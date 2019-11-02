Drive Chart
Fine throws career-high 7 TDs, North Texas beats UTEP 52-26

  • AP
  • Nov 02, 2019

DENTON, Texas (AP) Mason Fine threw a career-high seven touchdown passes to lead North Texas to a 52-26 victory over UTEP on Saturday.

Fine scored on three of his first four completions, finished 24-of-39 passing for 332 yards and surpassed 12,000 yards in his career. Fine threw three scores to Jaelon Darden, a pair to Deonte Simpson and a 48-yarder to Jyaire Shorter. Darden and Michael Lawrence each caught six passes, and Lawrence led with 87 yards receiving. Tre Siggers ran for 85 yards on 22 carries.

North Texas (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 33-yard TD pass from Fine to Simpson as the Mean Green built a 38-14 halftime lead.

Treyvon Hughes's 42-yard touchdown run pulled UTEP (1-7, 0-5) to 38-20 late in the third quarter. Hughes finished with 97 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Duron Lowe scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter for the Miners.

Team Stats
1st Downs 14 25
Rushing 8 8
Passing 6 17
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 7-16 10-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 242 473
Total Plays 64 74
Avg Gain 3.8 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 156 144
Rush Attempts 35 35
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 4.1
Net Yards Passing 86 329
Comp. - Att. 17-29 24-39
Yards Per Pass 3.0 8.4
Penalties - Yards 4-24 1-5
Touchdowns 4 7
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 7
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-38.4 3-39.0
Return Yards 264 158
Punts - Returns 1-18 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 8-246 4-157
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 1-7 776626
North Texas 4-5 21177752
NTEXAS -22.5, O/U 58.5
Apogee Stadium Denton, Texas
 86 PASS YDS 329
156 RUSH YDS 144
242 TOTAL YDS 473
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 119 0 0 93.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 119 0 0 93.1
K. Locksley 17/29 119 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Hughes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 97 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 97 3
T. Hughes 17 97 3 42
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Fields 2 28 0 25
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
K. Locksley 14 27 0 20
R. Flores 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Flores 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 77 0
J. Garrett 11 77 0 10
A. Busey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Busey 2 20 0 12
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Cowing 1 16 0 16
K. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
K. Johnson 2 4 0 4
T. Thompson 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Thompson 1 2 0 2
J. Trussell 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Trussell 0 0 0 0
R. Flores 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Flores 0 0 0 0
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Wolf 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hynson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
A. Hynson 9-0 0.0 0
J. Rogers 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 8-0 0.0 0
M. Lewis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
M. Lewis 8-2 0.0 0
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. VanHook 4-1 0.0 0
D. Parsee 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Parsee 3-1 0.0 0
Y. Ross 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Y. Ross 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ortega 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ortega 3-0 0.0 0
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Chukwukelu 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tupou 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Tupou 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lowe 2-0 0.0 0
D. Simpson 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Simpson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
P. Amaewhule 1-1 1.0 0
S. Buckingham 85 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Buckingham 1-0 0.0 0
T. Tuialuuluu 71 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Tuialuuluu 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hankins 33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hankins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Inyang 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Inyang 1-0 0.0 0
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Wolf 0-1 0.0 0
T. Tialavea 15 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Tialavea 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
G. Baechle 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Crawford 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.4 1
M. Crawford 7 38.4 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 40.8 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 40.8 100 0
D. Lowe 5 40.8 100 0
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 17 0
W. Dawn Jr. 2 16.0 17 0
J. Prince 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Prince 1 10.0 10 0
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Fields 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
J. Garrett 1 18.0 18 0
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 332 7 0 192.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 332 7 0 192.3
M. Fine 24/39 332 7 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Siggers 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 82 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 82 0
T. Siggers 22 82 0 10
O. Adaway III 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
O. Adaway III 4 42 0 25
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
N. Smith 5 12 0 6
J. Bean 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Bean 1 11 0 11
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Darden 1 5 0 5
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Fine 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Lawrence 32 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 87 0
M. Lawrence 6 87 0 28
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 3
J. Darden 6 60 3 21
J. Shorter 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 1
J. Shorter 2 59 1 48
D. Simpson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 2
D. Simpson 2 53 2 33
J. Pirtle 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
J. Pirtle 3 36 1 17
G. White 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
G. White 2 24 0 17
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Ogunmakin 1 12 0 12
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
N. Smith 1 1 0 1
T. Siggers 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Siggers 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Novil 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
D. Novil 5-2 1.0 0
T. Davis 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Davis 5-2 0.0 0
J. Moore 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Moore 5-0 0.0 0
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. LeBlanc 4-0 0.0 0
L. Hamilton 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
L. Hamilton 3-1 2.0 0
K. Muhammad 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Muhammad 3-1 0.0 0
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ca. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
N. Harvey 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Harvey 3-0 0.0 0
A. Morris 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Morris 3-2 0.0 0
J. King 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. King 2-0 0.0 0
L. Nixon III 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Nixon III 2-1 0.0 0
J. Gibbs 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Gibbs 2-0 0.0 0
K. Crosby 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Crosby 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wood 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wood 1-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
Le. Davis 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Le. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
T. Robinson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Robinson 1-3 0.0 0
A. Frow 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Frow 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
E. Mooney 1/1 44 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kenworthy 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 2
A. Kenworthy 3 39.0 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 51.0 71 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 51.0 71 0
D. Hair-Griffin 3 51.0 71 0
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
J. Darden 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Darden 1 1.0 1 0
