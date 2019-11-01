|
|
|GAS
|APLST
Georgia Southern stuns No. 20 Appalachian State again
BOONE, N.C. (AP) When Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts kept the ball on an option play instead of pitching out, he looked up to see one thing.
''Field, just field,'' Werts said of his 55-yard touchdown run.
There was plenty of open field for Eagles ball carriers Thursday night at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Wesley Kennedy ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, Werts ran for 87 yards and Georgia Southern racked up 335 yards on the ground behind their triple-option offense to upset No. 20 Appalachian State for the second straight season, 24-21.
The Eagles defense held the country's ninth-highest scoring offense in check most of the night on a rainy, windy Halloween night where temperatures dipped into the 20s.
Georgia Southern (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) ended Appalachian State's 13-game winning streak, handing the Mountaineers their first loss since knocking them out of the Top 25 more than a year ago with a 34-14 victory.
Appalachian State again struggled defending Georgia Southern's triple-option offense.
Kennedy struck the biggest blow when he took an option pitch from Werts and raced 68 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of the second half. Werts blew through a huge hole in the line and raced 55 yards for a score on the ensuing possession to give the Eagles a 24-7 lead, sending the vast majority of the crowd heading to the exits.
''This is a good milestone for us beating a Top 25 team, but we have to keep going,'' Werts said. ''But we are going to enjoy this one for the next few days.''
Kennedy, who didn't play in Georgia's Southern's losses to No. 1 LSU and No. 13 Minnesota, averaged 11.2 yards per carry. He did most of his damage getting around the corner behind solid blocking.
''The O-line just opened up the holes and I was just hitting them,'' Kennedy said.
Appalachian State (7-1, 4-1) came in averaging 41 points, but struggled to get any momentum going for the first three quarters other than a 92-yard touchdown drive in the final 2 minutes of the first half.
Zac Thomas tried to rally App State with two fourth-quarter TD passes to Corey Sutton, but the Mountaineers' final two drives ended without any points. Thomas finished with 272 yards passing and three touchdowns.
''It hurts,'' said Thomas, who fell to 17-3 as the Mountaineers starting QB. ''But I don't think a ranking defines a team. I mean I wish we went higher (in the polls), but obviously we will fall. But it doesn't matter at this point. We just have to keep fighting. We still have a lot of ballgames to play.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The loss will almost certainly knock the Mountaineers out of the Top 25. Appalachian State came into the game as the highest ranked Sun Belt team ever, but now they will need outside help just to reach the conference championship game. ''We'll put this behind us and keep moving forward,'' Mountaineers coach Eli Drinkwitz said. ''There's a lot of season left. There are a lot of things still to play for. Obviously, we don't control our own fate. They have the tiebreaker over us, but there's a lot of conference games left to be played.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Southern: The Eagles played like a team on a mission, controlling both sides of the ball from the onset. The offensive line fired off the ball, creating big holes on the edge for Kennedy. When the Mountaineers began over-pursuing to the outside, Werts burned them between the tackles.
Appalachian State: The defense that had been so good over the past three games - allowing just 17 combined points - couldn't figure out the triple option offense until the fourth quarter. But the Mountaineers got beat in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
CONFERENCE OUTLOOK
The win is a big one for Georgia Southern because it gives its the tiebreaker advantage over Appalachian State when it comes to determining who goes to the Sun Belt Conference championship. Both teams, along with Georgia State, have one loss in the Eastern Division.
Georgia Southern didn't make it to the title game last season despite beating the Mountaineers.
''That's our goal - to get to the championship game this season,'' Werts said.
WINDY NIGHT
It was a such a windy night that one of the Appalachian State cheerleaders got the flag she was running with after a touchdown caught up in the crossbar on the goal post. She needed help from an official to get it untangled.
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern: The Eagles visit conference foe Troy on Nov. 9.
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers travel to Columbia to face South Carolina on Nov. 9 in their final non-conference game of the season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 39 for 14 yards (27-K.Duncan24-D.Rutledge).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(15:00 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 40 for 1 yard (96-T.Phillips49-T.Vliem).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 40(14:45 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - APLST 40(14:17 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - APLST 40(14:09 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 47 yards from APP 40 Downed at the GSO 13.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(14:05 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 15 for 2 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither6-D.Franklin).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 15(13:54 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 21 for 6 yards (57-E.Diarrassouba).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 21(13:17 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 23 for 2 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither58-R.Neuzil).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(12:40 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 43 for 20 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 43(12:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 47 for 4 yards (97-C.Spurlin6-D.Franklin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 47(11:35 - 1st) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 50 for 3 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 50(10:54 - 1st) 15-J.King to APP 49 for 1 yard (95-G.Blackstock).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 49(10:19 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 44 yards from APP 49 out of bounds at the APP 5.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 5(9:41 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 9 for 4 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 9(9:30 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 11 for 2 yards (96-T.Phillips).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - APLST 11(9:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 9 for -2 yards (92-R.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - APLST 9(8:18 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 41 yards from APP 9 to GSO 50 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 50(7:41 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to APP 33 for 17 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(7:36 - 1st) 15-J.King to APP 28 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 28(7:03 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to APP 30 for -2 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 30(6:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud to APP 14 for 16 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 14(5:34 - 1st) 15-J.King to APP 9 for 5 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 9(5:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to APP 10 for -1 yard (48-D.Taylor98-E.Scott).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - GAS 10(4:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 8 yards enforced at APP 10. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAS 2(4:14 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:05 - 1st) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(4:03 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 20 for -5 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - APLST 20(4:03 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 32 for 12 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 32(3:25 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 36 for 4 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(2:55 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 42 for 6 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 42(2:26 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 44 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 44(1:34 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 44 for no gain (45-R.Byrd).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - APLST 44(1:00 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 28 yards from APP 44 to the GSO 28 downed by 42-C.Johnstone.
GAS
Eagles
- FG (7 plays, 40 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(0:24 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 36 for 8 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 36(0:15 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 41 for 5 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither48-D.Taylor).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 41(15:00 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to APP 48 for 11 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(14:30 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to APP 38 for 10 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(13:57 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to APP 32 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAS 32(13:21 - 2nd) 15-J.King to APP 32 for no gain (97-C.Spurlin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAS 32(12:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - GAS 32(11:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:51 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 56 yards from GSO 35 to APP 9. 5-T.Hennigan touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(11:45 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(11:45 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 28 for 3 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 28(11:40 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 40 for 12 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(11:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for -4 yards (94-C.Wright).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 36(10:40 - 2nd) 22-R.Anderson to APP 42 for 6 yards (45-R.Byrd). Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 42.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - APLST 32(10:02 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Reed.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - APLST 32(9:45 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 33 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - APLST 33(9:28 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 46 yards from APP 33. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 36 for 15 yards (19-M.Price).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(8:51 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 34 for -2 yards (48-D.Taylor52-D.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAS 34(8:38 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 39 for 5 yards (98-E.Scott).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 39(7:48 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 40 for 1 yard (59-J.Fehr7-J.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 40(7:00 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 42 yards from GSO 40 to APP 18 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 18(6:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 18(6:29 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 26 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 26(6:21 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 26 for no gain (47-R.Wade).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - APLST 26(5:58 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 40 yards from APP 26 to GSO 34 fair catch by 15-J.Liptrot.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(5:21 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 37 for 3 yards (20-N.Cook57-E.Diarrassouba).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 37(5:16 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 42 for 5 yards (59-J.Fehr6-D.Franklin).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 42(4:37 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 45 for 3 yards (7-J.Thomas95-G.Blackstock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(3:54 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Ransom.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 45(3:20 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to APP 46 for 9 yards (7-J.Thomas24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 46(3:15 - 2nd) 15-J.King to APP 47 for -1 yard (48-D.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 47(2:39 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 39 yards from APP 47. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 8 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (10 plays, 92 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 8(1:58 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 24 for 16 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(1:45 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 35 for 11 yards (20-K.Vildor).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(1:27 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 87-C.Reed. 87-C.Reed to APP 44 for 9 yards (32-C.Harris45-R.Byrd).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 44(1:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 46 for 10 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(0:52 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GSO 39 for 7 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 39(0:46 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GSO 31 for 8 yards (31-D.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(0:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 31(0:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 15 for 16 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(0:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 15(0:20 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 27 for 2 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 27(15:00 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 32 for 5 yards (20-N.Cook57-E.Diarrassouba).
|
+68 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 32(14:15 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:35 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(13:22 - 3rd) Penalty on GSO 48-W.McCarty Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GSO 35. No Play.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:22 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 50 yards from GSO 50 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(13:22 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(13:22 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 26 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis92-R.Johnson).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 26(13:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 24 for -2 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - APLST 24(12:40 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 34 yards from APP 24 to the GSO 42 downed by 19-M.Price.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 58 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(12:05 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 50 for 8 yards (95-G.Blackstock57-E.Diarrassouba).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - GAS 50(11:54 - 3rd) Penalty on GSO 70-J.Leeds False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 50. No Play.
|
+55 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 45(11:10 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(10:35 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 22 for -3 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - APLST 22(10:35 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 13 - APLST 22(10:09 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GSO 49 for 29 yards (7-L.Ecton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(10:02 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GSO 47 for 2 yards (49-T.Vliem).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 47(9:35 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GSO 37 for 10 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(9:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 33 for 4 yards (7-L.Ecton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - APLST 33(8:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Virgil to GSO 33 for no gain (96-T.Phillips).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 33(8:05 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GSO 14 for 19 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 14(7:25 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GSO 15 for -1 yard (94-C.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 15(6:44 - 3rd) 14-M.Williams to GSO 12 for 3 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - APLST 12(6:05 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Evans.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - APLST 12(5:30 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAS
Eagles
- Missed FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(5:27 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 37 for 17 yards (95-G.Blackstock).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(5:23 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 46 for 9 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 46(4:45 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 48 for 2 yards (59-J.Fehr97-C.Spurlin).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(4:10 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to APP 45 for 7 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 45(3:35 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to APP 43 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 43(2:54 - 3rd) 15-J.King to APP 40 for 3 yards (20-N.Cook52-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(2:13 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to APP 39 for 1 yard (95-G.Blackstock).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 39(1:40 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to APP 30 for 9 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(1:00 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to APP 30 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 30(0:16 - 3rd) 15-J.King to APP 26 for 4 yards (59-J.Fehr48-D.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 26(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.King to APP 24 for 2 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - GAS 24(14:15 - 4th) 16-T.Bass 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(13:35 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 46 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(13:29 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 46(13:05 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 46(13:01 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - APLST 46(12:54 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 34 yards from APP 46 to GSO 20 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(12:48 - 4th) 16-M.Murray to GSO 22 for 2 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 22(12:41 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 23 for 1 yard. Penalty on GSO 71-P.Backer Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GAS 23(11:53 - 4th) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 23 for no gain (95-G.Blackstock).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAS 23(11:33 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 39 yards from GSO 23. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 38 FUMBLES. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 33 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 67 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(10:46 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 33(10:38 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GSO 47 for 20 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(10:26 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - APLST 47(10:15 - 4th) Penalty on GSO 7-L.Ecton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GSO 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(10:15 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 32(10:11 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to GSO 22 for 10 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(10:07 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to GSO 20 for 2 yards (93-A.Watkins90-P.Devine).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 20(9:38 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 10 for 10 yards (45-R.Byrd59-E.Campbell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(9:03 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:27 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 9 yards from APP 35. 5-J.Bowdry to APP 44 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(8:22 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to APP 43 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 43(8:22 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to APP 39 for 4 yards (59-J.Fehr48-D.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 39(7:40 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to APP 37 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - GAS 37(6:54 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to APP 35 for 2 yards (7-J.Thomas).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:10 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Evans.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 35(6:05 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 35(6:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 49 for 14 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(5:54 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 49(5:36 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 49(5:31 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to GSO 29 for 22 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(5:26 - 4th) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at GSO 9 for 20 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - APLST 9(5:08 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GSO 4-M.Brinson Pass interference declined.
|
PAT Good
|(4:55 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:47 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 58 yards from APP 35 out of bounds at the GSO 7.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(4:47 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for 1 yard (20-N.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAS 36(4:47 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither45-T.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAS 36(4:00 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAS 36(3:55 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 37 yards from GSO 36. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 28 for 1 yard (28-A.Thompson).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(3:54 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 44 for 16 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(3:45 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 47 for 3 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 47(3:30 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 50 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - APLST 50(3:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - APLST 50(2:25 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 50(2:20 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to APP 47 for 3 yards (59-J.Fehr24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 47(2:16 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to APP 47 for no gain (52-D.Jackson57-E.Diarrassouba).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GAS 47(2:11 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to APP 47 for no gain (59-J.Fehr52-D.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAS 47(2:06 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 31 yards from APP 47 Downed at the APP 16.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 16(1:20 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 16(1:10 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 28 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(1:06 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - APLST 28(1:01 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 33 for 5 yards (4-M.Brinson). Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 28. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - APLST 18(0:57 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 27 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - APLST 27(0:48 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for 9 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - APLST 36(0:48 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 41 for 5 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(0:48 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 41(0:48 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 41(0:12 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan 14-M.Williams 70-C.Hodges 73-C.Garrison to GSO 50 for no gain (15-J.Liptrot).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|1
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|351
|422
|Total Plays
|60
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|335
|152
|Rush Attempts
|56
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|16
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|1-4
|25-51
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|4-43
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.7
|7-38.6
|Return Yards
|15
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|3--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|16
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|335
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|1/4
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|13
|145
|2
|68
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|13
|83
|1
|55
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|21
|69
|0
|17
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|7
|38
|0
|11
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Michaud 23 WR
|M. Michaud
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Ransom 6 WR
|C. Ransom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brinson 4 CB
|M. Brinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 96 NT
|T. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ecton 7 LB
|L. Ecton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowdry 5 LB
|J. Bowdry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 92 DE
|R. Johnson III
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
|D. Baker Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Liptrot 15 CB
|J. Liptrot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vildor 20 CB
|K. Vildor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vliem 49 DE
|T. Vliem
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Campbell Jr. 59 DE
|E. Campbell Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
|D. Rutledge Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|1/2
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|6
|38.7
|4
|44
|
M. Bauerle 84 P
|M. Bauerle
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bowdry 5 LB
|J. Bowdry
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|25/51
|271
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|17
|76
|0
|19
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|5
|37
|0
|22
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|5
|30
|0
|20
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|8
|89
|1
|16
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|6
|78
|0
|29
|
C. Sutton 2 WR
|C. Sutton
|6
|67
|2
|22
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
C. Reed 87 TE
|C. Reed
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Henry 83 WR
|J. Henry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 95 DL
|G. Blackstock
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Franklin 6 DB
|D. Franklin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott 98 DL
|E. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Neuzil 58 OL
|R. Neuzil
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|7
|38.6
|1
|47
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|1
|28.0
|0
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|3
|-1.3
|1
|0
-
GAS
20APLST
24
21
Final ESPU
-
WVU
12BAYLOR
14
17
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
UCONN
0
054.5 O/U
+27
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
23WAKE
0
060.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
TXAM
0
053.5 O/U
-38
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BC
CUSE
0
060 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
HOU
UCF
0
071 O/U
-21.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ODU
FIU
0
049 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
058 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NILL
CMICH
0
049.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm CBSS
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
050 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIB
MA
0
069 O/U
+23.5
Sat 12:00pm FLOF
-
14MICH
MD
0
055.5 O/U
+21
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
16ND
0
058 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
TROY
CSTCAR
0
060.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
060 O/U
-23
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
ARKST
LAMON
0
067.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
ARMY
AF
0
045.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSS
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
065 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm ATSN
-
22KSTATE
KANSAS
0
054.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
MRSHL
RICE
0
048 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm FCBK
-
TCU
OKLAST
0
059 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
RUT
ILL
0
049.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
CHARLO
0
065 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
FSU
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8UGA
6FLA
0
045 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
9UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
FAU
WKY
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
PITT
GATECH
0
043 O/U
+7.5
Sat 4:00pm FSN
-
WOFF
4CLEM
0
058.5 O/U
-46.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
MISSST
ARK
0
058.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TULSA
TULANE
0
060 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
OREGST
ARIZ
0
071.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:30pm PACN
-
TXSTSM
LALAF
0
055.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
TENN
0
048.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
MISS
11AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NWEST
IND
0
043.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
17CINCY
ECU
0
047.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
15SMU
24MEMP
0
071.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UVA
UNC
0
047 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
VANDY
SC
0
051.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
7OREG
USC
0
062.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
BYU
UTAHST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
NMEX
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
21BOISE
SJST
0
059.5 O/U
+17
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
FRESNO
HAWAII
0
069.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00am FCBK