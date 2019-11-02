Drive Chart
Swarming defense lifts Illinois over Rutgers 38-10

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Three defensive takeaways, including a pick-6, and timely offense carried red-hot Illinois past Rutgers 38-10 on Saturday.

Dele Harding had 12 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown late in the game to lead Illinois (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference).

''Dele, he's been that for us all year,'' Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. ''He was feeling a little sick before the game, but he's one of our captains and a motivator for us. He's productive.''

Brandon Peters was 6-of-11 passing for 120 yards and one touchdown. Dre Brown carried eight times for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Imatorbhebhe had three receptions for 56 yards and a score.

Johnny Langan was 5-of-10 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers (2-7, 0-6). He also threw one interception.

''Turning the ball over twice for touchdowns is obviously tough,'' said Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile. ''But I honestly thought Johnny played a pretty good game.''

Campanile, named to the interim spot when coach Chris Ash was fired after four games this season, coached Langan in high school in New Jersey.

Aaron Young carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards to lead the Scarlet Knights. Mohamed Jabbie had three receptions for 64 yards and Rutgers' only touchdown.

The game was tied 10-10 at the half, but Peters unleashed a 54-yard scamper midway through the third quarter to the Rutgers' 2-yard line to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Brown. On the next Rutgers possession, Nate Hobbs recovered a Langan fumble and ran it 32 yards for a touchdown to put Illinois up 24-10.

Harding forced a fumble with 4:48 left in the third quarter and Illinois scored on the next play, a 52-yard touchdown pass to Imatorbhebhe. Early in the fourth quarter, Harding picked off a Langan pass and ran it back 54 yards for a touchdown.

FLIP THE SWITCH

The Illinois defense was a force all afternoon, The Illini led the nation in fumble recoveries, was second in forced fumbles and second in turnovers gained coming into the game and did nothing but pad those numbers.

''We needed to flip the switch at halftime,'' Smith said. ''We had opportunities early, but the takeaways just jump-started us when we needed it most.''

Campanile knew what his team was facing coming into the game.

''We have a lot of young players out there, and we knew that they are kind of a turnover (forcing) machine,'' Campanile said. ''They really caught us in the third quarter and the game got away from us.''

BOWL BOUND?

Illinois now needs just one win out its three remaining games to secure a bowl appearance for the first time since 2014.

''We like how we have played in the second half of the season, going 3-0 against Big Ten teams,'' Smith said. ''We have to be pumped up now, maybe more so than at any time since I got here. We're one game from being bowl eligible and that is going to lead us the rest of the season.''

That path includes road games against Michigan State and Iowa before finishing up at home against Northwestern.

THE TAKEAWAY

After a slow first-half start, Illinois' defense helped open the offensive floodgates. Many wondered how Illinois would handle its newfound success on the heels of a one-point comeback win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin two weeks ago and a decisive victory over Purdue last week.

Illinois answered those questions and then some, giving Smith, whose job had been in question just a few weeks ago, some breathing room.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 16.

Illinois: Visits Michigan State on Nov. 9.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 56 yards from RUT 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 26 for 17 yards (4-T.Barrow).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26
(15:00 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 27 for 1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 27
(14:56 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 32 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
No Gain
3 & 4 - ILL 32
(14:40 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro. Team penalty on ILL Pass interference declined.
Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 32
(14:20 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 54 yards from ILL 32. 2-A.Young to RUT 8 for -6 yards (56-E.Tabel).

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 8
(14:03 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 11 for 3 yards (30-S.Brown).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 11
(13:49 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 9 for -2 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 9
(13:10 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 16 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
Punt
4 & 2 - RUT 16
(12:30 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 62 yards from RUT 16 to the ILL 22 downed by 6-R.Battle.

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (8 plays, 78 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 22
(11:55 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for 9 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ILL 31
(11:40 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for no gain (50-J.Turner).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 31
(11:18 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 37 for 6 yards (6-R.Battle).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37
(10:54 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 39 for 2 yards (6-R.Battle).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 39
(10:40 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 40 for 1 yard (50-J.Turner).
+48 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 40
(10:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to RUT 12 for 48 yards (12-C.Izien).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 12
(9:32 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to RUT 10 for 2 yards (57-J.Duggan).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 10
(9:05 - 1st) 25-D.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:55 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:54 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(8:38 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 32 for 7 yards (9-D.Harding35-J.Hansen).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 32
(8:38 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 34 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen9-D.Harding).
No Gain
3 & 1 - RUT 34
(8:05 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 34 for no gain (96-T.Oliver).
Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 34
(7:31 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 34. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 29 for 7 yards (20-E.Barnwell).

ILL Fighting Illini
- FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29
(6:54 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 36 for 7 yards (11-D.Singleton).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 36
(6:42 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 40 for 4 yards (4-T.Barrow).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 40
(6:09 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 43 for 3 yards (11-D.Singleton).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 43
(5:53 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner pushed ob at RUT 43 for 14 yards (12-C.Izien).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 43
(5:19 - 1st) Penalty on RUT 12-C.Izien Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 43.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 28
(5:19 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to RUT 19 for 9 yards (12-C.Izien).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ILL 19
(5:19 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to RUT 19 for no gain (4-T.Barrow).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 19
(5:00 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to RUT 18 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 18
(4:40 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to RUT 15 for 3 yards (17-D.Jennings).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ILL 15
(4:05 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 15
(2:45 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - ILL 15
(2:38 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:38 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(2:33 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25
(2:33 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to ILL 49 FUMBLES (7-S.Green). 18-B.Melton to ILL 49 for no gain.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 49
(2:33 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to ILL 42 for 7 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo).
No Gain
2 & 3 - RUT 42
(2:24 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to ILL 42 for no gain (92-I.Gay).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 42
(2:00 - 1st) 17-J.Langan scrambles to ILL 38 for 4 yards (9-D.Harding).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 38
(0:35 - 1st) 22-K.Adams to ILL 32 for 6 yards (30-S.Brown7-S.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 32
(15:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to ILL 29 for 3 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 29
(14:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to ILL 28 for 1 yard (92-I.Gay).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 28
(13:50 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 28
(13:20 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to ILL 31 for -3 yards (55-J.Milan).
+31 YD
3 & 13 - RUT 31
(13:13 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:34 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:26 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(12:25 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 29 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 29
(12:25 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 31 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
Sack
3 & 4 - ILL 31
(11:58 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 24 for -7 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 24
(11:18 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 48 yards from ILL 24. 2-A.Young to RUT 28 for no gain (31-D.Witherspoon).

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 28
(10:39 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 45 for 17 yards (7-S.Green6-T.Adams).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45
(10:25 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 43 for -2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - RUT 43
(9:56 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 49 for 6 yards (9-D.Harding).
No Gain
3 & 6 - RUT 49
(9:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 49
(8:43 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 36 yards from RUT 49 to ILL 15 fair catch by 84-J.Holmes.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 15
(8:38 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 17 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 17
(8:29 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 26 for 9 yards (12-C.Izien).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26
(8:06 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for 5 yards (88-B.Bordner).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 31
(7:49 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 31 for no gain (2-A.Young).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 31
(7:30 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to ILL 38 for 7 yards (8-T.Fogg21-T.Avery).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 38
(6:55 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 38
(6:31 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 40 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
Sack
3 & 8 - ILL 40
(6:24 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 34 for -6 yards (50-J.Turner).
Punt
4 & 14 - ILL 34
(5:43 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 34. 2-A.Young to RUT 27 for 5 yards (45-K.Tolson).

RUT Scarlet Knights
- FG (8 plays, 66 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 27
(5:12 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 35 for 8 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+17 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 35
(4:59 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 48 for 17 yards (7-S.Green).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48
(4:20 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 46 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 46
(3:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to ILL 32 for 14 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32
(3:14 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 16 for 16 yards (7-S.Green).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16
(2:41 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 11 for 5 yards (9-D.Harding).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 11
(2:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to ILL 10 for 1 yard (88-K.Randolph).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - RUT 10
(1:31 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to ILL 7 for 3 yards (92-I.Gay).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - RUT 7
(0:48 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(0:18 - 2nd) kneels at ILL 23 for -2 yards.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 21 for -4 yards (55-J.Milan).
+9 YD
2 & 14 - RUT 21
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 30 for 9 yards (96-T.Oliver35-J.Hansen).
No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 30
(14:23 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 30
(13:38 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 30. 84-J.Holmes runs ob at ILL 34 for 8 yards.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34
(13:33 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 35 for 1 yard (17-D.Jennings97-M.Tverdov).
Penalty
2 & 9 - ILL 35
(13:21 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 80-E.Carter. 80-E.Carter to ILL 40 for 5 yards. Penalty on ILL 9-J.Imatorbhebhe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 24 - ILL 20
(13:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 35 for 15 yards (17-D.Jennings).
No Gain
3 & 9 - ILL 35
(12:31 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
Punt
4 & 9 - ILL 35
(12:06 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 55 yards from ILL 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 13 for 3 yards (44-T.Barnes).

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 8
(12:02 - 3rd) Penalty on RUT 9-T.Hayek Illegal block in the back 3 yards enforced at RUT 8.
No Gain
1 & 13 - RUT 5
(12:02 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 5 for no gain (9-D.Harding92-I.Gay).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - RUT 5
(12:02 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 11 for 6 yards (35-J.Hansen5-M.Eifler).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 11
(11:50 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 13 for 2 yards (5-M.Eifler52-A.Shogbonyo).
Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 13
(11:12 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 13. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 44 for 3 yards (29-L.Stevens47-B.Taylor).

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (2 plays, 56 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+54 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44
(10:38 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to RUT 2 for 54 yards (12-C.Izien).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ILL 2
(9:51 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:13 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- TD (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:08 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(9:08 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 29 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 29
(9:08 - 3rd) 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 33 for 4 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo6-T.Adams).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 33
(8:29 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 36 FUMBLES (92-I.Gay). 8-N.Hobbs runs 36 yards for a touchdown.

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (3 plays, 55 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:43 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
Kickoff
(7:29 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(7:29 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 23 for -2 yards (9-D.Harding). Penalty on ILL 93-C.Avery Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RUT 23.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 38
(7:29 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 39 for 1 yard (5-M.Eifler).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 39
(7:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 43 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 43
(6:51 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 50 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 50
(6:08 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to ILL 45 FUMBLES (9-D.Harding). 7-S.Green to ILL 45 for no gain.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Interception (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45
(5:30 - 3rd) 6-D.Stampley to ILL 46 for 1 yard (12-C.Izien).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 46
(5:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 48 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
+52 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 48
(4:18 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:38 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:30 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(3:30 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 25 for no gain (35-J.Hansen).
Sack
2 & 10 - RUT 25
(3:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 23 for -2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+11 YD
3 & 12 - RUT 23
(3:30 - 3rd) 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 34 for 11 yards (55-J.Milan30-S.Brown).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - RUT 34
(3:04 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 37 for 3 yards (7-S.Green9-D.Harding).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37
(2:22 - 3rd) 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 44 for 7 yards (30-S.Brown35-J.Hansen).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 44
(1:43 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 46 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen88-K.Randolph).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 46
(0:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 48 for 2 yards (7-S.Green9-D.Harding).
Int
1 & 10 - RUT 48
(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Harding at ILL 46. 9-D.Harding runs 54 yards for a touchdown.

RUT Scarlet Knights
- Downs (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:21 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:09 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 57 yards from ILL 35. 5-P.Woods to RUT 15 for 7 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 15
(14:09 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 11 for -4 yards (5-M.Eifler88-K.Randolph).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - RUT 11
(14:09 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 15 for 4 yards (93-C.Avery).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 15
(14:03 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 22 for 7 yards (5-M.Eifler).
Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 22
(13:24 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 48 yards from RUT 22. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 45 for 15 yards (6-R.Battle).

ILL Fighting Illini

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 45
(12:06 - 4th) Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ILL 45. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - ILL 40
(12:06 - 4th) 22-K.Sims to ILL 40 for no gain (57-J.Duggan).
+1 YD
2 & 15 - ILL 40
(11:53 - 4th) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 41 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 41
(11:26 - 4th) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 46 for 5 yards (12-C.Izien).
Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 46
(10:45 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 31 yards from ILL 46 Downed at the RUT 23.

ILL Fighting Illini

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23
(10:01 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to RUT 26 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 26
(9:18 - 4th) 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 32 for 6 yards (92-I.Gay).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 32
(9:07 - 4th) 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 41 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown7-S.Green).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41
(8:30 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to RUT 44 for 3 yards (7-S.Green).
Sack
2 & 7 - ILL 44
(7:26 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 40 for -4 yards (93-C.Avery).
+8 YD
3 & 11 - ILL 40
(7:00 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 20-E.Barnwell. 20-E.Barnwell to RUT 48 for 8 yards (7-S.Green).
Sack
4 & 3 - ILL 48
(6:10 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 46 for -2 yards (9-D.Harding).

ILL Fighting Illini

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46
(5:25 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor to RUT 44 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 44
(5:19 - 4th) 3-J.Norwood to RUT 36 for 8 yards (8-T.Fogg).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(4:08 - 4th) 22-K.Sims to RUT 35 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 35
(3:35 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor to RUT 30 for 5 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 30
(3:00 - 4th) 22-K.Sims to RUT 25 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(2:21 - 4th) 22-K.Sims to RUT 23 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 23
(2:00 - 4th) 32-C.Brown to RUT 14 for 9 yards (58-M.Toure).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 14
(1:29 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to RUT 1 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 1 - ILL 1
(1:08 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to RUT 1 for no gain (8-T.Fogg).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:09
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 14:21
17-J.Langan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Harding at ILL 46. 9-D.Harding runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:30
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 3:38
18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
55
yds
01:22
pos
10
30
Point After TD 7:29
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 7:43
17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 36 FUMBLES (92-I.Gay). 8-N.Hobbs runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
10
23
Point After TD 9:08
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 9:13
25-D.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
56
yds
00:47
pos
10
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:20
95-J.Davidovicz 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
10
Point After TD 12:26
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 12:34
17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:34
17-J.McCourt 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
41
yds
04:09
pos
0
10
Point After TD 8:54
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:55
25-D.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 14
Rushing 8 8
Passing 4 5
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-16 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 264 311
Total Plays 61 55
Avg Gain 4.3 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 185 204
Rush Attempts 51 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.6
Net Yards Passing 79 107
Comp. - Att. 5-10 6-11
Yards Per Pass 7.9 9.7
Penalties - Yards 2-18 3-35
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-46.7 5-45.4
Return Yards 9 104
Punts - Returns 4-2 4-33
Kickoffs - Returns 1-7 1-17
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-54
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rutgers 2-7 0100010
Illinois 5-4 10021738
ILL -19, O/U 48
Memorial Stadium Champaign, Illinois
 79 PASS YDS 107
185 RUSH YDS 204
264 TOTAL YDS 311
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 86 1 1 135.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 86 1 1 135.2
J. Langan 5/10 86 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
Aa. Young 13 67 0 17
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 41 0
J. Langan 23 41 0 9
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
K. Adams 10 40 0 17
E. Barnwell 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
E. Barnwell 4 33 0 11
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Jabbie 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 64 1
M. Jabbie 3 64 1 31
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Melton 1 14 0 14
E. Barnwell 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Barnwell 1 8 0 8
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Av. Young 0 0 0 0
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Woods 0 0 0 0
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Aa. Young 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Izien 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
C. Izien 9-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
J. Turner 7-0 1.0 0
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
O. Fatukasi 7-0 0.0 0
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Fogg 5-1 0.0 0
M. Tverdov 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Tverdov 3-2 0.0 0
D. Jennings 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jennings 3-0 0.0 0
C. Onyechi 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Onyechi 2-0 1.0 0
T. Barrow 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Barrow 2-0 0.0 0
R. Battle 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Battle 2-0 0.0 0
D. Singleton 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Singleton 2-0 0.0 0
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Av. Young 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bordner 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bordner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Duggan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Duggan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 1-0 0.0 0
R. Cassidy 48 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Cassidy 1-0 0.0 0
M. Toure 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Toure 1-0 0.0 0
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Avery 0-1 0.0 0
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Jutwreten 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Davidovicz 1/1 25 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 46.7 1
A. Korsak 6 46.7 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
P. Woods 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 0.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 0.5 5 0
Av. Young 4 0.5 5 0
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 120 1 0 176.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 120 1 0 176.2
B. Peters 6/11 120 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
R. Corbin 13 51 0 15
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 41 0
B. Peters 3 41 0 54
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 2
D. Brown 8 31 2 10
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
R. Bonner 4 26 0 14
C. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
C. Brown 3 18 0 14
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
K. Sims 5 13 0 5
C. Taylor 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Taylor 2 11 0 6
C. Lillig 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Lillig 2 8 0 8
J. Thompson 23 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Thompson 1 8 0 8
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Norwood 2 6 0 5
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Stampley 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 0
D. Navarro 2 57 0 48
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 1
J. Imatorbhebhe 3 56 1 52
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Brown 1 7 0 7
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Barker 0 0 0 0
E. Carter 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
E. Carter 1 0 0 0
C. Washington 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Washington 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
M. Eifler 9-1 1.0 0
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
S. Green 8-2 0.0 0
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
D. Harding 8-3 0.0 1
I. Gay 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
I. Gay 6-1 1.0 0
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Hansen 6-3 0.0 0
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Brown 4-1 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Milan 3-0 0.0 0
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Shogbonyo 3-1 0.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 2-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Avery 2-0 1.0 0
K. Jackson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Jackson 1-0 1.0 0
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Randolph Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Adams 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. McCourt 1/1 33 5/5 8
C. Griffin 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Griffin 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
B. Hayes 5 45.4 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Brown 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holmes 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 8.3 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 8.3 15 0
J. Holmes 4 8.3 15 0
C. Sandy 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
C. Sandy 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 RUT 8 1:33 3 8 Punt
8:54 RUT 25 1:23 3 9 Punt
2:38 RUT 25 2:03 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 RUT 28 1:56 4 21 Punt
5:12 RUT 27 4:24 8 66 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 RUT 25 0:00 3 5 Punt
12:02 RUT 5 0:50 3 8 Punt
9:08 RUT 25 0:39 3 11 TD
7:29 RUT 25 1:21 5 30 Fumble
3:30 RUT 25 2:53 8 73 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 RUT 15 0:45 3 7 Punt
10:01 RUT 23 3:51 7 31 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 26 0:40 3 6 Punt
11:55 ILL 22 3:00 8 78 TD
6:54 ILL 29 4:09 10 41 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 ILL 25 1:08 3 -1 Punt
8:38 ILL 15 2:55 8 19 Punt
0:20 ILL 25 0:02 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 ILL 34 1:27 4 1 Punt
10:38 ILL 44 1:25 2 56 TD
5:30 ILL 45 1:52 3 55 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 ILL 40 1:21 3 6 Punt
5:25 RUT 46 4:17 9 45
