Hubbard's 223 yards, 2 TDs lead Oklahoma St past TCU 34-27
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) TCU's Gary Patterson has long been known as one of the best defensive coaches in college football - especially against the run.
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, treated Patterson's highly ranked unit just like the rest of them. The sophomore speedster piled up 223 yards rushing, including two long touchdowns, to help Oklahoma State defeat TCU 34-27 on Saturday.
Hubbard rambled for 192 yards in the second half. A TCU spokesman said Hubbard became the first player to rush for at least 200 yards against TCU in Patterson's 19-year run as head coach.
''When Chuba gets through there, nobody can catch him,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''That makes him different than other players.''
Spencer Sanders passed for 158 yards and ran for 88 and Dillon Stoner caught three passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12), who became become bowl eligible for 14th straight year.
Oklahoma State played without star receiver Tylan Wallace, who reportedly tore an ACL during the week. Gundy said Wallace, a Biletnikoff Award finalist last season, is out for the season.
''It's just hard for a coach to swallow,'' Gundy said. ''It just almost ruined my week when I left the office, when I went home. When I go home, it just makes me sick to where I can hardly function. It's hard to lose a guy like that, not only as a player, but also as a person, what he brings to the table.''
Kolby Harvell-Peel led Oklahoma State's defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Max Duggan passed for 258 yards and rushed for 86 for TCU (4-4, 2-3), but he threw three interceptions.
''That quarterback is a good player,'' Gundy said. ''He's going to be a good player in this league. This league's going to be tired of him over the next two or three years.''
Stoner caught touchdown passes of 57 and 22 yards in the first half to help Oklahoma State take a 17-3 lead. Duggan ran for a touchdown and threw for another to help TCU make it a 17-all game at halftime.
Hubbard broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The fourth-longest run in Oklahoma State history gave the Cowboys take a 24-17 lead.
''I just saw the hole and hit it,'' Hubbard said. ''The offensive line did a great job, we had a great offensive scheme, everyone on offense and defense played their butts off and it all just came together.''
Hubbard took off for a 62-yard score in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 31-17 edge.
TCU's Sewo Olonilua's 1-yard touchdown run cut Oklahoma State's lead to 31-24 with 7:11 to play. Oklahoma State's Matt Ammendola nailed a 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left to extend the Cowboys' lead to 10.
TCU's Jonathan Song made a field goal in the final minute, but Oklahoma State recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
''The times we do the things we need to do football-wise, we can win football games,'' Patterson said. ''Still, as bad as we played, it was a seven-point ballgame on the road. A seven-point ballgame on the road as bad as we played. So when we can play well and figure it out, we can beat anyone, and when we don't, we aren't going to.''
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: The Horned Frogs entered the day having allowed just 103.7 yards rushing per game but surrendered 307 on Saturday.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys learned they could beat a solid team without Wallace and still run the ball well when everyone expected it to go to Hubbard. They also might have found a new go-to receiver in Stoner.
ELITE COMPANY
With three regular-season games a bowl game remaining, Hubbard already has 1,604 yards rushing, the eighth-best single season in Oklahoma State history. The only players in school history ever to rush for more yards in a season are Barry Sanders, Terry Miller, Ernest Anderson, Thurman Thomas and Gerald Hudson.
QUOTABLE
Patterson: ''There is no value in this game. There is no value in losing. Once you put value in losing, then you need to quit. It's simple. There's no in between. That's how we built this program. There are no moral victories.''
UP NEXT
TCU hosts Baylor on Saturday.
Oklahoma State hosts Kansas on Nov. 16.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (9 plays, 67 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-C.Bunce kicks 64 yards from TCU 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 24 for 23 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 42 for 18 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(14:55 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 42(14:28 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow90-R.Blacklock).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 45(14:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TCU 41 for 14 yards (24-J.Lewis).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(13:41 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to TCU 22 for 19 yards (26-V.Scott).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(13:08 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 11 for 11 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(12:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at TCU 8 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 8(12:19 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 8(11:52 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 9 for -1 yard (95-T.Cooper6-I.Gaines).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 9(11:48 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 16 for 16 yards (12-K.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 16(11:00 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 22 for 6 yards (94-T.Ford).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 22(10:55 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 24 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TCU 24(10:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TCU 24(10:01 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 42 yards from TCU 24. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 40 for 6 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (2 plays, 60 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(9:58 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 43 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
+57 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 43(9:48 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:12 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:01 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at TCU 27 for 2 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 27(9:01 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 31 for 4 yards (92-C.Murray).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 31(8:44 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 34 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TCU 34(8:01 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 41 yards from TCU 34 to OKS 25 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(7:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf pushed ob at OKS 30 for 5 yards (26-V.Scott18-B.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30(7:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30(6:46 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 33 for 3 yards (90-R.Blacklock).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 33(6:42 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 38 yards from OKS 33 to TCU 29 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Interception (4 plays, -25 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(6:05 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 38 for 9 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 38(5:57 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 48 for 10 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(5:40 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to OKS 46 for 6 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
Int
|
2 & 4 - TCU 46(5:09 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Harvell-Peel at OKS 8. 31-K.Harvell-Peel to OKS 4 for -4 yards (4-T.Barber).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 4(4:48 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 4 for no gain (90-R.Blacklock).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 4(4:44 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 6 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 6(4:27 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at OKS 12 for 6 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 12(3:48 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 37 yards from OKS 12 to OKS 49 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (4 plays, 26 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(3:10 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to OKS 24 for 25 yards (16-D.Harper2-T.McCalister).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(3:03 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to OKS 22 for 2 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - TCU 22(2:24 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at OKS 23 for -1 yard (16-D.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TCU 23(1:46 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TCU 23(1:10 - 1st) 46-J.Song 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) 37-C.Bunce kicks 63 yards from TCU 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 20 for 18 yards (87-T.Hights).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 43 for 23 yards (26-V.Scott).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(0:57 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at TCU 47 for 10 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(0:19 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on TCU 7-T.Moehrig Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 47. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 30 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 30(14:53 - 2nd) 17-D.Stoner incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Sanders. Penalty on TCU 30-G.Wallow Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 30. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(14:17 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TCU 18 for -3 yards (90-R.Blacklock32-O.Mathis).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 18(14:08 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TCU 22 for -4 yards (94-C.Bethley).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 17 - OKLAST 22(13:40 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:16 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (14 plays, 66 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:10 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 52 yards from OKS 35. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 19 for 6 yards (12-K.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 19(13:10 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 19 for no gain (31-K.Harvell-Peel35-S.Tuihalamaka).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 19(13:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 31 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(12:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 31(11:52 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan pushed ob at TCU 45 for 14 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(11:41 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 45(11:12 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKS 49 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister95-I.Antwine).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 49(11:05 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKS 42 for 7 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(10:20 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to OKS 31 for 11 yards (24-J.Bernard). Penalty on TCU 81-P.Wells Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 42. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 20 - TCU 48(9:50 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 4-A.Green Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 48.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(9:50 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to OKS 28 for 9 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 28(9:50 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to OKS 12 for 16 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 12(9:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on OKS Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 12. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TCU 7(9:01 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua pushed ob at OKS 2 for 5 yards (16-D.Harper).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 2 - TCU 2(8:35 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKS 6 for -4 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 6(8:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:28 - 2nd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:24 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(7:24 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf pushed ob at OKS 30 for 5 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30(7:24 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 37 for 7 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(7:24 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 35 for -2 yards (6-D.Anderson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 35(6:57 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 41 for 6 yards (6-D.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 41(6:23 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 45 for 4 yards (25-A.Washington).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 45(6:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 50 yards from OKS 45 to the TCU 5 downed by 23-G.Lemons.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (9 plays, 95 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 5(4:41 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 6 for 1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 6(4:33 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TCU 14 for 8 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 14(3:51 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at TCU 29 for 15 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(3:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 29(2:33 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 34 for 5 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 34(2:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to OKS 29 for 37 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(1:47 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan runs ob at OKS 26 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 26(1:27 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to OKS 24 for 2 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 24(1:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Fumble (4 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to TCU 30 for 5 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 30(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 27 for -3 yards (92-C.Murray).
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 27(14:28 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to OKS 31 for 42 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(13:47 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 7-J.Stephens. 7-J.Stephens to OKS 18 FUMBLES (4-A.Green). 31-K.Harvell-Peel to OKS 18 for no gain.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(13:27 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 17 for -1 yard (90-R.Blacklock).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 17(13:21 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 22 for 5 yards (6-I.Gaines).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 22(12:36 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 27(12:00 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 43 yards from OKS 27 to TCU 30 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(11:17 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at TCU 39 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 39(11:12 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 40 for 1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(10:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 28 for -12 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - TCU 28(10:10 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 32 for 4 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - TCU 32(9:25 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 42 for 10 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TCU 42(8:46 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 50 yards from TCU 42 to the OKS 8 downed by 49-A.Ortiz.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Interception (3 plays, 62 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:42 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 20 for 19 yards (14-B.Balous). Penalty on TCU 7-T.Moehrig Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TCU 20.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 10(7:42 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 10 for no gain (95-I.Antwine92-C.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 10(7:38 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - TCU 10(6:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Vongor INTERCEPTED by 24-J.Bernard at TCU 28. 24-J.Bernard pushed ob at TCU 28 for no gain (9-A.Vongor). Penalty on TCU 70-C.Iwuagwu Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Missed FG (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(6:54 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to TCU 23 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 23(6:44 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TCU 30 for -7 yards (90-R.Blacklock).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OKLAST 30(6:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - OKLAST 30(5:31 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(5:25 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 31 for 1 yard (33-K.Henry).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 31(5:19 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 41 for 10 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(4:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells pushed ob at TCU 50 for 9 yards (4-A.Green).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 50(4:23 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKS 48 for 2 yards (33-K.Henry).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(3:49 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 47 for -5 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - TCU 47(3:16 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to OKS 46 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 46(2:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to OKS 43 for 3 yards (94-T.Ford11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TCU 43(1:52 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 40 yards from OKS 43 to the OKS 3 downed by 16-H.Ceasar.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (8 plays, 45 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3(1:07 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 3 for no gain (18-B.Wilson90-R.Blacklock).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 3(0:58 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 6 for 3 yards (6-I.Gaines).
|
+47 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 6(0:07 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TCU 47 for 47 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner. Team penalty on OKS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TCU 47. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 48(14:40 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TCU 43 for 9 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 43(14:36 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TCU 43 for no gain (90-R.Blacklock).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 43(13:54 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders runs 43 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on OKS Illegal shift 9 yards enforced at TCU 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OKLAST 48(13:16 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 30-C.Hubbard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - OKLAST 48(13:05 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 31 yards from OKS 48 to TCU 21 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 21(12:58 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 22 for 1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga95-I.Antwine).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 22(12:52 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 25 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 25(12:23 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 25(11:54 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 34 yards from TCU 25 to OKS 41 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (2 plays, -19 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(11:49 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 43 for 2 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 43(11:42 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Moehrig at TCU 10. 7-T.Moehrig to TCU 22 for 12 yards (10-T.Alexander).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Fumble (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 22(11:06 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - TCU 22(10:52 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Harvell-Peel at OKS 27. 31-K.Harvell-Peel to OKS 32 FUMBLES (1-J.Reagor). 31-K.Harvell-Peel to OKS 32 for no gain.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:48 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 6-D.Anderson.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:48 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 41 for 16 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(9:48 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 50 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 50(9:26 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to OKS 39 for 11 yards (2-T.McCalister24-J.Bernard).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(8:49 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to OKS 9 for 30 yards. Penalty on OKS 4-A.Green Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - TCU 9(8:33 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 9(8:20 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TCU 9(8:16 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells. Penalty on OKS 2-T.McCalister Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at OKS 9. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TCU 2(8:11 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to OKS 1 for 1 yard (94-T.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TCU 1(8:06 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to OKS 1 for no gain (16-D.Harper).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 1(7:50 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:13 - 4th) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:11 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(7:11 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 27 for 2 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(7:11 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKS 27 for no gain (7-T.Moehrig).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 27(6:31 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKS 30 for 3 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLAST 30(5:51 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 43 yards from OKS 30. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 34 for 7 yards (23-G.Lemons).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 34(5:27 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TCU 34(5:17 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 30 for -4 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TCU 30(5:14 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TCU 30(4:29 - 4th) 41-D.Jones punts 45 yards from TCU 30. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 36 for 11 yards. Penalty on TCU 28-N.Bradford Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at OKS 36.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(4:23 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 38 for 11 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(4:15 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TCU 35 for 3 yards (90-R.Blacklock).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 35(3:39 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TCU 27 for 8 yards (18-B.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(3:33 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at TCU 26 for 1 yard (27-A.Washington).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(2:52 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 30 for -4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - OKLAST 30(2:21 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TCU 26 for 4 yards (18-B.Wilson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 26(2:14 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:09 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 6-D.Anderson.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(2:04 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 41 for 16 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(2:04 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 48 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TCU 48(1:55 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 48(1:47 - 4th) 10-M.Collins complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to OKS 49 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 48(1:43 - 4th) 10-M.Collins complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to TCU 50 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TCU 50(1:44 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to OKS 48 for 2 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(1:39 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 33-S.Olonilua.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 48(1:35 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 48(1:29 - 4th) 10-M.Collins complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to OKS 21 for 27 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 21(1:22 - 4th) 10-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 21(1:16 - 4th) 10-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - TCU 21(1:11 - 4th) 10-M.Collins sacked at OKS 23 for -2 yards (42-J.Jernigan).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TCU 23(1:07 - 4th) 46-J.Song 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|10
|4
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|422
|446
|Total Plays
|82
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|301
|Rush Attempts
|39
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|259
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|23-43
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-65
|5-37
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.0
|6-39.7
|Return Yards
|60
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-41
|3-57
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|3-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|301
|
|
|422
|TOTAL YDS
|446
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|21/39
|258
|1
|3
|
M. Collins 10 QB
|M. Collins
|2/4
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|16
|86
|1
|42
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|13
|52
|0
|15
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|9
|27
|1
|7
|
M. Collins 10 QB
|M. Collins
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|7
|128
|0
|37
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|7
|60
|0
|16
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|4
|52
|1
|24
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|2
|30
|0
|25
|
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens Jr.
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Hunt 9 WR
|T. Hunt
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Vongor 9 S
|A. Vongor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Gaines 6 S
|I. Gaines
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Washington 27 S
|A. Washington
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 18 LB
|B. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 26 S
|V. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DE
|S. Blackshear
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 24 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ellison 44 DE
|C. Ellison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Song 46 K
|J. Song
|2/2
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|2
|17.5
|19
|0
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|9/15
|158
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|20
|223
|2
|92
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|19
|88
|0
|23
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|93
|2
|57
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|5-0
|0.0
|2
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jernigan 42 DT
|J. Jernigan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|2/3
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|6
|39.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|19.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|2
|8.5
|11
|0
