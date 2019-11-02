|
|
|ARMY
|AF
Air Force makes late defensive stand in 17-13 win over Army
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) The goal-line stand by Air Force at the start set the tone. The one at the end clinched it.
Defense ruled the day.
Air Force turned in a goal-line stand in the final minute as the Falcons beat service academy rival Army 17-13 on Saturday.
''It definitely means the world to me,'' Falcons senior cornerback Zane Lewis said.
The Black Knights were well positioned with a first-and-goal at the 7 after a long pass play by starting quarterback Jabari Laws.
One wrinkle: Laws got hurt on the 31-yard play. He had to be helped off the field after taking a wallop from Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, who was called for targeting and ejected from the game.
Kelvin Hopkins Jr. was summoned from the sideline. Usually the starter, he's been banged up and didn't practice. Laws started in his place because coach Jeff Monken wasn't sure if he was healthy enough to make it the entire way.
Hopkins threw an incompletion on first down, ran for 2 yards on second, nearly completed a third-down attempt in the end zone - it was broken up by Lewis - and overthrew his intended target on fourth down with 33 seconds remaining. With that, the Falcons (7-2) snapped a two-game skid against Army (3-6).
''I thought the guys made a heck of an effort to get it down there,'' Monken said. ''Ultimately we didn't make the plays that they did.''
Still, the Falcons weren't out of the woods. They fumbled the snap trying to run out the clock. It was recovered by tailback Kadin Remsberg. Asked what was going through his mind as the ball squirted free, Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III cracked: ''Some bad words.''
On the opening drive of the game, the Black Knights chewed up 8 minutes, 34 seconds in making their way to the 1-yard line. Laws' fourth-down sneak was stuffed by Jackson and Parker Noren.
''We got killed the opening drive by not scoring from the 4-inch line,'' Monken said.
This was a solid performance for Laws, who rushed for a score and threw for 214 yards, including an 87-yard TD strike. It was the fifth-straight loss for an Army team that entered the game as a two-touchdown underdog.
Timothy Jackson finished with a career-best 155 yards in becoming the first fullback in Air Force history to turn in four straight 100-yard performances. He also had a 3-yard score. Joshua Stoner added a go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.
The Black Knights were trying to capture a third straight Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, which goes annually to the service academy with the best record in the round-robin competition. Although they can't win it outright, they can still retain the prize if they beat Navy on Dec. 14 since all three service academies would split the competition.
Air Force can't capture the trophy after losing at Navy 34-25 on Oct. 5.
Army led 6-3 in a defensive tussle late in the third when the scoring pace picked up. First, Jackson scored from 3 yards out to give Air Force a 10-6 lead. Then, on the next offensive play, Laws completed a pass over the middle to Camden Harrison, who went 87 yards for the score to hand Army back the lead.
And then, Stoner went in from 5 yards out with 13:08 remaining to give Air Force a 17-13 lead.
Both triple-option teams ran chunks of time off the clock in a first half that featured only three drives apiece. Army grabbed the lead with 1:17 left before halftime when Laws ran it in from the 2 on fourth down. The extra point by Cole Talley sailed wide right.
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: Monken falls to 2-4 against the Falcons.
Air Force: Coach Troy Calhoun improves to 10-3 against the Black Knights.
POWERFUL RUN
Jackson showed off his bruising style on a 40-yard scamper in the third quarter. He plowed through an Army defensive back near the end of his run instead of going out of bounds.
''Trying to make a statement,'' Jackson said.
BIRD SCARE
There was a concerning moment at halftime when Air Force's mascot falcon Karena wound up in the stands as she tried to land. Karena was fine the Academy said. She was flapping her wings as trainers led her up the steps.
A falcon named Aurora died in October after serving as an Air Force mascot for the past 23 years. She was the longest-serving live mascot in the school's 65-year history.
Aurora had recovered from injuries to both wings in 2018 during a prank abduction before the annual football game against the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
UP NEXT
Army: Hosts UMass on Saturday.
Air Force: At New Mexico next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (15 plays, 74 yards, 7:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 27 for 2 yards (99-M.Fifita).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 32 for 5 yards (39-M.Anderson94-J.Jackson).
|
+38 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 32(14:25 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to AF 30 for 38 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(13:49 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to AF 29 for 1 yard (99-M.Fifita).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 29(13:06 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to AF 27 for 2 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 27(12:27 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to AF 17 for 10 yards (2-J.Fejedelem44-P.Noren).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 17(11:46 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to AF 6 for 11 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARMY 6(11:07 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to AF 4 for 2 yards (30-G.Donaldson94-J.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 4(10:31 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to AF 3 for 1 yard (40-K.Johnson44-P.Noren).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 3(9:52 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy pushed ob at AF 3 for no gain (49-C.Herrera). Penalty on ARM 65-N.Knapp Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 3. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - ARMY 13(9:09 - 1st) 1-J.Laws incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison. Penalty on AF 6-Z.Lewis Holding 7 yards enforced at AF 13. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - ARMY 6(8:39 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to AF 6 for no gain (40-K.Johnson14-G.Theil).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 6(8:33 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to AF 2 for 4 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 2(7:56 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to AF 1 for 1 yard (99-M.Fifita38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 1(7:13 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to AF 1 for no gain (44-P.Noren94-J.Jackson).
AF
Falcons
- Punt (10 plays, 39 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 1(6:32 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 6 for 5 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 6(6:26 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 12 for 6 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 12(5:54 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 18 for 6 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 18(5:11 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 26 for 8 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(4:38 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 35 for 9 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AF 35(4:09 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 35 for no gain (93-R.Stoddard54-C.Christiansen).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 35(3:25 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders to AF 39 for 4 yards (54-C.Christiansen7-J.McClinton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(2:44 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders to AF 40 for 1 yard (11-D.Lynch55-E.Patterson).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 40(2:11 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders complete to 24-K.Remsberg. 24-K.Remsberg to AF 37 for -3 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - AF 37(1:36 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 40 for 3 yards (93-R.Stoddard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AF 40(0:53 - 1st) 15-C.Scott punts 46 yards from AF 40 to ARM 14 fair catch by 4-A.Miranda.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(0:18 - 1st) 1-J.Laws complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs pushed ob at ARM 27 for 13 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(0:10 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 29 for 2 yards (44-P.Noren94-J.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 29(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 31 for 2 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 31(14:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 32 for 1 yard (94-J.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 32(13:44 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 47 yards from ARM 32 Downed at the AF 21.
AF
Falcons
- FG (9 plays, 77 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 21(13:09 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 34 for 13 yards (23-E.Riley8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(13:01 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 37 for 3 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 37(12:30 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to ARM 41 for 22 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(12:00 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to ARM 37 for 4 yards (55-E.Patterson53-A.Smith).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 37(11:29 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to ARM 5 for 32 yards (11-D.Lynch7-J.McClinton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - AF 5(10:56 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to ARM 4 for 1 yard (54-C.Christiansen53-A.Smith).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 4(10:28 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to ARM 5 for -1 yard (23-E.Riley).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - AF 5(9:55 - 2nd) Team penalty on AF False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 5. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 10(9:10 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to ARM 2 for 8 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - AF 2(8:54 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (12 plays, 65 yards, 6:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 54 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the ARM 11.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(8:08 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 36 for 1 yard (99-M.Fifita).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 36(8:08 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 41 for 5 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 41(7:30 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 45 for 4 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(6:53 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 46 for 1 yard (40-K.Johnson99-M.Fifita).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 46(6:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 47 for 1 yard (38-D.Meeks).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 47(6:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to AF 44 for 9 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(5:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws complete to 16-M.Hancock. 16-M.Hancock pushed ob at AF 6 for 38 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - ARMY 6(4:36 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 73-J.Deaton False start 5 yards enforced at AF 6. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 11 - ARMY 11(3:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to AF 8 for 3 yards (40-K.Johnson2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 8(3:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to AF 5 for 3 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 5(2:51 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to AF 2 for 3 yards (30-G.Donaldson94-J.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 2(2:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(1:20 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley extra point is no good.
AF
Falcons
- Halftime (7 plays, 39 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(1:17 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 26 for 1 yard (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 26(1:17 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to AF 37 for 11 yards (43-J.Lowery23-E.Riley).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(0:36 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to ARM 44 for 19 yards (54-C.Christiansen8-J.Bourdeau).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(0:19 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond spikes the ball at ARM 44 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AF 44(0:11 - 2nd) Team penalty on AF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARM 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - AF 49(0:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
|
Int
|
3 & 15 - AF 49(0:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-E.Riley at ARM 8. 23-E.Riley pushed ob at AF 36 for 56 yards (33-T.Birdow). Penalty on ARM 2-M.Morrison Holding declined.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 27 for 2 yards (93-R.Stoddard53-A.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 27(15:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 30 for 3 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 30(14:24 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 33 for 3 yards (43-J.Lowery53-A.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - AF 33(13:51 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 53 yards from AF 33. 4-A.Miranda to ARM 13 for -1 yard (14-G.Theil20-B.Waters).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(13:16 - 3rd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 15 for 2 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 15(13:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 18 for 3 yards (40-K.Johnson14-G.Theil).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 18(12:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 19 for 1 yard (94-J.Jackson38-D.Meeks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 19(11:37 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 51 yards from ARM 19. 27-B.Peterson pushed ob at AF 32 for 2 yards (4-A.Miranda).
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 32(11:02 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 38 for 6 yards (53-A.Smith26-R.Velez).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - AF 38(10:52 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 38(10:22 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 37 for -1 yard (54-C.Christiansen11-D.Lynch).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AF 37(10:15 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 31 yards from AF 37 to the ARM 32 downed by 40-K.Johnson. Penalty on ARM 20-A.Adkins Holding 10 yards enforced at ARM 32.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(9:35 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 22 for no gain (49-C.Herrera).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 22(9:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 27 for 5 yards (2-J.Fejedelem6-Z.Lewis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 27(8:45 - 3rd) Penalty on ARM 73-J.Deaton False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 27. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 22(8:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 25 for 3 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 25(7:40 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 39 yards from ARM 25 to AF 36 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- TD (9 plays, 64 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(7:00 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson pushed ob at ARM 24 for 40 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 24(6:55 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to ARM 20 for 4 yards (57-J.Covington).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 20(6:14 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to ARM 18 for 2 yards (23-E.Riley43-J.Lowery).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 18(5:41 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to ARM 13 for 5 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 13(5:03 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to ARM 10 for 3 yards (7-J.McClinton8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 10(4:30 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to ARM 5 for 5 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 5(3:59 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to ARM 4 for 1 yard (55-E.Patterson57-J.Covington).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 4(3:24 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to ARM 3 for 1 yard (55-E.Patterson54-C.Christiansen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - AF 3(2:49 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:38 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(2:35 - 3rd) Penalty on ARM 40-C.Barnard Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at ARM 25. No Play.
|
+87 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(2:35 - 3rd) 1-J.Laws complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:35 - 3rd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:22 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 62 yards from ARM 35. 22-J.Stoner to AF 26 for 23 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(2:22 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 31 for 5 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 31(2:16 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 34 for 3 yards (15-R.Parker11-D.Lynch).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 34(1:40 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to ARM 36 for 30 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(1:01 - 3rd) 22-J.Stoner to ARM 26 for 10 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(0:36 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to ARM 20 for 6 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - AF 20(0:05 - 3rd) Penalty on AF 80-D.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 20. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 25(15:00 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to ARM 26 for -1 yard (54-C.Christiansen8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 26(15:00 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner to ARM 10 for 16 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 10(14:21 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to ARM 5 for 5 yards (23-E.Riley26-R.Velez).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 5(13:49 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:14 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:08 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 40 yards from AF 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 27-B.Walters.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(13:08 - 4th) 1-J.Laws incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Cline. Penalty on ARM 1-J.Laws Intentional grounding 10 yards enforced at ARM 25.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARMY 15(13:08 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 22 for 7 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARMY 22(13:00 - 4th) 1-J.Laws incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Walker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARMY 22(12:21 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 78 yards from ARM 22 to AF End Zone. touchback.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(12:14 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 21 for 1 yard (23-E.Riley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 21(12:04 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 22 for 1 yard (54-C.Christiansen53-A.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AF 22(11:30 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - AF 22(10:51 - 4th) 15-C.Scott punts 45 yards from AF 22. 4-A.Miranda to ARM 25 for -8 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(10:48 - 4th) 1-J.Laws to ARM 27 for 2 yards (49-C.Herrera99-M.Fifita).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(10:34 - 4th) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 30 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks94-J.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 30(9:55 - 4th) 1-J.Laws to ARM 31 for 1 yard (40-K.Johnson14-G.Theil).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 31(9:16 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 52 yards from ARM 31 to AF 17 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 17(8:44 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 21 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 21(8:38 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 29 for 8 yards (11-D.Lynch55-E.Patterson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(8:06 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 32 for 3 yards (8-J.Bourdeau54-C.Christiansen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 32(7:37 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 33 for 1 yard (11-D.Lynch7-J.McClinton).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 33(6:59 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 40 for 7 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(6:18 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 45 for 5 yards (43-J.Lowery55-E.Patterson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 45(5:52 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to ARM 48 for 7 yards (7-J.McClinton11-D.Lynch).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(5:16 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at ARM 43 for 5 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 43(4:34 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to ARM 45 for -2 yards (23-E.Riley26-R.Velez).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AF 45(3:49 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - AF 45(3:06 - 4th) 15-C.Scott punts 45 yards from ARM 45 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (13 plays, 75 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(3:01 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 22 for 2 yards (40-K.Johnson44-P.Noren).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 22(2:53 - 4th) 1-J.Laws incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 22(2:31 - 4th) 1-J.Laws complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 37 for 15 yards (14-G.Theil).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 37(2:27 - 4th) 1-J.Laws complete to 82-K.Cline. 82-K.Cline runs ob at ARM 42 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 42(2:12 - 4th) 1-J.Laws to ARM 50 for 8 yards (38-D.Meeks40-K.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(1:55 - 4th) 1-J.Laws complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to AF 39 for 11 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(1:40 - 4th) Penalty on ARM 3-S.McCoy False start 5 yards enforced at AF 39. No Play.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARMY 44(1:19 - 4th) 1-J.Laws complete to 27-B.Walters. 27-B.Walters to AF 13 for 31 yards (14-G.Theil).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(1:14 - 4th) Penalty on AF 94-J.Jackson Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at AF 13. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - ARMY 7(1:14 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 7(0:52 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to AF 5 for 2 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 5(0:47 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 5(0:41 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|17
|Rushing
|5
|16
|Passing
|7
|1
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|333
|344
|Total Plays
|52
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|328
|Rush Attempts
|38
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|204
|16
|Comp. - Att.
|9-14
|2-8
|Yards Per Pass
|14.6
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-47
|5-28
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-53.4
|5-44.0
|Return Yards
|47
|25
|Punts - Returns
|2--9
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|1-56
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|16
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|328
|
|
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|9/11
|214
|1
|0
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|8
|67
|0
|38
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|21
|54
|1
|10
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|6
|14
|0
|4
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|3
|103
|1
|87
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|3
|37
|0
|15
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
K. Cline 82 WR
|K. Cline
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Christiansen 54 LB
|C. Christiansen
|13-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lynch 11 LB
|D. Lynch
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stoddard 93 DL
|R. Stoddard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Patterson 55 DL
|E. Patterson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Velez 26 DB
|R. Velez
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parker 15 LB
|R. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Talley 96 K
|C. Talley
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|5
|53.4
|1
|78
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miranda 4 DB
|A. Miranda
|2
|-4.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|1/6
|19
|0
|1
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|20
|155
|1
|40
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|8
|59
|1
|16
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|12
|54
|0
|22
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|6
|46
|0
|30
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DT
|J. Jackson
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theil 14 DB
|G. Theil
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DL
|C. Herrera
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bugg III 3 DB
|M. Bugg III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 39 DB
|M. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|1/1
|20
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|5
|44.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Peterson 27 RB
|B. Peterson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
17CINCY
ECU
28
31
3rd 8:27 CBSS
-
MISS
11AUBURN
7
20
4th 12:58 ESPN
-
UAB
TENN
0
30
4th 13:37 ESPU
-
NWEST
IND
3
24
3rd 4:08 FS1
-
VANDY
SC
7
14
3rd 11:56 SECN
-
UVA
UNC
24
17
3rd 9:53 ACCN
-
7OREG
USC
14
10
2nd 2:36 FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
0
10
1st 5:25 PACN
-
15SMU
24MEMP
17
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
16ND
20
21
Final NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
35
36
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
48
41
Final ESPNU
-
8UGA
6FLA
24
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
ILL
10
38
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
FSU
27
10
Final ABC
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
38
10
Final FS1
-
TCU
OKLAST
27
34
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
26
52
Final NFLN
-
MRSHL
RICE
20
7
Final FBOOK
-
ARMY
AF
13
17
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST
17
37
Final ATSN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
20
34
Final ESP3
-
PITT
GATECH
20
10
Final FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
14
59
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
54
24
Final SECN
-
TULSA
TULANE
26
38
Final ESPN2
-
9UTAH
WASH
33
28
Final FOX
-
FAU
WKY
35
24
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
ARIZ
56
38
Final PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
3
31
Final ESPN+
-
BYU
UTAHST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
21BOISE
SJST
0
060.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
NMEX
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am FCBK