Florida International holds off Old Dominion 24-17
MIAMI (AP) James Morgan threw for 252 yards and Napoleon Maxwell rushed for 83 yards and a score as Florida International battled to a 24-17 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.
FIU (5-4, 3-3 Conference USA), which had won three consecutive games before being upset by Middle Tennessee 50-17 last week, led 16-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Morgan ran in from the 1 to go up 24-10 with 6:17 remaining in the game. Old Dominion marched 65 yards in 10 plays to close within a touchdown after Lala Davis scored from the 10 with 2:54 left.
The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds and FIU took over on ODU's 46. The Monarch defense stiffened, forcing a punt that gave the Monarchs the ball on their own 9. Two plays later Olin Cushion III picked off a Hayden Wolff pass to secure the win.
Jose Borregales had field goals of 21, 31 and 42 yards in the first half to give the Panthers a 9-7 lead at the break.
Wolff threw for 169 yards for Old Dominion (1-8, 0-5), which has dropped eight straight.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-R.Washington to ODU 29 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ODU 29(15:00 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 36-I.Spencer. 36-I.Spencer to ODU 31 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - ODU 31(14:25 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 84-D.Anthony. 84-D.Anthony to ODU 38 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 38(13:43 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt to ODU 38 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 38(13:08 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to ODU 43 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ODU 43(12:30 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Strong.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ODU 43(11:54 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 43 yards from ODU 43. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 17 for 3 yards.
FIU
Panthers
- Fumble (9 plays, 79 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(11:50 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 17(11:41 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 28 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 28(11:29 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 28(11:15 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to FIU 37 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 37(11:00 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 42 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(10:50 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan sacked at FIU 37 for -5 yards (18-T.Moss).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - FIU 37(10:29 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - FIU 37(10:00 - 1st) Team penalty on FIU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 37. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 20 - FIU 32(9:30 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan sacked at FIU 23 for -9 yards FUMBLES (42-D.Wilder). 6-K.White to FIU 4 for 9 yards.
FIU
Panthers
- FG (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:04 - 1st) 98-N.Rice kicks 61 yards from ODU 35. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 22 for 18 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 22(9:04 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 21 for -1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - FIU 21(8:56 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 31 for 10 yards. Penalty on ODU 36-I.Spencer Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FIU 31.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 46(8:10 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 8 for 46 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - FIU 8(7:53 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to ODU 1 for 7 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FIU 1(7:19 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to ODU 4 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FIU 4(6:55 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - FIU 4(6:11 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(5:57 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 31 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ODU 31(5:50 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 36-I.Spencer.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ODU 31(5:12 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 36-I.Spencer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ODU 31(5:07 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 39 yards from ODU 31. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 30 for no gain.
FIU
Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(5:01 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 38 for 8 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 38(4:52 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 35 for -3 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - FIU 35(4:14 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to ODU 43 for 22 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 43(3:36 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to ODU 28 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 28(3:14 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan to ODU 24 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 24(3:00 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 25 for -1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - FIU 25(2:23 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Richardson at ODU 20. 14-J.Richardson to FIU 43 for 37 yards. Penalty on ODU 11-R.Scott Facemasking 12 yards enforced at ODU 25. No Play.
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 13(1:40 - 1st) to ODU 13 FUMBLES. to ODU 20 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - FIU 20(1:16 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to ODU 14 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - FIU 14(0:40 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Alexander.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - FIU 14(15:00 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Fumble (2 plays, 51 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 63 yards from FIU 35. 11-R.Scott to ODU 26 for 24 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 26(14:48 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 28 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - ODU 28(14:41 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff sacked at ODU 23 for -5 yards FUMBLES (93-T.Tart). 90-N.Curtis to ODU 23 for no gain.
FIU
Panthers
- FG (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 23(14:05 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ODU 20 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FIU 20(13:53 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - FIU 20(13:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan sacked at ODU 25 for -5 yards (97-M.Haynes).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - FIU 25(13:12 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Missed FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(12:19 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Brown. Penalty on FIU 21-S.Thomas-Oliver Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ODU 25. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 40(12:19 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to FIU 47 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 47(12:11 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to FIU 47 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ODU 47(11:50 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff sacked at ODU 43 for -10 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 20 - ODU 43(10:55 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to FIU 43 for 14 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 6 - ODU 43(10:13 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff scrambles to FIU 39 for 4 yards. Penalty on FIU 35-R.Dames Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at FIU 39.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 24(9:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 24(9:02 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to FIU 27 for -3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - ODU 27(8:58 - 2nd) 44-M.Geiger to FIU 17 for 10 yards.
FIU
Panthers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 3 - FIU 17(8:19 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 34 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by. 97-D.Moore to FIU 16 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 16(7:40 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 22 for 6 yards.
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 22(7:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to ODU 32 for 46 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 32(6:51 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 32(6:24 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to ODU 33 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - FIU 33(6:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - FIU 33(5:35 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 33(5:30 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to ODU 27 for -6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - ODU 27(5:25 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 32 for 5 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - ODU 32(4:43 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to ODU 31 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ODU 31(4:01 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 48 yards from ODU 31. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 24 for 3 yards.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 24(3:24 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 24(3:13 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 28 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FIU 28(3:06 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FIU 28(2:23 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 43 yards from FIU 28 to ODU 29 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 29(2:20 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 33 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ODU 33(2:12 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to ODU 38 for 5 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ODU 38(1:39 - 2nd) 44-M.Geiger to ODU 34 for -4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ODU 34(1:32 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 59 yards from ODU 34 to the FIU 7 downed by 91-B.Hatcher.
FIU
Panthers
- Halftime (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 7(1:24 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 11 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 11(1:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 17 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(0:33 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 24 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - FIU 24(0:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 29 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FIU 29(0:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan sacked at FIU 21 for -8 yards (41-C.Jackson).
FIU
Panthers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 64 yards from ODU 35. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 25 for 24 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 30 for 5 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 30(14:57 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 44 for 14 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 44(14:40 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 49 for 7 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - FIU 49(14:08 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to ODU 37 for 12 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 37(13:25 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 29 for 8 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 29(12:48 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 19 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 19(12:28 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 18 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 18(12:16 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to ODU 15 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FIU 15(11:40 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - FIU 15(10:56 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 20(10:52 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Williams.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 20(10:47 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to ODU 28 for 8 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - ODU 28(10:43 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to FIU 42 for 30 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 42(10:05 - 3rd) Penalty on ODU 5-S.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 42. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ODU 47(9:27 - 3rd) 44-M.Geiger to FIU 44 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - ODU 44(9:10 - 3rd) 44-M.Geiger to FIU 41 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ODU 41(8:35 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ODU 41(7:48 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 41 yards from FIU 41 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(7:42 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to ODU 26 for 54 yards. Penalty on ODU 1-L.Boykin Facemasking 13 yards enforced at ODU 26.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 13(7:34 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:22 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 64 yards from FIU 35. 10-D.Brown to ODU 25 for 24 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:54 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to ODU 31 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ODU 31(6:49 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - ODU 31(6:12 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to ODU 44 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 44(6:07 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 47 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ODU 47(5:35 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ODU 47(4:57 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Strong.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ODU 47(4:49 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 44 yards from ODU 47 to FIU 9 fair catch by 1-M.Alexander.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 9(4:44 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 74-S.Williams False start 4 yards enforced at FIU 9. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 14 - FIU 5(4:37 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 6 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - FIU 6(4:37 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Alexander.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - FIU 6(4:15 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 9 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FIU 9(3:57 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 15 yards from FIU 9 out of bounds at the FIU 24.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 24(3:43 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to FIU 22 for 2 yards. Penalty on ODU 84-D.Anthony Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 18 - ODU 32(3:25 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - ODU 32(3:00 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Williams.
|
Sack
|
3 & 18 - ODU 32(2:56 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff sacked at FIU 37 for -5 yards (47-C.Whittaker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - ODU 37(2:50 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 31 yards from FIU 37 to the FIU 6 downed by 83-J.Herslow.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 6(2:10 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 3 for -3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - FIU 3(2:00 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 4 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - FIU 4(1:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 87-K.Williams. 87-K.Williams to FIU 8 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - FIU 8(0:35 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 42 yards from FIU 8 to ODU 50 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.
ODU
Monarchs
- FG (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 50(15:00 - 4th) 19-C.Hendrick to ODU 49 for -1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - ODU 49(14:54 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 84-D.Anthony. 84-D.Anthony to FIU 42 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ODU 42(14:15 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 19-C.Hendrick. 19-C.Hendrick to FIU 38 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 38(13:28 - 4th) 19-C.Hendrick to FIU 35 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ODU 35(12:46 - 4th) 12-L.Davis to FIU 27 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 27(12:14 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 83-J.Herslow. 83-J.Herslow to FIU 20 for 7 yards. Penalty on FIU 47-C.Whittaker Facemasking 10 yards enforced at FIU 20.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 10(11:39 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Williams.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 10(11:16 - 4th) 12-L.Davis to FIU 5 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ODU 5(11:11 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Williams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ODU 5(10:35 - 4th) 98-N.Rice 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:29 - 4th) 98-N.Rice kicks 54 yards from ODU 35 out of bounds at the FIU 11.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(10:24 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 38 for 3 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 38(10:24 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to ODU 44 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 44(10:14 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 44(9:36 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to ODU 39 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - FIU 39(9:23 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to ODU 31 for 8 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 31(9:00 - 4th) 24-D.Price to ODU 14 for 17 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(8:07 - 4th) 24-D.Price to ODU 8 for 6 yards. Penalty on ODU 1-L.Boykin Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at ODU 8.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - FIU 4(7:41 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to ODU 3 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FIU 3(7:20 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 1 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 1(6:41 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(6:22 - 4th) 16-T.Gaiter complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to ODU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Downs (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:17 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:17 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to ODU 38 for 13 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 38(6:17 - 4th) 74-T.Barnett to ODU 29 FUMBLES. 11-H.Wolff to ODU 39 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ODU 39(5:50 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Strong.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - ODU 39(5:25 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 42 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - ODU 42(5:00 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(4:50 - 4th) 24-D.Price to ODU 39 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 39(4:43 - 4th) 24-D.Price to ODU 35 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FIU 35(4:20 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 37 for -2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FIU 37(3:50 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 13 yards from ODU 37 out of bounds at the ODU 24.
ODU
Monarchs
- TD (4 plays, 76 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 24(3:45 - 4th) 12-L.Davis to FIU 45 for 31 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 45(3:39 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald. Penalty on FIU 4-I.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 45.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 30(3:31 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to FIU 10 for 20 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 10(3:08 - 4th) 12-L.Davis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:58 - 4th) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:54 - 4th) 20-B.Davis kicks 20 yards from ODU 35 out of bounds at the FIU 45.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(2:54 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 46 for 2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 46(2:54 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to ODU 48 for -2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 48(2:11 - 4th) 24-D.Price to ODU 44 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FIU 44(2:03 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 35 yards from ODU 44 to ODU 9 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|20
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|230
|361
|Total Plays
|61
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|137
|Rush Attempts
|25
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|166
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|19-36
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-59
|6-64
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.6
|5-29.6
|Return Yards
|30
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-30
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|230
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|6
|58
|1
|31
|
M. Geiger 44 RB
|M. Geiger
|4
|12
|0
|10
|
R. Washington 24 RB
|R. Washington
|3
|11
|1
|4
|
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
|C. Hendrick Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|3
|1
|0
|4
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Barnett 74 OL
|T. Barnett
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|5
|-11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Fitzgerald 88 WR
|N. Fitzgerald
|2
|50
|0
|30
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
A. Moore 16 WR
|A. Moore
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
S. Williams 5 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
D. Anthony Jr. 84 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Savedge 86 WR
|D. Savedge
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Herslow 83 WR
|J. Herslow
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Brown 10 WR
|D. Brown
|3
|6
|0
|13
|
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
|C. Hendrick Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Spencer 36 WR
|I. Spencer
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Joyner 89 TE
|M. Joyner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Moss 18 S
|T. Moss
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilder 42 DE
|D. Wilder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 97 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 41 LB
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Rice 98 K
|N. Rice
|1/2
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cate 96 P
|B. Cate
|7
|43.6
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 10 WR
|D. Brown
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
R. Scott 11 CB
|R. Scott
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
G. Hall 23 CB
|G. Hall
|1
|-18.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|20/33
|252
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|16
|83
|1
|46
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|6
|40
|0
|17
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|10
|39
|0
|14
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|5
|-13
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|6
|125
|0
|54
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|4
|68
|0
|46
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
S. Palmer 88 TE
|S. Palmer
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Williams 87 TE
|K. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Tart 93 DL
|T. Tart
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 3 LB
|S. Lewis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Whittaker 47 LB
|C. Whittaker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Cushion III 10 DB
|O. Cushion III
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|3/5
|42
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|5
|29.6
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|3
|2.0
|3
|0
