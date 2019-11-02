|
|
|NEB
|PURDUE
Injury-plagued Purdue scores late, beat Nebraska 31-27
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) David Bell scored the go-ahead touchdown from nine yards out with 1:08 to play, and Purdue beat Nebraska 31-27 on Saturday.
The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good after starting quarterback Jack Plummer left the game with a right ankle injury - the latest player to be sidelined on a team plagued by injuries.
Head coach Jeff Brohm said Purdue will likely be without Plummer for the remainder of the season after he needed help off the field following a run-play injury with 7:55 remaining. Plummer finished 25-of-34 passing with 242 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed 61 yards on 12 carries.
The Boilermakers lost quarterback Elijah Sindelar (broken left collarbone) and All-American receiver Rondale Moore (left hamstring) four games ago and have lost three games since, making Saturday's win that much better.
''It was a big win for our team today,'' Brohm said. ''It has been rough at times this year. If you want to win, it's not supposed to be a whole lot of fun. We've made mistakes this year. We've been hard on our guys and quite demanding a bit. But you have to back off and allow these guys to play and make mistakes.''
Four plays after Plummer's injury, King Doerue scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to give Purdue a 24-20 lead with 6:50 to go in back-and-forth fourth quarter. Doerue finished with 71 yards rushing on 15 carries and had 31 yards on five receptions, including a 3-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Adrian Martinez was 22 of 39 for 247 yards passing and an interception for the Cornhuskers (4-5, 2-4), who have lost four of their last five games and two straight to the Boilermakers. Martinez rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries and scored twice.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: Martinez returned after missing the last two games following a left knee injury against Northwestern on Oct. 5. The Cornhuskers are trying to get on track down the stretch in the regular season. They need two wins to be eligible for a bowl game.
Purdue: The Boilermakers hope the win will be enough to get them on a roll in the final games. They must win their last three games to be bowl-eligible for the second straight year.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: Off next week and will host Wisconsin on Nov. 16.
Purdue: At Northwestern next week for the first of two straight road games.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, 41 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 20 for 20 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at PUR 40 for 40 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(14:56 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 40(14:34 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at PUR 33 for 7 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 33(14:30 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 39 for -6 yards (98-K.Higgins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEB 39(14:11 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 29 yards from PUR 39 to the PUR 10 downed by 31-C.Miller.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(13:35 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 14 for 4 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 14(13:26 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 15 for 1 yard (31-C.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 15(12:58 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 19 for 4 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 19(12:20 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 36 yards from PUR 19. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at NEB 49 for 4 yards (40-Z.Horvath).
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (9 plays, 51 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(11:36 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to PUR 48 for 3 yards (18-C.Allen55-D.Barnes).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 48(11:25 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to PUR 40 for 8 yards (29-S.Smiley97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(11:05 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to PUR 34 for 6 yards (18-C.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEB 34(10:49 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hickman.
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 34(10:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 41 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the PUR 41.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEB 41(10:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 36 for 5 yards (18-C.Allen).
|
+34 YD
|
4 & 6 - NEB 36(10:07 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 9-K.Noa. 9-K.Noa to PUR 2 for 34 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEB 2(9:22 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 1 for 1 yard (44-B.Holt55-D.Barnes).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(9:05 - 1st) 26-D.Mills runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:37 - 1st) 32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) 99-W.Przystup kicks 57 yards from NEB 35. 33-J.Anthrop pushed ob at PUR 30 for 22 yards (99-W.Przystup). Penalty on PUR 17-M.Wright Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 23.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(8:32 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 28 for 15 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(8:25 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 30 for 2 yards (22-A.Davis). Penalty on PUR 40-Z.Horvath Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 28. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - PURDUE 18(7:54 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to PUR 26 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 26(7:28 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 26(6:52 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - PURDUE 26(6:48 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 48 yards from PUR 26 to NEB 26 fair catch by 10-J.Spielman.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(6:42 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 27 for 1 yard (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 27(6:35 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 39 for 12 yards (38-B.Thieneman44-B.Holt).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(6:10 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 40 for 1 yard (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEB 40(5:48 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - NEB 40(5:19 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 9-K.Noa. 9-K.Noa to NEB 41 for 1 yard (6-J.Graham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NEB 41(5:15 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 36 yards from NEB 41 to the PUR 23 downed by 49-I.Stalbird.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(4:41 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 27 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 27(4:31 - 1st) Penalty on PUR 3-D.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 27. No Play.
|
Int
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 22(4:00 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath INTERCEPTED by 79-D.Daniels at PUR 20. 79-D.Daniels to PUR 2 for 18 yards (40-Z.Horvath).
NEB
Cornhuskers
- FG (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NEB 2(3:40 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|
Sack
|
2 & 2 - NEB 2(3:33 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez sacked at PUR 7 for -5 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 7(3:27 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles pushed ob at PUR 1 for 6 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NEB 1(2:47 - 1st) Team penalty on NEB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 1. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEB 6(2:09 - 1st) 32-B.Pickering 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:09 - 1st) 99-W.Przystup kicks 61 yards from NEB 35. 33-J.Anthrop pushed ob at PUR 24 for 20 yards (36-R.Karel).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(2:05 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 19 for -5 yards (95-B.Stille).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - PURDUE 19(1:59 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - PURDUE 19(1:30 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to PUR 26 for 7 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - PURDUE 26(1:23 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 20 yards from PUR 26 Downed at the PUR 46.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Interception (5 plays, -42 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 46(0:39 - 1st) 10-J.Spielman to PUR 32 for 14 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(0:28 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to PUR 29 for 3 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 29(0:06 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 27 for 2 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 27(15:00 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 21 for 6 yards (1-D.Mackey44-B.Holt).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(14:23 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Trice at PUR 3. 23-C.Trice to PUR 12 for 9 yards (26-D.Mills).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (3 plays, 41 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 12(13:48 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 21 for 9 yards (23-D.Bootle).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 21(13:40 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 23 for 2 yards (94-K.Davis).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(13:10 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell INTERCEPTED by 21-L.Jackson at PUR 47. 21-L.Jackson to PUR 47 for no gain.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(12:45 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to PUR 49 for -2 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEB 49(12:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to PUR 47 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEB 47(12:05 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Noa.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 47(11:28 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 36 yards from PUR 47 to PUR 11 fair catch by 33-J.Anthrop.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (10 plays, 89 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(11:22 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 29 for 18 yards (17-B.Clark).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(11:15 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to NEB 46 for 25 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(10:52 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to NEB 44 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 44(10:21 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright pushed ob at NEB 18 for 26 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(9:55 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 18(9:24 - 2nd) 33-J.Anthrop to NEB 23 for -5 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 15 - PURDUE 23(9:18 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to NEB 6 for 17 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - PURDUE 6(8:42 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 8 for -2 yards (17-B.Clark).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 8(8:08 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer to NEB 3 for 5 yards (94-K.Davis31-C.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 3(7:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:09 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good. Team penalty on NEB Offside declined.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(7:04 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at NEB 34 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 34(7:04 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 41 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(6:43 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 50 for 9 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 50(6:28 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 47 for 3 yards (5-G.Karlaftis90-L.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(6:07 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll pushed ob at PUR 45 for 2 yards (6-J.Graham). Penalty on NEB 71-M.Farniok Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 47. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 20 - NEB 43(5:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez runs ob at PUR 41 for 16 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 41(5:21 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 44 FUMBLES. 2-A.Martinez to PUR 44 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEB 44(4:57 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Noa.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NEB 44(4:24 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 40 yards from PUR 44 to the PUR 4 downed by 30-E.Sullivan.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (14 plays, 120 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 4(4:16 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 3 for -1 yard (21-L.Jackson22-A.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 3(4:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 11 for 8 yards (21-L.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 11(3:35 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 24 for 13 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(2:57 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 48 for 24 yards (23-D.Bootle31-C.Miller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(2:35 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 29 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 29(2:35 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 34 for 5 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(2:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 39 for 5 yards (21-L.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 39(2:15 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 46 for 7 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(1:52 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 13-J.Domann Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PUR 46. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(1:52 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs ob at NEB 37 for 2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 37(1:46 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to NEB 18 for 19 yards (13-J.Domann22-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(1:40 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 18(1:06 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 16 for 2 yards (94-K.Davis).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 16(0:54 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Halftime (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 51 yards from PUR 35. 31-Z.Weinmaster to NEB 44 for 30 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(0:14 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs ob at PUR 35 for 21 yards.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 51 yards from NEB 35. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 33 for 19 yards (38-D.Jackson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(15:00 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 39 for 6 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 39(14:56 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 39(14:25 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer sacked at PUR 30 for -9 yards (94-K.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PURDUE 30(14:20 - 3rd) 28-Z.Collins punts 46 yards from PUR 30 to the NEB 24 downed by 18-C.Allen.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- FG (13 plays, 72 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 24(13:34 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman. Team penalty on PUR Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(13:22 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 34 for no gain (6-J.Graham).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 34(13:14 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at NEB 47 for 13 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(12:52 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 2-K.Major Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 38(12:52 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 38(12:35 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 32 for 6 yards (6-J.Graham97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 32(12:31 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 33 for -1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - NEB 33(11:51 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman. Penalty on PUR 23-C.Trice Pass interference 14 yards enforced at PUR 33. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(11:22 - 3rd) 10-J.Spielman to PUR 14 for 5 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 14(11:16 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at PUR 7 for 7 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - NEB 7(10:53 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to PUR 3 for 4 yards (1-D.Mackey99-J.Sullivan).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 3(10:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to PUR 4 for -1 yard (6-J.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 4(10:05 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Noa.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NEB 4(9:33 - 3rd) 32-B.Pickering 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:25 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 55 yards from NEB 35. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 24 for 14 yards (28-L.Reimer38-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(9:21 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 24 for no gain (19-M.Dismuke).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 24(9:14 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to PUR 43 for 19 yards (21-L.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(8:49 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 43 for no gain (21-L.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 43(8:12 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to PUR 47 FUMBLES (22-A.Davis). 13-J.Plummer to PUR 47 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 47(7:46 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer sacked at PUR 41 for -6 yards (96-C.Davis94-K.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - PURDUE 41(6:51 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from PUR 41 blocked by 6-E.Lee. 11-K.Smith to PUR 34 for no gain.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(6:03 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to PUR 31 for 3 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 31(5:57 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 27 for 4 yards (90-L.Johnson).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 27(5:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 30 for -3 yards (18-C.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - NEB 30(5:04 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(4:21 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 32 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 32(4:16 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 47 for 15 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(3:46 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 28 for 25 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(3:15 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to NEB 27 for 1 yard (94-K.Davis).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 27(2:39 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer sacked at NEB 34 for -7 yards. Penalty on PUR 13-J.Plummer Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NEB 34. (95-B.Stille).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - PURDUE 34(2:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to NEB 28 for 6 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - PURDUE 28(2:00 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:18 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:14 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 26 for 1 yard (5-G.Karlaftis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NEB 26(1:14 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Penalty on PUR 2-K.Major Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(0:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 36(0:37 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 32 for -4 yards (98-K.Higgins).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 14 - NEB 32(0:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to NEB 50 for 18 yards (38-B.Thieneman36-J.Alexander).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 50(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs ob at PUR 29 for 21 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(14:35 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills pushed ob at PUR 25 for 4 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEB 25(14:20 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 25(14:01 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 8 for 17 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - NEB 8(13:54 - 4th) 10-J.Spielman to PUR 4 for 4 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 4(13:34 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 2 for 2 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 2(13:09 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:35 - 4th) 32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (14 plays, 82 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:30 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 55 yards from NEB 35. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 22 for 12 yards (24-J.Stovall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(12:30 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 22(12:25 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell pushed ob at PUR 35 for 13 yards (6-E.Lee).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:20 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 36 for 1 yard (6-E.Lee).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 36(11:55 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 44 for 8 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 44(11:22 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer to NEB 46 for 10 yards (31-C.Miller). Penalty on PUR 89-B.Hopkins Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 50.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 40(10:50 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to NEB 46 for 14 yards (23-D.Bootle).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(10:21 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue pushed ob at NEB 37 for 9 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 37(9:50 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to NEB 20 for 17 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(9:23 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 78-G.Hermanns False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 20. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 25(8:47 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to NEB 11 for 14 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 11(8:33 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to NEB 11 for no gain (79-D.Daniels).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 11(7:54 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to NEB 7 for 4 yards (94-K.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - PURDUE 7(7:23 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 7(6:59 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:53 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (9 plays, 71 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 64 yards from PUR 35. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 29 for 28 yards (23-C.Trice38-B.Thieneman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(6:50 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 29(6:43 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 9-K.Noa. 9-K.Noa to NEB 34 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 34(6:34 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 42 for 8 yards (18-C.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(6:08 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 42(5:44 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Noa.
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 42(5:39 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at PUR 16 for 42 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 16(5:34 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 11 for 5 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 11(5:17 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at PUR 4 for 7 yards (44-B.Holt18-C.Allen).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NEB 4(4:51 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:25 - 4th) 32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong kicks 47 yards from NEB 35. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 18 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(4:21 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 25 for 7 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 25(4:21 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 27 for 2 yards (23-D.Bootle).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 27(3:57 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell to PUR 28 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(3:26 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 34 for 6 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 34(3:03 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to PUR 40 for 6 yards (17-B.Clark).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(2:45 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to PUR 47 for 7 yards (23-D.Bootle).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 47(2:25 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to NEB 27 for 26 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(1:59 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to NEB 24 for 3 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 24(1:46 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins pushed ob at NEB 14 for 10 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(1:32 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to NEB 11 for 3 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 11(1:25 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to NEB 9 for 2 yards (23-D.Bootle7-M.Barry).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 9(1:19 - 4th) 3-D.Bell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:14 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 64 yards from PUR 35. 38-B.Belt to NEB 20 for 19 yards (11-K.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(1:08 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 20(1:01 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Noa.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 20(0:54 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 9-K.Noa. 9-K.Noa to NEB 27 for 7 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NEB 27(0:50 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(0:31 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell kneels at NEB 28 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|24
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|370
|427
|Total Plays
|74
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|145
|Rush Attempts
|35
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|242
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|22-39
|31-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|10-89
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.3
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|126
|89
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-97
|6-80
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|1-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|427
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|22/39
|247
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|12
|58
|2
|21
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|14
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|6
|18
|1
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|6
|123
|0
|42
|
K. Noa 9 WR
|K. Noa
|4
|47
|0
|34
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|7
|46
|0
|12
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
C. Hickman 87 TE
|C. Hickman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 19 S
|M. Dismuke
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|6-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Clark 17 CB
|B. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
|E. Lee Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Daniels 79 DL
|Da. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pickering 32 K
|B. Pickering
|2/2
|23
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|4
|35.3
|3
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|2
|24.0
|28
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
Z. Weinmaster 31 RB
|Z. Weinmaster
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
B. Belt 38 RB
|B. Belt
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
|E. Lee Jr.
|1
|7.0
|0
|0
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|25/34
|242
|2
|2
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|6/7
|62
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|15
|71
|1
|25
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|12
|61
|0
|19
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|8
|97
|0
|26
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|4
|69
|0
|26
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|3
|49
|0
|25
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|5
|31
|1
|9
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|2
|23
|1
|16
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|7
|23
|0
|13
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Holt 44 LB
|B. Holt
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
|S. Fakasiieiki
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mosley 27 S
|N. Mosley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 DE
|D. Barnes
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Higgins 98 DE
|K. Higgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/1
|44
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|3
|43.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|6
|13.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
4th 0:26 ESPN+
-
VATECH
16ND
17
14
3rd 0:00 NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
21
20
3rd 7:41 ESP3
-
MRSHL
RICE
17
7
3rd 10:35 FBOOK
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
14
38
2nd 1:24 NFLN
-
ARMY
AF
6
3
3rd 15:00 CBSSN
-
RUT
ILL
10
10
3rd 12:06 BTN
-
9UTAH
WASH
10
14
2nd 2:46 FOX
-
TULSA
TULANE
10
10
2nd 5:30 ESPN2
-
PITT
GATECH
17
7
2nd 5:53 FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
0
42
2nd 2:48 ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
24
7
2nd 5:16 SECN
-
FAU
WKY
14
14
2nd 3:58 ESPN+
-
OREGST
ARIZ
7
6
1st 2:33 PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
0
0
1st 12:49 ESPN+
-
MIAMI
FSU
17
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
MTSU
CHARLO
7
24
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
17
3
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
TCU
OKLAST
17
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
ARKST
LAMON
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
24
2nd 0:00 ATSN
-
8UGA
6FLA
13
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
11AUBURN
0
054 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
TENN
0
049 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
17CINCY
ECU
0
048 O/U
+24
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
NWEST
IND
0
043.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15SMU
24MEMP
0
071.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UVA
UNC
0
048 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-