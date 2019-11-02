|
|
|RUT
|ILL
Swarming defense lifts Illinois over Rutgers 38-10
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Three defensive takeaways, including a pick-6, and timely offense carried red-hot Illinois past Rutgers 38-10 on Saturday.
Dele Harding had 12 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown late in the game to lead Illinois (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference).
''Dele, he's been that for us all year,'' Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. ''He was feeling a little sick before the game, but he's one of our captains and a motivator for us. He's productive.''
Brandon Peters was 6-of-11 passing for 120 yards and one touchdown. Dre Brown carried eight times for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Imatorbhebhe had three receptions for 56 yards and a score.
Johnny Langan was 5-of-10 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers (2-7, 0-6). He also threw one interception.
''Turning the ball over twice for touchdowns is obviously tough,'' said Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile. ''But I honestly thought Johnny played a pretty good game.''
Campanile, named to the interim spot when coach Chris Ash was fired after four games this season, coached Langan in high school in New Jersey.
Aaron Young carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards to lead the Scarlet Knights. Mohamed Jabbie had three receptions for 64 yards and Rutgers' only touchdown.
The game was tied 10-10 at the half, but Peters unleashed a 54-yard scamper midway through the third quarter to the Rutgers' 2-yard line to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Brown. On the next Rutgers possession, Nate Hobbs recovered a Langan fumble and ran it 32 yards for a touchdown to put Illinois up 24-10.
Harding forced a fumble with 4:48 left in the third quarter and Illinois scored on the next play, a 52-yard touchdown pass to Imatorbhebhe. Early in the fourth quarter, Harding picked off a Langan pass and ran it back 54 yards for a touchdown.
FLIP THE SWITCH
The Illinois defense was a force all afternoon, The Illini led the nation in fumble recoveries, was second in forced fumbles and second in turnovers gained coming into the game and did nothing but pad those numbers.
''We needed to flip the switch at halftime,'' Smith said. ''We had opportunities early, but the takeaways just jump-started us when we needed it most.''
Campanile knew what his team was facing coming into the game.
''We have a lot of young players out there, and we knew that they are kind of a turnover (forcing) machine,'' Campanile said. ''They really caught us in the third quarter and the game got away from us.''
BOWL BOUND?
Illinois now needs just one win out its three remaining games to secure a bowl appearance for the first time since 2014.
''We like how we have played in the second half of the season, going 3-0 against Big Ten teams,'' Smith said. ''We have to be pumped up now, maybe more so than at any time since I got here. We're one game from being bowl eligible and that is going to lead us the rest of the season.''
That path includes road games against Michigan State and Iowa before finishing up at home against Northwestern.
THE TAKEAWAY
After a slow first-half start, Illinois' defense helped open the offensive floodgates. Many wondered how Illinois would handle its newfound success on the heels of a one-point comeback win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin two weeks ago and a decisive victory over Purdue last week.
Illinois answered those questions and then some, giving Smith, whose job had been in question just a few weeks ago, some breathing room.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 16.
Illinois: Visits Michigan State on Nov. 9.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 56 yards from RUT 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 26 for 17 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(15:00 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 27 for 1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 27(14:56 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 32 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ILL 32(14:40 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro. Team penalty on ILL Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ILL 32(14:20 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 54 yards from ILL 32. 2-A.Young to RUT 8 for -6 yards (56-E.Tabel).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 8(14:03 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 11 for 3 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 11(13:49 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 9 for -2 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 9(13:10 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 16 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - RUT 16(12:30 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 62 yards from RUT 16 to the ILL 22 downed by 6-R.Battle.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (8 plays, 78 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 22(11:55 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for 9 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ILL 31(11:40 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for no gain (50-J.Turner).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 31(11:18 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 37 for 6 yards (6-R.Battle).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(10:54 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 39 for 2 yards (6-R.Battle).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 39(10:40 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 40 for 1 yard (50-J.Turner).
|
+48 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 40(10:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to RUT 12 for 48 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 12(9:32 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to RUT 10 for 2 yards (57-J.Duggan).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 10(9:05 - 1st) 25-D.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:55 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:38 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 32 for 7 yards (9-D.Harding35-J.Hansen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 32(8:38 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 34 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen9-D.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - RUT 34(8:05 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 34 for no gain (96-T.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - RUT 34(7:31 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 34. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 29 for 7 yards (20-E.Barnwell).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(6:54 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 36 for 7 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 36(6:42 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 40 for 4 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(6:09 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 43 for 3 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 43(5:53 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner pushed ob at RUT 43 for 14 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(5:19 - 1st) Penalty on RUT 12-C.Izien Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 43.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 28(5:19 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to RUT 19 for 9 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ILL 19(5:19 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to RUT 19 for no gain (4-T.Barrow).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 19(5:00 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to RUT 18 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(4:40 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to RUT 15 for 3 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ILL 15(4:05 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILL 15(2:45 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ILL 15(2:38 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(2:33 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(2:33 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to ILL 49 FUMBLES (7-S.Green). 18-B.Melton to ILL 49 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 49(2:33 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to ILL 42 for 7 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RUT 42(2:24 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to ILL 42 for no gain (92-I.Gay).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 42(2:00 - 1st) 17-J.Langan scrambles to ILL 38 for 4 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 38(0:35 - 1st) 22-K.Adams to ILL 32 for 6 yards (30-S.Brown7-S.Green).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 32(15:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to ILL 29 for 3 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 29(14:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to ILL 28 for 1 yard (92-I.Gay).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(13:50 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 28(13:20 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to ILL 31 for -3 yards (55-J.Milan).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 13 - RUT 31(13:13 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:26 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(12:25 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 29 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 29(12:25 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 31 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - ILL 31(11:58 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 24 for -7 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ILL 24(11:18 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 48 yards from ILL 24. 2-A.Young to RUT 28 for no gain (31-D.Witherspoon).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(10:39 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 45 for 17 yards (7-S.Green6-T.Adams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(10:25 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 43 for -2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 43(9:56 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 49 for 6 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - RUT 49(9:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 49(8:43 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 36 yards from RUT 49 to ILL 15 fair catch by 84-J.Holmes.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 15(8:38 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 17 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 17(8:29 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 26 for 9 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(8:06 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for 5 yards (88-B.Bordner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ILL 31(7:49 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for no gain (2-A.Young).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILL 31(7:30 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to ILL 38 for 7 yards (8-T.Fogg21-T.Avery).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(6:55 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 38(6:31 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 40 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - ILL 40(6:24 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 34 for -6 yards (50-J.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ILL 34(5:43 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 34. 2-A.Young to RUT 27 for 5 yards (45-K.Tolson).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- FG (8 plays, 66 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(5:12 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 35 for 8 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 35(4:59 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 48 for 17 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(4:20 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 46 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 46(3:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to ILL 32 for 14 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 32(3:14 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 16 for 16 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(2:41 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 11 for 5 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 11(2:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to ILL 10 for 1 yard (88-K.Randolph).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 10(1:31 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 7 for 3 yards (92-I.Gay).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - RUT 7(0:48 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:18 - 2nd) kneels at ILL 23 for -2 yards.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 21 for -4 yards (55-J.Milan).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - RUT 21(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 30 for 9 yards (96-T.Oliver35-J.Hansen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - RUT 30(14:23 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - RUT 30(13:38 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 30. 84-J.Holmes runs ob at ILL 34 for 8 yards.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(13:33 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 35 for 1 yard (17-D.Jennings97-M.Tverdov).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ILL 35(13:21 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 80-E.Carter. 80-E.Carter to ILL 40 for 5 yards. Penalty on ILL 9-J.Imatorbhebhe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 24 - ILL 20(13:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 35 for 15 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ILL 35(12:31 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 35(12:06 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 55 yards from ILL 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 13 for 3 yards (44-T.Barnes).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 8(12:02 - 3rd) Penalty on RUT 9-T.Hayek Illegal block in the back 3 yards enforced at RUT 8.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 13 - RUT 5(12:02 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 5 for no gain (9-D.Harding92-I.Gay).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - RUT 5(12:02 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 11 for 6 yards (35-J.Hansen5-M.Eifler).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 11(11:50 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 13 for 2 yards (5-M.Eifler52-A.Shogbonyo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - RUT 13(11:12 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 13. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 44 for 3 yards (29-L.Stevens47-B.Taylor).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (2 plays, 56 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(10:38 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to RUT 2 for 54 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ILL 2(9:51 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:13 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:08 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(9:08 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 29 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 29(9:08 - 3rd) 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 33 for 4 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo6-T.Adams).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 33(8:29 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 36 FUMBLES (92-I.Gay). 8-N.Hobbs runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (3 plays, 55 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(7:29 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:29 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 23 for -2 yards (9-D.Harding). Penalty on ILL 93-C.Avery Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RUT 23.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(7:29 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 39 for 1 yard (5-M.Eifler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 39(7:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 43 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILL 43(6:51 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 50 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 50(6:08 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to ILL 45 FUMBLES (9-D.Harding). 7-S.Green to ILL 45 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(5:30 - 3rd) 6-D.Stampley to ILL 46 for 1 yard (12-C.Izien).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 46(5:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 48 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+52 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 48(4:18 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:38 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:30 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(3:30 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 25 for no gain (35-J.Hansen).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(3:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 23 for -2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - RUT 23(3:30 - 3rd) 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 34 for 11 yards (55-J.Milan30-S.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - RUT 34(3:04 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 37 for 3 yards (7-S.Green9-D.Harding).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(2:22 - 3rd) 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 44 for 7 yards (30-S.Brown35-J.Hansen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 44(1:43 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 46 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen88-K.Randolph).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 46(0:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 48 for 2 yards (7-S.Green9-D.Harding).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Harding at ILL 46. 9-D.Harding runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Downs (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(14:21 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:09 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 57 yards from ILL 35. 5-P.Woods to RUT 15 for 7 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 15(14:09 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 11 for -4 yards (5-M.Eifler88-K.Randolph).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - RUT 11(14:09 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 15 for 4 yards (93-C.Avery).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 15(14:03 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 22 for 7 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 22(13:24 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 48 yards from RUT 22. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 45 for 15 yards (6-R.Battle).
ILL
Fighting Illini
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(12:06 - 4th) Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ILL 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ILL 40(12:06 - 4th) 22-K.Sims to ILL 40 for no gain (57-J.Duggan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 40(11:53 - 4th) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 41 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - ILL 41(11:26 - 4th) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 46 for 5 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ILL 46(10:45 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 31 yards from ILL 46 Downed at the RUT 23.
ILL
Fighting Illini
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(10:01 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to RUT 26 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 26(9:18 - 4th) 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 32 for 6 yards (92-I.Gay).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 32(9:07 - 4th) 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 41 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown7-S.Green).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(8:30 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to RUT 44 for 3 yards (7-S.Green).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - ILL 44(7:26 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 40 for -4 yards (93-C.Avery).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - ILL 40(7:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 20-E.Barnwell. 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 48 for 8 yards (7-S.Green).
|
Sack
|
4 & 3 - ILL 48(6:10 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 46 for -2 yards (9-D.Harding).
ILL
Fighting Illini
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(5:25 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor to RUT 44 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 44(5:19 - 4th) 3-J.Norwood to RUT 36 for 8 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(4:08 - 4th) 22-K.Sims to RUT 35 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 35(3:35 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor to RUT 30 for 5 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 30(3:00 - 4th) 22-K.Sims to RUT 25 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(2:21 - 4th) 22-K.Sims to RUT 23 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 23(2:00 - 4th) 32-C.Brown to RUT 14 for 9 yards (58-M.Toure).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 14(1:29 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to RUT 1 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ILL 1(1:08 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to RUT 1 for no gain (8-T.Fogg).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|14
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|264
|311
|Total Plays
|61
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|204
|Rush Attempts
|51
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|79
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|5-10
|6-11
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-18
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.7
|5-45.4
|Return Yards
|9
|104
|Punts - Returns
|4-2
|4-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-7
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-54
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|311
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|5/10
|86
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|13
|67
|0
|17
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|23
|41
|0
|9
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|10
|40
|0
|17
|
E. Barnwell 20 RB
|E. Barnwell
|4
|33
|0
|11
|
M. Jabbie 6 WR
|M. Jabbie
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jabbie 6 WR
|M. Jabbie
|3
|64
|1
|31
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Barnwell 20 RB
|E. Barnwell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 12 DB
|C. Izien
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 LB
|C. Onyechi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Barrow 4 DB
|T. Barrow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bordner 88 DL
|B. Bordner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Duggan 57 DL
|J. Duggan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cassidy 48 TE
|R. Cassidy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|6
|46.7
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|4
|0.5
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|6/11
|120
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|13
|51
|0
|15
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|3
|41
|0
|54
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|8
|31
|2
|10
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|4
|26
|0
|14
|
C. Brown 32 RB
|C. Brown
|3
|18
|0
|14
|
K. Sims 22 RB
|K. Sims
|5
|13
|0
|5
|
C. Taylor 7 QB
|C. Taylor
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Lillig 23 RB
|C. Lillig
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Thompson 23 DB
|J. Thompson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Norwood 3 RB
|J. Norwood
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
D. Stampley 6 WR
|D. Stampley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|2
|57
|0
|48
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|3
|56
|1
|52
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Carter 80 WR
|E. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Green 7 DB
|S. Green
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harding 9 LB
|D. Harding
|8-3
|0.0
|1
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Milan 55 DL
|J. Milan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
|A. Shogbonyo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 96 DL
|T. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 95 DL
|K. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/1
|33
|5/5
|8
|
C. Griffin 11 K
|C. Griffin
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|5
|45.4
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
-
17CINCY
ECU
28
31
3rd 10:45 CBSSN
-
MISS
11AUBURN
7
20
3rd 0:00 ESPN
-
UAB
TENN
0
30
4th 13:53 ESPNU
-
NWEST
IND
3
24
3rd 5:58 FS1
-
VANDY
SC
7
14
3rd 14:20 SECN
-
UVA
UNC
24
17
3rd 11:59 ACCN
-
7OREG
USC
7
10
2nd 4:04 FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
0
7
1st 8:40 PACN
-
15SMU
24MEMP
17
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPNU
-
NAVY
UCONN
56
10
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
TXAM
14
45
Final SECN
-
14MICH
MD
38
7
Final ABC
-
ODU
FIU
17
24
Final ESPN+
-
NILL
CMICH
10
48
Final CBSSN
-
BUFF
EMICH
43
14
Final ESPNU
-
LIB
MA
63
21
Final FloSports
-
NEB
PURDUE
27
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
23WAKE
10
44
Final ESPN
-
HOU
UCF
29
44
Final ESPN2
-
BC
CUSE
58
27
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
BGREEN
6
35
Final ESPN+
-
VATECH
16ND
20
21
Final NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
35
36
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
48
41
Final ESPNU
-
8UGA
6FLA
24
17
Final CBS
-
RUT
ILL
10
38
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
FSU
27
10
Final ABC
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
38
10
Final FS1
-
TCU
OKLAST
27
34
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
26
52
Final NFLN
-
MRSHL
RICE
20
7
Final FBOOK
-
ARMY
AF
13
17
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST
17
37
Final ATSN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
20
34
Final ESP3
-
PITT
GATECH
20
10
Final FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
14
59
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
54
24
Final SECN
-
TULSA
TULANE
26
38
Final ESPN2
-
9UTAH
WASH
33
28
Final FOX
-
FAU
WKY
35
24
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
ARIZ
56
38
Final PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
3
31
Final ESPN+
-
BYU
UTAHST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:00pm ESPN2
-
21BOISE
SJST
0
060.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPNU
-
FRESNO
HAWAII
0
069 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am FCBK