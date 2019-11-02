|
|
|FAU
|WKY
Pierre makes 2 picks, Florida Atlantic tops Western Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) James Pierre intercepted two passes and Florida Atlantic moved above Western Kentucky in the Conference USA standings with a 35-24 win on Saturday.
Pierre made his second interception with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter, returning Ty Storey's pass 30 yards to the FAU 41. The Owls (6-3, 4-1) then drove 59 yards on nine plays, punctuated by Nick Tronti's 22-yard TD run that capped the scoring with 2:10 left in the game.
Chris Robison passed for 208 yards and two TDs. Florida Atlantic led 28-14 on Robison's 51-yard TD pass to Willie Wright on the first possession of the second half. That ended a run of four straight touchdowns for the Owls.
The Hilltoppers (5-4, 4-2) cut the deficit to 28-21 on Storey's 5-yard TD pass to Jacquez Sloan late in the third quarter and Cory Munson's 28-yard field goal brought Western Kentucky within 28-24.
Storey passed for 380 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Hilltoppers.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 20 for 19 yards (58-E.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(15:00 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy11-J.Posey).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 24(14:53 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 6 yards (14-A.McNeal).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(14:16 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 14-G.LaFrance. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 31 for 1 yard (7-R.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 31(13:41 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 34 for 3 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 34(13:07 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 34(12:29 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 48 yards from WKY 34. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 25 for 7 yards (2-D.Key).
FAU
Owls
- Downs (6 plays, 33 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(12:24 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 24 for -1 yard (31-A.Kincade).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 24(12:15 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 49 for 27 yards (31-A.Kincade26-D.Ruffin).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(11:54 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to WKY 44 for 5 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 44(11:31 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to WKY 43 for 1 yard (99-J.Madden).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 43(11:10 - 1st) 8-C.Mason to WKY 42 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - FAU 42(10:29 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(9:57 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 46 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+54 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 46(9:53 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:25 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 54 yards from WKY 35. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 26 for 15 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(9:16 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 26(9:08 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 33 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FAU 33(9:03 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FAU 33(8:33 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 47 yards from FAU 33 Downed at the WKY 20.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(8:27 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon pushed ob at WKY 20 for no gain (35-J.Helm).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WKY 20(8:14 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon. Penalty on FAU 5-A.Ross Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WKY 20. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(7:38 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 42 for 7 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 42(7:30 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 44 for 2 yards (24-Z.Gilbert36-A.Leroy).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 44(6:51 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 48 for 4 yards (42-W.Davis).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(6:01 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at FAU 12 for 40 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 12(5:40 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to FAU 5 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown9-Q.Hafiz).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 5(4:53 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to FAU 2 for 3 yards (23-J.Pierre13-L.McCarthy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WKY 2(4:15 - 1st) 4-T.Storey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:31 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 21 for 17 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 21(3:31 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 21(3:26 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 21(3:20 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FAU 21(3:14 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 77 yards from FAU 21 to the WKY 2 downed by 20-M.Davidson.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (10 plays, 23 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 2(3:09 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 4 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy54-H.Barnwell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 4(2:56 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 8 for 4 yards (9-Q.Hafiz).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 8(2:23 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 15 for 7 yards (32-T.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 15(1:43 - 1st) 35-K.McClendon to WKY 16 for 1 yard (42-W.Davis36-A.Leroy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WKY 16(0:57 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 61-J.Meredith False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 16. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - WKY 11(0:14 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 17 for 6 yards (9-Q.Hafiz36-A.Leroy).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - WKY 17(15:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 30 for 13 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(14:20 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 20 for -10 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - WKY 20(13:48 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 25 for 5 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - WKY 25(13:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 25 for no gain (7-R.Smith13-L.McCarthy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - WKY 25(12:19 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 50 yards from WKY 25. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 30 for 5 yards (21-C.Bush40-R.Henderson).
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(11:40 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison sacked at FAU 18 for -12 yards (34-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 22 - FAU 18(11:30 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles runs ob at FAU 18 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 22 - FAU 18(10:50 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 24 for 6 yards (98-M.Bragg).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - FAU 24(10:18 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 44 yards from FAU 24 to WKY 32 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(9:31 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - WKY 36(9:24 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 25 for -11 yards FUMBLES (36-A.Leroy). 26-C.Tooley runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
FAU
Owls
- TD (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(8:46 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 63 yards from FAU 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 15 for 13 yards (19-C.Brice). Team penalty on WKY Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at WKY 15.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 7(8:36 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 4 for -3 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - FAU 4(8:31 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at WKY 8 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 8(7:58 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 10 for 2 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - FAU 10(7:30 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 54 yards from WKY 10. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 42 for 6 yards (30-C.Davis).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(7:00 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 43 for 1 yard (15-T.Darden).
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 43(6:48 - 2nd) 89-B.Robinson complete to 6-N.Tronti. 6-N.Tronti pushed ob at WKY 16 for 41 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(6:18 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to WKY 11 for 5 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 11(5:47 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:23 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:16 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 59 yards from FAU 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 23 for 17 yards (8-C.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(5:16 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 23 for no gain (35-J.Helm).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 23(5:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to WKY 23 for no gain (42-W.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 23(4:35 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 42-K.Fourtenbary. 42-K.Fourtenbary to WKY 32 for 9 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FAU 32(3:58 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 49 yards from WKY 32. 87-D.Cousart pushed ob at FAU 22 for 3 yards (27-O.Alexander).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 22(3:11 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 26 for 4 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 26(3:02 - 2nd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 32 for 6 yards (98-M.Bragg).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(2:43 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to WKY 37 for 31 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(2:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 31 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 31(2:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison runs ob at WKY 26 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(1:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Mason to WKY 19 for 7 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 19(1:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Mason to WKY 9 for 10 yards (2-D.Key).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - WKY 9(1:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - WKY 9(0:51 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Halftime (1 plays, 23 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 7 for 3 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 7(0:46 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 14 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FAU 14(0:40 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FAU 14(0:32 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 16 for 2 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FAU 16(0:27 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 16 to FAU 28 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Interception (1 plays, 31 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 31 for 29 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Mason to FAU 34 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WKY 34(14:51 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine. Penalty on WKY 30-C.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(14:23 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 49(14:05 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:01 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(13:53 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 1-W.Wright Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:53 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 20. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 31 for 15 yards (19-C.Brice).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(13:53 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Pierre at WKY 38. 23-J.Pierre runs ob at WKY 38 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(13:47 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to WKY 38 for no gain (99-J.Madden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 38(13:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to WKY 35 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade). Penalty on FAU 10-J.Raine Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 35.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - WKY 45(13:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 3-L.McCammon. 3-L.McCammon to WKY 43 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - WKY 43(12:45 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to WKY 34 for 9 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 6 - WKY 34(12:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 8-C.Mason. 8-C.Mason to WKY 29 for 5 yards (30-C.Davis).
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 29(11:45 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 32 for 3 yards (45-T.Bonner).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 32(11:35 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to FAU 48 for 20 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(10:58 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to FAU 36 for 12 yards (15-M.Dotson24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(10:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to FAU 31 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FAU 31(9:59 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - FAU 31(9:26 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to FAU 30 for 1 yard (9-Q.Hafiz).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - FAU 30(9:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(8:45 - 3rd) 8-C.Mason to FAU 35 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WKY 35(8:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 35(8:25 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WKY 35(8:16 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 47 yards from FAU 35 to WKY 18 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (10 plays, 48 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(8:13 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 37 for 19 yards (24-Z.Gilbert). Penalty on WKY 11-L.Jackson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WKY 37.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 1 - FAU 27(8:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 48-S.Witchoskey. 48-S.Witchoskey to WKY 33 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(7:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith35-J.Helm).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 37(6:50 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 45 for 8 yards (36-A.Leroy9-Q.Hafiz).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(6:09 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to FAU 10 for 45 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 10(5:36 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to FAU 10 for no gain (36-A.Leroy42-W.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 10(4:56 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - FAU 10(4:23 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to FAU 2 for 8 yards (7-R.Smith36-A.Leroy). Penalty on FAU 45-T.Bonner Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 10. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - FAU 5(4:18 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:53 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:46 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 22 for 20 yards (46-C.Munson). Penalty on FAU 22-T.Tisdale Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on FAU 58-E.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 22.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 12(3:46 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 10 for -2 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WKY 10(3:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - WKY 10(3:20 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 21 for 11 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 21(3:14 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball to FAU 29 for 8 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(2:24 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 32 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 32(1:51 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 34 for 2 yards (15-T.Darden43-C.Jordan).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 34(1:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 41 for 25 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(1:14 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to WKY 40 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones43-C.Jordan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WKY 40(0:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 40 for no gain (26-D.Ruffin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WKY 40(0:36 - 3rd) 17-D.Antoine to WKY 40 for no gain (7-T.Meadows9-M.Staples).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WKY 40(15:00 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 35 yards from WKY 40 to WKY 5 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.
FAU
Owls
- Missed FG (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 5(14:16 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 5(14:09 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 15 for 10 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(14:04 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 15 yards (23-J.Pierre7-R.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(13:28 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 32 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 32(12:53 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 32(12:13 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 41 for 9 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(12:13 - 4th) 2-J.Sloan to FAU 43 for 16 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(11:58 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to FAU 14 for 29 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 14(11:26 - 4th) 4-T.Storey scrambles to FAU 10 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FAU 10(10:45 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FAU 10(10:16 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FAU 10(9:59 - 4th) 46-C.Munson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Interception (1 plays, -15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(9:51 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 50 for 25 yards (36-K.Bailey25-B.Washington).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 50(9:51 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 46 for 4 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 46(9:24 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 37 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(8:45 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to WKY 28 for 9 yards (34-J.Jones31-A.Kincade).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 28(8:25 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 22 for 6 yards (36-K.Bailey15-T.Darden).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 22(7:57 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 6 for 16 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - WKY 6(7:38 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 3 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 3(7:26 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 6 for -3 yards (36-K.Bailey99-J.Madden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 6(7:07 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
FAU
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 6 - WKY 6(6:35 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas 24 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 7-T.Meadows. 2-D.Key to FAU 44 for 39 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(6:30 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Pierre at FAU 11. 23-J.Pierre to FAU 41 for 30 yards.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Interception (11 plays, 0 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(6:19 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 46 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 46(6:07 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 48 for 6 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(5:32 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to WKY 46 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 46(5:02 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to WKY 43 for 3 yards (27-O.Alexander34-J.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 43(4:35 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to WKY 33 for 10 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(3:35 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 32 for 1 yard (99-J.Madden).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 32(2:55 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to WKY 22 for 10 yards (10-D.Malone40-R.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 22(2:51 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to WKY 22 for no gain (30-C.Davis31-A.Kincade).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 22(2:21 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:16 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:10 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 19-D.Wade to WKY 20 for 19 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(2:10 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 27 for 7 yards (9-Q.Hafiz).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FAU 27(2:04 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FAU 27(1:47 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - FAU 27(1:42 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 3 yards (9-Q.Hafiz).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(1:39 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker pushed ob at WKY 39 for 9 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 39(1:21 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 46 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(1:14 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to FAU 49 for 5 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 49(0:55 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to FAU 28 for 21 yards (9-Q.Hafiz).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 28(0:42 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 28(0:38 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - FAU 28(0:29 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan INTERCEPTED by 24-Z.Gilbert at FAU End Zone. 24-Z.Gilbert touchback.
WKY
Hilltoppers
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(0:25 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 21 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|6
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|436
|440
|Total Plays
|68
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|189
|64
|Rush Attempts
|37
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|376
|Comp. - Att.
|20-31
|32-47
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|4-38
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.0
|5-51.4
|Return Yards
|132
|86
|Punts - Returns
|4-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-81
|6-86
|Int. - Returns
|3-30
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|376
|
|
|189
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|440
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|18/29
|208
|2
|0
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|1/1
|41
|0
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|1/1
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|10
|65
|0
|25
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|11
|60
|0
|16
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|4
|35
|1
|22
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|7
|28
|1
|11
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|3
|-7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 40 TE
|H. Bryant
|6
|74
|0
|27
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|51
|1
|51
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
T. Harrison 82 WR
|T. Harrison
|2
|40
|1
|31
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|5
|28
|0
|11
|
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Raine 10 TE
|J. Raine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ra. Smith 7 LB
|Ra. Smith
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Leroy 36 LB
|A. Leroy
|9-3
|2.0
|0
|
Q. Hafiz 9 S
|Q. Hafiz
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|4-0
|0.0
|2
|
W. Davis 42 DT
|W. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bonner 45 DE
|T. Bonner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeal 44 CB
|A. McNeal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
|H. Barnwell V
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|5
|50.0
|3
|77
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|4
|20.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Cousart 87 WR
|D. Cousart
|4
|5.3
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|32/47
|380
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|14
|53
|0
|12
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. McClendon 35 RB
|K. McClendon
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|10
|-6
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|9
|194
|1
|54
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|5
|59
|0
|29
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|6
|51
|1
|21
|
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
|Q. Jernighan
|4
|37
|0
|19
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
|K. Fourtenbary
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Witchoskey 48 TE
|S. Witchoskey
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Malone 10 DL
|D. Malone
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 30 LB
|C. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Darden 15 DB
|T. Darden
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DL
|J. Madden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DL
|J. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DL
|M. Bragg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henderson 40 LB
|R. Henderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Staples 9 LB
|M. Staples
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jordan 43 DL
|C. Jordan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington 25 LB
|B. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Logan 20 RB
|M. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 K
|J. Haggerty
|5
|51.4
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|3
|16.3
|19
|0
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|2
|9.0
|15
|0
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
