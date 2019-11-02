|
Great Scott leads Indiana past Northwestern for 4th straight
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Stevie Scott III was a smash hit in Indiana's Saturday night premiere.
He ran around defenders. He overpowered defenders. He even fooled defenders.
In the first November night game played in Bloomington, Scott stole the show with two touchdown runs and a 20-yard touchdown reception, leading Indiana to a 34-3 rout over Northwestern and locking up the Hoosiers' first seven-win season since 2007.
''I do feel like there was a concerted effort by the teams we were playing to load the box and he was getting impatient and trying to bounce those runs,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''But I think coach (Mike) Hart did a good job of teaching him how to stay with it and then he started running hard, with more confidence and our offensive line keeps getting better and better. And in the passing game he (Scott) has really worked on that.''
It certainly showed Saturday.
Scott set the tone early by driving defenders backward on an overpowering 7-yard run on the game's fifth play. He followed that by sprinting around the left side and down the field for 27 yards on the next play to set up a field goal. He wound up carrying 26 times for 116 yards and scoring on his only catch of the night, a 20-yard TD reception.
Indiana (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) has now won four straight in conference play, its longest such streak since 1993 when they won four in a row. And the Hoosiers are one win away from their first eight-win season in 26 years despite losing starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first half Saturday with yet another undisclosed injury.
But against the Wildcats' flailing offense, it didn't matter.
Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) lost its sixth straight, failed to top the 10-point mark for the fourth consecutive game and still hasn't scored a touchdown since Oct. 5. And it was downright ugly.
Quarterback Aidan Smith lost a fumble on Northwestern's first offensive play. Seven plays later, Scott's 2-yard TD run made it 10-0.
After a short field goal and a defensive stop, the Wildcats gave it away with another fumble that led to the benching of Smith. Penix capped Indiana's four-play, 18-yard run with a 1-yard plunge for a 17-3 lead.
''Can't lose the turnover ratio,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said was what he told the Wildcats. ''I thought we had a pretty good offensive game plan that we failed to execute. It starts and ends with me, and I have to take responsibility for that.''
The Wildcats' defense wasn't much better, though.
Two pass interference penalties in the end zone set up Scott's second 2-yard TD run and the Hoosiers made it 34-3 with Scott's touchdown reception and a short field goal early in the fourth.
''Seven wins to secure a winning season for the first time in 12 years is a very big deal,'' Allen said. ''I don't think they're shocked by what they're doing, I think they expected it.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: This loss essentially seals the Wildcats' postseason fate. Northwestern will not be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014 - a jarring reality for a team that played for a Big Ten championship last season.
Indiana: With three regular-season games left, Indiana is positioning itself for a solid bowl bid. It hasn't won eight games in a season since 1993 and hasn't won nine since its 1967 Big Ten championship season.
STAT SHEET
Northwestern: The Wildcats lost three fumbles and had four defensive pass interference calls in the end zone - in the first half. ... Hunter Johnson replaced Smith early in the second quarter but left with 5:35 to go in the third quarter with what appeared to be an injured right leg. Johnson and Smith both played high school football in Indiana. ... Northwestern had 199 yards in offense. ... The Wildcats are on their longest losing streak since a seven-game skid in 2013.
Indiana: Penix was 10 of with 162 yards while Ramsey was 7 of 10 with 108 yards and one TD. ... The Hoosiers ran 18 of the first 19 plays of the game. ... Nick Westbrook had five catches for 59 yards. Whop Philyor caught two passes for 76 yards. ... Indiana has scored 30 or more points in five consecutive games and eight of the first nine - a school record. ... Linebacker Cam Jones was ejected in the first half for targeting.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Hosts Purdue next Saturday, still seeking its first conference win.
Indiana: Visits Penn State on Nov. 16 following next week's bye
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (12 plays, 67 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 15-T.Finison kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford False start 5 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - IND 20(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on IU 57-H.Crider False start 5 yards enforced at IU 20. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - IND 15(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 27 for 12 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 27(15:00 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 28 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 28(14:30 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale pushed ob at IU 37 for 9 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(13:51 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 43 for 6 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 43(13:26 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to NW 49 for 8 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(12:45 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to NW 42 for 7 yards (91-S.Miller).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 42(12:16 - 1st) 8-S.Scott pushed ob at NW 15 for 27 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(11:44 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to NW 18 for -3 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - IND 18(11:15 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 89-M.Bjorson. 89-M.Bjorson to NW 8 for 10 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 8(10:37 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IND 8(9:51 - 1st) 82-L.Justus 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (8 plays, 47 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(9:39 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 47(9:27 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs ob at NW 36 for 11 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(9:21 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to NW 27 for 9 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 27(9:06 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to NW 25 for 2 yards (91-S.Miller).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:28 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook pushed ob at NW 8 for 17 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - IND 8(7:58 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to NW 9 for -1 yard (7-T.Whillock).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - IND 9(7:28 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale. Penalty on NW 18-C.Ruiz Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NW 9. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - IND 2(6:48 - 1st) 8-S.Scott runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:43 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- FG (15 plays, 58 yards, 6:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:40 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 30 yards from IU 35 out of bounds at the NW 35.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(6:40 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 34 for -1 yard (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 34(6:40 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James to NW 45 for 11 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(6:13 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 50 for 5 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 50(5:55 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to IU 49 for 1 yard (9-M.Ball).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 49(5:23 - 1st) 11-A.Smith to IU 43 for 6 yards (27-D.Matthews87-M.Ziemba).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(4:48 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to IU 40 for 3 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 40(4:28 - 1st) 36-J.Brown to IU 39 for 1 yard (7-R.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 39(3:50 - 1st) 11-A.Smith to IU 35 for 4 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 35(3:20 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to IU 27 for 8 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(2:39 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to IU 23 for 4 yards (9-M.Ball). Penalty on NW 73-G.Vogel Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 27. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - NWEST 37(2:16 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to IU 35 for 2 yards (8-J.Miller9-M.Ball).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 18 - NWEST 35(1:49 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman pushed ob at IU 14 for 21 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(1:10 - 1st) 11-A.Smith scrambles pushed ob at IU 11 for 3 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 11(0:50 - 1st) 36-J.Brown to IU 6 for 5 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 6(0:22 - 1st) 11-A.Smith to IU 7 for -1 yard (98-J.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 7(15:00 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:23 - 2nd) 15-T.Finison kicks 56 yards from NW 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 27 for 18 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(14:18 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 28 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 28(14:12 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 47 for 19 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(13:38 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 47(13:17 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 47(13:12 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 47(13:05 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 33 yards from IU 47 out of bounds at the NW 20.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(12:52 - 2nd) 1-W.Philyor to NW 18 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 18(12:44 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to NW 16 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - IND 16(12:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Pass interference 14 yards enforced at NW 16. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - IND 2(11:41 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to NW 1 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(11:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:10 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(11:10 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 30 for 5 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 30(11:10 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 36 for 6 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(10:46 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson to NW 45 for 9 yards (3-T.Mullen). Penalty on NW 89-C.Mangieri Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 36. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - NWEST 26(10:23 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to NW 27 for 1 yard (8-J.Miller).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - NWEST 27(10:06 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 35 for 8 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 35(9:28 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 48 for 13 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(8:52 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to NW 49 for 1 yard (6-J.Head24-S.James).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 49(8:33 - 2nd) 36-J.Brown to NW 50 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 50(7:59 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 50(7:17 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 35 yards from NW 50 to IU 15 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (10 plays, 85 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(7:13 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 17 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 17(7:06 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to NW 42 for 41 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(6:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs ob at NW 7 for 35 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - IND 7(6:09 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to NW 7 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 7(5:43 - 2nd) 1-W.Philyor to NW 12 for -5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - IND 12(5:04 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle. Penalty on NW 18-C.Ruiz Pass interference 10 yards enforced at NW 12. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - IND 2(4:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix to NW 3 for -1 yard (51-B.Gallagher7-T.Whillock).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - IND 3(4:07 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor. Penalty on NW 13-J.Pace Pass interference 1 yards enforced at NW 3. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - IND 2(3:25 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to NW 2 for no gain (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(3:19 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:40 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:36 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:36 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 36-J.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:36 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:31 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:24 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 38 yards from NW 25 to IU 37 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor. Penalty on IU 2-R.Taylor Running into kicker declined.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(2:19 - 2nd) Team penalty on NW Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IU 37. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(2:19 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 47 for -5 yards (90-J.Saunders).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - IND 47(2:13 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey pushed ob at NW 49 for 4 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 49(1:30 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to NW 43 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 43(1:22 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from NW 43 to the NW 8 downed by 95-S.Wracher.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Halftime (9 plays, 55 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 8(1:13 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson to NW 11 for 3 yards (4-C.Jones47-M.McFadden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 11(1:04 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 11(0:39 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson to NW 22 for 11 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(0:35 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 36-J.Brown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(0:22 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 36-J.Brown. Penalty on IU 4-C.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NW 22. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(0:22 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to IU 45 for 18 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:17 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson spikes the ball at IU 45 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:09 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:09 - 2nd) 15-H.Johnson complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman 19-R.Lees 15-H.Johnson to IU 37 FUMBLES. Downed at the IU 37 92-A.Bryant to IU 42 for 5 yards (15-H.Johnson).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:53 - 3rd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:50 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 48 yards from NW 25 Downed at the IU 27.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(14:45 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 30 for 3 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 30(14:33 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 35 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 35(14:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 48 for 13 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(13:19 - 3rd) 24-S.James to NW 47 for 5 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 47(12:51 - 3rd) 24-S.James to NW 46 for 1 yard (94-J.Gold96-T.Kent).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 46(12:15 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 46(11:30 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from NW 46 to NW 11 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(11:24 - 3rd) 15-H.Johnson pushed ob at NW 18 for 7 yards (8-J.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 18(11:18 - 3rd) 36-J.Brown to NW 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Head).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 20(11:03 - 3rd) 15-H.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 36-J.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 20(10:26 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 45 yards from NW 20 Downed at the IU 35.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(10:23 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 44 for 9 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IND 44(10:13 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for no gain (49-A.Adebawore).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 44(9:37 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 46 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(9:16 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 40 for -6 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - IND 40(8:51 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 43 for 3 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - IND 43(8:08 - 3rd) Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford False start 5 yards enforced at IU 43. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - IND 38(7:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles pushed ob at IU 44 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 44(7:22 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 45 yards from IU 44 to NW 11 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(6:55 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 16 for 5 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 16(6:48 - 3rd) 15-H.Johnson complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 23 for 7 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(6:20 - 3rd) 15-H.Johnson sacked at NW 17 for -6 yards (99-A.Stallings).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NWEST 17(5:58 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith to NW 17 for no gain (7-R.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NWEST 17(5:35 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NWEST 17(4:55 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 35 yards from NW 17 to IU 48 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 52 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(4:49 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 49 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 49(4:42 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to NW 40 for 11 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(4:08 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to NW 23 for 17 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(3:35 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to NW 19 for 4 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 19(3:04 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to NW 20 for -1 yard (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 20(2:25 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:40 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 0 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:33 - 3rd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:33 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:33 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:29 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith sacked at NW 15 for -10 yards. Penalty on IU 98-J.Johnson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play. (47-M.McFadden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(1:25 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 40(1:20 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 40 for no gain (98-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 40(1:06 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 40(0:20 - 3rd) Penalty on NW 52-S.Gerak Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NW 40. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - NWEST 25(0:16 - 3rd) 34-A.David punts 35 yards from NW 25 to IU 40 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(0:16 - 3rd) 23-R.Walker to IU 41 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 41(0:10 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for 3 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 44(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale pushed ob at NW 24 for 32 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(14:19 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to NW 11 for 13 yards (7-T.Whillock90-J.Saunders).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(14:10 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to NW 12 for -1 yard (95-A.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 12(13:40 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Walker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 12(12:43 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor. Penalty on IU 68-H.Littlejohn Holding declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - IND 12(12:38 - 4th) 82-L.Justus 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:32 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(12:28 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at NW 34 for 9 yards (21-N.Pierre).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 34(12:28 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 37 for 3 yards (99-A.Stallings).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(12:08 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 40 for 3 yards (21-N.Pierre).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 40(11:58 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 40(11:40 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 40(11:37 - 4th) 34-A.David punts 34 yards from NW 40 to IU 26 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (8 plays, 35 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(11:33 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for no gain (90-J.Saunders).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 26(11:27 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-G.Cooper. 81-G.Cooper to IU 39 for 13 yards (35-E.Mueller).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(10:47 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 40 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 40(10:10 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to NW 42 for 18 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(9:28 - 4th) 24-S.James to NW 40 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 40(8:56 - 4th) 24-S.James to NW 38 for 2 yards (95-A.Miller53-E.Leota).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 38(8:12 - 4th) 24-S.James to NW 34 for 4 yards (95-A.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - IND 34(7:26 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to NW 17 for 17 yards (3-T.Williams). Penalty on IU 81-G.Cooper Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver 5 yards enforced at NW 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IND 39(6:42 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from NW 39 Downed at the NW 4.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 4(6:21 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 6 for 2 yards (97-T.Reece31-B.Fitzgerald).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 6(6:10 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to NW 8 for 2 yards (8-J.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 8(5:40 - 4th) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 8(4:56 - 4th) 34-A.David punts 37 yards from NW 8 to NW 45 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
IND
Hoosiers
- Downs (7 plays, 28 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(4:50 - 4th) 24-S.James to NW 44 for 1 yard (94-J.Gold).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 44(4:44 - 4th) 24-S.James to NW 43 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 43(4:05 - 4th) 24-S.James to NW 40 for 3 yards (35-E.Mueller). Penalty on NW 35-E.Mueller Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NW 40.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:21 - 4th) 38-C.Thomas to NW 21 for 4 yards (9-R.Campbell).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 21(2:51 - 4th) 38-C.Thomas to NW 22 for -1 yard (94-J.Gold).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 22(2:05 - 4th) 38-C.Thomas to NW 23 for -1 yard (53-E.Leota).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 8 - IND 23(1:26 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle to NW 17 for 6 yards (9-R.Campbell).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|24
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|2
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|193
|403
|Total Plays
|59
|76
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|144
|Rush Attempts
|28
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|106
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|12-31
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-97
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.4
|5-36.6
|Return Yards
|0
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|259
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Johnson 15 QB
|H. Johnson
|7/17
|65
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 QB
|A. Smith
|5/12
|47
|0
|0
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 11 QB
|A. Smith
|6
|34
|0
|22
|
H. Johnson 15 QB
|H. Johnson
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|4
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|7
|11
|0
|5
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|6
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|3
|43
|0
|21
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|5
|36
|0
|18
|
J. James 5 WR
|J. James
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
|Bl. Gallagher
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gold Jr. 94 DE
|J. Gold Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 2 DB
|G. Newsome II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 91 DL
|S. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Campbell 9 DB
|R. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Mueller 35 LB
|E. Mueller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Br. Gallagher 32 LB
|Br. Gallagher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kent 96 DE
|T. Kent
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. David 34 P
|A. David
|8
|38.4
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|10/15
|162
|0
|0
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|7/10
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|26
|116
|2
|27
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|8
|19
|0
|5
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|5
|4
|1
|8
|
C. Thomas 38 RB
|C. Thomas
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|5
|1
|0
|6
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|76
|0
|41
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|5
|59
|0
|19
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|4
|49
|0
|17
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|2
|41
|0
|32
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
G. Cooper 81 TE
|G. Cooper
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Ball 9 DB
|M. Ball
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Reece 97 DL
|T. Reece
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Jones 4 LB
|Ca. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|2/2
|30
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|5
|36.6
|4
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
