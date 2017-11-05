LOOK: The first true snow game of 2017 seems like a ridiculous amount of fun
Snow Bowl 2K17 went down on Saturday evening in Wyoming
There are milestones in every college football season. There's the first weekend of the season, the first conference game, and eventually, you get the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the year.
There's also a milestone that doesn't mean much when it comes to how the season will go but one I look forward to every season all the same. The first Snow Bowl of the season, and this year the honor goes to Colorado State at Wyoming.
Yesssssssss. It's everything you want in the first snow game. Enough snow so that it sticks on the field, a team in white you can barely see, and dudes sliding all over the place.
It's perfect.
The only thing missing is slow-motion vide...oh you don't say?
There is nothing more epic than football in the snow. pic.twitter.com/QRpiiYF5Zq— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2017
