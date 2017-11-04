College football scores, schedule 2017: Penn State, Michigan State tangle early

NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 10 of the 2017 season

The final full month of the 2017 season is setting up to be a November to remember -- starting with this week as a slate of elimination games will take out potential College Football Playoff contenders across the Power Five conferences.

Predictions, scores, schedule

Auburn at Texas A&amp;M – ESPN – LIVE GameTracker
Penn State at Michigan State – FOX – LIVE GameTracker
Clemson at NC State – 3:30 p.m., ABC -- Predictions
Stanford at Washington State – 3:30 p.m., FOX – GameTracker
South Carolina at Georgia – 3:30 p.m., CBS – Predictions
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State – 4 p.m., FS1 – Predictions
LSU at Alabama – 8 p.m., CBS – Predictions
Virginia Tech at Miami – 8 p.m., ABC – Predictions
Arizona at USC – 10 p.m., ESPN – GameTracker

Vanderbilt follows the bouncing ball

Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky are locked in a battle in Nashville, and the Commodores got a big break late in the second quarter to take a lead heading into halftime. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur unleashed a pass over the middle to Chris Pierce in coverage, and it was deflected before falling into the waiting arms of Trey Ellis for a Shurmur's second touchdown pass of the day. 

Penn State, Michigan State in weather delay

Penn State and Michigan State are currently in a weather delay due to lightning in the area. As you can see in this photo of the local radar, it's one that could last awhile. As for the game, Penn State has a 14-7 lead on Michigan State in the second quarter as it looks to rebound from a tough Ohio State loss. Penn State got on the board early with a touchdown pass from Trace McSorley to DaeSean Hamilton, and after Michigan State responded with a touchdown drive to tie things up, the Lions went 75 yards in nine plays to take the lead back. 

Missouri is taking it to Florida

Apparently firing your coach and naming a new starting quarterback cannot solve all your problems. Missouri has jumped out to a 28-6 lead on the Gators at the half, and honestly, the game hasn't even felt that close. Maybe Jim McElwain wasn't the problem. Or maybe he was and this team is also bad. Probably both. 

Wisconsin leads Indiana early

There had been some talk about whether or not the CFP Selection Committee was underrating Wisconsin a bit too much by putting it at No. 9, but Indiana might put an end to that conversation. The Hoosiers got an 10-0 lead on the Badgers in Bloomington before Wisconsin rallied back for 14-10 halftime lead. Wisconsin's been moving the ball well enough, and it's been a second-half team all season. 

Tulane will look good today

Tulane already has the best logo in college football, and today it's adding another excellent helmet to its arsenal. If Tulane ever manages to play as well as it looks, it's going to win national titles.

