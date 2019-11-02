|
No. 17 Cincinnati escapes with 46-43 victory over ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Trailing by double figures in the final minutes, No. 17 Cincinnati proved something to coach Luke Fickell - and maybe to everyone else, too.
The Bearcats rallied to beat East Carolina 46-43 on Saturday night when Sam Crosa kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired.
Desmond Ridder threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 146 more and led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including the winning drive in the final 1:10 for the East Division-leading Bearcats (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). The 24 1/2-point favorites trailed by 12 points with less than 9 minutes left before escaping with their sixth win in a row.
''We showed a lot of heart,'' Fickell said. ''This team, they've got something more than I even thought. We're going to be a lot better because of this game. We're going to be a lot tighter because of this game. This is going to give us a lot more opportunities.''
Ahmad Gardner returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown with 4:38 remaining to give Cincinnati a short-lived 43-40 lead after Ridder's 3-yard TD to Josiah Deguara started the comeback. Michael Warren II rushed for 141 yards and matched a career high with three touchdown runs.
''We've got to make as many plays as we could,'' Gardner said. ''My team was telling me to go get one. They knew it was coming, though. I did, too.''
Holton Ahlers threw for a school-record 535 yards, matched a career high with four touchdown passes and rushed for a score for the Pirates (3-6, 0-5). They were trying to beat a Top 25 team for the first time since 2014.
Jake Verity tied it at 43 with his third field goal, a 27-yarder with 1:14 remaining.
That left plenty of time for Ridder and the Bearcats to rally: Ridder started the go-ahead drive with a 30-yard scramble into East Carolina territory and hit Malick Mbodj with three passes to get the Bearcats to the 15 with 4 seconds left. After three timeouts, Crosa's kick at the buzzer was perfect.
''Our defense was scrambling a little bit and had we tried to match throwing the ball as much and maybe even scored even quicker, I don't know that would have been the best thing for our team, to give us an opportunity to have a chance to win it at the end,'' Fickell said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: The Bearcats' five-game winning streak appeared over in a wave of 12 penalties and a season-worst 117 penalty yards and an inability to stop Ahlers. The team came to life just in time to preserve their highest national ranking since 2009 and keep their league title and Cotton Bowl hopes alive.
''The great thing is, hopefully we got a wake-up call,'' Fickell said. ''Obviously, this league is really good and we've got to be prepared and we've got to do a better job and we've got to grow if we want to be at the top if this league at some point in time. We've got a ways to go.''
East Carolina: This one is going to sting the Pirates, who had their first victory over a ranked opponent since 2014 in their hands and appeared headed for the cornerstone victory of first-year coach Mike Houston's rebuilding project. But they couldn't find a way to stop Ridder and the Bearcats in the final 70 seconds.
''You're playing a team like that and you have the opportunity - we just couldn't make the plays at the right time,'' Houston said. ''You're going to look tomorrow at 20 different plays that, if you make any one of them, you win the game.''
RECORD BOOK
Ahlers shattered the old school record of 480 yards passing, set six years ago by Shane Carden against Tulane. ... C.J. Johnson set the school and conference records with 283 yards receiving, breaking the ECU record of 270 yards set two years ago by Trevon Brown against Cincinnati.
BIG PLAYS
Gardner has two pick-sixes in less than a month after bringing an interception 11 yards for a score in the 27-24 victory over Central Florida. This one came in man-to-man coverage whereas against UCF, he said ''I did it in cover-three, so it wasn't a risk.''
STAT SHEET
The Pirates scored one more point against Cincinnati than No. 3 Ohio State (42) did. The Buckeyes were the only team to score more than 24 points against the Bearcats and both ECU and Ohio State had put up 28 points in the first half against them.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Plays host to Connecticut on Saturday.
East Carolina: Faces a second straight Top 25 opponent in a visit to No. 15 SMU on Saturday.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 63 yards from CIN 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 20 for 18 yards (8-J.White30-B.Ingle).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(15:00 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 25 for 5 yards (99-M.Brown11-B.Wright).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 25(14:54 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 33 for 8 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 33(14:26 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 5-C.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 33. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 28(14:03 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 31 for 3 yards (8-J.White11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ECU 31(13:56 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - ECU 31(13:24 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 38 for 7 yards (14-C.Jefferies).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ECU 38(13:16 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 38 yards from ECU 38 out of bounds at the CIN 24.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(12:34 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney pushed ob at ECU 32 for no gain (92-C.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 32(12:26 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers pushed ob at ECU 35 for 3 yards (9-A.Bush).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ECU 35(12:04 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - ECU 35(11:40 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 15-A.Angus False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 35. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ECU 30(11:36 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 20 yards from ECU 30 to the CIN 50 downed by 47-A.Ratliff.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(11:36 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to ECU 22 for 28 yards (30-G.Stringer).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(11:27 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to ECU 18 for 4 yards (46-C.Purvis37-X.Smith).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 18(11:02 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to ECU 6 for 12 yards (37-X.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - CINCY 6(10:28 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to ECU 1 for 5 yards (37-X.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 1(9:55 - 1st) 3-M.Warren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:25 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:20 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(9:20 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:20 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+73 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(9:09 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to ECU 2 for 73 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - CINCY 2(9:09 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 82-W.Huber.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 2(8:27 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 2(8:22 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(8:19 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:19 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(8:19 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 25(8:19 - 1st) 32-T.Christian to ECU 34 for 9 yards (6-P.Young7-C.Bryant).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ECU 34(8:14 - 1st) 32-T.Christian to ECU 37 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 37(7:42 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 37(7:18 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs ob at CIN 46 for 17 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 46(7:12 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to CIN 35 for 11 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(6:43 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to CIN 30 for 5 yards (14-C.Jefferies).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ECU 30(6:17 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 1-D.Farrier False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 30. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 35(5:48 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to CIN 24 for 11 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 24(5:31 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield pushed ob at CIN 6 for 18 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - ECU 6(5:10 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to CIN 5 for 1 yard (5-D.Forrest93-E.Ponder).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ECU 5(4:41 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ECU 5(4:06 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 93-E.Ponder Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at CIN 5. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ECU 2(4:06 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis pushed ob at CIN 1 for 1 yard (43-M.Pitts).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - ECU 1(4:01 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 84-Z.Byrd False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ECU 6(3:39 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 6(3:34 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:22 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:22 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 41 for 16 yards (44-K.Futrell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(3:22 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Geddis.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 41(2:55 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to ECU 19 for 40 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(2:45 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 18 for 1 yard (34-M.Berry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 18(2:13 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 18(1:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to ECU 2 for 16 yards (27-D.Charles).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CINCY 2(1:30 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to ECU 1 for 1 yard (13-D.Robinson17-W.Saba).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 1(0:59 - 1st) 3-M.Warren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:25 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 61 yards from CIN 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 27 for 23 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(0:15 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 34 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest11-B.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 34(0:09 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 36 for 2 yards (99-M.Brown11-B.Wright).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ECU 36(15:00 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 37 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 37(14:21 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at CIN 43 for 20 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(13:58 - 2nd) 32-T.Christian to CIN 40 for 3 yards (90-J.Taylor).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 40(13:28 - 2nd) 32-T.Christian to CIN 41 for -1 yard (42-M.Vann93-E.Ponder).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ECU 41(13:03 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ECU 41(12:25 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 39 yards from CIN 41 to the CIN 2 downed by 88-J.Hatfield.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 2(12:21 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 7 for 5 yards (44-K.Futrell21-J.McMillian).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 7(12:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 19 for 12 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(11:41 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at CIN 25 for 6 yards (30-G.Stringer).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 25(11:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Tucker. 21-T.Tucker runs ob at CIN 31 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(10:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 31(10:11 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 34 for 3 yards (94-A.Turner46-C.Purvis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 34(10:05 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 34. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - CINCY 29(9:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 38 for 9 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 38(9:43 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 12-A.Pierce False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 33(9:03 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 42 yards from CIN 33 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (12 plays, 60 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(8:46 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 27 for 2 yards (8-J.White).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ECU 27(8:39 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 27. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 42(8:13 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 40 for -2 yards (90-J.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - ECU 40(8:08 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho. Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 40. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(7:36 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to CIN 46 for -1 yard. Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - ECU 40(7:31 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 8-J.White Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at CIN 40. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 24(7:25 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at CIN 7 for 17 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - ECU 7(7:20 - 2nd) Penalty on ECU 67-D.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 7. Penalty on CIN 93-E.Ponder Personal Foul offsetting.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - ECU 7(7:20 - 2nd) Penalty on ECU 3-D.Mauney False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 7. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 12 - ECU 12(7:02 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to CIN 3 for 9 yards (6-P.Young3-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ECU 3(7:02 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to CIN 3 for no gain (93-E.Ponder42-M.Vann).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 3(6:33 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 84-Z.Byrd. 84-Z.Byrd runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(5:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(5:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 28 for 3 yards (37-X.Smith44-K.Futrell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(5:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 28(5:19 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 28 to ECU 29 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 29(5:14 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to CIN 35 for 36 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(5:06 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to CIN 14 for 21 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 14(4:45 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 14(4:20 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to CIN 2 for 12 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - ECU 2(4:16 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ECU 2(3:52 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to CIN 3 for -1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 3(3:47 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 25 for no gain (44-K.Futrell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 26 for 1 yard (94-A.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 26(2:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CINCY 26(2:02 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 47 yards from CIN 26 to ECU 27 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(1:57 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at ECU 45 for 18 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ECU 45.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(1:49 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to CIN 34 for 6 yards (43-M.Pitts).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ECU 34(1:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - ECU 34(1:16 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho. Penalty on ECU 66-F.Frye Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ECU 44(1:09 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ECU 44(1:01 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 44 yards from CIN 44 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Interception (2 plays, 32 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(0:55 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 29 for 9 yards (46-C.Purvis).
|
Int
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 29(0:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara INTERCEPTED by 27-D.Charles at CIN 49. 27-D.Charles to CIN 48 for 1 yard (83-J.Deguara).
ECU
Pirates
- FG (4 plays, 38 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 48(0:30 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at CIN 15 for 33 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 15(0:23 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 15(0:14 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ECU 15(0:09 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 3-J.Hicks Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 15. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - ECU 10(0:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (16 plays, 80 yards, 6:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 41 yards from ECU 35 to the CIN 24 downed by 47-N.Lawler.
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback. Penalty on ECU 15-A.Angus Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 25. Penalty on CIN 1-B.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 25.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 46 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 46(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 46(14:36 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to ECU 50 for 4 yards (95-H.Haji-Badri37-X.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 50(14:32 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren to ECU 39 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 39(13:58 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to ECU 35 for 4 yards (46-C.Purvis37-X.Smith).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 35(13:21 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to ECU 36 for -1 yard.
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - ECU 36(12:50 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to ECU 4 for 32 yards (93-J.Price).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - ECU 4(12:12 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 3 for 1 yard (13-D.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 3(11:31 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:49 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 64 yards from CIN 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 17 for 16 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 17(10:45 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 19 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 19(10:38 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 17 for -2 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 17(10:10 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 37 for 20 yards (5-D.Forrest3-J.Hicks).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(9:26 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at ECU 49 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(8:54 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers to CIN 46 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 46(8:32 - 3rd) Penalty on ECU 3-D.Mauney Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 46. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - CINCY 39(8:27 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Pass interference 13 yards enforced at ECU 39. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(8:02 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to CIN 47 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 47(7:58 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 47(7:30 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to CIN 32 for 15 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(7:26 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to CIN 29 for 3 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 29(6:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at CIN 22 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(6:21 - 3rd) 88-J.Hatfield pushed ob at CIN 5 for 17 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CINCY 5(5:51 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers to CIN 3 for 2 yards (11-B.Wright6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 3(5:16 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 3(4:34 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 3(4:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (7 plays, 81 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:23 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(4:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at CIN 20 for -5 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ECU 20(4:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - ECU 20(3:46 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 33 for 13 yards (46-C.Purvis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ECU 33(3:39 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 48 yards from CIN 33 to ECU 19 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(2:54 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 49 for 30 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(2:46 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to CIN 39 for 12 yards (8-J.White5-D.Forrest).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(2:23 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at CIN 27 for 12 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(2:01 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to CIN 5 for 22 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 5 - CINCY 5(1:38 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to CIN 9 for -4 yards (43-M.Pitts).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 9(1:01 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 9(0:25 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:20 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
ECU
Pirates
- Interception (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(0:14 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 45 for 20 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(0:14 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 48 for 3 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 48(15:00 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to ECU 48 for 4 yards (46-C.Purvis95-H.Haji-Badri).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 48(14:24 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to ECU 43 for 5 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(13:49 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to ECU 36 for 7 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 36(13:14 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to ECU 27 for 9 yards (13-D.Robinson38-B.Bivens).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(12:51 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 22 for 5 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - ECU 22(12:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at ECU 24 for -2 yards (44-K.Futrell).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - ECU 24(11:44 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to ECU 15 for 9 yards (26-C.Gore37-X.Smith).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 15(11:00 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to ECU 16 for -1 yard (94-A.Turner).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - ECU 16(10:31 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 9 for 7 yards (30-G.Stringer).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 9(9:52 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 3 for 6 yards (30-G.Stringer).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ECU 3(9:18 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:42 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:37 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 60 yards from CIN 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 21 for 16 yards (8-J.White21-T.Tucker).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 21(8:37 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 20 for -1 yard (99-M.Brown).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - ECU 20(8:31 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at ECU 35 for 15 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(8:00 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 41 for 6 yards (6-P.Young).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 41(7:34 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 38 for -3 yards (8-J.White).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - ECU 38(7:03 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to CIN 45 for 17 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(6:34 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 84-Z.Byrd. 84-Z.Byrd pushed ob at CIN 39 for 6 yards (8-J.White).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 39(5:58 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to CIN 41 for -2 yards (8-J.White11-B.Wright).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - ECU 41(5:29 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Gardner at CIN 38. 12-A.Gardner runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
ECU
Pirates
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|(4:50 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to ECU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(4:38 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at ECU 48 for 23 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 48(4:38 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at CIN 31 for 21 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 31(4:12 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers to CIN 27 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 27(3:41 - 4th) 32-T.Christian to CIN 26 for 1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - ECU 26(3:07 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to CIN 16 for 10 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(2:36 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 16(2:07 - 4th) 32-T.Christian to CIN 10 for 6 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ECU 10(2:03 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ECU 10(1:18 - 4th) 9-J.Verity 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:10 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 43 yards from ECU 35. 11-L.Taylor to CIN 35 for 13 yards (8-A.Omotosho).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(1:10 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to ECU 35 for 30 yards (37-X.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(0:52 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 35(0:45 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj pushed ob at ECU 27 for 8 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ECU 27(0:39 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to ECU 23 for 4 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 23(0:26 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to ECU 21 for 2 yards (94-A.Turner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 21(0:26 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to ECU 15 for 6 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 2 - ECU 15(0:17 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|35
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|6
|25
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|485
|638
|Total Plays
|63
|87
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|326
|103
|Rush Attempts
|39
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.4
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|159
|535
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|32-52
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-117
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|4-35.3
|Return Yards
|75
|74
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|4-73
|Int. - Returns
|1-62
|2-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|535
|
|
|326
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|485
|TOTAL YDS
|638
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|12/24
|161
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|12
|146
|0
|32
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|18
|141
|3
|40
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|9
|39
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|2
|76
|1
|73
|
M. Mbodj 8 WR
|M. Mbodj
|5
|37
|0
|12
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Geddis 4 WR
|T. Geddis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Huber 82 TE
|W. Huber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferies 14 CB
|C. Jefferies
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 25 RB
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|4
|45.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|32/52
|535
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Christian 32 RB
|T. Christian
|9
|43
|0
|12
|
D. Mauney 3 RB
|D. Mauney
|18
|22
|0
|9
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|7
|21
|1
|6
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|17
|0
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|12
|283
|1
|75
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|8
|105
|0
|30
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|6
|96
|1
|36
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|2
|29
|1
|20
|
D. Farrier 1 WR
|D. Farrier
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Z. Byrd 84 TE
|Z. Byrd
|2
|9
|1
|6
|
J. Lewis 89 TE
|J. Lewis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Omotosho 8 WR
|A. Omotosho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gore 26 DB
|C. Gore
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Purvis 46 DL
|C. Purvis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 94 DL
|A. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Futrell 44 DL
|K. Futrell
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 30 LB
|G. Stringer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 37 LB
|X. Smith
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charles 27 DB
|D. Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Price 93 DL
|J. Price
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Haji-Badri 95 DL
|H. Haji-Badri
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Saba 17 LB
|W. Saba
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|3/3
|27
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|4
|35.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|4
|18.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
