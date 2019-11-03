Drive Chart
NMEX
NEVADA

No Text

Strong, Doubs lead Nevada to 21-10 win over New Mexico

  • AP
  • Nov 03, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) Carson Strong passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns, Romeo Doubs had 11 receptions for 167 yards - both career highs - and a score, and Nevada beat New Mexico 21-10 on Saturday night.

Strong went 27 of 39 with no interceptions, Elijah Cooks had six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown and Dom Peterson had two sacks for Nevada.

Strong scrambled for 7 yards on a third-and 5 and Devonte Lee ran for 14 yards on a fourth-and-1 during a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and was capped by Toa Taua's 1-yard TD run. After New Mexico went three-and-out, Strong connected with Doubs for a 57-yard TD to give Nevada (5-4, 2-3 Mountain West) the lead for good at 14-7 with 5:08 left in the first half.

Cooks capped the scoring with a 20-yard scoring reception late in the fourth quarter.

Ahmari Davis had 15 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for New Mexico (2-7, 0-5). The Lobos have lost six in a row.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (12 plays, 37 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on NM 99-B.Gansallo Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 5 - NEVADA 30
(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 67-G.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 30. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 28 for 3 yards (33-A.Hart9-J.Reed).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 28
(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 37 for 9 yards (6-D.Rogers).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(14:25 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 37. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 32
(13:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for 6 yards (33-A.Hart30-A.Vainikolo).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NEVADA 38
(13:45 - 1st) Penalty on NM 99-B.Gansallo Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 38. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 43
(13:06 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 47 for 4 yards (95-A.Soremekun93-N.Flowers).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(12:45 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 41 for 12 yards (9-J.Reed33-A.Hart).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(12:12 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 44 for -3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 44
(12:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 38 for 6 yards (8-D.Martin).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 38
(11:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 38
(10:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong punts 28 yards from NM 38 Downed at the NM 10.

NMEX Lobos
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 10
(10:27 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 21 for 11 yards (13-J.Lee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 21
(10:17 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Somoye.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 21
(9:52 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 41 for 20 yards (96-H.Sekona6-T.Williams).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(9:46 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 40 for -1 yard (99-D.Peterson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEX 40
(9:23 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 40 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
+18 YD
3 & 11 - NMEX 40
(8:50 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 42 for 18 yards (13-J.Lee).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(8:13 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NEV 18 for 24 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 18
(7:47 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NEV 4 for 14 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - NMEX 4
(7:19 - 1st) 28-A.Davis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:53 - 1st) 94-A.Shelley extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:48 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(6:48 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for no gain (8-D.Martin).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(6:48 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 36 for 11 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(6:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 48 for 16 yards (32-J.Hernandez15-L.Beaton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(5:42 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at NM 48. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 47
(5:13 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NM 45 for 8 yards (6-D.Rogers).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 45
(4:50 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NM 43 for 2 yards (94-H.Sachdeva).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 43
(4:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 40 for -17 yards FUMBLES (30-A.Vainikolo). 12-C.Strong to NEV 40 for no gain (30-A.Vainikolo).
Punt
4 & 22 - NEVADA 40
(3:26 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 45 yards from NEV 40. 6-D.Rogers to NM 24 for 9 yards (16-M.Broady).

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(2:50 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 31 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad7-G.Sewell).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 31
(2:37 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 42 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(2:20 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 42
(1:51 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 5-D.Vigilant. 5-D.Vigilant to NM 47 for 5 yards (52-K.Adams13-J.Lee).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 47
(1:48 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 47
(1:13 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 53 yards from NM 47 to NEV End Zone. touchback.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- TD (18 plays, 88 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(1:08 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 23 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 23
(1:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for 2 yards (93-N.Flowers).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 25
(0:25 - 1st) 12-C.Strong to NEV 32 for 7 yards (33-A.Hart).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32
(15:00 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for 1 yard (20-J.Hearn).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 33
(14:33 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 48 for 19 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(13:52 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 46 for 2 yards (90-E.Austin).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 46
(13:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 46
(12:38 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NM 38 for 8 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 46
(12:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NM 39 for 7 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
+14 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 39
(12:17 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 25 for 14 yards (9-J.Reed).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(12:12 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 17 for 8 yards (9-J.Reed).
Penalty
2 & 2 - NEVADA 17
(11:37 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 7-R.Doubs False start 5 yards enforced at NM 17. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 22
(10:55 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 24 for -2 yards (93-N.Flowers30-A.Vainikolo).
+14 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 24
(10:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 10 for 14 yards (19-D.Sanders).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(9:53 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 3 for 7 yards (84-T.Sellers).
Penalty
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(9:32 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 31-R.Roberson False start 5 yards enforced at NM 3. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 8
(8:48 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 1 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(8:26 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:55 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:50 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(7:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(7:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 32 for 7 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 32
(7:45 - 2nd) 28-A.Davis to NM 32 for no gain (52-K.Adams).
Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 32
(7:12 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 41 yards from NM 32 Downed at the NEV 27.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27
(6:36 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 22 FUMBLES. 12-C.Strong to NEV 22 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 15 - NEVADA 22
(6:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
+21 YD
3 & 15 - NEVADA 22
(5:51 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 43 for 21 yards (6-D.Rogers).
+57 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(5:46 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:16 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos
- Missed FG (9 plays, 39 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:08 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(5:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Vieira.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(5:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 30 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall28-A.Arnold).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 30
(5:02 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 35 for 5 yards (25-D.Brown).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(4:19 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NEV 45 for 20 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 45
(3:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NEV 27 for 18 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 27
(3:25 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 27
(3:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Penalty on NM 88-M.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 27. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 25 - NMEX 42
(3:02 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 37 for 5 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+1 YD
3 & 20 - NMEX 37
(2:55 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 36 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
No Good
4 & 18 - NMEX 36
(2:15 - 2nd) 94-A.Shelley 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Downs (11 plays, 56 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(2:06 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 43 for 7 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 43
(2:01 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 48 for 5 yards (33-A.Hart6-D.Rogers).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(1:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 37 for 15 yards (8-D.Martin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(1:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 31 for 6 yards (6-D.Rogers).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(1:28 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(1:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
Penalty
4 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(1:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on NM 6-D.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 31. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16
(1:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 9 for 7 yards (6-D.Rogers).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEVADA 9
(1:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - NEVADA 9
(1:05 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 8 for 1 yard (90-E.Austin).
No Gain
4 & 2 - NEVADA 8
(1:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 31-R.Roberson.

NMEX Lobos
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 8
(0:42 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti kneels at NM 7 for -1 yard.

NMEX Lobos
- FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:39 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NM 44 for 19 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 44
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NM 46 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 46
(14:38 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 49 for 5 yards (96-H.Sekona).
+30 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 49
(14:03 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NEV 19 for 30 yards (25-D.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19
(13:22 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to NEV 16 for 3 yards (25-D.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 16
(13:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NEV 15 for 1 yard (25-D.Brown).
Sack
3 & 6 - NMEX 15
(12:27 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NEV 32 for -17 yards. Penalty on NM 50-T.Saltes Holding declined. (99-D.Peterson).
Field Goal
4 & 23 - NMEX 32
(11:47 - 3rd) 94-A.Shelley 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:21 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 27 for 27 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27
(11:14 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for -2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 25
(11:10 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 1 yard (33-A.Hart).
No Gain
3 & 11 - NEVADA 26
(10:41 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 26
(10:01 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 48 yards from NEV 26. 6-D.Rogers to NM 41 for 15 yards (16-M.Broady).

NMEX Lobos
- Downs (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(9:57 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 46 for 5 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+19 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 46
(9:47 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 35 for 19 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(9:30 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NEV 31 for 4 yards (54-C.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 31
(9:02 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 28 for 3 yards (99-D.Peterson).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 28
(8:19 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 20 for 8 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(7:38 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 14 for 6 yards (13-J.Lee).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 14
(7:09 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 12 for 2 yards (52-K.Adams50-L.Touray).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 12
(6:36 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 11 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond6-T.Williams).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NMEX 11
(6:04 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 11 for no gain (53-Z.Mahannah52-K.Adams).

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11
(5:26 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 13 for 2 yards (14-M.LoVett).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 13
(5:20 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 16 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 16
(4:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 16
(4:05 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 53 yards from NEV 16. 6-D.Rogers to NM 40 for 9 yards (40-D.Grzesiak).

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(4:01 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 40
(3:46 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress. Penalty on NM 79-C.Estrella Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NM 40. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 35
(3:43 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NM 37 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 13 - NMEX 37
(3:40 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
Punt
4 & 13 - NMEX 37
(3:03 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 44 yards from NM 37 Downed at the NEV 19. Penalty on NM 23-J.Griffin Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 19. No Play.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
-9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29
(2:56 - 3rd) 14-D.Christian to NEV 20 for -9 yards (30-A.Vainikolo). Team penalty on NEV Illegal block in the back declined.
+17 YD
2 & 19 - NEVADA 20
(2:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 37 for 17 yards (14-M.LoVett).
-3 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 37
(1:39 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 34 for -3 yards (84-T.Sellers).
Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 34
(1:13 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 42 yards from NEV 34 Downed at the NM 24.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(1:03 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 24
(0:57 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 34 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(0:34 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 47 for 13 yards (7-G.Sewell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 47
(0:10 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 47
(0:10 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 47 for 6 yards (28-A.Arnold).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 47
(15:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 47
(14:56 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 35 yards from NEV 47 to NEV 12 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.

NEVADA Wolf Pack

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12
(14:49 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 12 for no gain (98-J.Noble).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 12
(14:49 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 19 for 7 yards (55-E.Pauni).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NEVADA 19
(13:37 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on NM 6-D.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 19. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34
(13:32 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 39 for 5 yards (23-R.Hannah).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 39
(12:51 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 49 for 10 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(12:24 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 48 for -1 yard (9-J.Reed).
+17 YD
2 & 11 - NEVADA 48
(11:53 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 35 for 17 yards (11-K.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(11:35 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
Sack
2 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(11:29 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NM 42 for -7 yards (33-A.Hart).
No Gain
3 & 17 - NEVADA 42
(10:43 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Punt
4 & 17 - NEVADA 42
(10:43 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 32 yards from NM 42 Downed at the NM 10.

NMEX Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 10
(10:28 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 4 FUMBLES. 8-T.Tuioti to NM 4 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 16 - NMEX 4
(10:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 6 for 2 yards (13-J.Lee).
+9 YD
3 & 14 - NMEX 6
(9:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 15 for 9 yards (25-D.Brown).
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 15
(8:34 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 55 yards from NM 15. 7-R.Doubs to NM 46 for 24 yards (23-R.Hannah).

NEVADA Wolf Pack

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(8:20 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 33 for 13 yards (8-D.Martin).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(7:50 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum to NM 22 for 11 yards (15-L.Beaton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22
(7:21 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at NM 22. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 27
(6:56 - 4th) 12-C.Strong to NM 26 for 1 yard (33-A.Hart).
+6 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 26
(6:23 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NM 20 for 6 yards (14-M.LoVett).
+20 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 20
(6:23 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:52 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

NMEX Lobos

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:45 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(5:45 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 48 FUMBLES (52-K.Adams). 88-M.Williams to NM 48 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 48
(5:26 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 48
(5:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
Sack
3 & 10 - NMEX 48
(5:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 40 for -8 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 18 - NMEX 40
(5:16 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 41 yards from NM 40 to NEV 19 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19
(4:55 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 22 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 22
(4:48 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 23 for 1 yard (30-A.Vainikolo).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEX 23
(4:42 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.

NEVADA Wolf Pack

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 23
(4:36 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 48 yards from NEV 23 Downed at the NM 29.

NMEX Lobos
- Downs (7 plays, 31 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 29
(4:31 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 29 for no gain (7-G.Sewell).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 29
(4:21 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 34 for 5 yards (7-G.Sewell).
+26 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 34
(4:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NEV 40 for 26 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(3:31 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 40
(3:15 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 40
(3:10 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
No Gain
4 & 10 - NMEX 40
(3:05 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- End of Game (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(3:00 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo8-D.Martin).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 43
(2:54 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 47 for 4 yards (14-M.LoVett).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - NEVADA 47
(2:11 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 9-C.Lappin. 9-C.Lappin to NM 45 for 8 yards (14-M.LoVett).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(1:22 - 4th) 12-C.Strong kneels at NM 46 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - NEVADA 46
(1:13 - 4th) 12-C.Strong kneels at NM 47 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:45
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:21
94-A.Shelley 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:08
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:16
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:50
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:55
35-T.Taua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:48
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:53
28-A.Davis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 21
Rushing 5 6
Passing 12 13
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 330 362
Total Plays 65 74
Avg Gain 5.1 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 109 64
Rush Attempts 29 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 1.9
Net Yards Passing 221 298
Comp. - Att. 19-36 28-40
Yards Per Pass 6.1 7.5
Penalties - Yards 7-70 6-30
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-44.8 7-42.3
Return Yards 33 51
Punts - Returns 3-33 1-24
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-27
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 2-7 703010
Nevada 5-4 0140721
NEVADA -3.5, O/U 58
Clarence Mackay Stadium Reno, Nevada
 221 PASS YDS 298
109 RUSH YDS 64
330 TOTAL YDS 362
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 237 0 0 108.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 237 0 0 108.1
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 19/36 237 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 80 1
A. Davis 15 80 1 19
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 18 0 20
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
B. Carroll 4 9 0 5
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Vigilant 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
M. Williams 6 74 0 24
A. Umeh 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
A. Umeh 4 64 0 30
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
E. Logan-Greene 4 54 0 21
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
J. Kress 4 40 0 26
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Vigilant 1 5 0 5
A. Somoye 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Somoye 0 0 0 0
C. Patterson III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Patterson III 0 0 0 0
T. Vieira 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Vieira 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
A. Vainikolo 8-2 1.0 0
A. Hart 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
A. Hart 7-1 1.0 0
D. Rogers 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Rogers 5-1 0.0 0
M. LoVett III 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. LoVett III 5-0 0.0 0
D. Martin 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Martin 4-1 0.0 0
J. Reed II 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Reed II 4-1 0.0 0
J. Noble 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Noble 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hernandez 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hernandez 3-0 0.0 0
N. Flowers 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Flowers 2-1 0.0 0
L. Beaton 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Beaton 2-1 0.0 0
E. Austin 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Austin 2-0 0.0 0
T. Sellers 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Sellers 2-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hearn 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hearn 1-0 0.0 0
H. Sachdeva 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Sachdeva 1-0 0.0 0
K. Miller 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sanders 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hannah 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hannah 1-0 0.0 0
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Shook 1-0 0.0 0
A. Soremekun 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Soremekun 1-0 0.0 0
E. Pauni 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Pauni 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
A. Shelley 1/2 49 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 3
T. Dyer 6 44.8 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Rogers 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 15 0
D. Rogers 3 11.0 15 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 305 2 0 150.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 305 2 0 150.6
C. Strong 28/40 305 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 68 0
D. Lee 9 68 0 19
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 28 1
T. Taua 17 28 1 5
D. Christian 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Christian 1 -9 0 -9
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -21 0
C. Strong 5 -21 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 167 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 167 1
R. Doubs 11 167 1 57
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 1
E. Cooks 6 74 1 20
D. Christian 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Christian 2 14 0 11
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Lockhart 2 13 0 8
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
T. Taua 4 11 0 6
K. Fossum 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Fossum 1 11 0 11
C. Lappin 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Lappin 1 8 0 8
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Stovall 1 7 0 7
R. Roberson 31 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Roberson 0 0 0 0
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Lee 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Brown 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 5-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Williams 5-2 0.0 0
A. Arnold 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Arnold 5-1 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
D. Peterson 4-0 2.0 0
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Lee 4-1 0.0 0
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 4-0 0.0 0
K. Adams 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Adams 4-1 0.0 0
G. Sewell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Sewell 3-1 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Hall 3-0 0.0 0
H. Sekona 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Sekona 2-0 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Hammond 2-0 0.0 0
C. Green 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Green 1-0 0.0 0
J. Claiborne 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Claiborne 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Mahannah 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Mahannah 1-0 0.0 0
L. Touray 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Touray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
B. Talton 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Conaway 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 1
Q. Conaway 6 44.7 1 53
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 28.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 28.0 1
C. Strong 1 28.0 1 28
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
B. Robins 1 27.0 27 0
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
R. Doubs 1 25.0 25 0
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
M. Stovall 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
R. Doubs 1 24.0 24 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 NMEX 10 3:34 9 90 TD
2:50 NMEX 24 1:37 5 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:50 NMEX 25 0:38 3 7 Punt
5:08 NMEX 25 2:53 9 39 FG Miss
0:42 NMEX 8 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 NMEX 25 0:00 7 43 FG
9:57 NMEX 41 3:53 9 48 Downs
4:01 NMEX 40 0:58 4 -3 Punt
1:03 NMEX 24 0:53 5 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:28 NMEX 10 1:54 3 5 Punt
5:45 NMEX 25 0:25 3 23
4:31 NMEX 29 1:26 7 31 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 25 4:26 12 37 Punt
6:48 NEVADA 25 3:22 7 15 Punt
1:08 NEVADA 20 0:43 18 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:36 NEVADA 27 1:20 4 73 TD
2:06 NEVADA 36 1:06 11 56 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 NEVADA 27 1:20 3 -1 Punt
5:26 NEVADA 11 1:21 3 5 Punt
2:56 NEVADA 29 1:43 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 NEVADA 12 4:06 9 39
8:20 NMEX 46 2:28 5 26
4:42 NEVADA 23 0:00 1 0
3:00 NEVADA 40 1:47 5 13 Game
