After fending off a challenge from Texas on Saturday in a dramatic 20-19 victory, Alabama retained the No. 1 spot in the new Coaches Poll entering Week 3 of the college football season. The Crimson Tide received 39 of 65 possible first-place votes, edging SEC rival Georgia. The Bulldogs received 25 votes after beating FCS foe Samford 33-0 in Week 2.

No. 3 Ohio State was the only other team to receive a first-place vote after the Buckeyes beat Arkansas State 45-12. Texas A&M suffered a 16-spot drop to No. 22 after the Aggies lost 17-14 at home to Appalachian State while mustering just nine first downs. Jimbo Fisher's team fared better than Notre Dame, which fell from No. 9 to completely out of the poll after a 26-21 loss to Marshall.

The biggest risers were No. 10 Kentucky, which rose 10 spots after winning at Florida, and No. 14 BYU which surged up 11 places after beating Baylor.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 as voted on by the 65 FBS coaches that make up the Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis).

Week 2 Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Florida State (85); Cincinnati (80); Appalachian State (50); Air Force (48); Kansas State (46); Wisconsin (43); Marshall (40); Notre Dame (35); Mississippi State (31); Washington State (29); Houston (25); Texas Tech (24); Oregon State (24); Minnesota (23); Texas Christian (18); Auburn (16); North Carolina (10); Syracuse (7); Washington (6); UCLA (4); Iowa State (4).