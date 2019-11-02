Drive Chart
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) James Pierre intercepted two passes and Florida Atlantic moved above Western Kentucky in the Conference USA standings with a 35-24 win on Saturday.

Pierre made his second interception with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter, returning Ty Storey's pass 30 yards to the FAU 41. The Owls (6-3, 4-1) then drove 59 yards on nine plays, punctuated by Nick Tronti's 22-yard TD run that capped the scoring with 2:10 left in the game.

Chris Robison passed for 208 yards and two TDs. Florida Atlantic led 28-14 on Robison's 51-yard TD pass to Willie Wright on the first possession of the second half. That ended a run of four straight touchdowns for the Owls.

The Hilltoppers (5-4, 4-2) cut the deficit to 28-21 on Storey's 5-yard TD pass to Jacquez Sloan late in the third quarter and Cory Munson's 28-yard field goal brought Western Kentucky within 28-24.

Storey passed for 380 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Hilltoppers.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 20 for 19 yards (58-E.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(15:00 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy11-J.Posey).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 24
(14:53 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 6 yards (14-A.McNeal).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(14:16 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 14-G.LaFrance. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 31 for 1 yard (7-R.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 31
(13:41 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 34 for 3 yards (23-J.Pierre).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 34
(13:07 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
Punt
4 & 6 - WKY 34
(12:29 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 48 yards from WKY 34. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 25 for 7 yards (2-D.Key).

FAU Owls
- Downs (6 plays, 33 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(12:24 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 24 for -1 yard (31-A.Kincade).
+27 YD
2 & 11 - FAU 24
(12:15 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 49 for 27 yards (31-A.Kincade26-D.Ruffin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 49
(11:54 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to WKY 44 for 5 yards (7-T.Meadows).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 44
(11:31 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to WKY 43 for 1 yard (99-J.Madden).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 43
(11:10 - 1st) 8-C.Mason to WKY 42 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
4 & 3 - FAU 42
(10:29 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(9:57 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 46 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+54 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 46
(9:53 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:25 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

FAU Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:16 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 54 yards from WKY 35. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 26 for 15 yards (29-B.Bishop).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 26
(9:16 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 26
(9:08 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 33 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 33
(9:03 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 33
(8:33 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 47 yards from FAU 33 Downed at the WKY 20.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(8:27 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon pushed ob at WKY 20 for no gain (35-J.Helm).
Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 20
(8:14 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon. Penalty on FAU 5-A.Ross Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WKY 20. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(7:38 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 42 for 7 yards (7-R.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 42
(7:30 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 44 for 2 yards (24-Z.Gilbert36-A.Leroy).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 44
(6:51 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 48 for 4 yards (42-W.Davis).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(6:01 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at FAU 12 for 40 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 12
(5:40 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to FAU 5 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown9-Q.Hafiz).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 5
(4:53 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to FAU 2 for 3 yards (23-J.Pierre13-L.McCarthy).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - WKY 2
(4:15 - 1st) 4-T.Storey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:35 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

FAU Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:31 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 21 for 17 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 21
(3:31 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 21
(3:26 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 21
(3:20 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 21
(3:14 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 77 yards from FAU 21 to the WKY 2 downed by 20-M.Davidson.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (10 plays, 23 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 2
(3:09 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 4 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy54-H.Barnwell).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 4
(2:56 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 8 for 4 yards (9-Q.Hafiz).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 8
(2:23 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 15 for 7 yards (32-T.Young).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15
(1:43 - 1st) 35-K.McClendon to WKY 16 for 1 yard (42-W.Davis36-A.Leroy).
Penalty
2 & 9 - WKY 16
(0:57 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 61-J.Meredith False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 16. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - WKY 11
(0:14 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 17 for 6 yards (9-Q.Hafiz36-A.Leroy).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 30 for 13 yards (7-R.Smith).
Sack
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(14:20 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 20 for -10 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+5 YD
2 & 20 - WKY 20
(13:48 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 25 for 5 yards (15-M.Dotson).
No Gain
3 & 15 - WKY 25
(13:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 25 for no gain (7-R.Smith13-L.McCarthy).
Punt
4 & 15 - WKY 25
(12:19 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 50 yards from WKY 25. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 30 for 5 yards (21-C.Bush40-R.Henderson).

FAU Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - FAU 30
(11:40 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison sacked at FAU 18 for -12 yards (34-J.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 22 - FAU 18
(11:30 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles runs ob at FAU 18 for no gain.
+6 YD
3 & 22 - FAU 18
(10:50 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 24 for 6 yards (98-M.Bragg).
Punt
4 & 16 - FAU 24
(10:18 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 44 yards from FAU 24 to WKY 32 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(9:31 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith).
Sack
2 & 6 - WKY 36
(9:24 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 25 for -11 yards FUMBLES (36-A.Leroy). 26-C.Tooley runs 25 yards for a touchdown.

FAU Owls
- TD (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:46 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(8:36 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 63 yards from FAU 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 15 for 13 yards (19-C.Brice). Team penalty on WKY Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at WKY 15.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 7
(8:36 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 4 for -3 yards (7-R.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - FAU 4
(8:31 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at WKY 8 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 8
(7:58 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 10 for 2 yards (23-J.Pierre).
Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 10
(7:30 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 54 yards from WKY 10. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 42 for 6 yards (30-C.Davis).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(7:00 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 43 for 1 yard (15-T.Darden).
+41 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 43
(6:48 - 2nd) 89-B.Robinson complete to 6-N.Tronti. 6-N.Tronti pushed ob at WKY 16 for 41 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16
(6:18 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to WKY 11 for 5 yards (15-T.Darden).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 11
(5:47 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:23 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

FAU Owls
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:16 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 59 yards from FAU 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 23 for 17 yards (8-C.Mason).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 23
(5:16 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 23 for no gain (35-J.Helm).
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 23
(5:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to WKY 23 for no gain (42-W.Davis).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 23
(4:35 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 42-K.Fourtenbary. 42-K.Fourtenbary to WKY 32 for 9 yards (7-R.Smith).
Punt
4 & 1 - FAU 32
(3:58 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 49 yards from WKY 32. 87-D.Cousart pushed ob at FAU 22 for 3 yards (27-O.Alexander).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(3:11 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 26 for 4 yards (7-T.Meadows).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 26
(3:02 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 32 for 6 yards (98-M.Bragg).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(2:43 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to WKY 37 for 31 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(2:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 31 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31
(2:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison runs ob at WKY 26 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(1:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Mason to WKY 19 for 7 yards (2-D.Key).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 19
(1:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Mason to WKY 9 for 10 yards (2-D.Key).
No Gain
1 & 9 - WKY 9
(1:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - WKY 9
(0:51 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:51 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

FAU Owls
- Halftime (1 plays, 23 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:46 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 7 for 3 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 7
(0:46 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 14 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 14
(0:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 14
(0:32 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 16 for 2 yards (7-R.Smith).
Punt
4 & 1 - FAU 16
(0:27 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 16 to FAU 28 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.

FAU Owls
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 28
(0:16 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to WKY 49 for 23 yards (2-D.Key20-M.Logan).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Interception (1 plays, 31 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 31 for 29 yards (11-J.Hunter).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Mason to FAU 34 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
Penalty
2 & 7 - WKY 34
(14:51 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine. Penalty on WKY 30-C.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(14:23 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
+51 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 49
(14:05 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:01 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(13:53 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 1-W.Wright Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.

FAU Owls
- Downs (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:53 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 20. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 31 for 15 yards (19-C.Brice).
Int
1 & 10 - FAU 31
(13:53 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Pierre at WKY 38. 23-J.Pierre runs ob at WKY 38 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Downs (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(13:47 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to WKY 38 for no gain (99-J.Madden).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(13:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to WKY 35 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade). Penalty on FAU 10-J.Raine Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 35.
+2 YD
2 & 17 - WKY 45
(13:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 3-L.McCammon. 3-L.McCammon to WKY 43 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
+9 YD
3 & 15 - WKY 43
(12:45 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to WKY 34 for 9 yards (30-C.Davis).
+5 YD
4 & 6 - WKY 34
(12:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 8-C.Mason. 8-C.Mason to WKY 29 for 5 yards (30-C.Davis).

FAU Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 29
(11:45 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 32 for 3 yards (45-T.Bonner).
+20 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 32
(11:35 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to FAU 48 for 20 yards (15-M.Dotson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 48
(10:58 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to FAU 36 for 12 yards (15-M.Dotson24-Z.Gilbert).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(10:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to FAU 31 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - FAU 31
(9:59 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 31
(9:26 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to FAU 30 for 1 yard (9-Q.Hafiz).
No Gain
4 & 4 - FAU 30
(9:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(8:45 - 3rd) 8-C.Mason to FAU 35 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 35
(8:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 35
(8:25 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
Punt
4 & 5 - WKY 35
(8:16 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 47 yards from FAU 35 to WKY 18 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.

FAU Owls
- Punt (10 plays, 48 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 18
(8:13 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 37 for 19 yards (24-Z.Gilbert). Penalty on WKY 11-L.Jackson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WKY 37.
+6 YD
1 & 1 - FAU 27
(8:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 48-S.Witchoskey. 48-S.Witchoskey to WKY 33 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 33
(7:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith35-J.Helm).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 37
(6:50 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 45 for 8 yards (36-A.Leroy9-Q.Hafiz).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45
(6:09 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to FAU 10 for 45 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 10
(5:36 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to FAU 10 for no gain (36-A.Leroy42-W.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 10
(4:56 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
Penalty
3 & 10 - FAU 10
(4:23 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to FAU 2 for 8 yards (7-R.Smith36-A.Leroy). Penalty on FAU 45-T.Bonner Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 10. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 5
(4:18 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:53 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- FG (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:46 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 22 for 20 yards (46-C.Munson). Penalty on FAU 22-T.Tisdale Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on FAU 58-E.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 22.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 12
(3:46 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 10 for -2 yards (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
2 & 12 - WKY 10
(3:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
+11 YD
3 & 12 - WKY 10
(3:20 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 21 for 11 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+8 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 21
(3:14 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball to FAU 29 for 8 yards (27-O.Alexander).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(2:24 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 32 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 32
(1:51 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 34 for 2 yards (15-T.Darden43-C.Jordan).
+25 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 34
(1:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 41 for 25 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(1:14 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to WKY 40 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones43-C.Jordan).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 40
(0:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 40 for no gain (26-D.Ruffin).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WKY 40
(0:36 - 3rd) 17-D.Antoine to WKY 40 for no gain (7-T.Meadows9-M.Staples).
Punt
4 & 9 - WKY 40
(15:00 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 35 yards from WKY 40 to WKY 5 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.

FAU Owls
- Missed FG (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 5
(14:16 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 5
(14:09 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 15 for 10 yards (7-R.Smith).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 15
(14:04 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 15 yards (23-J.Pierre7-R.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 30
(13:28 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 32 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 32
(12:53 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 32
(12:13 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 41 for 9 yards (15-M.Dotson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(12:13 - 4th) 2-J.Sloan to FAU 43 for 16 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(11:58 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to FAU 14 for 29 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 14
(11:26 - 4th) 4-T.Storey scrambles to FAU 10 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 10
(10:45 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 10
(10:16 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - FAU 10
(9:59 - 4th) 46-C.Munson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Interception (1 plays, -15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(9:51 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 50 for 25 yards (36-K.Bailey25-B.Washington).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50
(9:51 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 46 for 4 yards (15-T.Darden).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 46
(9:24 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 37 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(8:45 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 28 for 9 yards (34-J.Jones31-A.Kincade).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 28
(8:25 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 22 for 6 yards (36-K.Bailey15-T.Darden).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(7:57 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 6 for 16 yards (30-C.Davis).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - WKY 6
(7:38 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 3 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 3
(7:26 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 6 for -3 yards (36-K.Bailey99-J.Madden).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 6
(7:07 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.

FAU Owls
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
4 & 6 - WKY 6
(6:35 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas 24 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 7-T.Meadows. 2-D.Key to FAU 44 for 39 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(6:30 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Pierre at FAU 11. 23-J.Pierre to FAU 41 for 30 yards.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Interception (11 plays, 0 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(6:19 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 46 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 46
(6:07 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 48 for 6 yards (15-T.Darden).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(5:32 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to WKY 46 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 46
(5:02 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 43 for 3 yards (27-O.Alexander34-J.Jones).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 43
(4:35 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to WKY 33 for 10 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(3:35 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 32 for 1 yard (99-J.Madden).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 32
(2:55 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to WKY 22 for 10 yards (10-D.Malone40-R.Henderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(2:51 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 22 for no gain (30-C.Davis31-A.Kincade).
+22 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 22
(2:21 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:16 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

FAU Owls

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:10 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 20 for 19 yards (35-J.Helm).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20
(2:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 27 for 7 yards (9-Q.Hafiz).
No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 27
(2:04 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 27
(1:47 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
+3 YD
4 & 3 - FAU 27
(1:42 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 3 yards (9-Q.Hafiz).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 30
(1:39 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker pushed ob at WKY 39 for 9 yards (26-C.Tooley).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 39
(1:21 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 46 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46
(1:14 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to FAU 49 for 5 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+21 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 49
(0:55 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to FAU 28 for 21 yards (9-Q.Hafiz).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 28
(0:42 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 28
(0:38 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
Int
3 & 10 - FAU 28
(0:29 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan INTERCEPTED by 24-Z.Gilbert at FAU End Zone. 24-Z.Gilbert touchback.

WKY Hilltoppers

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(0:25 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 21 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:10
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
24
Touchdown 2:16
6-N.Tronti runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
24
Field Goal 9:56
46-C.Munson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
28
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:46
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 3:53
4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
28
20
Point After TD 13:53
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 14:01
2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:46
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 0:51
2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
14
Point After TD 5:16
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 5:23
3-L.McCammon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
14
Point After TD 8:36
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:46
4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 25 for -11 yards FUMBLES (36-A.Leroy). 26-C.Tooley runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:31
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:35
4-T.Storey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:16
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:25
4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 21
Rushing 13 4
Passing 6 16
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-11 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 436 440
Total Plays 68 73
Avg Gain 6.4 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 189 64
Rush Attempts 37 26
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 2.5
Net Yards Passing 247 376
Comp. - Att. 20-31 32-47
Yards Per Pass 8.0 8.0
Penalties - Yards 5-55 4-38
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 5-50.0 5-51.4
Return Yards 132 86
Punts - Returns 4-21 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-81 6-86
Int. - Returns 3-30 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 6-3 0217735
W. Kentucky 5-4 1407324
WKY 1.5, O/U 51
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, Kentucky
 247 PASS YDS 376
189 RUSH YDS 64
436 TOTAL YDS 440
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 208 2 0 145.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 208 2 0 145.1
C. Robison 18/29 208 2 0
B. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 41 0 0 444.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 41 0 0 444.4
B. Robinson 1/1 41 0 0
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
N. Tronti 1/1 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 65 0
J. Charles 10 65 0 25
C. Mason 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
C. Mason 11 60 0 16
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 35 1
N. Tronti 4 35 1 22
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 28 1
L. McCammon III 7 28 1 11
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Hayball 1 8 0 8
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Antoine 1 0 0 0
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
C. Robison 3 -7 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
H. Bryant 6 74 0 27
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 51 1
W. Wright 1 51 1 51
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
N. Tronti 1 41 0 41
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
T. Harrison 2 40 1 31
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 0
D. Antoine 5 28 0 11
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Mitchell 3 18 0 9
C. Mason 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Mason 1 5 0 5
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
L. McCammon III 1 2 0 2
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Raine 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ra. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
Ra. Smith 10-1 0.0 0
A. Leroy 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 2.0
A. Leroy 9-3 2.0 0
Q. Hafiz 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Q. Hafiz 6-2 0.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
Z. Gilbert 6-1 0.0 1
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Dotson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Pierre 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
J. Pierre 4-0 0.0 2
W. Davis 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
D. Brown 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. Helm 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Helm 2-1 0.0 0
T. Bonner 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bonner 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tooley 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tooley 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
A. McNeal 44 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McNeal 1-0 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. McCarthy 0-2 0.0 0
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Barnwell V 0-1 0.0 0
J. Posey 11 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Posey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
V. Rivas 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 50.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 50.0 3
M. Hayball 5 50.0 3 77
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 29 0
D. Antoine 4 20.3 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 5.3 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.3 7 0
D. Cousart 4 5.3 7 0
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 380 2 3 137.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 380 2 3 137.3
T. Storey 32/47 380 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 53 0
G. Walker 14 53 0 12
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Sloan 1 16 0 16
K. McClendon 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. McClendon 1 1 0 1
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -6 1
T. Storey 10 -6 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 194 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 194 1
L. Jackson 9 194 1 54
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
J. Pearson 5 59 0 29
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 1
J. Sloan 6 51 1 21
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
Q. Jernighan 4 37 0 19
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Simon 4 14 0 7
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Fourtenbary 1 9 0 9
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
G. Walker 1 9 0 9
S. Witchoskey 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Witchoskey 1 6 0 6
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
G. LaFrance 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Malone 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
D. Malone 10-0 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Kincade 7-2 0.0 0
C. Davis 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
T. Darden 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Darden 5-1 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 4-1 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Bailey 4-0 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Madden 3-1 0.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Key 3-1 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Meadows 3-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Jones 3-1 1.0 0
M. Bragg 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Bragg 2-0 0.0 0
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0
R. Henderson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Henderson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Staples 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Staples 0-1 0.0 0
C. Jordan 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Jordan 0-2 0.0 0
B. Washington 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
M. Logan 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Logan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Munson 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Munson 1/1 28 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 51.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 51.4 0
J. Haggerty 5 51.4 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 19 0
J. Sloan 3 16.3 19 0
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 15 0
G. LaFrance 2 9.0 15 0
D. Wade 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
D. Wade 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 FAU 25 1:55 6 33 Downs
9:16 FAU 26 0:43 3 7 Punt
3:31 FAU 21 0:17 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 FAU 30 1:22 3 -6 Punt
7:00 FAU 42 1:37 4 58 TD
3:11 FAU 22 2:20 9 78 TD
0:16 FAU 28 0:00 1 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 FAU 31 0:00 5 54 TD
13:47 WKY 38 1:37 5 9 Downs
8:45 FAU 30 0:29 3 5 Punt
3:46 FAU 12 3:10 10 48 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 FAU 25 3:21 9 69 FG Miss
6:19 FAU 41 4:03 9 59 TD
0:25 FAU 20 0:00 1 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 20 2:31 5 14 Punt
9:57 WKY 42 0:32 2 58 TD
8:27 WKY 20 4:52 9 80 TD
3:09 WKY 2 2:55 10 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:31 WKY 32 0:07 2 66 TD
8:36 WKY 7 1:06 3 3 Punt
5:16 WKY 23 1:18 3 9 Punt
0:46 WKY 7 0:19 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 WKY 31 0:00 1 31 INT
11:45 WKY 29 2:25 7 41 Downs
8:13 WKY 18 4:20 9 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 WKY 5 4:17 11 85 FG
6:30 FAU 44 0:00 1 -15 INT
2:10 WKY 20 1:41 11 0 INT
