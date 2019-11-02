|
|
|HOU
|UCF
Gabriel rallies UCF past Houston 44-29
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dillon Gabriel passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Tre Nixon, and ran for a score as Central Florida dominated the second half and beat Houston 44-29 on Saturday.
Houston jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Mulbah Car's 37-yard TD run and a 45-yard field goal by Dalton Witherspoon. Gabriel hit Marlon Williams for a 6-yard score and, after Car scored on a 2-yard run, added a 32-yard scoring strike to Nixon to pull UCF (7-2, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) with 17-14 after one quarter.
Gabriel scored on a 22-yard run midway through the second quarter to put the Knights up 21-17, but Witherspoon kicked two field goals in the final 4 minutes and Houston (3-6, 1-4) took a 23-21 lead into halftime.
UCF put the game out of reach with three third-quarter touchdowns. Bentavious Thompson scored on a 43-yard run, Gabriel and Nixon hooked up for a 34-yard score and Thompson added a 2-yard TD run for a 42-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
Gabriel hit 21 of 30 passes without an interception for the Knights. Nixon had six receptions for 123 yards.
Clayton Tune completed 18 of 30 passes for 179 yards with one TD and one interception for the Cougars. Mar carried 26 times for 132 yards and two scores.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Car.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 30 for 5 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 30(14:55 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 38 for 8 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:17 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to UCF 36 for 26 yards (23-T.Gowan).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(13:32 - 1st) 34-M.Car to UCF 37 for -1 yard (31-A.Robinson).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 37(12:53 - 1st) 34-M.Car runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:04 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:04 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 25 for no gain (92-L.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(12:04 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 28 for 3 yards (5-A.Fleming).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UCF 28(11:49 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCF 28(11:31 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 40 yards from UCF 28 Downed at the HOU 32.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(11:26 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 32(11:21 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 39 for 7 yards (97-M.Cholewa90-C.Deloach).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 39(11:13 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 38 for -1 yard (44-N.Evans).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 38(10:30 - 1st) 38-D.Roy punts 57 yards from HOU 38 out of bounds at the UCF 5.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 5(9:48 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to UCF 9 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCF 9(9:41 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCF 9(9:23 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UCF 9(9:20 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 45 yards from UCF 9 to HOU 46 fair catch by 1-B.Smith.
HOU
Cougars
- FG (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(9:16 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to UCF 40 for 14 yards (23-T.Gowan).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(9:09 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to UCF 36 for 4 yards (3-A.Collier23-T.Gowan).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 36(8:30 - 1st) 34-M.Car to UCF 27 for 9 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 27(7:49 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to UCF 20 for 7 yards (12-E.Mitchell3-A.Collier).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - HOU 20(7:08 - 1st) 3-C.Tune sacked at UCF 27 for -7 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 27(6:21 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - HOU 27(5:39 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:34 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(5:29 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to HOU 37 for 38 yards (25-D.Small).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(5:29 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to HOU 33 for 4 yards (24-D.Mutin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCF 33(5:16 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UCF 33(5:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon. Penalty on HOU 94-I.Chambers Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 33. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 28(4:53 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at HOU 7 for 21 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(4:53 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to HOU 6 for 1 yard (5-A.Fleming).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 6(4:36 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:11 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:07 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 32 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant22-K.Davis).
|
+63 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 32(4:07 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to UCF 5 for 63 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 5(3:26 - 1st) 34-M.Car to UCF 4 for 1 yard (44-N.Evans10-E.Gilyard). Penalty on UCF 7-K.Turnier Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at UCF 4.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - HOU 2(2:45 - 1st) 34-M.Car runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:20 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:13 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(2:13 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 35 for 10 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(2:13 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon pushed ob at UCF 42 for 7 yards (25-D.Small).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 42(2:02 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to HOU 42 for 16 yards (25-D.Small).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(1:52 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to HOU 34 for 8 yards (42-T.Edgeston3-G.Stuard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 34(1:26 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to HOU 32 for 2 yards (31-D.Parish).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(1:08 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:56 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Interception (11 plays, -23 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:48 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 29 for 4 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 29(0:48 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 41 for 12 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(0:04 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for 4 yards (96-S.Zayas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOU 45(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 45(14:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to UCF 44 for 11 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(14:14 - 2nd) 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at UCF 25 for 19 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:39 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to UCF 21 for 4 yards (14-N.Clarke).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 21(12:59 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to UCF 14 for 7 yards (44-N.Evans12-E.Mitchell).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 14(12:14 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to UCF 18 for -4 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - HOU 18(11:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to UCF 10 for 8 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - HOU 10(10:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Clarke at UCF 2. 14-N.Clarke to UCF 2 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- TD (6 plays, 98 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 2(10:30 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 4 for 2 yards (20-J.Moore).
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 4(10:26 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 40 for 36 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(10:09 - 2nd) 3-B.Wimbush to HOU 28 for 32 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 28(9:53 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to HOU 22 for 6 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 22(9:42 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 22(9:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:22 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:16 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 64 yards from UCF 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 22 for 21 yards (18-D.Lester).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(9:16 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to HOU 20 for -2 yards (7-K.Turnier22-K.Davis).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 20(9:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles pushed ob at HOU 48 for 28 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(8:29 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to UCF 46 for 6 yards (14-N.Clarke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - HOU 46(7:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 46(6:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to UCF 39 for 7 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(6:54 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to UCF 25 for 14 yards (22-K.Davis27-R.Grant).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to UCF 21 for 4 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 21(5:37 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to UCF 20 for 1 yard (12-E.Mitchell96-S.Zayas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOU 20(4:55 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - HOU 20(4:12 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:04 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(4:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 28 for 3 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 28(4:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 34 for 6 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UCF 34(3:42 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 73-S.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCF 29(3:24 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UCF 29(3:07 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 38 yards from UCF 29 to HOU 33 fair catch by 1-B.Smith.
HOU
Cougars
- Halftime (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(3:03 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to UCF 35 for 32 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(2:57 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to UCF 28 for 7 yards (10-E.Gilyard31-A.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 28(2:20 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to UCF 22 for 6 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(1:38 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to UCF 24 for -2 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - HOU 24(1:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to UCF 4 for 20 yards (31-A.Robinson). Penalty on HOU 77-K.Murphy Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 24. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 22 - HOU 34(1:04 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to UCF 32 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans12-E.Mitchell).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 20 - HOU 32(0:46 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to UCF 24 for 8 yards (44-N.Evans27-R.Grant).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - HOU 24(0:39 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (8 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins to UCF 26 for 1 yard (24-D.Mutin).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - UCF 26(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 22 for -4 yards (92-L.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UCF 22(14:40 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis. Team penalty on HOU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at UCF 22. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 27(14:20 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 38 for 11 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(14:15 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 38. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 33(13:55 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to UCF 37 for 4 yards (92-L.Hall).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCF 37(13:45 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 42 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCF 42(13:25 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UCF 42(13:05 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 47 yards from UCF 42 to HOU 11 fair catch by 1-B.Smith.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 11(12:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 18 for 7 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 18(12:47 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 16 for -2 yards (22-K.Davis10-E.Gilyard).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - HOU 16(12:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 8 for -8 yards (6-B.Hayes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - HOU 8(11:25 - 3rd) 38-D.Roy punts 42 yards from HOU 8 to HOU 50 fair catch by 6-M.Williams.
UCF
Knights
- TD (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 50(10:48 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 50(10:43 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to HOU 43 for 7 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 43(10:35 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:18 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:10 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:10 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 26 for 1 yard (44-N.Evans10-E.Gilyard).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - HOU 26(10:10 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 18 for -8 yards (22-K.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 17 - HOU 18(9:27 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 17 for -1 yard (3-A.Collier).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - HOU 17(8:42 - 3rd) 38-D.Roy punts 46 yards from HOU 17. 2-O.Anderson to HOU 37 for 26 yards (24-D.Mutin).
UCF
Knights
- TD (5 plays, 37 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(7:53 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to HOU 37 for no gain (32-G.Owens).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCF 37(7:53 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to HOU 31 for 6 yards (92-L.Hall). Penalty on UCF 77-J.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 37. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - UCF 47(7:19 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to HOU 46 for 1 yard (98-P.Turner).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 19 - UCF 46(6:50 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to HOU 34 for 12 yards (39-S.Lewis).
|
+34 YD
|
4 & 7 - UCF 34(6:32 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:04 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:58 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 60 yards from UCF 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 28 for 23 yards. Penalty on HOU 20-J.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 28.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(5:58 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 25 for 7 yards (3-A.Collier31-A.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 25(5:51 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 32 for 7 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(5:09 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 41 for 9 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - HOU 41(4:29 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton. Penalty on HOU 56-D.Wooten Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOU 31(3:43 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Smith.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOU 31(3:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 8-C.Smith. 8-C.Smith to HOU 28 for -3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - HOU 28(3:33 - 3rd) 38-D.Roy punts 56 yards from HOU 28. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at UCF 27 for 11 yards (89-P.Eichenberger).
UCF
Knights
- TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 27(3:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 34 for 7 yards (15-Z.Kirven).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 34(2:51 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to UCF 39 for 5 yards (5-A.Fleming).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(2:33 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 44 for 5 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 44(2:08 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis pushed ob at UCF 43 for -1 yard (6-D.Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 43(1:45 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to HOU 44 for 13 yards (25-D.Small).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(1:10 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs ob at HOU 2 for 42 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(0:56 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:43 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:40 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 22 for -3 yards (91-N.Hancock).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 13 - HOU 22(0:40 - 3rd) 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at HOU 19 for -3 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 16 - HOU 19(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 33 for 14 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - HOU 33(14:05 - 4th) 38-D.Roy punts 45 yards from HOU 33 to UCF 22 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(13:29 - 4th) 9-A.Killins to UCF 22 for no gain (31-D.Parish).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 22(13:23 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to UCF 31 for 9 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 31(13:06 - 4th) 9-A.Killins to UCF 30 for -1 yard (31-D.Parish).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UCF 30(12:50 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 33 yards from UCF 30 Downed at the HOU 37.
HOU
Cougars
- Downs (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(12:03 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 43 for 6 yards (12-E.Mitchell90-C.Deloach).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - HOU 43(11:54 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 43 for no gain (3-A.Collier).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 43(11:15 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to UCF 48 for 9 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(10:31 - 4th) 34-M.Car to UCF 36 for 12 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(10:11 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to UCF 38 for -2 yards (94-A.Montalvo30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 38(9:54 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 8-C.Smith. 8-C.Smith to UCF 39 for -1 yard (23-T.Gowan).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - HOU 39(9:05 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to UCF 29 for 10 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - HOU 29(8:27 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Car.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(8:03 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCF 29(7:58 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to HOU 38 for 33 yards. Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 29. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - UCF 19(7:54 - 4th) 9-A.Killins to UCF 22 for 3 yards (98-P.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UCF 22(7:28 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - UCF 22(7:07 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 43 yards from UCF 22 out of bounds at the HOU 35.
HOU
Cougars
- Fumble (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(7:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 35(6:53 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 36 for 1 yard (91-N.Hancock10-E.Gilyard).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - HOU 36(6:48 - 4th) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 30 for -6 yards (91-N.Hancock).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - HOU 30(6:23 - 4th) 38-D.Roy punts 40 yards from HOU 30. 45-E.Benoit to UCF 19 FUMBLES. 81-T.Bradley to UCF 19 for no gain.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(5:42 - 4th) 34-M.Car to UCF 14 for 5 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 14(5:33 - 4th) 34-M.Car to UCF 10 for 4 yards (23-T.Gowan).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 10(5:09 - 4th) 34-M.Car to UCF 8 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - HOU 8(4:35 - 4th) 34-M.Car to UCF 9 for -1 yard (44-N.Evans).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 9(4:18 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to UCF 8 for 1 yard (94-A.Montalvo90-C.Deloach).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 8(3:42 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 8 - HOU 8(3:02 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:57 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:52 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 17 yards from HOU 35 out of bounds at the UCF 48.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(2:52 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to HOU 45 for 7 yards (30-A.Duke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UCF 45(2:52 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to HOU 45 for no gain (31-D.Parish24-D.Mutin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UCF 45(2:04 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to HOU 45 for no gain (31-D.Parish).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UCF 45(1:55 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 42 yards from HOU 45 Downed at the HOU 3.
UCF
Knights
- End of Game (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:37 - 4th) 38-D.Roy kicks 60 yards from HOU 20. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 22 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(1:34 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 33 for 11 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(1:32 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel kneels at UCF 30 for -3 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCF 30(0:48 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel kneels at UCF 26 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|16
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|395
|464
|Total Plays
|79
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|240
|164
|Rush Attempts
|49
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|5-32
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.7
|7-41.1
|Return Yards
|44
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|1-2
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|240
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|395
|TOTAL YDS
|464
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|18/30
|179
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|26
|132
|2
|37
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|8
|46
|0
|14
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|9
|22
|0
|28
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|2
|16
|0
|19
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|4
|90
|0
|63
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|4
|41
|1
|14
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|5
|35
|0
|26
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Small 25 CB
|D. Small
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fleming 5 DL
|A. Fleming
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 3 S
|G. Stuard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 24 LB
|D. Mutin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kirven 15 LB
|Z. Kirven
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Duke 30 DL
|A. Duke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 39 CB
|S. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edgeston 42 LB
|T. Edgeston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 20 S
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|3/3
|45
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roy 38 P
|D. Roy
|6
|47.7
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|2
|22.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|21/30
|298
|3
|0
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1/2
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|7
|65
|2
|43
|
B. Wimbush 3 QB
|B. Wimbush
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|6
|30
|0
|21
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|9
|26
|0
|8
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|2
|18
|1
|22
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|6
|123
|2
|38
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|3
|67
|0
|42
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|3
|46
|0
|36
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|4
|37
|0
|13
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|6
|31
|1
|10
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 12 LB
|E. Mitchell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 7 DL
|K. Turnier
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gowan 23 DB
|T. Gowan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 22 DL
|K. Davis
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hancock 91 DL
|N. Hancock
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 6 DL
|B. Hayes
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Zayas 96 DL
|S. Zayas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cholewa 97 DL
|M. Cholewa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Barnas 39 K
|D. Barnas
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|7
|41.1
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
E. Benoit 45 DB
|E. Benoit
|1
|-11.0
|-11
|0
