshirt freshman who plays baseball as well for the Cougars, also left BYU's Oct. 12 game against South Florida - his only other career start - with concussion-like symptoms. Utah State (4-4) went three-and-out on the game's opening possession before the Cougars ripped off an 11-play, 93-yard drive capped by Aleva Hifo's 6-yard touchdown run. Jordan Love's 26-yard TD pass to Siaosi Mariner tied it late in the first quarter but Hall scored on runs of 16 and 7 yards in the second quarter before Gerold Bright's 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the half made it 21-14 at the half.

Romney led a seven-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter culminating with his 11-yard TD pass to Micah Simon and, after the Aggies went three-and-out, Romney's 1-yard scoring pass to Gunner Romney made it 35-14 going into the fourth. It was the first brother-to-brother touchdown in BYU (4-4) history.

Love was 29-of-49 passing for 394 yards and a TD but threw three interceptions.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 45 yards from BYU 35. 47-L.Lee to UTS 33 for 13 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(14:55 - 1st) 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at UTS 42 for 9 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAHST 42
(14:50 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 42 for no gain (95-K.Tonga).
Punt
4 & 1 - UTAHST 42
(14:44 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 51 yards from UTS 42 to the BYU 7 downed by 13-D.Thompkins.

BYU Cougars
- TD (13 plays, 93 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 7
(14:07 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 10 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga).
+28 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 10
(13:58 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 38 for 28 yards (6-C.Haney).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(13:27 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 40 for 2 yards (41-E.Shelton91-D.Anderson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 40
(13:09 - 1st) 3-J.Hall scrambles to BYU 41 for 1 yard (91-D.Anderson).
Penalty
3 & 7 - BYU 41
(12:36 - 1st) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 41. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 36
(11:56 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to UTS 49 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(11:56 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BYU 49
(11:12 - 1st) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 49. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 15 - BYU 46
(11:07 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UTS 34 for 20 yards (41-E.Shelton4-S.Bond).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 34
(11:07 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 34
(10:39 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to UTS 31 for 3 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+25 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 31
(10:33 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to UTS 6 for 25 yards (51-J.Te'i4-S.Bond).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - BYU 6
(9:51 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:29 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Fumble (10 plays, 49 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:22 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UTS 25 fair catch by 1-G.Bright.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:22 - 1st) 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 25 for no gain (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:22 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for 9 yards (11-I.Herron).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(8:58 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 37 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37
(8:37 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to UTS 43 for 6 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 43
(8:26 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 42 for -1 yard (49-P.Wilgar34-K.Fonua).
+15 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 42
(8:15 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BYU 43 for 15 yards (32-S.Willis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(7:33 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to BYU 39 for 4 yards (62-A.Mahe).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 39
(7:13 - 1st) 10-J.Love scrambles runs ob at BYU 32 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32
(6:54 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BYU 26 for 6 yards (16-D.Mandell90-D.Kaufusi).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 26
(6:27 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to BYU 26 FUMBLES (88-J.Nwigwe). 90-D.Kaufusi to BYU 26 for no gain.

BYU Cougars
- Fumble (7 plays, 71 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(5:58 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 33 for 7 yards (10-T.Galeai).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 33
(5:49 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 35 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga41-E.Shelton).
+12 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 35
(5:16 - 1st) 3-J.Hall to BYU 47 for 12 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer4-S.Bond).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47
(4:35 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. 17-M.Laulu-Pututau to UTS 49 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 49
(4:07 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to UTS 42 for 7 yards (7-D.Williams3-T.Lefeged).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(3:29 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to UTS 6 for 36 yards (7-D.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - BYU 6
(2:58 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to UTS 3 FUMBLES (41-E.Shelton). 51-J.Te'i to UTS 14 for 11 yards (77-C.Herring).

UTAHST Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 86 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14
(2:44 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to UTS 25 for 11 yards (46-D.Jensen3-C.Ah You).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(2:35 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 47 for 22 yards (12-M.Moore).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47
(2:19 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 64-H.Avendano False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 47. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 42
(2:08 - 1st) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 45 for 3 yards (34-K.Fonua46-D.Jensen).
+10 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 45
(1:52 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BYU 45 for 10 yards (16-D.Mandell).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 45
(1:34 - 1st) 34-R.Burt to BYU 41 for 4 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(1:14 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to BYU 26 for 15 yards (2-A.Lee).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(0:39 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:27 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 32 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 41 yards from UTS 35 to BYU 24 fair catch by 42-K.Griffitts.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(0:18 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 36 for 12 yards (7-D.Williams).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(0:18 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 50 for 14 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall scrambles pushed ob at UTS 41 for 9 yards (42-N.Heninger).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 41
(14:32 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to UTS 44 for -3 yards (24-D.Baker).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 44
(13:59 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
Punt
4 & 4 - BYU 44
(13:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 31 yards from UTS 44 to UTS 13 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

UTAHST Aggies
- Interception (3 plays, 71 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13
(13:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 16 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 16
(12:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 25 for 9 yards (22-D.Gallow).
Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(12:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton INTERCEPTED by 34-K.Fonua at UTS 32. 34-K.Fonua to UTS 16 for 16 yards (80-S.Mariner).

BYU Cougars
- TD (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 16
(12:07 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:53 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 54 yards from BYU 35 Downed at the UTS 11.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 11
(11:53 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 30 for 19 yards (49-P.Wilgar31-M.Tooley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(11:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 41 for 11 yards (27-B.Tanner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(11:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell to UTS 44 for 3 yards (3-C.Ah You).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 44
(11:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
Sack
3 & 7 - UTAHST 44
(11:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 36 for -8 yards (62-A.Mahe).
Punt
4 & 15 - UTAHST 36
(10:58 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 42 yards from UTS 36 to BYU 22 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(10:31 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 34 for 12 yards (7-D.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34
(10:23 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 35 for 1 yard (41-E.Shelton).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 35
(9:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 35
(9:26 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 43 for 8 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - BYU 43
(9:19 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 45 yards from BYU 43 to UTS 12 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

UTAHST Aggies
- Interception (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12
(8:31 - 2nd) 34-R.Burt to UTS 16 for 4 yards (88-J.Nwigwe95-K.Tonga).
+23 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 16
(8:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 39 for 23 yards (2-A.Lee16-D.Mandell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(8:04 - 2nd) 34-R.Burt to UTS 41 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 41
(7:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 42 for 1 yard (32-S.Willis).
+32 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 42
(7:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BYU 26 for 32 yards (2-A.Lee).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(6:43 - 2nd) 34-R.Burt to BYU 24 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe34-K.Fonua).
Int
2 & 8 - UTAHST 24
(6:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp INTERCEPTED by 49-P.Wilgar at BYU 12. 49-P.Wilgar to BYU 29 for 17 yards (80-S.Mariner).

BYU Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(6:13 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. 17-M.Laulu-Pututau to BYU 42 for 13 yards (51-J.Te'i).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(6:03 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall scrambles to UTS 50 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 50
(5:40 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to UTS 47 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47
(4:55 - 2nd) 15-A.Hifo to UTS 35 for 12 yards (6-C.Haney).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(4:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. 17-M.Laulu-Pututau runs ob at UTS 8 for 27 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 8 - BYU 8
(3:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall to UTS 7 for 1 yard (6-C.Haney).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 7
(3:15 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:40 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:33 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 29 for 24 yards (90-D.Kaufusi). Penalty on UTS 19-S.Carter Tripping 15 yards enforced at UTS 29.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14
(2:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright pushed ob at UTS 48 for 34 yards (3-C.Ah You).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(2:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(2:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Bright.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(2:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to BYU 37 for 15 yards (32-S.Willis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37
(2:02 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to BYU 34 for 3 yards (24-A.Kafentzis34-K.Fonua).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 34
(1:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 34
(1:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles to BYU 25 for 9 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(1:22 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to BYU 15 for 10 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15
(1:15 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BYU 5 for 10 yards (2-A.Lee).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - UTAHST 5
(1:07 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to BYU 1 for 4 yards (2-A.Lee34-K.Fonua).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 1
(0:59 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:39 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(0:34 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney kneels at BYU 23 for -2 yards.

BYU Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 30-W.Watanabe Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13
(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 16 for 3 yards (91-D.Anderson96-C.Unga).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 16
(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 23 for 7 yards (41-E.Shelton91-D.Anderson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 23
(14:19 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney scrambles to BYU 33 for 10 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33
(13:41 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau pushed ob at BYU 46 for 13 yards (41-E.Shelton).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(13:11 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to UTS 41 for 13 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(12:42 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to UTS 11 for 30 yards (6-C.Haney).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11
(12:18 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:56 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UTS 25 fair catch by 1-G.Bright.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(11:47 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 25 for no gain (93-B.El-Bakri).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(11:47 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 28 for 3 yards (3-C.Ah You53-I.Kaufusi).
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(11:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(10:27 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 40 yards from UTS 28 to BYU 32 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(10:16 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to UTS 47 for 21 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47
(10:05 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne pushed ob at UTS 36 for 11 yards (7-D.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(9:35 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 36
(9:09 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to UTS 22 for 14 yards (7-D.Williams).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(9:01 - 3rd) 13-M.Simon complete to 16-B.Romney. 16-B.Romney runs ob at UTS 9 for 13 yards.
Penalty
1 & 9 - BYU 9
(8:27 - 3rd) Penalty on UTS 7-D.Williams Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at UTS 9. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - BYU 4
(8:27 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney to UTS 1 for 3 yards (94-C.Andersen33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 1
(8:01 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:16 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:12 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 58 yards from BYU 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 19 for 12 yards (27-B.Tanner36-M.Pyper).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19
(7:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 34-R.Burt. 34-R.Burt to UTS 28 for 9 yards (3-C.Ah You).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 28
(7:07 - 3rd) 34-R.Burt to UTS 30 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(6:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(6:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to BYU 48 for 22 yards (2-A.Lee). Penalty on UTS 64-H.Avendano Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UTS 30. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UTAHST 25
(6:28 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 25 for no gain (31-M.Tooley).
No Gain
3 & 15 - UTAHST 25
(6:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 34-R.Burt.
Punt
4 & 15 - UTAHST 25
(5:49 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 49 yards from UTS 25. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 27 for 1 yard (12-A.Carter18-C.Lampkin).

BYU Cougars
- Interception (8 plays, -7 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27
(5:43 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 29 for 2 yards (10-T.Galeai33-K.Meitzenheimer).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BYU 29
(5:32 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
+24 YD
3 & 8 - BYU 29
(4:56 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UTS 47 for 24 yards (21-A.Grayson3-T.Lefeged).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 47
(4:50 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 47
(4:24 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to UTS 19 for 28 yards (21-A.Grayson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 19
(4:19 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to UTS 18 for 1 yard (96-C.Unga).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 18
(3:39 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to UTS 17 for 1 yard (3-T.Lefeged21-A.Grayson).
Int
3 & 8 - BYU 17
(3:05 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Lampkin at UTS End Zone. 18-C.Lampkin touchback.

UTAHST Aggies
- Downs (10 plays, 79 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(2:22 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright pushed ob at UTS 30 for 10 yards (27-B.Tanner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(2:15 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 31 for 1 yard (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 31
(2:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 39 for 8 yards (16-D.Mandell49-P.Wilgar).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 39
(1:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 41 for 2 yards.
+52 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(1:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BYU 7 for 52 yards (12-M.Moore).
No Gain
1 & 7 - UTAHST 7
(0:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to BYU 7 for no gain (38-J.Kaufusi93-B.El-Bakri).
Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAHST 7
(0:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTS 58-D.Ali'ifua Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BYU 7. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAHST 12
(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 12
(14:55 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+11 YD
4 & 12 - UTAHST 12
(14:47 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to BYU 1 for 11 yards (2-A.Lee).

BYU Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 1
(14:39 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 4 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer91-D.Anderson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 4
(14:31 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 7 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer4-S.Bond).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 7
(13:50 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
Punt
4 & 4 - BYU 7
(13:08 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 42 yards from BYU 7 out of bounds at the BYU 49. Penalty on UTS 13-D.Thompkins Roughing the kicker 5 yards enforced at BYU 7. No Play.

BYU Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 88 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(13:03 - 4th) 15-A.Hifo runs ob at BYU 22 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(12:56 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 26 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond). Penalty on BYU 61-K.Saleapaga Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 26.
+4 YD
1 & 16 - BYU 16
(12:28 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 20 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+77 YD
2 & 12 - BYU 20
(11:57 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UTS 3 for 77 yards (21-A.Grayson).
Penalty
1 & 3 - BYU 3
(11:20 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 3. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 8 - BYU 8
(10:32 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to UTS 6 for 2 yards (3-T.Lefeged51-J.Te'i).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BYU 6
(10:24 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 6
(9:43 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:35 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Fumble (12 plays, 105 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:31 - 4th) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:31 - 4th) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 15 for -10 yards FUMBLES (94-G.Summers). 53-I.Kaufusi runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:31 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:31 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Bright.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:26 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 34 for 9 yards (94-G.Summers16-D.Mandell).
+11 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(9:21 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 45 for 11 yards (31-M.Tooley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(8:54 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 47 for 2 yards (31-M.Tooley55-L.Fauatea).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 47
(8:44 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 47
(8:15 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to BYU 38 for 15 yards (31-M.Tooley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(8:08 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 64-H.Avendano False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAHST 43
(7:52 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 34-R.Burt.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UTAHST 43
(7:33 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
No Gain
3 & 15 - UTAHST 43
(7:29 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
Punt
4 & 15 - UTAHST 43
(7:23 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 29 yards from BYU 43. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 12 FUMBLES. 34-R.Burt to BYU 12 for no gain.

UTAHST Aggies
- Fumble (2 plays, -77 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12
(7:17 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to BYU 9 for 3 yards (24-A.Kafentzis97-A.Chambers).
Sack
2 & 7 - UTAHST 9
(7:09 - 4th) 10-J.Love sacked at BYU 11 for -2 yards FUMBLES (24-A.Kafentzis). 53-I.Kaufusi to BYU 11 for no gain.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 11
(6:48 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 11 for no gain (42-N.Heninger91-D.Anderson).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 11
(6:41 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 16 for 5 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 16
(5:53 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 22 for 6 yards (93-J.Wildman).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(5:09 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 21 for -1 yard (3-T.Lefeged92-H.Motu'apuaka).
No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 21
(4:28 - 4th) 37-M.Wake to BYU 21 for no gain (51-J.Te'i93-J.Wildman).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - BYU 21
(3:46 - 4th) 37-M.Wake to BYU 25 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata93-J.Wildman).
Punt
4 & 7 - BYU 25
(3:01 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 47 yards from BYU 25. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 28 for no gain (31-M.Tooley).

UTAHST Aggies
- Interception (8 plays, 53 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28
(2:26 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 28
(2:15 - 4th) 27-E.Nawahine to UTS 47 for 19 yards (29-H.Livingston).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47
(2:08 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to BYU 49 for 4 yards (26-M.Price).
Penalty
2 & 6 - UTAHST 49
(1:54 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs ob at BYU 39 for 10 yards. Penalty on UTS 72-A.Edwards Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 49. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 16 - UTAHST 41
(1:33 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 27-E.Nawahine. 27-E.Nawahine to BYU 46 for 13 yards (58-U.Leiataua38-J.Kaufusi).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 46
(1:04 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to BYU 36 for 10 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36
(0:39 - 4th) 10-J.Love scrambles runs ob at BYU 33 for 3 yards.
Int
2 & 7 - UTAHST 33
(0:32 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-B.Tanner at BYU 8. 27-B.Tanner to UTS 19 for 73 yards (10-J.Love).

BYU Cougars
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 19
(0:23 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at UTS 21 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:31
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Touchdown 9:35
4-L.Katoa runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
41
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:12
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 7:16
16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
63
yds
02:15
pos
34
14
Point After TD 11:47
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 11:56
16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 0:39
1-G.Bright runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
13
Point After TD 2:33
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 2:40
3-J.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
7
Point After TD 11:53
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:59
3-J.Hall runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:27
10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:22
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:29
15-A.Hifo runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 26
Rushing 12 11
Passing 18 15
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 6-11 9-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 639 512
Total Plays 75 82
Avg Gain 8.5 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 221 127
Rush Attempts 42 33
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 3.8
Net Yards Passing 418 385
Comp. - Att. 23-33 29-49
Yards Per Pass 12.7 7.9
Penalties - Yards 5-37 8-55
Touchdowns 7 2
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 5
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 3-41.0 5-42.2
Return Yards 105 49
Punts - Returns 2--1 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-49
Int. - Returns 3-106 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 4-4 71414742
Utah State 4-4 770014
UTAHST -3, O/U 51.5
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, Utah
 418 PASS YDS 385
221 RUSH YDS 127
639 TOTAL YDS 512
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 214 0 0 187.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 214 0 0 187.4
J. Hall 12/16 214 0 0
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 191 2 1 191.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 191 2 1 191.5
B. Romney 10/16 191 2 1
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
M. Simon 1/1 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Finau 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 72 0
S. Finau 15 72 0 28
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 2
J. Hall 7 54 2 16
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 42 1
L. Katoa 7 42 1 14
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 1
A. Hifo 3 28 1 12
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
B. Romney 4 19 0 10
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
E. Esukpa 2 6 0 3
M. Wake 37 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
M. Wake 2 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 129 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 129 0
L. Katoa 4 129 0 77
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 0
T. Shumway 3 61 0 28
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
D. Milne 3 60 0 36
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
G. Romney 4 45 1 30
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
M. Laulu-Pututau 3 44 0 27
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
M. Simon 2 36 1 25
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
A. Hifo 3 30 0 15
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Romney 1 13 0 13
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Bushman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Lee 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Lee 6-0 0.0 0
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Ah You 4-1 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Tooley 4-1 0.0 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
P. Wilgar 4-1 0.0 1
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. El-Bakri 4-2 0.0 0
D. Mandell 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Mandell 3-2 0.0 0
A. Kafentzis 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Kafentzis 3-0 1.0 0
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 3-0 0.0 0
B. Tanner 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Tanner 2-0 0.0 1
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 2-1 0.0 0
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Nwigwe 2-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Tonga 2-1 0.0 0
M. Moore 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
A. Mahe 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Mahe 2-0 1.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 1-0 0.0 0
H. Livingston 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Livingston 1-0 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 1-0 0.0 0
M. Price 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Price 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gallow 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gallow 1-0 0.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Herron 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jensen 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jensen 1-1 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 0.0
K. Fonua 1-4 0.0 1
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 1-1 0.0 0
G. Summers 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Summers 1-0 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Fauatea 0-1 0.0 0
D. Kaufusi 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Kaufusi 0-1 0.0 0
A. Chambers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Chambers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
J. Oldroyd 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 2
J. Oldroyd 3 41.0 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 1 0
A. Hifo 2 -0.5 1 0
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 394 1 3 121.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 394 1 3 121.2
J. Love 29/49 394 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 66 1
G. Bright 12 66 1 19
E. Nawahine 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
E. Nawahine 1 19 0 19
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 17 0
J. Love 11 17 0 9
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
R. Burt 5 14 0 4
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Thompkins 2 9 0 9
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Warren 2 2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 133 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 133 0
J. Nathan 7 133 0 52
S. Mariner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 86 1
S. Mariner 5 86 1 32
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
G. Bright 4 54 0 34
C. Repp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
C. Repp 3 41 0 15
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
S. Scarver 3 35 0 15
E. Nawahine 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
E. Nawahine 1 13 0 13
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Compton 2 10 0 6
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
D. Thompkins 2 10 0 9
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Burt 1 9 0 9
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Terrell 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 7-2 0.0 0
E. Shelton 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Shelton 6-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 6-0 0.0 0
C. Haney 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Haney 4-0 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Heninger 4-0 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Te'i 3-1 0.0 0
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Grayson 3-1 0.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 3-3 0.0 0
D. Anderson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Anderson 2-4 0.0 0
T. Galeai 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Galeai 2-0 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
S. Bond 2-4 0.0 0
D. Baker 24 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
C. Andersen 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Andersen 1-0 0.0 0
R. Fata 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Fata 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wildman 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Wildman 1-2 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 0-1 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Lampkin 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
D. Eberle 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bartolic 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 2
C. Bartolic 5 42.2 2 51
A. Dalton 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
A. Dalton 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 24 0
S. Scarver 2 18.0 24 0
L. Lee 47 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
L. Lee 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Nathan 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 BYU 7 4:38 13 93 TD
5:58 BYU 26 3:00 7 71 Fumble
0:18 BYU 24 0:00 5 32 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 UTAHST 16 0:08 1 16 TD
10:31 BYU 22 1:12 4 21 Punt
6:13 BYU 29 3:33 7 71 TD
0:34 BYU 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 BYU 25 0:00 8 75 TD
10:16 BYU 32 3:00 8 68 TD
5:43 BYU 27 2:38 8 -7 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 BYU 1 1:31 3 6 Punt
13:03 BYU 12 3:28 8 88 TD
6:48 BYU 11 3:47 6 14 Punt
0:23 UTAHST 19 0:00 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 33 0:16 3 9 Punt
9:22 UTAHST 25 2:55 10 49 Fumble
2:44 UTAHST 14 2:17 8 86 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 UTAHST 13 0:43 3 71 INT
11:53 UTAHST 11 0:55 5 25 Punt
8:31 UTAHST 12 2:00 7 17 INT
2:33 UTAHST 14 1:54 11 86 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 UTAHST 25 1:20 3 3 Punt
7:12 UTAHST 19 1:23 6 6 Punt
2:22 UTAHST 20 1:47