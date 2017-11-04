College football scores, schedule 2017: Ohio State, Penn State are in battles

The final full month of the 2017 season is setting up to be a November to remember -- starting with this week as a slate of elimination games will take out potential College Football Playoff contenders across the Power Five conferences.

Predictions, scores, schedule

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27 – Box score

Penn State at Michigan State --FOX -- LIVE GameTracker

Clemson at NC State -- ABC -- LIVE GameTracker

Stanford at Washington State -- FOX – LIVE GameTracker

South Carolina at Georgia -- CBS – LIVE GameTracker

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State – FS1 – LIVE GameTracker

LSU at Alabama – 8 p.m., CBS – Predictions

Virginia Tech at Miami – 8 p.m., ABC – Predictions

Arizona at USC – 10 p.m., ESPN – GameTracker

Check these out ...

Ohio State trails the Hawkeyes in Iowa City

Ohio State beat Penn State last week, and now Ohio State is learning something Penn State learned weeks ago: it's hard to win in Iowa City. The Buckeyes currently trail Iowa 24-17 late in the first half. Things started out poorly enough, as J.T. Barrett threw a pick-six to open the scoring, and as the game has progressed things have gotten a bit worse. Ohio State left tackle Jamarco Jones is currently out of the game after suffering some kind of leg injury, and defensive end Nick Bosa has been ejected following a targeting penalty. Other than that, things are going great for the Buckeyes.

Penn State tied with Michigan State at halftime

Penn State and Michigan State just finished what has to be one of the longest first halves in the history of college football. The game began at noon ET, but a there was a weather delay of over three hours during the second quarter as thunderstorms rolled through East Lansing. The game has resumed and is currently at halftime with the score tied 14-14. Michigan State is doing an excellent job of stopping Saquon Barkley, who has rushed for -3 yards on five carries.

Georgia feeling the pressures of being No. 1



Remember when Georgia coach Kirby Smart called being No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings a distraction? That might have been a stretch, but the Bulldogs are feeling the pressure of having a bulls-eye on their back. South Carolina trails 14-7 in a hard-fought game.

Clemson in a fight against NC State

The defending national champions look like they'll have to battle for four quarters (or more) against NC State, which leads 21-14 in the second quarter. Ray Ray McCloud has accounted for one of Clemson's touchdowns on a 77-yard punt return, but overall NC State has done a good job containing the Tigers' offense. But the biggest issue for Clemson is keeping NC State's offense out of the end zone. Quarterback Ryan Finley has been dealing with a pair of touchdown passes.

Iowa State in a big deficit against West Virginia

Is Iowa State's dream season about to come to an abrupt end? The Cyclones are in trouble early down 17-0 against West Virginia in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have a field goal off of an interception and Will Grier's two touchdown passes are the big difference so far. West Virginia has been a somewhat underachieving team this season, but there's no doubt they're dangerous when they get going offensively. That's been the case here, though the defense has upheld its end of the deal as well.

Notre Dame trying find a ground game against Wake Forest

Notre Dame is also trying to notch another important win in Week 10 as the Irish lead Wake Forest 17-10. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush has 120 yards passing, but hasn't been much of a factor in the run game outside of his one touchdown. The Irish thrive on running the ball, but Wake has done a good job keeping that part of the offense in check.

Texas A&M's November woes in full force

If this is indeed the end for Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, his final games will have followed his script to a T. The Aggies' 42-27 loss to Auburn drops the Aggies to 3-3 in SEC play. Sumlin is now 7-10 since 2013 in the month of November, and with games at Ole Miss and LSU remaining, A&M could very well fail to finish higher than .500 in conference once again. That's the reasonable benchmark Sumlin needed to reach to keep his job. Anything less than a nine-win regular-season was probably going to cost him his job anyway.

Vanderbilt follows the bouncing ball

Vanderbilt finished off a feisty Western Kentucky team in Nashville, and the Commodores got a big break late in the second quarter to take a lead heading into halftime. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur unleashed a pass over the middle to Chris Pierce in coverage, and it was deflected before falling into the waiting arms of Trey Ellis for a Shurmur's second touchdown pass of the day.

Missouri took it to Florida



Apparently firing your coach and naming a new starting quarterback cannot solve all your problems. Missouri took advantage of a sinking opponent and jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead on Florida before finishing things off with a 45-16 final. Honestly, the game didn't even feel that close. This marks the first time in program history that the Gators allowed 42 points in consecutive games. Maybe Jim McElwain wasn't the problem. Or maybe he was and this team is also bad. Probably both.

Wisconsin takes care of Indiana

There had been some talk about whether or not the CFP Selection Committee was underrating Wisconsin a bit too much by putting it at No. 9, but all the Badgers could do is take care of business against a winnable schedule. And although Indiana got an 10-0 lead on the Badgers in Bloomington, Wisconsin rallied back to 45-17 win, outscoring the Hoosiers 45-7 in the process. Running back Jonathan Taylor looked healthy with 183 yards and a touchdown and the defense shut down the Indiana offense. On to Iowa for the Badgers.

Tulane will look good today

Tulane already has the best logo in college football, and on Saturday it's adding another excellent helmet to its arsenal. If Tulane ever manages to play as well as it looks, it's going to win national titles.