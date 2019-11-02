|
|
|VATECH
|ND
Book's late TD run helps No 16 Notre Dame beat Virginia Tech
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Ian Book delivered the type of clutch, game-winning drive that can make Notre Dame fans forgive the quarterbacks' mistakes.
Book ran 7 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left to cap an 18-play, 87-yard drive as the 16th-ranked Fighting Irish pulled out a 21-20 victory over the Virginia Tech and averted a second straight loss.
After getting blown out at Michigan last week, Notre Dame faced some harsh criticism.
''This week was about our team,'' Book said after his designed run on third-and-goal tied the game at 20-20. ''It was about having that strong love for each other and just going out there for one another and playing for each other.''
Jonathan Doerer kicked the go-ahead PAT after holder Jay Bramblett fielded a low snap and freshman Kyle Hamilton then picked off a long pass by Quincy Patterson to seal the victory, the 16th straight by the Irish in Notre Dame Stadium.
''That was a great character victory for our football team,'' Irish coach Brian Kelly said. ''They endured a lot this week. They found a way to win.''
Book led a methodical drive, converting two fourth downs, including a fourth-and-10 at the Tech 33 for 26 yards to Chase Claypool that gave the Irish first-and-goal from the 7. After two incomplete passes, Notre Dame caught Virginia Tech in a blitz and Book ran away from it and darted into the end zone.
''Just a lot of grit and perseverance,'' Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet said.
Book passed for 341 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and led the Irish with 50 yards on 13 carries.
The Irish committed three turnovers deep in Virginia Tech territory, including a fumble at the goal line by Jafar Armstrong that Hokies safety Divine Deablo returned for a 98-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 with 9 seconds left in the first half.
The Hokies (5-3) added a pair of field goals by Brian Johnson in the second half and the Irish missed one, leaving Notre Dame trailing by six with 3:19 remaining and the ball at its 13. But Book and the Irish came through.
''It's a tough locker room in there,'' Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. ''It's a group of guys that played hard, prepared well for a very good football team on the road in a hostile environment and almost pulled it off.''
Patterson got the start for Virginia Tech at quarterback in place of Hendon Hooker, who had started the three previous victories but suffered a knee injury in Virginia Tech's 43-41 six-overtime victory over North Carolina two Saturdays ago.
Fuente went with Patterson over Hendon Hooker, who had started Tech's previous three victories but suffered a knee injury two weeks ago in the six-overtime victory over North Carolina.
''The bottom line was I couldn't pull the trigger on putting (Hooker) in, I just couldn't,'' Fuente said.
Patterson ran for 77 yards on 19 carries and completed 9 of 28 passes for 139 yards and an 8-yard touchdown to Damon Hazelton in the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The Hokies had six three-and-outs offensively in the first 30 minutes as Patterson struggled to find a rhythm. But Bud Foster's defense hurried Book enough to keep things close with five three-and-outs of their own in the first half. That the Hokies took the lead and battled the Irish to the finish was pleasing to Fuente.
''I feel awesome about our chemistry,'' he said of going forward. ''We've got four games in a row and we'll have to patch it together health-wise to have a chance.''
Notre Dame: The Irish did everything they could to give the 17-point underdogs a chance to win, including a punt-catch interference penalty on Bo Bauer that gave the Hokies a short field at the Irish 45 and led to the first Tech touchdown. Deablo's fumble return at the end of the first half then took the momentum away from the Irish.
''That was difficult, but our guys responded,'' Kelly said. ''We told them they had to continue to fight, continue to persevere. They did that. Those are all character traits we were looking for that we needed to see on display. We saw them.''
''You saw the heart, you saw the desire, you saw the passion,'' cornerback Troy Pride Jr. said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Notre Dame fell from No. 8 to No. 16 after losing to Michigan. This sloppy performance probably won't do much to help the Irish regain that ground.
DIVINE PERFORMANCE
Deablo entered Saturday's game with one career interception and one fumble recovery and ended up doubling both against the Irish. He stopped a Notre Dame scoring drive when he intercepted Book at the Tech 2 in the third quarter, and had five solo tackles.
''It didn't feel real at the time,'' Deablo said of his touchdown. ''I saw the quarterback and I knew he wasn't going to tackle me. I saw the wall of blockers, so I knew we had a touchdown after that.''
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: Returns home to face Wake Forest.
Notre Dame: The Irish visit Duke next Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 13-L.Keys to ND 21 for 18 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 25 for 4 yards (3-C.Farley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ND 25(14:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 25(14:30 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 25(14:24 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 50 yards from ND 25 out of bounds at the VT 25.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(14:19 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 28 for 3 yards (11-A.Gilman8-D.Vaughn).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 28(14:11 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 29 for 1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 29(13:30 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 29(12:45 - 1st) 96-P.Romo punts 47 yards from VT 29. 10-C.Finke to ND 23 for -1 yard (27-A.Chatman).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Interception (6 plays, -14 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(12:40 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 22 for -1 yard (45-T.Garbutt).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 22(12:32 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to VT 48 for 30 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(12:19 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to VT 22 for 26 yards (3-C.Farley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(11:50 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 22(11:30 - 1st) 12-I.Book runs ob at VT 17 for 5 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - ND 17(11:24 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet INTERCEPTED by 4-D.Hollifield at VT 9. 4-D.Hollifield to VT 9 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 9(11:15 - 1st) Penalty on VT 4-Q.Patterson Delay of game 4 yards enforced at VT 9. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 14 - VATECH 5(10:45 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 14 - VATECH 5(10:45 - 1st) 29-D.Keene to VT 4 for -1 yard (22-A.Bilal57-J.Ademilola).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - VATECH 4(10:38 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - VATECH 4(9:50 - 1st) 96-P.Romo punts 38 yards from VT 4. 10-C.Finke to VT 26 for 16 yards (12-N.Thompson).
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (2 plays, 26 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(9:45 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke runs ob at VT 8 for 18 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ND 8(9:30 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:14 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 54 yards from ND 35 out of bounds at the VT 11.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(9:10 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 36 for 1 yard (22-A.Bilal).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 36(9:10 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 41 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton5-T.Pride).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 41(8:35 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 42 for 1 yard (53-K.Kareem).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 42(8:03 - 1st) 96-P.Romo punts 58 yards from VT 42 to ND End Zone. touchback.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(7:35 - 1st) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at ND 20. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 15(7:26 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 18 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 18(7:26 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 29 for 11 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ND 29(7:00 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 29 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ND 29(6:38 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 28 yards from ND 29 to VT 43 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(5:57 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 43(5:50 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 48 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 48(5:44 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 48(5:10 - 1st) 96-P.Romo punts 36 yards from VT 48 to ND 16 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(5:05 - 1st) 34-J.Smith to ND 17 for 1 yard (34-A.Tisdale1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 17(4:59 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 17(4:31 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 23 for 6 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ND 23(4:26 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 37 yards from ND 23 to VT 40 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley. Penalty on ND 52-B.Bauer Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at VT 40.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(3:50 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to ND 41 for 4 yards (22-A.Bilal40-D.White). Penalty on ND 41-K.Hinish Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ND 41.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(3:40 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 26(3:27 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to ND 20 for 6 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah14-K.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 20(3:23 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to ND 20 for no gain (22-A.Bilal).
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 20(2:42 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton pushed ob at ND 8 for 12 yards (8-D.Vaughn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - VATECH 8(1:57 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 8(1:30 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 8(1:23 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:19 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (11 plays, 77 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 13-L.Keys to ND 23 for 20 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(1:15 - 1st) 4-A.Davis to ND 30 for 7 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 30(1:10 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy to ND 36 for 6 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(0:45 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 4-A.Davis. 4-A.Davis to ND 44 for 8 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 44(0:20 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 46 for 2 yards (41-J.Griffin).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(15:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to VT 47 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 47(14:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to VT 45 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 45(14:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to VT 43 for 2 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(13:30 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to VT 30 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(13:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 30(12:30 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at VT 4 for 26 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ND 4(12:21 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:45 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:45 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:39 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson scrambles to VT 29 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 29(11:34 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo punts 41 yards from VT 29. 10-C.Finke to ND 32 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(11:03 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 33 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 33(10:54 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 33(10:30 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 38 for 5 yards (45-T.Garbutt23-R.Ashby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ND 38(10:22 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 52 yards from ND 38 Downed at the VT 10.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(9:55 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 10(9:40 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 17 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 17(9:36 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 17(9:05 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo punts 44 yards from VT 17. 10-C.Finke to ND 46 for 7 yards (27-A.Chatman).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(9:01 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to VT 49 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 49(8:50 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 49(8:24 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 49(8:17 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 26 yards from VT 49 Downed at the VT 23.
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (9 plays, 19 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(8:13 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 27 for 4 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 27(8:04 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 37 for 10 yards (40-D.White20-S.Crawford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(7:20 - 2nd) 29-D.Keene to VT 40 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 40(6:45 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 40(6:20 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 6-H.Grimsley. 6-H.Grimsley to ND 49 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(6:13 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson pushed ob at ND 35 for 14 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(5:56 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to ND 33 for 2 yards (8-D.Vaughn).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 33(5:35 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to ND 9 for 24 yards (8-D.Vaughn). Penalty on VT 14-D.Hazelton Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ND 33. No Play.
|
-20 YD
|
2 & 13 - VATECH 38(5:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner to VT 42 FUMBLES. 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah to VT 42 for no gain (4-Q.Patterson).
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (10 plays, 40 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(4:32 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to VT 27 for 15 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(4:20 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 27(3:57 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to VT 18 for 9 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 18(3:52 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to VT 17 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(3:16 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ND 17(2:32 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at VT 18 for -1 yard (4-D.Hollifield).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - ND 18(2:24 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to VT 5 for 13 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - ND 5(1:45 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to VT 2 for 3 yards (36-D.Crawford).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 2(1:15 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to VT 1 for 1 yard (1-R.Floyd).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 1(0:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to VT 2 FUMBLES (23-R.Ashby). 17-D.Deablo runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Interception (10 plays, -23 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 24 for -1 yard (41-K.Hinish).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 24(15:00 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to ND 48 for 28 yards (8-D.Vaughn21-J.Elliott).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(14:21 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to ND 45 for 3 yards (44-J.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ND 45(13:40 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner. Penalty on ND 53-K.Kareem Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 45. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(13:08 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to ND 28 for 2 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 28(13:01 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to ND 26 for 2 yards (11-A.Gilman53-K.Kareem).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 26(12:27 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to ND 26 for no gain (22-A.Bilal).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ND 26(11:41 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 25 for no gain (5-J.Hewitt).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:00 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 37 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(10:33 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 84-C.Kmet False start 5 yards enforced at ND 37. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - VATECH 32(10:12 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 41 for 9 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 41(10:00 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 41(9:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 46 for 5 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 46(9:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to VT 49 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(9:10 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to VT 43 for 6 yards (3-C.Farley).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 43(8:44 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to VT 33 for 10 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(8:13 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Deablo at VT 2. 17-D.Deablo to VT 2 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 2(7:46 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 6 for 4 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 6(7:39 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson pushed ob at VT 26 for 20 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(7:21 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 34 for 8 yards (8-D.Vaughn).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 34(6:35 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 31 for -3 yards (42-J.Okwara).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 31(5:52 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 31(5:14 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo punts 44 yards from VT 31 Downed at the ND 25.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (9 plays, 76 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(5:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 23 for -2 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 23(5:00 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to ND 20 for -3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - VATECH 20(4:35 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to ND 33 for 13 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 33(4:00 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from ND 33 to VT 27 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley. Penalty on VT 5-J.Hewitt Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 27.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Missed FG (18 plays, 82 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(3:19 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 16 for -1 yard (44-J.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 16(3:14 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 24 for 8 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 24(2:33 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 6-H.Grimsley. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 31 for 7 yards (44-J.Jones40-D.White).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(1:56 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 35 for 4 yards (40-D.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 35(1:11 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 38 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 38(0:28 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to ND 12 for 50 yards (5-T.Pride8-D.Vaughn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(15:00 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 12(14:09 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 12(14:05 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to ND 7 for 5 yards (11-A.Gilman20-S.Crawford).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ND 7(14:00 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:29 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|
Kickoff
|(13:25 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 64 yards from VT 35. 13-L.Keys to ND 1 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 1(13:25 - 4th) 12-I.Book to ND 3 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 3(13:25 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 3 for no gain (36-D.Crawford).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 3(12:53 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 13 for 10 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 13(12:15 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 7 for -6 yards (23-R.Ashby). Penalty on VT 28-J.Waller Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 7.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(11:55 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool INTERCEPTED by 27-A.Chatman at ND 25. 27-A.Chatman to ND 25 for no gain. Penalty on VT 37-B.Murray Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ND 22. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(11:37 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy to VT 44 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(11:10 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 44(10:48 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to VT 41 for 3 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 41(10:44 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to VT 21 for 20 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(10:06 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to VT 16 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 16(9:40 - 4th) 12-I.Book pushed ob at VT 16 for no gain (4-D.Hollifield).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 16(9:09 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 16(8:57 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to VT 9 for 7 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - VATECH 9(8:53 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 9(8:28 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles to VT 7 for 2 yards. Penalty on VT 3-C.Farley Holding 4 yards enforced at VT 7.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 3(8:23 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool. Penalty on ND 8-J.Armstrong Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VT 3. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - VATECH 18(8:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - VATECH 18(7:55 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to VT 17 for 1 yard (37-B.Murray).
|
No Good
|
4 & 17 - VATECH 17(7:50 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (18 plays, 87 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(7:06 - 4th) Penalty on ND 42-J.Okwara Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 20. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - ND 25(7:02 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 27 for 2 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 27(7:02 - 4th) 11-T.Turner to VT 32 for 5 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(6:36 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 40 for 8 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 40(5:49 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 44 for 4 yards (40-D.White42-J.Okwara).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(5:05 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 44 for no gain (40-D.White).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 44(4:25 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 45 for 1 yard (40-D.White).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - ND 45(3:39 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson sacked at VT 41 for -4 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ND 41(3:34 - 4th) 96-P.Romo punts 46 yards from VT 41 out of bounds at the ND 13.
VATECH
Hokies
- Interception (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 13(3:29 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 13(3:22 - 4th) 12-I.Book to ND 20 for 7 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 20(3:19 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 20(2:44 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 25 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(2:39 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 30 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield45-T.Garbutt).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 30(2:34 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 37 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(2:07 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 37(1:58 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 40 for 3 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 40(1:52 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 4-A.Davis. 4-A.Davis to VT 48 for 12 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(1:45 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 4-A.Davis. 4-A.Davis to VT 46 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 46(1:32 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs ob at VT 33 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(1:14 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 33(1:10 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 33(1:04 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
|
+26 YD
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 33(1:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to VT 7 for 26 yards (26-J.Quillen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - VATECH 7(0:57 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 7(0:45 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 7(0:39 - 4th) 12-I.Book runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:35 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:29 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 58 yards from ND 35. 3-C.Farley to VT 10 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(0:29 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(0:23 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - ND 10(0:17 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Hamilton at VT 40. 14-K.Hamilton to VT 35 for 5 yards.
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(0:10 - 4th) 12-I.Book kneels at VT 36 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|25
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|8-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|236
|447
|Total Plays
|64
|91
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|106
|Rush Attempts
|36
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|135
|341
|Comp. - Att.
|9-28
|29-53
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.3
|6-38.8
|Return Yards
|3
|67
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-3
|3-38
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|135
|PASS YDS
|341
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|236
|TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|9/28
|139
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|19
|77
|0
|20
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|13
|32
|0
|8
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|-10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|5
|63
|1
|28
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|58
|0
|50
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 1 DB
|R. Floyd
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|5-1
|1.0
|1
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/2
|44
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Romo 96 K
|P. Romo
|8
|44.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|29/53
|341
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|13
|50
|1
|13
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|19
|37
|0
|11
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
A. Davis 4 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|8
|118
|0
|30
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|5
|56
|0
|18
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|4
|49
|0
|26
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|4
|28
|1
|10
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
A. Davis 4 RB
|A. Davis
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 45 LB
|Jo. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Correll 52 OL
|Z. Correll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|38.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|3
|12.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|4
|6.0
|16
|0
