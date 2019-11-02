|
|
|MICH
|MD
No. 14 Michigan rolls past Maryland 38-7 in Big Ten
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to get things started for No. 14 Michigan, which used two first-half scoring runs by freshman Zach Charbonnet to pull away from Maryland in a 38-7 victory on Saturday.
Seeking to build on a 45-14 rout of Notre Dame one week earlier, the Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) went up 21-0 at halftime and coasted to the finish against the fading Terrapins (3-6, 1-5).
Jackson's game-opening dash down the right sideline set the tone. Charbonnet ended Michigan's first drive with a 2-yard run, and the defense made those two scores stand up.
The Wolverines' special teams contributed, too. In addition to the kickoff return, Michigan used a successful fake punt to set up Charbonnet's second TD, and a partially blocked punt led to a third-quarter touchdown run by Hassan Haskins for a 35-0 lead.
Wearing throwback uniforms from a far brighter era of Maryland football, the Terrapins absorbed an old-fashioned beatdown on homecoming. Maryland has lost six of seven under first-year coach Michael Locksley.
Javon Leake's 97-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter was one of very few highlights for the Terrapins.
Maryland won the coin toss and deferred the decision to the second half, giving Michigan the opportunity to get its offense on the field first. Jackson's sprint with the opening kickoff enabled the Terrapins to run the first play from scrimmage after all - a 6-yard loss.
That led to a three-and-out and a short punt. Minutes later, Charbonnet scored on a 2-yard run.
Maryland's next two possessions ended with an interception and a botched 37-yard field goal.
Late in the first half, the Wolverines lined up to punt on a fourth-and-1. Michael Barrett took a short snap and ran for 14 yards, Shea Patterson followed with a 51-yard completion to Nico Collins and Charbonnet capped the drive with an 8-yard TD run.
Charbonnet has scored four touchdowns in the last two games. His 11 TDs are a Michigan single-season record for a freshman.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The Wolverines were efficient, if not spectacular, in a rout that was not at all unexpected. Patterson was a pedestrian 13 of 22 for 151 yards before sitting out the final 16 minutes.
Maryland: The Terps are struggling on offense, defense and special teams. Their lone win since Sept. 7 was against woeful Rutgers.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan jumped five spots after beating Notre Dame and should move up a notch or two with this dominating performance.
STREAK OVER
Maryland's streak of forcing a turnover in 20 straight games ended. It was the longest current run in the FBS and six short of the school record.
UP NEXT
Michigan: The Wolverines have an open week, followed by a home matchup with rival Michigan State on Nov. 16.
Maryland: It doesn't get any easier for the Terrapins. Maryland travels to Ohio State to face the No. 3 Buckeyes, who did not play this week.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (11 plays, 41 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 62 yards from MAR 35. 15-G.Jackson runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:49 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(14:49 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson to MAR 19 for -6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - MICH 19(14:49 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 23 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - MICH 23(14:44 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 15 for -8 yards (6-J.Uche).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - MICH 15(14:05 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 39 yards from MAR 15. 9-D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at MAR 41 for 13 yards (81-T.Mabry).
MD
Terrapins
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(13:30 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MAR 35 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 35(13:15 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MAR 33 for 2 yards (59-K.Howard4-K.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 33(12:43 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MAR 29 for 4 yards (22-I.Davis14-D.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 29(12:08 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MAR 15 for 14 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 15(11:52 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MAR 10 for 5 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MD 10(11:30 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MD 10(11:00 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MAR 6 for 4 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MD 6(10:49 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson to MAR 4 for 2 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MD 4(10:26 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson to MAR 1 for 3 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 1(10:00 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MAR 2 for -1 yard (4-K.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 2(9:24 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:45 - 1st) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:42 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback. Penalty on MICH 2-J.Moody Offside 5 yards enforced at MAR 25.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(8:42 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 36 for 6 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MICH 36(8:42 - 1st) Penalty on MAR 72-M.Minor False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 36. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 31(8:00 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 39 for 8 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 39(7:51 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo pushed ob at MICH 39 for 22 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 39(7:15 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Offside 5 yards enforced at MICH 39. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MICH 34(6:37 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MICH 30 for 4 yards (7-K.Hudson4-M.Danna).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 30(6:30 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MICH 26 for 4 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(5:50 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MICH 23 for 3 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 23(5:07 - 1st) 4-L.LeGendre runs ob at MICH 17 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MICH 17(4:36 - 1st) 4-L.LeGendre to MICH 17 for no gain (19-K.Paye29-J.Glasgow).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICH 17(4:10 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MICH 15 for 2 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 15(3:25 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MICH 12 for 3 yards (14-J.Metellus7-K.Hudson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICH 12(2:10 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - MICH 12(2:10 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Metellus at MICH 9. 14-J.Metellus to MICH 9 for no gain.
MD
Terrapins
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 9(2:06 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 13 for 4 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MD 13(1:26 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - MD 13(1:21 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 25-H.Haskins. 25-H.Haskins to MICH 12 for -1 yard (36-C.Andrews).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MD 12(1:21 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 53 yards from MICH 12. 13-R.Lewis to MAR 37 for 2 yards (30-D.Hill).
MICH
Wolverines
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(0:37 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 42 for 5 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(0:37 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 42 for 5 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 42(0:26 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo to MAR 46 for 4 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 46(14:23 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MICH 50 for 4 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(13:45 - 2nd) 7-D.Demus to MICH 46 for 4 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 46(13:00 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MICH 43 for 3 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 43(12:15 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson to MICH 39 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 39(11:38 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MICH 35 for 4 yards (29-J.Glasgow7-K.Hudson).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 35(11:38 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MICH 11 for 24 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 11(11:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MICH 8 for 3 yards (6-J.Uche).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 8(9:43 - 2nd) 4-L.LeGendre to MICH 11 for -3 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MICH 11(9:06 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MICH 20 for -9 yards (6-J.Uche).
|
No Good
|
4 & 19 - MICH 20(9:06 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(8:23 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 20(8:21 - 2nd) 3-C.Turner to MICH 15 for -5 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - MD 15(7:38 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 25-H.Haskins. 25-H.Haskins to MICH 25 for 10 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MD 25(7:38 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 49 yards from MICH 25 to MAR 26 fair catch by 13-R.Lewis.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(6:55 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 23 for -3 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICH 23(6:45 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 25 for 2 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - MICH 25(6:03 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 34 for 9 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICH 34(5:21 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 46 yards from MAR 34. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 18 for -2 yards (25-A.Brooks).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (8 plays, -4 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 18(4:45 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 20 for 2 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 20(4:29 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 21 for 1 yard (8-M.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MD 21(3:54 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to MICH 27 for 6 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 1 - MD 27(3:13 - 2nd) 23-M.Barrett to MICH 41 for 14 yards (15-B.Cobbs).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(2:40 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MAR 8 for 51 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - MD 8(2:03 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 8(1:36 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Missed FG (1 plays, 29 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 64 yards from MICH 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 17 for 16 yards (43-J.McCurry).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(1:28 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 23 for 6 yards (29-J.Glasgow19-K.Paye).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 23(1:23 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 29 for 6 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 29(0:55 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MICH 29(0:43 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 29. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - MICH 19(0:38 - 2nd) Penalty on MAR 72-M.Minor False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 19. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 25 - MICH 14(0:31 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 18 for 4 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - MICH 18(0:31 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Okonkwo.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 21 - MICH 18(0:23 - 2nd) Penalty on MAR 47-J.Rosenberry False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 18. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - MICH 13(0:19 - 2nd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 36 yards from MAR 13. 9-D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at MAR 48 for 1 yard (15-B.Cobbs).
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICH 25(14:56 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICH 25(14:51 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 44 yards from MAR 25. 9-D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at MICH 32 for 1 yard (82-I.Hazel). Penalty on MICH 22-G.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 32.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 22(14:46 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 29 for 7 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 29(14:33 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 31 for 2 yards (5-S.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 31(14:09 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 33 for 2 yards (59-K.Howard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 33(13:37 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 33(13:16 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 35 for 2 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MD 35(13:11 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MD 35(12:36 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 53 yards from MICH 35 to MAR 12 fair catch by 13-R.Lewis.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (14 plays, 60 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 12(12:32 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 24 for 12 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 24(12:25 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 29 for 5 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 29(12:02 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 32 for 3 yards (4-M.Danna).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 32(11:29 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 33 for 1 yard (4-M.Danna).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MICH 33(10:49 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 27 yards from MAR 33 to MICH 40 fair catch by 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(10:01 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs ob at MICH 47 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 47(9:54 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MAR 49 for 4 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(9:35 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MAR 42 for 7 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 42(9:10 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MAR 37 for 5 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(8:49 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MAR 30 for 7 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 30(8:23 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MAR 25 for 5 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(7:50 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MAR 11 for 14 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 11(7:19 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 11(6:52 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MD 11(6:48 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins. Penalty on MAR 33-D.Banks Pass interference 9 yards enforced at MAR 11. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - MD 2(6:44 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MAR 1 for 1 yard (14-D.Jones). Penalty on MICH 50-M.Onwenu Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 2. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 12 - MD 12(6:39 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 25-H.Haskins. 25-H.Haskins to MAR 12 for no gain (25-A.Brooks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - MD 12(6:23 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MAR 5 for 7 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MD 5(5:50 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:15 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(5:10 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to MAR 31 for 6 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - MICH 31(5:10 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 25 for -6 yards (7-K.Hudson2-C.Kemp).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 25(4:41 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson scrambles to MAR 26 for 1 yard (19-K.Paye).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MICH 26(4:08 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 36 yards from MAR 26 to the MICH 38 downed by 47-J.Rosenberry.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(3:18 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 38(3:08 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MAR 23 for 39 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 23(3:04 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MAR 17 for 6 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 17(2:33 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MAR 14 for 3 yards (96-B.Kulka).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 14(2:05 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:35 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (9 plays, 23 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:18 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 60 yards from MAR 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 29 for 24 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 29(1:18 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 27 for -2 yards (59-K.Howard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MICH 27(1:12 - 3rd) 10-D.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICH 27(0:41 - 3rd) 10-D.McCaffrey complete to 13-T.Wilson. 13-T.Wilson to MICH 38 for 11 yards (36-C.Andrews3-N.Cross).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MICH 38(0:34 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 47 yards from MICH 38 to MAR 15 fair catch by 13-R.Lewis.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 15(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 15(14:54 - 4th) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 30 for 15 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(14:48 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 30(14:23 - 4th) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 28 for -2 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MD 28(14:19 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Leake.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MD 28(13:46 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 15 yards from MAR 28 out of bounds at the MAR 43.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(13:42 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 43(13:37 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 43(13:31 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to MAR 33 for 10 yards (36-C.Andrews).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(13:28 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to MAR 29 for 4 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 29(12:49 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey to MAR 24 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 24(12:04 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MAR 23 for 1 yard (22-I.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 23(11:19 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MAR 19 for 4 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 19(10:42 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey to MAR 20 for -1 yard (25-A.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICH 20(9:58 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MICH 20(9:13 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 20-J.Leake.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(9:04 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 33 for 8 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MD 33(9:04 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 37 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(8:35 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MICH 46 for 17 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(8:03 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MICH 40 for 6 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 40(7:50 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MICH 37 for 3 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 37(7:19 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MICH 36 for 1 yard (7-K.Hudson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:58 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Fleet-Davis.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 36(6:23 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MICH 34 for 2 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MD 34(6:20 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MICH 42 for -8 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MD 42(5:46 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 36 yards from MICH 42. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs ob at MICH 8 for 2 yards.
MD
Terrapins
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 8(5:01 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to MICH 4 for -4 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - MD 4(4:52 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to MICH 7 for 3 yards (22-I.Davis97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 7(4:06 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 11 for 4 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MD 11(3:28 - 4th) 17-W.Hart punts 47 yards from MICH 11 to MAR 42 fair catch by 20-J.Leake.
MD
Terrapins
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(2:31 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 45 for 3 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 45(2:23 - 4th) 4-L.LeGendre to MICH 47 for 8 yards (8-D.Gil).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(2:02 - 4th) 4-L.LeGendre to MICH 31 for 16 yards (13-G.Green27-H.Reynolds).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(1:57 - 4th) 4-L.LeGendre to MICH 16 for 15 yards (13-G.Green).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 16(1:40 - 4th) 4-L.LeGendre incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hazel.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 16(1:10 - 4th) 4-L.LeGendre complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis pushed ob at MICH 9 for 7 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 9(1:04 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MICH 7 for 2 yards (8-D.Gil17-S.Faustin).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MD 7(1:00 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MICH 4 for 3 yards (34-J.Anthony).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|16
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|331
|204
|Total Plays
|63
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|129
|Rush Attempts
|34
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|176
|75
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|10-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.8
|8-34.9
|Return Yards
|136
|115
|Punts - Returns
|5-15
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-121
|2-113
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|75
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|204
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|13/22
|151
|1
|0
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|3/7
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|13
|60
|1
|14
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|5
|50
|0
|39
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|8
|28
|2
|8
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|3
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|2
|65
|0
|51
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|2
|12
|1
|7
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|3
|9
|0
|10
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
Ge. Green 22 DB
|Ge. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 8 LB
|D. Gil
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 DL
|T. Upshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 DB
|H. Reynolds
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ge. Green 13 DB
|Ge. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anthony 34 LB
|J. Anthony
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faustin 17 DB
|S. Faustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|5
|49.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|60.5
|97
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|5
|3.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|9/20
|97
|0
|1
|
L. Legendre 4 QB
|L. Legendre
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|14
|60
|0
|15
|
L. Legendre 4 QB
|L. Legendre
|7
|39
|0
|16
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|9
|38
|0
|8
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|7
|21
|0
|6
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|7
|-32
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|3
|35
|0
|24
|
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|2
|26
|0
|22
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Savoy 29 WR
|S. Savoy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Hazel 82 WR
|I. Hazel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 4 LB
|K. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Jones 14 DB
|De. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Andrews 36 LB
|C. Andrews
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 8 DB
|M. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
|O. Oluwatimi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|4
|35.3
|1
|46
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|4
|34.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|2
|56.5
|97
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lewis 13 WR
|R. Lewis
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
VATECH
16ND
20
14
4th 13:25 NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
21
20
3rd 6:06 ESP3
-
RUT
ILL
10
10
3rd 10:00 BTN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
7
24
3rd 15:00 ESP3
-
MRSHL
RICE
17
7
3rd 9:19 FBOOK
-
ARMY
AF
6
3
3rd 11:37 CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
24
3rd 12:13 ATSN
-
9UTAH
WASH
10
14
2nd 1:36 FOX
-
FAU
WKY
14
14
2nd 0:51 ESPN+
-
TULSA
TULANE
13
10
2nd 4:03 ESPN2
-
PITT
GATECH
17
7
2nd 3:51 FSN
-
MISSST
ARK
24
10
2nd 4:52 SECN
-
OREGST
ARIZ
7
6
1st 0:00 PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
0
0
1st 8:37 ESPN+
-
ARKST
LAMON
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
17
3
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
MIAMI
FSU
17
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
8UGA
6FLA
13
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
TCU
OKLAST
17
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
14
38
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
0
42
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
Final ESPN+
-
MISS
11AUBURN
0
054 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
TENN
0
049 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
NWEST
IND
0
043.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
17CINCY
ECU
0
048 O/U
+24
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
15SMU