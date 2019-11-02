|
|TXSA
|TXAM
Spiller runs for 217 yards, 3 TDs as Aggies beat UTSA 45-14
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) When Texas A&M fell behind by a touchdown early on Saturday against UTSA, the Aggies needed something to get them going quickly.
They got it in a 60-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Spiller on the first play of the next drive and the freshman's big day helped the Aggies to a 45-14 win.
''When you hit those one play drives it demoralizes people. It does,'' coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''It takes the heart out of guys on the other side. It takes a mature team to bounce back from that and on offense it gives you that adrenaline.''
Spiller set season highs with 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Aggies to their third straight victory and make them bowl eligible for the 11th straight season.
The Aggies (6-3) were up by 14 when a 50-yard touchdown run by Spiller made it 28-7 early in the third quarter. Spiller padded the lead on an 8-yard run later in the third quarter on a drive where he had a 42-yard run.
''He was the catalyst today,'' Fisher said. ''He's growing each and every day.''
Kellen Mond threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, and his 1-yard TD run on the first drive of the fourth quarter made it 42-7. He was replaced on A&M's next drive with the Aggies in control of the game.
Mond said the development of the running game has really helped him in the passing game and he's been impressed by the growth of Spiller this season.
Lowell Narcisse had 90 yards passing and ran for 54 yards and a touchdown before injuring his right thumb early in the third quarter on a hard hit by Anthony Hines. He had to be helped to his feet and off the field. He walked to the locker room but did not return to the game.
Jordan Weeks took over and threw for 48 yards with an interception.
UTSA coach Frank Wilson was happy with his team's effort in the loss.
''I'm extremely proud of them,'' he said. ''They never quit. They continued to fight ... unfortunately today our best wasn't good enough against a very quality football team.''
The Roadrunners cut the lead to 45-14 when Dadrian Taylor intercepted a pass from backup Zach Calzada and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown with about five minutes left.
''We can see that we're getting better in a lot of areas (but) you can't relax, you've got to reload,'' Fisher said. ''There's going to be three great games and we've got to get better and better''
Texas A&M's defense was in the backfield for much of the day and finished with four sacks, seven quarterback hits and 10 tackles for losses.
Narcisse put UTSA (3-5) on top in the first with a 2-yard touchdown run that made it 7-0. That play was set up by a 44-yard catch and run by Sincere McCormick two plays earlier.
The Aggies tied it when Spiller ran 60 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the next possession. Spiller is the fourth freshman in school history to run for at least 200 yards and the second Aggie freshman to run for three TDs in a game.
Cordarrian Richardson put Texas A&M on top 14-7 later in the first quarter with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Mond connected with Jalen Wydermyer on a 7-yard touchdown pass near the end of the second quarter to push A&M's lead to 21-7 at halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
UTSA: While this one wasn't close, the 38 1/2-point underdog Roadrunners didn't look terrible against the bigger and stronger Aggies. Narcisse made some good plays before he was injured and Wilson said he thinks he'll be able to return next week.
Texas A&M: The Aggies didn't dominate the Roadrunners, but were solid and played clean football to pull away in the second half and get the convincing win. But they'll need to be better if they hope to finish out Southeastern Conference play strong with trips to No. 8 Georgia and top-ranked LSU coming later this month.
THEY SAID IT
UTSA cornerback Cassius Grady on the feeling on the sideline after the Roadrunners took the early lead: ''I honestly thought for a minute we were going to win this game. They weren't that good at all. They were good, but not what we thought they were going to be. We just fell short.''
UP NEXT
UTSA: Visits Old Dominion next Saturday.
Texas A&M: The Aggies are off next Saturday before wrapping up their home schedule on Nov. 16 when they host South Carolina.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 16 for 11 yards (22-C.Chattman81-C.Chapman).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(15:00 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 5-D.Griffin. 5-D.Griffin to UTSA 26 for 10 yards (14-K.Carper8-D.Leal).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(14:55 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick runs ob at UTSA 37 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(14:30 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 37(14:15 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 37 for no gain (52-J.Madubuike).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 37(14:03 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 34 for -3 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXSA 34(13:22 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 50 yards from UTSA 34 Downed at the TXAM 16.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(12:37 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 18 for 2 yards (95-J.Haynes91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 18(12:26 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 12 for -6 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 12(11:53 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXAM 12(11:07 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 59 yards from TXAM 12. 16-K.Johnson pushed ob at UTSA 33 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson). Team penalty on UTSA Offside declined.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(11:01 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for 1 yard (52-J.Madubuike).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 34(10:59 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 39 for 5 yards (22-C.Chattman).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 39(10:20 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin pushed ob at TXAM 46 for 15 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(9:41 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to TXAM 2 for 44 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - TXSA 2(9:22 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to TXAM 2 for no gain (52-J.Madubuike3-T.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 2(9:15 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:30 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (1 plays, 60 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) 43-M.Cluck kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 17-A.Smith pushed ob at TXAM 25 for 21 yards (13-J.Sam). Penalty on UTSA 13-J.Sam Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at TXAM 25.
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(8:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:05 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 64 yards from TXAM 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 17 for 16 yards (19-A.Hines22-C.Chattman).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 17(8:05 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp pushed ob at UTSA 32 for 15 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(8:01 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 32 for no gain (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 32(7:41 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Moorhead.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 32(7:03 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse runs ob at UTSA 32 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 32(6:57 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 31 yards from UTSA 32 Downed at the TXAM 37.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(6:25 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UTSA 46 for 17 yards (26-C.Mayfield6-S.Harris).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(6:17 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs ob at UTSA 38 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 38(5:45 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 38(5:09 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to UTSA 37 for 1 yard (90-E.Banks91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 37(5:05 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to UTSA 35 for 2 yards (12-A.Martel28-C.Grady).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(4:28 - 1st) 25-C.Richardson to UTSA 28 for 7 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 28(4:04 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to UTSA 26 for 2 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 26(3:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to UTSA 19 for 7 yards (6-S.Harris39-R.Wisdom).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(2:43 - 1st) 25-C.Richardson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:10 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:03 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(2:03 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for 18 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(2:03 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for 6 yards (5-B.Brown14-K.Carper).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 49(1:25 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to TXAM 48 for 3 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 48(1:15 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to TXAM 40 for 8 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(1:00 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 40(0:37 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at TXAM 43 for -3 yards (8-D.Leal40-T.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TXSA 43(0:34 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXSA 43(15:00 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 36 yards from TXAM 43 to TXAM 7 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 7(14:57 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 16 for 9 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 16(14:50 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 18 for 2 yards (4-A.Parks).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(14:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 34 for 16 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(13:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 34 for no gain (4-A.Parks).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 34(13:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 40 for 6 yards (4-A.Parks).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 40(12:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on UTSA Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at TXAM 40. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(11:34 - 2nd) Team penalty on TXAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TXAM 40(11:06 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 40 for no gain (99-B.Baker).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXAM 40(10:55 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 49 for 9 yards (4-A.Parks12-A.Martel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 49(10:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXAM 49(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 37 yards from TXAM 49 to UTSA 14 fair catch by 16-K.Johnson.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (9 plays, 30 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(9:32 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 8 for -6 yards. Penalty on TXAM 91-M.Clemons Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UTSA 14. No Play. (91-M.Clemons).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(9:23 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for -1 yard (91-M.Clemons).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 28(8:58 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 25 for -3 yards (52-J.Madubuike).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - TXSA 25(8:24 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 38 for 13 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 38(7:39 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 39 for 1 yard (92-J.Peevy52-J.Madubuike).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(7:14 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 35 for -4 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXSA 35(6:57 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 46 for 11 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 46(6:12 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 22-B.Brady. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 48 for 2 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 48(5:22 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 65-T.Shannon False start 4 yards enforced at UTSA 48. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXSA 44(4:58 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 35 yards from UTSA 44 Downed at the TXAM 21.
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(4:58 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 23 for 2 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 23(4:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 15 for -8 yards (90-E.Banks).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXAM 15(4:14 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for 10 yards (59-C.Hicks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXAM 25(3:29 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 55 yards from TXAM 25. 16-K.Johnson to UTSA 20 FUMBLES. 16-K.Johnson to UTSA 18 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(2:55 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 15 for -3 yards (19-A.Hines8-D.Leal).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXSA 15(2:45 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 19 for 4 yards (29-D.Renfro14-K.Carper).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 19(2:01 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin pushed ob at UTSA 24 for 5 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 24(1:55 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 36 yards from UTSA 24. 17-A.Smith to UTSA 42 for 18 yards (47-J.Preston52-G.Merka).
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(1:45 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UTSA 32 for 10 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(1:38 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Buckley.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 32(1:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to UTSA 7 for 25 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXAM 7(0:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:22 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse kneels at UTSA 24 for -1 yard.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 20 for 20 yards (33-B.Daniels).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(15:00 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for 8 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 28(14:55 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for no gain (28-C.Grady95-J.Haynes).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 28(14:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at TXAM 41 for 13 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(13:43 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 50 for 9 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
+50 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 50(13:09 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:36 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:25 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 63 yards from TXAM 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 37 for 35 yards (28-T.Fuller).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(12:25 - 3rd) Team penalty on UTSA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTSA 37. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXSA 32(12:18 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick pushed ob at UTSA 35 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TXSA 35(12:18 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXSA 35(11:49 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UTSA 48 for 13 yards (33-A.Hansford32-A.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(11:37 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 48(11:09 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse runs ob at TXAM 46 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 46(10:58 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp. Penalty on TXAM 19-A.Hines Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXAM 46.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 46(10:28 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 46(10:22 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 40 yards from TXAM 46 to TXAM 6 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 94 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 6(10:22 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 13 for 7 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 13(10:15 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 19 for 6 yards (4-A.Parks1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(9:36 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at UTSA 39 for 42 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(9:04 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to UTSA 36 for 3 yards (45-D.Henry).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 36(8:30 - 3rd) 25-C.Richardson to UTSA 37 for -1 yard (59-C.Hicks).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 37(7:44 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at UTSA 30 for 7 yards (29-C.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 30(6:57 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to UTSA 29 for 1 yard (99-B.Baker).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(6:18 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to UTSA 8 for 21 yards (1-K.Nwachuku29-C.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXAM 8(5:53 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:30 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (9 plays, 14 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:25 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 20 for 15 yards (32-A.White25-B.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(5:25 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 28 for 8 yards (7-D.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 28(5:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 28(4:42 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 30 for 2 yards (5-B.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(4:36 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 35 for 5 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 35(4:20 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 35(3:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to UTSA 40 for 5 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(3:43 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 43 for 3 yards (92-J.Peevy9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 43(3:28 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks to UTSA 43 for no gain (8-D.Leal3-T.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 43(2:59 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks sacked at UTSA 34 for -9 yards. Penalty on UTSA 23-S.McCormick Personal Foul declined. (14-K.Carper).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - TXSA 34(2:19 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 39 yards from UTSA 34 to TXAM 27 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(1:58 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 30 for 3 yards (45-D.Henry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 30(1:51 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 2 yards (38-T.Mahnke95-J.Haynes).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 32(1:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UTSA 48 for 20 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(0:34 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 48(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to UTSA 13 for 35 yards (28-C.Grady).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 13(14:55 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at UTSA 2 for 11 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXAM 2(14:09 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to UTSA 1 for 1 yard (91-J.Carter-McLin25-C.Austin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 1(13:49 - 4th) 11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:22 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Downs (5 plays, 9 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:19 - 4th) 38-D.Riethman kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(13:19 - 4th) Team penalty on UTSA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTSA 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TXSA 20(13:19 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXSA 20(13:19 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 17 for -3 yards (32-A.White28-T.Fuller).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 18 - TXSA 17(13:15 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 34 for 17 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 34(12:35 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks to UTSA 34 for no gain (93-M.Wright19-A.Hines).
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(12:10 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to UTSA 36 for -2 yards (95-J.Haynes12-A.Martel).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXAM 36(12:06 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada scrambles to UTSA 35 for 1 yard (98-L.Dantzler).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TXAM 35(11:28 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Wright. Penalty on UTSA 28-C.Grady Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTSA 35. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(10:37 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada to UTSA 23 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 23(10:35 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Wright.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 23(9:54 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada sacked at UTSA 27 for -4 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - TXAM 27(9:49 - 4th) 47-S.Small 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:07 - 4th) 38-D.Riethman kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(9:03 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for 12 yards (32-A.White33-A.Hansford).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(9:03 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 36 for -1 yard (33-A.Hansford13-E.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 36(8:45 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 36(8:13 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Cephus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXSA 36(8:09 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 45 yards from UTSA 36. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 26 for 7 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
TXAM
Aggies
- Interception (7 plays, 72 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(8:05 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to TXAM 32 for 6 yards (12-A.Martel95-J.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 32(7:56 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to TXAM 35 for 3 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 35(7:18 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to TXAM 38 for 3 yards (12-A.Martel59-C.Hicks).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(6:59 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada complete to 18-K.Brown. 18-K.Brown to UTSA 42 for 20 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(6:29 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada complete to 86-G.Beal. 86-G.Beal pushed ob at UTSA 40 for 2 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 40(6:01 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 60-B.Clement False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 40. No Play.
|
Int
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 45(5:22 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada incomplete. Intended for 18-K.Brown INTERCEPTED by 32-D.Taylor at UTSA 42. 32-D.Taylor runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(5:04 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:53 - 4th) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 16-C.Lane to TXAM 24 for 24 yards (29-C.Johnson). Penalty on TXAM 32-A.White Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at TXAM 24.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(4:53 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada complete to 81-C.Chapman. 81-C.Chapman to TXAM 18 for 6 yards (29-C.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 18(4:39 - 4th) 8-C.Blumrick to TXAM 20 for 2 yards (32-D.Taylor).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 20(4:08 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada scrambles pushed ob at TXAM 28 for 8 yards (32-D.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(3:33 - 4th) 8-C.Blumrick to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (45-D.Henry).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 33(2:52 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada complete to 18-K.Brown. 18-K.Brown to TXAM 32 for -1 yard (17-V.Vallair).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 32(2:15 - 4th) 10-Z.Calzada incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 32(1:32 - 4th) 95-N.Constantinou punts 57 yards from TXAM 32. 16-K.Johnson to UTSA 12 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson81-C.Chapman).
TXAM
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(1:26 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 18 for 6 yards (31-M.Johnson).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 18(1:14 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs ob at UTSA 38 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:48 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Clark.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:41 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks sacked at UTSA 30 for -8 yards FUMBLES (37-M.Howard). 65-T.Shannon to UTSA 26 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 22 - TXAM 26(0:37 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 28 for 2 yards (6-D.Hunter). Team penalty on TXAM 12 players 5 yards enforced at UTSA 26. No Play.
|
Int
|
3 & 17 - TXAM 31(0:24 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Young at TXAM 34. 13-E.Young to TXAM 30 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|206
|487
|Total Plays
|61
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|267
|Rush Attempts
|36
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|113
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|11-25
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.0
|4-52.0
|Return Yards
|138
|86
|Punts - Returns
|3-3
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-77
|3-65
|Int. - Returns
|1-58
|1--4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|267
|
|
|206
|TOTAL YDS
|487
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|7/14
|90
|0
|0
|
J. Weeks 9 QB
|J. Weeks
|4/11
|48
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|15
|54
|1
|13
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|12
|43
|0
|18
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
J. Weeks 9 QB
|J. Weeks
|4
|-21
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|4
|46
|0
|20
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|2
|43
|0
|44
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
C. Strickland II 85 TE
|C. Strickland II
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Griffin 5 WR
|D. Griffin
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Moorhead 19 WR
|B. Moorhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cephus 80 WR
|J. Cephus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 83 WR
|D. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Grady 28 CB
|C. Grady
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Martel 12 LB
|A. Martel
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Austin III 25 S
|C. Austin III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 1 S
|K. Nwachuku
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 DE
|D. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baker 99 DT
|B. Baker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 59 DE
|C. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 29 CB
|C. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 95 DT
|J. Haynes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 6 S
|S. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Banks 90 DE
|E. Banks
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 32 S
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DE
|L. Dantzler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Vallair 17 S
|V. Vallair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 46 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 39 S
|R. Wisdom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 P
|H. Duplessis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|8
|39.0
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sam 13 S
|J. Sam
|4
|19.3
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson Jr. 16 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|3
|1.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|16/21
|211
|1
|0
|
Z. Calzada 10 QB
|Z. Calzada
|4/7
|27
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|20
|217
|3
|60
|
C. Richardson 25 RB
|C. Richardson
|7
|35
|1
|19
|
C. Blumrick 8 QB
|C. Blumrick
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
Z. Calzada 10 QB
|Z. Calzada
|4
|2
|0
|8
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|6
|1
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|5
|90
|0
|35
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|4
|52
|1
|21
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|3
|31
|0
|25
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
Ka. Brown 18 WR
|Ka. Brown
|2
|19
|0
|20
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Chapman 81 WR
|C. Chapman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Beal 86 TE
|G. Beal
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Wright 82 WR
|D. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 91 DL
|M. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Howard 37 DL
|M. Howard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 31 DB
|M. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 93 DL
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 22 DB
|C. Chattman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fuller 28 DB
|T. Fuller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 40 DL
|T. Wilson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Young 13 DB
|E. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|3
|50.3
|1
|59
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|1
|57.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|12.5
|18
|0
