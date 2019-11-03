|
|
|NMEX
|NEVADA
Strong, Doubs lead Nevada to 21-10 win over New Mexico
RENO, Nev. (AP) Carson Strong passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns, Romeo Doubs had 11 receptions for 167 yards - both career highs - and a score, and Nevada beat New Mexico 21-10 on Saturday night.
Strong went 27 of 39 with no interceptions, Elijah Cooks had six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown and Dom Peterson had two sacks for Nevada.
Strong scrambled for 7 yards on a third-and 5 and Devonte Lee ran for 14 yards on a fourth-and-1 during a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and was capped by Toa Taua's 1-yard TD run. After New Mexico went three-and-out, Strong connected with Doubs for a 57-yard TD to give Nevada (5-4, 2-3 Mountain West) the lead for good at 14-7 with 5:08 left in the first half.
Cooks capped the scoring with a 20-yard scoring reception late in the fourth quarter.
Ahmari Davis had 15 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for New Mexico (2-7, 0-5). The Lobos have lost six in a row.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (12 plays, 37 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on NM 99-B.Gansallo Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 30(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 67-G.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 30. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 28 for 3 yards (33-A.Hart9-J.Reed).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 28(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 37 for 9 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(14:25 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 37. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 32(13:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for 6 yards (33-A.Hart30-A.Vainikolo).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 38(13:45 - 1st) Penalty on NM 99-B.Gansallo Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 38. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 43(13:06 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 47 for 4 yards (95-A.Soremekun93-N.Flowers).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(12:45 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 41 for 12 yards (9-J.Reed33-A.Hart).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(12:12 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 44 for -3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 44(12:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 38 for 6 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 38(11:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 38(10:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong punts 28 yards from NM 38 Downed at the NM 10.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 10(10:27 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 21 for 11 yards (13-J.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(10:17 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Somoye.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 21(9:52 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 41 for 20 yards (96-H.Sekona6-T.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(9:46 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 40 for -1 yard (99-D.Peterson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NMEX 40(9:23 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 40 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - NMEX 40(8:50 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 42 for 18 yards (13-J.Lee).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(8:13 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NEV 18 for 24 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 18(7:47 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NEV 4 for 14 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NMEX 4(7:19 - 1st) 28-A.Davis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:53 - 1st) 94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:48 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for no gain (8-D.Martin).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:48 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 36 for 11 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(6:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 48 for 16 yards (32-J.Hernandez15-L.Beaton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(5:42 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at NM 48. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 47(5:13 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NM 45 for 8 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 45(4:50 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NM 43 for 2 yards (94-H.Sachdeva).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 43(4:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 40 for -17 yards FUMBLES (30-A.Vainikolo). 12-C.Strong to NEV 40 for no gain (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - NEVADA 40(3:26 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 45 yards from NEV 40. 6-D.Rogers to NM 24 for 9 yards (16-M.Broady).
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(2:50 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 31 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad7-G.Sewell).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 31(2:37 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 42 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(2:20 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 42(1:51 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 5-D.Vigilant. 5-D.Vigilant to NM 47 for 5 yards (52-K.Adams13-J.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 47(1:48 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 47(1:13 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 53 yards from NM 47 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (18 plays, 88 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(1:08 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 23 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 23(1:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for 2 yards (93-N.Flowers).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 25(0:25 - 1st) 12-C.Strong to NEV 32 for 7 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(15:00 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for 1 yard (20-J.Hearn).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 33(14:33 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 48 for 19 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(13:52 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 46 for 2 yards (90-E.Austin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 46(13:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 46(12:38 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NM 38 for 8 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 46(12:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NM 39 for 7 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 39(12:17 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 25 for 14 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(12:12 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 17 for 8 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 17(11:37 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 7-R.Doubs False start 5 yards enforced at NM 17. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 22(10:55 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 24 for -2 yards (93-N.Flowers30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 24(10:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 10 for 14 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(9:53 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 3 for 7 yards (84-T.Sellers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3(9:32 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 31-R.Roberson False start 5 yards enforced at NM 3. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 8(8:48 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 1 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1(8:26 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:50 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(7:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(7:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 32 for 7 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 32(7:45 - 2nd) 28-A.Davis to NM 32 for no gain (52-K.Adams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NMEX 32(7:12 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 41 yards from NM 32 Downed at the NEV 27.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(6:36 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 22 FUMBLES. 12-C.Strong to NEV 22 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NEVADA 22(6:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - NEVADA 22(5:51 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 43 for 21 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(5:46 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:16 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Missed FG (9 plays, 39 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:08 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Vieira.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 30 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall28-A.Arnold).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 30(5:02 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 35 for 5 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(4:19 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NEV 45 for 20 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(3:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NEV 27 for 18 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 27(3:25 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 27(3:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Penalty on NM 88-M.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 27. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 25 - NMEX 42(3:02 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 37 for 5 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - NMEX 37(2:55 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 36 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|
No Good
|
4 & 18 - NMEX 36(2:15 - 2nd) 94-A.Shelley 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Downs (11 plays, 56 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(2:06 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 43 for 7 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 43(2:01 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 48 for 5 yards (33-A.Hart6-D.Rogers).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(1:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 37 for 15 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(1:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 31 for 6 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 31(1:28 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(1:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - NEVADA 31(1:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on NM 6-D.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 31. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16(1:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 9 for 7 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 9(1:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 9(1:05 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 8 for 1 yard (90-E.Austin).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 8(1:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 31-R.Roberson.
NMEX
Lobos
- FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:39 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NM 44 for 19 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(15:00 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NM 46 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 46(14:38 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 49 for 5 yards (96-H.Sekona).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 49(14:03 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NEV 19 for 30 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(13:22 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to NEV 16 for 3 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 16(13:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NEV 15 for 1 yard (25-D.Brown).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 15(12:27 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NEV 32 for -17 yards. Penalty on NM 50-T.Saltes Holding declined. (99-D.Peterson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - NMEX 32(11:47 - 3rd) 94-A.Shelley 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:21 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 27 for 27 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(11:14 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for -2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEVADA 25(11:10 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 1 yard (33-A.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 26(10:41 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NEVADA 26(10:01 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 48 yards from NEV 26. 6-D.Rogers to NM 41 for 15 yards (16-M.Broady).
NMEX
Lobos
- Downs (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(9:57 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 46 for 5 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 46(9:47 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 35 for 19 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(9:30 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles to NEV 31 for 4 yards (54-C.Green).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 31(9:02 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 28 for 3 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 28(8:19 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 20 for 8 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(7:38 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 14 for 6 yards (13-J.Lee).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 14(7:09 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 12 for 2 yards (52-K.Adams50-L.Touray).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 12(6:36 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 11 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NMEX 11(6:04 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 11 for no gain (53-Z.Mahannah52-K.Adams).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11(5:26 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 13 for 2 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 13(5:20 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 16 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 16(4:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEVADA 16(4:05 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 53 yards from NEV 16. 6-D.Rogers to NM 40 for 9 yards (40-D.Grzesiak).
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(4:01 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Vigilant.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 40(3:46 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress. Penalty on NM 79-C.Estrella Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NM 40. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - NMEX 35(3:43 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NM 37 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NMEX 37(3:40 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - NMEX 37(3:03 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 44 yards from NM 37 Downed at the NEV 19. Penalty on NM 23-J.Griffin Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 19. No Play.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(2:56 - 3rd) 14-D.Christian to NEV 20 for -9 yards (30-A.Vainikolo). Team penalty on NEV Illegal block in the back declined.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 19 - NEVADA 20(2:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 37 for 17 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 37(1:39 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 34 for -3 yards (84-T.Sellers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEVADA 34(1:13 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 42 yards from NEV 34 Downed at the NM 24.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(1:03 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 24(0:57 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 34 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(0:34 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 47 for 13 yards (7-G.Sewell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(0:10 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 47(0:10 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NEV 47 for 6 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 47(15:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 47(14:56 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 35 yards from NEV 47 to NEV 12 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12(14:49 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 12 for no gain (98-J.Noble).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 12(14:49 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 19 for 7 yards (55-E.Pauni).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 19(13:37 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on NM 6-D.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 19. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(13:32 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 39 for 5 yards (23-R.Hannah).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 39(12:51 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 49 for 10 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(12:24 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 48 for -1 yard (9-J.Reed).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 48(11:53 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 35 for 17 yards (11-K.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(11:35 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 35(11:29 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NM 42 for -7 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - NEVADA 42(10:43 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NEVADA 42(10:43 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 32 yards from NM 42 Downed at the NM 10.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 10(10:28 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 4 FUMBLES. 8-T.Tuioti to NM 4 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - NMEX 4(10:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 6 for 2 yards (13-J.Lee).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - NMEX 6(9:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 15 for 9 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 15(8:34 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 55 yards from NM 15. 7-R.Doubs to NM 46 for 24 yards (23-R.Hannah).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(8:20 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NM 33 for 13 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(7:50 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum to NM 22 for 11 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22(7:21 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at NM 22. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 27(6:56 - 4th) 12-C.Strong to NM 26 for 1 yard (33-A.Hart).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 26(6:23 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NM 20 for 6 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 20(6:23 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:52 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:45 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:45 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 48 FUMBLES (52-K.Adams). 88-M.Williams to NM 48 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(5:26 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 48(5:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 48(5:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 40 for -8 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - NMEX 40(5:16 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 41 yards from NM 40 to NEV 19 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(4:55 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 22 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 22(4:48 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 23 for 1 yard (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 23(4:42 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
NMEX
Lobos
- Downs (7 plays, 31 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(4:31 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 29 for no gain (7-G.Sewell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 29(4:21 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 34 for 5 yards (7-G.Sewell).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 34(4:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NEV 40 for 26 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(3:31 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 40(3:15 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 40(3:10 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 40(3:05 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- End of Game (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(3:00 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo8-D.Martin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 43(2:54 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 47 for 4 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 47(2:11 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 9-C.Lappin. 9-C.Lappin to NM 45 for 8 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(1:22 - 4th) 12-C.Strong kneels at NM 46 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 46(1:13 - 4th) 12-C.Strong kneels at NM 47 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|21
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|330
|362
|Total Plays
|65
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|64
|Rush Attempts
|29
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|221
|298
|Comp. - Att.
|19-36
|28-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|6-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.8
|7-42.3
|Return Yards
|33
|51
|Punts - Returns
|3-33
|1-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|298
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Salanoa-Tuioti
|19/36
|237
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 28 RB
|A. Davis
|15
|80
|1
|19
|
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Salanoa-Tuioti
|8
|18
|0
|20
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|6
|74
|0
|24
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|4
|64
|0
|30
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|4
|54
|0
|21
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|4
|40
|0
|26
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Somoye 80 WR
|A. Somoye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vieira 19 WR
|T. Vieira
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
|A. Vainikolo
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hart 33 LB
|A. Hart
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LoVett III 14 CB
|M. LoVett III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DL
|J. Noble
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hernandez 32 S
|J. Hernandez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Flowers 93 DL
|N. Flowers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austin 90 DL
|E. Austin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sellers 84 DL
|T. Sellers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 2 RB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hearn 20 LB
|J. Hearn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Sachdeva 94 DL
|H. Sachdeva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 S
|K. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 23 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Soremekun 95 DL
|A. Soremekun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Pauni 55 DL
|E. Pauni
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|1/2
|49
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|6
|44.8
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|3
|11.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|28/40
|305
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|9
|68
|0
|19
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|17
|28
|1
|5
|
D. Christian 14 WR
|D. Christian
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|5
|-21
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|11
|167
|1
|57
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|6
|74
|1
|20
|
D. Christian 14 WR
|D. Christian
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
K. Fossum 3 WR
|K. Fossum
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Lappin 9 TE
|C. Lappin
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Roberson 31 TE
|R. Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Brown 25 DB
|D. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 28 DB
|A. Arnold
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DE
|D. Peterson
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 52 LB
|K. Adams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sewell 7 LB
|G. Sewell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Sekona 96 DT
|H. Sekona
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Green 54 DT
|C. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Claiborne 33 DB
|J. Claiborne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mahannah 53 DE
|Z. Mahannah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 50 LB
|L. Touray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Conaway 35 P
|Q. Conaway
|6
|44.7
|1
|53
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|1
|28.0
|1
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
16ND
20
21
Final NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
35
36
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
26
52
Final NFLN
-
ARKST
LAMON
48
41
Final ESPNU
-
ARMY
AF
13
17
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST
17
37
Final ATSN
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
38
10
Final FS1
-
MRSHL
RICE
20
7
Final FBOOK
-
TCU
OKLAST
27
34
Final ESPN
-
RUT
ILL
10
38
Final BTN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
20
34
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
FSU
27
10
Final ABC
-
8UGA
6FLA
24
17
Final CBS
-
9UTAH
WASH
33
28
Final FOX
-
FAU
WKY
35
24
Final ESPN+
-
PITT
GATECH
20
10
Final FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
14
59
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
54
24
Final SECN
-
TULSA
TULANE
26
38
Final ESPN2
-
OREGST
ARIZ
56
38
Final PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
3
31
Final ESPN+
-
UAB
TENN
7
30
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
11AUBURN
14
20
Final ESPN
-
NWEST
IND
3
34
Final FS1
-
17CINCY
ECU
46
43
Final CBSSN
-
15SMU
24MEMP
48
54
Final ABC
-
UVA
UNC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
VANDY
SC
7
24
Final SECN
-
7OREG
USC
56
24
Final FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
14
31
Final PACN
-
BYU
UTAHST
42
14
Final ESPN2
-
NMEX
NEVADA
10
21
Final ESPNU
-
21BOISE
SJST
52
42
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
HAWAII
41
38
Final FCBK