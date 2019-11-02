|
|
|UTEP
|NTEXAS
Fine throws career-high 7 TDs, North Texas beats UTEP 52-26
DENTON, Texas (AP) Mason Fine threw a career-high seven touchdown passes to lead North Texas to a 52-26 victory over UTEP on Saturday.
Fine scored on three of his first four completions, finished 24-of-39 passing for 332 yards and surpassed 12,000 yards in his career. Fine threw three scores to Jaelon Darden, a pair to Deonte Simpson and a 48-yarder to Jyaire Shorter. Darden and Michael Lawrence each caught six passes, and Lawrence led with 87 yards receiving. Tre Siggers ran for 85 yards on 22 carries.
North Texas (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 33-yard TD pass from Fine to Simpson as the Mean Green built a 38-14 halftime lead.
Treyvon Hughes's 42-yard touchdown run pulled UTEP (1-7, 0-5) to 38-20 late in the third quarter. Hughes finished with 97 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Duron Lowe scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter for the Miners.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (1 plays, 33 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Viles kicks 61 yards from TEP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to TEP 33 for 63 yards (44-G.Flynn).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(15:00 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:49 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (12 plays, 65 yards, 5:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:43 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy kicks 65 yards from NTX 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 17 FUMBLES (59-H.Harrison). 38-K.Wood to TEP 17 for no gain.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(14:43 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:36 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:31 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy kicks 62 yards from NTX 35 out of bounds at the TEP 3.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(14:31 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 37 for 2 yards (43-L.Nixon97-D.Novil).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 37(14:31 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 49 for 12 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(13:59 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to NTX 35 for 16 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(13:31 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to NTX 30 for 5 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(13:04 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to NTX 26 for 4 yards (31-J.Gibbs24-T.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 26(12:24 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to NTX 23 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(11:50 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(11:20 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to NTX 22 for 1 yard (38-K.Wood).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 22(11:16 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to NTX 17 for 5 yards (48-J.King24-T.Robinson).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 17(10:41 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NTX 8 for 9 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - NTEXAS 8(9:54 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to NTX 1 for 7 yards (97-D.Novil4-K.Muhammad).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 1(9:16 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:51 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:45 - 1st) 8-B.Viles kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:45 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 46 for 21 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(8:45 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 48 for 2 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 48(8:29 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 46 for -2 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 46(8:01 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden. Penalty on NTX 77-E.Woodworth Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 46(7:21 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 41 yards from NTX 46 Downed at the TEP 13.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(7:13 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 18 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 18(6:59 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to TEP 18 for no gain (97-D.Novil24-T.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 18(6:26 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to TEP 22 for 4 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 22(5:45 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 36 yards from TEP 22 Downed at the NTX 42.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(4:57 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 48 for 10 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(4:46 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:28 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 15 for 12 yards (19-L.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(4:17 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(4:08 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 25 for 10 yards (26-A.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(3:34 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(3:04 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:57 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:54 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 33 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the NTX 42.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (11 plays, 72 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(2:48 - 1st) 21-N.Smith to NTX 46 for 4 yards (59-D.Simpson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 46(2:39 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to TEP 47 for 7 yards (6-D.Parsee43-Y.Ross).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(2:14 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 46 for 1 yard (11-D.Chukwukelu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(1:49 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(1:19 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to TEP 34 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(1:12 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 32 for 2 yards (6-D.Parsee).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 32(0:39 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers to TEP 32 for no gain (43-Y.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 32(0:14 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 32(15:00 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney 49 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on TEP 11-D.Chukwukelu Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 32. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 27(14:56 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (14 plays, 60 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy kicks 65 yards from NTX 35. 29-D.Lowe runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:44 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:33 - 2nd) 8-B.Viles kicks 56 yards from TEP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 28 for 19 yards (10-D.Inyang).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(14:33 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(14:33 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 32 for 4 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 32(14:26 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to TEP 43 for 25 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(14:01 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Siggers.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(13:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to TEP 26 for 17 yards (6-D.Parsee).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(13:35 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to TEP 20 for 6 yards (5-S.Tupou).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 20(13:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Darden to TEP 15 for 5 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(12:46 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(12:20 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 6 for 9 yards (12-A.Hynson2-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 6(12:16 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 6(11:38 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:34 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (9 plays, 19 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:28 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy kicks 49 yards from NTX 35. 21-J.Fields to TEP 26 FUMBLES (22-K.Crosby). 39-J.Moore to TEP 26 for no gain.
|
Kickoff
|(11:28 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy kicks 49 yards from NTX 35. 21-J.Fields to TEP 26 FUMBLES (21-J.Fields). out of bounds at the TEP 26.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(11:28 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 33 for 7 yards (91-D.LeBlanc43-L.Nixon).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 33(11:23 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 31 for -2 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 31(10:48 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 39 for 8 yards (39-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(10:07 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 39(9:28 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 39(9:20 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 47 for 8 yards (9-N.Harvey26-A.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 47(9:16 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(8:39 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 39 for 8 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 39(8:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 39(8:03 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to TEP 32 for 7 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(7:54 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 29 for 3 yards (11-D.Chukwukelu).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(7:29 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 23 for 6 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 23(7:01 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 18 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(6:38 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to TEP 17 for 1 yard (13-J.Rogers).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 17(6:16 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to TEP 21 for -4 yards (97-J.Ortega).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 21(5:54 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at TEP 8 for 13 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 21(5:28 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at TEP 9 for 12 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 9(5:28 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 6 for 3 yards (29-D.Lowe5-S.Tupou).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - NTEXAS 6(5:01 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 6(4:43 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 6(4:37 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:33 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:28 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 60 yards from NTX 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 30 for 25 yards (25-C.Thornton).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(4:28 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 39 for 9 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 39(4:21 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 41 for 2 yards (97-D.Novil5-T.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(3:45 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 48 for 7 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 48(3:38 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 77-G.Long False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 48. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 43(2:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 45-T.Thompson. 45-T.Thompson to TEP 45 for 2 yards (4-K.Muhammad5-T.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 45(2:44 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NTX 48 for 7 yards (39-J.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(2:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NTX 44 for 4 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 44(1:32 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to NTX 41 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 41(1:24 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 49 for -10 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UTEP 49(0:52 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 31 yards from TEP 49 Downed at the NTX 20.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Fumble (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(0:42 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 21 for 1 yard (5-S.Tupou).
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 18 for 18 yards (59-H.Harrison). Penalty on TEP 31-J.Tupou Holding 9 yards enforced at TEP 18.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 9(15:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Trussell.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 9(14:52 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley scrambles to TEP 16 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 16(14:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 18 for 2 yards (4-K.Muhammad23-K.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 18(14:06 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 38 yards from TEP 18 to the NTX 44 downed by 10-D.Inyang.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(13:28 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 48 for 8 yards (2-M.Lewis23-P.Amaewhule).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 48(13:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 48(12:53 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 41 for 7 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(12:47 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(12:23 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 39 FUMBLES (71-T.Tuialuuluu). 13-J.Rogers to TEP 46 for 7 yards.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(12:19 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 37 for -9 yards FUMBLES (97-D.Novil). 73-B.DeHaro to TEP 37 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 19 - UTEP 37(12:07 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley pushed ob at TEP 48 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 48(11:30 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Flores.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTEP 48(10:54 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 40 yards from TEP 48. 1-J.Darden to NTX 13 for 1 yard (10-D.Inyang).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(10:43 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 41 for 28 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(10:32 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to NTX 42 for 1 yard (97-J.Ortega).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 42(10:16 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 49 for 7 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 49(9:50 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 49 for no gain (12-A.Hynson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 49(9:12 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 34 yards from NTX 49. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 35 for 18 yards (36-A.Kenworthy).
UTEP
Miners
- TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(8:29 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(8:20 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 38 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis22-K.Crosby).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 38(8:14 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 29 for -9 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - UTEP 29(7:32 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 37 yards from TEP 29 Downed at the NTX 34.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:55 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:41 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers pushed ob at NTX 34 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:36 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to NTX 45 for 11 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(6:27 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(5:59 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 48 for 3 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 48(5:53 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 45 for -3 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(5:24 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 42 yards from NTX 45 to the TEP 13 downed by 17-D.Gaddie.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(4:42 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 22 for 9 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 22(4:30 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 26 for 4 yards (43-L.Nixon).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(3:45 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to NTX 49 for 25 yards (39-J.Moore).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(3:11 - 3rd) 24-R.Flores to NTX 48 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis2-L.Hamilton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 48(2:53 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NTX 42 for 6 yards (9-N.Harvey26-A.Morris).
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 42(2:19 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:35 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-J.Gibbs at NTX 2. 31-J.Gibbs to NTX 2 for no gain.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:26 - 3rd) 8-B.Viles kicks 53 yards from TEP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to TEP 17 for 71 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(1:26 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to TEP 14 for 3 yards (10-D.Inyang).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 14(1:13 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:52 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (11 plays, 51 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 60 yards from NTX 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 20 for 15 yards (7-E.Johnson25-C.Thornton).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(0:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 19 for -1 yard (48-J.King97-D.Novil).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 19(0:40 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 14 for -5 yards (54-A.Frow).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 16 - UTEP 14(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on TEP 76-D.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 14. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 21 - UTEP 9(14:16 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 28 for 19 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 28(14:16 - 4th) 46-M.Crawford punts 44 yards from TEP 28 to the NTX 28 downed by 7-K.Johnson.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- End of Game (6 plays, 48 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(13:50 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 33 for 5 yards (97-J.Ortega2-M.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 33(13:39 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 36 for 3 yards (43-Y.Ross9-J.VanHook).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 36(13:13 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 48 for 12 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(12:50 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 50 for 2 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 50(12:23 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 50 for no gain (85-S.Buckingham).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 50(11:48 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to TEP 33 for 17 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(11:13 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(10:44 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to TEP 28 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook11-T.Wolf).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 28(10:37 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to TEP 20 for 8 yards (9-J.VanHook6-D.Parsee).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(10:04 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:23 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:17 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 49 for 49 yards (34-B.English).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(9:17 - 4th) 24-R.Flores to NTX 48 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 48(9:03 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NTX 44 for 4 yards (26-A.Morris).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 44(8:32 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to NTX 40 for 4 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(7:52 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(7:09 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to NTX 37 for 3 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 37(7:00 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley scrambles to NTX 17 for 20 yards (19-L.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(6:16 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to NTX 9 for 8 yards (26-A.Morris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 9(5:42 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to NTX 7 for 2 yards (39-J.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - NTEXAS 7(5:06 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to NTX 4 for 3 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 4(4:41 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to NTX 3 for 1 yard (39-J.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 3(4:07 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:30 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:16 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 33 yards from TEP 35. 1-J.Darden to NTX 36 for 4 yards (57-B.Wortham).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(3:16 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 46 for 10 yards (33-D.Hankins).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(3:13 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to TEP 49 for 5 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 49(2:48 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to TEP 24 for 25 yards (43-Y.Ross).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(2:17 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to TEP 22 for 2 yards (2-M.Lewis15-T.Tialavea).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 22(1:47 - 4th) 5-J.Bean pushed ob at TEP 11 for 11 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(1:18 - 4th) 5-J.Bean kneels at TEP 16 for -5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|25
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|6
|17
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|242
|473
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|144
|Rush Attempts
|35
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|86
|329
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|24-39
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-24
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|7
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.4
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|264
|158
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-246
|4-157
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|329
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|473
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|17/29
|119
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|17
|97
|3
|42
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|2
|28
|0
|25
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|14
|27
|0
|20
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|11
|77
|0
|10
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Trussell 84 TE
|J. Trussell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hynson 12 DB
|A. Hynson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 13 DB
|J. Rogers
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 2 DB
|M. Lewis
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parsee 6 LB
|D. Parsee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Ross 43 S
|Y. Ross
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
|D. Chukwukelu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 5 LB
|S. Tupou
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Simpson 59 DT
|D. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Buckingham 85 DT
|S. Buckingham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuialuuluu 71 OL
|T. Tuialuuluu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Inyang 10 DB
|D. Inyang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tialavea 15 DT
|T. Tialavea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|7
|38.4
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|5
|40.8
|100
|0
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|24/39
|332
|7
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|22
|82
|0
|10
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|4
|42
|0
|25
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|5
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|6
|87
|0
|28
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|6
|60
|3
|21
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|59
|1
|48
|
D. Simpson 84 WR
|D. Simpson
|2
|53
|2
|33
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|3
|36
|1
|17
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 LB
|T. Davis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 39 DB
|J. Moore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
|D. LeBlanc
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 2 DE
|L. Hamilton
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Muhammad 4 S
|K. Muhammad
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
|Ca. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 9 DB
|N. Harvey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 26 S
|A. Morris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 48 LB
|J. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 43 LB
|L. Nixon III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibbs 31 S
|J. Gibbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crosby 22 DB
|K. Crosby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 38 LB
|K. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Davis 19 DB
|Le. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 24 DB
|T. Robinson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frow 54 DL
|A. Frow
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 47 K
|E. Mooney
|1/1
|44
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kenworthy 36 P
|A. Kenworthy
|3
|39.0
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|3
|51.0
|71
|0
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
