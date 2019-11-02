|
|
|UAB
|TENN
Tennessee capitalizes on takeaways to trounce UAB 30-7
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee's Bryce Thompson says he's finally back in his preferred playing shape after a suspension caused him to miss the first three games of the season.
UAB needs no convincing.
Thompson tied a Tennessee single-game record by intercepting three passes as the Volunteers capitalized on UAB mistakes to trounce the Blazers 30-7 on Saturday night.
''(Missing) those three games kind of hurt me fatigue-wise,'' Thompson said. ''I was kind of tired, but I knew I had to get myself together and get back in shape. I was able to practice again, so I was just running around, getting back in football shape and getting my football legs under me.''
Tennessee (4-5) has won three of its last four games to bounce back from a 1-4 start. The Volunteers snapped UAB's three-game win streak and became the first team to exceed the 20-point mark against the Blazers (6-2) all season.
UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III committed four turnovers on his team's side of the field in the Blazers' first seven series. Tennessee scored 20 points off those four takeaways to grab a 23-0 halftime advantage.
''When they make mistakes, you've got to make them pay,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''We did tonight.''
Thompson became the ninth different Tennessee player to intercept three passes in a game. He was the first Volunteer to accomplish that feat since Deon Grant did it in a 24-0 victory over Auburn in 1999.
Those were the first three interceptions of the season for Thompson, who was suspended after an Aug. 24 arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge that was later dismissed.
''Those three games away, not being around my team for three weeks, it did hurt,'' Thompson said. ''But it was definitely a learning lesson. I'm just glad to be back on the team with my family, honestly.''
Thompson said the situation taught him ''just how to handle situations differently and don't take anything for granted.''
His three interceptions set up two Brent Cimaglia field goals and a 2-yard touchdown run from Jauan Jennings. Tennessee also got an 11-yard touchdown run from Ty Chandler after Darel Middleton forced a Johnston fumble that Aubrey Solomon recovered.
The three interceptions gave Tennessee possession at the UAB 19, 31 and 43. Solomon's fumble recovery allowed Tennessee to start its first touchdown drive at the UAB 30.
Johnston went 11 of 22 for 136 yards with three interceptions and a fumble before an injury knocked him out of the game early in the fourth quarter.
UAB coach Bill Clark said after the game that Johnston sprained his knee.
''We'll just have to see how severe,'' Clark said.
Tennessee played a second straight game without quarterback Brian Maurer, who sustained concussions in back-to-back games against Mississippi State and Alabama earlier this month. J.T. Shrout and Jarrett Guarantano split time playing quarterback.
Guarantano went 13 of 21 for 147 yards with an interception and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Eric Gray. Shrout was 3 of 6 for 34 yards.
''We worked Brian to be ready to play, but with three quarterbacks, it was hard to get Brian as many reps as he probably needed to be ready, so we elected to go with the other guys today,'' Pruitt said.
THE TAKEAWAY
UAB: The Blazers made too many mistakes to have any chance of beating a Southeastern Conference team on the road. Dylan Hopkins' 15-yard touchdown pass to Lucious Stanley with 2:35 left prevented UAB from suffering its first shutout loss since its 2011 season opener. UAB remains without running back Spencer Brown, who suffered a high ankle sprain early in an Oct. 5 victory over Rice and hasn't played since.
Tennessee: The Vols have recovered from a woeful start to the season and now have a great chance to earn their first bowl bid since 2016. Tennessee is two wins away from bowl eligibility and visits Kentucky, travels to Missouri and hosts Vanderbilt in its final three games.
CIMAGLIA'S SURGE
Cimaglia made field goals from 36, 48 and 53 yards away to improve to 18 of 20 on field-goal attempts this season. The 53-yarder was the longest field goal by any Tennessee kicker since Jeff Hall also connected from 53 yards away against Oklahoma State in 1995.
KEY STAT
Tennessee has outscored opponents 54-7 over its last six quarters. Tennessee beat South Carolina 41-21 last week by outscoring the Gamecocks 24-0 after halftime.
UP NEXT
UAB is at Southern Mississippi.
Tennessee is at Kentucky.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (1 plays, 56 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 40 yards from TEN 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Thompson at UAB 42. 20-B.Thompson to UAB 19 for 23 yards (17-T.Johnston).
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 19(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to UAB 19 for no gain (52-F.Mofor6-K.Moll).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 19(14:46 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to UAB 18 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 18(14:26 - 1st) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TENN 18(14:00 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:35 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(13:27 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 34 for 9 yards (12-S.Shamburger18-N.Warrior).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UAB 34(13:27 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 34 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o98-A.Solomon).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 34(13:07 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 38 for 4 yards (98-A.Solomon35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(12:47 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 38(12:27 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 43 for 5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 43(11:52 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 47 for 4 yards (19-D.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UAB 47(11:32 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 40 yards from UAB 47 to TEN 13 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(11:12 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 14 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll22-J.Smith).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 14(10:23 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to TEN 37 for 23 yards (17-W.Boler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(9:43 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 40 for 3 yards (52-F.Mofor).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 40(9:07 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to UAB 48 for 12 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(8:30 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to UAB 45 for 3 yards (17-W.Boler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TENN 45(7:58 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to UAB 45 for no gain (47-A.Wright).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 45(7:20 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to UAB 37 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(6:48 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to UAB 32 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 32(6:18 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to UAB 31 for 1 yard (44-A.Moultrie50-N.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TENN 31(5:40 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TENN 31(4:55 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(4:44 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 31 for 6 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UAB 31(4:44 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Brown.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UAB 31(4:16 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 36 for 5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:13 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to TEN 38 for 26 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(3:43 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEN 37 for 1 yard (98-A.Solomon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 37(3:10 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - UAB 37(2:33 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston sacked at TEN 43 for -6 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UAB 43(2:28 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 43 yards from TEN 43 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(1:54 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to UAB 49 for 31 yards (17-W.Boler14-D.Turner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(1:42 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to UAB 47 for 2 yards (99-F.McWilliams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - TENN 47(1:06 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 46 for -7 yards (22-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TENN 46(0:26 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - TENN 46(15:00 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 54 yards from TEN 46 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(14:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 31(14:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano to UAB 36 FUMBLES. 2-J.Guarantano to UAB 36 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TENN 36(14:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - TENN 36(14:03 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(13:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to UAB 21 for 9 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 21(13:28 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to UAB 14 for 7 yards (52-F.Mofor21-W.Dawkins).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 14(13:06 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to UAB 16 for -2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - TENN 16(12:40 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at UAB 22 for -6 yards. Penalty on UAB 1-G.Marino Unnecessary roughness 11 yards enforced at UAB 22. (52-F.Mofor).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 11(12:04 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:40 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:36 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 18 for 18 yards (3-E.Gray30-R.Harrison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 18(11:36 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 18(11:30 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 35 for 17 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(11:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Haden to UAB 37 for 2 yards (90-G.Emerson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 37(10:49 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 37(10:09 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 41 for 4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 41(10:05 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 32 yards from UAB 41 out of bounds at the TEN 27.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(9:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings. Penalty on UAB 12-G.Cash Pass interference 13 yards enforced at TEN 27. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(9:23 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 38 for -2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - TENN 38(9:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to TEN 42 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 42(8:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TENN 42(8:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from TEN 42 Downed at the UAB 12.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 12(8:11 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UAB 33 for 21 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(8:00 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 37 for 4 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UAB 37(7:28 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - UAB 37(6:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Thompson at UAB 44. 20-B.Thompson to UAB 43 for 1 yard.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 43(6:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to UAB 32 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(6:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway. Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 32. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 17(6:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to UAB 15 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith90-T.Fair).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 15(5:53 - 2nd) 27-Q.Crouch to UAB 13 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll50-N.Wilder).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 13(5:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to UAB 3 for 10 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - TENN 3(4:31 - 2nd) 27-Q.Crouch to UAB 2 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 2(3:59 - 2nd) 15-J.Jennings runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on UAB Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(3:12 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 5 FUMBLES. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 5 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 5(3:08 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 9 for 4 yards (88-L.Bumphus48-J.Blakely).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 9(3:08 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 13 for 4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o94-M.Butler).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UAB 13(2:23 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 10-H.Pittman False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 8(1:40 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 10 for 2 yards (90-G.Emerson94-M.Butler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UAB 10(1:15 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 41 yards from UAB 10. 1-M.Callaway to UAB 41 for 10 yards (18-T.Marshall).
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (5 plays, -39 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 41(1:09 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to UAB 36 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 36(0:57 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to UAB 29 for 7 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 29(0:40 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 29(0:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to UAB 14 for 15 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TENN 14(0:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Byrd INTERCEPTED by 14-D.Turner at UAB End Zone. 14-D.Turner touchback.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 27 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner12-G.Cash).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 27(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 38 for 11 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(14:26 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 38(13:56 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout to TEN 48 for 10 yards (4-S.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(13:48 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to UAB 49 for 3 yards (31-K.Harrell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TENN 49(13:06 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 49(12:21 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to UAB 45 for 4 yards (3-C.Daniels).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TENN 45(12:15 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 35 yards from UAB 45 to UAB 10 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 10(11:36 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 16 for 6 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 16(11:28 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 22 for 6 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 22(10:49 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley to UAB 37 for 15 yards (20-B.Thompson18-N.Warrior).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UAB 37(10:14 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at UAB 28 for -9 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|
Sack
|
2 & 19 - UAB 28(9:30 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at UAB 24 for -4 yards (98-A.Solomon).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 23 - UAB 24(8:44 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 36 for 12 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UAB 36(7:56 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 38 yards from UAB 36 to TEN 26 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 26(7:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 26(7:15 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 34 for 8 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 34(7:08 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 81-A.Pope. 81-A.Pope to TEN 40 for 6 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(6:28 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 42 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 42(5:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to UAB 40 FUMBLES (14-D.Turner). 15-J.Jennings to UAB 40 for no gain (14-D.Turner).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(5:09 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to UAB 34 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 34(4:29 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to UAB 36 for -2 yards (90-T.Fair).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 36(3:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to UAB 13 for 23 yards (9-A.Brooks2-L.Stanley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(3:14 - 3rd) 5-J.Palmer to UAB 9 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 9(2:30 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to UAB 13 for -4 yards (47-A.Wright).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 13(1:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:14 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(1:08 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(1:08 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley to UAB 25 for no gain (20-B.Thompson).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 25(1:04 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 48 for 23 yards (38-S.Page).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 48(0:18 - 3rd) 5-M.Mitchell to TEN 48 for 4 yards (6-J.Peterson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UAB 48(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 51-A.Talan False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UAB 47(14:19 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UAB 47(13:58 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UAB 47(13:53 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 52 yards from UAB 47 Downed at the TEN 1.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 1(13:48 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 73-T.Smith False start 0 yards enforced at TEN 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 1(13:37 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 1 for no gain (7-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 1(13:37 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 1 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TENN 1(12:52 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 81-A.Pope Facemasking 0 yards enforced at TEN 1. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 1(12:52 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 10 for 9 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TENN 10(12:52 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 41 yards from TEN 10 Downed at the UAB 49.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(11:44 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to TEN 49 for 2 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 49(11:33 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to TEN 49 for no gain (48-J.Blakely27-Q.Crouch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 49(10:45 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 49(10:13 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 32 yards from TEN 49 to TEN 17 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(10:06 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 22 for 4 yards (90-T.Fair50-N.Wilder).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 22(10:00 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 21 for -1 yard (47-A.Wright27-D.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 21(9:16 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 22 for 1 yard (1-G.Marino).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TENN 22(8:30 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 44 yards from TEN 22 out of bounds at the UAB 34.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(7:50 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UAB 43 for 9 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 43(7:40 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to TEN 49 for 8 yards (38-S.Page).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(7:05 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to TEN 46 for 3 yards (6-J.Peterson38-S.Page).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 46(6:20 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 46(5:34 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to TEN 32 for 14 yards (41-K.George).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(5:32 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 32(4:56 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins scrambles to TEN 26 for 6 yards (6-J.Peterson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UAB 26(4:51 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to TEN 17 for 9 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 17(4:01 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to TEN 15 for 2 yards (38-S.Page).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 15(3:33 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 15(2:48 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:41 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- End of Game (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:35 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 86-A.Craig. 86-A.Craig to UAB 46 for 29 yards (26-D.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(2:35 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to UAB 45 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 45(1:47 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren to UAB 44 for 1 yard (17-W.Boler).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TENN 44(1:01 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 68-M.Tatum False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 44. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|20
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|218
|295
|Total Plays
|55
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|121
|Rush Attempts
|25
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|14-30
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-49
|3-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.7
|5-44.0
|Return Yards
|23
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|218
|TOTAL YDS
|295
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|11/22
|136
|0
|3
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|3/8
|38
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|9
|34
|0
|9
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 WR
|J. Brown Jr.
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|6
|-6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|5
|63
|0
|26
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|3
|34
|0
|23
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|3
|30
|1
|15
|
K. Parham 8 WR
|K. Parham
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 WR
|J. Brown Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 17 S
|W. Boler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mofor 52 LB
|F. Mofor
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 18 CB
|T. Marshall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Wright 47 LB
|A. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Marino 1 DL
|G. Marino
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 3 CB
|C. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrell 31 LB
|K. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks 9 CB
|A. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Miller 26 S
|Da. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Dawkins 21 S
|W. Dawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Miller 27 CB
|Da. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|7
|39.7
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|2
|11.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|13/21
|147
|1
|1
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|3/6
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|16
|85
|1
|31
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|6
|19
|0
|8
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|8
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|4
|-10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|5
|70
|0
|23
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|3
|34
|0
|23
|
A. Craig 86 TE
|A. Craig
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Pope 81 TE
|A. Pope
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Byrd 10 WR
|T. Byrd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|3
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Peterson 6 LB
|J. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 41 DB
|K. George Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|3/3
|53
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|5
|44.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|10.0
|10
|0