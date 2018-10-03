College football resume rankings: Notre Dame gets big boost with victory over Stanford
Sometimes simple is better, and that's our aim with these college football resume rankings
While I didn't publish my inaugural resume rankings until last week, LSU had been in the No. 1 spot since its win over Miami on the first weekend of the season. On Saturday night, its reign ended following Notre Dame's 38-17 win over Stanford. The win gave the Irish a win over a top-10 team in Stanford to go along with a win over a top-15 team in Michigan Week 1. While LSU has two wins over teams ranked in the top 10, it's Notre Dame's margin of victory in its victories that gives it the slightest edge on the Tigers right now.
As for Stanford, while it doesn't drop out of the top 10, it did lose 4.1 resume points, which was enough to drop it from No. 3 to No. 8 this week. Not surprisingly, the weekend's other big climber is Ohio State. The Buckeyes were already in fourth last week, but their 27-26 win over Penn State was worth 6.1 resume points and moves them into third place.
For a reminder on how resume points are tabulated, and what they mean, you can read all about the process here.
As for this week's top 10, it shakes out like this.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tulsa vs. Houston odds, expert picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Tulsa and Houston football
-
CFB Week 6 upset alerts
The Sooners will face arch-rival Texas in the Cotton Bowl with Big 12 and playoff implicat...
-
The most talented rosters in CFB
The 247Sports Team Talent Composite ranks college football's most talented rosters
-
Hot Seat Rankings: Meyer, Harbaugh flip
Who is trending up and down after one month? We reevaluate our hot seat through Week 5 of the...
-
FSU-Miami among Week 6 best bets
Best bets for Week 6 include FSU-Miami, Utah-Stanford and more
-
Spurrier and Miles make Florida-LSU bet
The two former staples of these programs are making things a little more interesting